Virus-mediated delivery of antibody targeting TAR DNA-binding protein-43 mitigates associated neuropathology

Selection of monoclonal antibodies against the RRM1 domain of TDP-43. We generated monoclonal antibodies against the RRM1 domain of TDP-43, because this domain contributes to protein aggregation (11, 12) and to the interaction with p65 NF-κB (13). Among 8 hybridoma clones produced, only 3 of them, named C10, G8, and E6, were able to clearly detect TDP-43 on immunoblots after SDS-PAGE (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123931DS1). We then examined the ability of these 3 antibodies to disrupt the interaction between TDP-43 and p65 NF-κB. We performed an ELISA with human recombinant TDP-43 and human recombinant p65 protein (Supplemental Figure 1B). The results revealed that the 2 proteins have a direct interaction that is TDP-43 dose dependent. Using the same ELISA system, we incubated p65 recombinant protein together with a fixed amount of monoclonal antibodies against the RRM1 domain of TDP-43 (Figure 1A). All 3 of the selected monoclonal antibodies against RRM1 were able to disrupt TDP-43/p65 interaction more efficiently than the polyclonal antibody against the TDP-43 N-terminal. Among our monoclonal antibodies, the E6 clone was the most effective at interfering with the binding. Therefore, we derived scFv antibodies from this monoclonal antibody.

Figure 1 E6-derived scFv antibodies are able to recognize TDP-43. (A) Binding of p65 to TDP-43 was measured in the presence of PBS or anti–TDP-43 N-terminal antibody (Proteintech), monoclonal antibodies against RRM1 TDP-43 (named C10, G8, and E6), or BSA. n = 8 wells per condition (dots). One-way ANOVA P < 0.0001; *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 versus PBS, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) Schematic representation of the pscFv9 plasmid used for scFv production and expression. (C) Representative Western blot of cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of Hek293 cells. Anti-Myc antibody revealed scFv and laminin A/C or actin in the different fractions. (D) Representative image of media from transfected Hek293 cells probed with anti-Myc antibody. Ponceau staining was used as a reference. (E) Different concentrations of TDP-43 (1–206 aa, Proteintech) or BSA were loaded onto a dot blot membrane. Immunoblots were performed with media containing pscFv9-transfected Hek293 cells and E6 monoclonal antibody. Signals were revealed with anti–Myc-HRP antibody for scFv conditions or anti–mouse HRP for E6. Ponceau staining was used as a reference. (F) Representative blot of TDP-43 immunoprecipitation in pscFv9-transfected Hek293 cells. Experiments in C, D, and F were conducted more than 3 times. Empty, no scFv; CTR, control D1.3 scFv.

Production and characterization of E6-derived single-chain antibodies. Reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) of cDNA from E6 hybridoma cells using degenerative primers led to production of 2 different heavy chains, named VH1 and VH7, and 2 different light chains, named Vk9 and Vk11. Four different plasmids were therefore produced encoding all different combinations of heavy and light chains purified from the E6 clone. Figure 1B shows a schematic representation of the plasmid (pscFv9) (26) used for the production of scFv antibodies. The plasmid contains a CMV promoter, an IgH domain for proper folding and secretion, a single-chain antibody made of variable heavy and light chains, and a human c-Myc tag for immunodetection. As shown in Figure 1C, two plasmids encoding for VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9 fusion proteins were able to yield the expression of scFv antibodies in transfected human embryonic kidney 293 (Hek293) cells. The scFv antibody was detected in both nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions. The recombinant scFv antibodies were also secreted into the medium (Figure 1D). From the same clone, we therefore produced 2 different scFv antibodies against the TDP-43 RRM1 domain. Both antibodies shared the same variable light chain VK9 but had 1-aa difference in the heavy chain, with VH1 owning a glutamic acid (E) after the cloning site and VH7 having a glutamine (Q) in the same position (Supplemental Figure 1C) (GenBank accession numbers MK210239 and MK210240).

To test the ability of the scFv antibodies to bind TDP-43, we used the medium of vector-transfected cells as a source of scFv antibodies. Different concentrations of TDP-43 peptide (1–206 aa containing RRM1) or BSA were applied on a dot blot membrane and probed with the medium of transfected cells. Figure 1E shows that the media containing VH1Vk9 or VH7Vk9 were able to detect TDP-43 specifically, whereas no cross-reaction was observed on spots loaded with BSA, confirming the specificity of the scFv antibody in recognizing only TDP-43. Full-length E6 antibody was used as a positive control, confirming the ability of the monoclonal antibody to recognize TDP-43. The specific interaction between scFv and TDP-43 was also confirmed by immunoprecipitation of TDP-43 from Hek293-transfected cells expressing scFv antibodies (Figure 1F). A clear band for the scFv (c-Myc–tagged) at 28 kDa was indeed detectable when cells were transfected with E6-derived scFv VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9. This band was absent in cells transfected with the empty plasmid or in cells transfected with a control scFv (D1.3) encoding for a scFv antibody against chicken lysozyme. Immunoprecipitation of TDP-43 from nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of transfected cells revealed that the binding of VH1Vk9 or VH7Vk9 to TDP-43 occurred predominantly in the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Since the scFv antibodies were generated against the RRM1 domain of TDP-43, we examined whether the binding of scFv antibodies altered the ability of TDP-43 to bind RNAs. Thus, we performed UV cross-linking immunoprecipitation (UV-CLIP) experiments in pscFv9-transfected Hek293 cells and verified the ability of TDP-43 protein to bind its own RNA (28) in the presence of the scFv antibodies. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1E, only the presence of VH1Vk9 antibody was able to reduce the binding between the protein and the RNA, whereas no alterations were observed in the presence of VH7Vk9 antibody.

Single-chain antibodies reduced p65 NF-κB activation. To determine whether E6-derived scFv antibodies against TDP-43 were able to disrupt the interaction between p65 NF-κB and TDP-43, we performed an ELISA, in which human recombinant p65 was incubated with media of transfected cells containing scFv antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2A). Figure 2A shows that both VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9 were able to disrupt the protein-protein interaction between TDP-43 and p65. We then examined the effect on NF-κB activity of scFv antibodies against TDP-43 in BV2 cells harboring a NF-κB–luciferase reporter gene (29). BV2 cells were transfected with scFv vectors or controls and stimulated for 4 hours with LPS or PBS (Figure 2B). We observed that NF-κB activity was strongly increased after LPS treatment in empty and control scFv vector–transfected cells, whereas activation was reduced in the presence of VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9 antibodies. It is well established that microglia-induced toxicity toward neurons is strongly dependent on microglial NF-κB activation (13, 30). Therefore, we tested the effect of these scFv antibodies in such a paradigm. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2B, expression of VH7Vk9 scFv in LPS-treated BV2 cells rescued the toxicity of microglial medium toward N2A neuronal cells.

Figure 2 ScFv antibodies disrupt the interaction between TDP-43 and p65 and reduce NF-κB activity. (A) Binding of p65 to TDP-43 was measured in the presence of equal volumes of PBS or media from pscFv9-transfected Hek293cells. n = 5–8 wells per condition (dots). One-way ANOVA P = 0.002; *P < 0.05 versus PBS; #P < 0.05 or ##P < 0.001 versus control scFv by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (B) BV2 cells were transfected with pscFv9, stimulated with LPS or PBS, and lysated for the luciferase assay. n = 4–5 individual experiments (dots). Two-way ANOVA P = 0.0002; §§§P < 0.001 versus LPS; ***P < 0.001 versus empty; and ###P < 0.001 versus control scFv, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (C and D) BV2 p65-luc cells were treated or not for 6 hours or 10 hours with scFv antibodies, together with 4 hours of LPS treatment. (C) Representative Western blots of total lysates of Myc-tag scFv inside the cells and actin (n = 3 pooled experiments). The blot of the untreated cells at 6 hours was run on the same gel but was noncontiguous. (D) NF-κB activity assessed by luciferase assay. n = 4–6 replicates (dots) from 2 independent experiments (2–3 wells each). Two-way ANOVA P < 0.0001; *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001 versus untreated cells; ###P < 0.001 versus control scFv, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. RLU, relative luminescence units; CTR, control D1.3 scFv.

Since the scFv antibodies can be secreted from transfected cells, we examined whether VH1Vk9 or VH7Vk9 scFv antibodies were able to penetrate cells and inhibit NF-κB activity. We first purified these scFv antibodies from media of Hek293-transfected cells. The preparation yielded a single 28-kDa protein detectable by Coomassie blue after SDS-PAGE and anti-Myc antibody (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). The purified scFv antibodies were added to the medium (5 μg/ml) of BV2 p65-luciferase cells for 6 or 10 hours, together with 4 hours of LPS treatment, and NF-κB activity was then measured (Supplemental Figure 2E). In extracts of cells treated with scFv antibodies, we were able to detect a band corresponding to the intracellular scFv antibody at 6 hours and, to a lesser extent, after 10 hours of treatment (Figure 2C). The levels of intracellular VH1Vk9 or VH7Vk9 scFv antibodies were associated with a reduction of NF-κB activity (Figure 2D). These results indicate that scFv antibodies are able to penetrate cells and exert functional effects.

Single-chain antibodies drove TDP-43 to proteasome- and autophagy-mediated degradation. Transfection of E6-derived vectors encoding scFv antibodies in Hek293 cells led to a decrease in total cellular levels of TDP-43 compared with empty vector–transfected cells (Figure 3A). This reduction was not sufficient to affect cell viability (Supplemental Figure 3A). We then questioned the mechanism underlying the reduction of TDP-43 levels mediated by single-chain antibodies. First, we considered the possibility that secreted scFv could facilitate the release of TDP-43 into the medium. As expected, we found that scFv antibodies localized mainly in the cytoplasm with the trans-Golgi network where proteins are processed for secretion (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, our results revealed no changes in the levels of TDP-43 in the media due to expression of VH1Vk9 or VH7Vk9 scFv antibodies (data not shown). As an alternative mechanism, we investigated whether intracellular scFv antibodies, binding to TDP-43, might promote its degradation via proteasomal or autophagic pathways (31, 32). This idea was supported by our finding that scFv antibodies partially colocalized with ubiquitin and LC3 in Hek293 cells (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental 3, C and D). Moreover, VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9 scFv antibodies were coimmunoprecipitated with K48 or K63 polyubiquitinated proteins, which are destined for proteasomal and autophagic degradation, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4A). Using the same immunoprecipitation method, we found that expression of VH7Vk9 scFv stimulated the K63 and K48 polyubiquitination of TDP-43 (Figure 3D). We confirmed the degradative pathways by treating cells with an autophagy inhibitor (bafilomycin) or a proteasome inhibitor (MG-132) (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Interestingly, we found that the levels of TDP-43 were increased in the presence of VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9 scFv antibodies in the cells treated with bafilomycin (Supplemental Figure 4B), and the proteasome-mediated degradation of TDP-43 via VH7Vk9 scFv was confirmed by the accumulation of TDP-43 in the presence of MG-132 (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, these results suggest that intracellular scFv antibodies drive TDP-43 to degradation pathways, leading to a decrease in cytoplasmic TDP-43 levels.

Figure 3 ScFv antibodies mediate TDP-43 degradation. (A) Representative blot and quantification of TDP-43 levels in Hek293 cells transfected with pscFv9 plasmid. Graph shows quantification of TDP-43 normalized to actin and expressed as the fold change versus empty vector. n = 7–9 independent experiments (dots). One-way ANOVA P = 0.0003; *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.0001 versus empty transfected, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (B and C) Representative merged images of colocalization between scFv (Myc, green) and ubiquitin or LC3 (red). Arrows show cells with colocalization; yellow arrows indicate cells enlarged 2.5 times in the insets. Scale bars: 20 μm. The experiment was performed twice. (D) Representative blots and quantification of immunoprecipitation for all K48-polyubiquitinated (proteasome) or K63-polyubiquitinated (autophagy) proteins and Western blot for TDP-43. Graphs indicate the quantification of TDP-43 signal in immunoprecipitation experiments, expressed as the fold change versus empty vector. n = 3 independent experiment (dots). K63-ubiquitinated TDP-43: P = 0.0082, by 1-way ANOVA; **P < 0.01 versus empty vector–transfected cells, by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. K48-ubiquitinated TDP-43: P = 0.0128, by 1-way ANOVA; *P < 0.05 versus empty vector–transfected cells, by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Empty, no scFv (A and D); CTR, D1.3 scFv (B and C) or 8H11 anti-GFP scFv (A and D).

Single-chain antibodies reduced TDP-43 mislocalization and aggregation. To assess the ability of scFv antibodies to reduce TDP-43 mislocalization and aggregation, we used a cell model system of TDP-43 proteinopathy that is based on oxidative stress caused by treatment with 50 μΜ ethacrynic acid (EA) in Hek293 cells (33). As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, A–C, treatment of Hek293 cells with EA increased oxidative stress and induced TDP-43 cytoplasmic mislocalization and aggregation. Remarkably, the presence of VH1Vk9 and VH7Vk9 scFv antibodies in transfected cells led to a reduction in cytoplasmic levels of TDP-43 detected by immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5D). Moreover, in the insoluble fractions prepared from cells treated with EA, TDP-43 levels were reduced by up to 50% in cells expressing VH7Vk9 scFv antibody (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5E).

Figure 4 ScFv antibodies reduce TDP-43 mislocalization and aggregation. (A) Representative enlarged images and TDP-43 mislocalization determined by quantification of the integrated density of TDP-43 immunoreactivity in nuclear and cytoplasmic compartments. Images show merged scFv (Myc, green), hTDP-43 (red), and Hoechst (nuclei, blue) channels, and lines circumscribe the perimeter of the representative cells. Scale bars: 5 μm. Data in the graph represent the cytoplasmic to nuclear ratio quantified in at least 200 cells per frame. n = 5–10 different frames (dots) analyzed from 2 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001 versus control-transfected cells; #P < 0.05 and ###P < 0.001 versus empty vector–transfected cells, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (B) Representative image and quantification of dot blot analysis for soluble or insoluble TDP-43 in transfected Hek293 cells treated with 50 μM EA. Data represent TDP-43 immunoreactivity normalized to Ponceau from 5 to 9 replicates (dots) from 3 independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA interaction P = 0.249, scFv P = 0.0014, and soluble/insoluble P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001 versus empty vector–transfected cells, by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Empty, no scFv, CTR, control D1.3 scFv.

Virus-mediated expression of VH7Vk9 scFv antibody reduced microglial activation and NF-κB activity in an acute model of inflammation. Among the 2 single-chain antibodies, VH7Vk9 was more efficient at reducing NF-κB activity and TDP-43 proteinopathy in vitro. We therefore generated a scAAV2/9 viral vector encoding VH7Vk9 scFv (CMV promoter, IgH region and Myc tag included) to further investigate the effect of the antibody in vivo. As a control, we used a scAAV2/9 vector (named 8H11) encoding scFv against GFP.

Virus (1.5 × 1010 vg) was injected unilaterally into the cortex of mice (n = 5 control mice and n = 6 VH7Vk9-treated mice; 4 months of age) bearing the TLR2-luciferase transgene, a reporter of microglial activation (34). One month after virus delivery, mice were intraperitoneally injected with LPS, and TLR2-luciferase activity was monitored for 5 days (Supplemental Figure 6A). As shown in Figure 5, A and B, LPS injection induced strong luciferase activity in the brain after 1 and 2 days in control scAAV-treated mice. Remarkably, expression of VH7Vk9 scFv reduced TLR2-luciferase activity by almost 50% compared with activity induced by control scFv antibody. We repeated the experiment with age-matched nontransgenic mice (n = 3 per group) (Supplemental Figure 6B) and analyzed brain samples 24 hours after LPS injection. Quantification of ionized calcium–binding adaptor molecule 1 (Iba1) staining revealed a consistent reduction in microglial body size (Figure 5C) in the brains of mice treated with VH7Vk9 scFv when compared with control 8H11 scFv and a concomitant reduction in total staining (Supplemental Figure 6C). Interestingly, the effect on microglial cells was the same in ipsilateral and contralateral brain hemispheres, suggesting an effect of secreted scFv antibodies at a long distance from the site of viral injection. We performed a cytokine array on the ipsilateral cerebral cortex of the injected mice. All inflammatory factors significantly different from the control condition were found to be reduced by VH7Vk9 expression (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 5 ScFv antibody reduces NF-κB activation in LPS-induced inflammation in vivo. (A) Real-time imaging of TLR2-luciferase response before (baseline) and 1 to 5 days after LPS injection and (B) relative quantification. Images of representative mouse brains previously injected with scAAV2/9 expressing control or VH7Vk9 scFv. Color scale calibration in photon counts (minimum 10,000, maximum 7.08 × 105). Graph shows quantification of photon emission. n = 5–6 individual mice. Two-way, repeated-measures ANOVA P = 0.0004; **P < 0.01 versus VH7Vk9, by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Representative enlarged images of Iba1 staining and quantification of cell body size in contralateral and ipsilateral cortices of mice injected with scAAV2/9 and challenged with LPS. Graph shows quantification of Iba1+ cells. n = 3 individual mice (dots). Two-way ANOVA interaction P = 0.582, hemisphere P = 0.300, and scFv P = 0.0003; **P < 0.01, by Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 25 μm. CTR, 8H11 scFv.

Virus-mediated expression of VH7Vk9 scFv antibody ameliorated cognitive deficits and TDP-43 pathology in TDP-43G348C mice. We injected scAAV2/9 virus encoding VH7Vk9 or 8H11 (anti-GFP) scFv antibodies into transgenic mice expressing genomic fragments encoding human TDP-43G348C, a mouse model that exhibits cytoplasmic accumulations of TDP-43 in neurons during aging (35). Eight-month-old TDP-43G348C symptomatic mice were injected intracortically and unilaterally with scAAV2/9 viral vectors (9.2 × 109 vg) carrying virus coding for VH7Vk9 (n = 23 mice: 11 males and 12 females); virus bearing the control 8H11 scFv antibody (n = 23 mice: 11 males and 12 females); or PBS (n = 24 mice: 11 males and 13 females). We also injected nontransgenic (NTg) mice (n = 6 male and 4 females) with PBS as healthy controls for the behavioral tests. The mice were analyzed for cognitive changes at 2 and 4 months after virus injection. Immunohistochemical microscopy with anti-Myc antibody confirmed the expression of VH7Vk9 scFv antibody in brain cortex in neurons and microglial cells (data not shown).

Two and four months after injection, the novel object recognition (NOR) test was performed (Figure 6, A and B). The TDP-43G348C mice (10 or 12 months of age) injected with PBS or control 8H11 scFv showed memory impairments, as they were unable to discriminate between novel and familiar objects. In contrast, NTg mice and TDP-43G348C mice expressing VH7Vk9 scFv spent significantly more time with the novel object both 2 months (Figure 6A) and 4 months (Figure 6B) after virus injection, almost matching the results obtained with healthy nontransgenic mice intracortically injected with PBS. We analyzed brain tissue samples (n = 3 mice per group) by immunofluorescence microscopy to determine the distribution of human TDP-43 (hTDP-43) in cortical neurons. Neurons were visualized by NeuN staining, and cytoplasmic and nuclear TDP-43 was measured in each cell. The data revealed a reduction in cytoplasmic staining of hTDP-43 in VH7Vk9-expressing TDP-43G348C mice, with an approximately 40% reduction of the cytoplasmic to nuclear ratio of hTDP-43 in both ipsilateral and contralateral cortical neurons (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7A).

Figure 6 Intracortical injection of scAAV2/9 encoding for scFv antibody improves cognitive deficits and restores TDP-43 mislocalization in TDP-43G348C mice. NOR test 2 months (A) and 4 months (B) after injection. Graphs in A and B show the percentage of time spent with objects and the number of individual mice tested (dots). (A) Two-way ANOVA P = 0.0004; ***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05, by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (B) Two-way ANOVA P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001 for familiar versus novel object, by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 among groups, by uncorrected Fisher’s least significant difference (LSD) test. (C) Quantification of hTDP-43 mislocalization in cortical neurons and representative images. Data represent the cytoplasmic to nuclear ratio of TDP-43 integrated density. n = 3 individual mice (dots). Two-way ANOVA interaction P = 0.979, hemisphere P = 0.3747, scFv P < 0.0001; **P < 0.01 versus control scFv, by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. Shown are hTDP-43 (green) and merged images of hTDP-43, NeuN (red), and Hoechst (nuclei, blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. Representative blots and quantification of nuclear and cytoplasmic (D) and insoluble (E) hTDP-43 in ipsilateral cortices. n = 3 individual mice (dots). hTDP-43 was normalized to p84 or GAPDH fraction markers (D) and to Ponceau (E). Values are expressed as the fold change versus control scFv. Statistical analysis was done by unpaired t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. CTR, 8H11 scFv.

We performed Western blotting on nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions from ipsilateral cortices. As shown in Figure 6D, the analyses confirmed decreased levels of hTDP-43 in the cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of VH7Vk9-expressing TDP-43G348C mice. We also detected a reduction of insoluble cytoplasmic hTDP-43 (Figure 6E). In addition to neuronal changes in the hTDP-43 pathology, we detected a reduction of microgliosis, observed by Iba1 staining, in both the ipsilateral and contralateral cortices of VH7Vk9 scFv–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Finally, 4 months after injection, the open field test (OFT) showed that the VH7Vk9-injected TDP-43G34C mice had less anxiety (Supplemental Figure 8A). Mice injected with VH7Vk9 were indeed able to remain in the center of the box for a longer period of time than the control scFv TDP-43G348C–injected mice and for a duration nearly equivalent to that of nontransgenic mice that were intracortically injected with PBS. The cognitive improvements observed 4 months after injection correlated with reduced levels of insoluble hTDP-43 in the cerebral cortex of VH7Vk9-injected mice (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Virus-mediated expression of VH7Vk9 scFv antibody improved motor performance and reduced TDP-43 pathology in TDP-43A315T mice. We also tested the effect of VH7Vk9 scFv in mice expressing a human genomic transgene encoding the TDP-43A315T mutant (35). We injected 8-month-old TDP-43A315T mice intrathecally with scAAV2/9 virus (5 × 1010 vg) expressing VH7Vk9 (n = 18 mice: 11 females and 7 males) or 8H11 anti-GFP control scFv (n = 18 mice: 11 females and 7 males). An inverted grid test was carried out to measure muscle strength over a period of 2 months after virus injection and revealed improved performance for VH7Vk9-treated TDP-43A315T mice when compared with scAAV-8H11–injected mice (Figure 7A). No changes were observed in body weight (data not shown). In agreement with the improved motor strength observed, the VH7Vk9-expressing TDP-43A315T mice exhibited better preservation of neuromuscular junctions (NMJs) (Figure 7B), with an increase of completely innervated junctions and a decrease of denervated junctions in the muscles analyzed. We then analyzed the lumbar spinal cords of the injected mice (n = 4 mice per group). Our analysis of choline acetyltransferase–positive (CHAT+) cells, i.e., motor neurons, revealed no difference in the number of cells (Supplemental Figure 9A), nevertheless, immunofluorescence quantification revealed a significant reduction of cytoplasmic hTDP-43 (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). A correlation between TDP-43 mislocalization and cell body size revealed that larger cells were more sensitive to TDP-43 proteinopathy (Figure 7C), however, the slope of the linear regression of TDP-43 mislocalization in motor neurons of scAAV-VH7Vk9–injected mice was significantly reduced compared with that of scAAV-8H11–injected mice (Y = 0.0052 × X + 1.409 for control motor neurons and Y = 0.0030 × X + 1.505 for VH7Vk9 motor neurons), confirming a reduction of TDP-43 mislocalization mediated by VH7Vk9.

Figure 7 scAAV2/9-mediated delivery of scFv ameliorates motor performance and pathological defects in TDP-43A315T mice. (A) Grip strength analysis showing the percentage of maximum performance of each single mouse and the number of individual mice (dots) analyzed. Two-way ANOVA corrected for repeated-measures interaction P = 0.823, time P = 0.0512, scFv P < 0.0001; *P < 0.05 versus control scFv, by uncorrected Fisher’s LSD. (B) Percentage of total NMJs. n = 3 individual mice (dots). Two-way ANOVA P = 0.0063; *P < 0.05 versus control scFv, by uncorrected Fisher’s LSD test. (C) Representative image and quantification of hTDP-43 (green) in motor neurons (CHAT, red) of lumbar spinal cord. The cytoplasmic to nuclear ratio of the TDP-43 integrated density of each cell was plotted according to the area of the cell. Data represent single-cell ratios (dots) analyzed from 4 individual mice. Solid line indicates the linear regression and dotted lines the 95% CIs. Slope diversity P = 0.0033. Scale bars: 10 μm. Representative blots and quantification of nuclear and cytoplasmic (D) and insoluble (E) pan–TDP-43 in lumbar spinal cord from 3 individual mice (dots). TDP-43 was normalized to p84 or GAPDH fraction markers (D) or to Ponceau (E), and values are expressed as the fold change versus control scFv. (B–E) Statistical significance was determined by unpaired t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. CTR, 8H11 scFv.

Western blots of cytoplasmic and nuclear TDP-43 fractions showed a significant decrease of cytoplasmic TDP-43 in lumbar spinal cords of mice injected intrathecally with scAAV-VH7Vk9 (Figure 7D). Moreover, dot blot analyses of cytoplasmic insoluble TDP-43 revealed a significant decrease of aggregated/insoluble pan–TDP-43 in VH7Vk9-treated mice (Figure 7E).

We then analyzed the activation of NF-κB and inflammation in the lumbar spinal cords. Western blot analysis of cytoplasmic total p65 showed no differences, whereas a significant decrease of the activated and phosphorylated subunit of NF-κB was observed in VH7Vk9-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 10A). We observed a concomitant reduction of the glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and Iba1 markers, suggesting decreased neuroinflammation (Supplemental Figure 10A), which was further confirmed by immunofluorescence analyses. Iba1 and GFAP staining was indeed reduced in VH7Vk9-treated mice, in which both microglia and astrocytes had smaller body sizes (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Next, we performed a cytokine array on spinal cord and detected a general downregulation of inflammatory cytokines in the scAAV-VH7Vk9–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 10D).

Finally, we examined whether treatment with scFv VH7Vk9 antibody in the spinal cord of TDP-43A315T mice was able to restore proper functionality of the protein (Figure 8). We performed Western blotting to analyze the splicing of DNA polymerase delta–interacting protein 3 (POLDIP3) (36) as well as the regulation of RNA-binding protein FUS (37) and light-chain neurofilament protein (NFL) (38), three proteins whose RNAs are regulated by TDP-43 in the nucleus or cytoplasm (Figure 8, A–C). We found that, in TDP-43A315T mice, POLDIP3 was aberrantly spliced, whereas FUS and NFL levels were downregulated compared with levels in NTg mice, confirming the alteration of TDP-43 functions. In spinal cord samples from TDP-43A315T mice injected with VH7Vk9, we observed a partial restoration of normal levels of these 3 different proteins, close to the levels detected in the nontransgenic mice. We also examined the levels of peripherin, another pathological marker of ALS, which is abnormally upregulated in TDP-43A315T mice (35). Expression of VH7Vk9 antibodies produced a downregulation of peripherin levels in the spinal cords of TDP-43A315T mice (Figure 8D). Thus, the combined results show that expression of VH7Vk9 antibodies reestablished the normal functions of TDP-43 in the TDP-43A315T–transgenic mouse model.