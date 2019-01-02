PET neuroimaging reveals histone deacetylase dysregulation in schizophrenia

Study design. Our main research objective was to compare relative [11C]Martinostat brain uptake between subjects with SCZ/SAD and group-matched healthy controls using magnetic resonance–PET (MR-PET). SUV collected 60–90 minutes after radiotracer injection, normalized to whole brain mean (SUVR), was the primary endpoint assessed. Data from 2 subjects were excluded: a subject with SCZ exited the scanner before the 60- to 90-minute time point, and a control subject was found to use psychotropic medications. Imaging studies were not blinded, and no outliers were excluded.

Participants. All participants provided written informed consent. Participants underwent a physical examination with a licensed physician or nurse practitioner. Medical history, smoking status, and medication use were recorded. Illicit drug use was assessed by a urine drug screen (Discover Drug Test Card DIS-DOA-3124, American Screening Corp.). A serum pregnancy test (Sure-Vue serum hCG-STAT, Fisher HealthCare) was performed for female participants of childbearing potential to ensure no pregnancy at the time of the scan.

Inclusion/exclusion criteria for participants. Subjects with a diagnosis of SCZ or SAD were group matched for age, sex, smoking status, and parental socioeconomic status with healthy controls. One subject with SCZ/SAD was unable to provide parental socioeconomic information, and one subject with SCZ/SAD took nicotine replacement therapy and was classified as a non-smoker. At the level of individual pairs, age did not differ by more than 5 years. Diagnosis of SCZ or SAD was confirmed by licensed physician evaluation with the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV-TR Axis I Disorders, Research Version, Patient Edition (SCID-I/P) (67) or psychiatrist consensus. To verify that control subjects did not have a psychiatric disorder, the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV-TR Axis I Disorders, Research Version, Non-Patient Edition (SCID-I/NP) (68) was administered. Subjects were physically healthy as determined by medical history and a physical examination. Subjects had no history of major physical illness (including diabetes mellitus), impaired elimination, major surgery within the past year, or present substance abuse (other than nicotine). Subjects met a multi-point safety checklist for both MR and PET procedures. Subjects who were pregnant or breastfeeding, had ferromagnetic foreign bodies, had a history of major head trauma, or failed the urine drug screen were excluded. Controls with a current/previous psychiatric disorder or history of SCZ, schizophreniform disorder, or schizoaffective disorder in a first-degree relative were excluded. Controls taking psychotropic medications or hormone treatments were excluded.

Clinical assessments and rating scales. Subjects underwent the MATRICS consensus cognitive battery (MCCB) (49–51) to measure cognitive function. Subjects with SCZ/SAD were administered the PANSS interview (48) to measure symptom severity. Our staff was certified by the MGH Schizophrenia Clinical & Research Program to perform both assessments. The Hollingshead index (69) was used to determine parental socioeconomic status. CPZ equivalents were calculated (52) for subjects with SCZ/SAD. One subject was not regularly taking antipsychotics and was not included in the calculation.

Radiosynthesis of [11C]Martinostat. [11C]Martinostat was synthesized as previously described (4).

MR-PET data acquisition and reconstruction. An intravenous catheter was placed in the antecubital vein of the arm, and ~5 mCi [11C]Martinostat (5.08 ± 0.33 mCi for control subjects; n = 17) and (5.04 ± 0.28 mCi for subjects with SCZ/SAD; n = 14) was injected as a manual bolus over a period of less than 1 minute by a licensed nuclear medicine technologist. Participants were instructed to remain still for the entire duration of the 90-minute scan. MR and PET images were acquired on a 3T Siemens TIM Trio with a BrainPET insert using an 8-channel head coil (70). An anatomical T1-weighted multi-echo MPRAGE sequence (MEMPRAGE) with echo-planar imaging (EPI) navigator that allows prospective motion correction (71, 72) (repetition time [TR], 2530 ms; echo time 1 [TE1], 1.66 ms; TE2, 3.53 ms; TE3, 5.40 ms; TE4, 7.27 ms; inversion time [TI], 1100 ms; flip angle, 7°; and isotropic resolution, 1 mm) was acquired. To account for motion between MEMPRAGE acquisition and the PET frame of interest, the MEMPRAGE was realigned to a single reference PET frame 60–90 minutes after radiotracer injection. MR-based attenuation correction was applied using a statistical parametric mapping (SPM), pseudo–computed tomography method (73). PET data were binned into six 5-minute frames spanning 60–90 minutes after radiotracer injection and reconstructed using the three-dimensional ordinary Poisson ordered-subset expectation maximization (3D OP-OSEM) algorithm with detector efficiency, decay, dead time, attenuation, and scatter corrections applied (74, 75). The final PET images were reconstructed into 153 slices with 256 × 256 pixels and a 1.25-mm isotropic voxel size in the units of SUV. The final MR images were reconstructed with FreeSurfer version 6.0 (http://surfer.nmr.mgh.harvard.edu/) (76).

Image analyses. In order to correct for inter-frame motion, the MCFLIRT tool (77–79) in FSL (Oxford Centre for Functional MRI of the Brain [FMRIB] Software Library) version 5.0.7 (77–80) was used. In brief, PET data corresponding to 5-minute bins spanning 60–90 minutes after radiotracer injection were smoothed 6 mm and aligned to a mean volume image using rigid body linear registration with 6 degrees of freedom. The motion correction matrix was applied to the unsmoothed PET data using FSL’s applyxfm4d. PET data were averaged to create a motion-corrected, unsmoothed mean image for each subject, which was then registered to the subject’s MEMPRAGE using mri_coreg from FreeSurfer 6.0 (76) and skull-stripped. The MEMPRAGE was registered to Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) space using linear (FLIRT [FMRIB’s linear image registration tool]) (80, 81) and nonlinear (FNIRT [FMRIB’s nonlinear image registration tool]) (82) algorithms in FSL, and the registration matrix was applied to move the PET image into MNI space. The PET image was intensity normalized to whole brain mean as SUVR (83, 84) to measure relative differences in [11C]Martinostat uptake, while controlling for inter-individual differences in global signal. The SUVR image was spatially smoothed 8 mm full width at half maximum. A priori ROI analysis of SUVR was performed between groups for the DLPFC. The DLPFC surface label was based on work by Yendiki et al. (85) and was converted into a volume in MNI space using FreeSurfer’s mri_label2vol. Whole brain voxel-wise analysis of SUVR was performed between groups using FSL’s FEAT with ordinary least squares (OLS) mixed-effects modeling, a significance threshold of Z > 2.3, and cluster correction of P cluster < 0.05 (86). Whole brain voxel-wise analysis was also performed using FSL’s randomise with 10,000 permutations, threshold-free cluster enhancement (TFCE), and P FWE < 0.05. Age and sex were added as nuisance regressors in voxel-wise analyses. Correlations between anatomical ROIs and cognitive performance scores were performed with SUVR images (spatially smoothed 8 mm full width at half maximum) in native space using masks for the cerebral white matter and cerebellum cortex generated by FreeSurfer’s automated parcellation and segmentation (76). FreeSurfer’s mri_segstats was used to measure cortical thickness. Anatomical regions were described using Atlas of the Human Brain (87).

Statistics. Demographic variables and MATRICS domains were compared between groups using unpaired 2-tailed t tests (Table 1). For a priori ROI analysis of SUVR or postmortem HDAC2 mRNA comparisons between groups in the DLPFC, unpaired 2-tailed t tests were performed (Figure 2, B and C). Spearman’s correlation analysis was performed to investigate the association between SUVR in the DLPFC and MATRICS or PANSS scores (Figure 2D). For whole brain voxel-wise SUVR comparisons between groups, an unpaired 2-tailed t test was performed with Z > 2.3 and P cluster < 0.05 correction (Figure 3 and Table 3). For whole brain voxel-wise SUVR comparisons between groups, a nonparametric unpaired 2-tailed t test was also performed with TFCE and P FWE < 0.05 (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Spearman’s correlation analysis was performed to investigate the association between SUVR in the cerebral white matter, or SUVR in the cerebellum cortex, and MATRICS or PANSS scores (Supplemental Figure 1C). Cortical thickness was compared between groups using unpaired 2-tailed t tests for the DLPFC and for the post hoc statistically significant area (decreased in SCZ/SAD) revealed by voxel-wise analysis (Supplemental Figure 2A). Spearman’s correlation analysis was used to investigate the association between SUVR in the DLPFC, or SUVR in the post hoc statistically significant areas (decreased or increased in SCZ/SAD) revealed by voxel-wise analysis, and CPZ equivalent dose exposure (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Study approval. Ethical permission was obtained from the Partners HealthCare IRB and MGH Radioactive Drug Research Committee. Healthy volunteers were recruited through advertising with flyers, Web announcements, and the Partners Healthcare RSVP for Health and Research Patient Data Registry (RPDR) systems. Healthy volunteers were also recruited from IRB protocols 2011P002311 and 2009P000238. Subjects with SCZ/SAD were recruited through the MGH Freedom Trail Clinic and IRB protocol 2009P000238. All study participants provided written informed consent. Imaging procedures were performed at the Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging under IRB protocols 2015P001594 and 2015P002008. No adverse events were reported.