Noggin regulates foregut progenitor cell programming, and misexpression leads to esophageal atresia

NOG is expressed in the developing human esophagus, but not in the respiratory tissue. To study the normal expression of genes previously shown to be important in foregut development, we obtained paraffin-embedded human tissue at different gestational ages. We examined the expression of NOG, BMP2, BMP4, BMP7, SHH, SOX2, NKX2-1, WNT2, and PAX9 in esophagus and respiratory tissue of neonates at 23 weeks of gestation (preterm neonate) and neonates older than 36 weeks of gestation (term neonates) (Figure 1A). PAX9 was not detected in any of the samples. In both full-term and preterm tissues, BMP2, BMP4, BMP7, SHH, and SOX2 were found in both respiratory and esophageal epithelium. However, NOG was only found in the esophageal tissue, consistent with results in mice. This finding supports the role of NOG as a dorsal morphogen, which specifies esophageal tissue and inhibits respiratory tissue differentiation (6, 13).

Figure 1 NOG is selectively expressed in developing human esophagus but not in the trachea, and EA/TEF tissue lacks NOG. (A) Pathology samples from human autopsies stained for genes that have been previously known to be important in foregut development. Paraffin sections were used to perform IHC with NOG, BMP7, SHH (green), BMP4, BMP2, and SOX2 (red). All genes were present in both esophagus and trachea. However, NOG was missing from respiratory tissue. (B) Pathology samples from EA/TEF repair were collected to study NOG and BMP expression using IHC. On H&E staining, a combination of esophageal and respiratory glands were found in atretic esophagus as well as in fistula. NOG is absent from EA/TEF samples when evaluated by IHC as well as RT-PCR (B, D). (C) Human esophageal and respiratory pathology samples stained for CK13 (red) and TFF3 (green). TEF from human neonate expresses both CK13 and TFF3. (D) RNA was isolated from paraffin samples of either esophagus of control neonates, or EA/TEF tissue obtained at the time of surgical repair. Positive control (+) is RNA extracted from Kato III cell line. *Pseudostratified columnar epithelium with cilia. Blue arrow indicates cilia. Black arrow indicates seromucinous glands. Inserts are ×2 magnification. Scale bars: 100 μm. C, control, T, TEF.

Esophagus from EA/TEF patients contains a mixture of squamous cell epithelium and stratified columnar epithelia with cilia, and the tissue lacks NOG expression. To study the function of the NOG/BMP molecular cascade on development of EA/TEF, we studied the expression of NOG and BMP in pathology samples obtained at the time of EA/TEF repair. When the pathology samples were analyzed using H&E staining, we found that both proximal and distal esophagus contained a combination of immature esophageal epithelium and immature respiratory glands (Figure 1B). Interestingly, respiratory glands were present even when a TEF was not found (patient with long gap EA without TEF) and there was no communication between the esophagus and trachea. Similarly, the TEF, when present, contained a combination of immature esophageal and respiratory glands. Respiratory epithelium was confirmed with TFF3 immunostaining and esophageal epithelium was confirmed with CK13 expression (Figure 1C). In addition, the muscular layer of the atretic esophagus and the TEF contained a combination of disorganized smooth and skeletal muscle.

In contrast, when we studied the expression of NOG and BMP, we found that BMP4 was expressed in the atretic esophagus as well as in the fistula. However, NOG was not present in either atretic esophagus or fistula (Figure 1B). We also observed that BMP7 was minimally expressed in the epithelium and BMP2 was mainly expressed in the muscular layer (data not shown). Therefore, in the rest of the experiments, we focused on BMP4.

In addition, we used paraffin blocks of samples from EA/TEF collected at the time of surgical repair to extract RNA and investigate the amount of NOG mRNA found in the tissue. NOG mRNA was absent from EA/TEF samples when we evaluated it using reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) (Figure 1D). These data suggest that, similar to mice, in humans NOG expression is important for normal esophageal development. Moreover, the absence of NOG during esophageal development may cause abnormal differentiation of the esophagus, resulting in EA/TEF.

Murine EOUs represent a good in vitro model for development of the esophagus. The development of EOUs was recently reported by Grikscheit and Spence (14–16). The Grikscheit group demonstrated that a mature EOU provides all of the key components of native esophagus including epithelium, subjacent muscularis, differentiated suprabasal and proliferative basal layers of esophageal epithelium, muscle, and nerves. Cultured EOUs grew as an expanding sphere of proliferative basal cells on a neuromuscular network for the first several days, and after approximately 8 days in culture, EOUs demonstrated spontaneous peristalsis consistent with a mature engineered esophagus.

Here we used P1–P3 murine esophagus to generate EOUs. They were cultured in matrigel for 4–12 days and either embedded in paraffin or processed as whole mounts. Immunostaining was used to detect expression of different esophageal markers at different stages (Figure 2).

Figure 2 EOU culture is a suitable model for mammalian esophageal differentiation in vitro. mEOUs cultured for 4–12 days and either embedded in paraffin or taken as whole mount. IHC was used to detect expression of esophageal markers. Red scale bars: 100 μm; white scale bars: 1000 μm. (A) mEOUs 4 days in culture showing that most cells were Ki67+. (B) mEOUs 12 days in culture, larger in size, fewer cells were Ki67+. H&E staining demonstrates squamous epithelium surrounded by stromal components. Squamous epithelium shows maturation from basal layer to superficial layer. Differentiated cells expressed the squamous epithelium markers CK4 and involucrin, smooth muscle marker SMA, neuron marker TUJ, and other molecules important in foregut development: SHH, BMP4, NOG, SMAD1/5/9. (C) mEOUs 12 days in culture examined in whole-mount 3D images showing how different cells types come together to form EOUs.

At 4 days in culture, the EOUs consisted largely of dividing progenitor cells (Ki67-positive cells), with the presence of both NOG and BMP4. In contrast, at 12 days EOUs formed a more mature esophagus-resembling unit containing a layer of smooth muscle (smooth muscle actin [SMA] positive cells), squamous epithelium (CK13 [KRT13], CK4 [KRT4], involucrin expressing cells), nerves (TUJ-1 positive cells), and important developmental proteins (SHH, SMAD, WNT2, SOX2) (Figure 2). In addition, after approximately 10 days in culture the EOUs began contracting spontaneously, consistent with functional innervation.

These data suggest that EOUs are a good model to study development of mammalian esophagus and how the proteins interact to create a normal esophagus versus EA/TEF.

Development of a small molecule that inhibits NOG binding to BMP. To study the effects of NOG in EOU cultures, we selected a small molecule that would inhibit NOG interaction with BMP. By computational analysis, we identified the binding region of NOG with BMP2 and the binding region of receptors with BMP2 and specifically designed molecules that block BMP-NOG interaction and would not bind to the BMP receptors (17). To screen potential NOG-blocking compounds, we developed a rapid in vitro assay to determine the inhibitory effect of NOG on the BMP2 signaling pathway using mouse myoblastic C2C12 cells, which can be stimulated by BMP toward the osteoblastic phenotype. C2C12 cells were transfected with the 9XGCCG BMP Smad1 reporter construct and control Renilla luciferase vectors for 24 hours. The cells were then treated for 24 hours with BMP2 (5 ng/mL) and various concentrations of NOG and the relative luciferase activity was measured with a luminometer. As expected, NOG inhibited BMP2 induced reporter activity in a dose-dependent manner. The 1:6 ratio of BMP to NOG achieved 85% inhibition of BMP-induced reporter activity (Figure 3A) and was chosen for further screening assays. We then tested the candidate NOG-blocking compounds at a higher dose (1 μg/mL) to see if any were capable of reversing the effect of exogenous NOG beyond the BMP2 baseline response. N-50 was the most potent enhancer above baseline, increasing BMP2 responsiveness 2-fold (Figure 3B). The enhancement above the baseline BMP2 luciferase response suggests that N-50 was the best compound to also inhibit endogenous NOG in addition to reversing the effects of exogenous NOG as in the earlier experiments.

Figure 3 N-50 is a small molecule that inhibits NOG in vitro. (A) Validation of a BMP2 reporter assay and selection of optimal BMP-NOG ratio for compound screening (1:6 ratio is chosen). The dose-dependent inhibition by NOG of BMP2-induced luciferase activity in C2C12 cells transfected with BMP-specific and Smad1-driven 9 × GCCG reporter plasmid. The reporter responded dose dependently to BMP2. Data points of luciferase activities were determined in triplicate cell culture wells (n = 3). The error bar represents SEM. Statistical significance (P < 0.05) was determined by 1-way ANOVA between the controls and treatments. (B) N-50 inhibition increases BMP efficacy in addition to reversing the effects of exogenously added NOG. N-50 was the most potent enhancer above baseline, increasing BMP2 responsiveness 2-fold (tallest green bar). The enhancement above the baseline BMP2 luciferase response (100%) suggests that N-50 was the best compound to also inhibit endogenous NOG and reverse the effects of exogenously added NOG. Luciferase activities were determined in triplicate. Error bars (±SEM) from triplicate determinations (n = 3) from cell-culture wells. The BMP+NOG group was compared with all other treatment groups using 1-way ANOVA, and statistical significance of P < 0.05 was determined between the control and treatments. Compounds that exhibited undesired effects on cell growth and morphology were dropped from further analyses. (C) In vitro binding assay with purified recombinant BMP2 and NOG proteins. NOG and BMP2 were labeled with biotin and 125iodine, respectively. Constant amounts of biotin-labeled NOG and 125iodine-labeled BMP2 were incubated with or without varying concentrations of unlabeled BMP2 or N-50 as described in Methods. Biotin-labeled NOG was pulled down with neutravidin-agarose beads and the counts associated with pellets were counted. The chemical 2-vinyl-4,6-diamino-1,3,5-triazine was designed as the control based on a different target structure expected not to interfere with BMP-NOG binding.

To confirm that N-50 actually inhibits BMP and NOG interaction as designed, we optimized an in vitro binding assay with labeled recombinant BMP2 and NOG proteins. NOG and BMP2 were labeled with biotin and 125iodine, respectively, as described in Methods. As expected, unlabeled BMP2 competed off about 90% of labeled BMP2. Our data demonstrate that the BMP2 and NOG interaction is saturable and concentration dependent in this optimized binding assay. The NOG-blocker N-50 competed with BMP2 to prevent more than 50% of the labeled BMP2 from binding to NOG, confirming that our lead compound N-50 disrupts BMP2 binding to NOG (Figure 3C).

Inhibition of NOG during murine EOU culture results in phenotypic changes that resemble human EA/TEF tissue. After establishing N-50 as a good in vitro inhibitor of NOG, we tested the effects of inhibition of NOG during esophageal development using the EOU model. Murine P1–P3 esophagus were collected to generate EOUs. NOG inhibitor was added into the culture medium for 24, 48, and 96 hours to investigate the effects of NOG inhibition on EOU. We found that addition of NOG inhibitor for more than 96 hours resulted in large amounts of cell death. We therefore used the inhibitor for 48 hours only, at which point the inhibitor was removed and the culture was allowed to proceed for a total of 10 days. At the end of the culture the EOUs were collected and processed for paraffin sectioning. EOUs treated with NOG inhibitor contained larger epithelial cells with more cuboidal shape (Figure 4A). In addition, immunohistochemical evaluation demonstrated that after 10 days in culture, EOUs treated with NOG inhibitor expressed the respiratory epithelium markers TFF3 and CC10 (SCGB1A1) together with esophageal squamous epithelium markers CK13 (KRT13) and CK4 (KRT4). When the NOG inhibitor was added to the media, expression of BMP4 was higher overall, suggesting that activation of the BMP signaling cascade may trigger expression of respiratory epithelium proteins (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Cultured murine foregut progenitors change fate depending on presence of NOG. (A) mEOUs cultured for 10 days. NOG inhibitor was added to the culture for 48 hours, washed, and cultures allowed to grow for 10 days. Tissue was embedded in paraffin and slides analyzed with IHC for expression of esophageal and tracheal markers. (B) Fluorescence intensity of NOG, BMP4, CK13, TFF3, CC10, and CK4 was evaluated using Image J. mEOUs from 6 different litters (n = 4–12). (C) P1–P3 murine trachea were collected to generate TOUs. TOUs were cultured for 10 days with or without NOG, fixed, and paraffin sections were used to evaluate their morphology and protein expression. (D) Fluorescence intensity of NOG, BMP4, CK13, TFF3, CC10, and CK4 was evaluated using Image J. mTOUs from 5 different litters (n = 3–5). Scale bars: 100 μm. There was no change in the expression of SOX2 or SHH. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0009.

We wanted to validate the expression of respiratory markers in our cultures. Therefore, we tested well-known respiratory markers in murine trachea and esophagus of P1–P3 pups. We found that MUC5AC, CK8 (KRT8), CK18 (KRT18), and TTF1 are expressed in both murine esophageal and tracheal epithelium at earlier postnatal stages (P1–P3) and later become specific in tissues with age. However, CC10 (SCGB1A1), TFF3, and SCGB3A3 were specific to respiratory epithelium (Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123597DS1).

To confirm that the effects of NOG inhibitor on expression of respiratory markers in murine EOUs (mEOUs) were indeed due to inhibition of NOG function, we added both compounds together (NOG inhibitor and NOG) for 48 hours, washed the mEOUs, and allowed the culture to continue for an additional 8 days. At the end of the culture, addition of NOG to the NOG inhibitor blocked expression of respiratory makers, confirming that the NOG inhibitor is specific to NOG (Supplemental Figure 3).

Addition of NOG to TOU culture results in organoids containing squamous epithelium. During embryogenesis, the trachea and esophagus develop from the same progenitor cells in the endoderm (13). We sought to test the effects of alteration of NOG/BMP signaling in progenitor cells of the trachea by creating TOU cultures and adding NOG to the system. The same protocol was used to create organoid units derived from trachea. Murine P1–P3 tracheas were collected to generate TOUs and they were cultured for 12 days. NOG was added to the media for the entire culture time, and TOUs were subsequently fixed and embedded in paraffin. H&E staining of the TOUs treated with NOG showed squamous epithelial cells in the majority of the organoid units, which was confirmed with immunostaining for squamous epithelium markers CK13 (KRT13) and CK4 (KRT4) (Figure 4C). In addition, when NOG was added to the media, expression of BMP4 was significantly lower, suggesting inhibition of BMP signaling may trigger expression of proteins specific to the esophagus (Figure 4D). Minimal cleaved caspase 3 (CASP3) expression was seen in both cultures, suggesting that most cells remained healthy during the culture and there was low cell death (data not shown). These data confirm the BMP signaling cascade as an important regulator of foregut differentiation. When NOG was present and the BMP cascade was inhibited, progenitor cells differentiated toward esophageal epithelium. On the other hand, when NOG was absent and BMP active, progenitors differentiated toward respiratory epithelium.

Inhibition of NOG in EOUs derived from normal pediatric human esophagus results in expression of respiratory markers. To confirm the function of NOG and BMP in human foregut development, we repeated the experiments using EOUs derived from normal human pediatric esophagus. A total of 5 esophagi from pediatric organ donors were collected and EOUs were cultured for 10 days. NOG inhibitor was added to the media for 48 hours, subsequently washed out and cultures were allowed to grow for 8 more days. As with the mouse EOU cultures, the human EOUs (hEOUs) expressed both NOG and BMP4, shown to be essential in foregut development. In addition, hEOUs expressed markers of mature esophagus such as CK13 (KRT13) and CK4 (KRT4) at the end of a 10-day culture (Figure 5A) demonstrating that hEOUs are a good model for human esophageal differentiation. Furthermore, hEOUs cultured in the presence of the NOG inhibitor coexpressed the respiratory marker TFF3 and CC10 (SCBG1A1) with CK13 (KRT13) and CK4 (KRT4), suggesting the inhibition of NOG was able to change the fate of esophageal progenitor cells to become respiratory epithelium (Figure 5, A and B). To confirm that the effects of NOG inhibitor on expression of respiratory markers were specific to NOG, we added both NOG and NOG inhibitor to the culture and found that NOG was able to rescue the phenotype. The hEOUs did not express respiratory markers at the end of the culture (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 5 Human EOU culture in the presence of NOG inhibitor resembles EA/TEF. Addition of NOG restores viability and stimulates expression of esophageal markers. (A) hEOUs grown for 10 days from 5 different patients. NOG inhibitor was added to the culture for 48 hours, washed, and cultures were allowed to grow for 10 days. IHC analysis for expression of esophageal and tracheal markers. (B) Fluorescence intensity of CK13, TFF3, CC10, CK4, NOG, and BMP was evaluated using Image J (n = 3–5), ***P < 0.0009. (C) hEOUs isolated from EA/TEF patients at the time of surgical repair and cultured for 10 days with or without NOG. hEOUs were fixed and paraffin sections were used to evaluate their morphology and protein expression. (D) Fluorescence intensity of CK13, TFF3, CC10, CK4, NOG, and BMP was evaluated using Image J (n = 3–8), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. Scale bars: 100 μm.

EOUs derived from patients with EA/TEF lack NOG expression, grow slowly, and express mainly respiratory markers, but this phenotype is reversed when NOG is added to the culture. Small full-thickness sections from atretic esophagus and or TEF were collected at the time of EA/TEF surgical repair. The tissues used were pieces that were trimmed at the time of surgery in order for the anastomosis to be attached properly, and that otherwise would have been discarded. EOUs were derived from the tissue and placed in culture for 10 days. H&E staining demonstrated small organoid units with a large number of pyknotic cells and stroma. Most epithelial cells expressed TFF3 and CC10 (SCBG1A1) with minimal squamous cell marker expression (CK13, CK4). In addition, NOG was not present, and BMP4 was highly expressed (Figure 5C).

In contrast, when NOG was added to the culture for the entire 10 days, the organoid units were on average 5 times larger as compared with controls (5.859 ± 0.352, n = 10, P < 0.001). Furthermore, the majority of the epithelia expressed squamous cell markers (CK13, CK4, and involucrin), even though some cells did express CC10 (SCBG1A1) and TFF3. In addition, BMP expression was markedly reduced as compared with controls (Figure 5, C and D). These data suggest that lack of NOG in the epithelium of the esophagus results in aberrant elevation of BMP signaling, which in turn triggers expression of respiratory epithelium proteins seen in EA/TEF. Addition of NOG restored the esophageal phenotype.

Increased BMP signaling in foregut epithelium correlates with phosphorylation of SMAD1/5/9. To investigate whether the inhibition of NOG resulted in activation of the BMP cascade, we used Western blots to examine the amount of activated SMADs found in culture. Murine P1–P3 esophagi were collected to generate EOUs and cultured with or without NOG inhibitor for 48 hours, at which time protein was collected. A Western blot was run to determine the amount of phosphorylated/activated SMAD1/5(Ser 463/465)/9(Ser 465/467) found in the cells. Phosphorylated SMAD2(Ser465/467)/SMAD3(Ser423/425) was used as a control.We found that the amount of phosphorylated SMAD2/3 did not change after addition of NOG inhibitor. However, the phosphorylation of SMAD1/5/9 was increased by about 30% (Figure 6, A and B). To confirm that inhibition of BMP during differentiation of TOUs was also involved in the aberrant expression of esophageal markers, we investigated the difference in phosphorylated SMADs between TOUs cultured in the presence or absence of NOG. We collected protein from mouse TOUs that were grown with and without NOG for 10 days and amounts of phosphorylated SMAD 1/5/9 and phosphorylated SMAD 2/3 were studied. Once again, addition of NOG did not change phosphorylation state of SMAD 2/3. However, NOG decreased the amount of phosphorylated SMAD 1/5/9 by about 30% at the end of the culture, consistent with the hypothesis that NOG inhibits BMP activation and phosphorylation of SMAD 1/5/9 (Figure 6, A and B). These data confirmed the changes in the amount of BMP seen with immunostaining of the EOUs and TOUs grown in the different conditions. The presence of NOG inhibitor resulted in activation of the cascade downstream of BMP in mEOUs, and the presence of NOG decreased activation of the BMP cascade in mTOUs.

Figure 6 Activation of BMP signaling cascade results in increased phosphorylation of SMAD1/5/9. Mouse EOUs were cultured for 2 days with or without NOG inhibitor. Mouse TOUs were cultured for 10 days with or without NOG. (A) Protein was collected at the end of culture and Western blots were run for pSMADs 1/5/9 and pSMADs 2/3. (B) Quantification of Western blot intensity using Image J. (C) To confirm that the activity of NOG inhibitor was indeed specific to NOG, we added NOG and NOG inhibitor together to the culture to examine whether the effects of NOG inhibitor on phosphorylated SMAD 1/5/9 were blocked. Experiments were done with mEOUs (6 different litters). Phosphorylated SMAD protein was normalized to total SMAD protein and VDAC was used as loading controls. (D) mEOUs were cultured for 10 days and IHC was used to test for total or phosphorylated SMAD 1/5/9 expression. All images were obtained at ×20. Scale bar: 100 μm. Fluorescence intensity of total SMAD1/5/9 and pSMAD1/5/9 was evaluated using Image J (n = 3–6), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001.

To confirm that the effects of NOG inhibitor were specific to blocking NOG function, we repeated the experiments with mEOUs in the presence of both NOG and NOG inhibitor. As shown in Figure 6C, when NOG was added to the culture, the amount of pSMAD1/5/9 fell to almost undetectable. However, when NOG was added together with NOG inhibitor, the amount of phosphorylated SMAD 1/5/9 returned to control levels, demonstrating the specificity of N-50 to NOG.

Furthermore, using IHC we investigated the changes in phosphorylated SMAD 1/5/9 in mEOUs after 10 days in culture in the presence of NOG inhibitor alone or NOG inhibitor plus NOG. The mEOUs cultured in the presence of NOG inhibitor contained 3 times more phosphorylated SMAD1/5/9 compared with control. Moreover, addition of NOG to the culture blocked the increase in phosphorylation (Figure 6D).These data demonstrate that activation of downstream proteins such as SMAD 1/5/9 may be responsible for tissue fate specification in the foregut epithelium.

DNA methylation of the NOG locus is increased in patients with EA/TEF. Tissue (and temporal) specific gene regulation is essential for proper gene expression that drives human development. This regulation is controlled by binding of transcriptional factors and changes in epigenetic modifications in gene regulatory regions such as promoters and enhancers. To investigate a mechanism that might cause abnormal silencing of the NOG gene in EA/TEF patients, we searched the NOG gene locus for underlying epigenetic mechanisms that may be involved in regulating the expression of the gene. The NOG locus contained a large number of CpG islands and thus we investigated the DNA methylation status of the gene locus in EA/TEF patients and compared it with healthy controls. DNA from paraffin sections of tissue collected at the time of EA/TEF surgical repair was extracted to analyze methylation patterns of the NOG exon, promoter, and an upstream regulatory area. We evaluated a 230-bp region 4.5 kb upstream of the promoter that had high variability in DNA methylation among 15 different tissues and cell lines, which suggested methylation in this area as a way to regulate NOG expression in different tissues. The DNA sequence in this region is highly conserved among vertebrates and mammals, suggesting high regulatory potential for this area (see corresponding tracks in Figure 7A). Additionally, Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE) chromatin segmentation in human embryonic stem cells (ESCs) (ChromHMM), an automated computational system for learning chromatin states, characterizing their biological functions and visualizing the resulting genome-wide maps of chromatin-state annotations (18, 19), demonstrated that this area is transcribed in ESCs and it adjusts by potential poised enhancer (Figure 7A). We were able to collect samples from 16 TEF patients and 3 control subjects. Esophagus from autopsies of neonates who have died of reasons other than foregut anomalies were used as controls. The DNA was subsequently treated with bisulfite and samples were submitted for Sanger sequencing. We looked at 226 bp in the exon area, 162 bp in the promoter, and 125 bp in the upstream area. When compared with controls, DNA from TEF patients overall was more methylated. The promoter of both groups had the least methylation, with control samples having 0.2% of CpG islands analyzed methylated versus 1% of CpG islands in the TEF group. The CpG islands in the exon region had more methylation in the TEF group when compared with controls; however, the increase in methylation did not reach statistical significance (0.1% in control vs. 3.5% in TEF, P = 0.24). Finally, the upstream area had the most methylation of all the regions studied. In the control group, 27% of the CpG islands were methylated versus 63% in the TEF group (P < 0.006) (Figure 7, B and C). Overall, the DNA methylation pattern in control samples was consistent among different individuals, as opposed to TEF samples, where the methylation pattern was different among individuals with high variability, with some samples having 91% of CpG islands methylated in the upstream area to some samples having only 40% methylated. An increase in DNA methylation of the presumable NOG regulatory region suggests deactivation of this regulatory region, which could lead to premature downregulation of NOG gene expression and abnormal foregut development in EA/TEF patients.