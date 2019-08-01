Tumor-intrinsic PIK3CA represses tumor immunogenicity in a model of pancreatic cancer

Pik3ca in implanted KPC cells promotes tumor progression and lethality. Both Pik3ca and Egfr have been shown to be required for KRASG12D-induced pancreatic tumorigenesis (18, 19, 26). To investigate the possible roles of Pik3ca and Egfr in pancreatic cancer progression, we used the FC1245 pancreatic cancer cell line that was isolated from a KrasLSL–G12D/+ Trp53LSL–R172H/+ Pdx1-Cre mouse in the C57BL/6 (B6) genetic background (25). We first produced a parental cell line that stably expresses luciferase (referred to as WT KPC) and then used CRISPR/Cas9 to produce KPC cell lines that lack either Pik3ca or Egfr (referred to as αKO or EgfrKO, respectively). Complete loss of PIK3CA or EGFR was confirmed by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 1A). Immunoblotting and reverse phase protein array (RPPA) analysis also revealed changes in signaling due to ablation of Pik3ca or Egfr. In particular, there was a large decrease in AKT phosphorylation at S473 and T308 in αKO cells as compared with WT cells, whereas EgfrKO cells had higher levels of AKT phosphorylation than WT cells (Supplemental Figure 1). EgfrKO KPC cells proliferated at a higher rate than WT cells in standard 2D culture conditions, whereas αKO cells proliferated at about half the rate of WT cells (Figure 1A). The percentage of cells stained with annexin V in each culture was not significantly different, indicating that the decreased proliferation rate of αKO KPC cells is not due to increased apoptosis (Figure 1B). When grown under 3D culture conditions, all 3 cell lines formed compact spheroid colonies (Figure 1C), indicating a capacity for anchorage-independent growth.

Figure 1 Proliferation of αKO pancreatic cancer cells in vitro and regression in vivo. (A) Proliferation rates of KPC cell lines in standard 2D culture. Cells plated in triplicate were counted at the times indicated (mean ± SEM; n = 3). *P = 0.0191, WT versus αKO; **P = 0.375, WT versus EgfrKO (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (B) Percentage of cells positive for annexin V staining at the 4-day time point in A (mean ± SEM, n = 3). P = 0.18, WT versus αKO; P = 0.12, WT versus EgfrKO (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (C) Representative light microscopy images (×40 magnification) of spheroids formed after 5 days in 3D methylcellulose culture. (D) Cells (0.5 million) were implanted in the head of the pancreas of B6 mice. Tumor growth was monitored by IVIS imaging of the luciferase signal on days 1, 7, and 14 after implantation. Representative images of 3 mice in each group are shown. (E) Quantification of luciferase signals from each mouse. The bars indicate median. On day 7, ***P = 0.0006, WT versus αKO and P > 0.9, WT versus EgfrKO; on day 14, ****P < 0.0001, WT versus αKO and P = 0.0618, WT versus EgfrKO (Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test). (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for B6 mice implanted with the indicated cell lines. Median survival: WT, 16 days (n = 16); EgfrKO, 17 days (n = 10); all αKO mice were alive at day 80 (n = 17). P < 0.0001, WT versus αKO (log-rank test). (G) H&E-stained sections of pancreatic tissue collected at the indicated times after cell implantation in B6 mice. Scale bar: 100 μm.

We next studied the growth of these cell lines in vivo. WT, αΚΟ, or EgfrKO cells were implanted in the head of the pancreas of syngeneic B6 mice, and tumor growth was monitored longitudinally using an IVIS Lumina III in vivo imaging system. As expected, WT cells grew rapidly and formed large tumors (Figure 1D). Median tumor volume quantified as total luminescence flux showed a 29.6-fold increase from day 1 to day 14 (Figure 1E). Tumors formed by EgfrKO cells grew at a slower rate (Figure 1, D and E). Mice implanted with WT or EgfrKO cells died 2 to 3 weeks after implantation, with a median survival of 16 days or 17 days, respectively (Figure 1F and Table 1). In contrast, tumors formed by implanted αKO cells showed an increase in median size from day 1 to day 7, and then the tumors regressed so that the luciferase signal was undetectable in 16 of 17 mice on day 14 (Figure 1, D and E). By day 21, the luciferase signal was undetectable in all 17 mice (data not shown). All B6 mice implanted with αKO cells were alive 80 days later (Figure 1F and Table 1). Some of these convalescent animals have been kept for up to 18 months after tumor implantation without any overt signs of illness. Implantation of B6 mice with another clone of αKO cells yielded similar results (Supplemental Figure 2). At necropsy, mice implanted with WT or EgfrKO cells exhibited large pancreatic tumors and metastases to the peritoneum, liver, diaphragm, and lungs. H&E staining of pancreatic sections confirmed the presence of large tumors with a strong desmoplastic response (Figure 1G). Some of the mice implanted with αKO cells were euthanized after 6 months. No abnormal lesions were seen by visual inspection in any of the organs, and no tumors were found in pancreatic sections of these animals (Figure 1G).

Table 1 Comparison of median survival

Increased survival was also seen in mice implanted with a different KPC cell line (DT10022) with genetically downregulated Pik3ca (αKD cells; Supplemental Figure 3A). All B6 mice implanted with WT DT10022 cells died from tumor progression by day 35, whereas all mice implanted with αKD cells were still alive at that time (Supplemental Figure 3B). Two of 6 mice in the αKD group had no visible tumors at necropsy, and histological examination revealed that the tumor had completely regressed in one animal (Supplemental Figure 3C). We suspect that the tumor regression phenotype is not as robust as with αKO KPC cells because Pik3ca is not completely ablated in the αKD DT10022 cell line.

Regression of αKO KPC tumors is linked to T cell infiltration. To investigate if a host immune response might be responsible for the regression of αKO tumors in our mouse model, we implanted WT, αKO, or EgfrKO tumor cells in the pancreas of B6 mice and sacrificed the animals 10 days later. H&E staining of pancreatic sections from all 3 groups showed substantial areas of normal pancreas interspersed with tumors (Figure 2A). Immunohistochemistry showed that αKO tumors were infiltrated with large numbers of CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B). Similar to most human pancreatic tumors, WT and EgfrKO tumors were associated with peritumoral T cells, but few T cells were seen infiltrating the tumors (Figure 2, A and B). We did not observe a significant difference in the number of F4/80+ macrophages infiltrating the tumors in the 3 groups (Figure 2, A and B). We also harvested pancreata from B6 mice 10 days after implantation with αKD DT10022 cells, and immunohistochemistry showed that these tumors were also infiltrated with CD3+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 2 T cell infiltration of αKO tumors and the requirement of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells for αKO tumor regression. (A and B) WT, αKO, or EgfrKO cells (0.5 million) were implanted in the head of the pancreas of B6 mice, and pancreata were harvested 10 days later (EgfrKO, n = 3; WT and αKO, n = 4). (A) Sections were stained with H&E, or IHC was performed with the indicated antibodies. Representative sections are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of tumor-infiltrating cells positive for CD3, CD4, CD8, or F4/80. Bars indicate mean ± SEM. WT versus αKO, ***P = 0.0008, ****P = 0.0001, and *P = 0.0005 for CD3, CD4, and CD8, respectively (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test). (C–G) αKO cells (0.5 million) were implanted in the head of the pancreas of B6 mice injected with neutralizing CD4 and CD8 antibodies (αCD4/8, green) or PBS (control), or CD4KO (blue squares) or CD8KO (red diamonds) mice. (C) Quantification of luciferase signals from IVIS images of each mouse. Bars indicate median. **P < 0.005 (2-tailed Wilcoxon signed-rank test). (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for αCD4/8 (n = 5; median survival: 29 days), CD4KO (n = 9; median survival: 47 days), and CD8KO (n = 8; median survival: 37 days) mice implanted with αKO cells. P = 0.0017 (log-rank test, CD4KO vs CD8KO). (E) H&E-stained pancreatic sections from αCD4/8 and control mice. (F) IHC staining of pancreatic sections with antibodies against CD4 or CD8. Pancreata were collected from CD4KO or CD8KO mice at the humane endpoint. For comparison, sections of pancreata collected 10 days after implantation of B6 mice with 0.5 million αKO cells are shown. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Quantification of tumor-infiltrating CD4+ or CD8+ T cells from pancreatic sections.

To test if tumor-infiltrating T cells are responsible for tumor regression, we implanted αKO KPC cells in the pancreas of B6 mice whose T cells were depleted by injection of neutralizing antibodies to CD4 and CD8. Depletion of circulating T cells was confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4A). Unlike the results using immunocompetent B6 mice, IVIS imaging showed that αKO tumors grew in these T cell–deficient animals (Supplemental Figure 4B). The increase in median tumor volume from day 1 to day 21 was 65.7-fold (Figure 2C). All mice that received neutralizing antibodies died due to tumor growth, with a median survival of 29 days (Figure 2, D and E, and Table 1). To determine the specific subtype of T cells involved in tumor regression, we implanted αKO cells in the pancreas of mice genetically engineered to lack CD4+ or CD8+ T cells (referred to as CD4KO or CD8KO mice, respectively). αKO tumors did not regress in CD4KO or CD8KO mice and all of the animals became moribund (Figure 2, C and D, Supplemental Figure 4B, and Table 1). Tumor growth was slower in the CD4KO mice, and they survived longer than the CD8KO animals (median survival of 47 days vs 37 days, respectively). Immunohistochemistry showed a decrease in the number of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in CD4KO mice and fewer tumor-infiltrating CD4+ T cells in tumors in CD8KO mice as compared with tumors in B6 animals (Figure 2, F and G). These results suggest that both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are essential and that they cooperate with each other to infiltrate αKO tumors and cause tumor regression.

Adoptive T cell transfer protects SCID mice from αKO KPC tumors. We next investigated if T cells from a convalescent B6 mouse (implanted with αKO cells and recovered for 6 months; see Figure 1G) can target and kill αKO cells implanted in mice with SCID that lack functional T and B cells. We first implanted αKO cells in the head of the pancreas of a control group of SCID mice. The tumors grew rapidly and killed all of the animals (Figure 3, A–C, and Table 1). A second group of SCID mice was implanted with αKO cells 1 day after receiving an adoptive transfer of CD90.2+ T cells enriched from the spleens of convalescent mice. The αKO tumors regressed in these animals (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A) and all of the mice survived for more than 80 days without overt signs of illness (Figure 3C and Table 1). H&E-stained pancreatic sections showed that the control group of SCID mice had large tumors with little normal tissue, whereas mice that received T cells had completely normal pancreas 4 months after implantation (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Adoptive T cell transfer protects SCID mice from implanted αKO tumors. (A–D) SCID mice received either no pretreatment (–T cells, n = 12) (green) or adoptive transfer of 5 million T cells harvested from B6 mice previously implanted with αKO cells (+T cells, n = 8) (orange). One day later, αKO cells (0.5 million) were implanted in the head of the pancreas of each animal. (A) Tumor growth was monitored by IVIS imaging. Representative images of 2 mice in each group are shown. (B) Quantification of luciferase signals from each mouse. Bars indicate median. *P = 0.0156 and **P = 0.0024 (Wilcoxon signed-rank test). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Median survival: –T cells, 32 days; +T cells, all were alive at day 80. P < 0.00001 (log-rank test). (D) Representative H&E-stained pancreatic sections. Pancreata were collected at the humane endpoint (–T cells) or 4 months after tumor implantation (+T cells). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E–G) 0.5 million αKO KPC cells were implanted in the head of the pancreas of SCID mice (n = 8). Four days later (t = 0), the mice were imaged by IVIS and then treated with 14.25 million or 6.38 million T cells from a convalescent B6 mouse previously implanted with αKO cells (n = 4 per group). Tumor growth was monitored by IVIS imaging. (E and F) Quantification of luciferase signals over time. (G) Mice treated with 6.38 million T cells were sacrificed at week 5 and their pancreata were collected for histology. Representative H&E and IHC images of different tumor sites from the same mouse are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm.

We next asked if adoptive T cell transfer is an effective treatment for established αKO tumors. Two groups of SCID mice were implanted with αKO cells in the pancreas. After determining tumor size 4 days later by IVIS imaging (Figure 3, E and F; t = 0), 1 group of animals was given 14.25 million T cells from convalescent mice and the second group was treated with 6.38 million T cells. Mice that received 14.25 million T cells showed complete tumor regression after 1 week (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5B) and all of the animals survived for more than 10 weeks. In mice that received fewer T cells, the tumors regressed but started growing again after 3 to 4 weeks (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 5B). We collected pancreata from the animals treated for 5 weeks with 6.38 million T cells and examined pancreatic sections by immunohistochemistry. Some of the αKO tumors were infiltrated by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 3G, top panels), whereas others from the same mouse were scarcely infiltrated with T cells (Figure 3G, bottom panels). These results suggest that T cells from mice previously exposed to the αKO tumor can be used to induce tumor regression in another animal as long as the number of T cells relative to tumor cells is adequate. Indeed, the significance of T cell number and the time of adoptive T cell transfer to eradicate tumors has been reported (27).

Pik3ca-dependent suppression of MHC I and CD80 levels contributes to immune evasion of WT KPC tumors. Priming of CD4+ helper T cells requires binding of the TCR to antigens presented on MHC class II (MHC II), which is normally expressed in immune cells, but it has been detected on some cancer cells (28, 29). We wondered if a difference in expression of MHC I, MHC II, or CD80 might explain the different host immune responses to implanted αKO or WT KPC cells. Indeed, flow cytometry showed that cell surface expression of the MHC I heavy chain (H-2Kb in B6 mice) was 6.4 times higher in αKO KPC cells than in WT cells (Figure 4A; average geometric means of 14.7 vs 2.3, respectively). We also found that cell surface CD80 was 4.4 times higher in αKO cells than in WT cells (Figure 4B; average geometric mean, 36.8 vs 8.4, respectively). H-2Kb and B2m mRNA levels tended to be higher in αKO cells, but the differences were not statistically significant. By contrast, CD80 mRNA levels were significantly higher in αKO cells (Figure 4C). Cell surface expression of MHC II was not detected in either cell line (Supplemental Figure 6A). A significant increase in CD80 surface expression was also seen in αKD cells as compared with WT DT10022 cells (Supplemental Figure 3E). These results suggest that Pik3ca-dependent suppression of MHC I and CD80 in WT KPC cells may allow the tumors to evade lysis by CD8+ T cells. CD4+ T cells may provide helper functions to the CD8+ T cells that infiltrate αKO tumors.

Figure 4 PIK3CA regulates cell surface expression of MHC I and CD80 in KPC cells. Flow cytometric analysis of cell surface levels of (A) H-2Kb and (B) CD80 in WT and αKO cells. The left panels show representative histograms and the right graphs show the mean ± SEM of the geometric means (geo. mean) of each flow cytometry distribution. H-2Kb, n = 4; CD80, n = 3. ***P = 0.0007 (unpaired t test). (C) qRT-PCR analysis of mRNA expression of H-2Kb, B2m, and CD80 in WT and αKO cells. Gene expression changes were normalized to Hprt. Graph shows mean ± SEM (n = 6). ****P < 0.0001 (unpaired t test). (D–F) B6 mice were implanted with 0.5 million αKO/shB2m, αKO/CD80KO, or αKO/CD80KO+shB2m cells in the head of the pancreas and tumor growth was monitored by IVIS imaging. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for αKO/shB2m, αKO/CD80KO, and αKO/CD80KO+shB2m mice. *A single mouse was euthanized for histology and removed from the study. Median survival: αKO/shB2m, 110.5 days; αKO/CD80KO+shB2m, 87.5 days. All αKO/CD80KO mice were alive at 115 days. P = 0.0026 (log-rank test). (E) Representative H&E and IHC images of pancreatic sections from αKO/shB2m or αKO/CD80KO+shB2m mice that died of tumor progression. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Representative H&E-stained pancreatic sections from a single αKO/shB2m mouse or αKO/CD80KO mice euthanized at 101 or 160 days, respectively. Scale bar: 100 μm.

The roles of MHC I and CD80 in immune-mediated regression of αKO tumors were furthered investigated using αKO cell lines with reduced expression of these proteins. CRISPR/Cas9 was used to target Cd80 in αKO cells to generate αKO/CD80KO cells. MHC I cannot be knocked out completely in cells used for implantation experiments because natural killer cells recognize and kill cells that lack the self MHC I. Therefore, we used shRNA to knock down the level of B2m in αKO or αKO/CD80KO cells to produce αKO/shB2m or αKO/CD80KO+shB2m cell lines, respectively. Flow cytometry confirmed a reduction in CD80 and/or H-2Kb on the cell surface in the appropriate cell lines (Supplemental Figure 6B). We observed no significant difference in proliferation rate of the 3 cell lines in 2D culture as compared with αKO cells (Supplemental Figure 6C). Implantation of the 3 cell lines in the pancreas of B6 mice resulted in initial tumor growth in almost all of the animals over the first week (Supplemental Figure 7). Three of 8 mice implanted with αKO/shB2m cells died of tumor progression, and necropsy showed a solid mass in the pancreas and metastases to the peritoneum, diaphragm, liver, and lungs. The remaining 5 mice in this group lived for more than 100 days (Figure 4D and Table 1). All of the animals implanted with αKO/CD80KO cells survived more than 100 days, whereas all of the mice implanted with αKO/CD80KO+shB2m cells eventually died from tumor progression (Figure 4D and Table 1). Examination of pancreatic tissue from αKO/shB2m or αKO/CD80KO+shB2m mice that succumbed to tumor progression showed large tumors that were devoid of infiltrating CD4+ or CD8+ T cells (Figure 4E). No tumors were detected in pancreatic tissue from 1 αKO/shB2m mouse or αKO/CD80KO mice that were sacrificed at 101 days or 160 days, respectively (Figure 4F). These results indicate that upregulation of both MHC I and CD80 contributes to regression of αKO KPC tumors. The extended survival of mice with αKO/CD80KO+shB2m tumors as opposed to WT KPC tumors suggests that other tumor-specific or host-related factors also play a role in tumor progression.

AKT acting downstream of PIK3CA is responsible for immune evasion of KPC cells. Because AKT activity is significantly higher in WT KPC cells than in αKO cells (Supplemental Figure 1), we wondered if AKT acts downstream of PIK3CA to suppress MHC I and CD80 levels. Flow cytometry of WT cells treated with increasing concentrations of an AKT inhibitor (Akti) showed a dose-dependent increase in expression of H-2Kb and CD80 (Figure 5A). The increases in average geometric mean at 20 μM Akti versus DMSO were 5.5-fold (H-2Kb) and 4.4-fold (CD80). These increases in expression are comparable to the different expression levels in αKO versus WT KPC cells (6.3-fold [H-2Kb] and 4.4-fold [CD80]) (Figure 4, A and B). Parental FC1245 cells and 3 additional KPC cell lines (FC1199, FC1242, and DT10022) all showed an increase in both H-2Kb and CD80 after treatment with 10 μM Akti (Figure 5B). The difference in average geometric mean at 10 μM Akti versus DMSO was highest in FC1245 cells (4-fold for H-2Kb and 4.8-fold for CD80). In the other cell lines, the differences in average geometric mean for H-2Kb and CD80 were statistically significant and varied from 2.8- to 3-fold for H-2Kb and 3.3- to 3.5-fold for CD80 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 PIK3CA regulation of CD80 and MHC I is mediated by AKT signaling. (A) WT KPC cells were treated with increasing concentrations of AKT inhibitor (Akti) for 48 hours. Cell surface levels of CD80 and H-2Kb were quantified by flow cytometry. The mean ± SEM of the geometric means of each flow cytometry distribution is plotted versus inhibitor concentration (n = 3 for each inhibitor concentration). †P = 0.0031 (H-2Kb) and ‡P = 0.0018 (CD80) for DMSO versus 20 μM Akti (2-tailed paired t test). (B) Four parental KPC cell lines were treated with 10 μM Akti for 48 hours. Cell surface levels of H-2Kb (left) and CD80 (right) were determined by flow cytometry (n = 4). The graphs show fold change (mean ± SEM) over DMSO. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005. (C) Human pancreatic cell lines were treated with 10 μM Akti for 48 hours. Cell surface levels of HLA-ABC (left) and CD80 (right) were determined by flow cytometry (n = 3). The graph shows fold change (mean ± SEM) over DMSO. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005. (D–H) αKO-Cont or αKO-caAkt cells (0.5 million) were implanted in the head of the pancreas of B6 mice. (D) Representative IVIS images showing tumor size on days 1 and 21. (E) Quantification of luciferase signals in each mouse. αKO-Cont, n = 3 and αKO-caAkt, n = 6. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Median survival: αKO-caAkt, 31 days. All αKO-Cont mice were alive at 71 days. P = 0.011 (log-rank test). (G) Representative H&E-stained pancreatic sections from mice implanted with αKO-Cont cells (euthanized at 71 days) or αKO-caAkt cells (postmortem). (H) Representative IHC images of pancreatic sections from mice implanted with αKO-caAkt cells (postmortem). For G and H, n = 3. Scale bar: 100 μm.

Akti treatment also significantly increased the cell surface expression of MHC I (HLA-ABC in human) in 3 of 8 human PDAC cell lines (Figure 5C). This result is not surprising, since there are potentially many mechanisms by which MHC I can be downregulated. For example, cancer cells with biallelic loss of MHC I will not respond to AKT inhibition. Somewhat surprisingly, all of the human PDAC cell lines tested showed upregulated CD80 expression after Akti treatment (Figure 5C). Western blotting of WT KPC and human PDAC cell lines showed that Akti treatment reduced the level of phospho-AKT (Supplemental Figure 8).

We next tested if increasing AKT activity in αKO pancreatic tumors allows them to evade immune surveillance. Western blotting showed that αKO cell lines stably expressing a constitutively active form of AKT (αKO-caAkt cells) have high levels of phospho-AKT as compared with vector control cells stably expressing the control vector (αKO-Cont cells; Supplemental Figure 9A). αKO-caAkt cells proliferated about 1.4 times faster than αKO-Cont cells in 2D culture (Supplemental Figure 9B). When implanted in the pancreas of B6 mice, the αKO-Cont tumors grew over the first 7 days and then regressed, and all of the mice lived for more than 70 days (Figure 5, D–F, and Table 1). In contrast, the αKO-caAkt cells grew rapidly, formed large tumors, and killed all of the animals (Figure 5, D–F, and Table 1). Mice that died from implanted αKO-caAkt cells had large pancreatic tumors and extensive metastases to the liver, lungs, and colon. Some mice also had metastases to the diaphragm and peritoneum. Pancreatic sections showed tumors devoid of intratumoral CD4+ or CD8+ T cells, although T cells were present in tissue surrounding the tumors (Figure 5, G and H). These results are similar to what we observed with WT KPC cells implanted in B6 mice (Figure 1, D–F). Mice implanted with αKO-Cont cells were sacrificed 71 days after implantation. H&E-stained pancreatic sections showed no abnormalities (Figure 5G). These results suggest that PIK3CA-AKT signaling mediates immune evasion in WT KPC cells.