RhoBTB1 protects against hypertension and arterial stiffness by restraining phosphodiesterase 5 activity

We generated transgenic mice (RhoBTB1IND) carrying a conditionally activatable transgene designed for PPARγ-independent inducible coexpression of RhoBTB1 and the tdTomato reporter gene in response to Cre recombinase (Figure 1A). Cotransfection of HEK293 cells with vectors encoding RhoBTB1IND and Cre recombinase resulted in coexpression of both RhoBTB1 and tdTomato (Figure 1B). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. RhoBTB1IND mice were bred with SMC-specific tamoxifen-inducible (Tx-inducible) Cre recombinase (SMC-CreERT2) mice to establish S-RhoBTB1 double-transgenic mice that inducibly expressed RhoBTB1 selectively in vascular smooth muscle (Figure 1C). As a second step, S-RhoBTB1 mice were crossed with S-P467L mice to produce a triple-transgenic experimental model termed S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1. In this mouse model, reduced expression of endogenous RhoBTB1 in SMCs caused by dominant-negative PPARγ could be reversed by Tx by induction of the PPARγ-independent transgene. This genetic complementation strategy was successful, as RhoBTB1 mRNA expression was decreased in S-P467L aorta but was restored to normal levels in Tx-treated S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 1D). Tx also induced tdTomato mRNA and protein but, importantly, did not alter P467L PPARγ mRNA or protein levels (Figure 1, D and E). Cre recombinase–mediated expression of tdTomato was specifically localized to SMCs but not endothelium, demonstrating cell specificity (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Inducible RhoBTB1 experimental model. (A) Schematic of the inducible RhoBTB1 transgene construct illustrating removal of the loxP-STOP-loxP with consequent expression of RhoBTB1 and tdTomato in response to Cre recombinase. (B) Western blot detecting RhoBTB1 or Myc-tagged RhoBTB1, tdTomato, and GAPDH in HEK293 cells transfected with Myc-RhoBTB1 or RhoBTB1IND, with or without a Cre recombinase expression vector. Actual size markers transferred from the blots are shown. (C) Schematic of breeding to generate triple-transgenic mice expressing dominant-negative PPARγ (S-P467L) in vascular smooth muscle along with inducible smooth muscle–specific expression of RhoBTB1 (S-RhoBTB1). (D) Relative mRNA expression of RhoBTB1, tdTomato, and human PPARγ (hPPARγ) was determined by qPCR in aorta from mice of the indicated strains 3–4 weeks after injection of Tx. Data were normalized to the average control value, set to 1.0. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05, S-P467L versus S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice; 1-way ANOVA. (E) Western blot of total aortic protein from the indicated mouse strains (treated with Tx) probed for PPARγ, tdTomato, and GAPDH. Actual size markers transferred from the blots are shown. Shown are 3 representative blots from 7 total samples analyzed for each genotype. (F) Immunostaining of aorta from control and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice. Red indicates tdTomato and green vWF, a marker of endothelium. DAPI staining (blue) labels nuclei. Scale bars: 100 μm (left panels) and approximately 15 μm (right panels).

To test the hypothesis that loss of RhoBTB1 expression is mechanistically linked to hypertension in S-P467L mice, we measured the effect of restoring RhoBTB1 expression on arterial BP. Both S-P467L and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice showed isolated systolic hypertension prior to Tx injection (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123462DS1). Tx treatment had no effect on the BP of S-P467L or control mice (Figure 2B). However, BP in S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice, which was elevated before Tx, returned to normal 2 weeks after Tx treatment, suggesting that restored expression of a single PPARγ target gene, RhoBTB1, reversed the hypertension caused by PPARγ dysfunction. Thoracic aortae from S-P467L mice had impaired vasodilation in response to both acetylcholine (ACh) and sodium nitroprusside (SNP), indicative of NO resistance (Figure 2, C and D). The response to both was corrected after induction of RhoBTB1 expression. We observed that vasodilation was similarly impaired in the basilar artery, a cerebral resistance vessel from S-P467L mice, and was corrected after induction of RhoBTB1 (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 BP and vascular function. (A and B) Systolic BP was measured by radiotelemetry for 1 week in control (n = 8), S-P467L (n = 10), and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (n = 8) before (A) or 3 to 4 weeks after Tx treatment (B). (C–E) Vascular relaxation in control, S-P467L, and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice after Tx treatment. Cumulative concentration-response curves for ACh (n = 7–9), or SNP (n = 7–9) in aorta (C and D) and basilar artery (n = 4–6) (E). (F–H) Cumulative concentration-response curves for KCl (n = 8–9) (F), ET-1 (n = 4–6) (G), and 5-HT (n = 4–6) (H) in aorta from Tx-treated mice. (I–L) Cumulative concentration-response curves for ACh (n = 4–5) (I), SNP (n = 5–7) (J), ET-1 (n = 4–5) (K), and 5-HT (n = 3) (L) in Y-27632–pretreated aorta from the indicated Tx-treated mice. (M) Western blot detected p-MYPT, PPARγ, tdTomato, and GAPDH in total aortic protein from the indicated mice after Tx treatment. Shown are 2 representative blots from 6 total samples analyzed for each genotype. Quantification of the p-MYPT results is shown. Data were normalized to the average control value, set to 1.0. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05, S-P467L versus S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice; 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA.

Although KCl contraction was not different between genotypes (Figure 2F), endothelin-1–induced (ET-1–induced) and serotonin-induced (5-HT–induced) contraction was enhanced in S-P467L aorta (Figure 2, G and H). Interestingly, the enhanced contractile responses to 5-HT and ET-1 were preserved in Tx-treated S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice. Thus, unlike the corrective effects on vasodilation, restoration of RhoBTB1 failed to correct the increased contraction in aortae from S-P467L mice. Inhibition of RhoA and ROCK activity decreases BP and improves vascular dysfunction in S-P467L mice (23). Therefore, we sought to determine whether a RhoBTB1-mediated reduction in RhoA/ROCK signaling might explain the improved vascular function in Tx-treated S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice. Y27632, a selective ROCK inhibitor, reversed the impairment of ACh-induced (Figure 2I) and SNP-induced (Figure 2J) relaxation in S-P467L mice. We detected no change in ACh- or SNP-induced responses in Tx-treated S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice, as RhoBTB1 induction already corrected both. Y27632 ameliorated the hypercontraction induced by ET-1 and 5-HT in both Tx-treated S-P467L mice and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice, suggesting a preservation of increased RhoA/ROCK signaling after restoration of RhoBTB1 (Figure 2, K and L). The fact that phosphorylation at Thr696 in the myosin light-chain phosphatase subunit MYPT1 was increased in both S-P467L and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice further supports this conclusion (Figure 2M). This suggests that the protective effect of RhoBTB1 expression was not due to inhibition of RhoA/ROCK pathway activity and that PPARγ independently and separately controls vasoconstriction via RhoA/ROCK signaling and vasodilation through RhoBTB1.

Since tdTomato is concurrently expressed with RhoBTB1, we performed control experiments to ensure that tdTomato expression in SMCs would not affect vascular function. To accomplish this, we bred SMC-CreERT2 mice with ROSAtdTomato mice, which inducibly express tdTomato. Expression of tdTomato did not alter relaxation in response to either ACh or SNP (Supplemental Figure 2A). We also confirmed that Tx injection on its own did not improve ACh or SNP response curves for S-P467L mice (Supplemental Figure 2B).

S-P467L mice exhibit isolated systolic hypertension, which is typically associated with arterial stiffness (31). We therefore measured aortic stiffness by pulse wave velocity (PWV). We found that aortic PWV was significantly increased in S-P467L mice and that Tx had no effect on PWV in S-P467L or control mice (Figure 3A). Whereas S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice had increased PWV before Tx, this decreased 1 week after Tx treatment and was normalized by 2 weeks. Consistent with the PWV measurements, distensibility was decreased in S-P467L mice and restored in S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 3B). The pressure-diameter relationship and stress-strain curve were impaired in aorta from S-P467L mice (Figure 3, C and D). These effects were reversed in S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice 3 weeks after Tx. The level of hydroxyproline, an index of collagen, trended to increase in aorta from S-P467L mice compared with that from control mice and decreased in aorta from S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 3E). The increase in collagen was confirmed by Masson’s trichrome staining, which revealed that adventitial collagen was increased in S-P467L mice but not Tx-treated S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 3F). These data suggest that restoration of RhoBTB1 expression can rapidly regress arterial stiffness.

Figure 3 Aortic stiffness. (A) Aortic PWV was measured in control, S-P467L, and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice before Tx treatment or 1, 2, and 3 weeks after completion of the Tx treatment. (B) Distensibility was calculated at 3 weeks as described in the Methods. (C and D) Compliance curves (C) and stress-strain relationships (D) were constructed from the inner and outer diameters of aortae from these mice 3–4 weeks after Tx treatment. These parameters were measured at 25-mmHg step changes in pressure from 0 to 200 mmHg. n = 5 for all samples. D, diameter; D 0 , diameter at 0 mmHg. (E) Measurement of hydroxyproline as an index of collagen in aorta. (F) Perfusion-fixed sections of thoracic aorta 3–4 weeks after Tx treatment were sectioned and stained with Masson’s trichome to stain collagen. Scale bars: 100 μm. The adventitial collagen area was quantified by planimetry. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 S-P467L versus S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice, by 1-way ANOVA or 1-way repeated-measures ANOVA.

Because RhoBTB1 normalized vasodilation but did not ameliorate the enhanced contraction in S-P467L mice, we focused our search for targets of RhoBTB1 function on the NO-dependent vasodilation pathway (Figure 4A). ACh-induced relaxation is dependent on endothelial NO synthase (eNOS) in arteries such as the aorta and the basilar artery. Pretreatment with the NOS inhibitor l-NAME completely abolished ACh-induced relaxation in mice of all genotypes, including S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 4B). This suggests that (a) the restoration of vasodilation in S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice was due to a restoration of the NO-dependent pathway and not some alternative pathway, and (b) the defect in S-P467L mice probably occurs downstream of eNOS. Vasodilation induced by the calcium-activated potassium channel (BK Ca ) opener NS1619 was normal in S-P467L (Figure 4C). Although we recognize that there are many channels that participate in the vasodilation pathway, the fact that there was no defect in vasodilation to the BK Ca channel opener suggests that the defect in this pathway is most likely upstream of calcium channel activity. Since cGMP-dependent activation of protein kinase G (PKG) is an important regulator of smooth muscle tone, we focused on the cGMP pathway as a target of PPARγ/RhoBTB1 regulation. Relaxation in response to the soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator BAY41-2272 was impaired in S-P467L mice and was improved in Tx-treated S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 4D). Similarly, we found that the SNP-induced increase in cGMP was markedly impaired in aortae from S-P467L and corrected in S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 aortae (Figure 4E). Although, these data suggest a potential defect in cGMP production, we detected no difference between genotypes in the levels of the α1 and β1 subunits of sGC (Figure 4F). Similarly, protein and mRNA expression of PKG1, the downstream target of cGMP, was not altered in S-P467L mice (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 3A). PKG2 mRNA was barely detectable in SMCs (Ct levels = 34.5), but PKG2 mRNA was elevated in aortae from both S-P467L and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). These data led us to consider that the defect in the cGMP response may reflect differences in cGMP stability rather than synthesis. Consistent with this observation, aorta from S-P467L mice showed impaired relaxation in response to 8-Bromo-cGMP (8-Br-cGMP) (Figure 4G), which was reversed by restoration of RhoBTB1 expression in SMCs. In contrast, aorta from S-P467L mice showed normal relaxation in response to 8-(4-chlorophenylthio)-cGMP (8-pCPT-cGMP) (Figure 4H). A direct comparison of vasodilation in response to the 2 cGMP analogs showed nearly a log difference in the dose required to maximally dilate the aortae from S-P467L mice (Figure 4I). Notably, 8-pCPT-cGMP is more resistant to PDE-mediated hydrolysis, whereas 8-Br-cGMP is sensitive. That total PDE activity was increased in aorta from S-P467L mice and was reduced to normal levels in aorta from S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice provides further evidence for a defect in cGMP stability (Figure 4J). These results strongly suggest that the defect in S-P467L resulted from increased PDE-mediated hydrolysis of cGMP, which was rescued by RhoBTB1 expression.

Figure 4 Analysis of the cGMP pathway. (A) Schematic diagram of the NO vasodilation pathway. (B) Aortae from control, S-P467L, or S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice 3–4 weeks after completion of Tx treatment were treated with or without l-NAME (100 μM, 30 min), followed by isometric tension experiments with ACh. n = 4–6 samples. (C and D) Isometric tension experiments were performed with NS1619 (n = 4–5) (C), or BAY41-2272 (n = 6–8) (D). (E) Production of cGMP in aortae from Tx-treated control, S-P467L, or S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice. Vessel samples were incubated with or without SNP for 20 minutes, and cGMP levels were measured. (F) Western blot of total aortic protein was probed with antisera for the indicated proteins. Shown are 2 representative blots from 4 samples assayed for each genotype. Size markers transferred from the blots are shown. (G and H) Isometric tension experiments were performed with 8-Br-cGMP (n = 7) (G) or 8-pCPT-cGMP (n = 4) (H) in aortae from control, S-P467L, or S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice 3–4 weeks after Tx treatment. (I) Comparison of vasodilation response to 8-Br-cGMP and 8-pCPT-cGMP. (J) PDE activity in aortae from Tx-treated control, S-P467L, or S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice. All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05, S-P467L versus S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice; 1-way ANOVA or 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA.

PDE5 is the major cGMP-hydrolyzing PDE that controls smooth muscle relaxation (32). PDE5 mRNA was robustly expressed in SMCs, but its level of expression was not changed in S-P467L or S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Supplemental Figure 4). PDE6, PDE9, and PDE11 were very poorly expressed in the aorta and also did not change among genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4). Though it is known that PDE1 and PDE3 also are expressed in smooth muscle, we observed no difference in expression of PDE1a, PDE1c, or PDE3b between S-P467L and S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

To examine the effect of PDE activity on vascular dysfunction in S-P467L mice, zaprinast, an inhibitor of several PDEs including PDE5 (also PDE6, PDE9, and PDE11), was initially used. Zaprinast pretreatment completely reversed the impairment of ACh-induced (Figure 5A) or SNP-induced (Figure 5B) relaxation in aortae from S-P467L mice. Consistent with contraction being regulated independently of RhoBTB1, Zaprinast did not correct the enhancement of ET-1 contraction in S-P467L mice (Figure 5C). To confirm that the action of Zaprinast was due to inhibition of PDE5, we repeated the experiments using the PDE-specific inhibitors tadalafil or MBCQ for PDE5 and cilostamide for PDE3. Pretreatment with tadalafil or MBCQ corrected ACh-mediated relaxation in S-P467L mice (Figure 5, D and E). In contrast, the PDE3 inhibitor Cilostamide could not restore relaxation in response to ACh in S-P467L mice. None of the PDE inhibitors tested had any effect on vasodilation of the aortae from control mice (Supplemental Figure 5). As with Zaprinast, we observed no improvement in ET-1–mediated contraction after pretreatment with tadalafil or Cilostamide (Figure 5F). These results suggest that the impairment of vasodilation in S-P467L mice was caused by increased PDE5 activity, which was reversed by RhoBTB1. To determine whether PDE5 activity is involved in hypertension and aortic stiffness caused by dominant-negative PPARγ, we administered tadalafil to S-P467L mice. Treatment with tadalafil 3 times per week lowered systolic BP in S-P467L mice to control levels (Figure 5G). Systolic BP was not altered by tadalafil in control mice. Increased PWV in S-P467L mice was also improved by tadalafil treatment (Figure 5H). However, 10 days after discontinuing tadalafil treatment, increased PWV, and thus arterial stiffness, returned in S-P467L mice. These data suggest that PDE5 inhibition phenocopies the restoration of RhoBTB1 and provide further evidence that RhoBTB1 mediates its protective effects through PDE5 inhibition. Moreover, the data suggest a direct relationship between cGMP and vascular stiffness.

Figure 5 PDE activity and cardiovascular effect of PDE5 inhibition. (A–C) Concentration-dependent curves in response to ACh (n = 6–7) (A), SNP (n = 4) (B), or ET-1 (n = 4–5) (C) in control or S-P467L aortae pretreated or not with Zaprinast (5 μM). (D and E) Concentration-dependent relaxation in response to ACh in aorta from S-P467L mice treated with the indicated PDE inhibitor (100 nM tadalafil, 1 M MBCQ, or 1 μM Cilostamide). n = 4 samples for each. (F) Concentration-dependent contraction in response to ET-1 in aorta from S-P467L or control mice treated with the indicated PDE inhibitor (100 nM tadalafil or 1 μM Cilostamide). n = 4 samples for each. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus S-P467L (vehicle); 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA (A–F). #P < 0.05, S-P467L plus cilostamide versus S-P467L plus MBCQ; 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA (E). (G) Systolic BP was measured by radiotelemetry in control (n = 4) and S-P467L (n = 7) mice before and after tadalafil treatment (10 mg/kg, 5 d). Data are plotted as an hourly (left) and 24-hour (right) average. (H) Aortic PWV was measured in control and S-P467L mice before and 1 week after tadalafil treatment and then 2 weeks after terminating the treatment (after washout). All data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05, tadalafil versus vehicle; t test (H) or 2-way ANOVA (A–G).

As a BTB domain–containing protein, RhoBTB1 may act as a substrate adaptor for Cullin-3. We hypothesized that just as BACURD acts as a Cullin-3 adaptor for RhoA, RhoBTB1 acts as a Cullin-3 adaptor for PDE5. We performed co-IP experiments in HEK293 cells using Myc-tagged PDE5 and untagged RhoBTB1. IP of PDE5 efficiently coprecipitated RhoBTB1 (Figure 6A). Likewise, we observed that IP of His-tagged RhoBTB1 coprecipitated PDE5 (Figure 6B). It is notable that RhoBTB1 also coimmunoprecipitated Cullin-3, suggesting its incorporation into the CRL3 complex. Interestingly, the IP of PDE5 was more efficient in the presence of MLN4924, an inhibitor of the neddylation of Cullin proteins (data not shown). Neddylation is required for Cullin-dependent ubiquitin ligase activity, and we show that inhibition of neddylation prevents ubiquitination of PDE5 by the CRL3 complex and reduction in PDE activity. First, we observed RhoBTB1-dependent ubiquitination of PDE5 in HEK293 cells overexpressing Cullin-3, which was impaired by inhibiting the Cullin family of E3 ubiquitin ligases with MLN4924 (Figure 6C). Note that MLN4924 treatment eliminated the neddylated form of Cullin-3 in the lysate. Replication experiments showed RhoBTB1-dependent ubiquitination of PDE5 in HEK293 cells either in the presence of overexpressed Cullin-3 (Supplemental Figure 6A) or only endogenous expression of Cullin-3 (Supplemental Figure 6B). Second, MLN4924 treatment of aorta in culture for 72 hours increased total PDE activity (Figure 6D). This activity is attributed to PDE5, because it was reversed by tadalafil in a replication cohort (Figure 6E). The apparent increase in PDE activity by tadalafil alone was not significant and was similar to incubation with vehicle. Given the association between RhoBTB1 and PDE5, we tested whether RhoBTB1 could inhibit PDE5 activity in vitro using purified proteins. Consistent with a role for an active CRL3 complex, RhoBTB1, even at 10-fold molar excess, was unable to significantly inhibit PDE5 activity (Figure 6F). That tadalafil efficiently inhibited PDE5 activity in vitro demonstrated the fidelity of the assay. These data suggest that RhoBTB1 acts as a substrate adaptor for PDE5, delivering PDE5 to the CRL3 complex for ubiquitination, and that the pathway is operant in vascular smooth muscle.

Figure 6 Molecular mechanism of RhoBTB1 on PDE5. (A and B) Reciprocal co-IP of PDE5 and RhoBTB1 in HEK293 cells transfected with Myc-tagged PDE5 and untagged RhoBTB1 (A) or His-tagged RhoBTB1 (B). Cells in B were treated with MLN4924 (1 μM) for 16 hours. Western blots were probed with the indicated antisera. IP and lysates are labeled. Molecular weight markers were transferred from the original blots. (C) Ubiquitination of PDE5 in HEK293 cells transfected with vectors expressing HA-tagged ubiquitin (Ha-Ub) and Cullin-3 in all lanes and, as indicated, Myc-tagged PDE5 and RhoBTB1. Cells were treated with MG132 for the last 2 hours, prior to lysis. The indicated sample was pretreated with MLN4924 (1 μM) for 16 hours. MLN4924 prevents neddylation of Cullin-3 (note the loss of Nedd-C3, the neddylated form of Cullin-3). IP was performed under stringent denaturing conditions to ensure detection of only ubiquitinated PDE5. Under these conditions, RhoBTB1 was not pulled down by PDE5. Western blots were probed with the indicated antisera. IP and lysates are labeled. Molecular weight markers were transferred from the original blots. (D) PDE activity in aorta from control mice pretreated with either vehicle (DMSO) or MLN4924 (1 μM) for the indicated durations. (E) PDE activity in aorta from control mice pretreated with either MLN4924 (1 μM) or tadalafil (1 μM) for 72 hours. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05, MLN4924 plus tadalafil versus MLN4924; 1-way ANOVA. (F) PDE activity in vitro using purified RhoBTB1 and PDE5 or tadalafil (2 μM). *P < 0.05 versus PDE5 alone by 1-way ANOVA. All data represent the mean ± SEM.

PDE5 is activated by PKG-mediated phosphorylation at Ser92 (33). Although there was no change in the level of the nonphosphorylated form of PDE5, we detected a significant increase in Ser92 phosphorylated PDE5 (p-PDE5) in aortae from S-P467L mice, which was reversed in S-P467L/S-RhoBTB1 mice (Figure 7A). We next considered the possibility that RhoBTB1 may differentially bind to PDE5 and p-PDE5. PKG-dependent PDE5 phosphorylation at Ser92 is a major PDE5 activation pathway in human SMCs (34). HEK293 cells were transfected with native RhoBTB1 or an N-terminal His-tagged RhoBTB1 alone or in the presence of PDE5 or a mutant PDE5 substituting alanine for serine at position 92 (Ser92A). Interestingly, RhoBTB1 and His-tagged RhoBTB1 bound equally to both the WT and mutant forms of PDE5 (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Role of p-PDE5. (A) Western blot of total aortic protein from Tx-treated mice detecting p-PDE5 and total PDE5, PPARγ, tdTomato, and GAPDH. Size markers transferred from the original blots are shown. Shown are 3 representative blots from 10 samples assayed. The levels of p-PDE5 and total PDE5 from all 10 samples were quantified. Data were normalized to the average control value, set to 1.0. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus S-P467L; 1-way ANOVA. (B) Reciprocal co-IP of WT and Ser92A mutation in PDE5 and RhoBTB1 in HEK293 cells transfected with either Myc-tagged PDE5 or Myc-tagged PDE5 (Ser92A) and either untagged RhoBTB1 or His-tagged RhoBTB1. Cells in B were treated with MLN4924 (1 μM) for 16 hours. Western blots were probed with the indicated antisera. IP and lysates are labeled. Molecular weight markers were transferred from the original blots.

Finally, we asked whether RhoBTB1 can regulate BP and vascular function in another model of hypertension. Interestingly, we found that RhoBTB1 mRNA expression in aortae from C57BL/6 mice was decreased in response to Ang-II infusion (490 ng/min/kg, 2 weeks) and that Tx had no effect on the level of RhoBTB1 mRNA expression in control mice (Figure 8A). To examine the hypothesis that restoring RhoBTB1 might prevent hypertension and vascular dysfunction caused by Ang-II, we studied double-transgenic mice (S-RhoBTB1) generated by breeding SMC-CreERT2 mice with mice carrying the inducible RhoBTB1 transgene. S-P467L mice were not used in these experiments. We observed that RhoBTB1 expression was decreased in aortae from S-RhoBTB1 mice infused with Ang-II before Tx treatment but was restored to normal levels after Tx treatment (Figure 8B). Restoration of RhoBTB1 did not alter baseline systolic BP in the absence of Ang-II (data not shown), and Tx had no effect on the Ang-II–induced pressor response in control mice (Figure 8C). However, the Ang-II–induced pressor response was significantly attenuated by RhoBTB1 expression (Figure 8D). Analysis of the composite data revealed a 50% protection from Ang-II–induced hypertension (Figure 8E). We also observed cardiac hypertrophy in Ang-II–infused control mice, which was prevented in S-RhoBTB1 mice treated with Tx (Supplemental Figure 7). ACh-induced relaxation of the thoracic aorta was impaired by Ang-II (Figure 8F) and was prevented by restoration of RhoBTB1 (Figure 8G). Similarly, the impairment in ACh-induced relaxation of the basilar artery (Figure 8H) was corrected by RhoBTB1 restoration (Figure 8I). We observed a similar improvement for SNP-induced relaxation in aorta (Figure 8, J and K). Consistent with the results in S-P467L mice, Ang-II increased 5-HT–induced contraction in aorta (Figure 8L), which was preserved after RhoBTB1 restoration (Figure 8M). These results demonstrate that RhoBTB1 protects against Ang-II–induced defects in relaxation, but not in contraction, similar to its protection against PPARγ dysfunction.