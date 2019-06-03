The gliotransmitter ACBP controls feeding and energy homeostasis via the melanocortin system

Animals

Experimental animals were bred under specific pathogen–free conditions on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (dark from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am). Housing temperature was maintained at 21°C (70°F) with free access to water and standard chow diet. Cages and water were autoclaved, and regular chow diet was irradiated. Cages were supplemented with nesting materials, and cages were changed every 2 weeks. Health status was monitored via a sentinel mouse exposed to feces from the same rack.

After genotyping (4 weeks of age), experimental mice were moved to an experimental housing room on a reverse light/dark cycle (dark cycle from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm). Mice were maintained in groups with 2–4 mice per cage until they were allocated to their experimental groups. Purchased animals were maintained in a reverse light/dark cycle for at least 10 days before starting the experimentation.

For all studies, age- and sex-matched littermates were used and individually housed in a reverse light/dark cycle unless otherwise specified. Genotype, sex, age, and number of mice are indicated for each experiment in the appropriate figure legends or section of Methods. Upon completion of the studies, mice were anesthetized with ketamine/xylazine, and blood was collected via cardiac puncture when necessary. Mice were then euthanized by decapitation before tissue collection. All mice were treatment-naive at the time of study.

ACBPfl/fl mice were donated by Susanne Mandrup (University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark) (31, 59) and were backcrossed at least 8 generations on the C57BL/6J genetic background (C57BL/6J, 000664). Female ACBPfl/fl mice on the C57BL/6J background were bred with male mice expressing Cre recombinase under the mouse glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) promoter [B6.Cg-Tg(Gfap-cre)73.12Mvs/J, 012886], obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. ACBP+/+;Cre (WT), ACBPfl/+;Cre (HET), and ACBPfl/fl;Cre (KO) were obtained by breeding of female ACBPfl/+ with male ACBPfl/+;Cre to obtain littermates of all genotypes. Some studies (Supplemental Figures) were performed on ACBP-KO animals (on a mixed C57BL/6J and Bom background) obtained by breeding of ACBPfl/fl mice, on the original C57BL/6 Bom genetic background , with GFAP-Cre or Nkx2.1-Cre mice [C57BL/6J-Tg(Nkx2-1-cre)2Sand/J, 008661].

Male MC4R-KO and control wild-type (WT) mice (B6; 129S4-Mc4rtm1Lowl/J, 006414), POMC-eGFP mice [C57BL/6J-Tg(Pomc-EGFP)1Low/J, 009593], and ob/ob (B6.Cg-Lepob/J, 000632) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (6–10 weeks old). Male POMC-eGFP hemizygous mice were bred with C57BL/6J WT females from the same genetic background to produce experimental animals.

Astrocyte-specific overexpression of ACBP

Ten- to twelve-week-old male C57BL/6J WT mice were injected bilaterally in the arcuate nucleus (ARC) as previously described (38) according to stereotaxic coordinates (from bregma: –1.5 mm anteroposterior, 0.15 mm lateral, and –5.9 mm dorsoventral from the dura) with 400 nl per side of either control [AAV5-GFAP(0.7)-GFP, Vector Biolabs] or overexpressor [AAV5-GFAP(0.7)-mACBP-IRES-GFP-WPRE, Vector Biolabs] virus at a concentration of 2.6 × 109 genome copies (GC)/μl (1.04 × 109 GC per side) to generate WT-ARCGFP and WT-ARCACBP mice. Mice were allowed to recover for 1 week before the beginning of the study. Placement and efficacy of viral expression of ACBP were measured by quantitative PCR (qPCR) on ARC and ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH) microdissections. Mice that did not show at least a 10% increase in ACBP expression in the ARC compared with WT-ARCGFP controls were excluded from the study.

Astrocyte-specific rescue of ACBP

Ten- to twelve-week-old male ACBPGFAP WT (GFAP-Cre) and ACBPGFAP KO mice were injected bilaterally in the ARC according to stereotaxic coordinates (from bregma: –1.5 mm anteroposterior, 0.15 mm lateral, and –5.9 mm dorsoventral from the dura) with 400 nl per side of either control [AAV5-GFAP(0.7)-GFP, Vector Biolabs] or overexpressor [AAV5-GFAP(0.7)-mACBP-IRES-GFP-WPRE, Vector Biolabs] virus at a concentration of 2.6 × 109 GC/μl (1.04 × 109 GC per side) to generate WT-ARCGFP, KO-ARCGFP, and KO-ARCACBP mice. Mice were allowed to recover for 3 weeks before the onset of the study. Placement and efficacy of viral expression of ACBP was measured by qPCR on ARC and VMH microdissections. Mice that did not show at least a 10% increase in ACBP expression in the ARC compared with KO-ARCGFP controls were excluded from the study.

In vivo studies

High-fat diet studies. Five- to six-week old mice (ACBPGFAP and ACBPNkx2.1 KO, HET, and control littermates) were individually housed and fed either chow during 12 weeks or a high-fat diet (HFD) (Modified AIN-93G purified rodent diet with 50 % kcal from fat derived from palm oil; Dyets) during 16 weeks. Five- to six-week-old mice on a mixed BL/6J-Bom background (ACBPGFAP and ACBPNkx2.1 KO, HET, and control ACBPfl/fl littermates) were individually housed and fed with an HFD (F3282, 60% kcal from fat, Bioserv) during 12 weeks. Body weight and food intake were measured weekly from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the end of the light cycle. WT-ARCGFP and WT-ARCACBP mice were individually housed after surgery and fed on chow. Food intake was measured weekly from 9:00 am to 10:00 am during 10 weeks starting 1 week after the surgery. WT-ARCGFP, KO-ARCGFP, and KO-ARCACBP mice were individually housed following surgery and fed with the HFD. Food intake was measured weekly from 9:00 am to 10:00 am during 12 weeks starting 3 weeks after surgery.

Metabolic cages. Respiratory exchange ratio (RER), energy expenditure, and locomotor activity were measured using indirect calorimetry in Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System metabolic cages (CLAMS, Columbus Instruments International). Animals were single-housed in CLAMS apparatus at 21°C (70°F) in a dark/light cycle matching their housing conditions during 24 hours for acclimation followed by 48 hours of measurement. Energy expenditure was normalized by lean mass.

Glucose tolerance. Experimental mice were food-deprived during 5 hours with ad libitum access to water. A bolus of glucose (1.5 g/kg) was administered via an intraperitoneal injection, and glycemia was measured from blood sampled at the tail vein using an Accu-chek Performa glucometer at T0 (before injection), 15, 30, 60, and 90 minutes. Tail vein blood samples were collected via a capillary for insulin assays.

Body composition analysis. Total fat and lean mass were assessed using a nuclear echo MRI whole-body composition analyzer. Intraperitoneal (perigonadal) and subcutaneous (inguinal) fat pads were collected and weighed using an analytical scale (Sartorius).

Intracerebroventricular cannula implantation. Male mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and placed on a stereotaxic apparatus (Kopf Instruments). Animals were implanted with a guide cannula (Plastics One) into the right lateral ventricle according to stereotaxic coordinates (from bregma: –0.5 mm anteroposterior, +1 mm lateral, and –2.1 mm dorsoventral from the dura). Cannulated mice were allowed to recover for a week before i.c.v. administration of angiotensin II (40 ng in 2 μl) to verify placement. Mice that did not exhibit repeated bouts of drinking within the first 5 minutes were excluded from the study.

Intracerebroventricular injections. WT, MC4R-KO, and ob/ob male mice were separated into 2 groups. A first cohort was fasted during 16 hours starting at 5:00 pm (7 hours after the start of the dark cycle) before i.c.v. administration of either freshly reconstituted ODN (100 ng in 2 μl; Phoenix Pharmaceuticals) or saline at 9:00 am, 1 hour before the dark cycle. Access to food was restored 30 minutes after i.c.v. injection, and food intake was measured at 1, 2, 4, 6, 12, and 24 hours after injection. A second cohort of animals were single-housed in metabolic cages (CLAMS) during 24 hours for acclimation and were given either freshly reconstituted ODN (100 ng in 2 μl) or saline 1 hour before the onset of the dark cycle and monitored for 24 hours.

Male C57BL/6 WT mice were fasted during 16 hours starting at 5:00 pm (7 hours after the start of the dark cycle) before i.c.v. administration of either freshly reconstituted ODN receptor agonist cyclo 1–8 OP (cOP; 50 ng in 2 μl) prepared by standard Fmoc solid-phase peptide synthesis as previously described (44) or saline at 9:00 am, 1 hour before the dark cycle. Access to food was restored 30 minutes after i.c.v. injection, and food intake was measured at 1, 2, 4, 6, 12, and 24 hours after injection.

ob/ob male mice received daily i.c.v. administration of either freshly reconstituted ODN receptor agonist cOP (34) (50 ng in 2 μl) or saline control at 9:00 am, 1 hour before the dark cycle, during 4 days. Body weight and food intake were measured daily.

Ex vivo studies

Electrophysiological recordings. Electrophysiological recordings were performed as previously described (42). Nonfasted 6- to 10-week-old POMC-eGFP mice [C57BL/6J-Tg(Pomc-EGFP)1Low/J, stock 009593] were intracardially perfused under anesthesia (pentobarbital 120 mg/kg) with an ice-cold oxygenated (95% O 2 /5% CO 2 ) perfusion solution that contained (in mM): 200 sucrose, 28 NaHCO 3 , 2.5 KCl, 7 MgCl 2 , 1.25 NaH 2 PO 4 , 0.5 CaCl 2 , 1 l-ascorbate, and 8 d-glucose (pH 7.4). The brain was quickly removed and immersed in the same ice-cold oxygenated perfusion solution. Three 250-μm coronal slices containing the ARC were performed with a vibroslice (Leica VT1000S) and placed for 1 hour at room temperature in an oxygenated recovery ACSF solution containing (in mM): 118 NaCl, 5 KCl, 1 MgCl 2 , 25 NaHCO 3 , 1.2 NaH 2 PO 4 , 1.5 CaCl 2 , 5 HEPES, 2.5 d-glucose, and 15 sucrose (osmolarity adjusted to 310 mOsm with sucrose, pH 7.4). After recovery, slices were perfused with the same ACSF oxygenated media in a recording chamber placed under a microscope (Nikon EF600) outfitted for fluorescence and interference reflection–differential interference contrast (IR-DIC) videomicroscopy. Viable ARC POMC neurons were visualized with a fluorescence video camera (Nikon). For cell-attached recordings, borosilicate pipettes (4–6 MΩ; 1.5 mm OD, Sutter Instrument) were filled with filtered extracellular medium. For measures of POMC neuron firing rate in response to ODN (1 nM), action potential frequency was quantified in POMC and non-POMC neurons before (control; over the last 60 seconds before ODN application), during (1 nM ODN 3–5 minutes, over the last 60 seconds of ODN application), and after (reversal 10 minutes, over 60 seconds, 10 minutes after ODN application) ODN application at room temperature. For the measurement of POMC neuron firing rate in the presence of GABAergic inhibitors (bicuculline and picrotoxin), slices were perfused with the glutamate receptor inhibitors cyanquixaline (20 μM) and D-APV (50 μM) to prevent POMC neuron overexcitation (Figure 5). For the measurement of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) under whole-cell voltage-clamp recordings, pipettes were filled with a cesium chloride solution containing (in mM): 140 CsCl, 3.6 NaCl, 1 MgCl 2 , 10 HEPES, 0.1 Na 4 EGTA, 4 Mg-ATP, 0.25 Na-GTP (290 mOsm, pH 7.3). Recordings were made using a Multiclamp 700B amplifier, digitized using the Digidata 1440A interface, and acquired at 2 kHz using pClamp 10.5 software (Axon Instruments, Molecular Devices). Pipettes and cell capacitances were fully compensated. After a stable baseline was established, 1 nM of ODN or 2 nM of cOP was perfused for 5–10 minutes. POMC neurons’ action potential or IPSC frequency was measured over the last minute of the ODN or cOP perfusion and compared with the respective frequency measured 1 minute before the perfusion.

Calcium imaging. Mediobasal hypothalamic neurons were prepared from 3- to 4-week-old Wistar rats as described previously (45). Cells were loaded with Fura-2/acetoxymethyl ester (0.5 μM; Fura-2/AM, Molecular Probes) for 20 minutes at 37°C in Hank’s buffer balanced salt solution (containing, in mM: 25 HEPES, 121 NaCl, 4.7 KCl, 1.2 MgSO 4 , 1.2 KH 2 PO 4 , 5 NaHCO 3 , 2 CaCl 2 , 2.5 d-glucose; pH 7.4). Fura-2 fluorescence images were acquired every 10 seconds by alternating excitation at 340 and 380 nm and emissions (420–600 nm) with a CCD camera coupled to Live Acquisition software (TILL Photonics). Changes in intracellular calcium levels ([Ca++] i ) were monitored in cells held at 2.5 mM glucose in response to ODN (1 nM) with or without the ODN receptor antagonist cyclo 1–8 [d-Leu5]OP (cdLOP) (10 nM) prepared by standard Fmoc solid-phase peptide synthesis based on a previous study (44). Values for the 340/380 nm fluorescence ratio, representative of [Ca2+] i , were obtained after correction for background fluorescence values. Changes in [Ca2+] i were quantified by calculation of the integrated area under the curve (AUC) of each ODN response with the TILL Photonics software. Neurons were considered as ODN-responsive neurons if the increase in [Ca2+] i occurred between 2 and 10 minutes of treatment, had an amplitude greater than 0.2 (Δratio 340/380), lasted at least 30 seconds, and was transient. At the end of each recording, neuronal excitability was verified by measurement of Ca2+ response to 50 mM KCl. Neurons not responding to KCl were excluded from the analysis. Analysis of each experiment was obtained from at least 3 independent cultures prepared from at least 2 animals.

Immunofluorescence. Male mice were perfused intracardially with 4% paraformaldehyde under ketamine/xylazine anesthesia. The brains were postfixed 3 hours in 4% paraformaldehyde, cryopreserved in 20% sucrose, and cryosectioned at 30 μm using a sliding microtome (SM 2000R Leica). Sections were blocked and incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C followed by 2-hour incubation at 22°C with secondary antibodies. Sections were mounted and imaged with a Zeiss fluorescent microscope (Carl Zeiss AG). Primary antibodies used were anti-ACBP/DBI (1:600; DBI-Rb-Af300, Frontier Institute), anti-ACBP (1:200; polyclonal antibody; gift of J. Knudsen and S. Mandrup, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark), and anti–glial fibrillary acidic protein (1:1000; Mab360, Millipore Corp.). Secondary antibodies were Alexa Fluor 546–goat anti-rabbit IgG (A-11035) and Alexa Fluor 488–goat anti-mouse IgG (A-11001) (1:1000; Life Technologies).

Real-time PCR. Real-time PCR was performed as previously described (32). Fresh ARC microdissections that include the median eminence and the ependymal layer, or VMH microdissections, were immediately frozen on dry ice before RNA extraction using the TRIzol method (Life Technologies). RNA concentration was quantified spectrophotometrically using a NanoDrop 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1 μg of total RNA was reverse-transcribed by M-MuLV reverse transcriptase (Life Technologies) with random hexamers following the manufacturer’s conditions. The reaction mix was then diluted 5-fold before use. Quantitative gene expression was measured from 1:10 cDNA dilutions. Real-time PCR was performed using the QuantiFast SYBR Green PCR kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s guidelines on a Corbett Rotor-Gene 6000. Data were analyzed using the standard curve method and normalized to actin, cyclophilin, or 18S RNA expression levels.

Blood chemistry. Plasma insulin and leptin levels were measured in blood samples collected at sacrifice or during the glucose tolerance test in chow- or HFD-fed ACBPGFAP WT and ACBPGFAP KO male mice. Insulin and leptin assays were performed by the core metabolic phenotyping platform of the CRCHUM using commercially available ELISA kits.

Statistics

All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism software. Intergroup comparisons were performed by ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc tests or Student’s t test (2-tailed) as described in the figure legends. P less than 0.05 was considered significant. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

Study approval

All procedures using animals were reviewed and approved by the institutional animal care and use committee (Comité Institutionnel de Protection de Animaux, protocol CM16007TAs) of Centre de Recherche du Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CRCHUM) and the French Ministry of Research and the institutional ethics committees of Université de Bourgogne (C2EA 105) and Université de Bordeaux (C2EA 50).