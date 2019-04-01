Nonimmune cell–derived ICOS ligand functions as a renoprotective αvβ3 integrin–selective antagonist

Mice. Icosl-KO mice back-crossed to BALB/c mice as previously described (30) were a gift from Alison Finnegan (Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA). BALB/c mice were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory. All groups of mice were age- and sex-matched. The number of animals used in each experiment is described in the figure legends.

Reagents. Recombinant proteins used in this study were as follows: human integrin αvβ3 (R&D Systems, 3050-AV), human integrin α3β1 (R&D Systems, 2840-A3), human integrin αIIbβ3 (R&D Systems, 7148-A2), human integrin αvβ5 (R&D Systems, 2528-AV), human fibronectin (R&D Systems, 4305-FNB-200), human ICOSL-His Tag (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11559H08H50), mouse integrin αvβ3 (R&D Systems, 7889-AV-050), mouse ICOSL (Sino Biological, 50-190-M08H25), human B7.1 (R&D Systems, 140-B1), and human ICOS (R&D Systems, 169-CS). Antibodies used were as follows: mouse anti-human αvβ3 integrin (LM609 clone; Millipore, MAB1976), rabbit anti-His tag (Rockland, 600-401-382), rabbit IgG (Gene Tex, GTX35035), mouse anti-human synaptopodin (D-9; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-515842), rabbit anti-ICOSL (MyBioSource, MBS6004943), and custom polyclonal rabbit anti-ICOSL (GenScript; www.genscript.com; a peptide corresponding to amino acids YPRPNVYWINKTDNC was conjugated to KLH via an N-terminal cysteine residue and the final serum titer was >1:100,000 by ELISA). Other reagents used in this study were as follows: peptide-N-glycosidase F (PNGaseF; New England Biolabs, P0704S), cyclo [Arg-Gly_Asp-D-Phe-Val] (synthetic cRGD peptide cRGDfV; Biomol, BML-AM100), lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from E. coli O111:B4 (LPS-EB; Invitrogen, tlrl-eblps), streptozotocin (STZ; Sigma-Aldrich, S0130), vitronectin (Molecular Innovations, MVN-417), n-Octyl-β-D-glucopyranoside (Abcam, ab142071), and collagen I from rat tail (Gibco, A10483).

Cell culture. Immortalized human podocytes were cultured at 37°C for 10–14 days for differentiation as previously described (9). The cells were cultured in RPMI-1640 medium (Gibco, 11875) enriched with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS; Denville Scientific, FB5001-H), insulin-transferrin-selenium (10.0 μg/ml, 5.5 μg/ml, and 6.7 ng/ml, respectively) supplement (Gibco, 41400045), 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin (Gibco, A15140). Immortalized mouse podocytes were cultured according to published protocols (31). Briefly, cells were incubated in tissue culture medium (RPMI-1640 medium with 10% FBS, 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin) supplemented with mouse recombinant interferon-γ (Cell Sciences, CR2041), at a concentration of 50 U/ml for the first 2 passages and then 20 U/ml for later passages, in tissue culture flasks coated with collagen I (BD Biosciences, 354236) at 33°C for proliferation. For differentiation, cells were thermo-shifted to 37°C and incubated without interferon-γ for 10–14 days. For assays in the 96-well plates, human or mouse cells were differentiated at 37°C in large tissue culture flasks for 7 days prior to seeding in the appropriate well plates (i.e., 386-well plate for high-content screening assays, Figure 3A), and subsequently reseeded and incubated in multiwell plates for another 3–4 days. The cells were routinely tested for the presence of mycoplasma, and were allowed to differentiate for 10 days prior to experiments. Immortalized mouse kidney proximal tubule epithelial (TKPTS) cells (32) were obtained from Judit Megyesi (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas, USA) and cultured in DMEM/Ham’s F12 medium (Corning, 15-090-CM) supplemented with 7% FBS, 50 μU/ml insulin (Sigma-Aldrich, I5500), 100 U/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin at 37°C.

Reverse transcription and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assays. Total RNA was isolated from cells (primary mouse podocytes, cultured mouse and human podocytes) using Trizol reagent (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. cDNAs were synthesized using a High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems, 4368813). PCR reactions were performed in triplicate using a CFX96 Real-Time System (Bio-Rad). For analysis, results were expressed as fold changes by LPS/TNF-α treatment using the gene expression levels normalized to those of GAPDH (2–ΔΔCt method). The following TaqMan gene probes purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific were used: mouse Icosl (Mm00497238_m1), human ICOSLG (Hs00323621_m1), mouse Gapdh (Mn99999915_g1), and human GAPDH (Hs02758991_g1).

Isolation of primary podocytes. Primary mouse podocytes were isolated using Dynabeads magnetic separation as previously described with some modifications (33). Briefly, mice were anesthetized and perfused through the heart with 20 ml Hank’s Balanced Salt Solution (HBSS), which contained 8 × 107 M-450 Dynabeads (Invitrogen, 14013). Kidneys were harvested, minced into small pieces, and digested in HBSS buffer containing 1 mg/ml collagenase A (Sigma-Aldrich, C-6885) and 100 U/ml DNase I (New England Biolabs, M0303L) at 37°C for 30 minutes. Digested tissue was pressed twice though a 100-μm cell strainer (BD Biosciences, 352360), washed with HBSS buffer, then subjected to magnetic particle isolation. Isolated glomeruli were then ready to be cultured on precoated collagen I dishes for 5 days. Cells were trypsinized and filtered using a 40-μm cell strainer (BD Biosciences, 352340). Filtered cells were spun down and seeded on collagen I–coated dishes for culturing.

Production and transduction of lentivirus. Lenti ORF clone of human ICOSL (RC208975L2) and ICOSL-human shRNA constructs in lentiviral GFP vector (TL303997) targeting human ICOSL mRNA were obtained from OriGene. An empty lentiviral vector and scrambled negative shRNA construct were used as controls. The lentiviral constructs, along with psPAX2 (packaging) and pCMV-VSVG (envelope) vectors, were transfected into HEK-293T cells using Fugene 6 reagent (Promega) according to manufacturer’s instructions. A lentivirus harboring ICOSL was collected from the culture media after 3 days, titrated, aliquoted, and then stored at –80°C. Nucleospin RNA virus columns (Macherey-Nagel, 740956) were used for virus RNA isolation and titration was achieved using the Lenti-X qRT-PCR Titration Kit (Clontech, 631235). For transduction of lentivirus, human podocytes were counted (5 × 105 cells) and plated onto T75 flasks. Twenty-four hours later, growth medium was aspirated and replaced with DMEM media containing lentivirus and incubated overnight. The next day, cells were replaced with complete growth media. Cells were maintained in complete growth media until cell assays were performed 30–48 hours later. Using a triplicate set, the cells were assayed for expression knock down using qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 7A).

Homology modeling of human and mouse ICOSL. The 3D models of ICOSL isoform 1 (extracellular domain) were constructed using a homology modeling method (SWISS-MODEL online server) with chain A of 4I0K (PDB Code, Crystal structure of murine B7-H3, PDL-1 extracellular domain) as a template, which shows the highest sequence identity as 32.2%. Restrained minimization was performed for both structures to optimize the constructed models using the Schrödinger modeling package (minimized on hydrogens first, and then RMSD of heavy atoms converged to less than 0.30 Å in OPLS3 force field).

Adhesion assays and analysis of image quantification. Bovine serum albumin (BSA, 20 μg/ml) or human ICOSL (20 μg/ml) was used to coat 348-well plates. Human podocytes were collected from tissue culture flasks and treated with β3 integrin antibody (10 μg/ml), isotype control mouse IgG (10 μg/ml), or cRGD peptide (10 μg/ml) for 15 minutes at 37°C followed by treatments with MnCl 2 (0.25 mM) or the appropriate combination as indicated in Figure 3A before loading into the precoated 348-well plates (human podocytes: 4000 cells/well; mouse podocytes: 5000 cells/well). After incubating for 30 minutes at 37°C, cells were then washed and fixed using a solution of 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS for 20–30 minutes at room temperature. The cells were washed, then if needed, stained with 0.1 μg/ml (in PBS) DAPI (Invitrogen, D1306) or 2 μg/ml (in PBS) CellMask Blue (Invitrogen, H32720) to visualize nuclei and the individual cell boundaries, respectively. For each condition, assays were performed in triplicate for assay robustness. For image analysis, the podocytes were imaged using an Opera high-content image system and quantification was performed using Columbus software (Perkin Elmer) (34). To count adhered podocytes, nuclei were detected using DAPI signal, and the nuclei number was counted. The nuclei number in each well was considered the number of cells adhered.

Mouse and human ICOSL DNA constructs. The mouse full-length Icosl coding sequence (NM_015790, transmembrane protein) was prepared by codon-optimized synthesis for Escherichia coli expression (Biobasic). Briefly, the synthesized coding sequence was cloned between the NdeI and XhoI sites of the pET15b expression vector carrying an N-terminal His-Tag sequence (Novagen), verified by sequencing. Primers used for amplifying the human ICOSL coding sequence by PCR were as follows: ( NdeI , forward: 5′-ATGCAT CATATG CGGCTGGGCAGTCCTGGACT-3′ and XhoI , reverse: 5′- ATGGAT CTCGAG TTAAACGTGGCCAGTGAGCTCTG-3′). These primers covered whole-protein sequences based on the GenBank sequence NM_015259 and were amplified from a purchased cDNA clone (OriGene, RC208975L2). The purified PCR product was subcloned into pET15b with the indicated enzyme sites and verified by sequencing. Transformation of verified plasmids into BL21 (DE3) cells (Novagen) was performed for protein purification. For mutagenesis on mouse Icosl, mutations were introduced by PCR using the QuickChange Lightning Site-Directed Mutagenesis kit (Agilent Technologies, 210518). The mutagenic oligonucleotides used for AAA mutation from RGD sequence, verified by sequencing, were as follows: forward: 5′-TGCGTCTGCCGTGGACCTCT- GCTGCGGCT GTTCTGTGCTGCGTTG-3′, reverse: 5′-CAACGCAGCACAGAAC AGCC - GCAGC AGAGGTCCACGGCAGACGCA-3′.

Purification of mouse and human ICOSL protein. Protein purification was done as previously described (9), with some modifications. Briefly, each mouse and human ICOSL construct was transformed into Escherichia coli Rosetta2 (DE3) cells (Novagen). The cells were then induced from an exponentially growing culture by 0.5 mM isopropyl β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG) for 12 hours at 27°C. Cells were harvested and lysed by sonication at 65% amplitude by 100 three-second bursts separated by 6 seconds of off time (Sonic Dismembrator Model 500, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in lysis buffer (B-PER Bacterial Protein Extraction Reagent, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 90084) including 1 mg/ml lysozyme (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 89833), 0.025 mg/ml DNase I (Roche, 11284932001), and protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche, 04693124001). The His-tag fused ICOSL protein was purified using HisTrap HP column (GE Healthcare, 175247) chromatography where Ni-binding buffer (50 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 500 mM NaCl, 10 mM imidazole, and 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol, pH 8.0) was applied to wash unbound impurities, followed by elution with a stepwise gradient using Ni-elution buffer (50 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 500 mM NaCl, 500 mM imidazole, and 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol, pH 8.0). Fractions containing ICOSL were pooled and sequentially loaded into HiTrap QXL anion exchange columns (GE Healthcare). The ICOSL protein was eluted with a stepwise gradient using affinity buffer (50 mM Tris, 40 mM NaCl, 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol, and 0.1% n-Octyl-β-D-glucopyranoside, pH 8.0) and elution buffer (50 mM Tris, 1 M NaCl, 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol, and 0.1% n-Octyl-β-D-glucopyranoside, pH 8.0). Pure ICOSL fractions were combined, concentrated using an Amicon-Ultra-15 column (10,000 NMWL; Millipore), and buffer exchanged into PBS using a Zebra Spin desalting column (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 89889). Purity and concentration were estimated by SDS-PAGE, GelCode blue staining, and NanoDrop spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Finally, the purified ICOSL protein was aliquoted and flash frozen as protein beads (20 μl each) in liquid nitrogen, then collected into cryovials under liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C.

Surface plasmon resonance. Protein interactions were measured and analyzed on a Biacore T200 instrument (GE Healthcare) performed at 25°C as previously described (9). Briefly, to measure the candidate analyte proteins (integrins αvβ3, α3β1, αvβ5, or αIIbβ3) with binding affinities to mouse/human ICOSL protein (isoform 1), the full-length mouse or human ICOSL was immobilized to flow channels 2 and 3 on a CM5 sensor chip using a standard amine-coupling method. Human B7.1 and fibronectin were also used as controls. The ICOSL protein was diluted in 10 mM sodium acetate, pH 4.0, and immobilized after sensor surface activation with 1-Ethyl-3-(3-dimethylaminopropyl) carbodiimide/ N-hydroxysuccinimide) (EDC/NHS) with a 7-minute injection followed by ethanolamine blocking on unoccupied surface area. Integrin αvβ3 protein with a series of increasing concentrations (i.e., 0–160 nM at 2-fold dilution) as an analyte was applied to channels at a 20–25 μl/min flow rate at 25°C. The binding experiments were run with HEPES binding buffer (10 mM HEPES, 150 mM NaCl, 0.05% n-Octyl-β-D-glucopyranoside, pH 7.1). For the study of active status of integrin, 2 mM MnCl 2 or 0.2 mM CaCl 2 and 0.1 mM MgCl 2 were added to the HEPES binding buffer. For the study of inactive status of integrin, 3 mM EDTA or 2 mM CaCl 2 and 1 mM MgCl 2 were added. For inhibition assay, a constant concentration of 3 or 15 μg/ml cRGDfv was preincubated with increasing concentrations of αvβ3 integrin during sample preparation on a plate, and injected following the same procedure as previously described (9). Data were double-referenced with blank (ethanolamine) resonance unit (RU) values on flow channel 1 and zero concentration analyte signal. Sensorgrams were analyzed using the Biacore T200 evaluation software 2.0.3 and RUs were measured during the equilibration phase at each concentration for steady-state affinity fittings. Kinetic fittings were done by 1-to-1 Langmuir binding model embedded within the Biacore T200 evaluation software 2.0.3.

Immunofluorescence microscopy. Prepared human cells were seeded onto glass coverslips (Marienfeld) at 22 × 103 cells/ml in 24-well plates overnight. The following day, cells or human biopsy kidney sections from patients with FSGS or DN were rinsed with ice-cold PBS and fixed with 4% PFA for 10 minutes at room temperature followed by permeabilization with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes. After washing with PBS twice for 5 minutes each, the coverslips were incubated with blocking buffer in 5% donkey serum (Sigma-Aldrich, D9663) and 0.3 M glycine for 1 hour at room temperature. For single/dual immunofluorescence staining, cells were incubated with custom rabbit anti-ICOSL (20 μg/ml) and/or mouse anti-human synaptopodin (1:300; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-515842) at 4°C overnight. The cells were washed with cold PBS and incubated with appropriate Alexa Fluor 647–labeled donkey anti-mouse IgG (1:1000; Molecular Probes, A-31571) and/or Alexa Fluor 488–labeled donkey anti-rabbit IgG (1:1000; Molecular Probes, A-21206) secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour. Cells were stained with 0.1 μg/ml (in PBS) DAPI (Invitrogen, D1306). Then cells or tissue sections were examined using an LSM 700 laser scanning fluorescence confocal microscope running ZEN software (Zeiss). Micrographs of structural markers only were adjusted uniformly in Photoshop (Adobe) using the levels function. The confocal micrographs of human kidney biopsies from healthy, early-stage DN, late-stage DN, early-stage FSGS, or late-stage FSGS were analyzed for glomerular expression of ICOSL by manually selecting glomeruli, defined by synaptopodin, as the region of interest. Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) was measured using ImageJ software (version 1.52a; NIH). Each disease group was normalized to healthy controls and is shown as fold change. Human podocytes were individually defined by tracing cell borders, and analyzed for ICOSL expression using ImageJ software.

Western blot analysis. PNGaseF treatment for deglycosylation of human ICOSL-His Tag protein (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was carried out following manufacturer’s instructions. Approximately 50–100 ng of the protein was separated on SDS-PAGE gradient gels (NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris, Invitrogen) followed by transfer to nitrocellulose membrane (LI-COR Biosciences, 926-31092). Blots were blocked by TBS Odyssey blocking buffer (LI-COR Biosciences, 927-50000) for 2 hours at room temperature. Blots were incubated with primary antibody, rabbit anti-ICOSL (MyBiosource, 1:500), or rabbit anti-His Tag (1:1000) diluted into TBST and TBS Odyssey blocking buffer (1:1) overnight at 4°C and IRDye 680RD donkey anti-rabbit IgG (H+L) (LI-COR Biosciences, 926-68073) as secondary antibody in TBST for 1 hour at room temperature. The blotted proteins were detected using an Odyssey CLx imaging system (LI-COR Biosciences).

LPS-induced proteinuric mouse model. Proteinuria was induced with a single injection of LPS as previously described (25) with some modifications. Mice were intraperitoneally injected with LPS-EB at a dose of 2.5 mg/kg body weight.

Mouse model of STZ-induced diabetic nephropathy. BALB/c mice (8- to 12-week-old males) and age- and sex-matched Icosl-KO mice were given two injections of STZ (100 or 125 mg/kg body weight) at 4-day intervals as previously described (35). Briefly, the mice were fasted for 4 hours before being injected intraperitoneally with STZ dissolved in citrate buffer (pH 4.5) (Sigma-Aldrich, C8532). One to two weeks after STZ injection, mice with blood glucose values greater than or equal to 200 mg/dl were defined as STZ-induced diabetic mice. Blood glucose levels were assessed weekly. For the measurement of 24-hour urinary albumin excretion (UAE), urine samples were collected using metabolic cages.

Depletion of T cells in vivo. Anti-mouse Thy1.2/CD90.2 (BioXcell, clone 30-H12, 100 μg per mouse) or control rat IgG2a antibody (BioXcell, clone 2A3) was intravenously injected into BALB/c WT and Icosl-KO mice (9- to 10-week-old females and males) 24 hours prior to LPS injection (2.5 mg/kg, i.p.). Twenty-four hours after LPS treatment, the blood samples were collected and labeled with fluorescently conjugated antibodies specific for mouse CD3 (Biolegend, clone 17A2, 100214). Flow cytometric analysis was carried out using a BD LSR II with FACSDiva software (BD Biosciences), and analyzed with FlowJo software V-10 (TreeStar).

Measurement of blood glucose, ACR, and BUN levels. Blood glucose was measured from blood obtained from the tail vein of mice using a FreeStyle Freedom lite glucometer (Abbott Laboratories). Mouse urine samples were collected and urinary albumin and creatinine were measured by mouse albumin ELISA kit (Bethyl Laboratories, E99-134), and creatinine assay kit (Cayman Chemical, 500701), respectively, according to manufacturers’ protocols. The ratio of urinary ACR was then calculated. Serum BUN was measured using a colorimetric QuantiChrom Urea assay kit (Bioassay Systems, DIUR 100) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Generation of bone marrow (BM) chimeric mice. BM isolation was done as previously described (25). BALB/c WT and Icosl-KO recipients (10- to 12-week-old females) were lethally irradiated with 9.5 Gy using a Gammacell 40 exactor (Best Theratronics) and then injected with freshly isolated BM cells from BALB/c WT and Icosl-KO donors (8- to 10-week-old males) (Figure 5, A and B). Mice were administered antibiotic-treated water. Six weeks after engraftment, LPS (2 mg/kg body weight, i.p.) was injected into BM chimeric mice to induce proteinuria. Twenty-four hours after LPS injection, urine samples were collected and ACR levels were measured.

Rescue experiment. BALB/c WT and Icosl-KO mice (8- to 10-week-old females and males) were treated with purified mouse ICOSL protein (or BSA as a protein control) by intravenous injection at a dose of 1 mg/kg at 1 and 12 hours after LPS administration (2.5 mg/kg body weight, i.p.). Urine samples were collected at 0, 12, and 24 hours after LPS treatment for ACR measurement. To test if the renoprotective effect of ICOSL is dependent on its RGD motif, 8- to 10-week-old female and male Icosl-KO mice were treated with either WT (RGD) or mutant (AAA) ICOSL protein (1 mg/kg body weight, i.v.) at 1 hour following LPS injection (2.5 mg/kg body weight, i.p.). To test the renoprotective effect of ICOSL in a type I diabetic mouse model, 8- to 10-week-old male Icosl-KO mice were given 2 injections of STZ (100 mg/kg body weight) at 4-day intervals. Two weeks after the first STZ injection, the mice were divided into 2 groups for the interventional study. Each group (n = 6/group) was treated with either mouse ICOSL protein (1 mg/kg, i.p., twice/week) or BSA as a protein control for 4 weeks. For the measurement of urinary albumin excretion, urine samples were collected using metabolic cages at 6 weeks after STZ administration (ICOSL/BSA treatment for 4 weeks).

ICOSL protein labeling and pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis. Fluorescently labeled ICOSL protein was generated by using Alexa Fluor (AF) 488 Protein Labeling Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A10235) following manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, the purified mouse ICOSL protein (1 mg) was diluted in 0.5 ml of 0.1 M sodium bicarbonate buffer (pH 8.3) and transferred to a vial containing amine reactive AF488 and a magnetic stir bar. The reaction mixture was stirred for 1 hour at room temperature and then loaded onto the size-exclusion purification column prewashed with PBS. The fraction containing the labeled protein (ICOSL-AF488 conjugate) was eluted from the column and buffer exchanged into PBS using a Zebra Spin desalting column (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 89889) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. To perform the plasma PK analysis for ICOSL, ICOSL-AF488 conjugate levels in the blood circulation were quantitated by measuring fluorescence in serum samples from Icosl-KO mice receiving a single i.v. injection. Briefly, blood samples (about 30–40 μl) were collected from the retro-orbital plexus in Icosl-KO mice (12-week-old females, n = 3) at 0.03, 0.5, 1, 3, 6, 9, and 24 hours following an i.v. administration of ICOSL-AF488 conjugate (1 mg/kg body weight). After spinning down the blood samples at 16,000 g for 5 minutes, sera were obtained and diluted 10-fold with PBS. A standard curve (ranging from 0.156–10 μg/ml) was prepared by using serial dilution of the injected ICOSL-AF488 conjugate with PBS containing 10% (vol/vol) control mouse serum. Fluorescence intensities of standards and diluted sera were measured at 485 nm excitation and 528 nm emission using a fluorescence plate reader (BioTek). The data at each time point were analyzed to fit to the equation for 2-phase decay using Prism version 6.0 (GraphPad).

Electron microscopy. Kidneys were dissected from LPS- and STZ-induced BALB/c WT and Icosl-KO mice. Renal tissue was PFA-fixed overnight at 4°C and postfixed in 1% osmium tetroxide (OsO 4 ) for 1 hour on ice. Tissues were washed, dehydrated, and embedded in Embed 812 Resin (EMS, 14120). Ultrathin kidney sections (70 nm) obtained on the EM UC7 Ultramicrotome (Leica) were placed on Formvar-coated Ni slot grids (EMS, FF-2010-Ni) and stained in 5% uranyl acetate and 0.1% lead citrate. EM micrographs were taken using a Sigma HD VP Electron Microscope (Zeiss). For image analysis, foot process effacement was quantified from TEM micrographs of glomeruli as previously described (36). Briefly, multiple capillary loops were imaged at ×5000 and glomerular basement membrane (GBM) length was measured for 10 different glomeruli from a minimum of 4 mice per condition using ImageJ software (version 1.52a; NIH). To quantify effacement, secondary processes were manually tallied, and the total number of foot processes (FPs) was divided by the total GBM length to calculate FPs per micrometer of GBM.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was calculated using Prism 6.0 software (GraphPad). All P values less than or equal to 0.05 were considered significant (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001) and are referred to as such in the text.

Study approval. All animal experiments were carried out according to the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Experimental Animals (National Academies Press, 2011), and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at Rush University (Chicago, Illinois, USA). Human biopsy kidney sections from patients with FSGS or DN were purchased in accordance with guidelines on human research and with approval of the Institutional Review Board of Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, Illinois, USA).

Data availability. The authors declare that the data supporting the findings of this study are available within the paper and its extended data files.