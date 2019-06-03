microRNA-21-5p dysregulation in exosomes derived from heart failure patients impairs regenerative potential

Generation and characterization of NEXO and FEXO. Information regarding patients and healthy donors is presented in Table 1. There were no substantial differences in age or body mass index between the 2 groups. Explant-derived cardiac stromal cells were harvested from the donors’ hearts (see Cell Culture and Exosome Isolation in Methods, Supplemental Figure 1A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI123135DS1). Flow cytometry revealed that explant-derived cells contain a negligible subpopulation of c-kit+ cells and endothelial cells (CD31+, CD34+), along with a dominating subpopulation that phenotypically resembles mesenchymal cells or fibroblasts (CD90+, CD105+) (Supplemental Figure 2). NEXO and FEXO were isolated from the 14-day conditioned media of cardiac cells from healthy heart donors or patients with heart failure, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1A). Cell viability was confirmed at the end of the conditioning period (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Cardiac cells from patients with heart failure and those from healthy heart donors had comparable exosome yields (Supplemental Figure 3A) and exosome sizes (Supplemental Figure 3B), as measured by NanoSight nanoparticle tracking analysis. Transmission electron microscopy revealed the vesicular morphology of exosomes and confirmed their size did not exceed 200 nm (ref. 34 and Supplemental Figure 3D). In addition, Western blot analysis indicated the presence of signature exosomal markers, such as protein CD81, Alix, and TSG101 (Supplemental Figure 3C). Both types of exosomes were abundant in RNA, and the amount of RNA contents in NEXO and FEXO was indistinguishable (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Table 1 Patient and healthy heart donor characteristics

Effects of NEXO or FEXO on cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and cardiac fibroblasts in vitro. Cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and cardiac fibroblasts (CFs) are the 3 major cell types in the heart. We first measured the uptake efficiency of NEXO and FEXO by those cells. DiI-labeled exosomes were readily internalized by neonatal rat cardiomyocytes (NRCMs) (Figure 1A). There was no significant difference in uptake efficiency between NEXO and FEXO by NRCMs (Figure 1B). NEXO significantly promoted cardiomyocyte proliferation, as evidenced by the higher percentage of Ki-67–positive nuclei, while treatment with FEXO suppressed cardiomyocyte proliferation (Figure 1, C and D). In addition, cardiomyocytes treated with NEXO exhibited fewer terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase nick-end labeling (TUNEL)-positive nuclei, indicating less apoptosis. In contrast, FEXO did not show any antiapoptotic effects (Figure 1, E and F). To further validate the effects of NEXO and FEXO on adult cardiomyocytes, human cardiomyocytes (HCs) were cultured on HC cell culture extracellular matrix, then treated with NEXO or FEXO for 24 hours. NEXO significantly promoted cardiomyocyte proliferation, as indicated by the higher percentage of Ki-67, while treatment with FEXO suppressed cardiomyocyte proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4, A and D). This result was supported by the assessment of 2 additional proliferation markers: phospho-histone H3, a characteristic marker of mitosis, and aurora kinase B, a cytokinesis marker, (Supplemental Figure 4, B–F). Furthermore, adult cardiomyocytes treated with NEXO exhibited fewer TUNEL-positive nuclei, suggesting less apoptosis. In contrast, treatment with FEXO did not show any antiapoptotic effects (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H).

Figure 1 Effects of exosome treatment on cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and cardiac fibroblasts in vitro. (A) Representative fluorescent micrographs showing uptake of DiI-labeled NEXO and FEXO by NRCMs. Endocytosed exosomes (red) can be seen within the cytoplasm of cardiomyocytes (green). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantitation of exosomes uptake (n = 10). Two-tailed t test. (C) NRCM proliferation in response to NEXO, FEXO, or PBS treatment. White arrows indicate Ki-67+/α-SA+ cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantitation of proliferating cardiomyocytes (n = 6). (E) Apoptotic NRCMs in response to NEXO, FEXO, or PBS treatment. White arrows indicate TUNEL+/α-SA+ cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Quantitation of apoptotic cardiomyocytes (n = 6). (G) Measurement of tube formation in HUVECs co-cultured with NEXO, FEXO, or PBS. Scale bar: 100 μm. (H) Quantitation of average HUVEC tube length (n = 20). (I) Neonatal rat fibroblasts underwent phenotypic transition to myofibroblasts in response to NEXO, FEXO, or PBS treatment. Scale bar: 20 μm. (J) Quantitation of myofibroblasts (n = 12). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. NS, no significance. (D, F, H, and J) One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc correction. All values are mean ± SD. FEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure. NEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of normal heart donors.

A tube formation assay using human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) was used to evaluate the proangiogenic effects of exosomes. Treatment with FEXO inhibited tube formation of HUVECs, while NEXO promoted tube formation, compared to saline control (Figures 1, G and H). A-Smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) was employed as an indicator of transition from fibroblasts to myofibroblasts. The expression of α-SMA was upregulated in FEXO-treated CFs (Figures 1, I and J), suggesting a phenotype transition to myofibroblasts. Taken together, our data suggest that cardiac cells in the failing heart secreted exosomes with an impaired ability to promote cardiomyocyte proliferation, decrease programmed cell death, and stimulate angiogenesis in vitro. Moreover, such diseased exosomes drive the differentiation of fibroblasts to myofibroblasts.

Effects of NEXO and FEXO therapy on cardiac function and morphometry in a mouse model of acute myocardial infarction. We induced an acute myocardial infarction (MI) in CD1 mice by coronary vessel ligation, then intramyocardially injected NEXO, FEXO, or phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) into the MI border zone. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) was used to assess the enhancement or preservation of heart function. There was no significant difference in LVEF between the 3 treatment groups at baseline (Figure 2A). LVEF progressively decreased in the control group over the next 3 weeks, whereas hearts injected with NEXO showed greater LVEFs, compared to those treated with FEXO or PBS control. FEXO-treated hearts exhibited a worsening of LVEFs when compared to PBS-treated control hearts (Figure 2B). To facilitate head-to-head comparisons, treatment effect was evaluated by calculating the changes in endpoint LVEF relative to baseline LVEF. Control treatment had a negative effect, as LVEF declined over time, while NEXO treatment robustly prevented the decline of LVEF post-MI (Figure 2C). Likewise, the animals that received NEXO treatment showed a recovery in fractional shortening, whereas those injected with FEXO suffered from fractional shortening deterioration (Supplemental Figure 5A). These results demonstrate that FEXO has reduced reparative activity and may exacerbate LV dysfunction post-MI. At the histological level, Masson’s trichrome staining was performed to simultaneously explore infarcted (blue) and viable (red) cardiac tissues (Figure 2D). NEXO-treated hearts exhibited decreased infarct size (Figure 2E), increased infarcted wall thickness (Figure 2F), and increased viable tissue (Figure 2G) compared to FEXO and PBS controls. Similarly, injured hearts treated with NEXO displayed less chamber dilation (Supplemental Figure 5B and C) and smaller infarct circumference (Supplemental Figure 5D) when compared to control or FEXO-treated hearts. These data indicated that NEXO attenuated LV remodeling after MI, whereas FEXO exacerbates it.

Figure 2 Effects of NEXO and FEXO treatment in a mouse model of acute MI. (A and B) LVEF was measured by echocardiography at baseline (1 day before MI) (A) and endpoint (3 weeks after MI) (B). (C) Treatment effects (changes in LVEF at 3 weeks relative to baseline) in each group (A–C, n = 9 animals per treatment group, n = 3 animals for the sham group). (D) Representative Masson’s trichrome staining of myocardial section 3 weeks after treatment with NEXO, FEXO, or PBS. Scale bar: 0.5 mm. (E–G) Quantitative analyses of infarct size, infarct wall thickness, and viable tissue from Masson’s trichrome-stained heart sections (n = 8 animals per treatment group). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc correction. All values are mean ± SD. FEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure. NEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of normal heart donors.

Effects of NEXO and FEXO treatment on post-MI heart angiomyogenesis and apoptosis. It has been well established that adult stem cells exert their therapeutic benefits though indirect regenerative mechanisms. The secretome from the injected cells enhances cardiomyocyte proliferation, promotes neovascularization, and inhibits cardiomyocyte apoptosis (15, 35). Three weeks after MI and exosome injections, the percentage of cycling cardiomyocytes (Ki-67+/a-SA+, Figure 3, A and D) in the peri-infarct zone of NEXO-treated hearts was significantly higher than in those that received FEXO or PBS control injections. This finding was further confirmed by mitosis marker phospho-histone H3 and cytokinesis marker aurora kinase B (Supplemental Figure 6). A similar trend was detected in capillary density (von Willebrand [vWF]+ capillaries, Figure 3, B and E), suggesting the proangiogenic role of NEXO but not of FEXO. Hearts injected with NEXO displayed significantly fewer apoptotic cardiomyocytes (TUNEL+/a-SA+, Figure 3, C and F), suggesting NEXO therapy led to tissue preservation. Overall, FEXO treatment is detrimental to post-MI healing, as it inhibits angiogenesis and cardiomyocyte proliferation.

Figure 3 Mechanisms of exosome-mediated cardiac repair. (A) Representative images of post-MI heart sections stained with Ki-67 (green), α-SA (red), and DAPI. White boundaries show infarct area, and white arrows indicate Ki-67+ cells in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 10 μm (B) Heart sections stained with vWF (red), α-SA (green) in response to NEXO, FEXO, or PBS treatment. White arrows indicate capillary structures in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Heart sections stained with TUNEL (green), α-SA (red), and DAPI (blue). White arrows indicate apoptotic cardiomyocytes in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of cycling cardiomyocytes (Ki-67+/α-SA+). (E) Quantification of capillary density (vWF+). (F) Quantification of cardiomyocyte apoptosis (TUNEL+/α-SA+). (D–F) n = 6 animals per group, 3 heart sections for each animal. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc correction. All values are mean ± SD. FEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure. NEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of normal heart donors.

Dysregulation of miR-21-5p in FEXO. Several studies imply that the mechanism of exosome-mediated repair involves exosomal miRNAs, which target specific signaling pathways in the recipient cells (e.g., injured cardiomyocytes) (36, 37). Therefore, we hypothesized that the functional impairment of FEXO might result from altered miR cargos. We compared the miRNA components of NEXO to that of FEXO using PCR microarrays for 84 well-reported miRNAs (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Twenty-three miRs were differentially expressed in the 2 groups of exosomes. Among those, miR-21-5p was the most dysregulated in FEXO, as compared to the expression in NEXO (Figure 4, A and B). We performed RT-PCR to verify the results. Interestingly, miR-21-5p, but not miR-21-3p, was dysregulated in FEXO (Figures 4C). We further verified that the myocardial tissue levels of miR-21-5p were decreased in the post-MI hearts injected with FEXO (Supplemental Figure 7C), as compared to those injected with NEXO.

Figure 4 Dysregulation of miR-21-5p in heart failure exosomes. (A) miRNA array showing fold changes of miRNA abundance in NEXO or FEXO (n = 3 biological replicates, 3 technical replicates for each biological replicate). (B) Venn diagram showing the variable miRNA profile between NEXO and FEXO. (C) RT-PCR analysis validated that miR-21-5p was highly enriched in NEXO (n = 3 biological replicates, 3 technical replicates for each biological replicate). ***P < 0.001. NS, no significance. Two-tailed t test. All values are mean ± SD. FEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure. NEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of normal heart donors.

The role of miR-21-5p in exosome-mediated heart repair. We designed various gain- and loss-of-function studies to verify the role of miR-21-5p in exosome-mediated, post-MI repair. The silencing of exosomal miR-21-5p by transfecting healthy cardiac cells with anti–miR-21-5p oligo (NEXO + anti–miR-21) was confirmed by RT-PCR on the exosome products (Supplemental Figure 8, A and C). Knocking down miR-21-5p in NEXO led to impaired antiapoptotic effects of NEXO on cultured H9C2 cells (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast to the control NEXO, NEXO + anti–miR-21 lost the ability to promote tube formation (Figure 5, C and D). In the meantime, we also engineered miR-21–rescued exosomes by transfecting heart failure cardiac cells with miR-21 oligo. These cells were engineered to produce exosomes with miR-21-5p overexpression (FEXO + miR-21) (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). As expected, upregulation of miR-21-5p in FEXO rescued their ability to inhibit apoptosis (Figure 5, E and F) and promote tube formation (Figure 5, G and H). To further validate the functions of miR-21 in adult cardiomyocytes, we transfected adult HCs with miR-21 mimic or scrambled control. Overexpression of miR-21 led to improved survival of adult cardiomyocytes, as indicated by less apoptotic cells (TUNEL-positive nuclei) (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 5 Manipulation of miR-21-5p in exosomes modulates their proangiogenic and antiapoptosis activities in vitro. (A) Antiapoptotic effects were diminished after miR-21-5p knockdown in NEXOs. White arrows indicate TUNEL+ cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantitation of apoptotic cells (n = 6). (C) The proangiogenic effects of NEXO were diminished by miR-21-5p knockdown. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantitation of average tube length (n = 10). (E) Enhancing miR-21-5p expression in FEXO partly rescued its ability to promote cardiomyocyte proliferation. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quantitation of apoptotic cells (n = 6). (G) Tube formation assay showing enhanced proangiogenic activity of FEXO with restored miR-21-5p expression. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Quantitation of average tube length (n = 10). ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed t test. All values are mean ± SD. FEXO + miR-scr, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure transfected with scrambled miR oligo. FEXO + miR-21, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure transfected with miR-21-5p oligo. NEXO + miR-scr, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of the normal hearts transfected with scrambled miR oligo. NEXO + anti–miR-21, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of the normal hearts transfected with anti–miR-21-5p oligo. FEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure. NEXO, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of normal heart donors.

To confirm those results in vivo, we employed the same mouse MI model to test the therapeutic effects of FEXO + miR-21 and NEXO + anti–miR-21. Mice injected with NEXO + anti–miR-21 exhibited decreased pump function (Figure 6, A and B), increased scar mass, and decreased viable heart tissue, compared to the hearts injected with NEXO + miR-scr (Figure 6, C–G). In contrast, miR-21-5p enhancement rescued the therapeutic functions of FEXO. FEXO + miR-21 treatment led to improvement in cardiac function (Figure 6, A and B) and attenuation of LV remodeling (Figure 6, D–G). Histological analysis revealed that miR-21-5p inhibition abolished the ability of NEXO therapy to promote angiogenesis (Figure 7, A and B) and inhibit apoptosis (Figure 7, C and D). On the contrary, restoring miR-21-5p expression in FEXO rescued those paracrine effects (Figure 7, E–H). Moreover, the proangiogenic effects of miR-21-5p were confirmed by the increased number of functional vessels. The functionality of a blood vessel was validated by co-staining the endothelial cell marker, vWF, and the RBC marker. As shown in Supplemental Figure 10, RBCs were detected in the blood vessels in the MI border zone of the hearts treated with miR-21–overexpressed FEXO. Through those gain- and loss-of-function studies, we confirmed the pivotal role of miR-21-5p in exosome-mediated heart repair, possibly through proangiogenic and antiapoptotic mechanisms.

Figure 6 Manipulation of miR21 in exosomes modulates their therapeutic potency. miR-21-5p–deficient exosomes were produced by transfecting healthy cardiac cells with anti–miR-21-5p oligo (NEXO + anti–miR-21). miR-21-5p–restored exosomes were engineered by transfecting heart failure cardiac cells with miR-21-5p oligo (FEXO + miR-21), followed by media conditioning and exosome isolation, as previously described. Scrambled miR oligo was used as a control (NEXO/FEXO + miR-scr). (A) LVEF was measured by echocardiography 3 weeks after treatment. (B) Treatment effects (changes in LVEF at 3 weeks relative to baseline) were calculated for each group. (C and D) Representative Masson’s trichrome staining of myocardial section 3 weeks after treatments. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E–G) Quantitative analysis of infarct size, infarct wall thickness, and viable tissue from Masson’s trichrome-stained images. n = 6 animals per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc correction. All values are mean ± SD.

Figure 7 Manipulation of miR21 in exosomes modulates their proangiogenic and antiapoptotic activities in vivo. (A) Representative images of post-MI heart sections stained with vWF (green), α-SA (red), and DAPI (blue). White circles indicate capillaries in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantitation of capillary density (vWF+). (C) Heart sections stained with TUNEL (green), α-SA (red), and DAPI (blue). White squares indicate apoptotic cardiomyocytes in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantitation of cardiomyocyte apoptosis (TUNEL+/a-SA+). (E) Representative images of post-MI heart sections stained with vWF (green), α-SA (red), and DAPI (blue). White circles indicate capillaries in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quantitation of capillary density (vWF+). (G) Heart sections stained with TUNEL (green), α-SA (red), and DAPI (blue). White squares indicate apoptotic cardiomyocytes in the peri-infarct zone. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Quantitation of cardiomyocyte apoptosis (TUNEL+/α-SA+). (B, D, F, and H) n = 6 animals for each group and 3 heart sections for each animal. **P < 0.01. Two-tailed t test. All values are mean ± SD. FEXO + miR-scr, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure transfected with scrambled miR oligo. FEXO + miR-21, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of patients with heart failure transfected with miR-21-5p oligo. NEXO + miR-scr, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of the normal hearts transfected with scrambled miR oligo. NEXO + anti–miR-21, exosomes derived from the cardiac cells of the normal hearts transfected with anti–miR-21-5p oligo.

Together with miR-21, other miRs at the top of our list are let-7b-5p, miR125a-5p, and miR-146a-5p. We explored the effects of those miRs on cardiomyocytes, CFs, and endothelial cells as well. The results indicated that miR-146a inhibited apoptosis in cardiomyocytes but promoted tube formation in endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 11). This finding was consistent with previous studies (36). In contrast, neither let-7b-5p nor miR-125a-5p showed beneficial effects on cardiomyocyte survival or endothelial tube formation (Supplemental Figure 11).

Effects of miR-21-5p on phosphatase and tensin homolog/Akt signaling. It has been established that miR-21-5p promotes cancer cell proliferation, angiogenesis, migration, and invasion by targeting pathways involving phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN), programmed cell death 4 (PDCD4), Forkhead box O1, SMAD family member 7, tumor necrosis factor-α–induced protein-8–like 2, Sprouty2 (Spry2), etc. (38). Recent studies have also shown that PTEN and Spry1 are targeted by miR-21-5p in cardiovascular diseases (39, 40). To identify the potential target genes of miR-21 on 3 major cell types in the heart, we incubated cardiomyocytes (using human induced-pluripotent stem cell–derived cardiomyocytes [iCMs] and H9C2 cells), CFs (using human CFs), and endothelial cells (using HUVECs) with miR-21 mimic or scrambled control. We then examined 18 phosphorylated proteins with a signaling pathway phosphorylation array. The signaling pathway array pointed at PTEN, AKT, and BAD as the miR-21–regulated genes in cardiomyocytes and endothelial cells but not in CFs (Supplemental Figure 12).

Western blot studies further confirmed that PTEN expression was significantly attenuated in HCs and HUVECs treated with miR-21 mimics (Figure 8, A and B). This finding coincides with enhanced Akt phosphorylation, as well as the alteration of other downstream targets such as caspase-3 and Bcl-2 (Figure 8, A and C–E). Upregulation of miR-21 in cardiomyocytes and HUVECs also promoted proliferating cell nuclear antigen ([PCNA] a proliferation marker) and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expressions (Figure 8, F–H), which are consistent with the preceding data in Figure 5 showing the proangiogenic effects of miR-21. Previous studies indicated that PDCD4, a proapoptotic protein, is a known miR-21 target (41), so we checked PCDC4 expressions in CMs, HCFs, and HUVECs treated with miR-21 mimics. Western blot analysis showed reduced PDCD4 expression in CMs only, but not in HCFs or HUVECs (Figure 8, F and I).

Figure 8 miR-21-5p targets the PTEN pathway in post-MI pathology. (A) Representative Western blot images showing the expression of various PTEN/Akt pathway components. (B–E) Quantitation of the levels of PTEN, p-Akt, t-Akt, Bcl-2, and caspase-3 (n = 3). (F) Representative Western blot images showing the expression of PCNA (proliferation marker), VEGF, and PDCD4 (miR-21 target). (G and H) Quantitation of the levels of PCNA, VEGF, and PDCD4 (n = 3). (B–I) All miR-21 groups were normalized to the relevant scrambled controls. *P < 0.05 compared to scrambled control. **P < 0.01 compared to scrambled control. ***P < 0.001 compared to scrambled control. NS, no significance compared to scrambled control. Two-tailed t test. All values are mean ± SD. (J) Schematic showing the working model of our study. CM/H9C2/EC/CF +miR-scr, HCs/H9C2 cells/HUVECs/human cardiac fibroblasts transfected with scrambled miR. CM/H9C2/EC/CF + miR-21, HCs/H9C2 cells/HUVECs/human cardiac fibroblasts transfected with miR-21-5p mimic.

Taken together, our data indicate that miR-21 inhibits cardiomyocyte apoptosis by targeting PDCD4, promotes angiogenesis by activating PTEN/Akt signaling, and promotes the expression of VEGF in endothelial cells. Interestingly, because the flow cytometry showed a significant proportion of mesenchymal cells or fibroblasts (CD90+, CD105+) in our cardiac cells (Supplemental Figure 2), it is highly possible that those cardiac cells secreted exosomes containing miR-21 to communicate with nearby cardiomyocytes and endothelial cells under physiological and heart failure conditions.