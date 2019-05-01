Membrane assembly of aquaporin-4 autoantibodies regulates classical complement activation in neuromyelitis optica

AQP4 rAbs display discrete levels of classical complement activity. We first evaluated the contribution of the classical, alternative, and lectin pathways to AQP4-IgG–mediated CDC in vitro (Figure 1A). Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells expressing the M23-AQP4 isoform were incubated with the AQP4 rAb ON 07-5 no. 58 and complete or depleted normal human serum (NHS) as a source of complement. We found that CDC in M23-AQP4 CHO cells was completely dependent on classical pathway activation. We observed no lysis with C1q-depleted serum, and CDC was rescued following the addition of recombinant C1q. In contrast, inhibition of the alternative or lectin pathway through the selective depletion of either complement factor B or mannose-binding lectin had no significant effect on CDC in this assay. CDC was not observed when only the lectin pathway was active (factor D and C1q depletion).

Figure 1 AQP4 rAb binding and classical complement activation on M23-AQP4 CHO cells. (A) CDC of M23-AQP4 CHO cells induced by AQP4 rAb ON 07-5 no. 58 or isotype control rAb ON 07-5 no. 132 was quantified using an lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release assay (mean ± SEM; n = 4). Complete or depleted preparations of NHS were used as sources of complement proteins. Recombinant complement C1q (rC1q) was added where indicated. The dashed line indicates 50% lysis. (B) CDC induced by monoclonal AQP4 rAbs with differing epitope specificities measured using an LDH release assay (mean ± SEM; n = 4). The dashed line indicates 50% lysis. (C) The ratio of bound C1q to AQP4 is plotted against the rAb concentration. Solid circles indicate the CDC EC 50 for complement activation. (D) The ratio of bound rAb to cell-surface AQP4 (rAb/AQP4) is plotted against the rAb concentration. Solid circles indicate the EC 50 for CDC. (E) Lateral and top views of an AQP4 tetramer. Extracellular loops A, C, and E are colored red, green, and blue, respectively. Loop C amino acids His151 and Leu154 are colored purple; membrane-spanning and intracellular amino acids are colored gray. (F and G) Binding of AQP4 rAbs to U87MG cells expressing M23-AQP4 (solid line) or M23-AQP4H151A/L154A is shown as the ratio of bound rAb to cell-surface AQP4 (rAb/AQP4) (mean ± SEM; n = 3). Data were fitted using a single-site total binding model. hC, human complement.

Next, we examined the ability of AQP4 rAbs with distinct binding affinities and epitope specificities (19) to activate CDC on M23-AQP4 OAPs (Table 1). The EC 50 for CDC varied widely across AQP4 rAbs (3.2–1226 nM; Figure 1B and Table 1) and did not correlate with the levels of bound C1q or rAb (Figure 1, C and D, and Table 1). Interestingly, 4 rAbs (ON 09-3 no. 33, ON 07-5 no. 93, ON 10-1 no. 153, and ON 07-5 no. 186) activated CDC efficiently at low levels of bound C1q and rAb (Figure 1, C and D, and Table 1). This group of rAbs shared unique epitope sensitivity to the amino acids His151 and Leu154 in extracellular loop C (Figure 1, E and F) (19). In contrast, AQP4 rAbs insensitive to alanine substitutions at these positions (ON 07-5 no. 53, ON 07-5 no. 58, and ON 10-1 no. 121) (Figure 1G) showed higher levels of bound C1q and rAb at their EC 50 for CDC (Figure 1, C and D, and Table 1).

Table 1 Summary of AQP4 rAb binding and CDC

His151 and Leu154 epitopes facilitate AQP4-IgG Fc domain interactions on AQP4 OAPs. The IgG1 Fc fragment contains a CH2 domain that binds the C1q globular head and a CH3 domain that possesses a large hydrophobic patch critical for noncovalent interactions with neighboring IgG Fc domains (Figure 2A). His151/Leu154-dependent AQP4 rAbs may display enhanced CDC on M23-AQP4 OAPs by either optimizing Fc CH2 domain exposure or facilitating the interaction of neighboring OAP-bound AQP4-IgG. To test the relative contribution of these interactions to CDC, we introduced Fc domain point mutations that either increased (G236 A /S267 E /H268 F /S324 T /I332 E , abbreviated as AEFTE) or decreased (K322A) CH2-C1q affinity (29), or promoted (E345R) or inhibited (I253D) CH3 Fc-Fc interactions (Figure 2B) (25). The Fc mutations did not impact rAb-binding affinity (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122942DS1), but distinctly impacted CDC and C1q binding based on AQP4 rAb His151 and Leu154 epitope specificity (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Impact of CH2-C1q affinity and CH3 Fc-Fc interactions on AQP4-IgG–mediated CDC. (A) Space-filling and ribbon models of C1q, AQP4 rAb, and M23-AQP4 OAPs illustrating potential interactions driving C1q–AQP4 rAb–M23-AQP4 multivalent complex assembly. C1q globular heads bind to the CH2 domain of AQP4 rAb (green), while neighboring AQP4 rAbs interact via CH3 hydrophobic patches (blue). Fab variable regions and AQP4 extracellular loops are colored brown. (B) Space-filling model of the Fc region of a divalent AQP4 rAb (boxed area from A) denoting residues with engineered mutations to promote (green, blue) or limit (orange, red) C1q-CH2 or CH3-CH3 interactions. AEFTE denotes the combination G236 A /S267 E /H268 F /S324 T /I332 E Fc domain mutations. CDC (left graphs; mean ± SEM; n = 4) and C1q binding (right graphs; mean ± SD; n = 3) were measured for His151/Leu154-independent (C–E) and His151/Leu154-dependent (F–I) AQP4 rAbs. rAb binding affinity on M23-AQP4 (K M23 ) is displayed in the top left corner of each CDC graph. The CDC and C1q binding curves for rAb ON 07-5 no. 186 (dotted brown line) is displayed in each graph for comparison. The K322A, AEFTE/I253D, and AEFTE/E345R mutations were introduced into select rAbs as indicated in the key.

The differing effects of CH2 and CH3 domain mutations are exemplified by His151/Leu154-independent and -dependent rAbs ON 07-5 no. 53 (Figure 2C) and ON 07-5 no. 186 (Figure 2F), respectively. Both IgG1 rAbs bind to AQP4 with similar affinity, however the His151/Leu154-dependent rAb ON 07-5 no. 186 activates CDC at a 6-fold lower CDC EC 50 (ON07-5 no. 186: 3.2 nM vs. ON07-5 no. 53: 20.1 nM) (Table 1). For ON 07-5 no. 53, enhancing C1q-CH2 affinity (AEFTE) modestly increased the CDC EC 50 to 9.3 nM (Figure 2C), whereas enhancing CH3 Fc-Fc interaction (E345R) increased the CDC EC 50 to 4.1 nM, which was comparable to CDC by native ON 07-5 no. 186 (Figure 2, C and F, and Supplemental Table 2). CDC by native ON 07-5 no. 186 was insensitive to both the AEFTE and E345R mutations, indicating that binding of the rAb to its unique epitope had optimized CDC (Figure 2F). Importantly, both rAbs required Fc-Fc interaction to activate CDC, as the disrupting mutation I253D abolished CDC (Figure 2, C and F). Increasing C1q-CH2 affinity did not rescue or boost ON 07-5 no. 53 CDC when combined with mutations abolishing or enhancing CH3 Fc-Fc interactions (Figure 2C; I253D/AEFTE and E345R/AEFTE).

We further examined the role of CH3 domain interactions in driving CDC on M23-AQP4 OAPs using additional His151/Leu154-dependent and -independent AQP4 rAbs. The I253D mutation abrogated CDC activity in all AQP4 rAbs assayed, and this was independent of epitope specificity. The enhancing CH3 domain mutation E345R substantially increased CDC activity in His151/Leu154-independent rAbs (Figure 2, C–E). For example, CDC activity induced by ON 07-5 no. 58-E345R was fully rescued to reach the CDC levels seen with ON 07-5 no. 186–IgG1 (Figure 2D). In contrast, promoting Fc interaction had mixed effects on His151/Leu154-dependent rAbs (Figure 2, F–I). For example, CDC induced by ON 07-5 no. 93 was not affected by the E345R mutation (Figure 2G). The rAbs ON 10-1 no. 153-E345R and ON 09-3 no. 33-E345R showed some enhancement of CDC EC 50 (ON 10-1 no. 153: 16.6 to 6.2 nM, ON 09-3 no. 33: 10.8 to 3.8 nM) (Figure 2, H and I), which could be due in part to the otherwise relatively low levels of C1q binding exhibited by these rAbs when compared with other His151/Leu154-dependent rAbs. C1q binding increased markedly with the introduction of the E345R mutation (Figure 2, H and I).

While enhanced CH3 Fc-Fc interaction routinely increased C1q binding, it additionally promoted C1q activation. When compared with His151/Leu154-independent rAb ON 07-5 no. 53, the CDC EC 50 for His151/Leu154-dependent rAb ON 07-5 no. 186 occurred at lower total levels of bound C1q (5.2 vs. 10.5 nM, respectively) and a lower percentage of C1q (C1q/AQP4 B max ) (5.8% vs. 53.6%, respectively) (Supplemental Table 2). Large increases in C1q binding did not enhance CDC activated by ON 07-5 no. 186 (Figure 2D; AEFTE and E345R), and ON 07-5 no. 53-E345R dramatically increased CDC, despite a minimal boost in C1q binding compared with 07-5 no. 53-AEFTE (Figure 2C). Like ON 07-5 no. 186, strengthening the Fc-Fc interactions of His151/Leu154-dependent rAb ON 07-5 no. 93 (E345R) increased C1q binding, without enhancing CDC (Figure 2G).

Disruption of CH3 Fc-Fc interaction (I253D) or interference with CH2 domain C1q binding (K322A) eliminated C1q binding and CDC for both His151/Leu154-dependent ON 07-5 no. 53 and His151/Leu154-independent ON 09-3 no. 33 (Figure 2, C and I). Enhancement of CH2 domain C1q binding (AEFTE) was not able to restore C1q binding or CDC when introduced in combination with the I253D mutation for rAbs ON 07-5 no. 53 and ON 07-5 no. 186 (Figure 2, C and F). Consistent with a role for CH3 Fc-Fc interaction in C1q activation, rAb ON 09-3 no. 33-AEFTE/I253D bound similar levels of C1q to native rAb but failed to initiate CDC. Hence, epitope-mediated CH3-driven Fc-Fc interactions enhance both C1q binding and activation.

Enhancement of CH2-C1q binding or CH3-Fc interactions fails to rescue CDC on M1-AQP4. Previous work demonstrated that AQP4 rAbs and polyclonal serum AQP4-IgG are unable or have limited abilities to initiate CDC on M1-AQP4 (12, 17). Compared with densely packed M23-AQP4 tetramers in OAPs, M1-AQP4 tetramers are dispersed throughout the cell membrane (30, 31), resulting in greater challenges for IgG complex assembly, C1q binding, and activation (Figure 3A). Neither His151/Leu154-dependent nor His151/Leu154-independent AQP4 rAbs showed significant CDC on cells expressing M1-AQP4 (Figure 3, B–H). Enhancement of Fc-Fc interactions (E345R) or CH2-C1q binding (AEFTE) did not rescue CDC. In addition, the combined mutation (AEFTE and E345R) failed to restore CDC on M1-AQP4 (Figure 3, B and E). ON 07-5 no. 58-E345R, which binds with equal affinity to M1-AQP4 and M23-AQP4 (12), was the only rAb to show minimal CDC on M1-AQP4, although activity was severely limited (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 AQP4 rAb CDC and C1q binding on M1-AQP4. (A) Space-filling and ribbon models of C1q, AQP4 rAb, and M1-AQP4 tetramers illustrating interactions potentially driving C1q–AQP4 rAb–M1-AQP4 multivalent complex assembly. C1q globular heads bind to the CH2 domain of AQP4 rAb (green), while neighboring AQP4 rAbs interact via CH3 hydrophobic patches (blue). Fab variable regions and AQP4 extracellular loops are colored brown. (B) CDC (left graphs; mean ± SEM; n = 4) and C1q binding (right graphs; mean ± SD; n = 3) was measured on M1-AQP4–expressing CHO cells using His151/Leu154-independent (B–D) and His151/Leu154-dependent (E–H) AQP4 rAbs. CDC activity for the native IgG1 AQP4 rAb on M23-AQP4 is plotted as the dotted black line. Some Fc domain mutations were introduced only into selected rAbs, as indicated in the key.

We next examined C1q binding on AQP4 rAbs bound to M1-AQP4. All AQP4-IgG1 rAbs showed reduced C1q binding when compared with M23-AQP4 (Figure 3 and Figure 2). Despite generally lower levels of bound C1q, higher concentrations of the His151/Leu154-dependent rAbs ON 07-5 no. 186-IgG1 and ON 10-1 no. 153-IgG1 bound C1q at levels that were sufficient to reach 50% cytotoxicity on M23-AQP4 (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Table 3), yet yielded no CDC on M1-AQP4. Furthermore, ON 07-5 no. 53-AEFTE and ON 07-5 no. 58-AEFTE bound sufficient levels of C1q on M1-AQP4 for classical complement pathway activation on M23-AQP4 but also failed to induce CDC (Figure 3, B and C). Last, and in contrast to the observed C1q-binding effect on M23-AQP4, the CH3 domain E345R mutation did not enhance C1q binding on M1-AQP4 tetramers (Figure 3, B, C, E, and F).

The results suggest that the lack of AQP4 OAP formation by M1 tetramers prevents CH3 domain Fc-Fc interactions that are necessary for C1q activation. To evaluate this question directly, we probed for sublytic complement activation on target cells (C3d deposition) using C5-depleted serum. We did not detect C3d deposition on cells expressing M1-AQP4 for any AQP4-specific or isotype control IgG1 rAb assayed (Figure 4A). For instance, ON 07-5 no. 58 showed significant C3d deposition on M23-AQP4 but not on M1-AQP4 at an identical rAb concentration (Figure 4, A and B). For some rAbs (ON 07-5 no. 58, ON 07-5 no. 186, and ON 10-1 no. 153), AEFTE and ER mutations modestly increased C3d deposition on M1-AQP4 cells but failed to initiate CDC (Figure 4A and Figure 3). Sublytic activation was dependent on CH3 Fc-Fc interaction, as the combination AEFTE-I253D mutations inhibited activation (Figure 4A, AEFTE-I253D). Consistent with partial CDC on M1-AQP4, ON 07-5 no. 58-E345R produced the highest levels of C3d deposition, which approached, but did not equal, the level of deposition compared with that seen on M23-AQP4 cells (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Complement deposition on M1-AQP4 and M23-AQP4–expressing CHO cells. Complement protein deposition on M1-AQP4–expressing (A) and M23-AQP4–expressing (B) CHO cells was detected by C3d immunostaining. AQP4 and control rAbs were as shown. The fluorescence intensity of C3d/AQP4 is tabulated with each point representing a single image, mean ± SD on bars. *P < 0.05, by 1-sided ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test compared with IgG1 or AEFTE/I253D (A) or ON 07-5 no. 58 E345R (B). C3d deposition by all IgG1 rAbs did not differ from that by control rAb 2B4 on M1-AQP4. Original magnification, ×400.

AQP4 rAb–mediated CDC correlates with IgG clustering on super-resolution microscopy. The accumulated data support a critical role for Fc-Fc–driven antibody clustering in AQP4-IgG–mediated CDC. We next used super-resolution microscopy to test whether differences in AQP4 rAb clustering on M23-AQP4 could be directly correlated with enhanced complement activation. We recently developed an image-processing algorithm to quantify the average size and spatial arrangement of AQP4 rAb clusters on AQP4 OAPs at less than 30-nm resolution using stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy (Figure 5A) (32). Using this method, we evaluated the average resolvable antibody cluster spread for multiple AQP4 rAbs on M23-AQP4 OAPs. His151/Leu154-dependent rAbs bound to M23-AQP4 OAPs generally appeared as larger clusters when compared with His151/Leu154-independent rAbs, independent of binding affinity (Figure 5B). As predicted, promoting antibody clustering via the E345R CH3 domain mutation significantly increased the average cluster size of His151/Leu154-independent AQP4 rAbs to a degree comparable to that seen with His151/Leu154-dependent AQP4 rAbs (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Super-resolution microscopy of membrane-bound AQP4 rAb clustering on M23-AQP4 OAPs. (A) Representative images showing M23-AQP4 and AQP4 rAb and ASA scores. Image scale: pixel = 19.5 × 19.5 nm; scale bar: 100 nm. (B) The magnitude of cluster spread for the average resolvable rAb cluster was grouped by epitope-binding dependence and compared using ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons. Each data point represents the mean from at least 3 images throughout. (C) Theoretical depiction of the ASA scoring scale. A hypothetical antibody distribution is displayed schematically to illustrate the relative size of AQP4 rAb and the image pixel. Pixel groups containing a higher concentration of rAb signal (bottom) are considered to have a higher probability of clustering and forming multivalent contacts with C1q. (D) A hierarchal clustering analysis of ASA scores was performed for His151/Leu154-independent rAbs (red), His151/Leu154-dependent rAbs (blue), and E345R Fc-mutated rAbs (black) on CHO cells expressing M23-AQP4 and M1-AQP4. The mean ASA score is plotted against levels of (E) bound rAb and (F) C1q at CDC EC 50 .

We used a previously validated antibody spatial arrangement (ASA) scoring method to quantitate the multivalent C1q-binding potential of AQP4 rAbs by STED microscopy (32). An ASA score of 1 represents a low probability for multivalent C1q binding, while a score of 4 represents a high probability (Figure 5C). Nonbiased hierarchal clustering analysis demonstrated that ASA scores for His151/Leu154-dependent AQP4 rAbs and AQP4 rAbs with enhanced Fc-Fc interaction (E345R mutation) were skewed higher (Figure 5D). ASA scores were largely independent of AQP4 rAb concentration, indicating that AQP4 antibody clustering on M23-AQP4 OAPs was driven predominantly by the intrinsic binding properties of the rAb. Indeed, AQP4 rAbs with higher mean ASA scores demonstrated lower AQP4 antibody saturation and C1q binding at EC 50 (Figure 5, E and F, and Table 1). Thus, data from super-resolution STED microscopy support a model of complement activation in NMO that is driven by the surface assembly of multimeric AQP4-IgG clusters.

Antibody clustering drives CDC on primary murine astrocytes. We examined whether the factors driving CDC on M23-AQP4–transfected cells were reproduced on primary murine cerebellar and cortical astrocyte cultures. Consistent with data derived from M23-AQP4–transfected cells, rAb ON 07-5 no. 186 demonstrated greater maximal CDC than did ON 07-5 no. 53 on both astrocyte populations (P < 0.05, unpaired Student’s t test) (Figure 6A and Supplemental Videos 1–3). Furthermore, enhancement of C1q binding (AEFTE mutation) did not increase CDC for either AQP4 rAb (Figure 6B); however, promotion of Fc-Fc interaction (E345R mutation) accentuated CDC activated by ON 07-5 no. 53 to levels comparable to those for native ON 07-5 no. 186 (Supplemental Video 4). As anticipated, the I253D mutation that inhibited Fc-Fc interaction abolished CDC induced by ON 07-5 no. 53.

Figure 6 AQP4 rAb CDC and AQP4 expression in primary astrocyte cultures. (A and B) Cultures of purified primary astrocytes from murine cortex or cerebellum were treated with 20 μg/ml AQP4 rAb with 5% human complement for 6 hours. The percentage of dead astrocytes was quantified as DRAQ7+ cells over the total cell count (adjusted *P < 0.05, by 1-sided ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Each data point represents a single-well mean of 4 to 9 images). (A) CDC induced by native IgG1. (B) CDC induced by the indicated mutant Fc domains in primary cerebellar astrocytes. (C–G) Super-resolution STORM imaging of AQP4 expression. (C) Alexa Fluor 647 fluorophore resolution was quantified over M1-AQP4–transfected CHO cells (n = 5 images). (D) Low-magnification epifluorescence and STORM images demonstrating resolution enhancement of cerebellar and cortical cultures. Scale bar: 1000 nm. (E) High-magnification images of cerebellar culture showing an epifluorescence image (left) and the corresponding binary threshold image used to quantify AQP4 expression (right). (F) Quantification of AQP4 expression as a percentage of the total cell-surface area (P = 0.002, by t test. Each data point represents a single image; data are shown as the mean ± SD). (G) Quantification of AQP4 array size (P < 0.0001, by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test; n = 5 images per group).

Both AQP4 rAbs activated CDC at enhanced levels on cerebellar astrocytes compared with cortical astrocytes (Figure 6A and Supplemental Videos 2 and 5). To investigate whether this difference correlated with regional variations in AQP4 protein expression, we quantified AQP4 OAP abundance and array size using super-resolution stochastic optical reconstruction (STORM) microscopy (Figure 6, C–E). Consistent with prior studies (33, 34), cerebellar astrocytes expressed both higher levels of AQP4 protein (Figure 6F; P < 0.05, Student’s t test) and organized AQP4 into larger OAPs (Figure 6G; P < 0.0001, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test).

Antibody clustering drives pathologic complement activation by polyclonal serum from patients. Given the critical role for CH3 Fc-Fc interactions in organizing AQP4 rAb clusters, we asked whether it was possible to destabilize CH3 domain self-assembly by AQP4 rAb and polyclonal NMO serum using a small peptide, Fc-CH3, which binds human Ig Fc with high affinity and inhibits CDC induced by monoclonal anti-CD20 and anti-CD38 antibodies (25, 35). The peptide inhibited CDC by both His151/Leu154-independent (Figure 7A) and -dependent (Figure 7B) AQP4 rAbs, and the inhibition was not overcome by the Fc mutations (AEFTE) that optimized C1q binding.

Figure 7 Fc-CH3 peptide inhibits CDC induced by AQP4 rAb and sera from NMO patients. CDC induced by His151/Leu154-independent AQP4 rAb (A), His151/Leu154-dependent AQP4 rAb (B), or sera from NMO patients (C) was measured by an LDH release assay in the presence or absence of Fc-CH3 or control peptide. Brackets denote lack of statistical significance. The peptide concentration was 40 μM for all assays. Data were derived from a representative trial (n = 3 total trials, each of which had 4 experimental replicates). AEFTE denotes the combination Fc domain mutations that enhance C1q-antibody interaction. *P < 0.05, by paired t test.

We next tested whether Fc-CH3 peptide could inhibit CDC driven by patients’ polyclonal NMO serum. Polyclonal serum from 7 distinct relapsing patients had variable levels of CDC on target cells expressing M23-AQP4 (Figure 7C) (18). CH3-Fc peptide consistently reduced complement injury when compared with control peptide (P < 0.05, paired Student’s t test) (Figure 6C). The results indicate that antibody clustering drives pathologic complement activation by polyclonal NMO serum IgG and that inhibition of CH3 domain–mediated IgG multimerization may provide a therapeutic approach for treating NMO attacks.