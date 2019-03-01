Cullin5 deficiency promotes small-cell lung cancer metastasis by stabilizing integrin β1

Reagents and antibodies. DMSO, cycloheximide (CHX), Tween-80, and polyethylene glycol (PEG-400) were purchased from MilliporeSigma. MLN4924 and MG132 were purchased from Selleck Chemicals. MLN4924 and MG132 were dissolved in DMSO. Dasatinib was purchased from MedChemExpress. RNAase, DMEM, RPMI-1640, FBS, penicillin, and streptomycin were purchased from Invitrogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Puromycin was purchased from Invitrogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific). PVDF membranes (Hybond-P) were purchased from GE Healthcare Life Sciences. Protein A/G agarose was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology.

The following antibodies were used for immunoblotting: integrin β1 (catalog ab52971) and integrin α2 (catalog ab181548) (both from Abcam); SRC pY416 (product no. 2101s), CC3 (product no. 9661s), Myc (product no. 2278), p27 (product no. 3686), and TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) (product no. 3504) (all from Cell Signaling Technology); FAK pY397 (product no. 04974) (from MilliporeSigma); GST (catalog 66001-1-AP) and SOCS3 (catalog 14025-1-AP) (both from Proteintech); FAK (catalog 610087) (from BD Transduction Laboratories); His (product no. H1029) and Flag (product no. F3165) (both from MilliporeSigma); tubulin, actin, and GAPDH (all from ABclonal); Cullin5 (catalog sc-373822), integrin α1 (catalog sc-271034), integrin β1 (catalog sc-53711), SRC (catalog sc-8056), HA (catalog sc-7392), and HRP-conjugated rabbit and mouse secondary antibodies (all from Santa Cruz Biotechnology).

Cell culturing and drug treatment. The mouse primary SCLC cell line RT was established from de novo tumors from the Rb1fl/fl Trp53fl/fl mouse model (6). The human SCLC cell line H345, the human cervical cancer cell line HeLa, and human embryonic kidney cells (HEK293T) were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). The H345 and RT cell lines were maintained in RPMI 1640 (Hyclone), while the HEK293T and HeLa cells were cultured in DMEM (Hyclone) supplemented with 10% FBS and subcultured every 2 days. Viral infection was performed as previously described (74). In all experiments, cells in the log phase were seeded for 24 hours, and the medium was replaced with fresh medium with or without drugs.

Genome-scale CRISPR/Cas9 screen. The mGeCKOa library was obtained from Addgene (catalog 1000000052). To produce virus, the mGeCKOa pooled plasmids were cotransfected into HEK293T cells with the lentiviral packaging plasmids psPAX2 and pMD2.G (Addgene plasmids 12260 and 12259). Briefly, HEK293T cells were seeded in 10-cm dishes until about 80% confluence and then transfected with 8 μg mGeCKOa, 6 μg psPAX2, and 4 μg pMD2.G, and the viral particles were harvested 48 hours after the change with fresh media. The mouse SCLC cell line RT was then infected with lentivirus carrying the mGeCKOa library or tomato control (sgCtrl) at a MOI of 0.3, and selection was performed 48 hours later with 10 μg/ml puromycin. After in vitro culture for 1 week, a total of 6 × 107 cells were subcutaneously transplanted into the right side flank of nude mice (n = 60; 1 × 106 for each mouse) (Lingchang Company). The library representation (cells per lentiviral CRISPR construct) was greater than 400×. Seven weeks after transplantation, the mice were sacrificed and analyzed for metastatic tumors in distant organs including the lungs and liver. The metastasis tumors were extracted for genomic DNA and PCR amplified for the genomic region flanking sgRNA target sites, which were subjected to Sanger sequencing. Through the blast analyses in the NCBI database, the candidate genes were identified and are listed in Supplemental Table 1. The primers used for Sanger sequencing are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Genomic editing with sgRNA. Genomic mutations in RT and H345 cells were generated using the CRISPR/Cas9 system as previously described (43, 75). sgRNA target sequences were designed using publicly available software (http://crispr.mit.edu/) and inserted into the lentiCRISPRv2 (Addgene, catalog 98290) or pSECC (Addgene, catalog 60820) vector using the BsmBI restriction enzyme. SgRNA against the tomato gene was used as a negative control (sgCtrl). All the sgRNA target sequences used are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

shRNA constructs. Sequences for constructing shRNA targeting CUL5 or SOCS3 were obtained from MilliporeSigma and are listed in Supplemental Table 3. Various shRNAs against target genes were cloned into the pLKO.1 vector.

Plasmid constructs and mutagenesis. Human and mouse CUL5, SOCS3, or ITGB1 were PCR amplified and cloned into the pCDH-puro, pLEX-flag, pcDNA3.1, or pGEX-4T-1 vector. All primers used are listed in Supplemental Table 2. ITGB1-Flag construct was a gift of Jianfeng Chen (Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology). ITGB1 or CUL5 point mutations were generated using the QuickChange Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Stratagene).

Lentivirus production and infection. Lentiviral packaging and infection were done as previously described (74). Briefly, HEK293T cells were cotransfected with pCDH, pLEX, Lenti-vector, or pLKO.1 constructs and the packaging plasmids psPAX2 and pMD2.G. All media were removed after 6 to 8 hours and replaced with fresh DMEM plus 10% FBS. Viruses were collected and filtered with a 0.45-μm membrane (Merck Millipore) 48 hours after replacement with fresh media. Virally infected cells were selected in puromycin for 96 hours.

Real-time semiquantitative PCR. Total RNA was extracted from cells using TRIzol Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA was retrotranscribed into first-strand cDNA using the RevertAid First Strand cDNA Synthesis Kit (Fermentas). The cDNAs were then used for regular PCR or real-time PCR (qPCR) on a 7500 Fast Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) using SYBR Green Master PCR Mix (Roche). Actin served as an internal control. The relative quantification of gene expression was analyzed by the 2−ΔΔCt method. The primers used for qPCR analyses are listed in Supplemental Table 2.

Co-IP. HEK293T cells were transfected with the plasmids using Lipofectamine LTX Reagent with PLUS Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were lysed, and the supernatants were incubated with the antibodies and protein A/G agarose. The incubation was performed at 4°C for 4 hours and then washed 4 times with NETN buffer (20 mM Tris-HCL [pH 8.0], 100 mM NaCl, 0.5% NP40, 1 mM EDTA). The immune complexes were subjected to SDS-PAGE and analyzed by immunoblotting.

GST-pulldown assay. Purification of GST-tag–fused recombinant proteins and GST-pulldown analyses were performed as described previously (76). Briefly, the pGEX4T1-SOCS3 plasmid was transformed into BL21-competent (DE3-competent) cells. The recombinant GST-SOCS3 proteins were expressed by isopropyl β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG) induction for 18 hours at 16°C. The proteins were purified using GST agarose (GE Healthcare, 17-0756-01) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Agarose-bound GST-SOCS3 proteins were further incubated with eukaryotic protein Flag–integrin β1. The incubation was performed at 4°C for 4 hours followed by washing 4 times with NETN buffer. Samples were resolved by SDS-PAGE and subjected to immunoblot (IB) analyses.

IB analyses. IB analyses were performed as described previously (77). Briefly, whole-cell lysates (WCLs) were prepared in lysis buffer supplemented with protease inhibitors (Roche). Equal amounts of protein were resolved by electrophoresis on gradient gels (Bio-Rad) and electrotransferred onto a PVDF membrane. After incubation in blocking buffer (50 mM Tris-buffered saline [pH 7.4] containing 5% nonfat dry milk and 0.1% Tween-20), the membranes were probed with the primary antibodies, followed by incubation with HRP-conjugated goat anti–rabbit IgG or goat anti–mouse IgG. Bands were revealed with an ECL kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and recorded on x-ray films (Carestream). Images were captured using the FluorChem 8000 imaging system (Alpha Innotech).

Cell proliferation assay. For cell proliferation assays, 800 RT cells were seeded in 96-well plates (Nest), and the viability of the cells was measured at various time points. At specified time points (days 1–5), 20 μl MTS (Promega) solution was added to each well, and the cells were incubated at 37°C for 2 hours. Next, absorbance was measured in single-wavelength mode (490-nm) using a Multiskan MK3 Microplate Reader (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For human SCLC cell proliferation and cytotoxicity assays, 2000 cells were seeded in 96-well plates (Corning), and the viability of the cells was measured at various time points. At specified time points, 100 μl CellTiter-Glo buffer (Promega) was added to each well. Next, absorbance was measured using a BioTek Synergy Neo Microplate Reader.

Soft agar colony formation assay. Anchorage-independent cell growth was assessed by a soft agar assay as described before (78). In brief, 3% melting agarose was prepared and mixed with RPMI 1640 to make 0.4% and 1% agarose at 40°C. Two milliliters of 1% agarose was added to the bottom of the six-well plate. Cells (6000 per well) were mixed with 2 ml of 0.4% agarose, and the mixture was added on top of the 1% agarose. After routine culturing for 3 weeks, the cells were stained with 0.005% crystal violet, and the colonies (>1 mm in diameter) were counted. All experiments were performed in triplicate.

Anoikis assay. Anoikis was induced by plating cells on poly-HEMA–coated culture plates. Twenty-four hours after plating, the cells were collected by gentle pipetting and centrifuged to pellet down for the apoptosis assay.

Transwell migration assay. For cell migration, 1 × 105 cells were plated onto Transwell filters with 8-mm pores, a 24-well plate chamber insert (Corning) coated with Matrigel (Corning), and RPMI 1640 mixture (1:8). The top of the insert was supplemented with serum-free medium, while the bottom was supplemented with RPMI 1640 with 10% FBS. Cells were incubated for 24 hours and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes. After washing with PBS, cells at the top of the insert were scraped with a cotton swab. Cells adherent to the bottom were stained with hematoxylin for 1 minute and then washed 3 times with double-distilled H 2 O. The positively stained cells on the underside of the filters were photographed and examined under the microscope.

Postsurgical metastasis model. The mouse SCLC RT cells with or without Cul5 knockout were subcutaneously injected into the flanks of nude mice. Primary tumor growth was monitored twice a week by caliper measurements. Tumor volume (V) was calculated with the following formula: V = (L × W2)/2, where L represents the larger diameter and W represents the smaller diameter. To remove primary tumors of comparable volume, the Cul5-knockout tumors were surgically removed on day 14, and the control tumors were removed on day 21. Four weeks later, the mice were sacrificed and analyzed for distant organ metastases.

CTC collection and analyses. Mouse SCLC RT cells stably expressing GFP fluorescence were sorted using a BD FACSAria II flow cytometer. The GFP+ RT cells with or without Cul5 knockout were subcutaneously transplanted into the flanks of nude mice. Mice were anesthetized with 2.5% avertin, and a 5-mm-pore-diameter needle was used to puncture the orbit and aspirate 200 μl whole blood into a 1-ml syringe primed with heparin sodium, and the blood was directly injected into a K2 EDTA–coated BD 367481 Vacutainer. Approximately 100 μl whole blood was added to 5 ml of 1× RBC lysis buffer, pelleted, and resuspended in 5 ml PBS with 0.5% FBS. Cells were then pelleted and resuspended in 500 μl PBS, and GFP positivity mirroring CTCs was measured on a BD LSR II flow cytometer.

Animal studies. Specific pathogen–free, 5-week-old male BALB/c nude mice were purchased from the Lingchang Company and housed under pathogen-free conditions in microisolation cages. The animals were acclimated for 1 week before experiments. The mouse or human SCLC cells (1 × 106 cells/100μl in PBS) in the logarithmic growth phase were subcutaneously injected into the right flank of nude mice. One week after inoculation, the mice were intragastrically administrated vehicle (5% PEG-400 and 1% Tween-80 in PBS) or dasatinib (30 mg/kg) for 4 consecutive weeks. The dosage of dasatinib used was based on previous reports (72) and our preliminary experiments. The tumor area (A) was measured with a caliper weekly and calculated with the formula: A = L × W. At various time points, the mice were sacrificed for further molecular and pathological analyses.

Rb1fl/fl Trp53fl/fl mouse model studies. Conditional Rb1fl/fl Trp53fl/fl (RT) mice were maintained on a mixed genetic background (C57Bl/6, BALB/c, and S129) as previously described (79). Mice at 8 weeks of age were given adenovirus-CMV-Cre recombinase (Adeno-Cre, 2 × 106 PFU) by intratracheal intubation (80) to allow for Cre-lox–mediated recombination of floxed Trp53 and Rb1 alleles. Mice were then aged up to 32 weeks to allow for SCLC disease development. Primary lung tumors and/or metastatic liver tumors freshly dissected from RT mice (n = 10) 32 weeks after Adeno-Cre infection were all included for pathological analyses including H&E and IHC staining.

H&E and immunohistochemical staining. H&E and immunohistochemical stainings were performed as previously described (78, 81). Briefly, mice were sacrificed and lung tissues were inflated and fixed in 10% formalin, embedded in paraffin, sectioned at 5-μm thickness, and then stained with H&E. Tumor numbers and burden were measured in 5 continuous sections with 100-μM intervals in each mouse.

For immunohistochemical staining, slides were deparaffinized in xylene and ethanol and rehydrated in water. Antigen retrieval was performed by heating slides in a microwave for 20 minutes in sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0). Slides were quenched in hydrogen peroxide (3%) to block endogenous peroxidase activity and then washed in TBS with Tween-20 (TBST) buffer. The primary antibodies were incubated at 4°C overnight followed by use of the SuperPicture Polymer Detection Kit (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and as previously described (77, 81). To calculate the percentage of cells positive for Ki-67, CC3, or CD31 in the immunohistochemical stainings, at least 10 to 15 high-power fields (HPF) from each mouse and a total of over 100 HPF were randomly selected for statistical analyses as described previously (74, 77). The following antibodies were used for immunostaining: integrin β1 (catalog ab52971, Abcam); CC3 (product no. 9661s, Cell Signaling Technology); SOCS3 (catalog 14025-1-AP, ProteinTech); Ki-67 (product no. NCL-Ki67p, Leica Biosystems); CD31 (product no. D160721, Sangon); CUL5 (catalog sc-373822, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); and NCAM (catalog A7913, ABclonal).

Human lung cancer specimens. Human SCLC tissue specimens were used for immunohistochemical staining for CUL5, SOCS3, and integrin β1 and statistical analyses. Immunohistochemical staining was blindly scored as low or high according to staining density and subjected to analysis for clinical relevance as previously described (74, 77).

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software). Unless otherwise indicated, data were analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test for 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA followed by the Newman-Keuls multiple comparisons test was used to analyze statistical significance among multiple groups. Survival analysis was performed using the Kaplan-Meier method and comparisons made by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Animal experiments were conducted following the NIH guidelines and were approved by the IACUC of the Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Human SCLC specimens were collected with the approval of the institutional review committee of Zhejiang Cancer Hospital (Hangzhou, China). All patients gave written informed consent.