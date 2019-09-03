TMEM25 modulates neuronal excitability and NMDA receptor subunit NR2B degradation

Primary neuron culture. To prepare primary hippocampal neurons from early postnatal (P0-P1) C57BL/6 mice, postnatal brain tissue was dissected, and the neurons were obtained by enzymatic digestion with trypsin and mechanical dissociation. We diluted the cell suspension with DMEM supplemented with 20% FBS (both from Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Neurons were plated at a density of 100,000 cells on poly-l-lysine–coated 35 mm dishes or glass coverslips in 6-well plates for further experimental analyses, and the neurons were incubated in a cell culture incubator at 37°C for 4 hours. Four hours after plating, the cells were maintained in neurobasal medium supplemented with B27, 2-mM l-glutamine, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (all obtained from Invitrogen) (33).

Cell culture and transfection. HEK293 cells (Chinese Academy of Sciences) were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin (Invitrogen), and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Invitrogen) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . At 24 hours prior to transfection, the HEK293 cells were seeded onto a 35 mm dish at a density of 1.5 × 104 cells per well in 3 mL of culture medium. Transient transfection of the HEK293 cells was performed using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen) after 24 hours (34). Before the transfection experiment, the cells were rinsed twice with warm PBS (pH 7.4) and subsequently transfected with 2 μg of pCI-SEP-NR2B (Addgene, plasmid 23998) and mCherry-TM25 (GeneChem) on day in vitro (DIV) 14. Four hours after transfection at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere, the cells were rinsed with warm PBS and supplied with 3 ml of culture medium containing 10% FBS. After 48 hours of incubation to establish enhanced green and red fluorescent protein expression, the cells were rinsed twice with PBS, fixed, and then stained.

Immunofluorescence staining. The animals were rapidly euthanized, and the brains were immediately postfixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 24 hours at 4°C. The brains were immersed in a 30% sucrose PBS solution for 48 hours and subsequently sliced using a freezing microtome (Leica); 16 μm sections were collected on glass slides. The sections were blocked with 10% goat serum (BOSTER Biological Technology) and 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 2 hours. The cultured neurons were fixed on DIV 14 with 4% paraformaldehyde/4% sucrose in PBS for 10 minutes and permeabilized with 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS for 15 minutes at room temperature. The primary antibodies were diluted in 1% (wt/vol) BSA/PBS, added to the coverslip, and incubated overnight in a humidified chamber at 4°C. The coverslips were washed 3 times with PBS and incubated with the secondary ﬂuorescent antibody diluted in 1% (wt/vol) BSA/PBS at room temperature for 1 hour. The following primary antibodies were used: rabbit polyclonal anti-TMEM25 (Proteintech, catalog 24361-1-AP), mouse monoclonal anti-MAP2 (Zhongshan Golden Bridge, catalog TA337109), chicken polyclonal anti-GFAP (Abcam, catalog ab4674), rabbit polyclonal anti-GFP (Invitrogen, catalog A-11122), mouse monoclonal anti-EEA1 (Proteintech, catalog 66218-1-Ig), and mouse monoclonal anti-LAMP2 (Proteintech, catalog 66301-1-Ig). The following secondary antibodies were used: Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Zhongshan Golden Bridge, catalog ZF-0511), DyLight 594-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG (Zhongshan Golden Bridge, catalog ZF-0513), Alexa Fluor 405-conjugated goat anti-chicken IgG (Abcam, catalog 175674), and AMCA-conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG (Beyotime Biotechnology, catalog A0413). Images were captured using laser-scanning confocal microscopy (Nikon) under an Olympus IX 70 inverted microscope equipped with a Fluoview FVX confocal scan head. The fluorescence intensity was analyzed using Image-Pro Plus software, and colocalization analyses were performed using NIS-viewer (Nikon).

Lentivirus vector construction. As a result of their high levels of expression, consistent targeting of various cells and efficient mediation of stable gene transfer, LVs were specifically selected for our experiments (35). An shRNA with a targeting sequence 5′-ATCCAACCTTCAGCTCAAT-3′ directed against Tmem25 was carried by an LV, designated LV-shTM25, to reduce hippocampal TMEM25 levels. The LV-transferred plasmids encoding mouse TMEM25 are hereafter designated as LV-TM25. The LVs also contained a separate transcription cassette for the red fluorescent protein mCherry. The control vectors Con-LV-TM25 and Con-shRNA expressed mCherry under the control of the same promoter that was used for LV-TM25 and LV-shTM25, respectively. An shRNA with a targeting sequence 5′-GCTGGTGATAATCCTTCTGAA-3′ directed against NR2B was carried by an LV, designated LV-shNR2B, to knock down the expression of NR2B. The LV-transferred plasmids that encoded mouse NR2B are hereafter designated as LV-NR2B.

Intrahippocampal injections of virus. Mice were randomly assigned to groups based on the type of virus injected. Briefly, the mice were anesthetized and placed in a stereotaxic apparatus (RWD Life Science). Two microliters of virus particles (0.5-1 × 109 TU/mL) was bilaterally injected into the dorsal hippocampus (anterior/posterior: –2.0 mm, medial/lateral: ±1.5 mm, and dorsal/ventral: –1.5 mm) through a glass pipette (0.2 μL/min) using a glass microsyringe. Following injection, the pipette was maintained in place for an additional 5 minutes to prevent backflow of viral particles through the injection probe.

In vitro electrophysiological analysis. Fourteen days after virus infection, the mice used for the patch-clamp experiments were deeply anesthetized and subsequently decapitated; coronal slices (300 μm thick) were cut using a vibratome (Leica VT1200S). The slices were cut in an ice-cold solution containing the following components: 60 mM NaCl, 100 mM sucrose, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 •2H 2 O, 20 mM d-glucose, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , and 5 mM MgCl 2 •6H 2 O saturated with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 . The slices were allowed to recover in modified artificial cerebral spinal fluid (ACSF) containing 125 mM NaCl, 3 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 •2H 2 O, 15 mM d-glucose, 26 mM NaHCO 3 , and 2 mM CaCl 2 saturated with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 at 32°C for at least 45 minutes before recording. This ACSF composition was used for all in vitro recordings. NVP-AAM077 (50 nM; MedChemExpress) or Ro 25-6981 (0.5 μM; Sigma-Aldrich) was added to the perfusate to block NR2A or NR2B subunits, respectively (36).

Glass pipettes were filled with an internal solution consisting of the following components to measure the sAPs: 60 mM K 2 SO 4 , 60 mM N-methyl-d-glucamine, 40 mM HEPES, 4 mM MgCl 2 •6H 2 O, 0.5 mM BAPTA, 12 mM phosphocreatine, 2 mM Na 2 ATP, and 0.2 mM Na 3 GTP. Spontaneous APs were recorded from neurons at the resting membrane potential using a whole-cell patch clamp in current clamp mode.

Glass microelectrodes were filled with a solution containing 130-mM Cs-methanesulfonate, 10 mM HEPES, 10 mM CsCl, 4 mM NaCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 •6H 2 O, 1 mM EGTA, 5 mM N-methyl-d-glucamine, 5 mM MgATP, 0.5 mM Na 3 GTP, and 12 mM phosphocreatine to measure the NMDAR-mediated mEPSCs. Additionally, 10 μM 6,7-dinitroquinoxaline-2,3(1H,4H)-dione (DNQX), 1-μM tetrodotoxin (TTX), and 100-μM picrotoxin (PTX) were added to the ACSF to record the NMDAR-mediated mEPSCs at a holding potential of +40 mV. The solution in the glass microelectrodes in the experiments designed to measure the AMPAR-mediated mEPSCs was the same as that for NMDAR-mediated mEPSCs: 100 μM PTX, 50 μM 2-amino-5-phosphonovaleric acid, and 1 μM TTX were added to the ACSF to record the AMPAR-mEPSCs when held at –70 mV. Glass microelectrodes were filled with the following solution to record the mIPSCs: 100 mM CsCl, 10 mM HEPES, 1 mM MgCl 2 •6H 2 O, 1 mM EGTA, 30 mM N-methyl-d-glucamine, 5 mM MgATP, 12 mM phosphocreatine, and 0.5 mM Na 3 GTP. Slices were submerged and continuously perfused with ACSF containing 10 μM DNQX, 50 μM 2-amino-5-phosphonovaleric acid, and 1 μM TTX to record the mIPSCs when held at –70 mV.

To record evoked EPSCs, glass microelectrodes were filled with the same solution used to record the mEPSCs. The AMPAR- and NMDAR-mediated synaptic responses were evoked by a bipolar stimulation electrode located approximately 50 μm rostral to the recording electrode in the same layer. In the presence of 100 μM PTX, we obtained stable synaptic responses at a holding potential of –70 mV; the amplitude of these responses represents the AMPAR-specific component. At +40 mV, an amplitude of 50 ms poststimulus was identified as the NMDA-specific response.

For PPR recordings, the holding potential was +40 mV in the presence of 100 μM PTX and 10 μM DNQX. The interval for paired stimulations was set at 50 ms. The PPRs were calculated as the ratio of the second peak amplitude to the first peak amplitude.

The signals were acquired using a MultiClamp 700B amplifier (Axon) and were recorded using pClamp 10 software (Molecular Devices). All electrophysiological signals were filtered at 2 kHz and digitized at 10 kHz.

Western blotting analysis. The collected brain tissue samples and hippocampal neurons used for total protein collection were homogenized in radioimmune precipitation buffer containing 1% PMSF. The obtained homogenate was incubated on ice for 30 minutes and centrifuged in an ultracentrifuge (Sigma-Aldrich) at 16,000 g for 30 minutes at 4°C, and the supernatant fractions were collected. The membrane fraction was collected using a Minute Plasma Membrane Protein Isolation and Cell Fractionation Kit (Invent Biotechnologies, catalog SM-005) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, the tissue was placed in a filter cartridge and homogenized in 200 μL of buffer A using a plastic rod for 1 minute. Then, 300 μL of buffer A was added to the same filter cartridge, and the tube was incubated on ice with constant mixing. The homogenates were centrifuged at 16,000 g for 30 seconds at 4°C. The filter was discarded, and the pellet was vigorously resuspended. The homogenates were centrifuged at 700 g for 1 minute. The supernatant was transferred to a fresh 1.5 mL tube and centrifuged at 4°C for 30 minutes at 16,000 g, and then the pellet was collected. The total and membrane protein concentrations were measured by a BCA protein assay (Beyotime Biotechnology).

Equal amounts of proteins (20 μg) were loaded on 10% SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to polyvinylidene fluoride membranes (Millipore). The membranes were blocked with blocking reagent (Beyotime Biotechnology, catalog P0252) for 15 minutes at room temperature, followed by incubation with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. The membranes were washed 3 times for 5 minutes per wash with Tris-buffered saline with 0.1% Tween-20, incubated with a peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibody (Proteintech, catalog SA00001-2) for 1 hour at room temperature, and then washed 3 additional times with Tris-buffered saline with 0.1% Tween-20. The blots were imaged and quantified using a Fusion Imaging System. The primary antibodies and dilutions used for the Western blot were as follows: rabbit polyclonal anti-TMEM25 (Proteintech, catalog 24361-1-AP), rabbit polyclonal anti-NR2B (Proteintech, catalog 21920-1-AP), rabbit polyclonal anti-NR2A (Proteintech, catalog 19953-1-AP), rabbit monoclonal anti-NR1 (Abcam, catalog ab109182), rabbit polyclonal anti-GluR1 (Abcam, catalog ab31232), rabbit polyclonal anti-GluR2 (Proteintech, catalog 11994-1-AP), rabbit monoclonal anti-GluR3 (Abcam, catalog ab40845), rabbit polyclonal anti-GluR4 (Proteintech, catalog 23350-1-AP), rabbit polyclonal anti-GAPDH (Proteintech, catalog 10494-1-AP), and rabbit polyclonal anti-ATP1A1 (Proteintech, catalog 14418-1-AP). For quantification, the immunoreactive bands were normalized to a corresponding GAPDH or ATP1A1 reference band.

Coimmunoprecipitation. The tissues were homogenized in 200 μl of lysis buffer, and the tubes containing the lysates were incubated on ice for 30 minutes. The lysates were centrifuged at 16,000 g for 15 minutes at 4°C, and then the supernatant was collected. Twenty microliters of the supernatant was frozen as a lysis control. Forty microliters of magnetic beads (MedChemExpress, catalog HY-K0202) was resuspended and transferred into a 1.5 mL tube. The beads were washed 3 times with wash buffer, incubated with diluted antibody (5 μg/mL), and then rotated for 2 hours at 4°C. The beads were washed 5 times with wash buffer and then incubated with tissue lysates with rotation for 2 hours at 4°C to allow the Ag to bind to the Protein A/G Magnetic Bead-Ab complex. Then, the Magbead-Ab-Ag complex was collected and washed 5 times using wash buffer. Finally, magnetic separation was performed using 40 μL of elution buffer, and the supernatant was collected. Samples of the final solution were used for denaturing SDS-PAGE. Membranes were blocked with blocking reagent (Beyotime Biotechnology, catalog P0252) for 15 minutes and then incubated overnight at 4°C with rabbit polyclonal anti-TMEM25 (Proteintech, catalog 24361-1-AP), rabbit polyclonal anti-NR2B (Proteintech, catalog 21920-1-AP), rabbit polyclonal anti-NR2A (Proteintech, catalog 19953-1-AP), rabbit monoclonal anti-NR1 (Abcam, catalog ab109182), rabbit polyclonal anti-GluR1 (Abcam, catalog ab31232), rabbit polyclonal anti-GluR2 (Proteintech, catalog 11994-1-AP), rabbit monoclonal anti-GluR3 (Abcam, catalog ab40845), and rabbit polyclonal anti-GluR4 (Proteintech, catalog 23350-1-AP) in Tris-buffered saline with 0.1% Tween-20. After washing, the filters were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with a peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibody (Proteintech, catalog SA00001-2). The blots were imaged using a Fusion Imaging System.

Quantitative real-time PCR analysis of NR2B. Total RNA was extracted from the hippocampi of the Con-LV-TM25–, LV-TM25–, Con-shRNA–, and LV-shTM25–treated mice using standard protocols. cDNA was subsequently synthetized using HiScript II qRT Super Mix (Vazyme). Real-time PCR was performed using

Ace Q qPCR SYBR Green Master Mix (Vazyme) and an iQ5 Real-Time PCR detection system (Bio-Rad). The PCR primer sequences used to amplify NR2B and GAPDH mRNAs are listed in Supplemental Table 1. The relative mRNA levels were determined according to the average cycle threshold value (Ct) and were normalized to the level of the housekeeping gene Gapdh. Fold changes were quantified using the 2−ΔΔCt method (37).

LysoSensor Green DND-189 staining. Primary cultured neurons were prepared as previously described and plated onto poly-l-lysine–coated 6-well plates. On DIV 2, the neurons were infected with different lentiviruses that encoded an mCherry reporter. On DIV 14, the neurons were stained with LysoSensor Green DND-189 (1 μM; Yeasen, catalog 40767ES50) for 30 minutes. The neurons were subsequently washed once with neurobasal medium and immediately imaged. The images of the LysoSensor and lentivirus fluorescence were obtained using a ×40 objective lens. All images were uniformly thresholded for the LysoSensor- or mCherry-positive area analysis (34). The fluorescence intensity of LysoSensor in the mCherry-positive areas was analyzed using Image-Pro Plus software.

NR2B degradation assay. Neurons were cultured as previously described. On DIV 2, neurons were infected with LVs. On DIV 14, primary neurons were treated with CHX (20 μg/mL; MedChemExpress) at 37°C to inhibit further protein synthesis (38). At the indicated time points, total protein was extracted from the cells as previously described, and the total protein expression of the NMDAR and AMPAR subunits was analyzed by Western blotting.

Human samples. Cortical tissue from the temporal lobes of patients with drug-refractory TLE or brain trauma was surgically obtained from the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University. All patients with TLE had typical epilepsy symptoms and electroencephalographic features, and their seizures persisted despite more than 2 years of medical therapy with 3 or more kinds of AEDs at effective blood drug concentrations. The seizure type was diagnosed based on the proposed classification of epileptic seizures by the International League Against Epilepsy in 2001 (39). Temporal lobe resection was performed in accordance with a conventional standard protocol, namely, the en bloc anterior temporal lobe resection procedure (40). Before surgery, the epileptic lesion was localized by high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging, prolonged video-EEG monitoring, and/or PET. Depth electrodes were embedded in patients whose lesions could not be localized by the previously mentioned techniques. Surgical specimens were subjected to routine histopathological examination. Two neuropathologists independently reviewed all samples. The age- and sex-matched control group consisted of temporal lobe tissue samples obtained from patients who were treated for increased intracranial pressure secondary to traumatic brain injury and had no history of epilepsy, no exposure to AEDs, and no other history of neurological or psychiatric disorders. The 2 neuropathologists also reviewed these cases and confirmed that the histopathological findings of the specimens were normal. The demographic and clinical features of the patients are summarized in Supplemental Table 2.

Mouse seizure models. For the epilepsy models, specific pathogen–free C57BL/6 male mice (20–25 g) were housed 5 animals per cage in the Experimental Animal Center of Chongqing Medical University. The mice were housed under standard conditions (room temperature, 23 ± 1°C; illumination, 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle; access to food and water, ad libitum). Two weeks after intrahippocampal injections of viruses into the mice, seizures were induced using the PTZ kindling model or KA model.

In the PTZ kindling model, mice received i.p. injections of 35 mg/kg PTZ (Sigma-Aldrich) every other day for 30 days. Immediately after each injection, the animals were observed for 60 minutes, and the evoked behavioral seizures were evaluated according to Racine’s standard scale (1972; ref. 16).

In the KA model, mice were injected with 1.0 nmol of KA (Sigma-Aldrich) in 50 nl of saline as previously described (41, 42). Two hours after KA injection, nonconvulsive SE was terminated using diazepam. Then, the mice were video recorded for 24 hours to monitor SRSs for 4 weeks. Seizure scores were evaluated on Racine’s standard scale (1972; ref. 16), and only seizures with a score of 4 or 5 were recorded to determine the number of SRSs and the latency period between SE termination and the first SRS (43). Furthermore, intracranial LFP recordings were performed as previously described (41) to assess the effects of the different virus vectors on electrographic seizures at the end of video recording.

Statistics. For independent samples, the independent Student’s t test (2-tailed) or Mann-Whitney U test was performed to compare 2 groups. Comparisons of more than 2 groups were performed using 1-way ANOVA. Two-way ANOVA was used to detect the differences between 2 or more groups at multiple time points. Generalized estimating equation analysis was used to detect the differences of repeated measurement data between 2 or more groups (SPSS version 17.0). If the data did not meet the assumptions of normality and homogenous variances, the nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test was used instead. The χ2 test was applied to explore the gender differences between the groups of patients with TLE and the controls. Graphs were prepared by GraphPad Prism 4 software. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant and was indicated as *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, or ***P < 0.001 in the summary graphs.

Ethical approval and consent to participate. The study protocol related to human subjects was performed in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by the Ethics Committee of the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University. Written informed consent for the use of tissues in this study was obtained before surgery. All animal studies were approved by the Ethics Committee of the Chongqing Medical University and were conducted in accordance with the principles outlined in the Animal Research: Reporting In Vivo Experiments guidelines.