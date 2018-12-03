PLK1 stabilizes a MYC-dependent kinase network in aggressive B cell lymphomas

The MYC-driven kinome in B cell lymphomas. To identify the MYC-dependent kinome in B cell lymphoma, we capitalized on P493-6 B lymphoma cells that bear a doxycycline-repressed MYC transgene (25) and engineered these cells to also overexpress BCL-2 to generate isogenic MYC on/off and BCL-2 high/low B lymphoma cell lines (Figure 1A). As BLs have high MYC levels and express low levels of BCL-2, we also engineered 2 BL cell lines, Raji and Namalwa, to overexpress BCL-2 (Figure 1B). Finally, we applied CRISPR/cas9 editing to knockdown (KD) MYC expression in Raji and Namalwa BL (Figure 1C). Using these isogenic cells, we then performed activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) to identify MYC-regulated kinases. To this end, a desthiobiotin-ATP probe that selectively binds to the active sites of ATP-binding proteins was used, followed by identification and quantification using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) (Figure 1D) (24). Using the 3 paired MYChi and MYClo B lymphoma cell lines, ABPP identified a total of 715 peptides from 263 protein kinases. Assessing the relative kinase activities of MYChi versus MYClo lymphoma cells revealed that a select set of kinases are MYC dependent (Figure 1E). Mapping shared kinases in the 3 lymphoma models using Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis identified replicative stress (PLK1/Aurora A), ATM/ATR DNA damage/repair, cell cycle, and MAPK pathways as central signaling hubs and MYC-driven kinases in these DHL models (Figure 1F). In line with these findings, several of these kinases promote cancer cell survival by protecting cells from MYC oncogene–induced replicative stress and promoting DNA repair (26–28).

Figure 1 MYC-regulated kinome in lymphoma. (A) Generation of isogenic BCL-2–expressing (MYC Tet-repressible) P493-6 B lymphoma cells. (B) Generation of isogenic BCL-2–expressing Raji and Namalwa BL cells. (C) Generation of isogenic CRISPR/cas9-mediated MYC KO/KD derivatives of Raji and Namalwa BL cells. (D) Schematic work flow of ABPP studies. (E) Overlap of kinases whose activity is upregulated by MYC in P493-6, Namalwa, and Raji BL cells (upper panel) and list of MYC-upregulated kinases (lower panel). (F) KEGG pathway analysis of MYC-upregulated kinome in models of DHL. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

PLK1, CHK1, WEE1, and Aurora-A are MYC-regulated kinases required for DHL cell survival. To assess whether components of the MYC-regulated kinome identified in the 3 MYC/BCL-2 lymphoma cell line models represented vulnerabilities for DHL, drug screens comprising pf 60 kinase inhibitors, epigenetic drugs, and chemotherapeutics was performed in 6 DHL or DEL cell lines. This screen identified several kinase inhibitors as having potent activity versus DHL cells and showed that inhibitors targeting kinases that regulate the cell cycle, transcription, and the DNA repair pathway had the most potency against DHL cells (Figure 2, A and B). Integrating these drug screen results with MYC-upregulated kinases (Figure 1B) revealed that PLK1, CHK1, WEE1, and Aurora A are both MYC-regulated and functionally important kinases for DHL cell survival and that the PLK1 inhibitor volasertib had the most potent activity in DHL cells (Figure 2C). In accord with these findings, PLK1, CHK1, WEE1, and Aurora A have been shown to be vulnerabilities in other malignancies with MYC or MYCN involvement (26, 27, 29–32).

Figure 2 PLK1 is elevated in DHL, connotes poor survival, and is a therapeutic vulnerability for DHL cells. (A) Functional drug screens in DHL cells (DOHH2, Val, U2932, SP53, CJ, and RC); summary of top 19 ranked small molecules and corresponding targets, as represented in an IC 50 heatmap format. (B) Top ranked small-molecule inhibitors of DHL are categorized according to their target signaling pathways. (C) Overlap of MYC-upregulated kinases by ABPP (see Figure 1E) and top ranked small-molecule inhibitors having activity versus DHL. (D) MYC and PLK1 mRNA levels were analyzed in a gene expression profiling data set of DLBCL, BL, and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). ****P < 0.0001. (E) Correlation of the mRNA levels of MYC and PLK1 in DLBCL. *P = 0.0406; ***P = 0.0005; ****P < 0.0001. (F) Representative images of MYC, PLK1, and p-PLK1 IHC staining in reactive lymphoma nodes (top panels) versus DHL (bottom panels). Original magnification, ×40. (G) Clinical outcome of 109 cases of DLBCL patients treated with R-CHOP when correlated with p-PLK1 and MYC expression and DHL classification. Comparisons among group means in D and E were performed by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s test for multiple-comparison test.

PLK1 expression and activity correlate with MYC and connote poor outcome in DHL. We therefore queried PLK1 expression in a gene expression profiling data set that comprises 484 primary B cell lymphoma samples, including DHL. Notably, PLK1 mRNA levels positively correlated with MYC mRNA expression in B cell lymphomas, and this was especially so in MYC-driven lymphomas, such as BL (Figure 2, D and E). To assess whether PLK1 expression correlated with PLK1 activity, immunohistochemical stains were performed using a tissue microarray comprising primary DLBCL patient samples that included DHL specimens. Compared with reactive lymph nodes, PLK1 and phosphorylated-PLK1 (p-PLK1) levels were significantly higher in DHL and correlated with high levels of MYC (Figure 2F). Finally, elevated levels of both MYC and p-PLK1 are associated with a very poor outcome, and all DHLs expressed high levels of p-PLK1 (Figure 2G). Therefore, elevated PLK1 expression and activity are a hallmark of DHL.

PLK1 sustains MYC activity through GSK3β-mediated MYC protein stability in DHL. A PLK1-N-MYC circuit has been reported in neuroblastoma, where PLK1 stabilizes MYC protein half-life indirectly, by phosphorylating the SCFFbw7 ubiquitin ligase, which triggers FBW7 autopolyubiquitination and its destruction by the proteasome, leading to stabilization of N-MYC (26). To test whether a similar circuit might be manifest in DHL, DHL cell lines (VAL, DOHH2, RC, CJ, U2932) were treated with 2 selective PLK1 inhibitors, volasertib and Ro3280, and effects on MYC protein levels were determined by Western blot. Volasertib and Ro3280 treatment led to time- and dose-dependent declines in MYC protein levels (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122533DS1). Further, efficient genetic depletion of PLK1 using CRISPR/cas9 editing in VAL and DOHH2 DHL cells led to similar marked reductions in the steady-state levels of MYC protein (Figure 3, B and E). Thus, PLK1 expression and activity are required to sustain MYC expression in DHL.

Figure 3 PLK1 sustains MYC protein stability by activating an AKT-GSK3β circuit. (A) Volasertib treatment (20 nM, 24 hours) reduces steady-state levels of MYC protein in DOHH2, VAL, U2932, CJ, and RC DHL cells. (B) PLK1 KO by CRISPR/cas9 editing provokes marked reductions in MYC protein levels that can be restored by treatment (6 hours) with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (10 μM). (C) Reductions in MYC protein provoked by volasertib treatment (20 nM, 24 hours) are at least partially blocked by pretreatment (6 hours) with MG132 (10 μM). (D) PLK1 inhibition (volasertib, 20 nM) triggers reductions in MYC and blocks AKT, GSK3β, and ERK1/2 activation in DHL cells. Cells were treated for the indicated intervals and assessed for levels of MYC, p–T58-MYC, p–S62-MYC, β-actin, p–S473-AKT, total AKT, p-ERK1/2, total ERK1/2, p-GSK3β, and total GSK3β. (E) PLK1 KO triggers reductions in MYC and in activation of AKT and GSK3β in DOHH2 and VAL DHL cells. (F and G) GSK3β inhibition with SB216763 (5 μM) (F) or AKT inhibition with MK2206 (G) impairs volasertib-induced reductions of MYC protein in DOHH2 and RC DHL cells. (A–G). Data shown are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

The mechanism by which PLK1 sustains MYC expression was not transcriptional, as quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analyses revealed that PLK1 inhibition has modest effects on MYC mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with this notion, reductions in MYC protein provoked by either PLK1 KO or PLK1 inhibition (by volasertib) were attenuated by pretreatment (30 minutes) with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Figure 3, B and C). Furthermore, analyses of MYC protein turnover in DHL cells (DOHH2, RC, and VAL) treated with volasertib with or without cycloheximide (CHX) revealed that inhibition of PLK1 significantly shortened the half-life of the MYC protein in DOHH2, RC, and VAL cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). Therefore, PLK1 activity controls MYC protein turnover.

MYC protein stabilization is controlled by phosphorylation at threonine 58 (T58) and serine 62 (S62) (16). Time-course analysis showed that treatment of DOHH2, RC, and U2932 cells with volasertib led to increases in p–T58-MYC and p–S62-MYC by 6 hours and to decreased levels at later intervals, which were due to reductions in MYC protein levels (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 1D). We also observed decreased phosphorylation of active ERK, AKT, and GSK3β following PLK1 inhibition with volasertib treatment in these DHL cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 1D). ERK directs phosphorylation of S62-MYC, and this primes MYC for phosphorylation of T58 by GSK3β, which targets MYC for ubiquitination and degradation by FBW7 (16, 33). Notably, efficient inhibition of ERK (with PD032590) did not affect levels of MYC or of p–S62-MYC in all 3 DHL cell lines tested (Supplemental Figure 1E). Thus, ERK activation does not contribute to the control of MYC turnover in DHL.

AKT, through its regulation of GSK3β, has been shown to affect T58-MYC phosphorylation and promote stability of the MYC oncoprotein in various cancers (34–36). Notably, efficient inhibition of AKT by treatment with MK2206 (as judged by levels of p–S473-AKT) reduced levels of active pGSK3β and MYC protein in DHL cells (Supplemental Figure 1F). Further, depletion of PLK1 in DOHH2 and VAL DHL cells using 3 different guide RNAs (gRNAs) led to reductions in MYC, p-AKT, and p-GSK3β in DHL cells (Figure 3E). Finally, inhibition of GSK3β by treatment of DHL cells with SB216763 or LiCl attenuated both volasertib- and AKT inhibitor–induced (MK2206) reductions in MYC protein levels (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Thus, a PLK1-to-AKT-to-GSK3β circuit controls MYC protein levels in DHL.

In neuroblastoma, PLK1 stabilizes MYC by promoting autoubiquitylation and proteasome degradation of the E3 ubiquitin ligase FBW7 (26). In accord with these findings, CRISPR/cas9-directed deletion of FBW7 in U2932 DHL cells blocked volasertib-induced reductions in MYC protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, PLK1 sustains MYC expression through FBW7-mediated MYC protein degradation, and PLK1 inhibitors are an attractive general approach to targeting MYC and MYC-associated malignancies.

MYC activates PLK1 transcription to maintain PLK1 activity in DHL. The positive correlation between MYC and PLK1 in DHL cell lines and primary samples might simply reflect that a higher percentage of these B lymphoma cells are cycling and transiting mitosis. To address whether PLK1 was upregulated in response to MYC, human P493-6 B lymphoma cells were deprived of tetracycline (Tet), which induces the MYC transgene (25). Notably, the induction of MYC protein led to marked increases in the levels of PLK1 protein (Figure 4A). In contrast, suppression of the MYC transgene following readdition of Tet to P493-6 B cells led to marked decreases in MYC protein and to reductions in PLK1 mRNA and protein and in PLK1 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Further, MYC depletion using CRISPR/cas9 editing resulted in marked reductions in PLK1 levels in DOHH2 and VAL DHL cells and in Raji BL cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 4 MYC activates PLK1 transcription in DHL. (A) PLK1 protein levels are dependent on MYC. P493-6 cells were cultured with Tet for 72 hours, and a portion were then deprived of Tet for 24 hours. Levels of MYC, PLK1, and β-actin were determined by Western blot. (B) MYC KD by CRISPR/cas9 gene editing provokes reductions in PLK1 protein in DHL DOHH2 and VAL cells. (C) Upper panel: an E-box site that conforms to the preferred binding site for MYC (CACGTG, PLK1-P1) is located approximately 80 base pairs upstream of the PLK1 transcription start site (TSS). Lower panel: ChIP assays revealed MYC binds to this region of the PLK1 promoter in DHL cells. Binding of MYC to the CDK4 promoter was assessed as a positive control. A and B are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data presented in C show the mean ± SD of at least 3 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Consistent with the notion that MYC activates PLK1 transcription, we identified 2 promoter-regulatory regions in the PLK1 gene that contains 2 canonical MYC E-box–binding sites, including one at –80 base pairs upstream of the PLK1 transcription start site (Supplemental Figure 3C). ChIP assays performed in both DOHH2 and VAL DHL cells and in Raji BL cells revealed a significant increase in MYC recruitment to the PLK1 promoter-promixal E-box motif when compared with IgG isotope control (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting that MYC activates PLK1 transcription in MYC-associated lymphomas. Thus, a feed-forward PLK1-MYC circuit is manifest in DHL, where PLK1 signaling stabilizes MYC protein, which in turn then drives PLK1 transcription.

PLK1 function is required for DHL cell survival and is a vulnerability for DHL. Treatment of 5 different DHL cell lines with the PLK-1 inhibitor volasertib and cell-viability assays (24) revealed marked time- and dose-dependent sensitivity of DHL, with IC 50 ranging from 2 to 6 nM (Figure 5A); thus, PLK1 function is essential for DHL cell survival. Further, clonogenic growth assays revealed that PLK1 inhibition with volasertib dramatically suppressed anchorage-independent cell growth of DHL cells (Figure 5B). Mechanistically, the effects of volasertib on DHL cell survival were linked to apoptosis, with marked cleavage of PARP and significant reductions in MCL-1 (and MYC) protein, but with little or no effect on other apoptosis-related proteins, such as BCL-2, BAX, BAK, and BCL-XL (Figure 5C). Interestingly, volasertib-induced reductions in MCL-1 protein levels in DOHH2 and RC DHL cells were also blocked by pretreatment with the proteasome inhibitor MG132, suggesting that PLK1 signaling also regulates MCL-1 protein stability (Supplemental Figure 3E) to promote DHL cell survival. Further, CRISPR/cas9-directed deletion of FBW7 attenuated volasertib-induced MCL-1 degradation (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 5 PLK1 function is required for the maintenance of DHL. (A) Volasertib treatment compromises DHL cell survival. Dose response and time course of volasertib treatment on cell viability of DHL and BL cells, as indicated by percentage of cell viability, as determined by cell titer blue assays (upper panel) and imaging-based drug screening assay (lower panels). (B) Volasertib treatment inhibits the clonogenic capacity of DHL cells seeded in methylcellulose. Original magnification, ×40. (C) Volasertib treatment (20 nM for 24 hours) provokes the cleavage of PARP and suppresses MCL-1 protein levels in DHL cells. Western blot analysis of the indicated cells was performed to assess the effects of PLK1 inhibition on the expression of BCL-2 family members. (D) Overlap of MYC-upregulated kinases and PLK1-dependent kinases in DOHH2 and VAL DHL cells. MYC-activated protein kinases (PK) were determined by ABPP after CRISPR/cas9-mediated MYC KO/KD in DHL lines DOHH2 and VAL cells (versus parental cells) and PLK1-senstive protein kinases were determined after 2 hours of volasertib treatment (20 nM) in DOHH2 and VAL cells. log 2 fold change of more than 1 indicates increased kinase ATP probe binding with relative increased activity, and log 2 fold change of –1 or less indicates decreased ATP probe binding with decreased activity relative to parental cells. Data presented are the average of 3 biological replicates performed in duplicate. Kinome tree illustration reproduced courtesy of Cell Signaling Technology (www.cellsignal.com). (E) GSEA of the MYC-activated ABPP profile (upper panel) and of the ABPP profile changes provoked by PLK1 inhibition (lower panel) establish that volasertib treatment represses MYC-activated kinases (from DOHH2 and VAL MYC-KO ABPP profile). Normalized enrichment score (NES) = –1.65 (VAL); NES = –1.52 (DOHH2). Data shown in B and C are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

To further investigate the roles of the PLK1-MYC circuit in DHL, we performed ABPP profiling of DOHH and VAL DHL cells with or without treatment with volasertib for 2 or 12 hours (Figure 5D) to identify likely direct and indirect PLK1 downstream effectors. Volasertib-sensitive kinases that were also activated by MYC (Figure 1E) were then identified (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4A). KEGG pathway analysis revealed that multiple kinase pathways, including AKT, ERK, cell cycle, and replicative stress, were both volasertib sensitive and activated by MYC (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Finally, to assess whether volasertib treatment affects the transcriptional functions of MYC, we compared the MYC-regulated kinome and MYC target gene expression profiles (GEPs) with volasertib-sensitive kinases that are shared in volastertib-treated DOHH2 and VAL cells. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed profound suppressive effects of volasertib treatment on the expression of MYC target gene sets and on the activity of MYC upregulated kinases in VAL and DOHH2 DHL cells (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, PLK1 inhibition interferes with MYC-dependent transcription and the MYC-dependent kinome.

BH3 profiles demonstrate BCL-2, but not MCL-1 or BCL-XL, dependence of DHL. BCL-2 plays key roles as an antiapoptotic protein in multiple hematological malignancies. As BCL2 is dysregulated in DHL via chromosomal translocation or amplification, it is considered as a prototype B cell malignancy with dysregulated BCL-2. Venetoclax (ABT-199), a potent and selective small-molecule BCL-2 inhibitor, is clinically being vetted as an effective therapy for many B cell lymphomas (37) and is postulated as being an ideal therapeutic for DHL. To test this notion, we performed ABT-199 drug-response assays in 45 B cell lymphoma cell lines, including DHL cell lines (Figure 6A), as well as BH3 profiling in 5 DHL lines (MYChi, BCL-2hi) and 3 BL lines (MYChi, BCL-2lo) (Figure 6C) and correlated their drug sensitivity with BH3 profiling results along with levels of BCL-2 family proteins, as assessed by Western blot. These analyses revealed that ABT-199 sensitivity is associated with both BCL-2 and MCL-1 protein expression levels (Figure 6B). BH3 profiling is a functional approach that measures the response of mitochondria to perturbation by a panel of BH3 domain peptides and can thus predict the cellular response to agents that target these individual proteins (BCL-2, MCL-1, BCL-XL). In comparison with BL cells, DHL cell lines (U2932, VAL, DOHH2, RC, CJ) are more reliant on BCL-2–dependent mitochondrial apoptotic priming; i.e., overall DHL cells are more sensitive to BIM and BAD BH3 peptides (Figure 6C). These results indicate a BCL-2 dependency for DHL and provide a strong rationale for ABT-199 clinical application in DHL.

Figure 6 BH3 profiling and sensitivity of DHL and ABT-199–resistant DHL to PLK1 inhibition. (A) IC 50 of the indicated B lymphoma cell lines to ABT-199. DHL/DEL cell lines are highlighted in red. (B) Correlation of BCL-2 and MCL-1 protein levels and ABT-199 IC 50 . IC 50 values were determined using MTT assays, and protein levels were determined by Western blot. (C) BH3 profiling of DHL (red, MYChi/BCL-2hi) and BL (blue, MYChi/BCL-2lo) cell lines showing the dependency of most lines to BCL-2 priming. Increased sensitivity (mitochondrial membrane depolarization) to (BAD-HRK) peptides is indicative of BCL-2 dependency; thus, DHL cells are sensitive to ABT-199. (D) BH3 profiling of ABT-199–resistant DHL cells (VAL_AR) reveals a shift to dependency on MCL-1. (E) Viability of VAL_AR cells treated with ABT-199 (left), volasertib (middle), or both volasertib and ABT-199 (right).

To gain insights into possible modes of resistance to ABT-199 in DHL, we also generated ABT-199–resistant DHL lines (VAL_AR) by culturing cells in the presence of sublethal doses of ABT-199 over 3 months. VAL_AR cells were then compared with parental VHL DHL cells using the BH3 peptide profiling assay. These analyses revealed that ABT-199–resistant VAL_AR cells were more dependent on MCL-1 compared with the parental cells (Figure 6D). Intriguingly, the VAL_AR ABT-199–resistant DHL cells also showed exquisite sensitivity to PLK1 inhibition (Figure 6E).

Combined PLK1/BCL-2 inhibition as a synthetically therapeutic strategy. The above data support the rationale for combining ABT-199 with PLK1 inhibitors as a treatment regimen for DHL. Thus, we tested to determine whether combination therapies targeting BCL-2 and PLK1 have synergistic and durable anti-DHL activity ex vivo and in vivo. DHL cell lines were treated with ABT-199 or volasertib, singly and in combination, and were subjected to cell viability and clonogenic growth assays. The combination of volasertib with ABT-199 led to more profound inhibitory effects on DHL cell survival and clonogenic growth than cells treated with either volasertib or ABT-199 alone (Figure 7A). The potency of combination therapy was also assessed in primary DHL samples and PDX DHL samples using our ex vivo organotypic live-imaging cell-based platform in a reconstructed lymphoma microenvironment (24). In this system, primary DHL cells were seeded in a drug plate previously coated with human-derived stroma cells and collagen-1, and the drug screen was performed using volasertib or ABT-199 alone or in combination. Notably, the combination of volasertib with ABT-199 triggered more substantial reductions in DHL cell survival than those specimens treated with either volasertib or ABT-199 alone (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Dual PLK1/BCL-2 inhibition is a therapeutic strategy for DHL. (A) Combination treatment of volasertib (2 nM) with ABT-199 (DOHH2, U2932, 15 nM; CJ, 40 nM) augments clonogenic suppression of DHL cells. (B) Combination treatment of volasertib plus ABT-199 (400 nM in VAL and PDX; 3.3 μM in patient [Pt] DHL specimens Pt-DHL1, Pt-DHL2, and Pt-DHL3) compromises survival of DHL cell lines (VAL cells shown), DHL PDX, and primary DHL patient specimens (n = 3) on a platform that recapitulates the lymphoma microenvironment. (C) Combination treatment of volasertib with ABT-199 has superior anti-DHL activity in VAL xenograft tumors. Left, tumor volume; right, tumor weight. ***P = 0.0002; ****P < 0.0001. (D) Representative images of the tumors from the therapeutic study shown in C. (E) Levels of MYC, p-GSK3β, total GSK3β, and cleaved PARP in tumors from the therapeutic study shown in C. (F) IHC analyses of MYC, CD20, and BCL-2 protein expression in DHL PDX, and effects of volasertib or/and ABT-199 treatment on their expression in this DHL PDX. Original magnification, ×40. (G, H) Combination treatment of volasertib with ABT-199 provokes regression of DHL PDX tumors. (G) Representative images of tumors from the 4 cohorts of treated NSG recipient mice bearing DHL PDX tumors. (H) Tumor volume (left) and tumor weight (right) in the 4 cohorts of mice bearing DHL PDX. ***P = 0.0003; ****P < 0.0001. Results are shown as mean ± SD of 6 animals/group for C and F. Data shown in A and E represent mean ± SD or are representative of at least 3 independent experiments, respectively. Comparisons among group means in C and F were performed by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

To test potential efficacy in vivo, volasertib or ABT-199 was administered alone or in combination in NOD/SCID mice bearing DHL VAL tumors, after the xenograft had reached a volume of approximately 200 mm3. As predicted, volasertib induced substantial inhibition of DHL tumor growth, and the combination of volasertib with ABT-199 blocked DHL tumor progression (Figure 7, C and D). To assess the mechanism by which PLK1 inhibition abrogates the growth of DHL in vivo, we examined PLK1 target proteins using Western blots. As predicted, volasertib treatment in combination with ABT-199 markedly reduced levels of MYC and pGSK-3β and led to increases in cleaved PARP in these xenograft DHL tumor cells (Figure 7E).

To further validate our in vivo and ex vivo findings, a previously described orthotopic (subrenal capsule) DHL PDX model in NOD/SCID/IL-2Rγ (NSG) recipient mice that is more reflective of human patients (38) was used to test responses to volasertib and volasertib in combination with ABT-199 treatment. For these studies, primary DHL cells isolated from a DHL patient were injected directly into the subrenal capsule of NSG mice. The PDXs established were then transferred into NSG mice, and the mice were randomly divided into 4 treatment cohorts. Histological examination and immunostains for CD20, MYC, and BCL-2 confirmed DHL diagnosis and also confirmed that the PDX lymphomas were comparable to the original diagnosed DHL (Figure 7F). NSG mice bearing the DHL PDX were treated (again when the tumors reached a volume of ~200 mm3) with vehicle, ABT-199 alone, volasertib alone, or the combination of ABT-199 with volasertib. Tumor volume was assessed every other day up to 14 days after treatment. Consistent with prior observations of DHL, the tumors in all mice treated with ABT-199 alone showed partial growth suppression. In contrast, tumor volumes were markedly reduced with volasertib treatment, and tumors were completely eliminated in mice receiving the combination of ABT-199 and volasertib (Figure 7, G and H). No significant weight loss or movement disorders were observed after drug treatment (single or combined treatment). Notably, MYC expression was substantially diminished in volasertib-treated models (Figure 7E). Thus, PLK1 inhibition is an effective means to target MYC, and the combination of PLK1 and BCL-2 inhibitors is an attractive therapeutic approach for DHL.