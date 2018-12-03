A disease mutation reveals a role for NaV1.9 in acute itch

A newly identified Na V 1.9L799P/WT patient. Whole-exome sequencing uncovered the de novo p.L811P (c.T2432C) mutation in Na V 1.9 in a female patient reporting severe pruritus without a family history. In addition to itch, the patient reported a partial loss-of-pain sensation with remaining back, neck, and side pain. Past medical history included fractures in her lower extremities with little trauma, diurnal and nocturnal enuresis, constipation, intermittent diarrhea, developmental delay, heterotrophic ossification with bilateral hip disease, scoliosis, hyperhidrosis, asthma, eczema, gastroesophageal reflux, hypoglycemia, vitamin D deficiency, headaches, and picking of the skin on her fingers.

Regarding itch experienced, the patient reported that itch was worse at night, even in the absence of topical skin pathology such as eczema, and that itching, tingling, sweating, and movement of lower extremities commonly prevented her from falling asleep. The patient had excoriations and marks on her legs from scratching, and her fingers bled from picking pieces of skin. She used compression bandages and pressed on her lower extremities to lessen itching sensations and wore mitts to bed to prevent scratching herself while asleep. The patient reported no itch relief from diazepam or oxycodone and only a minor benefit from diphenhydramine and acetaminophen. Physical examination revealed that the patient had a lack of position sense in the toes, had distal movement sense in both ankles, and detected von Frey 0.07 g filament on the dorsum of her feet. Further examination with a pin showed that she had decreased sensation bilaterally that was dull initially but turned painful after repeated touch. The patient was also diagnosed with restless legs syndrome (RLS) and anxiety disorder not otherwise specified. She was treated with cyproheptadine after reporting partial improvement of itch with diphenhydramine. Gabapentin was added to her treatment because of the reported decrease in discomfort in individuals with small-fiber neuropathy (32) and the reduction in lower-extremity movements in patients with RLS (33). Subsequently, she no longer damaged her lower-extremity skin by rubbing or scratching, and her evening discomfort lessened drastically, allowing lesions to heal. After healing, severe wounds from scratching left marks that resembled bruising (Figure 1A, arrows). The observation that no other mutations were found in patients with the Na V 1.9L811P mutation, and that most reported patients with this mutation complained of severe pruritus (31), suggests an important contribution of Na V 1.9 to itch.

Figure 1 Generation and characterization of Na V 1.9 mouse lines. (A) After healing, wounds from scratching left marks that resembled bruising (black arrows) in the p.L811P patient. (B) Schematic diagram of the flexible accelerated Neo-STOP tetracycline-inducible (FAST) cassette illustrating the generation of global-knockout Na V 1.9 mice (red box) and Cre-mediated expression of sfGFP-tagged Na V 1.9 mice (green box). (C) A DRG section from an sfGFP-tagged Na V 1.9 (top) and a WT mouse (bottom) showing the overlap between endogenous fluorescent signal (green) and autofluorescence, followed by staining with an antibody against GFP (red). (D) Western blot of DRG tissue from a WT, an sfGFP-Na V 1.9, and an Na V 1.9–/– mouse stained for GFP. An HSP90 antibody was used as a loading control. (E) Western blot of tissues taken from an sfGFP-Na V 1.9 mouse and stained for GFP, stripped, and reprobed for Na V 1.9 using a commercial antibody. An HSP90 antibody was used as a loading control. TG, trigeminal ganglia. (F and G) Representative current traces from ND7/23 cell lines expressing WT (black) or sfGFP-Na V 1.9 (green) channels. (H–J) Current-voltage (I-V) (H) and deduced conductance-voltage (G-V) (I) and steady-state inactivation (SSI) (J) relationships of WT (black) and sfGFP-Na V 1.9 (green). (G-V: WT-Na V 1.9 V 1/2 = –25.5 ± 0.5 mV, n = 16; GFP-Na V 1.9 V 1/2 = –24.0 ± 0.2 mV, n = 11, P = 0.52; SSI: WT-Na V 1.9 V 1/2 = –29.3 ± 3.5 mV, n = 7; GFP-Na V 1.9 V 1/2 = –26.6 ± 1.7 mV, n = 7, P = 0.49.). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Generation and characterization of an sfGFP-tagged Na V 1.9 mouse line. To determine the expression pattern of Na V 1.9, we used a mouse line in which the channel was fused to a fluorescent reporter. To limit impact on Na V 1.9 function and expression, we (a) used superfolder green fluorescent protein (sfGFP), a generation of GFP with enhanced folding kinetics (34); (b) targeted the N-terminus of the channel for sfGFP fusion (17, 35); and (c) codon-optimized (36) sfGFP. Using the flexible accelerated Neo-STOP tetracycline-inducible (FAST) technique (37), we inserted sfGFP immediately after the endogenous start codon (Figure 1B). The original knock-in cassette contained a construct (loxP-FRT-Neo-STOP-FRT-tetO-loxP) that led to a global Na V 1.9 knockout phenotype (Na V 1.9–/– FAST mice). This strain had the additional benefit of being capable of (a) tetracycline-controlled transactivator–mediated (tTA-mediated) overexpression and (b) tetracycline-controlled transcriptional silencer–mediated (tTS-mediated) conditional knockdown (Figure 1B).

By crossing sfGFP-Na V 1.9 FAST mice (C57BL/6J) with a global Cre mouse (B6.C-Tg(CMV-cre)1Cgn; The Jackson Laboratory), we obtained a line in which endogenous Na V 1.9 was N-terminally fused to sfGFP. As seen in Figure 1C, a subset of dissociated DRGs displayed robust fluorescence signal that overlapped with a GFP antibody, whereas WT tissue only showed weak background fluorescence. Biochemical analysis of DRGs showed the presence of a GFP+ band at the appropriate size for sfGFP-tagged Na V 1.9, which was not observed in either WT or FAST cassette–containing mouse DRGs (Figure 1D). Correspondingly, quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) did not detect Na V 1.9 RNA in DRGs of FAST mice. Blotting for GFP and then stripping and reprobing of the Western blot with an Na V 1.9 antibody (38) revealed a positive band in both DRGs and trigeminal ganglia. Aside from these tissues, Na V 1.9 expression was not observed in the brain or other major organs (Figure 1E).

After confirming expression of fluorescence, we next sought to determine whether the gating properties of sfGFP-tagged Na V 1.9 were altered when compared with nontagged Na V 1.9. Patch-clamp recordings from fluorescent sensory neurons in the presence of tetrodotoxin (TTX) and CsF in the patch pipette revealed a functional sfGFP-Na V 1.9 channel with WT gating behavior and kinetics as reported in the literature (refs. 21, 22, 24, 39–43; and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122481DS1).

To further validate proper channel function, we constructed mouse WT Na V 1.9 and sfGFP-Na V 1.9 stable rodent DRG-derived ND7/23 cell lines by combining the Flp recombination target–based (FRT-based) Flp-In system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with intron-mediated enhancement of gene expression, a technique that leads to increased accumulation of mRNA and protein relative to unaltered cDNA (44). An additional benefit of this approach was the reduction of unwanted rearrangement events when propagating Na V channel cDNA in bacteria. The mouse SCN11a gene is encoded by 24 exons with known exon/intron boundaries (45). Although we did not obtain sufficient expression with mouse cDNA lacking an endogenous intron or with the addition of C-terminal GFP (46), we consistently saw Na V 1.9 current with cDNA containing intron 2 that increased after differentiation of the ND7/23 cells in medium containing NGF (100 ng/ml) and 1% FBS (Figure 1, F and G). RT-PCR and sequencing confirmed the correct excision of intron 2 to form mature channels (45). Patch-clamp recordings from these cells showed sfGFP-Na V 1.9 and WT channel currents with virtually identical gating properties and kinetics (Figure 1, H–J).

Na V 1.9 is predominantly expressed in nonmyelinated small-diameter DRGs. We exploited the sfGFP tag to determine Na V 1.9 expression in mouse DRG subtypes. Using IHC with a GFP antibody, we found that all sfGFP+ cells overlapped with peripherin, a marker for peripheral sensory neurons (Figure 2A). We also observed strong overlap between sfGFP and IB4 (Figure 2B; 86%) and c-Ret (Figure 2C; 89%), 2 markers for small-diameter, unmyelinated nonpeptidergic fibers. We detected a small portion of sfGFP+ cells that overlapped with calcitonin gene–related peptide (CGRP), indicating a subpopulation of Na V 1.9+ neurons that are peptidergic (Figure 2D; 12%). We rarely spotted commonality of Na V 1.9 with NF200, a marker for large-diameter neurons (Figure 2E; 1.5%). Na V 1.9 has been implicated in thermal hyperalgesia under inflammatory conditions (23, 25, 47), and we indeed found substantial overlap with TRPV1 (Figure 2F; 35%), a marker for thermosensitive nociceptor subgroups (48). However, these TRPV1+ cells had low Na V 1.9 expression (Figure 2F, arrowheads). Markedly, sfGFP+ DRGs showed little to no overlap with TRPV2 (Figure 2G; 5%). Finally, we did not observe Na V 1.9 in tyrosine hydroxylase–expressing cells (49), which have been implicated in allodynia (50) (Figure 2H; 0.7%). In line with previous reports, we detected Na V 1.9 in small to medium-sized neurons, which make up most nociceptors and pruriceptors (Figure 2, I and J). In addition, we crossed our homozygous sfGFP-Na V 1.9 mice with Na V 1.8-Cre-tdTomato mice that express the Cre recombinase under control of the Na V 1.8 promoter to induce tdTomato fluorescent protein in Na V 1.8-expressing neurons (51). As a result, we found extensive expression overlap between Na V 1.8 and Na V 1.9 (Supplemental Figure 2A). We also explored Na V 1.9 expression in vagal ganglia responsible for transmitting stimuli from organs such as the heart, larynx, lungs, and alimentary tract to the central nervous system (1). Here, we found that all Na V 1.9+ neurons expressed the pan-neuronal marker PGP9.5 (Supplemental Figure 2B) and detected extensive expression of Na V 1.9 in the jugular ganglia (Supplemental Figure 2C); however, we did not find cells with high levels of Na V 1.9 expression in the nodose ganglia (Supplemental Figure 2D). Finally, we determined Na V 1.9 expression at central and peripheral ends of the DRG. The fluorescent signal overlaps extensively with IB4 at the inner portion of layer II of the dorsal horn, where connecting interneurons may be involved in influencing pruritic circuits (52, 53) (Figure 2K). We also observed extensive fluorescence along the axon of the saphenous nerve (Figure 2L). Although we saw strong staining for PGP9.5, we could not detect significant sfGFP signal at the nerve terminals of either the glabrous skin or the hairy skin of the mouse hind paw in whole-mount skin preparations (Figure 2M and Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 2 sfGFP-Na V 1.9 expression patterns. (A–H) DRG sections from sfGFP-Na V 1.9 mice stained for the indicated markers. TH, tyrosine hydroxylase. (I) Graph of cell area in DRGs with the total number of neurons by cell size (black bars), using the pan-neuronal marker PGP9.5, as well as the neurons positive for GFP staining (gray bars, n ≥ 200 GFP+ neurons and n ≥ 600 PGP9.5+). (J) Graph showing the fraction of neurons positive for the markers indicated that were also positive for GFP (n ≥ 200 neurons). (K–M) Sections of the dorsal horn stained with GFP and IB4 (K), the saphenous nerve stained with GFP and PGP9.5 (L), and glabrous skin of the hind paw stained with GFP and PGP9.5 (M). Panels to the right of each image (K–M) show enlarged pictures of the corresponding section in the white box. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Na V 1.9 expression in MrgprA3/MrgprC11 neurons. The GPCRs MrgprA3 and MrgprC11 are expressed in a subpopulation of nociceptors linked to non–histamine-related itch (10). To examine whether Na V 1.9 is found in MrgprA3- and MrgprC11-expressing neurons, we used MrgprA3-GFPCretdTomato/+ mice (8), in which MrgprA3+ neurons, which include both MrgprA3 and MrgprC11 receptors, are labeled with tdTomato fluorescent protein. During patch-clamp recordings, we were able to identify Na V 1.9 currents in all tdTomato+ DRG neurons (Figure 3, A and B). Next, we sought to determine coexpression of Na V 1.9 with MrgprC11 using a validated antibody (54). In this case, we found that 76% of MrgprC11+ neurons also expressed Na V 1.9 (Figure 3C). Channel expression was rarely observed in substance P+ cells (10%), another subset of neurons that have been implicated in coding for itch sensation (refs. 10, 55, and Figure 3D). Although we found Na V 1.9 in a majority of pruriceptors thought to code for itch via members of the Mrgpr family, we did not see this Na V channel subtype in all putative itch neurons.

Figure 3 Na V 1.9 expression in MrgprA3+ and MrgprC11+ neurons and behavioral models. (A) Schematic diagram of the breeding strategy for the MrgprA3-EGFP-CretdTomato/+ mice showing tdTomato signal (fluorescence was visualized directly without staining). (B) Trace showing Na V 1.9 currents evoked in tdTomato+ neurons at the specified voltages. (C) DRG section showing the overlap between neurons stained for GFP and MrgprC11. (D) DRG section illustrating the overlap between neurons stained for GPF and substance P. (E–G) Itch assays with the indicated compound injected into the nape of the neck, recorded for 30-minute intervals, performed in Na V 1.9–/– mice and littermate controls for histamine (E; 8 mice per genotype, P = 0.02), CQ (F; 12 mice per genotype, P = 0.006), and BAM8-22 (G; WT n = 11, Na V 1.9–/– n = 8, P = 0.002). Panels located directly below each graph (E–G) are the data binned and graphed for every 5 minutes of the recording. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Loss of Na V 1.9 leads to a reduction in itch. To examine the extent of Na V 1.9 participation in itch, we carried out behavioral tests with our homozygous FAST mice, which contain a Neo-STOP cassette to generate a global Na V 1.9 knockout line (Na V 1.9–/–), and we compared these results to those with WT littermate controls. We assessed scratching behavior in the FAST mice by subcutaneously injecting pruritic compounds into the nape. The number of bouts of hind paw scratching directed toward the injection site was tallied and binned every 5 minutes. Notably, our Na V 1.9–/– FAST mice exhibited a strong reduction in acute scratching behavior upon histamine application (Figure 3E). Moreover, injection of CQ (MrgprA3 activator) and BAM8-22 (MrgprC11 activator) into these mice also led to a robust decrease in bouts of scratching in comparison with WT littermates, thereby supporting a key role for Na V 1.9 in both histamine-dependent and histamine-independent itch (Figure 3, F and G). It should be noted that although there was no strong response throughout the 30 minutes of recording to either histamine or BAM8-22 in the Na V 1.9–/– mice (Figure 3, E and G), there appeared to be residual scratching that was delayed in response to CQ in the Na V 1.9–/– mice compared with the littermate WT controls (Figure 3F). This residual scratching behavior could occur due to off-target effects of CQ. Indeed, Liu et al. (9) reported that CQ can also activate mast cells, which may cause an itch behavioral response that is independent of direct MrgprA3 activation. Overall, our results support the importance of Na V 1.9 in both histamine-dependent and histamine-independent itch.

Na V 1.9 is important for histamine- and CQ-evoked Ca2+ responses. Histamine, CQ, and BAM8-22 are known to signal via GPCRs, with subsequent activation of TRP channels and increases in internal Ca2+ concentrations. Therefore, we wanted to determine whether Ca2+ responses were altered after loss of Na V 1.9. We compared Ca2+ signals after the application of pruritogens in isolated DRGs from Na V 1.9–/– and WT littermate controls using Fura-2 Ca2+ imaging. After the application of histamine (100 μM), we observed that the peak responses in Na V 1.9–/– mouse DRGs were like those in WT controls (WT, 42.8 ± 3.0; Na V 1.9–/–, 39.8 ± 5.0; P = 0.59) (Figure 4, A and B). However, we found a significant reduction in the total number of neurons that responded to histamine in Na V 1.9–/– mice compared with WT (WT, 8.0% ± 0.8%; Na V 1.9–/–, 3.2% ± 0.6%; P = 0.0014) (Figure 4, A and B). Similar effects were seen with CQ (1 mM), with a comparable peak magnitude after the application of CQ in Na V 1.9–/– and WT DRGs (WT, 48.2 ± 3.1; Na V 1.9–/–, 44.8 ± 3.2; P = 0.44); however, there were significantly fewer responsive neurons (WT, 10.1% ± 1.6%; Na V 1.9–/–, 6.0% ± 0.6%; P = 0.04) (Figure 4, C and D). Although we did see a similar trend after BAM8-22 application, there were no significant differences, with cells from WT and Na V 1.9–/– mice showing a comparable magnitude in response to BAM8-22 (WT, 55.2 ± 15.8; Na V 1.9–/–, 26.9 ± 3.7; P = 0.09) and a similar percentage of neurons responding after compound application (WT, 1.1% ± 0.4%; Na V 1.9–/–, 0.8% ± 0.2%; P = 0.5) (Figure 4, E and F). These observations highlight the importance of Na V 1.9 in Ca2+ signaling in both histamine- and CQ-responsive neurons.

Figure 4 Loss of Na V 1.9 leads to a reduction in histamine- and CQ-responsive but not BAM8-22–responsive neurons. Fura-2 ratiometric Ca2+ imaging studies were performed in Na V 1.9–/– mice and littermate controls. The total percentage of responsive neurons and the magnitude of the Ca2+ response were quantified, and representative traces for the Ca2+ response after application of each compound are shown. For histamine, the total percentage of responsive neurons was reduced (A; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 800 cells, P = 0.0014), but the magnitude of the response was the same in WT and Na V 1.9–/– neurons (B; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 800 cells, P = 0.59). For CQ, the percentage of responsive cells was also reduced (C; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 800 cells, P = 0.038), but the magnitude of the response was similar in WT and Na V 1.9–/– DRGs (D; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 800 cells, P = 0.44). For BAM8-22, no differences were observed for either the percentage of responsive cells (E; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 800 cells, P = 0.51) or the magnitude of the response (F; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 800 cells, P = 0.099). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test for all data represented as mean ± SEM.

Pruritogens influence Na V 1.9 currents. Next, we evaluated the overall electrophysiological properties of WT and Na V 1.9–/– DRGs identified by Ca2+ imaging (Fluo-4) following a brief CQ application and washout. Under these conditions, Na V 1.9–/– DRGs exhibited a depolarized shift in the resting membrane potential (RMP) of 8.4 ± 3.0 mV (P = 0.009) (Figure 5A). AP amplitudes and the threshold to elicit APs (–13.1 ± 1.8 mV in WT and –7.4 ± 3.5 mV in Na V 1.9–/– neurons; P = 0.67) (Figure 5B) were not significantly affected (Table 1). AP kinetics were affected as determined by a higher time to reach the maximum peak (T to peak) of 0.5 ± 0.2 milliseconds (P = 0.016) and a lower time to reach the minimum value in the repolarization phase (T to min) of 3.6 ± 1.2 milliseconds (P = 0.004) (Table 1). These results are largely in line with previous reports in which AP kinetics were assessed in heterogeneous DRG populations of Na V 1.9–/– mice (22, 25). In the presence of CQ (100 μM), WT DRGs showed a lower amplitude of 10.4 ± 2.7 mV (P = 0.002) and a higher AP threshold of 4.4 ± 2.4 mV (P = 0.033), whereas the T to peak and T to min were not affected (Figure 5C and Table 1). Notably, Na V 1.9–/– DRGs were not affected by the addition of CQ in all parameters tested (Figure 5D), suggesting a key role for Na V 1.9 in CQ-mediated signaling.

Figure 5 APs are influenced by Na V 1.9 and CQ. (A) Representative APs for WT (blue), Na V 1.9–/– (green), WT in the presence of CQ (100 μM, red), and Na V 1.9–/– mice in the presence of CQ (100 μM, purple). Dotted lines represent the resting membrane potential (RMP) for WT and Na V 1.9–/–: –40.0 ± 1.3 mV and –31.5 ± 2.7 mV, respectively (n = 13 for WT and n = 12 for Na V 1.9–/–; **P = 0.009). (B) Quantification of AP parameters in WT and Na V 1.9–/– DRGs. Amplitude of AP (WT n = 16 and Na V 1.9–/– n = 20, P = 0.44) and threshold to elicit an AP were not affected (WT n = 20 and Na V 1.9–/– n = 20, P = 0.67). Na V 1.9–/– APs had a slower time to peak (T to peak; WT n = 17 and Na V 1.9–/– n = 20, P = 0.016) and a faster time to minimum (T to min; WT n = 21 and Na V 1.9–/– n = 18, P = 0.004). (C) CQ treatment affects the AP amplitude and threshold but not kinetics. Amplitude of AP (WT n = 16 and with CQ n = 16, P = 0.002) and threshold to elicit an AP (WT n = 20 and with CQ n = 16, P = 0.033) were significantly lower. T to peak (WT n = 17 and with CQ n = 17, P = 0.063) and T to min (WT n = 21 and with CQ n = 18, P = 0.732) were not significantly different. (D) These effects do not occur in Na V 1.9–/– DRGs: AP (Na V 1.9–/– n = 20 and with CQ n = 12, P = 0.5), the threshold to elicit an AP (Na V 1.9–/– n = 20 and with CQ n = 12, P = 0.855), T to peak (Na V 1.9–/– n = 20 and with CQ n = 12, P = 0.219), and T to min (Na V 1.9–/– n = 18 and with CQ n = 16, P = 0.157) were not statistically significant. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test was used for RMP, and Mann-Whitney was used for all other data comparisons, which are represented as mean ± SEM. See Table 1 for values.

Table 1 AP parameters of WT and Na V 1.9+/MrgprA3+ neurons before and after CQ application

Proinflammatory mediators such as PGE 2 , bradykinin, histamine, and ATP can potentiate Na V 1.9 currents (39), which is consistent with the role of Na V 1.9 in inflammatory-induced thermal and mechanical hyperalgesia. Therefore, we determined whether application of either histamine or MrgprA3/MrgprC11 agonist (CQ/BAM8-22) would also lead to increases in DRG TTX-resistant (TTX-R) current density or changes in activation voltage. Since MrgprC11+ neurons are a subset of the MrgprA3+ population, we used MrgprA3-GFPCretdTomato/+ mice to isolate DRG neurons expressing the receptors for CQ and BAM8-22. We performed patch-clamp experiments in the presence of TTX (300 nM), which blocks all Na V channel subtypes except Na V 1.8 and Na V 1.9. Additionally, it is established that fluoride ions (F–) in the pipette permits the partial separation of both Na+ currents, with Na V 1.9 showing augmented currents and more hyperpolarized activation whereas Na V 1.8 is unaffected (56). Following CQ application, we observed a larger current density at voltage ranges at which only Na V 1.9 is active (Figure 6, A and B, and Table 2). Furthermore, we noted a 15-mV hyperpolarizing shift in channel activation voltage of the TTX-R Na+ current (Figure 6C). Although we saw significantly larger Na V 1.9 current density (Figure 6D), we observed reduced Na+ current densities at more depolarized voltages at which Na+ current is mainly driven by Na V 1.8 (Figure 6, E and F, and Table 2). With the application of BAM8-22 (10 μM), we noted a similar potentiation in Na V 1.9 current density at more hyperpolarized potentials (Figure 6, G, H, and J), but no significant differences in Na V 1.8 current density (Figure 6, H, K, and L, and Table 2). The application of BAM8-22 also led to an 11.5-mV hyperpolarized shift in activation voltage of the TTX-R current (Figure 6I). Finally, CQ and BAM8-22 accelerated Na V 1.9 activation but not Na V 1.8 activation (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 6 Application of CQ, BAM8-22, and histamine leads to a potentiation of Na V 1.9 current and a shift in activation voltage of TTX-R current. Voltage-clamp recordings from MrgprA3-CretdTomato/+ DRGs. (A) Sample current trace at –70 mV shows that CQ application potentiates Na V 1.9 current. (B) Current-voltage (I-V) relationship of the TTX-resistant (TTX-R) current before and after CQ application. (C) Conductance-voltage (G-V) plot for TTX-R current shows a 15.7-mV hyperpolarized shift in activation voltage (n = 9, P = 0.002). (D) Na V 1.9 current density (pA/pF) is higher after CQ (n = 9, P = 0.004). (E and F) Sample trace of Na V 1.8 shows a decrease of current density after CQ administration (n = 9, P = 0.005). (G) Current trace at –70 mV shows a larger Na V 1.9 current density after BAM8-22. (H) I-V for TTX-R current before and after BAM8-22. (I) G-V for TTX-R current shows an 11.5-mV hyperpolarized shift in activation after BAM8-22 application (n = 9, P = 0.012). (J) Na V 1.9 current density is higher after BAM8-22 (n = 9, P = 0.049). (K and L) Na V 1.8 current and current density shows no differences before and after administration of BAM8-22 (n = 9, P = 0.68). (M) Current trace at –60 mV shows a moderate Na V 1.9 potentiation after histamine administration. (N) I-V for TTX-R before and after histamine administration. (O) G-V for TTX-R current after histamine shows a 6.5-mV hyperpolarized shift in activation voltage (n = 10, n = 0.029). (P) Na V 1.9 current density shows no significant change after histamine addition (n = 10, P = 0.14). (Q and R) Na V 1.8 current and current density shows no differences before and after histamine application (n = 9, P = 0.41). Na V 1.9 and Na V 1.8 currents before (black) and after (red) compound application are shown. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. A 2-tailed, unpaired and paired Student’s t test was used for all analyses. Data represent the mean ± SEM. See Table 2 for values.

Table 2 Influence of pruritogens on the biophysical characteristics of TTX-R currents in MrgprA3+ DRGs

Extensive overlap between CQ- and histamine-responsive neurons has been reported (9). So, we explored whether histamine application (100 μM) affected TTX-R currents in MrgprA3+ (tdTomato+) neurons. Although we occasionally saw larger Na V 1.9 current densities, we did not find significant potentiation of Na V 1.9 or Na V 1.8. However, histamine application did result in a 6.5-mV hyperpolarized shift of activation voltage in the TTX-R current (Figure 6, M–R). The observation that not all cells showed this effect in response to histamine can be explained by the population of histamine-responsive neurons only partially overlapping with CQ- and BAM8-22–responsive cells. Therefore, it is possible that the nonresponsive cells lacked the appropriate receptors for histamine.

To further assess whether CQ or BAM8-22 influenced Na V 1.8 currents, we transiently transfected mouse Na V 1.8 along with MrgprA3 or MrgprC11 in ND7/23 cells. In cells containing Na V 1.8 and MrgprA3, we did not see altered channel activation kinetics after the application of CQ; however, we did observe a similar reduction in current densities at a range of voltages (Supplemental Figure 4, A and C). In cells transfected with Na V 1.8 and MrgprC11, we noted comparable current densities and channel activation properties before and after application of BAM8-22 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and D).

The Na V 1.9L799P/WT mutation leads to gain of itch in mice. We next used a CRISPR/Cas9 strategy to introduce an orthologous p.L811P (c.2432T>C) gain-of-function mutation into mouse Na V 1.9 (L799P/WT; c.2396T>C) against our tetO cassette background (mouse and human Na V 1.9 proteins are 73% identical). After 5 backcrossings (first with the B6.C-Tg(CMV–cre)1Cgn global Cre mouse from The Jackson Laboratory), we performed itch assays on the L799P/WT mouse line and compared the data with those obtained with WT Na V 1.9 mice (Figure 7A). As is the case with human p.L811P+/WT patients, the L799P/WT mice exhibited robust spontaneous scratching when compared with their WT littermate controls (Figure 7B). In virtual agreement with previous observations (22), RT-qPCR analysis of DRGs from sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice revealed a 68% reduction in overall SCN11a RNA levels compared with levels in WT controls (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 7 sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice show higher basal scratching and more CQ-responsive neurons. (A) Schematic diagram showing the initial cassette inserted to generate sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice and subsequent breeding to generate mice for experimentation. (B) sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice showed a higher level of scratching compared with their littermate controls (WT n = 8, sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/+ n = 9, P = 0.043). (C–H) Fura-2 ratiometric Ca2+ imaging studies were performed in sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/+ mice and littermate controls. No differences were seen after histamine application in either the total percentage of responsive neurons (C; WT and sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT n ≥ 700 cells, P = 0.15) or the magnitude of the response (D; WT and Na V 1.9–/– n ≥ 700 cells, P = 0.36). For BAM8-22, no differences were observed for either the percentage of responsive cells (E; WT and sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT n ≥ 700 cells, P = 0.19) or the magnitude of the response (F; WT and sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT n ≥ 700 cells, P = 0.83). For CQ, the percentage of responsive cells was significantly higher (G; WT and sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT n ≥ 700 cells, n = 0.042), but no difference was seen in the magnitude of the response (H; WT and sfGFP-Na V 1.9L799P/WT n ≥ 700 cells, P = 0.59). (I) RMPs in MrgprA3+ DRGs from WT (–40.0 ± 1.3 mV, n = 13) and Na V 1.9L799P/WT (–23.9 ± 1.8 mV, n = 21) mice differ significantly (P = 0.0007). (J–L) WT MrgprA3+ neurons require ≥50 pA current injection to spike (J), whereas MrgprA3+;Na V 1.9L799P/WT DRGs consist of a subset (17/21) that does not fire AP at large current injections (≥500 pA; RMP = –42 mV) and a smaller group (4/21) that fires in response to current injections as low as 10 pA and repetitive APs at 50 pA (RMP = –26 mV) (K and L). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test for Ca2+ imaging/current-clamp experiments and Mann-Whitney test for behavioral comparisons. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Leipold et al. (22) reported a significantly depolarized RMP in DRGs from Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice, which in turn could lead to nerve conduction block as other Na V channel subtypes expressed in the DRG would inactivate. However, it is possible that some histamine- and/or MrgprA3-positive DRG neurons are hyperexcitable at depolarized RMPs and continue to signal itch stimuli. To test this hypothesis, we first measured Ca2+ responses in DRGs from Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice and WT littermate controls in response to histamine, CQ, and BAM8-22. We observed no difference in the number of cells or in the magnitude of the Ca2+ response after the application of either histamine or BAM8-22 (Figure 7, C–F). Although we did not observe a difference in the peak response after the application of CQ, we noticed that the percentage of responsive neurons was higher in cells from Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice compared with WT (Figure 4, C and D, and Figure 7, G and H). The depolarized RMP caused by the mutation would reduce the driving force for Ca2+ entry via MrgprA3 activation. Since nearly all MrgprA3+ neurons express Na V 1.9, it is not unreasonable to assume that the depolarized RMP in Na V 1.9L799P/WT mice (22) pushes the weakly responding CQ neurons to respond more strongly.