TGF-β–induced epigenetic deregulation of SOCS3 facilitates STAT3 signaling to promote fibrosis

The expression of SOCS3 is downregulated in SSc and in experimental skin fibrosis in a TGF-β–dependent manner. We first analyzed the expression of SOCS proteins in fibrotic skin of SSc patients. The mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 were decreased in SSc skin as compared with that of healthy individuals of the same age and sex (Figure 1A). We also found reduced staining for SOCS3 in fibroblasts in SSc skin by costaining for SOCS3 and the fibroblast marker prolyl-4-hydroxylase-β (P4Hβ, also known as PDI) (Figure 1B). The downregulation of SOCS3 persisted in cultured SSc fibroblasts with decreased mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 as compared with fibroblasts from normal skin (Figure 1C). The reduction of SOCS3 protein levels and of the number of SOCS3+ fibroblasts was more pronounced in diffuse-cutaneous SSc than in limited cutaneous SSc (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122462DS1). The expression of SOCS3 was also reduced in experimental fibrosis with decreased staining in vimentin-positive cells in the skin of mice challenged with bleomycin as compared with nonfibrotic controls (Figure 1D). In contrast to SOCS3, we did not observe changes in SOCS1 expression in SSc or in experimental dermal fibrosis (data not shown), indicating a SOCS3-specific deregulation.

Figure 1 Decreased expression of SOCS3 in SSc and in experimental fibrosis. (A) Expression of SOCS3 in SSc and normal human skin. n = 9 skin samples/group for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 4 skin samples/group for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (B) Representative fluorescence costaining for SOCS3 (green) with P4Hβ (red) and DAPI (blue) in skin sections of SSc patients and healthy controls and voronoi tessellation visualizing single-, double- and triple-positive cells. n = 8 skin samples/group. Scale bars: 250 μm. (C) Expression of SOCS3 in cultured human fibroblasts. n = 10 fibroblast lines from different donors for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (D) Socs3 expression in bleomycin-induced dermal fibrosis: mRNA levels and representative images of immunofluorescence staining together with voronoi tesselation visualizing single-, double-, and triple-positive cells for Socs3 and vimentin. Original magnification, ×600. n = 8 mice per group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) SOCS3 expression in normal human fibroblasts upon chronic stimulation with TGF-β. n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (F) mRNA levels of Socs3 in TBRIact- and bleomycin-induced fibrosis treated with the TBRI inhibitor SD-208. n = 5 mice/group with 2 technical replicates each. (G) Representative immunofluorescence stainings with voronoi tessellation visualizing single-, double-, and triple-positive cells for Socs3 and vimentin in the murine models of bleomycin- and TBRIact-induced dermal fibrosis with cotreatment with SD-208. n = 5 mice/group. Original magnification, ×600. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. Mann-Whitney U test (A–D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis (E and F) was used for statistical analyses. 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

Given the consistent downregulation of SOCS3 expression in human SSc skin, in cultured SSc fibroblasts, and in experimental fibrosis, we hypothesized that a core pathway of fibrosis, such as TGF-β, may regulate SOCS3 expression. Stimulation of cultured fibroblasts with recombinant TGF-β induced an early, transient upregulation of SOCS3 (Figure 1E). However, with prolonged follow-up, the mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 declined strongly to below baseline levels. The downregulation of SOCS3 was maintained and SOCS3 expression remained stably suppressed when fibroblasts were exposed to persistently increased levels of TGF-β as in fibrotic tissues (Figure 1E). In contrast, incubation of SSc fibroblasts with SD-208, a selective inhibitor of TGF-β receptor I kinase activity, increased SOCS3 expression to levels that were comparable to those of normal fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2A). The regulatory effects of TGF-β on SOCS3 were confirmed in vivo. Activation of TGF-β signaling by overexpression of a constitutively active TGF-β receptor type I (TBRIact) decreased the expression of Socs3 in murine skin (Figure 1, F and G). Moreover, the downregulation of Socs3 in bleomycin- and TBRIact-induced fibrosis was blocked by selective inhibition of TGF-β signaling with SD-208 (Figure 1, F and G), confirming that TGF-β is both sufficient and required to downregulate SOCS3 expression in skin fibrosis.

TGF-β inhibits SOCS3 expression by hypermethylation of the SOCS3 promoter. The findings of a persistent downregulation of SOCS3 expression in cultured SSc fibroblasts and the repression of SOCS3 upon stimulation with TGF-β suggested that epigenetic mechanisms might account for the reduced expression of SOCS3. In cancer cells, the transcription of SOCS3 has been shown to be regulated by DNA methylation (54, 59). To evaluate whether DNA methylation is implicated in the downregulation of SOCS3 expression in SSc, we first inhibited the activity of DNMT by 5-aza. In SSc fibroblasts, incubation with 5-aza increased the mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 in a time-dependent manner (Figure 2A). In contrast, 5-aza had no significant effects on the steady-state expression of SOCS3 in fibroblasts derived from healthy individuals (“normal” fibroblasts) (Figure 2B). To directly demonstrate hypermethylation of the promoter region of the SOCS3 gene in SSc fibroblasts, we performed methylation-specific PCR. The ratio of methylated to unmethylated DNA was higher in fibroblasts from SSc skin compared with fibroblasts isolated from the skin of healthy individuals (Figure 2C). Methylated DNA immunoprecipitation (MeDIP) analysis of 14 sites throughout the CpG island in the promoter of the SOCS3 gene demonstrated that hypermethylation occurs in particular at –1402 to –1313, –981 to –545, –784 to –654, –661 to –545, –353 to –223, and +75 to +217 with 40- to 100-fold increases in SSc fibroblasts as compared with fibroblasts from healthy individuals. These sites were consistently hypermethylated in all lines of fibroblasts derived from patients with diffuse-cutaneous SSc (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). We also detected low levels of methylation at sites –1202 to –1053, –419 to –311, and –127 to +21, with trends toward slight increases in SSc fibroblasts (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Consistent with the lack of differences in expression of SOCS1, we did not observe differences in the methylation status of the promoter of SOCS1 in SSc fibroblasts (data not shown).

Figure 2 Regulation of SOCS3 expression by DNA methylation. (A) SOCS3 expression in SSc fibroblasts incubated with 5-aza. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (B) Effects of 5-aza on SOCS3 expression in SSc and normal fibroblasts. n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (C) Promoter methylation of SOCS3 by methylation-specific PCR (MSP) (U, unmethylated; M, methylated PCR) and MeDIP assay in SSc and normal fibroblasts incubated with 5-aza. n = 7 fibroblast lines from different donors for MSP with 3 technical replicates each; n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for MeDIP with 4 technical replicates each. (D) SOCS3 expression in normal fibroblasts stimulated with TGF-β and incubated with 5-aza. n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for both qPCR and Western blot with 2 technical replicates each. (E and F) Socs3 expression in (E) TBRIact- and (F) bleomycin-induced fibrosis treated with 5-aza. n = 5 mice/group for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 3 mice/group for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (G) Promoter methylation of SOCS3 induced by TGF-β in normal human fibroblasts as analyzed by MSP and MeDIP assay. n = 10 fibroblast lines from different donors for MSP with 2 technical replicates each; n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors for MeDIP with 4 technical replicates each. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis was used for statistical analyses. 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

We next investigated whether epigenetic imprinting by promoter hypermethylation also accounts for the repression of SOCS3 expression upon prolonged stimulation with TGF-β. Indeed, incubation with 5-aza prevented the downregulation of SOCS3 mRNA and protein in dermal fibroblasts from healthy donors upon prolonged exposure to TGF-β (Figure 2D). However, 5-aza did not further increase the levels of SOCS3 in SSc fibroblasts preincubated for extended periods with SD-208 (Supplemental Figure 2A), highlighting that the endogenous downregulation of SOCS3 in SSc is dependent on the well-known hyperactive TGF-β signaling in these cells (14). Moreover, repression of SOCS3 in the skin of TBRIact mice was reversed by the cotreatment with 5-aza (Figure 2E). Similar results were obtained in bleomycin-induced skin fibrosis (Figure 2F). Consistent with the findings obtained with 5-aza, methylation-specific PCR and MeDIP assays demonstrated an upregulation of DNA methylation at the SOCS3 promoter at –784 to –654, the most highly methylated site in SSc fibroblasts, by TGF-β in normal fibroblasts, which was prevented by coincubation with 5-aza (Figure 2G).

To determine whether TGF-β promotes DNA methylation by regulation of DNMT expression, we monitored the expression levels of all 3 DNMTs in fibroblasts stimulated with TGF-β over time. TGF-β upregulated the expression of DNMT1 and DNMT3A, but had no effect on the mRNA and protein levels of DNMT3B (Figure 3A). Notably, the kinetics of the induction of DNMT1 and DNMT3A differed. First effects of TGF-β on DNMT3A expression occurred within 6 hours, with significant effects after 12 hours, while an induction of DNMT1 did not occur before 72 hours (Figure 3A). The differences in the kinetics suggest an indirect induction of DNMT1, whereas DNMT3A may be regulated directly by TGF-β. Indeed, the upregulation of DNMT3A mRNA by TGF-β did not require de novo protein synthesis, as analyzed by coincubation with cycloheximide (data not shown). Stimulation with TGF-β also induced DNMT activity in fibroblasts, with first effects within 4 hours (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Dysregulated expression of DNMT3A. (A) mRNA and protein levels of DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B upon chronic stimulation with TGF-β in normal dermal fibroblasts. n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for qPCR; n = 3 fibroblast lines from different donors with 3 technical replicates each for Western blot. (B) Activity of DNMTs upon chronic stimulation with TGF-β. n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each. (C) mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 and DNMT3A upon knockdown of DNMT3A in TGF-β–stimulated normal fibroblasts. n = 12 fibroblast lines from different donors for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 3 fibroblast lines from different donors for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. (D) Expression of SOCS3 upon knockdown of DNMT1 or DNMT3A in SSc fibroblasts. n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each. (E and F) mRNA and protein levels of DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B in (E) human skin and (F) human cultured fibroblasts. n = 6 fibroblast lines or skin samples from different donors for qPCR with 2 technical replicates each; n = 4 fibroblast lines or skin samples from different donors for Western blot with 3 technical replicates each. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis (A–D) or Mann-Whitney U test (E and F) was used for statistical analyses. 0.05 > *P ≥ 0.01; 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

siRNA-mediated knockdown of SMAD3 and SMAD4 demonstrated that TGF-β induces DNMT3A by canonical TGF-β signaling (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In contrast, targeted inhibition of noncanonical TGF-β downstream mediators such as JNK, p38, Ras, or Rac had no effect (data not shown). To further confirm the direct regulation of DNMT3A expression by TGF-β–induced SMAD3 signaling, we analyzed the DNMT3A promoter for potential SMAD3-binding sites and performed ChIP assay. In silico analyses of the DNMT3A promoter revealed 4 SMAD-binding elements (SBE). ChIP assays demonstrated that TGF-β induced SMAD3 binding to the DNMT3A promoter at –3423 bp (Supplemental Figure 2D). Thus, TGF-β regulates DNA methylation in fibroblasts by SMAD3-dependent upregulation of DNMT3A expression.

The different kinetics of DNMT1 and DNMT3A induction by TGF-β may also reflect the functional differences of both DNMTs, with DNMT3 acting predominantly as a de novo DNMT and DNMT1 rather maintaining established DNA methylation (21). Consistent with this interpretation, individual knockdown of DNMT3A, but also of DNMT1, was each sufficient to completely prevent the downregulation of SOCS3 upon prolonged incubation with TGF-β in normal fibroblasts and to reactivate the baseline expression of SOCS3 in SSc fibroblasts (Figure 3, C and D).

In line with increased TGF-β signaling in fibrotic tissues and the endogenous activation of TGF-β signaling in cultured SSc fibroblasts, we observed increased mRNA and protein levels of DNMT1 and DNMT3A, but not of DNMT3B, in SSc skin and in SSc fibroblasts compared with matched healthy skin and normal dermal fibroblasts, respectively (Figure 3, E and F). Moreover, incubation with SD-208 decreased DNMT1 and DNMT3A expression in SSc fibroblasts to levels comparable to those of normal fibroblasts, suggesting that the increased expression of DNMT1 and DNMT3A depends on autocrine TGF-β signaling in SSc fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2E). Together, these data demonstrate that TGF-β induces DNMT3A and DNMT1 in a SMAD-dependent manner to silence the expression of SOCS3 by promoter hypermethylation in SSc.

SOCS3 limits TGF-β–dependent fibroblast activation. To investigate the functional role of SOCS3 in fibroblast activation in SSc, we first targeted the expression of SOCS3 in fibroblasts. siRNA-mediated knockdown of SOCS3 in dermal fibroblasts from healthy volunteers increased mRNA levels of COL1A1 and COL1A2, stimulated the release of collagen protein, and promoted the expression of α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) and the formation of stress fibers to levels almost comparable to those of SSc fibroblasts (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B). In contrast to the effects on normal fibroblasts, knockdown of SOCS3 had no further effects on collagen release or the expression of myofibroblast markers in SSc fibroblasts, a finding that is in line with the promoter methylation-induced silencing of SOCS3 in SSc fibroblasts (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Knockdown of SOCS3 promotes fibroblast activation, while inactivation of DNMTs prevents it. (A) mRNA levels of COL1A1 and COL1A2 and collagen protein levels upon knockdown of SOCS3 in fibroblasts from healthy individuals stimulated with TGF-β and incubated with 5-aza. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for all conditions. (B) mRNA levels of COL1A1 and COL1A2 and collagen protein levels upon knockdown of DNMT3A in normal dermal fibroblasts stimulated with TGF-β. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each. (C) mRNA levels of COL1A1 and COL1A2 and collagen content in cell culture media upon knockdown of SOCS3 in fibroblasts from SSc patients. n = 8 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for all conditions. (D) mRNA levels of COL1A1 and COL1A2 and relative collagen content in cell culture media after knockdown of DNMT1 or DNMT3A in fibroblasts from SSc patients. n = 8 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for all conditions. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis was used for statistical analyses. ***P < 0.001.

Coincubation with 5-aza to prevent the downregulation of SOCS3 reduced the stimulatory effects of TGF-β on normal fibroblasts and reduced the upregulation of COL1A1 and COL1A2 mRNA, collagen protein, α-SMA, and fibers (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B), but had no significant effects on the basal expression levels in normal fibroblasts. Moreover, incubation with 5-aza also reversed the activated phenotype of established myofibroblasts when applied 72 hours after first exposure to TGF-β (Supplemental Figure 5). Incubation with 5-aza also inhibited the aberrant activation of SSc fibroblasts and reduced the release of collagen as well as the expression of myofibroblast markers (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4D). Selective inactivation of DNMT3A or DNMT1 by siRNA-mediated knockdown also inhibited the TGF-β–induced activation of fibroblasts isolated from healthy donors and decreased the basal activation of SSc fibroblasts (Figure 4, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D).

To exclude that the increased sensitivity of SSc fibroblasts to the antifibrotic effects of 5-aza is based on enhanced proliferation of these cells, all experiments were performed with confluent and thus contact-inhibited, nonproliferating cells. Moreover, coincubation with cell cycle inhibitors did not ameliorate the differences in responsiveness to 5-aza between SSc fibroblasts and normal fibroblasts (data not shown).

In contrast, forced overexpression of SOCS3 inhibited TGF-β–induced fibroblast activation in normal fibroblasts with reduced induction of COL1A1 and COL1A2 mRNA as well as the release of collagen (Figure 5, A and B). Overexpression of SOCS3 also ameliorated the activated phenotype of SSc fibroblasts (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Overexpression of SOCS3 inhibits collagen release. (A and B) Overexpression of SOCS3 in dermal fibroblasts from healthy individuals. (A) mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 upon forced overexpression of SOCS3 in fibroblasts from healthy individuals. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for qPCR; n = 3 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for Western blot. (B) mRNA levels of COL1A1 and COL1A2 and relative collagen protein in cell culture supernatant upon overexpression of SOCS3 and stimulation with TGF-β. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each. (C and D) Overexpression of SOCS3 in SSc fibroblasts. (C) mRNA and protein levels of SOCS3 upon forced overexpression of SOCS3 in fibroblasts from SSc patients. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each for qPCR; n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors with 3 technical replicates each for Western blot. (D) COL1A1 and COL1A2 mRNA and relative collagen protein in cell culture supernatant. n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis was used for statistical analyses. 0.05 > *P ≥ 0.01; 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

Inhibition of epigenetic silencing of Socs3 ameliorates experimental fibrosis. To investigate the role of Socs3 in the pathogenesis of experimental fibrosis, we evaluated the outcome of mice with fibroblast-specific deletion of Socs3 (Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre) in bleomycin- and TBRIact-induced skin fibrosis. Socs3fl/fl and Col6Cre mice presented with normal skin architecture and responses to profibrotic stimuli comparable to those of WT mice (data not shown). Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre double-transgenic mice also showed a normal skin architecture under homeostatic conditions. However, Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre mice demonstrated enhanced responses to profibrotic stimuli (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). In the mouse model of bleomycin-induced skin fibrosis, dermal thickening, myofibroblast accumulation, and hydroxyproline content were more pronounced in Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre mice compared with Socs3fl/fl control mice (Figure 6, A and B). Consistent with the regulatory effects of SOCS3 on TGF-β–induced fibroblast activation, Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre mice were also more sensitive to TBRIact-induced fibrosis compared with Socs3fl/fl mice (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Fibroblast-specific knockout of Socs3 exacerbates experimental fibrosis. (A and B) Bleomycin-induced dermal fibrosis. (A) Representative trichrome-stained skin sections. Original magnification, ×100. Scale bars: 250 μm. (B) Quantitation of dermal thickness, myofibroblast counts, and hydroxyproline content. n ≥ 7 mice per group. (C and D) TBRIact-induced dermal fibrosis. (C) Representative trichrome-stained skin sections. Original magnification, ×100. Scale bars: 250 μm. (D) Quantitation of dermal thickness, myofibroblast counts, and hydroxyproline content. n = 5 mice per group. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis was used for statistical analyses. 0.05 > *P ≥ 0.01; 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

To further highlight the role of DNA methylation–induced silencing of SOCS3 in the pathogenesis of skin fibrosis, we treated Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre mice and control littermates with 5-aza. Treatment with 5-aza ameliorated bleomycin- and TBRIact-induced skin fibrosis in Socs3fl/fl control mice, with reduced dermal thickening, decreased myofibroblast counts, and lower hydroxyproline content (Figure 6, A–D). In control mice, treatment with 5-aza not only prevented fibrosis in control littermates, but also induced regression of preestablished bleomycin-induced fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 7). In contrast with what occurred in control mice, treatment with 5-aza did not demonstrate pronounced antifibrotic effects in Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre mice (Figure 6, A–D), providing further evidence for the pathophysiologic relevance of the epigenetic deregulation of SOCS3 in fibrotic conditions. Treatment with 5-aza was well tolerated without evidence of weight loss or other signs of toxicity, such as changes in the texture of the fur, reduced activity, other abnormal behavior, or altered consistency of the stool in mice treated with 5-aza.

In contrast to the knockout of Socs3 in fibroblasts, mice with fibroblast-specific knockout of Dnmt3a (Dnmt3afl/fl Col6Cre) were protected from experimental fibrosis and demonstrated reduced dermal thickening, myofibroblast counts, and collagen deposition upon challenge with bleomycin (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6B) or TBRIact-AAV (Figure 7, C and D) compared with Dnmt3afl/fl mice. In agreement with a Dnmt3a-induced downregulation of Socs3, additional treatment of Dnmt3afl/fl Col6Cre mice with 5-aza had no additive antifibrotic effects.

Figure 7 Fibroblast-specific knockout of Dnmt3a ameliorates experimental fibrosis. (A and B) Bleomycin-induced dermal fibrosis. (A) Representative trichrome-stained skin sections. Original magnification, ×100. Scale bars: 250 μm. (B) Quantitation of dermal thickness, myofibroblast counts, and hydroxyproline content. n = 7 mice per group. (C and D) TBRIact-induced dermal fibrosis. (C) Representative trichrome-stained skin sections. Original magnification, ×100. Scale bars: 250 μm. (D) Quantitation of dermal thickness, myofibroblast counts, and hydroxyproline content. n = 5 mice per group. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis was used for statistical analyses. 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

We also investigated whether individual knockdown of Dnmt1 or of Dnmt3a may induce regression of preestablished experimental skin fibrosis. Indeed, knockdown of Dnmt1 or Dnmt3a not only prevented progression of bleomycin-induced skin fibrosis, but reduced dermal thickness, myofibroblast counts, and hydroxyproline content to below pretreatment levels despite ongoing bleomycin challenge (Supplemental Figure 8).

SOCS3 inhibits JAK2/STAT3 signaling to regulate TGF-β–dependent fibroblast activation. SOCS3 can bind to JAK1, JAK2, and TYK2 to inhibit their kinase activity, preventing subsequent activation of STAT and transcription of STAT-dependent target genes (37, 38). We and others previously demonstrated that stimulation with TGF-β activates JAK2/STAT3 signaling in fibroblasts, characterized JAK2 and STAT3 as important intracellular mediators of TGF-β signaling, and demonstrated enhanced activation of JAK2/STAT3 signaling with accumulation of phosphorylated JAK2 (pJAK2) and phosphorylated STAT3 (pSTAT3) in SSc (33–35, 60). We thus tested the hypothesis that SOCS3 may regulate fibroblast activation by inhibiting TGF-β–induced JAK2/STAT3 signaling. Indeed, when we knocked down JAK2 in addition to SOCS3 in normal fibroblasts, we were able to completely rescue the activated phenotype of SOCS3 knockdown fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 9). The mRNA levels of COL1A1 and of COL1A2 and the release of collagen protein were reduced in fibroblasts with combined knockdown of JAK2 and SOCS3 compared with fibroblasts with individual knockdown of SOCS3 and were similar to those of fibroblasts with individual knockdown of JAK2 (Supplemental Figure 9A). In addition, coknockdown of JAK2 in addition to SOCS3 reduced the activation of fibroblasts with decreases in α-SMA expression and stress fiber formation (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Given the regulation of SOCS3 by promoter hypermethylation, inhibition of the epigenetic silencing of SOCS3 should ameliorate TGF-β–induced JAK2/STAT3 signaling. Indeed, coincubation of normal dermal fibroblasts with 5-aza prevented the accumulation of pSTAT3 upon prolonged stimulation with TGF-β, whereas knockdown of SOCS3 promoted it (Supplemental Figure 9C). Co-IP further demonstrated that coincubation of TGF-β–stimulated fibroblasts with 5-aza restored the negative feedback regulation by SOCS3 with increased binding of SOCS3 to JAK2 and decreased interaction of JAK2 with STAT3 (Figure 8A). Consistently, coincubation with 5-aza inhibited the stimulatory effects of TGF-β on STAT3-regulated transcription in reporter assays (Figure 8B). The inhibitory effects of 5-aza on STAT3-dependent transcription were absent in SOCS3 knockdown fibroblasts. In contrast, knockdown of DNMT3A significantly decreased responsiveness to TGF-β and reduced STAT3 reporter activity (Figure 8B). Forced overexpression of SOCS3 inhibited STAT3-dependent transcriptional activity in these assays, and the effect of forced overexpression of SOCS3 was not sensitive to 5-aza (data not shown).

Figure 8 Mutation of the SOCS3-binding motif of JAK2 abrogates the beneficial effects of 5-aza on TGF-β–induced collagen synthesis and myofibroblast differentiation. (A) Representative Western blot and quantitation of co-IP of JAK2, STAT3, and SOCS3 in normal dermal fibroblasts stimulated with TGF-β and incubated with 5-aza. n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors with 3 technical replicates each. (B) Effects of 5-aza and of siRNA-mediated knockdown of SOCS3 (left) or DNMT3A (right) on TGF-β–induced firefly luciferase activity under the control of a STAT3-responsive promoter. n = 6 fibroblast lines from different donors with 3 technical replicates each. (C) Representative Western blot and quantitation of the pSTAT3/STAT3 ratio upon overexpression of WT JAK2 (JAK2-WT) or mutated JAK2 with a defective SOCS3-binding site (JAK2-G1071V;M1073A) in normal dermal fibroblasts stimulated with TGF-β and incubated with 5-aza. n = 4 fibroblast lines from different donors with 3 technical replicates each. (D) COL1A1 mRNA and collagen protein levels in cell culture media upon overexpression of WT JAK2 or mutated JAK2 (n = 5 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each). (E) Representative stainings and quantitations of α-SMA (green) and stress fibers (red) upon overexpression of WT or mutated JAK2 in normal fibroblasts. n = 3 fibroblast lines from different donors with 2 technical replicates each. Original magnification, ×400. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are depicted as the median with interquartile range. Each dot represents an individual result. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s range test as post hoc analysis was used for statistical analyses. 0.05 > *P ≥ 0.01; 0.01 > **P ≥ 0.001; ***P < 0.001.

To further demonstrate that the activated phenotype of SOCS3 knockdown fibroblasts is caused by hyperactivation of JAK2/STAT3 signaling, we overexpressed a mutant version of JAK2 with point mutations in the GQM-binding motif that is required for binding of SOCS3 (JAK2-G1071V;M1073A) (Supplemental Figure 10) (36). Incubation with 5-aza upon forced overexpression of WT JAK2 (JAK2-WT) diminished the TGF-β–induced increases in pSTAT3 levels, collagen and α-SMA expression, and stress fiber formation (Figure 8, C–E). However, the antifibrotic effects of 5-aza were blunted in JAK2-G1071V;M1073A fibroblasts. In contrast to what occurred with controls, 5-aza did not change the levels of pSTAT3, collagen, and the expression of myofibroblast markers in TGF-β–stimulated JAK2-G1071V;M1073A fibroblasts (Figure 8, C–E). Together, these data demonstrate that the antifibrotic effects of 5-aza are mainly mediated by SOCS3-regulated inhibition of JAK2/STAT3 signaling.

To confirm these findings in cultured fibroblasts in the context of fibrosis, we analyzed the effects of knockdown of Socs3 and Dnmt3a and of treatment with 5-aza on the activation of Jak2/Stat3 signaling in experimental fibrosis. Immunofluorescence staining of pJak2 and pStat3 in the dermis of bleomycin- and TBRIact-induced fibrosis models showed that inhibition of DNA methylation by 5-aza effectively reduced Jak2/Stat3 signaling in experimental fibrosis (Supplemental Figures 11–14). However, such inhibitory effects of 5-aza on Jak2/Stat3 activation were not observed in fibroblast-specific Socs3 mutants (Socs3fl/fl Col6Cre mice), indicating that Socs3 essentially regulates Jak2/Stat3 signaling. (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12). Conversely, when investigating fibroblast-specific Dnmt3a mutants (Dnmt3afl/fl Col6Cre mice), which are associated with high-level Socs3 expression, bleomycin and TBRIact did not achieve Jak2 and Stat3 activation (Supplemental Figures 13 and 14). Also, 5-aza had no further effects on Jak2 and Stat3 activation.