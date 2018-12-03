Exposure to wild-type AAV drives distinct capsid immunity profiles in humans

AAV capsid triggers IL-1β and IL-6 secretion in moDCs. It has been shown that in human liver nonparenchymal cells, the upregulation of IL-1β and IL-6 expression in response to the AAV capsid depends on TLR2 and its accessory protein CD14 (13). Since blood monocytes express high levels of TLR2 and CD14 (38), we sought to determine whether a similar response to the AAV capsid occurs in CD14+ moDCs.

First, we measured IL-1β and IL-6 levels in PBMC cultures stimulated for 24 hours with AAV2 or influenza A (flu) pools of peptides. Compared with the unstimulated cultures, we found that AAV2 triggered a 4.8-fold (±3.4-fold) increase of IL-1β and an 8.5-fold (±9.7-fold) increase of the IL-6 concentration in conditioned medium (Figure 1A). The increase in IL-1β and IL-6 secretion occurred in 72% of the tested samples (8 of 11) (Figure 1A) and was not related to the AAV2 serological status of the donors (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122372DS1). Further, to identify the cellular subset responsible for IL-1β and IL-6 secretion in the same experimental setting, we performed an intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) assay. We analyzed the adherent CD3–CD19–HLA-DR+CD11c+ cell fraction of PBMCs, which includes 3 subsets of myeloid DCs: CD11chi, CD11clo, and CD14+ moDCs (Figure 1B) (39). IL-1β secretion in response to AAV2 could be principally attributed to the moDC subset (Figure 1C), since the average size of the IL-1β+ subpopulation was the highest in moDCs (12 %), and IL-1β was most frequently detected in this subset of DCs (70% of donors) (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 AAV capsid triggers IL-1β and IL-6 secretion in human moDCs. (A) Fold change of IL-1β and IL-6 concentration in antigen-treated PBMC cultures versus controls without antigen (No Ag), measured by Luminex 24 hours after restimulation. (B) Representative flow cytometric plot showing the phenotype of DC populations analyzed in C, D, E, and F. Adherent cells were gated on single, live CD3–CD19–HLA-DR+ cells. (C) Percentage of cytokine-positive cells in a given DC subset measured by ICS assay 24 hours after restimulation. (D) Representative flow cytometric plots showing IL-1β or IL-6 staining in moDCs and the percentage of positive cells. Stimulation with LPS was used as a positive control. (E) Heatmap representing the fold changes of mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) for CD86 staining in the indicated DC populations, measured by flow cytometry 24 hours after restimulation. HD, healthy donor. (F) Percentage of cytokine-positive cells in moDC subsets measured by ICS assay 24 hours after restimulation with either peptides or whole AAV2 capsid. In A, C, and F, histograms show the mean, and symbols represent individual sample values. Dashed lines represent the positive cutoff. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

IL-6 secretion was less frequently detected in the ICS assay compared with the direct measurement in conditioned media. This could be due to the shorter cytokine accumulation time for the ICS assay (5 hours) compared with that for the Luminex assay (24 hours), or to the different measurement time windows (24–29 hours after restimulation in the ICS assay versus 0–24 hours in the Luminex assay). Nevertheless, increased IL-6 secretion in response to the AAV capsid was also detected by flow cytometry (Figure 1D) in 6 of 17 donors, and the moDCs were again the main cell population producing this cytokine (percentage of IL-6+ cells in each DC subset: CD11clo, 0.6% ± 1.1%; CD11chi, 0.2% ± 0.3%; moDCs, 6.0% ± 8.1%) (Supplemental Figure 2).

The control flu pool of peptides did not trigger significant changes in IL-1β or IL-6 secretion (Figure 1, A, C, and D), despite the fact that several subjects had antibodies against both AAV and flu (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 3). Conversely, when we measured the maturation state of DCs in the same conditions, we found that flu, but not AAV2, triggered CD86 upregulation in the 3 DC subsets (Figure 1E). These results suggest that AAV and flu interact differently with the host immune system.

PBMCs were also restimulated in parallel with the AAV2 pool of peptides or with empty AAV2 capsid particles. We then performed an ICS assay, which confirmed that intact capsid particles elicited similar responses to those observed upon restimulation with the pool of capsid peptides (Figure 1F). Collectively, these data identify moDCs as the main innate responders to the AAV capsid in human peripheral blood.

High-dimensional analysis of the immune responses to AAV in PBMCs from healthy donors highlights distinct populations of capsid-reactive immune cells. To identify cellular subsets involved in the immune response to the AAV2 capsid, we stimulated PBMCs isolated from 4 healthy donors with empty AAV2 viral particles for 48 hours in vitro, followed by cytometry by time-of-flight (CyTOF) analysis. We measured concomitant cytokine secretion (TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-2, IL-5, IL-10, and IL-17a), activation (CD25, HLA-DR), and recent activation and exhaustion (PD-1, CD57) markers in the 11 cell subsets shown in Figure 2A. In agreement with previously published observations (22, 26, 40), we found that AAV2 capsid triggered a response in CD8+ T cells (Figure 2B). These cells showed increased TNF-α and granzyme B secretion and signs of recent activation/exhaustion, indicated by PD-1 upregulation (41). Multiparametric analysis permitted the precise characterization of this CD8+ T cell subset as that of effector memory (EM) cells (CD45+CD3+CD8+CD45RO–CD45RA–). IFN-γ secretion was detectable neither in CD8+ nor in CD4+ T cells, while its robust secretion was observed in the positive control, as represented by PBMCs treated with PMA and ionomycin (Supplemental Figure 5). Importantly, in 3 of the 4 donors tested, AAV capsid triggered the secretion of TNF-α and IFN-γ as well as the upregulation of HLA-DR in NK cells (CD45+CD3–CD19–CD16+) (Figure 2B), indicating the activation of this immune cell population (42). Only 2 of 11 immune cell populations tested responded to the capsid antigen stimulation, confirming the overall low immunogenicity of AAVs. Interestingly, NK cells appeared to be involved in immune recognition of the AAV2 capsid.

Figure 2 CyTOF high-dimensional analysis of response to the AAV capsid in immune cell populations present in blood. (A) CyTOF plots showing the cellular subsets analyzed. Tcm, central memory T cells; Tem, effector memory T cells; Temra, effector memory T cells reexpressing CD45RA; Tn, naive T cells. Preliminary gating of live and single cells is shown in Supplemental Figure 4. (B) Heatmap representing the percentage of cells positive for a given marker in each cellular subset. The background, as measured in the control cultures without antigen, was subtracted. Total PBMCs obtained from 4 healthy donors were analyzed by CyTOF 48 hours after restimulation with the empty AAV2 capsid particles.

Identification of capsid-specific IFN-γ+CD16brightCD56dim NK cells in AAV-seronegative individuals. Since CyTOF analysis pointed to the activation of NK cells in response to the AAV2 capsid, we sought to further characterize this immune cell subset. To facilitate internalization, processing, and presentation of the AAV capsid by antigen-presenting cells (APCs), we used a peptide pool spanning the full sequence of the AAV2 capsid protein VP1 for PBMC stimulation. An ICS assay, followed by conventional flow cytometry, confirmed the CyTOF results and showed that both IFN-γ and TNF-α were secreted by a small subset of CD16brightCD56dim NK cells (Figure 3A). On average, IFN-γ+ cells constituted 0.2% ± 0.05% and TNF-α+ cells 0.3% ± 0.16% of the total CD16brightCD56dim NK cell population. Secretion of IFN-γ in conditioned media from PBMC cultures stimulated with the AAV2 peptide pool was confirmed by an independent assay using Luminex technology (positive in 57% of donors, Figure 3B). Capsid-responding NK cells did not seem to be cytotoxic, as suggested by the unchanged levels of granzyme B (Figure 2B) and CD107a (Figure 3C), and secreted IFN-γ and TNF-α transiently, with a peak occurring 24 hours after antigen stimulation (Figure 3C). Further, to verify whether the observed NK cell activation was specific to the AAV, we stimulated PBMCs in parallel with AAV serotypes 5 and 8, which share, respectively, 57% and 83% homology with the AAV2 VP1 sequence (43), or with different peptide pools derived from other viruses common in the cell population, such as flu, EBV, or CMV. This experiment showed that IFN-γ secretion was triggered in CD16brightCD56dim NK cells only by the peptide pools of AAV serotypes 2, 5, and 8 but not by other viral antigens, demonstrating that reactivity was specific to the AAV capsid (Figure 3D). Overall, in the examined cohort of healthy subjects (n = 17), we found that 53% of the donors had AAV2-induced IFN-γ secretion from NK cells, 66% of which secreted TNF-α simultaneously (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Identification of capsid-specific IFN-γ+CD16brightCD56dim NK cells in AAV-seronegative individuals. (A) Flow cytometric plots showing IFN-γ and TNF-α staining of NK cells, 24 hours after stimulation of PBMCs with the AAV2 pool of peptides or in control cultures without antigen. (B) Fold change of IFN-γ concentration in the culture medium of PBMCs, measured by Luminex assay 24 hours after stimulation with the AAV2 pool of peptides. (C) Kinetics of IFN-γ and TNF-α secretion and CD107a levels in CD16brightCD56dim NK cells 6, 24, and 48 hours after stimulation with the AAV2 pool of peptides (n = 4). Box plots show the median ± SD. (D) Percentage of cytokine-positive CD16brightCD56dim NK cells 24 hours after restimulation with the indicated antigens. (E) Heatmap representing the percentage of IFN-γ+ or TNF-α+CD16brightCD56dim NK cells 24 hours after stimulation with the AAV2 pool of peptides. The percentage of healthy donors in each category is shown. (F) Percentage of IFN-γ+ or TNF-α+CD16brightCD56dim NK cells 24 hours after stimulation with the AAV2 pool of peptides measured in AAV2-seronegative or -seropositive donors. Box plots show the median ± SD. In B and D, the histograms show the mean, and the symbols represent individual sample values. Dashed lines indicate the cutoff for positivity. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by Wilcoxon signed-rank test (A), nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (D), and nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test (F).

While seropositivity is a general indication of previous exposure to a virus, we verified whether NK activation could be related to the AAV serological status of the donors tested. We measured anti-capsid antibody titers in sera from donors, focusing on AAV2, as it naturally infects humans and is therefore the most seroprevalent of all AAV serotypes (44). Strikingly, capsid-specific IFN-γ+CD16brightCD56dim NK cells were detected only in PBMCs isolated from seronegative donors who were probably not exposed to the WT virus (Figure 3F).

Together, these results suggest that seronegative individuals react to the AAV2 capsid with the transient activation of NK cells.

Identification of capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells in AAV2-seropositive individuals. TNF-α appeared to be the main cytokine secreted by CD8+ T cells in response to the AAV capsid (Figure 4A). To confirm this result in a larger number of healthy individuals, we isolated PBMCs from 11 donors and analyzed them using conventional flow cytometry. PBMC cultures were stimulated with AAV2 or flu pools of peptides for 6 hours, and then an ICS assay was performed to measure the levels of TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-2, and CD107a. This experiment showed a significant (≥0.1% positive cutoff) increase in TNF-α secretion in 54% of the samples tested (Figure 4A). Furthermore, in order to analyze a higher number of AAV2-specific CD8+ T cells and possibly increase the sensitivity of the ICS assay, we expanded antigen-specific T cells for 2 weeks in vitro. PBMCs were incubated with AAV2 and EBV peptide pools or AAV-1 and AAV-2 empty capsid particles. After expansion, we restimulated the cells with autologous DCs loaded with the cognate antigens. Background levels were measured in cultures in which expanded T cells were mixed with autologous DCs not exposed to antigens. While the percentage of capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells increased on average from 0.16% before expansion to 1.4% after expansion (~8 fold) and, additionally, the numbers of IL-2+ and CD107a+ cells increased in a few donors, the expansion did not allow the detection of IFN-γ+ cells (Figure 4B). Further, we addressed the same question using MHC class I dextramers (DMrs) to more precisely identify antigen-specific T cell populations. We used phycoerythrin-conjugated (PE-conjugated) HLA-B*0702 dextramers loaded with the B*0702-restricted AAV2 immunodominant peptide VP1 372–380 (6, 22, 25) or the control EBV peptide EBNA 3A 247–255 . PBMCs from an HLA-B*0702 donor were expanded for 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6) and restimulated with an HLA-B*0702 cell line pulsed with a relevant antigen or an irrelevant one used as a negative control. This experiment confirmed that expanded capsid-specific CD8+ T cells were able to secrete TNF-α and IL-2 and degranulate in the presence of target cells, but did not secrete IFN-γ (Figure 4C). Furthermore, unexpanded PBMCs from healthy donors were analyzed by a dual-color IFN-γ/TNF-α FluoroSpot assay, in which secreted cytokines were captured for 24 hours on an antibody-coated polyvinyl membrane. This experiment confirmed the lack of IFN-γ+ secretion in response to the AAV capsid (Figure 4D). Altogether, these results demonstrate that, when tested ex vivo, TNF-α secretion is the main trait of capsid-specific CD8+ T cells isolated from healthy donors.

Figure 4 Identification of capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells in AAV-seropositive individuals. (A and B) The percentage of positive cells for a given marker in CD8+ T cells was measured by ICS assay. The background, as measured in the control cultures without antigen, was subtracted. Histograms show the mean, and open symbols represent individual sample values. Dashed lines indicate the positive cutoff. (A) The percentage of positive cells was measured ex vivo 6 hours after restimulation of PBMCs. (B) The percentage of positive cells was measured after 1 cycle of expansion in vitro with the indicated antigens, and the recall was measured with antigen-loaded autologous DCs. (C) The percentage of positive cells for a given marker in DMr+CD8+ T cells was measured after 1 cycle of expansion in vitro with the AAV2 peptide VP1 372–380 or with the control EBV peptide EBNA 247–255 , and the recall was measured with an HLA-matched antigen-pulsed cell line. (D) Cytokine secretion was measured by ELISpot, expressed as the number of SFU per 106 PBMCs. Cells were stimulated for 24 hours with the indicated antigens. Black open symbols indicate a negative response; solid red symbols indicate a positive response; red open symbols indicate a positive response with SFU too numerous to count (TNTC). (E) The percentage of AAV2 capsid–specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells was measured ex vivo in PBMCs from seropositive or seronegative donors. (F) Percentage of AAV2 capsid–specific IFN-γ+ NK cells in PBMCs comprising or not the capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells. In E and F, box plots show the median ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (A and B) and nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test (E and F). P values in D were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (80).

Finally, we verified whether the ex vivo detection of capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells was related to the AAV2 serological status of donors. We detected capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells only in seropositive donor PBMCs (Figure 4E), which thus lacked capsid-specific IFN-γ+ NK cells (Figure 4F). These results, combined with the results of the CyTOF assay, suggest that capsid-specific memory CD8+ T cell responses are characterized by TNF-α secretion and can be found in seropositive, “AAV-experienced” individuals.

AAV capsid triggers limited CD4+ T cell activation in a small proportion of donors. The ICS assays performed ex vivo or after 1 cycle of expansion permitted the concomitant characterization of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. The CD4+ T cell response to the AAV2 pool of peptides ex vivo was also limited to the TNF-α secretion, yet the percentage of responding donors was much lower than that for CD8+ T cell responses (27% of donors) (Figure 5A). After a short expansion period in vitro, we could also detect sporadic secretion of IL-2, degranulation (CD107a), and modest IFN-γ secretion in response to the AAV capsid particles but not the peptide pool (Figure 5B). We also used Luminex to detect “helper” cytokines that can be produced by CD4+ T cells, i.e., IL-2 and IL-4, and that can be important for antibody production. While this method permitted better detection of IL-2 secretion in PBMCs stimulated with the flu pool of peptides, only 3 of 11 tested samples responded to stimulation with the AAV2 peptides (Figure 5C). Interestingly, 6 of 17 samples tested displayed increased IL-4 levels of at least 2-fold over background in response to AAV2 (0.6 pg/ml ± 0.2 control cultures, 2.3 pg/ml ± 1.4 after stimulation with the AAV2 pool of peptides) (Figure 5C). Detection of TNF-α+CD4+ T cells or the increase in IL-4 levels in AAV-treated cultures was not related to the AAV2 seropositivity status of the corresponding donors (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8).

Figure 5 AAV capsid triggers limited CD4+ T cell activation in a small proportion of donors. (A and B) The percentage of positive cells for a given marker in the subset of CD4+ T cells was measured by ICS assay. The background, as measured in the control cultures without antigen, was subtracted. (A) The percentage of positive cells was measured ex vivo, 6 hours after restimulation of PBMCs. (B) The percentage of positive cells was measured after 1 cycle of expansion in vitro, and the recall was measured with the antigen-loaded autologous DCs. (C) Fold change of the IL-2 or IL-4 concentration in the culture medium of PBMCs, measured by Luminex assay 24 hours after stimulation with the AAV2 pool of peptides. The histograms in A–C indicate the mean, the symbols represent individual sample values, and the dashed lines represent the threshold of positivity. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test.

Overall, these results indicate that CD4+ T cell responses to the AAV capsid in healthy donors are limited when compared with CD8+ T cell responses.

AAV capsid triggers IL-1β– and IL-6–dependent B cell differentiation in vitro. The AAV capsid is known to induce humoral responses in humans and in animal models (24, 31–35). To study these responses in vitro, we stimulated human PBMC cultures with pools of AAV2 or flu peptides and performed immunophenotyping of B cells 7 days later using flow cytometry. Treatment with both antigen pools increased B cell differentiation, which was illustrated by an increase in the number of ASCs (CD3–CD19+IgD–CD24–CD27+CD38++) in cell cultures (Figure 6A). Comparison of these results with the serum levels of the anti-AAV2 antibodies in the corresponding donors showed a 7-fold higher frequency of AAV2-specific ASCs in the seropositive donors compared with frequencies in seronegative donors (Figure 6B). Given these results and the fact that seronegative individuals probably carry only naive B cells, it is plausible that in this experimental setting, the AAV capsid could stimulate only AAV2-specific memory B cells. In agreement with our results on T cell and NK cell responses, AAV2 triggered B cell differentiation in AAV2-seropositive donors in whom we also identified capsid-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells (Figure 6C), but this was not observed in the AAV2-seronegative donors who carried capsid-specific IFN-γ+CD16brightCD56dim NK cells (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 AAV capsid triggers Il-1β–dependent B cell differentiation in vitro and in vivo. (A) Percentage of ASCs defined as CD3–CD19+IgD–CD24–CD27+CD38++ relative to control PBMC cultures (n = 8). (B) Percentage of AAV2-specific ASCs in PBMCs from seropositive versus seronegative donors. (C) Percentage of AAV2-specific TNF-α+CD8+ T cells in PBMCs comprising or not capsid-specific ASCs. (D) Percentage of AAV2-specific IFN-γ+ NK cells in PBMCs comprising or not capsid-specific ASCs. (E) Concentration of anti–AAV2 IgM secreted in PBMC cultures obtained from AAV2-seropositive donors. (F) Percentage of B cell differentiation in PBMCs obtained from AAV2-seropositive donors, stimulated with an antigen pool of peptides and supplemented with cytokine-neutralizing antibodies or an isotype control (± SD). The numbers of ASCs in cultures with the isotype control were considered to be 100% of the antigen-specific B cell differentiation (n = 4). α–IL-1β, anti–IL-1β; α–IL-6, anti–IL-6. (G) Concentration of anti–AAV2 IgM secreted in PBMC cultures, stimulated with the AAV2 capsid particles and supplemented with cytokine-neutralizing antibodies or an isotype control. PBMCs were obtained from AAV2-seropositive donors (n = 3). (H) Experimental design for the data shown in I and J. On days –2, –1, 0, 1, 2, and 7, mice were injected i.p. with 1 mg/kg anti–IL-1β– or anti–IL-6–neutralizing antibodies or the corresponding isotype control (Ab). All mice received AAV8-hF.IX by i.v. injection (109 vg) on day 0. Blood was collected on day 21. (I) Effect of anti–IL-1β– and anti–IL-6–neutralizing antibodies on the anti-AAV8 antibody titers in mouse blood (n = 5/group). (J) VGCN per cell, measured by qPCR in mouse liver 3 months after vector injection. The box plots in B, C, D, I, and J show the median ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test (A–D), 2-tailed Student’s t test (E), and nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (F, G, I, and J).

Further, we stimulated PBMCs from 3 AAV2-seropositive donors using empty AAV2 particles and measured anti–AAV2 IgM levels secreted into the culture medium. We focused on IgM Igs, as they are the first Igs produced in response to infection, can be rapidly secreted, even prior to isotype switching, and do not require T cell help. The levels of anti–AAV2 IgM increased on average by 1.5-fold when compared with basal levels in unstimulated cultures (Figure 6E), showing that increased AAV-specific ASC frequencies coincided with higher anti-AAV2 antibody levels. We observed no significant change in anti-AAV2 IgG secretion levels in these donors in response to capsid restimulation (Supplemental Figure 9), reflecting the prior exposure to AAV.

Since we demonstrated that the AAV2 capsid triggered IL-6 and IL-1β secretion from moDCs in vitro, and since both cytokines are known to enhance the differentiation of B cells and antibody production (45–47), we tested whether neutralization of these cytokines could have any effect on B cell differentiation. We demonstrated that the addition of IL-1β– or IL-6–neutralizing antibodies to the cell cultures blocked AAV capsid–induced, but not flu-induced, B cell differentiation (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 10). Accordingly, in these conditions, we detected a reduction of secreted anti-AAV2 IgM (Figure 6G). Once again, these results highlighted divergent immune responses to AAV when compared with responses to other viral antigens.

These results support a model in which the AAV2 capsid induces B cell differentiation into ASCs and anti-AAV antibody production in vitro. This process is dependent on IL-1β and IL-6 secretion and can be inhibited by antibodies that neutralize these cytokines.

IL-1β–neutralizing antibodies control humoral responses to the AAV capsid in vivo. Unlike cell-mediated immune responses (17, 22, 28, 29), humoral responses to AAV are robustly elicited in small and large animal models upon vector administration (36, 48). To test whether the blocking of IL-1β and IL-6 in vivo could have an effect on anti-AAV antibody formation similar to that observed in vitro with human cells, we performed an AAV-based gene transfer experiment in immunocompetent C56BL/6 mice. We used the AAV8 serotype, which is highly homologous to AAV2 (49) but has a greater capacity to transduce murine hepatocytes (50). Both serotypes are also known to elicit similar immune responses in vitro and in vivo (6, 13, 23, 24) in terms of antibody production (30). Three groups of mice were injected i.v. with an AAV8 vector encoding for human factor IX (hF.IX). A group of animals received in parallel anti–IL-1β–neutralizing antibodies, a second group received anti–IL-6–neutralizing antibodies, and a third group received an isotype control (Figure 6H). Three weeks after vector injection, anti–AAV8 IgG antibody levels were tested in blood and showed a significant decrease in antibody levels in the group treated with anti–IL-1β–neutralizing antibodies (Figure 6I). At the same time, vector genome copy numbers (VGCNs) in the liver confirmed that all groups of mice received equal doses of the vector and that the transduction of hepatocytes was successful in all groups (Figure 6J).

These results demonstrate that IL-1β–neutralizing antibodies can be a potentially useful tool to reduce capsid immunogenicity in AAV vector–mediated gene transfer.