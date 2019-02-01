Targeting FOXA1-mediated repression of TGF-β signaling suppresses castration-resistant prostate cancer progression

Integrative genomics analyses reveal TGFB3 as a target of FOXA1-mediated transcriptional repression. FOXA1 is a pioneer factor that recruits AR to accessible chromatin and thus mediates its transcriptional activities (12, 24). We and others have shown that AR can act as a transcription repressor on some target genes (25, 26). As we have recently found that FOXA1 can also directly inhibit gene expression (13, 14), we asked whether and how FOXA1 might also act as a transcriptional repressor. We first performed RNA-Seq profiling of LNCaP cells with control and FOXA1 knockdown. Bioinformatics analysis of triplicate experiments revealed slightly more genes that are induced (591 genes) by FOXA1 than repressed (565 genes) (Figure 1A). Integrative analysis with FOXA1 ChIP-seq data showed that approximately 32% of FOXA1-induced genes and 21% of FOXA1-repressed genes contained at least 1 FOXA1 binding event within 5 kb of their promoters, suggesting that FOXA1 acts as a transcriptional repressor on a significant number of genes, albeit on fewer genes than the induced ones. As FOXA1 is known to bind enhancers, we expanded the analysis to enhancer elements and observed up to 71% of FOXA1-induced and 58% of FOXA1-repressed genes that contained at least 1 FOXA1 binding event within 50 kb around their promoters (Figure 1A). Ranked among the top FOXA1-repressed genes is TGFB3, which contained a strong FOXA1 binding event within 5 kb of its promoter and is upregulated by more than 60-fold upon FOXA1 depletion (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 FOXA1 suppresses TGFB3 gene transcription. (A) Heat map of differentially expressed genes in LNCaP cells infected with control (shCtr) versus shFOXA1 profiled by RNA-seq. FOXA1-regulated genes were selected by DESeq2 with at least 2-fold changes in expression (RPKM) and Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P values less than 0.01. Each row corresponds to one gene and each column one sample. Data shown are log 2 RPKM values. The 4 bar plots on the right indicate FOXA1 ChIP-seq binding within 5 kb, 10 kb, 30 kb or 50 kb of transcription start site (TSS). (B) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes between shCtrl and shFOXA1 LNCaP cells. The x axis represents log 2 (shFOXA1/shCtrl) for each gene, and the y axis shows statistical significance. Orange dots indicate differentially expressed genes (adjusted P ≤ 0.001); light blue dots are genes with insignificant changes; gray dots are genes with less than 2-fold changes. TGFB3 gene is highlighted by a green circle. (C and D) TGFB3 gene expressions (C) and TGF-β3 protein levels (D) are upregulated upon FOXA1 knockdown. LNCaP, VCaP and C4-2B cells were infected with shCtr or shFOXA1 lentivirus followed by puromycin selection, and then analyzed by qRT-PCR and Western blots (n = 3, *P < 0.05). (E) FOXA1-WT overexpression rescues FOXA1 loss induced TGFB3 gene expression. LNCaP cells were infected with either shCtr or shFOXA1-knockdown lentivirus with or without FOXA1-WT reexpressing lentivirus and harvested for qRT-PCR analysis (n = 3, *P < 0.05).

To verify that TGFB3 is repressed by FOXA1, we performed FOXA1 knockdown in multiple PC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122367DS1). Quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis using gene-specific primers (Supplemental Table 1) showed that TGFB3 expression is upregulated upon FOXA1 depletion by approximately 140-, 14-, and 10-fold in LNCaP, VCaP, and C4-2B cells, respectively (Figure 1C). Similar results were observed using another shRNA targeting 3′UTR of the FOXA1 gene (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Consistent with this increase in its mRNA levels, TGF-β3 protein was also strongly increased, as demonstrated by Western blotting in all 3 cell lines tested (Figure 1D). Moreover, reintroduction of ectopic FOXA1 to these cells partially dampened the induction of TGFB3, confirming the specificity of this regulation (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1D). In aggregate, our results support that FOXA1 may act as a transcriptional repressor and suggest TGFB3 as a top target.

FOXA1 binds to the TGFB3 enhancer to inhibit its expression. Our previous work has shown that FOXA1 directly represses IL-8 and SLUG gene expression in PC (13, 14). We next investigated the possibility that TGFB3 is also a direct target of FOXA1-mediated transcriptional repression. Analysis of FOXA1 ChIP-seq previously performed in LNCaP cells (13) identified strong FOXA1 binding at an enhancer of approximately 3.7 kb upstream of the TGFB3 gene promoter (Figure 2A). Further, FOXA1 binding at this enhancer was decreased by 27% upon FOXA1 knockdown, supporting an authentic FOXA1 binding event. Similarly, FOXA1 occupied the same site in VCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). To further validate these observations, we carried out FOXA1 ChIP-qPCR analysis. Our data demonstrated very strong FOXA1 occupancy at the TGFB3 enhancer, whereas the TGFB3 promoter was marked with a relatively weaker but still highly significant FOXA1 enrichment (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Further, FOXA1 occupancy on both sites was greatly reduced in FOXA1-knockdown cells, whereas FOXA1 was not significantly enriched at negative control sites, KIAA0066, and an intermediate region between TGFB3 promoter and enhancer. In addition, ChIP-qPCR showed significantly enriched occupancy by active RNA polymerase II (PolII p-Ser-5) and active histone mark H3K4me3 at the TGFB3 promoter following FOXA1 knockdown, being concordant with the increased transcription of TGFB3 (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 FOXA1 protein binds to an upstream enhancer of TGFB3 to inhibit its transcription. (A) Genome browser view showing FOXA1 binding at an upstream TGFB3 enhancer. FOXA1 ChIP-seq was performed in LNCaP shCtr and shFOXA1 cells as previously described (12). The magnitudes of FOXA1 binding peak at this enhancer in shCtr and shFOXA1 were 189.5 and 139.2, respectively. (B) FOXA1 and IgG ChIP were performed in shCtrl and shFOXA1 LNCaP cells and subjected to qPCR using primers flanking the promoter (prom), enhancer (enh), and an intermediate (inter) region (as a negative control) of the TGFB3 gene. KIAA0066 was used as a negative control (n = 3, *P < 0.05). (C and D) ChIP of RNA Pol II (phosphorylated at Ser5) (C) and H3K4me3 (D) was performed in LNCaP cells with shCtr or shFOXA1 knockdown and subjected to qPCR analysis with primers for TGFB3 enhancer and KIAA0066 control gene. (E) Schema of CRISPR/Cas9 editing of FOXA1-bound TGFB3 enhancer region. Distance to TSS of the TGFB3 gene is labeled. The sgRNA sequences are shown in green and FKHD motifs in red. (F and G) LNCaP cells were infected with CRISPR/Cas9 along with control (ctr) or TGFB3 enhancer-targeting sgRNA1 and 2 (gRNA1+2), which were then subjected to control (shCtr) or FOXA1 (shFOXA1) knockdown. Total RNA and genomic DNA were isolated from a pooled population of cells under each condition. Genomic DNA were subjected to PCR using primers F and R as labeled in panel E. The top PCR band indicates the full-length WT PCR amplicons, whereas the lower band indicates the CRISPR-edited PCR amplicon, with about 25% editing rate (F). RNA were subjected to qRT-PCR to measure TGFB3 gene expression, and normalized to GAPDH (G).

To demonstrate that FOXA1 binding at the upstream enhancer indeed inhibits TGFB3 gene transcription in vivo, we used a lentiviral CRISPR/Cas9 editing system to delete the enhancer elements with small guide RNAs (sgRNAs). Motif analysis revealed 3 consensus forkhead (FKHD) motifs localized within the ChIP-seq FOXA1 binding peak, and sgRNAs were designed to delete a fragment covering all 3 motifs (Figure 2E). As LNCaP is a polyploidy cell line, it is challenging to delete a target region from all copies of chromosomes using CRISPR/Cas9. Further, as LNCaP cells lose their normal morphology when grown in isolation, it is not practical to select an individual clone to grow out using CRISPR/Cas9 deletion. We thus opted to analyze a heterogeneous population of edited and unedited cells. PCR analysis of genomic DNA from a pooled population revealed approximately 25% of editing, comparing the PCR products of the WT and deleted alleles (Figure 2F). Importantly, qRT-PCR analysis demonstrated that CRISPR-mediated enhancer deletion in only one-fourth of the cell population was able to substantially restore the transcription of TGFB3 gene, comparing cells transfected with TGFB3-targeting gRNAs to those with control gRNAs. TGFB3 expression in the pooled population was further increased upon FOXA1 knockdown (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2C), which can be accounted for by the unedited cells. Taken together, these results strongly support that FOXA1 binds to an upstream enhancer to directly repress TGFB3 transcription.

FOXA1 loss activates TGF-β signaling in prostate cancer cells. As FOXA1 depletion substantially increased the expression of TGFB3, we next asked whether it might lead to activation of TGF-β signal transduction. This may establish TGF-β as a therapeutic target, as previous studies have reported FOXA1 downregulation in CRPC and neuroendocrine PC (NEPC) patient tumors (10, 13, 14). We first attempted to identify a relevant PC model for the study of TGF-β signaling by examining the expression of essential TGF-β receptors, TGFBR1 and TGFBR2, in a panel of PC cell lines. Our data revealed that TGFBR1 was expressed at abundant levels in most of the PC cell lines, whereas TGFBR2 expression was much more variable with magnitudes of differences between cell lines (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). This is consistent with previous reports of TGFBR2 repression in some PCs (27). TGFBR2 was barely expressed in most of the AR-positive cell lines, with VCaP having the highest expression. In order to generate highly sensitive AR-positive PC models, we overexpressed the TGFBR2 gene in LNCaP and C4-2B cells to generate TGFBR2 (RII) stable cell lines. Next, we treated these cell lines with TGF-β1 to test their responsiveness to TGF-β ligands. In concordance with their respective TGFBR2 levels, both LNCaP-RII and C4-2B–RII stable cells were highly responsive to TGF-β1 stimulation, as indicated by a dramatic increase of pSMAD2 levels, whereas the control LNCaP and C4-2B cells with empty vector expression failed to respond (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3C). On the other hand, TGFBR2-positive VCaP cells showed a weak but consistent increase of pSMAD2 upon TGF-β1 stimulation (Figure 3A, right panel). In all responsive cell lines, TGFBR1 inhibitors (LY2157299 or SB525334) are highly effective in blocking TGF-β signaling.

Figure 3 FOXA1 loss activates TGF-β signaling in PC cells. (A and B) LNCaP-Ctrl, LNCaP-RII, and VCaP cell lines were treated with DMSO or 5 ng/ml TGF-β1 ligand for 4 days, with or without subsequent 10 μM LY2157299 treatment for 1 day. Cells were then collected and analyzed by Western blotting. (B and C) Conditioned medium (CM) from FOXA1-knockdown cells induces TGF-β signaling. Conditioned media were collected from stable shCtr and shFOXA1 LNCaP-RII (B) or VCaP (C) cells and added to their corresponding parental cell line for 3 days for Western blot analysis (left panels). Conditioned media were also added to LNCaP-RII or VCaP cells, which had been transfected with a SBE-luciferase reporter construct for 2 days and then harvested for luciferase assay (right panels). RLA: relative luciferase activity; n = 3; *P < 0.05. (D) Heatmap showing the expression TGF-β pathway genes in control and FOXA1-knockdown LNCaP cells as profiled by RNA-seq. (E) TGFBR2 gene expressions are upregulated upon FOXA1 knockdown. LNCaP, VCaP, and C4-2B cells were infected with shCtr or shFOXA1-knockdown lentivirus followed by puromycin selection, and then analyzed by qRT-PCR (n = 3, *P < 0.05). (F and G) GSEA and heatmaps showing the enriched expression of a TGF-β3–induced gene signature in FOXA1-knockdown cells (F), which were rescued by 10 μM LY2157299 treatment (G).

Next, we attempted to investigate how FOXA1 regulates TGF-β signaling. As TGF-β3 is a secreted protein, we tested whether conditioned medium (CM) from FOXA1-knockdown cells was able to induce TGF-β signaling in parental cells. First, we treated the highly responsive LNCaP-RII cells with CM collected from LNCaP-RII cells with either control or FOXA1 knockdown. Western blot analysis showed a clearly increased amount of pSMAD2 in cells treated with FOXA1-knockdown CM (Figure 3B). As activated pSMAD2 is known to translocate into nucleus where it binds Smad binding elements (SBEs) to regulate target gene transcription (28), we transfected a SBE-driven luciferase reporter construct into LNCaP-RII cells. Luciferase assay demonstrated that CM from FOXA1-knockdown cells greatly increased SBE-driven luciferase reporter activities, in concordance with increased pSMAD levels. To further explore the use of an endogenous system, we stimulated VCaP cells with CM derived from either control or FOXA1-depleted VCaP cells. Western blotting and luciferase assays confirmed similar activation of TGF-β signaling, as indicated by pSMAD2 level and SBE luciferase activities, by CM from FOXA1-depleted cells (Figure 3C).

Once we confirmed that CM from FOXA1-depleted cells is sufficient to turn on TGF-β signaling, we asked whether the TGF-β pathway may be activated in FOXA1-depleted LNCaP cells. Interestingly, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) showed a trend of significant upregulation of KEGG_TGFB_pathway genes in LNCaP cells following FOXA1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Almost all TGF-β ligands and receptors were upregulated, except TGFBR1, which was reduced by 1.6-fold but was still highly abundant with a RPKM (reads per kilobase of transcript, per million mapped) of about 2.8 (Figure 3D). In particular, we observed that TGFBR2, which is dynamically regulated during cancer progression (27), was increased upon FOXA1 knockdown by 2.9-fold, from a RPKM of 0.14 to 0.40. This dramatic increase of TGFBR2 may sensitize LNCaP cells to TGF-β ligands, accounting at least partially for the overall activation of TGF-β signaling in FOXA1-knockdown LNCaP cells. Through qRT-PCR analysis, we confirmed that TGFBR2 expression increased upon FOXA1 depletion by approximately 5.8-, 1.6-, and 6-fold in LNCaP, VCaP, and C4-2B cells, respectively (Figure 3E).

To elucidate global correlation between FOXA1 and TGF-β signaling, we first performed expression profiling of LNCaP-RII cells stimulated with either control or TGF-β3 and derived TGF-β3–induced and –repressed gene signatures. GSEA analysis revealed that TGF-β3–induced genes were significantly upregulated in FOXA1-knockdown LNCaP cells relative to control cells, whereas TGF-β3–repressed genes were remarkably downregulated (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3F). Most importantly, treatment of FOXA1-knockdown cells with LY2157299 decreased TGF-β3–induced gene expression, whereas it restored TGF-β3–repressed gene expression, fully rescuing the effects of FOXA1 loss (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3G). Further, analysis of SU2C and TCGA PC data sets revealed that TGF-β3–induced genes were enriched for upregulation, whereas TGF-β3–repressed genes were decreased in FOXA1-low PC (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I), supporting the pathological relevance of the FOXA1-TGFB3 axis. Examination of limited cases with FOXA1 mutations did not reveal a strong correlation with TGF-β signature, potentially due to their variable levels of FOXA1 expression. Altogether, we conclude that FOXA1 loss increased the expression of multiple TGF-β ligands and receptors, leading to active TGF-β signaling in PC.

FOXA1 loss induced cell invasion and EMT, which is blocked by TGF-β receptor I inhibitors. Studies have previously reported that FOXA1 loss induces EMT and increases PC cell invasion (13, 14). To determine whether its target gene TGFB3 produces similar effects, we treated LNCaP-RII, C4-2B–RII, and VCaP cells with recombinant TGF-β3 ligand. Our results confirmed enhanced cell invasion in all 3 cell lines following TGF-β3 stimulation, which was blocked by LY2157299 or SB525334 treatment (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Next, we investigated the functional significance of FOXA1 regulation of TGFB3 expression. Invasion assays using Matrigel revealed that FOXA1 loss indeed induced LNCaP cell invasion, which was blocked by concurrent LY2157299 treatment (Figure 4B). Similar results were also observed in VCaP and C4-2B cells (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4C), indicating TGF-β signaling as an important downstream mediator of FOXA1 loss–induced cell invasion. As controls, we showed that LY2157299 did not affect cell proliferation, thus precluding the potential of different cell numbers in confounding cell invasion (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). In addition, we found that LY2157299 treatment did not affect the invasion of their parental cell lines that do not express a sufficient amount of TGFBR1, supporting target specificity (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 LY2157299 suppresses FOXA1-loss–induced cell invasion and EMT. (A)TGF-β3 treatment enhances cell invasion, which can be blocked by LY2157299. LNCaP-RII cells were treated with 5 ng/ml TGF-β3 ligand for 4 days, followed by 10 μM LY2157299 treatment for 1 day and subjected to Matrigel invasion assay. (B and C) Matrigel invasion assay of shCtr or shFOXA1 LNCaP (B) or VCaP (C) cells with or without 10 μM LY2157299 treatment for 1 day. The number of invaded cells per ×20 objective field was counted from 3 fields per conditions (right panels) (n = 3; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test). (D) Immunofluorescence staining showing EMT-like changes of cell morphology upon FOXA1 knockdown in LNCaP cells, which was reversed by LY2157299 treatment. Cells were stained for DAPI, FOXA1, and epithelial marker E-cadherin. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Interestingly, we observed that FOXA1 knockdown in LNCaP cells led to a more dispersed and fibroblastic morphology that is typical of EMT, which is consistent with our previous reports (13, 14). Importantly, LY2157299 treatment partially reversed the effects, leading to better-defined, epithelial-like cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4H). Further, immunofluorescent staining showed that control LNCaP cells exhibited normal E-cadherin staining at the cell membrane on cell-cell contacts, showing sharp fluorescent lining of the cell membrane. However, this well-defined pattern of E-cadherin membrane staining was lost in FOXA1-depleted cells, but was rescued upon concurrent LY2157299 treatment. Taken together, our results demonstrated that enhanced TGF-β signaling is a critical mediator of FOXA1-loss–induced EMT and cell motility, which can be effectively blocked by LY2157299.

The FOXA1–TGF-β–SMAD axis is deregulated in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. We and others have previously reported that the FOXA1 mRNA level is decreased in CRPC as compared with primary PC in a majority of publically available PC data sets (10, 13). To validate the clinical relevance of the FOXA1–TGF-β–SMAD axis, we first examined by immunohistochemistry the protein levels of FOXA1 in tissue microarrays (TMAs) of human PC tissues. Consistent with its role as an epithelial transcription factor, FOXA1 showed strong and punctuated nuclear staining exclusively in prostate epithelial cells (Figure 5A). Further, more than 90% of the cases of primary PC stained positive for FOXA1, half of which showed very strong staining (Figure 5B). In great contrast, nearly 60% of the metastatic CRPC cases exhibited absent FOXA1 staining and another 15% showed weak staining, although it is also clear that some CRPC tissues maintained moderate to strong FOXA1 staining.

Figure 5 FOXA1 protein levels are decreased, whereas pSMAD is increased in metastatic CRPC as compared with primary PC. Immunohistochemistry staining was performed in TMA of primary prostate tumors and metastatic CRPC with indicated antibodies. (A and C) Representative images of FOXA1 (A) and pSMAD2 (C) staining in a primary tumor (top) and a CRPC tumor (bottom). Scale bars: 200 μm. (B and D) Quantification of FOXA1 (B) and pSMAD2 (D) staining intensities in primary PC and CRPC samples.

In matched sets of TMAs, we also performed immunohistochemistry for pSMAD2 as a marker of TGF-β signaling. The staining of pSMAD2 is mostly in the nuclei (Figure 5C). In contrast to reduced FOXA1 staining from primary PC to CRPC, we found an increased trend of pSMAD staining upon disease progression, although the difference between primary PC and CRPC was not as striking as FOXA1 staining. About 30% of primary PC cases were pSMAD2-negative, whereas almost all CRPC cases stained positive for pSMAD2 (Figure 5D). Out of these, nearly 50% of the CRPC cases exhibited strong staining, whereas only 20% of primary tumor cases showed strong pSMAD2 staining. Therefore, TMA of clinical specimens confirmed the loss of FOXA1 and the elevation of TGF-β signaling in metastatic CRPC as compared with primary PC.

Enzalutamide and LY2157299 showed synergistic effects in inhibiting prostate cancer progression in vitro. As it has been largely impractical in the clinic to restore the expression and function of a lost gene such as FOXA1, we proposed to target its key downstream pathways that are elevated. We have recently shown that FOXA1 loss leads to CRPC progression through upregulation of AR signaling in the milieu of low androgen (12). In the present study, we present evidence that FOXA1 knockdown induces TGF-β signaling. Thus, it may be beneficial to use TGF-β inhibitors in conjunction with AR antagonists in CRPC. This strategy is appealing also because Enz alone has been previously shown to induce EMT and xenograft tumor metastasis (29), which may be blocked by TGF-β pathway inhibition. On the other hand, TGF-β signaling has been reported to enhance AR signaling, which should be abolished by concurrent use of Enz. To test this hypothesis, we treated VCaP cells with TGF-β3, Enz, LY2157299, or their combinations (Figure 6, A and B). Western blot analysis confirmed that TGF-β3 stimulation indeed increased prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level, in addition to inducing pSMAD. On the other hand, Enz treatment, though it reduced PSA, inadvertently increased pSMAD2. Most importantly, Enz and LY2157299 drug combination reduced both PSA and pSMAD2 levels.

Figure 6 Enzalutamide and LY2157299 drug combination synergistically inhibit prostate cancer cell invasion. (A) Western blot analysis of PSA and pSMAD2 in VCaP cells treated with 5 ng/ml TGF-β3, 10μM Enz, and/or 10 μM LY2157299 for 24 hours. (B) The relative PSA band intensity was quantified and normalized to GAPDH. (C and D) Matrigel assays of VCaP cells that were treated with vehicle control, 10 μM Enz, 10 μM LY2157299, or their combination in the absence (C) or presence of 5 ng/ml TGF-β3 ligand (D). (E) Matrigel assays of LNCaP-RII stable cells treated with vehicle control, 10 μM Enz, 10 μM LY2157299, or their combination. Original magnification, C–E: ×20.

To examine the functional effects of this drug combination, we next treated VCaP with either Enz or LY2157299 as a single agent or in combination. Cell invasion assay revealed that LY2157299 suppressed VCaP cell invasion as expected and also reduced invasion of Enz-treated cells (Figure 6C). To better model CRPC in the tumor environment with increased TGF-β signaling, we pretreated VCaP cells with TGF-β3 before testing for drug effects. Cell invasion assays showed strong synergistic effects of Enz and LY2157299 in suppressing VCaP cell invasion in the milieu of active TGF-β signaling (Figure 6D). As controls, we examined proliferation of these cells. First, we found that either TGF-β3 stimulation or LY2157299 as a single agent did not alter VCaP cell growth (Supplemental Figure 5A). Importantly, we observed a synergy between LY2157299 and Enz in inhibiting VCaP cell growth either in the presence or absence of TGF-β3 stimulation.

To further validate the drug combination in additional models, we examined LNCaP-RII and its control cells. We found that Enz treatment significantly increased, whereas LY2157299 decreased, LNCaP-RII cell invasion (Figure 6E). Moreover, drug combination showed that LY2157299 blocked Enz-induced invasion of LNCaP-RII cells, consistent with VCaP data. By contrast, Enz treatment did not seem to increase LNCaP cell invasion, potentially due to cell growth inhibition, and drug combination did not strongly affect the invasiveness of LNCaP cells, which have low endogenous TGF-β signaling (Supplemental Figure 5B). Interestingly, unlike VCaP cells, the drug combination did not appear to inhibit LNCaP control and LNCaP-RII cell growth (Supplemental Figure 5C). In aggregate, our data demonstrated a consistent role of LY2157299 in strongly inhibiting TGF-β–induced and Enz-induced PC cell invasion.

Enzalutamide and LY2157299 drug combination blocked xenograft prostate tumor growth and metastasis. As we had demonstrated synergistic effects of Enz and LY2157299 in suppressing PC in vitro, we next sought to test whether simultaneous treatment with LY2157299 would sensitize CRPC tumors to Enz in animal models. VCaP cells were inoculated subcutaneously into the right flanks of immune-deficient mice. Xenograft tumors were established in a majority of the mice after 4 weeks of inoculation, and the mice were castrated (Supplemental Figure 6A). Once CRPC tumors were stabilized, usually within 2 weeks, mice were randomized to receive treatment with vehicle, Enz alone, or Enz in combination with LY2157299. Measurements of tumor sizes over time revealed that Enz alone only slightly delayed the growth of xenograft CRPC tumors. On the other hand, xenograft tumors treated with LY2157299 and Enz drug combination failed to grow over the treatment window of 31 days (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Enzalutamide and LY2157299 drug combination blocks xenograft prostate tumor growth and metastasis. (A) Castrated mice bearing VCaP xenografts received vehicle, Enz (oral, 10 mg/kg) alone or in combination with LY2157299 (oral, 75 mg/kg) 5 days per week for 33 days. Mean tumor volume ± SEM is shown. Significance was calculated using ANOVA, P < 0.05. (B) At the endpoint, mice were euthanized and femurs (bone marrow) were dissected. Genomic DNA were isolated and analyzed for metastasized cells by measuring human Alu sequence (by Alu-qPCR). (C and D) Immunohistochemistry was performed in tumor sections isolated from xenograft mice with the indicated antibodies and H&E staining. Representative images are shown. Scale bars: 50 μm.

As previous studies have reported that Enz as a single agent induces xenograft tumor metastasis (29), and our data showed that TGF-β3 signaling was inadvertently increased by Enz in cell lines, we examined tumor metastasis from the quantification of human alu sequences by real-time PCR (Alu-qPCR). Our results showed substantially increased rates of metastasis to femur in Enz-treated mice as compared with controls, whereas concurrent treatment with LY2157299 rescued this unfavorable metastatic effect (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Through IHC staining of xenograft tumors collected at the end of the study, we confirmed that Enz-treated mice indeed have induced pSMAD2, consistent with our in vitro data. This increase in pSMAD was fully abolished by concurrent LY2157299 treatment (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 6C). Further, cell proliferation was examined by Ki-67 staining, which showed relatively lower growth in mice treated with Enz and LY2157299, in agreement with the observed tumor growth rates (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 6D). In summary, these data demonstrated that inhibition of TGF-β signaling using LY2157299 enhanced the efficacy of Enz in suppressing CRPC xenograft tumor growth and metastasis.