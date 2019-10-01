Lysophosphatidic acid–induced YAP/TAZ activation promotes developmental angiogenesis by repressing Notch ligand Dll4

In this study, we identified LPA4 and LPA6 as LPA receptors responsible for embryonic angiogenesis. All Lpa4;Lpa6-DKO embryos died by E11.5 due to global vascular deficiencies that were not seen in mice deficient in either Lpa4 or Lpa6. We note that the vascular phenotypes of Lpa4;Lpa6-DKO embryos, such as pericardial effusion, enlarged dorsal aortae, and poor vascular networks, are very similar to those of Atx-KO, Gna12;Gna13-DKO, and Rock1;Rock2-DKO mice (12–14). These results strongly indicate that by activating Gα12/Gα13 and ROCKI/II, both LPA4 and LPA6 mediate LPA-induced embryonic angiogenesis in a coordinated manner.

Certain anomalies of Lpa4;Lpa6-DKO embryos, such as pericardial effusion, axial turning defects, and apparent lack of mesodermal segmentation, have been commonly observed in embryos with gain-of-function and loss-of-function mutations for Notch signaling (25, 27, 47). Given that Dll4-overexpressing mice (as gain-of-function mutants; ref. 27) possessed enlarged aortae as observed in Lpa4;Lpa6-DKO mice, it is likely that LPA–LPA4/LPA6 signaling suppresses Notch signaling during embryonic development. This conclusion is supported by the phenotypes of Notch1;Notch4-DKO and Dll4-Het embryos (as loss-of-function mutants; refs. 25, 47), both of which exhibited decreased diameter of the dorsal aortae.

Selective binding of ligand-activated GPCRs to their appropriate Gα proteins is critical for signal transduction (48). In this study, we used HUVECs, which endogenously expressed LPA1, LPA4, and LPA6, to reveal the mechanisms behind LPA4/LPA6–mediated angiogenesis. Luciferase reporter assay showed that LPA activates the Gα12/Gα13–Rho–ROCK signaling pathway, which was attenuated by LPA4 and/or LPA6 siRNAs, but not the LPA1/LPA3 antagonist Ki16425. On the other hand, our examinations of calcium influx and intracellular cAMP level changes indicated that LPA did not activate Gαq, Gαi, or Gαs protein in HUVECs. We previously reported that heterologously expressed LPA4 activates all classes of Gα proteins, Gαq, Gαi, Gαs, and Gα12/Gα13 proteins, in some cells other than HUVECs (6). Thus, the coupling efficiency of LPA4 to Gαq, Gαi, and Gαs proteins might depend on the cell type, the culture conditions, or the receptor expression levels. With regard to LPA6, studies by 3 independent groups, including us, have established a consensus that LPA6 couples to Gα12/Gα13–Rho–ROCK activation pathways (8, 49, 50). Given that Ki16425 had no effect on the Gα12/Gα13–Rho–ROCK signaling pathway, LPA1 is unlikely to couple with Gα12/Gα13 in HUVECs. Instead, LPA1 has been shown to couple to Gαi/Gαo and activate Rac, which functionally antagonizes Rho (51), in primary culture cells (52, 53). However, we detected little or no LPA1 signal in HUVECs, probably as a result of the same coupling inefficiency as observed with LPA4. Taken together, our results suggest that endothelial LPA4/LPA6 signaling contributes to angiogenesis mainly by activation of Gα12/Gα13. This appears to be consistent with previous reports by Guan and colleagues that LPA and thrombin activate YAP/TAZ through specific GPCRs that couple to Gα12/Gα13 (30, 54), as will be discussed later.

The question remains of why 2 LPA receptors are essential in ECs for proper angiogenesis. Previously, we revealed that LPA4 and LPA6 had distinct ligand selectivities for LPA species (6). For example, LPA6 is more potently activated by LPA with an acyl chain at the sn-2 position (2-acyl-LPA) rather than the sn-1 position (1-acyl-LPA), whereas LPA4 shows a ligand preference for 1-acyl-LPA over 2-acyl-LPA. Therefore, both LPA species appear to be sensed effectively by the coordinated action of endothelial LPA4 and LPA6, enabling them to contribute to proper angiogenesis.

Some endothelial GPCRs, such as thrombin receptor (PAR1) and sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1P1), thus far have been suggested to control developmental angiogenesis by the phenotypes of mice deficient in each receptor (55, 56). However, as far as we know, there have been no reports on GPCRs that mediate developmental angiogenesis by regulating DLL4/Notch signaling in ECs. Our in vitro studies using HUVECs demonstrated that LPA4 and LPA6 suppress DLL4 expression in a coordinated manner. Consistent with this, we revealed that concomitant loss of LPA4 and LPA6 in retinal ECs resulted in increased expression of Dll4, suggesting that endothelial LPA4/LPA6 signaling regulates Dll4 expression also in vivo.

We also demonstrated that pharmacological and siRNA-mediated targeting of YAP/TAZ increased the expression of DLL4 and its target genes. Although a recent study reported similar results in HUVECs (36), it is noteworthy that the Notch inhibitor DAPT restored the sprouting defects of YAP/TAZ siRNA–treated HUVECs in our study. YAP/TAZ–mediated DLL4 suppression is likely to be involved in LPA4/LPA6–mediated sprouting angiogenesis, as DAPT again restored sprouting defects in LPA4/LPA6 siRNA–treated HUVECs. More importantly, DAPT ameliorated impaired retinal angiogenesis in Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC mice as seen in Nrf2-KO, Jag1-KO, and Git1-KO mice (57–59). All of these mice displayed upregulated Dll4 expression in ECs. YAP nuclear localization was impaired in the angiogenic front of Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC retinas. Several independent studies have revealed that endothelial YAP/TAZ mediate sprouting angiogenesis (31–36). In this context, we propose LPA4 and LPA6 as regulators of sprouting angiogenesis that repress DLL4 expression by activating YAP/TAZ in ECs.

Nuclear YAP in ECs plays a substantial role in sprouting angiogenesis in response to various stimuli (31, 32, 34). In the present study, a reduction in both nuclear and cytoplasmic YAP by siRNA resulted in an increase in DLL4 expression in HUVECs. Meanwhile, when HUVECs were cultured under serum-starved or overconfluent conditions, nuclear localization of YAP was decreased concomitantly with an increase in DLL4 expression. Similar results were obtained by blocking of ROCK activity, which led to the predominant cytoplasmic retention of YAP. Furthermore, transient expression of the nuclear-localized YAP-5SA mutant remarkably reduced DLL4 expression. Thus, these results consistently suggest that nuclear YAP/TAZ suppress endothelial DLL4 expression (Figure 12). Indeed, Barry et al. previously showed that transgenic overexpression of a phospho-deficient YAP mutant, which exhibits enhanced nuclear localization, repressed Dll4 gene expression in mouse intestinal epithelium (60). The involvement of nuclear YAP/TAZ in LPA4/LPA6–induced angiogenesis could provide a possible reason for the apparently milder phenotypes of Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC retinas compared with those observed in Yap;TaziΔEC retinas (31–33, 36), as cytoplasmic YAP/TAZ also exert angiogenic functions in ECs. In particular, YAP/TAZ regulate CDC42 in the migration of tip ECs (33). A number of studies demonstrated that TEAD transcription factors mediate the nuclear function of YAP/TAZ (28). Although YAP/TAZ generally function as transcriptional coactivators, YAP/TAZ reportedly repress transcription of numerous target genes in the nucleus in association with TEAD (44, 61). Our present study, however, provides data supporting the idea that YAP/TAZ suppress DLL4 expression independently of TEAD.

Figure 12 A working model showing that LPA regulates sprouting angiogenesis via a mechanism that involves LPA4/LPA6, Gα12/Gα13, Rho, ROCK, actin polymerization, YAP/TAZ, and DLL4. Endothelial LPA4 and LPA6 activate Gα12/Gα13–Rho–ROCK signaling, which induces actin polymerization and nuclear localization of YAP/TAZ. Nuclear YAP/TAZ repress DLL4 expression by inhibiting the Akt signaling.

In addition to the TEAD-independent function, our data suggested that YAP/TAZ repress Akt activity, which induces DLL4 expression in a manner dependent on β-catenin and NICD in ECs (Figure 12). This proposed molecular mechanism is plausible, given that NICD and β-catenin are indispensable for the Akt-induced DLL4 transcription in HUVECs (22, 46). Although Manderfield et al. demonstrated that YAP and NICD physically interact and modulate gene transcription in mouse aortic smooth muscle cells (62), we observed no obvious binding of YAP with NICD or with β-catenin in HUVECs under our experimental conditions (our unpublished observations). We therefore concluded that YAP/TAZ appear to repress DLL4 induction by inhibiting the Akt signaling pathway rather than by interacting directly with and inhibiting the function of NICD or β-catenin. Further studies, however, are warranted to clarify the detailed molecular mechanism. In this context, it is interesting to note that the stress-responsive transcription factor NRF2 represses endothelial DLL4 expression by blocking Akt signaling to promote sprouting angiogenesis (57).

Lipid phosphate phosphatase 3 (LPP3) is an ectoenzyme expressed on the surface of ECs and seems to contribute predominantly to the degradation of LPA in blood (63). Yukiura et al. reported that LPP3 is expressed locally in HUVECs, i.e., LPP3 is localized to cell-cell contact sites rather than noncontact sites (64). This report suggested that LPP3 is likely to restrict LPA signaling at the subcellular level and that endothelial LPA4/LPA6 signaling may be dominant in the angiogenic front of the mouse retinal vessels. This assumption is further in line with our observation that YAP localized preferentially in nuclei of mouse ECs at the angiogenic front in an LPA4/LPA6–dependent manner. The positional restriction of LPA4/LPA6 functions in retinal vessels may also account for the apparently milder phenotypes of Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC retinas compared with the phenotypes of Yap;TaziΔEC retinas (31–33, 36), as endothelial YAP/TAZ are regulated by various extracellular cues other than LPA, including mechanical stimuli (34, 65) and receptor ligands (32, 54).

In cooperation with VEGF signaling, Notch signaling contributes to specify and balance the tip and stalk cell phenotypes during the angiogenic sprouting process (66). High expression of DLL4 in filopodia-rich endothelial tip cells, which lead and guide new sprouts (67), is thought to activate Notch and to suppress the tip cell phenotype in adjacent (stalk) ECs by reducing sensitivity to the angiogenic activity of VEGF-A. Additionally, Notch activation by Dll4-presenting tip cells has been suggested to act as a positive regulator of Dll4 transcription in adjacent stalk cells (Figure 12) (68). Notably, studies using mice deficient in Notch signaling inhibitor molecules, including Jagged1 and GIT1, revealed that stalk cells possess an intrinsic ability to reciprocally activate Notch in adjacent tip cells (58, 59). Jagged1 and GIT1 deficiencies remarkably enhanced Dll4 expression in both tip and stalk cells because of an amplified Dll4-Notch-Dll4 positive-feedback loop at the angiogenic front. Because LPA4/LPA6 signaling inhibits Notch signaling by repressing Dll4 transcription, the Dll4-Notch-Dll4 positive-feedback loop is probably amplified in ECs at the angiogenic front of Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC retinas. Thus, we interpret that, as in Jag1-KO and Git1-KO ECs, Dll4 upregulation in Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC ECs inhibits formation and also potentiation of tip cells. Indeed, we found that tip cells in the Lpa4;Lpa6iΔEC retina were less numerous and exhibited reductions in number and length of sprouting filopodia.

Sprouting angiogenesis is a multistep process including tip cell formation and stalk cell proliferation (66). In our in vitro assays, knockdown of LPA4/LPA6, Gα12/Gα13, or YAP/TAZ consistently led to sprouting defects of HUVECs. Furthermore, knockdown of LPA4/LPA6 blocked EC proliferation, suggesting that the LPA4/LPA6–Gα12/Gα13–YAP/TAZ signaling pathway is involved in sprouting angiogenesis also by promoting the proliferation of EC. This is in agreement with previous reports that demonstrated that YAP and TAZ were required for EC proliferation (31, 33). Similarly, there is a report indicating that LPA promoted the proliferation of human corneal ECs via YAP activation (69).

In conclusion, we identified endothelial LPA4 and LPA6 as crucial receptors of LPA during sprouting angiogenesis. The LPA4/LPA6–mediated Gα12/Gα13 signaling pathway likely downregulates DLL4 expression via YAP/TAZ activation (Figure 12). Sprouting angiogenesis is followed by vessel remodeling and pruning to form vascular networks under both developmental and pathological conditions. Thus, our findings may provide a molecular basis for targeting vascular development as a potential therapeutic strategy for pathological angiogenesis, particularly associated with cancer, age-related macular degeneration, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis.