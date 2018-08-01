Vaginal epidermal dendritic cells: defense against HIV-1 or a safe haven?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI121744

Address correspondence to: Vincent Piguet, Dermatology, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Women’s College Hospital, 76 Grenville Street, Office 6425, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1B2, Canada. Phone: 416.323.6400 ext 5825; Email: vincent.piguet@utoronto.ca .

1 Division of Dermatology, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

1 Division of Dermatology, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Langerhans cells (LCs) are likely among the first targets of HIV-1 infection due to their localization in mucosal tissues. In their recent work, Pena-Cruz and colleagues were able to study HIV-1 infection in vaginal epithelial DCs (VEDCs), termed CD1a+ VEDCs. They show that VEDCs are distinct from other blood- and tissue-derived DCs or LCs because they express the protein langerin but not the lectin receptor DC-SIGN, and they do not have Birbeck granules. The results from this study indicate that HIV-1 using CXCR4 replicates poorly in VEDCs but that a higher replication for HIV-1 using CCR5 strains is supported by VDECs. Furthermore, Pena-Cruz and colleagues demonstrate that VDECs can represent a viral reservoir in HIV-1–infected virologically suppressed women. As such, VDECs may represent another sanctuary of viral persistence and can be an additional obstacle to viral eradication.

