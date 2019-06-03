Oncolytic virotherapy for small-cell lung cancer induces immune infiltration and prolongs survival

Efficient MYXV viral replication in human SCLC floating spheroid cell clusters and variant adherent cell lines. To study efficiency of MYXV virotherapy against human SCLC cell lines in vitro, we used vMyx-GFP-TdT (GFP under control of a poxvirus early/late promoter and TdTomato under poxvirus p11 late promoter) to score for early and late viral replication phases, respectively. We observed GFP expression, indicating infection/early gene expression, and TdTomato expression, indicating viral replication in both adherent and nonadherent human SCLC cell lines (Figure 1, A and B). In addition, we performed flow cytometry on normal lung epithelial cells and 3 human SCLC cell lines and observed efficient viral infection for each human SCLC cell line tested, with negligible effect on normal cells (Figure 1C; additional quantitation in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). We also measured viral replication efficiency in 2 human SCLC lines at 24 and 48 hours after initial (1 hour) viral attachment and detected at least a 1 log increase in viral titers (Figure 1D). In addition, we tested a modified vMyx-M135KO-GFP (viral M135 gene replaced with GFP, ref. 40), which exhibits attenuated disease in European rabbits but retains enhanced oncolytic properties in cancer cells (41), and therefore proposed it as an optimal agent for clinical phase I testing (Supplemental Figure 2). Since vMyx-M135KO-GFP lacks the TdT reporter, we performed electron microscopy to confirm viral replication with detection of mature and immature viral progeny formation in human SCLC cells (Figure 1E). To determine if MYXV infection elicits an immunogenic cell death, we performed an ATP release assay following MYXV infection (42). We observed a rapid increase in ATP release 4 hours after exposure to either MYXV or the modified vMyx-M135KO-GFP compared with uninfected control cells (Figure 1F), consistent with an immunogenic cell death mechanism for SCLC cells following MYXV exposure. Based on these results, both parental MYXV and modified vMyx-M135KO-GFP were utilized in subsequent in vivo mouse studies.

Figure 1 MYXV infects and replicates in human SCLC cells. (A) Human SCLC cell lines infected with vMyx-GFP-TdT at 10 MOI demonstrating both early (GFP) and late (TdTomato) gene expression for viral replication at 48 hours for cell line H69 and 24 hours for cell line H1048. Scale bars, 200 μm. (B) Expanded human SCLC and control NHBE cell line infected with vMyx-GFP-TdT at 10 MOI. All SCLC cell lines demonstrate both early (GFP) and late (TdTomato) gene expression for replication at 48 hours whereas control cell lines show negligible permissiveness. Scale bars, 50 μm. (C) Quantification of early gene expression 18 hours after infection (1 MOI). For each cell line, the flow cytometry histograms compare vMyx-GFP-TdT–treated cells relative to control cells (no infection). (D) Replication of MYXV in human SCLC cell lines illustrated by the formation of viral progeny 24 and 48 hours after vMyx-GFP-TdT infection. Results are representative of 3 replicates per group, bar showing mean + SD with all data points. ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (E) Transmission electron microscopy of human SCLC H60 cell line 48 hours after infection with vMyx-M135KO-GFP at 10 MOI. Mature virus (MV), immature particles (IV), and nucleus (N) are labeled. MV is visualized in several areas of the cytoplasm. Inset highlights the indicated region showing MV. Scale bar, 2 μm. (F) Immunogenic cell death (ICD) assay illustrates the increase in ATP release compared with control cells (no infection). Results are representative of 4 replicates per group and time point. Data represent mean + SEM.

While SCLC cell lines usually grow as floating spheroid clusters (classic nonadherent phenotype), a subset exhibit an adherent monolayer (variant) morphology (43, 44). Since Seneca Valley picornavirus was previously shown to preferentially infect variant SCLC cells (45), we tested both floating spheroid (cell lines H60, H69, H82) and adherent monolayer (cell lines H372, H446, H1048) subtypes. We observed efficient infection and late viral replication in all tested human SCLC cell lines independent of cell morphology phenotype for both MYXV and the modified vMyx-M135KO-GFP backbone (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 2).

SCLC patient biopsy specimens and an optimized genetically engineered murine SCLC model show scant host immune cell infiltration, and murine SCLC cell lines show efficient MYXV infection and replication. Prior studies have noted that the aggressive phenotype of human SCLC is associated with reduced expression of immune markers and lower PD-L1 biomarker staining compared with non-SCLC samples (9–14). We performed immunohistochemistry on a set of 26 new human SCLC tumor biopsies and observed that 18 of 26 samples (70%) were negative (0 score) for presence of infiltrating CD45+ immune cells and only 1 of 26 samples (4%) exhibited a score of 3 or higher (Figure 2A). All samples were scored by the same pathologist using previously established cut-off criteria, as described in Methods. Tabulated data are included in Supplemental Figure 3.

Figure 2 SCLC patient specimens and a genetically engineered mouse model for SCLC show scant immune cell infiltration. (A) Data from 26 SCLC patient specimens showing CD45 infiltration score (0–3+) defined by CD45+ immunostaining. (B) Dose-dependent study of Ad-Cre delivered by intratracheal injection showing the number of tumor lesions observed at the indicated time points for each Ad-Cre dose. Results are representative of 3 animals per group, and data indicate mean + SD. (C) NCAM-1 (CD56) immunohistochemistry 5 months after intratracheal delivery of Ad-Cre compared with PBS-treated control. Scale bars, 50 μm. (D) IHC of FFPE sections from a p53–/–/Rb1–/–/p130–/– mouse at survival endpoint; CD45 IHC shows negligible infiltrating immune cells and CD3 IHC shows negligible infiltrating T lymphocytes. The advanced SCLC lesion (T) occupies majority of the section with lymph node (LN) upper right confirming CD45 and CD3 reactivity. Scale bars, 400 μm. (E) CD45 and CD3 populations from an enzymatically digested whole lung obtained from adult normal lung (no Ad-Cre tumor induction) (top) or p53–/–/Rb1–/–/p130–/– mouse at survival endpoint (bottom) that confirms IHC results showing few immune cells (CD45+) and T lymphocytes (CD3+) in endpoint SCLC lung. (F) Quantification from whole-lung tissue using control (no Ad-Cre induction; n = 3) and SCLC endpoint (n = 3) showing reduction in immune CD45+ or CD3+ cells and presence of CD45–/CD56+ SCLC tumor cells. Bar showing mean + SD with all data points. ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired Student’s t test.

To test the efficiency of MYXV virotherapy as an effective immunoablative agent in vivo using an immunocompetent SCLC genetically engineered mouse model (GEMM), we first optimized the p53–/–/Rb1–/–/ p130–/– conditional mouse model (46) by limiting dilution of intratracheal adenovirus Cre-recombinase (Ad-Cre) and determined 1 × 106 focus-forming units (FFU) was sufficient to consistently generate fewer SCLC tumorlets per lung section, which more closely simulates human disease (Figure 2B). Undifferentiated neuroendocrine tumorlet foci arising after intratracheal Ad-Cre delivery were confirmed by positive NCAM-1 (CD56) staining (Figure 2C). To examine end-stage advanced disease, we obtained lungs from mice 8–9 months after Ad-Cre delivery and observed SCLC tumors occupying large regions of the lung (Figure 2D). These end-stage SCLC tumors showed scant CD45+ and CD3+ immune cell infiltration as determined by IHC (Figure 2D). Representative flow cytometry analysis of whole-lung, single-cell suspensions confirmed a marked reduction in CD45+ and CD3+ immune cell populations in lungs from advanced SCLC compared with a normal adult mouse lung control (Figure 2E). Quantification was performed in 3 independent mice and showed a statistically significant reduction in immune cell infiltration in endpoint lungs carrying a high CD45–/CD56+ SCLC tumor burden compared with lungs from control mice (Figure 2F). These data suggest tumorlets advancing to end-stage SCLC are associated with reduced potential for cancer immune surveillance.

We also dissected individual SCLC foci to generate syngeneic murine SCLC cell lines that exhibited either adherent (A) or floating spheroid (F) phenotypes. We observed efficient MYXV infection, with early (GFP) and late (TdTomato) gene expression (Figure 3A). Quantification of MYXV infection and early gene expression was performed by flow cytometry and demonstrates efficient infection observed in murine SCLC with a negligible effect on normal murine embryonic fibroblast (MEF) cells (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 1). As tested earlier for human SCLC cells, we quantitated the generation of infectious MYXV progeny in murine SCLC tumor lines and observed a statistically significant enhancement in viral replication (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 4). In addition, as observed earlier with human SCLC cell lines, we detected similar infection efficiency using the modified vMyx-M135KO-GFP in murine SCLC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 5). Five of the 6 human SCLC cell lines tested were generated from patients who had previously received combination chemotherapy, whereas the murine SCLC cell lines were chemotherapy-treatment naive. Since a phase I clinical trial testing oncolytic virotherapy would enroll relapsed SCLC patients associated with the phenotype of cisplatin resistance, we exposed murine SCLC cell line 2.1A to continuous cisplatin with periodic high concentration cisplatin pulses to generate the cisplatin-resistant cell line 2.1A-CR with greater than 5-fold cisplatin resistance (Figure 3D). We show efficient MYXV infection and late viral gene expression/replication in both the cisplatin-resistant cell line (2.1A-CR) and its matched parental treatment–naive cell line (2.1A) (Figure 3E). To determine if murine SCLC undergoes immunogenic cell death following MYXV infection, we performed an ATP release assay. Similar to data collected from human SCLC, we observed a rapid increase in ATP release at 4 hours when compared with ATP release in uninfected control cells, indicating immunogenic cell death following MYXV exposure in murine SCLC (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 MYXV efficiently infects and replicates in murine SCLC and cisplatin-resistant cell lines derived from an optimized GEMM. (A) Murine SCLC cell lines infected with vMyx-GFP-TdT at 10 MOI demonstrating both early (GFP) and late (TdTomato) gene expression for replication at 48 hours. Scale bars, 250 μm. (B) Quantification of early gene expression 18 hours after infection (1 MOI) for each cell line. The flow cytometry histograms compare vMyx-GFP-TdT–treated cells relative to control cells (no infection). (C) Replication of MYXV in murine SCLC cells and a permissive RK13 control cell line illustrated by the formation of viral progeny 72 hours after vMyx-GFP-TdT infection compared with 1 hour (input viral attachment stage). Results are representative of 3 replicates per group. Bar shows mean + SD with all data points. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Viability assay showing a greater than 5-fold increase in GI 50 for the cisplatin-resistant murine SCLC cell line compared with the matched parental murine SCLC cell line. Data represent mean + SD for triplicate samples. (E) Cisplatin-resistant murine SCLC cell lines and the matched parental murine SCLC cell line infected with vMyx-GFP-TdT at 10 MOI demonstrating both early (GFP) and late (TdTomato) gene expression at 12 and 48 hours. Scale bars, 250 μm. (F) Immunogenic cell death (ICD) assay illustrated the increased ATP release compared with control cells (no infection). Results are representative of 4 replicates per group and time point. Data represent mean + SEM. A, adherent phenotype; F, floating spheroid phenotype.

Intrapulmonary MYXV delivery to immunocompetent SCLC GEMM mice induces prolonged host immune cell infiltration in tumor-bearing mice. To test intrapulmonary MYXV delivery, we performed intranasal instillation using 5 × 107 FFU vMyx-FLuc (Firefly luciferase under control of a poxvirus early/late promoter) 3 months after intratracheal Ad-Cre delivery. We observed luciferase signals in bilateral lungs at 3 days (n = 3 mice) with intrapulmonary vMyx-FLuc clearance in vivo by 7 days (n = 3 mice) (Figure 4A). We validated this observation by timed euthanasia after intrapulmonary vMyx-FLuc delivery with detection of luciferase signal exclusively in dissected lungs at 3 days after infection with subsequent viral clearance by 7 days after infection (Figure 4B). We did not detect measurable luciferase in nonpulmonary organs or in PBS-treated mice, indicating that normal noncancerous tissues are essentially nonpermissive for MYXV replication (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 MYXV localizes to the lungs of tumor bearing mice resulting in a prolonged immune response. (A) Bioluminescence imaging of conditional Ad-Cre–treated p53–/–/Rb1–/–/p130–/– mice before treatment, 3 days after treatment, and 7 days after treatment with vMyx-FLuc. vMyx-FLuc was administered by intranasal instillation (5 × 107 FFU in 60 μl PBS). (B) Bioluminescent imaging of resected lungs from conditional Ad-Cre–treated p53–/–/Rb1–/–/p130–/– mice (SCLC positive) at 3 and 7 days after treatment with vMyx-FLuc, compared with resected lungs from control mice lacking p53/Rb1/p130 knockouts (SCLC negative) 3 days after vMyx-FLuc. (C) Timeline indicating experimental design for examining immune responses 30 days after vMyx-M135KO-GFP. Three months after Ad-Cre tumor induction, mice were treated twice with MYXV (5 × 107 FFU in 60 μl PBS) 48 hours apart via intranasal instillation, 30 days after MYXV treatment mice were euthanized and the lungs examined. (D) Histological analysis of mice 30 days after intranasal instillation of PBS or MYXV showing H&E-stained FFPE sections. Higher magnification inset shows effects on individual tumorlets. (E) Anti-CD45 IHC-stained FFPE serial sections. Scale bars, 500 μm.

To determine whether MYXV treatment increases immune cell infiltration in lung tissue and whether it can trigger tumor necrosis, we treated SCLC GEMM mice with 2 doses 48 hours apart of vMyx-GFP-TdT at 5 × 107 FFU by intranasal instillations starting 3 months after intratracheal Ad-Cre delivery (scheme in Figure 4C). Mice were euthanized 30 days after the second viral treatment and subjected to necropsy. H&E stained lung sections examined by a masked veterinary pathologist showed increased frequency of scattered discrete foci of necrosis within tumorlets in lung sections from mice treated with vMyx-M135KO-GFP compared with PBS-treated controls (Figure 4D). In addition, we detected a marked increase in CD45+ immune cell infiltration of lung tissue surrounding tumorlets only in MYXV-treated mice compared with PBS controls, suggesting an enhanced immunostimulatory response following MYXV infection (Figure 4E).

Intrapulmonary MYXV alone or combined with low-dose cisplatin prolongs overall survival of immunocompetent SCLC GEMM mice. To test the efficacy of MYXV oncolytic therapy to prolong survival of SCLC GEMM mice, we performed a survival study (scheme in Figure 5A) testing intrapulmonary vMyx-M135KO-GFP alone (2 doses of 5 × 107 FFU given 38 hours apart, n = 31) or in combination with low-dose cisplatin (2.5 mg/kg, n = 29) compared with PBS-alone (n = 31) or cisplatin-alone (n = 30) controls. Cisplatin was administered by i.p. injection in 4 cycles by treating animals once a week for 3 weeks then allowing 2 weeks rest before starting another cycle (Figure 5A). We observed a statistically significant increase in survival in mice treated with vMyx-M135KO-GFP alone compared with those treated with PBS (P = 0.0016, median survival 217 days versus 149 days) (Figure 5B). Although high-dose cisplatin is an effective cytotoxic agent for neuroendocrine lineage tumors, we selected low-dose cisplatin treatment cycles and did not observe a statistically significant effect on survival used as a single agent when compared with PBS control (P = 0.78, median survival 161.5 days versus 149 days). In contrast, we observed that the combination of low-dose cisplatin plus MYXV showed a striking enhanced prolongation of survival compared with MYXV alone (P = 0.02, median survival 239 days versus 217 days) and PBS-treated controls (P < 0.0001, median survival 149 days) (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 MYXV increases overall survival in conditional p53–/–/Rb1–/–/p130–/– SCLC GEMM. Survival is enhanced when MYXV is combined with low-dose cisplatin. (A) Timeline for survival experiment indicating time of Ad-Cre tumor induction at 6–8 weeks of age, treatment start at 100 days after tumor induction, and the indicated time points for the therapeutic intervention. Mice receiving vMyx-M135KO-GFP were given 2 doses (5 × 107 FFU in 60 μl PBS) 48 hours apart, and cisplatin was administered by i.p. injection (2.5 mg/kg in 100 μl PBS) at the indicated time points. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of the experiment outlined in Figure 3A. Conditional p53–/–/Rb1–/–/p130–/– SCLC mice were randomized into 4 treatment groups. PBS control mice received intranasal instillation and i.p. injections of PBS. Mice treated with MYXV alone received i.p. injections of PBS at the same cisplatin treatment intervals, and the cisplatin-only group received intranasal instillation of PBS at the MYXV treatment interval. Survival data represent 31 mice in the PBS group, 30 mice in the cisplatin (Cis) group, 27 mice in the MYXV group, and 29 mice in the MYXV+Cis group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, NS indicates P > 0.05, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Median survival for each treatment group was as follows: PBS: 149 days (95% CI, 113–213 days); Cis: 161.5 days (95% CI, 150–175 days); MYXV: 217 days (95% CI, 169–243 days); MYXV+Cis: 239 (95% CI, 220–254 days).

MYXV efficiently infects and replicates in primary human SCLC tumor cells and matched patient-derived xenograft tumors. A strategy using intrapulmonary delivery of oncolytic virus may limit the ability to achieve a sufficiently high MOI for direct tumor killing of disseminated disease and would require activation of host immune cell response for an effective local and disseminated antitumor strategy. To test the ability of MYXV at a higher MOI to induce tumor necrosis within SCLC tumor in vivo, we performed direct intratumoral injections into human patient–derived SCLC xenograft (PDX) models as well as immunocompetent syngeneic murine SCLC models. Following informed consent through an IRB-approved clinical study (University of Florida College of Medicine, IRB26857235), primary SCLC cells were collected from medically indicated bronchoscopy from 2 different patients and aliquots were incubated with either vMyx-GFP-TdT or vMyx-M135KO-GFP. At 24 and 48 hours after infection with vMyx-GFP-TdT, each patient sample showed markers for early and late viral gene expression exclusively within scattered SCLC tumor cells admixed within normal epithelial cells that did not exhibit viral replication (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7). In addition, we observed efficient infection with vMyx-M135KO-GFP at 24 hours with further propagation through the sample by 48 hours (Figure 6B). Primary human SCLC cells were also injected into the flanks of immunodeficient (NSG) mice (passage P 0 ) and the resulting SCLC xenograft tumor was excised and reimplanted (passage P 1 ) into additional mice (n = 6) for testing of intratumoral injection and maintenance of the new human SCLC PDX model. Direct intratumoral injections of vMyx-FLuc showed the virus was able to replicate within the xenograft tumor in vivo. The viral signal was detectable at 4 and 7 days after intratumoral injection and subsequently at a lower intensity at 10 days (Figure 6C). To determine the effect on tumor histology within the first week, we sacrificed vMyx-FLuc–treated mice and examined tumor histology at 7 days after treatment. We observed extensive necrosis within sections of MYXV-treated mice whereas control tumors treated with intratumoral PBS showed minimal (<5%) necrosis (n = 6 and representative section using ImageJ analysis for percentage of necrosis shown in Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Primary human SCLC specimen is permissive to MYXV, and a direct intratumoral delivery of MYXV to human SCLC PDX tumors shows viral replication and extensive tumor necrosis. (A) Primary SCLC patient specimen collected from bronchoscopy was immediately infected with vMyx-GFP-TdT at 10 MOI, demonstrating both early (GFP) and late (TdTomato) gene expression for replication at 48 hours. Scale bars, 200 μm. Early infection is evident at 24 hours and replication propagating through the patient specimen is evident by 48 hours. (B) Primary SCLC patient specimen infected with vMyx-M135KO-GFP at 10 MOI shows expression of early/late (GFP) gene expression at 48 hours. Scale bars, 200 μm. vMyx-M135KO-GFP lacks a TdTomato reporter gene and expression of the GFP reporter gene is under a poxvirus synthetic early/late promoter expressing GFP during both infection and replication stages. (C) Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor after direct intratumoral injection (5 × 107 FFU in 50 μl PBS) of vMyx-FLuc expressing Firefly luciferase under poxvirus synthetic early/late promoter indicating viral infection and replication. (D) Histological analysis of H&E stained FFPE sections from PDX tumors at 4 and 7 days after vMyx-FLuc injection (5 × 107 FFU in 50 μl PBS) showing progressively increasing necrosis. vMyx-M135KO-GFP infection illustrates similar necrotic effects as vMyx-FLuc at 7 days. Scale bars, 500 μm. Percentage of tissue area showing necrosis is indicated in each micrograph.

Intratumoral delivery of MYXV to the syngeneic immunocompetent murine SCLC model induces extensive tumor necrosis with marked host immune cell infiltration. We expanded these findings by studying intratumoral MYXV delivery to additional immunodeficient animals carrying SCLC PDX tumors to compare the efficiency of viral clearance using an immunocompetent murine SCLC allograft model. We first generated SCLC allograft tumors in syngeneic immunocompetent mice using independent murine SCLC cell lines derived from our GEMM. These subcutaneous allograft (SQA) tumors were injected intratumorally with either vMyx-FLuc or PBS control (Figure 7A). We observed accelerated clearance of the MYXV luciferase signal in immunocompetent mice by 5 days (n = 4) compared with either the immunodeficient human PDX (n = 3) (Figure 7B) or the immunodeficient murine SCLC xenograft in NSG mice (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting a role for immune cell infiltration in targeting virally infected cells. We observed widespread necrosis of SCLC tumor cells within the syngeneic tumor allograft 7 days after intratumoral injection of vMyx-FLuc, which was associated with marked CD45+ immune cell infiltration as compared with PBS control intratumoral injections (Figure 7C). This result suggests that intratumoral MYXV injection in patients with lung parenchymal or regional chest lymph nodes would induce localized tumor necrosis associated with host immune cell infiltration. To confirm this observation, we delivered intratumoral MYXV or control PBS to a new set of allograft tumor–bearing mice and observed that MYXV significantly delayed tumor growth (Figure 7, D and E). We measured viral clearance from the allograft tumors and observed no effect on animal health or body weight (Supplemental Figure 8). We also tested ex vivo exposure of SCLC tumor cells to either MYXV or PBS control and observed complete loss of tumor development following treatment with MYXV in the allograft immunocompetent model (Figure 7F). This ex vivo exposure to MYXV was also examined in an immunodeficient NSG mouse model, where a similar inhibition of tumor growth was observed (Supplemental Figure 9).