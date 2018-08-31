Th1/Th17 polarization persists following whole-cell pertussis vaccination despite repeated acellular boosters

Differential polarization of pertussis-specific memory CD4+ T cells as a function of childhood vaccination. In a first series of cross-sectional experiments, we examined whether the difference in polarization between aP and wP donors was still detected in adulthood. These donors were originally primed with either aP or wP and were not, to the best of our knowledge, recently vaccinated, at least in the previous 4 years. The age and other general characteristics of this first donor cohort are summarized in Supplemental Table 1A (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121309DS1). By using a pertussis megapool stimulation together with activation-induced marker (AIM) and intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) assays, we were able to successfully detect and confirm, as previously reported (43), that Th polarization as a function of wP and aP childhood vaccination persists upon aP reimmunization in adolescents and adults (Figure 1A). Specifically, we measured IFN-γ, IL-4, and IL-17 responses in the 2 donor cohorts 1 to 3 months after aP boosting and calculated the number of total CD4+ T cells producing each cytokine. We observed a marked polarization toward IL-4–secreting cells in the aP-vaccinated cohort and IFN-γ and IL-17 in the wP-vaccinated cohort. The separate determination of reactivity of pertussis epitopes derived from different antigens is of interest, but was not performed, given the limited amount of cells available for analysis in several of the samples and that the separate testing would have required a 4-fold higher number of cells. As expected, no difference in polarization of responses between the aP and wP cohorts was noted in the case of response to a megapool of epitopes derived from CMV and EBV, ubiquitous pathogens not included in the aP or wP vaccines (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Differential polarization of PT-specific CD4+ T cells as a function of childhood vaccination. IFN-γ–, IL-4–, and IL-17–secreting cells were measured by ICS staining in PT- (A) or CMV/EBV-specific (B) CD4+ T cells by AIM 25 assay. Responses represent the cohorts of donors originally DTaP or DTwP vaccinated, 1 to 3 months after Tdap-boosting vaccination. Each dot represents the number of total CD4+ T cells that were ascribed to each cytokine. For all panels, data are expressed as median ± the interquartile range for each cohort and each data point represent a single donor (n = 23 for each cohort). P value is shown as statistically significant by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

Overall, these data highlight a persistent polarization of T cell responses in adulthood decades after priming and despite continued aP boosting of both cohorts (from 1996 onward as part of the recommend immunization schedule). The much stronger IL-17 polarization was reported as being associated with protection and wP vaccination in mouse and baboon models, but had not been shown for humans (15, 26, 27, 44–46).

Original wP prime, but not aP prime, is associated with higher number of pertussis-specific CD4+ T cells after aP boost. Further studies focused on longitudinal analysis of T cell responses to aP booster in adolescents and adults originally vaccinated with either aP or wP. Specifically, we compared responses in 18- to 19-year-olds originally primed with aP to those of older individuals originally primed with wP (Supplemental Table 1B). Ex vivo T cell responses to pertussis epitopes employing the AIM 25 assay (CD25+OX40+) gating strategy were measured at baseline and 0.5 to 2 months after aP booster (Supplemental Figure 1). The results in Figure 2A show that original wP prime, but not aP prime, was associated with higher ex vivo CD4+ T cell responses after aP boost. Overall, for donors originally vaccinated 18 years (or more) earlier with wP, ex vivo responses were boosted by approximately 2.5-fold. In the case of the donors vaccinated with aP, no significant booster effect was noted at the level of T cell responses.

Figure 2 Original wP prime, but not aP prime, is associated with significantly higher CD4+ T cells after aP boost. (A) Percentage of PT-specific CD4+ memory T cells by AIM 25 assay for donors originally primed with wP or aP vaccine before or after the earliest boost time for each individual (0.5- to 2-month range). Each dot represents a single donor determination followed longitudinally (n = 18 for aP and n = 15 for wP cohorts). Wilcoxon’s paired t test. (B and C) Longitudinal kinetics of PT-specific CD4+ T cell responses after boost represented as fold increase of the percentage of AIM 25 + cells to nonboost responses for aP- or wP-primed cohorts. Data are expressed as median ± the interquartile range for each cohort. B, n = 18 for aP and n = 17 for wP; C, n = 12 for aP and n = 12 for wP. (D) PT-specific CD4+ T cell responses after boost represented as function of age for aP or wP cohorts. Each data point represents the fold increase to nonboost response from each donor (n = 18 for aP and n = 15 for wP cohorts). The best fit of each data set is represented by linear regression lines (black).

The responses of these donors were further analyzed over a 6-month period. This analysis demonstrated that the apparent lack of effective booster effect was not associated with differential kinetics of the responses (Figure 2B). In both cases, the booster effect already peaked at the 1-month time point and waned afterwards (but was significant only for wP donors). These data could not determine whether the peak booster effect occurs before the 1-month time point so that the aP cohort might still be associated with a significant boost, but simply of a brisker and more transient nature. To address this issue, we recruited a third cohort of donors, also originally aP or wP primed (Supplemental Table 1C). In this cohort, responses were followed at days 1, 3, 7, 14, 30, and 60/120 after boost. The results shown in Figure 2C indicate that the peak booster effect was indeed reached at the 1-week point for the wP donors and that, regardless, no significant boost was detected in the donors originally primed with aP.

Finally, we ruled out that the differences observed might be due to differences in age between the 2 cohorts, since the response in terms of booster effect tended to be inversely correlated with age in the wP cohort (opposite trend) (Figure 2D). It would be of interest to investigate in future studies whether the number of boosters or the timing of the boosters in relationship to the most recent booster makes a difference in the responses, since clinical studies indicate that the more boosters that are given, particularly in adolescence, the shorter the duration of protection.

Memory subset composition of pertussis-specific T cells and their molecular markers as a function of aP versus wP priming. To further characterize the responses, we analyzed the expression of CD45RA and CCR7 on the responding T cells. As expected, the response in both aP-primed and wP-primed donors, either before or after the aP boost, was mediated by memory T cells. A trend existed toward higher T central memory (TCM) composition in the case of the wP-primed donors, especially after boost (Figure 3A). Further analysis demonstrated that, indeed, the response to the boost observed in the case of the wP cohort was mediated by both T effector memory (TEM) and TCM, but was more prominent in the case of the TCM subset (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Memory subset composition of PT-specific responses. (A) Percentage of PT-specific CD4+ T cell subsets followed longitudinally (naive T cells [Tn]: CD45RA+CCR7+; effector memory RA T cells [Temra]: CD45RA+CCR7–; TCM: CD45RA–CCR7+; and TEM: CD45RA–CCR7–) gated in AIM 25 + cells. Asterisks indicate median. Minimum and maximum error bars are shown (aP boost: 0.5- to 2-month range; n = 16 for aP and n = 14 for wP cohorts). (B) Longitudinal kinetics of PT-specific CD4+ responses from TCM (left panel) or TEM (right panel) subsets after aP boost. Data are expressed as median ± the interquartile range for each cohort (n = 18 for aP and n = 17 for wP in both panels). (C) Expression of CD69 in aP versus wP cohorts as the percentage of AIM 25 + cells after aP boost (1- to 3-month range). Differences between cohorts analyzed via 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. Each data point represents a single donor determination. n = 20 for each cohort.

We reasoned that the differential responsiveness to the aP booster might be associated with differential expression of T cell markers commonly associated with T cell activation, apoptosis, and exhaustion. To address this possibility, AIM-responsive T cells were examined for the expression of the CD69, CD71, CD27, and CD28 activation markers. In terms of apoptosis markers, we utilized Bcl-2 and FasL. Finally, in terms of exhaustion and anergic markers, we utilized PD-1, PD-L1, Tim3, CTLA-4, KLRG1, and BTLA. With the exception of CD69 (Figure 3C and data not shown), there were no significant differences in the responding T cells of the aP and wP cohorts at the level of activation, exhaustion, and apoptotic pathways.

Original wP or aP prime is associated with equivalent increases of IgG antibody titers and plasmablasts, but not IgG4, after aP boost. Antibody titers to the 4 pertussis antigens, pertussis toxin (PT), pertactin (PRN), filamentous hemagglutinin (FHA), and fimbriae types 2 and 3 (FIM2/3), were measured at baseline and 1 to 3 months after aP booster and represented as overall pertussis response (individual antibody responses to each pertussis antigen are shown in Supplemental Figure 2; these follow similar trends). As shown in Figure 4, A and B, total pertussis antibody titers from both donors originally primed with wP or aP vaccine were generally similar before boost, were equally elevated after an aP boost, and followed a similar kinetic pertussis antibody profile. Antibodies to non-aP antigens (i.e., adenylate cyclase toxin [ACT] or measles) did not significantly increase after aP immunization (data not shown). Levels of pertussis-specific IgG-secreting plasmablasts were also equivalent after an aP boost (Figure 4C). We then evaluated whether the pertussis-specific IgG subclass distribution followed a trend similar to that of Th polarization (Figure 1) after an aP boost by measuring IgG1 and IgG4 pertussis-specific Abs as an indicator for a Th1 or Th2 response, respectively. Both wP- and aP-primed individuals elicited increased pertussis-specific IgG1, but not IgG4, responses following aP immunization (Figure 4, D and E). When assessing relative aP-specific IgG4 changes after immunization, individuals in the aP cohort had significantly elevated aP-specific IgG4 antibodies compared with wP individuals (Figure 4F; 5.1 vs. 0.7 median fold change between time before and time after aP boost, respectively).

Figure 4 wP- and aP-primed donors elicit elevated pertussis-specific IgG and IgG1, but not IgG4, titers after aP boost. (A) Sum of IgG antibody titers for aP antigens (FHA, PT, and PRN) in respective cohorts. Response before and after vaccine analyzed via Wilcoxon’s paired t test. (B) Kinetic representation of antibody titers. (C) Analysis of plasmablast memory B cell responses at day 7 after Tdap boost. Data represent overall Ab secretion against aP antigens as measured by ELISPOT. (D) Sum of pertussis (FHA, PT, PRN, and FIM2/3) IgG1 and (E) IgG4 levels as representative responses to aP for each cohort. Response before and after vaccine analyzed via Wilcoxon’s paired t test. (F) Fold change in aP IgG4 levels after aP boost for each cohort. Data represent average fold change of all aP antigens (PT, FHA, PRN, and FIM2/3) for each individual. Comparison between aP and wP fold change analyzed via Mann-Whitney unpaired t test. For all panels, data are expressed as median ± the interquartile range for each cohort and each data point represents a single donor. n = 19 for aP and n = 14 for wP cohorts except for C, in which n = 20 for aP and n = 24 for wP.

The data above demonstrate that, while total IgG antibody responses were boosted in both aP and wP cohorts and followed IgG subclass distribution corresponding to Th polarization, the T cell response was not effectively boosted in the originally primed aP donors (Figure 2). This suggests that waning immunity is a T cell–specific and not B cell–specific defect.

Transcriptomic profiles of pertussis-specific T cells from aP- versus wP-vaccinated donors. To investigate the nature of the differences between aP and wP original priming, we determined transcriptomic profiles in T cells from wP- and aP-primed donors in response to pertussis megapool stimulation 2 to 3 months after Tdap boost vaccination. These donors were randomly selected among donors for whom sufficient cell numbers were available. AIM-reactive T cells were sorted as a function of memory subsets. As a first step, we ran an unbiased principal component analysis (PCA) (Figure 5A). In the case of pertussis-reactive T cells, wP-TEM cells are clearly separate from aP-TEM cells. Next, we determined the number of genes differentially expressed between aP-TEM and wP-TEM cells that responded to the pertussis megapool, which identified a total of 13 genes with a stringent adjusted P value of less than 0.05 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Comparison of gene expression profiles of PT-stimulated T cells for aP- and wP-vaccinated donors after boost. PT-specific CD4+ T cells were isolated by AIM25 assay and sorted as a function of memory TEM and TCM subsets. RNA-seq was performed. (A) Unbiased PCA of TEM and TCM subsets from aP and wP donors based on the top 1,000 variable genes. Each data point represents a single donor. n = 8 for each cohort. (B) TEM cells from aP and wP donors (n = 8) were clustered based on the 13 differentially expressed genes (adjusted P < 0.05) (C and D) Expression of indicated cytokines and CD69 at the mRNA (n = 8 for each cohort)or protein level. Protein data are represented as percentage of CD69 in AIM 25 + cells (n = 20 for each cohort) or the number of IL-4– and IL-17– (n = 23 for each cohort) or IL-9–secreting (n = 15 for each cohort) cells measured in ICS staining by pertussis-specific AIM 25 assay. mRNA data are represented as the number of transcripts per million (TPM) after RNA-seq normalization for the respective gene. Results are presented as median ± interquartile range. All determinations were performed in recently boosted donors (1- to 3-month range) Each dot represents 1 donor from aP (orange) versus wP (blue). Differences analyzed via 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

IL-9 was one notable gene upregulated in the aP-primed donors. This gene is implicated in pleiotropic activities, such as regulation of T cell immune responses in allergies and asthma, as well as antitumor and antiworm immunity (47–52). The ANAPC2 and WDR4 genes were downregulated in wP-primed donors. ANAPC2 is part of the anaphase-promoting complex that modulates the progression through the different phases of the cell cycle (53, 54). WDR4 (AIP1) is also implicated in cell-cycle progression and cell migration (55, 56). Also notable is the differential expression of TGIF2, which encodes a protein-repressing transcription by recruiting histone deacetylases to TGF-β–responsive genes (57, 58). These results suggest that aP versus wP priming is associated with alterations in specific T cell subsets (as suggested by the differential polarization) and in cell proliferation (consistent with lack of in vivo boost in aP-primed donors).

Enrichment and network analysis revealed 2 main alterations linked to differential priming. Further analysis revealed that the IL-5, IL-13, and TGF-β genes displayed a higher expression level for the aP cohort (Figure 5C). In addition, for genes encoding proteins differentially expressed in the previous experiments, similar trends at the transcriptomic level were found (Figure 5D). Conversely, the IL-9 difference originally detected by gene expression was also confirmed at the protein level (Figure 5D). We next analyzed the 500 genes that showed the largest difference in expression between aP and wP cohorts, using the Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) algorithm (http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/index.jsp). GSEA is a computational method that determines whether certain biological functions are significantly represented in the input group of genes. We found (Table 1) that 3 different gene categories were significantly enriched below the 10–4 FDR threshold, the first two related to cell division (mitosis and cell cycle) and the third to immune system function genes. Next, the genes differentially expressed from 3 categories were subjected to Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) to obtain additional functional insights (Figure 6). We found that mitosis and cell-cycle progression genes that promote cell division were increased in wP samples (Figure 6A). In addition, IPA analysis for the immune system category (Table 1) identified IRF3 and IFN-β as potential upstream regulators of IL-17 and IL-9 (Figure 6, B and C). Coexpression analysis also identified GFI-1 as the gene most highly correlated with IL-9 expression (data not shown). GFI-1 is of interest, as it suppresses Th17 differentiation (and also inducible Tregs). IL-4 induces GFI-1 expression in Th2 cells, while TGF-β suppresses GFI-1 expression. Furthermore, the GFI-1 transcription factor is required to maintain the Th2 phenotype (59, 60).

Figure 6 Modular transcriptomic and pathway analysis reveals alterations linked to differential priming. (A) Network analysis for gene functions involved in mitosis and cell cycle progression. These functions were significantly enriched for the 500 genes with the highest value of fold change between aP and wP donors. Lines indicate relationships between genes and functions. Blue lines indicate activation effects, and gray lines indicate genes known to be involved in function, but with unknown effect. Orange and blue nodes indicate upregulated in aP and wP, respectively. Yellow lines indicate that the relationships are inconsistent with the state of the node. (B) IRF3 and (C) IFNB were identified as upstream regulators. Solid and broken lines denote a direct or indirect effect, respectively. Line with an arrowhead indicates activation, while a flat end indicates inhibitory effect.

Table 1 Summary of gene categories analyzed by GSEA

Original wP priming is associated with higher proliferative capacity. Based on the transcriptomic findings, we hypothesized that the capacity of memory T cells to expand in response to antigenic stimulation might differ as a function of the original priming (aP versus wP). Indeed, data from the literature highlighted higher proliferative capacities of aP-primed donors relative to wP-primed donors in 7-month-olds and 4-year-olds (31, 61), but equivalent capacity in 10-year-olds (62). We tested this hypothesis using proliferation assays in which cells were labeled with CFSE at a final concentration of 10 μM. Analysis of cells immediately following labeling indicated a labeling efficiency higher than 99%. Rounds of cell division were determined by sequential halving of CFSE-fluorescence intensity. As expected, the proliferating cells were derived from memory compartments (not shown). In the next series of experiments, we addressed whether the originally aP-primed memory T cells that could experience waning of immunity were associated with lower proliferative capacity after Tdap boost vaccination. The results shown in Figure 7A show that this is indeed the case. In conclusion, these data validate, at the biological level, the hypothesis that the original wP priming generates a T cell response associated with long-lasting proliferative capacity, leading to the hypothesis that gradual loss of proliferative capacity might be associated with waning of pertussis-specific memory T cell responses. Further experiments suggested that these effects might, at least in part, be linked to a regulatory cell population, since no difference in aP versus wP donors was noted when purified T cell subpopulations were assayed, suggesting that a different population contained in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) might be responsible for the effect (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Original wP priming is associated with higher proliferative capacity. The proliferative capacity of PT-specific cells was assessed by CFSE assay after 6 days of stimulation. (A) Percentage of dividing CD4+ T cells by CFSE quenching in both cohorts. Results are presented as median ± interquartile range for each cohort, and each data point represents a single recently boosted donor (1- to 3-month range; n = 27 for aP and n = 28 for wP cohorts). Dot plot shows double labeling of CD4 versus CFSE for a representative wP-primed donor. (B) Percentage of dividing CD4+ T cells in purified T cell subsets from aP (red) versus wP (blue). Differences between cohorts analyzed via 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. Donor samples obtained from leukapheresis after Tdap boost (1- to 12-month range). n = 8 donors.

Some, but not all, alterations extend to TT-specific responses. The data presented above demonstrate several alterations in pertussis-specific responses as a function of the original aP versus wP priming and implicate some alterations possibly related to antigen-presenting cell (APC) function and upstream regulation of the T cell responses. In general, we also showed that the alterations detected did not extend to unrelated antigens such as CMV, EBV, or measles. The aP and wP vaccines, however, both contain TT. For this reason, we performed experiments to determine whether these alterations were limited to pertussis antigens or more generally applicable to other components of the vaccine, such as TT. Strikingly, our results showed that TT-specific T cell responses were significantly boosted in wP but not aP donors, but that total IgG antibody responses were significantly boosted in both cohorts (Figure 8, A–C). Similar differences, albeit much less pronounced, were also detected in terms of Th response polarization (Figure 8D), and no differences were determined in TT-specific IgG subclass distribution (Supplemental Figure 3). However, at the gene expression level, poor separation in the PCA was observed for TT responses (Supplemental Figure 4) and the genes differentially expressed in pertussis were not so differentially expressed in the case of TT responses. Finally, a similar trend in terms of proliferation of TT-specific T cells was noted between the aP and wP cohorts (Figure 8E), but this trend was not significant. These results suggest that the alterations seen in the case of pertussis responses also extend, but only in part, to TT-specific responses.