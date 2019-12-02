High-fat diet exacerbates SIV pathogenesis and accelerates disease progression

Study design. We used a diet that provided 32% calories from fat (Table 1), as opposed to normal chow, which only provides 13% calories from fat (Table 1). The composition of the HFD we used closely mimicked that of a typical American diet for the high content of saturated fats and cholesterol (23).

Table 1 Comparison of ND and HFD composition

HFD was administered to 2 NHP models of nonpathogenic (AGM) and pathogenic (PTM) SIV infection. The goal was not to compare the HFD impact between species, but rather to assess the HFD consequences within the same species, as direct comparisons between species may be flawed by major intrinsic immunologic and metabolic differences. In the same line of reason, we did not perfectly match the timing of HFD administration in the 2 species.

Four AGMs received HFD from 102 days before infection and up to 200 days after infection (dpi) (Figure 1). One HFD-treated AGM died during the follow-up. The remaining 3 AGMs were released at the study completion. Nine historical control AGMs were used (Figure 1). They were SIV infected in similar conditions, had a similar follow-up and sampling schedule to the AGMs receiving HFD, but received a regular chow diet (Table 1). The AGM historical controls were not subjected to intestinal and liver resections.

Figure 1 The study design for SIVsab: HFD administration and sampling schedule. A total of 13 AGMs and 15 PTMs were infected with 300 TCID50 of SIVsab. Four AGMs initiated HFD at 102 days before infection and maintained it until 200 days after infection (dpi). Nine historical AGM controls were included and received normal chow. Five PTMs initiated HFD at 39 days before infection and maintained it until necropsy (128–218 days after infection). Three contemporary and 7 historical controls were also included and received normal chow. Sampling of the AGMs and PTMs in the study and control groups was performed as shown.

Five PTMs received HFD from 39 days before SIV infection until they progressed to AIDS (Figure 1). Ten PTMs were used as controls (Figure 1). They were SIV infected in similar conditions but received a regular chow diet (Table 1). Three PTMs were contemporary controls and had a follow-up and sampling schedule similar to that for HFD-receiving PTMs (including intestinal and liver resections). They either progressed to AIDS or were euthanized when the last HFD-receiving PTM died with AIDS. The remaining 7 PTMs were historical controls. They had a follow-up and sampling schedule similar to that for HFD-receiving PTMs, but were not subjected to intestinal and liver resections. They were euthanized when they progressed to AIDS. All controls received the same chow diet.

HFD has a major impact on disease progression and survival of SIV-infected NHPs. First, we questioned whether HFD affected key parameters of HIV/SIV infection (i.e., CD4+ T cell counts and pVLs).

Peripheral CD4+ T cell loss was significantly more prominent in the SIVsab-infected AGMs receiving HFD compared with controls. As such, although a trend toward recovery was observed during chronic infection, the CD4+ T cell counts were still significantly lower in HFD-receiving AGMs compared with controls (Figure 2A). Interestingly, a CD4+ T cell decrease trend occurred in AGMs after HFD administration even before SIV infection, which was not due to CD4+ T cell downregulation (24), as no increases in the CD8-αlow or CD4negCD8neg T cells were observed in the HFD-treated AGMs during the follow-up (data not shown).

Figure 2 HFD accelerates disease progression and affects survival of SIV-infected NHPs. Peripheral CD4+ T cell depletion in SIV-infected AGMs (A) and PTMs (E) are shown as index of baseline levels and compared at key time points of SIV infection within HFD group with the Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons and between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. Plasma viral loads (B), PBMC-associated viral DNA (C), and intestinal cell-associated DNA (D) levels in SIV-infected AGMs, and in SIV-infected PTMs (F–H) were compared at acute and chronic infection between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as individual values with medians. Sample size (n) and P values are presented on graphs. BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Ac, acute infection; Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD; Nx, necropsy. Kaplan–Meier survival curves of SIV-infected PTMs (I) and AGMs (J) and PTMs are illustrated. Comparison between survival curves of HFD and control groups is performed with Mantel-Cox method. P values are presented on graphs.

HFD-receiving AGMs had higher plasma VLs, which reached significance during chronic infection (Figure 2B), along with significantly higher PBMC-associated SIV DNA levels during acute infection (Figure 2C), suggesting that HFD may potentiate early reservoir seeding. This effect was confirmed on the gut samples from the HFD-receiving AGMs, in which acute proviral DNA (vDNA) levels (Figure 2D), along with acute and chronic viral RNA (vRNA) levels (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121208DS1) were significantly higher than in controls. The acute vRNA levels were also higher in the lymph nodes (LNs) of the HFD-receiving AGMs than in controls (Supplemental Figure 1B).

In SIVsab-infected PTMs, which experience severe CD4+ T cell depletion throughout infection, HFD induced further significant CD4+ T cell loss at late time points (Figure 2E). Neither pVLs nor PBMC or intestine cell-associated vDNA levels were significantly increased in the HFD-receiving PTMs compared with controls (Figure 2, F–H). We detected significantly higher cell-associated vRNA levels during chronic infection in both intestine (Supplemental Figure 1C) and LNs (Supplemental Figure 1D) in the HFD-receiving PTMs, however, suggesting higher viral replication in tissues. Note that SIVsab-infected PTMs undergo massive viral replication and yield very high VLs (25), which likely masked the HFD effect on VL.

These data suggest that HFD increases virus replication, particularly in tissues and may thus have an impact on the viral reservoir size.

HFD affected SIV survival in both species (Figure 2, I and J). Although the limited sample size precluded reaching statistical significance, there was a clear trend toward faster progression to AIDS in HFD-receiving PTMs compared with controls (P = 0.0522) (Figure 2I). AIDS-defining histological lesions also occurred earlier in HFD-receiving PTMs (Supplemental Table 1). At necropsy, the HFD-receiving PTMs presented with more lymphoid depletion, opportunistic infections, and macrophage infiltration in tissues compared with controls sacrificed at the same time points after infection. The CV lesions were also more severe in the HFD-receiving PTMs (Supplemental Table 2). Altogether, these features indicate an early progression to AIDS and development of more severe SIV-related comorbidities in the HFD-treated animals.

Most strikingly, despite the nonpathogenic nature of SIVsab infection in AGMs, 1 HFD-receiving AGM died during follow-up (Figure 2J), with multiple biomarkers predicting HIV/SIV disease progression increasing in the range found in PTMs with end-stage disease: mucosal (Figure 3A) or systemic (Figure 3B) T cell activation, LPS (Figure 3C), hyaluronic acid (Figure 3D), soluble intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (Figure 3E); and D-dimer (Figure 3F). At necropsy, this AGM presented with lesions representative of AIDS (opportunistic infections) and SIV-related comorbidities: enteritis characterized by a severe disruption of the small intestine architecture with epithelial lesions (Figure 3G) and lamina propria infiltration with foamy cells (Figure 3H). Such sheets of foamy macrophages in the lamina propria are characteristic of atypical mycobacteria infection of the severely immunosuppressed hosts. Although the acid-fast staining could not identify the bacilli in the gut, occurrence of liver granulomas in this animal also support the diagnosis of atypical mycobacteria infection (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Elevated biomarkers and pathologic changes of the HFD-receiving AGMs that progressed to AIDS-like disease. HFD-receiving AGM HFD1 developed an AIDS-like disease, with distinctly elevated levels of HLA-DR and CD38 coexpressing CD8+ T cells in the intestine (A) and periphery (B), LPS (C), hyaluronic acid (D), sICAM-1 (E), and D-dimer (F), as compared with the remaining 3 AGMs on HFD. Ac, acute infection; BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD. Representative H&E images of lesions for AIDS and SIV-associated comorbidities from HFD1. (G) Enteritis, with disrupted intestinal architecture, irregular crypts, enlarged villi, and alteration of the surface epithelium. (H) Numerous foamy macrophages in the lamina propria of the small intestine suggestive for active atypical mycobacterial disease. (I) Hepatic granulomas, suggestive of atypical mycobacterial disease. (J) Cystoisospora belli present in vacuoles in the intestinal epithelium. (K) Giemsa-staining confirmation of small intestine C. belli infection. (L) Eosinophil infiltration in the small intestine, characteristic for parasitic infections. (M) Colitis, with disrupted intestinal architecture, atrophic crypts and mononuclear cell infiltration of the mucosa, submucosa, and of the muscle layers. (N) Upper panels: CMV immunohistochemistry, with positive cells in the colon. Lower panels: Numerous large cells in the lung, with nuclear and cytoplasmic viral inclusions characteristic for CMV infection (detail of O). (O) Interstitial pneumonia, with thickened alveolar walls due to infiltration with mononuclear cells. (P) Numerous microthrombi in the kidney glomeruli indicative of TMA (solid arrow). Disrupted kidney cortex architecture with irregular, small fibrotic glomeruli, pathognomonic for chronic glomerulonephritis (dashed arrow). (Q) Enlarged capillaries in the kidney parenchyma indicative of chronic stasis associated with heart failure. (R) Numerous hemosiderin-laden macrophages in the lung, indicative of chronic stasis associated with heart failure. Original magnifications: ×200 (G–I, M, and O–R); ×400 (L); ×600 (J, K, and N).

Severe infiltrative cystoisosporiasis was also diagnosed in this AGM (Figure 3J) and confirmed through Giemsa staining (Figure 3K). The lesions found in the intestinal epithelium and lamina propria are pathognomonic for infection with Cystoisospora belli (formerly known as Isospora belli) and were identified, as usually done in a routine histopathological exam, using HE staining (Figure 3J). Diverse evolutionary forms of the parasite were easily recognizable in vacuoles located in the cytoplasm of the gut epithelial cells (Figure 3, J and K). The vacuoles containing the parasites were most frequently located under the host cells’ nuclei that were sometimes pushed horizontally creating the classical T-shape form. The parasites were associated with eosinophil infiltration in the lamina propria (Figure 3L). Cystoisosporiasis is an opportunistic infection found in patients infected with HIV who have severe immunosuppression (26).

Furthermore, the AGM progressor also presented with colitis that associated crypt atrophy and infiltration of all intestinal layers with mononuclear cells (Figure 3M). CMV-positive cells were identified in the colon by immunohistochemistry (Figure 3N, upper panels). The CMV infection in the colon was also confirmed through PCR (Supplemental Figure 2). Large, sometimes multinucleated cells with viral cytoplasmic or nuclear inclusions surrounded by a clear halo (Figure 3N, lower panels) also indicative of CMV infection were present in the lung along with interstitial inflammation (Figure 3O). CMV infection of the lung was confirmed by PCR (Supplemental Figure 2). The same technique identified CMV in the spleen and submandibular LNs (Supplemental Figure 2), and the virus could be quantified in blood (at 67 vDNA copies/mL of plasma), thus confirming the disseminated CMV infection.

Finally, chronic glomerulonephritis and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), that is, numerous microthrombi in the kidney and other tissues (Figure 3P), was also found in the AGM progressor. TMA occurs in progressive HIV/SIV infections, where it is associated with increased levels of D-dimer (3). The AGM progressor had D-dimer levels in the range of PTMs with end-stage disease (Figure 3F). Chronic stasis (characteristic for congestive heart failure) was found in the liver, kidneys (Figure 3Q), and lungs (Figure 3R) and was characterized by dilated capillaries, increased blood content, and numerous hemosiderin-laden macrophages (Figure 3R).

HFD exacerbates systemic immune activation and inflammation. Immune activation and inflammation are hallmarks of chronic pathogenic HIV/SIV infections (1). As HFD also increases inflammation independently (10), we next asked whether HFD and SIV infection can synergistically drive immune activation and inflammation. While SIVsab-infected AGMs typically do not exhibit systemic immune activation and inflammation (1), the frequency of CD8+ (Figure 4A) and CD4+ (Supplemental Figure 3A) T cells expressing HLA-DR+ and CD38+ increased immediately in AGMs after starting the HFD, remaining significantly elevated throughout the follow-up period, with the highest levels of CD38+ HLA-DR+ T cells being observed in the AGM progressor (Figure 3, A and B). The Ki-67+ CD4+ T cells were also significantly increased during both acute and chronic infection (Supplemental Figure 3B) in HFD-receiving AGMs compared with controls.

Figure 4 HFD induces elevated systemic immune activation and inflammation in SIV-infected NHPs. Frequencies of CD38 and HLA-DR coexpressing CD8+ T cells (A), CRP levels (B) and RANTES levels (C) to baseline levels in AGMs, as well as in PTMs (D–F), are compared at key time points of SIV infection within HFD group with Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons, and between HFD and control groups with the Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as individual values with medians. Sample size (n) and P values are presented on graphs. Ac, acute infection; BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD; Nx, necropsy.

SIV-infected PTMs receiving HFD similarly experienced a significant increase of the HLA-DR+ CD38+ CD8+ T cells during both acute and chronic infection (Figure 4D).

The levels of the systemic inflammation biomarker C reactive protein (CRP) were significantly higher in HFD-receiving SIV-infected AGMs and PTMs compared with controls (Figure 4, B and E). The levels of RANTES, a biomarker of macrophages and T cell recruitment at atherosclerotic lesion sites (27), were also significantly elevated compared with controls in both species (Figure 4, C and F).

HFD induces inflammation and immune infiltration in the adipose tissue. Adipose tissue is an important HIV reservoir (28). Prompted by our results showing both higher levels of cell-associated vRNA as well as vDNA and increased acute and chronic immune activation and inflammation in the HFD-receiving NHPs, we further investigated the inflammatory status of the adipose tissue. In SIV-infected PTMs, HFD was associated with more severe inflammatory infiltrates in the adipose tissue surrounding critical organs (GI tract and the heart), compared with SIV-infected controls. High-degree inflammatory infiltrates, represented by mononuclear cells, were observed in the peritoneal fat (Figure 5, left panel) and the epicardial adipose tissue (Figure 5, right panel). Severe inflammatory infiltrates in the epicardium penetrated in the tunica adventitia of the adjacent coronary arteries. In 1 HFD-treated PTM, inflammatory infiltrates penetrated the entire coronary wall, inducing significant damage and promoting leukocyte adhesion (Figure 5, right panel, arrow).

Figure 5 HFD results in immune cell infiltration in adipose tissue in SIV-infected PTMs. Representative H&E images of peritoneal adipose tissue around GI tract (left panel) and epicardial adipose tissue (right panels). Note prominent lymphocyte infiltration from the epicardial adipose tissue penetrating through the coronary wall indicated by the arrows. Original magnifications: ×200.

Increased metabolic activity may be a source of the immune activation observed in HFD-receiving NHPs. Increased cell metabolism may drive immune activation. Using the seahorse technology, we assessed the impact of HFD on the metabolic status in PTMs and showed that HFD altered the PBMC metabolic state even before SIV infection. We quantified aerobic glycolysis by monitoring the extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) at basal respiration and in response to oligomycin (to measure ATP production), fluorocarbonyl cyanide phenylhydrazone (to measure maximal respiration), and rotenone addition (to measure nonmitochondrial respiration) (Supplemental Figure 4A). PBMCs collected after administering the HFD had significantly higher AUC of ECAR compared with PBMCs collected before HFD (Supplemental Figure 4B). The oxygen consumption rate (OCR) was also measured to quantify mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation. After HFD, PBMCs had a trend of a lower OCR/ECAR ratio at basal respiration (Supplemental Figure 4C), indicating a metabolic shift toward aerobic glycolysis. After HFD, PBMCs also showed moderately increased maximal respiration OCR, spare respiratory capacity and ATP production, albeit without reaching significance (P > 0.1) (Supplemental Figure 4D). These results collectively indicate a post-HFD PBMC metabolic shift toward aerobic glycolysis, reflecting and contributing to a heightened activation status.

HFD compromises gut immune integrity, promoting microbial translocation. A major contributor to HIV-/SIV-related immune activation and inflammation is gut dysfunction and the consequent microbial translocation (6). Because the HFD-induced changes could potentially disrupt the intestinal immune homeostasis and epithelial barrier integrity, we next assessed HFD impact on the intestinal immune environment and microbial translocation. In HFD-receiving AGMs, intestinal CD4+ T cells were lost even before infection, yet without reaching statistical significance (P = 0.4029), probably due to limited sample size (Figure 6A). Similar to blood, this decrease was not due to CD4+ T cell downregulation (24), as no increase of the mucosal CD8-αlow/CD4negCD8neg T cells occurred in the HFD-treated AGMs (data not shown). CD4+ T cell loss involved all memory subsets (Figure 6B). Intestinal CD4+ T cell recovery was minimal in chronically SIV-infected HFD-receiving AGMs (to 22.5% ± 4.5% of baseline levels), while being moderate in controls (to 47.5% ± 5.9% of baseline levels) (Figure 6A), as reported (8). In PTMs, the magnitude of the SIVsab-induced mucosal CD4+ T cell depletion obscured any difference between HFD-treated PTMs and controls.

Figure 6 HFD alters gut immune environment and activation states of the immune cells. (A) Mucosal CD4+ T cell depletion in HFD-receiving and control AGMs is shown as an index of baseline levels and compared at key time points of SIV infection within the HFD group with Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons, and between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. (B) Mucosal-naïve, central memory, and effector memory CD4+ T cells are shown as an index of total baseline mucosal CD4+ T cell levels and compared before and after HFD in preinfection AGMs with Friedman test. Frequencies of Glut-1, HLA-DR, and CD38 coexpressing CD4+ T cells (C), as well as CD80-expressing (D) and CD86-expressing (E) macrophages in the intestine of PTMs are compared at key time points of SIV infection within HFD group with Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons and between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as individual values with medians. Sample size (n) and P values are presented on graphs. Ac, acute infection; BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD.

Among the mucosal CD4+ T cell subsets, Tregs showed a decreasing trend in HFD-fed AGMs even before infection (P = 0.125) (Supplemental Figure 5A). In PTMs, mucosal CD4+ Tregs were significantly depleted throughout SIV infection (Supplemental Figure 5B), being significantly lower in the HFD-treated PTMs compared with controls during both acute and chronic infection. Treg decreases could diminish mucosal tolerance to intestinal pathogens and disrupt local inflammation in the gut in the HFD-receiving NHPs (29).

HFD also induced increased activation of mucosal immune cells in HFD-receiving PTMs, with increases of Glut-1+ CD38+ HLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells (Figure 6C) and macrophage activation, indicated by the increased expression of CD80 (Figure 6D) and CD86 (Figure 6E), especially during chronic SIV infection.

Furthermore, HFD also significantly increased myeloperoxidase+ neutrophil infiltrates associated with more pronounced epithelial lesions and a higher frequency of crypt abscesses in chronically SIV-infected PTMs (Figure 7A), suggesting greater intestinal barrier damage and stronger inflammatory responses due to heightened microbial translocation.

Figure 7 HFD induces intestinal epithelial barrier damage and increases microbial translocation. (A) Representative images of jejunum stained for myeloperoxidase (brown) collected before infection, at 9 days after infection, and at necropsy from contemporary controls and HFD-receiving PTMs. Note substantially increased myeloperoxidase underneath the damaged epithelium and adjacent to the crypt abscess. Original magnifications: ×200. Quantification of the percent area of the jejunum positive for myeloperoxidase is shown in the right panel. Fold increase of LPS (B) and intestinal fatty-acid binding protein (C) to baseline levels in AGMs, as well as fold increase of intestinal fatty-acid binding protein (D) to baseline levels in PTMs are compared at key time points of SIV infection within HFD group with Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons, and between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as individual values with medians. Sample size (n) and P values are presented on graphs. Ac, acute infection; BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD; Nx, necropsy.

Systemic biomarkers of microbial translocation and the associated mucosal damage increased post-HFD administration. Plasma LPS levels increased in HFD-receiving AGMs during both acute and chronic SIV infection (Figure 7B) and were highest in the AGM progressor (Figure 3C). No differences in LPS levels were observed between the HFD-receiving and control PTMs, likely due to the massive SIV-induced intestinal damage, or to intrinsically elevated LPS levels in PTMs (30).

Additionally, intestinal fatty acid-binding protein (I-FABP), which is released by necrotic enterocytes, increased even prior SIV infection and remained increased throughout the follow-up in the HFD-receiving AGMs (Figure 7C). I-FABP was also significantly elevated in the HFD-receiving PTMs, especially during acute SIV infection and at the time of progression to AIDS (Figure 7D). These results demonstrate that HFD exacerbated intestinal dysfunction in both NHP models.

HFD induces pathological alterations of the liver. Previous studies showed that HFD affects liver integrity. In particular, HFD-induced low systemic endotoxemia is responsible for NAFLD (31). In our study, steatohepatitis occurred in AGMs 82 days after HFD administration, prior to SIV infection (Figure 8A). Liver steatosis also occurred in all the HFD-receiving PTMs (Figure 8A) only 49 days after HFD (at 9 dpi). Because these PTMs were at a very early stage of SIV infection, NAFLD was due to diet rather than SIV infection. Conversely, NAFLD occurred in only a small fraction of controls and only during a late stage of SIV infection. The fat droplet infiltrates were diffusely distributed throughout the hepatic lobules of the HFD-receiving PTMs (Figure 8A), whereas in controls, they most frequently occurred at the periphery of the hepatic lobule, pathognomonic for hypoxia. The different distribution of fat accumulation in the liver points to different mechanisms for liver steatosis in chronically SIV-infected HFD-receiving PTMs and controls. NAFLD associated moderate sinusoidal fibrosis that became significant during chronic infection, as histologically shown by collagen quantification (Figure 8B), and confirmed by measuring plasma hyaluronic acid (32), which significantly increased in HFD-receiving AGMs and PTMs compared with controls (Figure 8, C and D). Notably, the AGM progressor had the highest levels of plasma hyaluronic acid (~5.5-fold increase from baseline) (Figure 3D), pointing to a significant role of HFD-induced liver pathology on the chronic SIV infection outcome.

Figure 8 HFD-induced liver steatosis and fibrosis in SIV-infected NHPs. Representative images of HFD-induced liver steatosis in AGMs and PTMs (A). Representative images of liver stained with Masson trichrome showing collagen (blue) collected before infection, at 9 days after infection, and at necropsy from control and HFD-receiving PTMs (B). Original magnifications: ×200. Quantification of the percent area of collagen is shown in the right panel. Fold increase of hyaluronic acid levels vs baseline levels in AGMs (C) and in PTMs (D) are compared at key time points of SIV infection within HFD group with Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons and between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as individual values with medians. Sample size (n) and P values are presented on graphs. Ac, acute infection; BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD; Nx, necropsy.

HFD increases the risk of CV comorbidities in SIV-infected NHPs. HFD, especially with high saturated fat, is a major risk factor for CV disease (33). We investigated the effects of HFD on the coagulation status and CV health of SIV-infected NHPs, to assess the relative contribution of dietary habits of the HIV-associated CV comorbidities.

The cholesterol (Figure 9A) and oxidized HDL (Figure 9B) levels increased in HFD-receiving, SIV-infected AGMs, while remaining virtually unchanged in controls. Oxidized HDL directly correlates with accelerated atherosclerosis (34); therefore, its post-HFD increase in SIV-infected AGMs (which do not develop CV disease) indicates harmful effects of HFD on CV health. Soluble tissue factor (sTF) also increased in HFD-receiving, chronically SIV-infected AGMs (Figure 9C), pointing to activation of the extrinsic coagulation pathway and a higher thrombotic risk. The increased CV risk was also supported by significantly elevated levels of soluble p-selectin (Figure 9D) and soluble intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (sICAM-1) (Figure 9E) throughout SIV infection in HFD-receiving AGMs compared with controls, demonstrating increased platelet and endothelial activation, along with increased immune cell recruitment to the blood vessel walls. The AGM progressor exhibited the highest sICAM-1 (Figure 3E), and D-dimer levels (Figure 3F).

Figure 9 HFD increases thrombotic cardiovascular risk in SIV-infected NHPs. Serum cholesterol values (A), fold increase of plasma oxidized HDL (B), soluble tissue factor (C), soluble p-selectin (D), and soluble ICAM-1 levels (E) to baseline levels in AGMs, as well as fold increase of factor VII levels to baseline levels in PTMs (F) are compared at key time points of SIV infection within HFD group with Friedman test corrected for multiple comparisons, and between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. (G) Plasma troponin-I levels during chronic infection in PTM are compared between HFD and control groups with Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as individual values with medians. Sample size (n) and P values are presented on graphs. Ac, acute infection; BL, baseline (preinfection pre-HFD); Chr, chronic infection; Fat, preinfection post-HFD.

In the pathogenic SIV infection of PTMs, which already associates hypercoagulability (3), HFD administration did not further increase the oxidized HDL or sTF, but induced significantly higher FVII levels during SIV infection (Figure 9F). Furthermore, troponin-I was significantly elevated in 3 out of 5 chronically SIV-infected PTMs on HFD, while remaining undetectable in controls (Figure 9G), directly confirming that HFD induced severe cardiac injury.

HFD increases the frequency and severity of CV lesions in SIV-infected PTMs. To assess the frequency of CV tissue lesions in HFD-treated NHPs, we conducted a histopathological diagnostic on the necropsy samples collected from the PTMs. Although the CV lesions found in the HFD-treated PTMs were similar to those in chronic SIV-infected controls, they were more severe and occurred earlier (Supplemental Table 2). CV lesions included mononuclear cell infiltration in myocardium (Figure 10A) and epicardium (Figure 10B), which formed lymphoid aggregates (Figure 10C), severe myocardial cytolysis (Figure 10D), myocardial fatty infiltration (Figure 10E), and myocardial microthrombi (Figure 10F). Two HFD-receiving PTMs had incipient aortic dissection (blood penetration underneath the endothelium) (Figure 10G). These lesions usually evolve into aorta aneurysms that may rupture and induce fatal hemorrhages. Diffuse or localized myocardial fibrosis also occurred (Figure 10H), as well as severe pericardial fibrosis, indicative of chronic pericarditis complicated with collagen deposition (Figure 10I), which may restrict cardiac function. Myocardial trichrome quantification showed significant increased fibrosis of the cardiac muscle in the HFD-treated PTMs compared with controls (Figure 10, J and K). Incipient atherosclerosis lesions (fatty streaks) in coronaries, abdominal aorta, and carotid arteries were more frequent in the HFD-treated PTMs compared with controls (Figure 10L). Fatty streaks were composed mainly by foamy cells (macrophages that engulfed cholesterol and triglycerides) and mononuclear cells, with T cells likely accumulating underneath the vascular endothelium (Figure 10L, left), resulting in a thickened blood vessel intima (Figure 10L, middle). Organized microthrombi that trigger additional leukocyte and platelet adhesion also occurred in the HFD-treated animals (Figure 10L, right).