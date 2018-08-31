Ca2+-binding protein NECAB2 facilitates inflammatory pain hypersensitivity

NECAB2 localization in DRGs and spinal cord. We sought precise information on the localization of NECAB2 in DRGs and spinal cord by combining high-resolution histochemistry and single-cell RNA-seq. First, we applied a high-sensitivity antibody against NECAB2 (HPA014144) to show that 33% ± 2% of DRG neurons, mainly small- and medium-sized ones, express this Ca2+-sensing protein (Figure 1, A and B). These neurons were neither peptidergic (4% ± 1% colocalization with calcitonin gene–related peptide [CGRP]) nor nonpeptidergic (4% ± 2%, iso-lectin B4+ [IB4]) (Figure 1, C and D). Likewise, NECAB2 showed complementarity with calbindin D28k (barring a few exceptions, Figure 1G) and secretagogin (Figure 1H), which are respective Ca2+-binding and alternative Ca2+ sensor proteins expressed in DRGs (29). Next, we asked whether NECAB2+ sensory neurons harbor the capacity to produce fast neurotransmitters instead: indeed, these cells were often tyrosine hydroxylase+ (TH+) (Figure 1, E and L) or neurotrophin receptor tyrosine kinase B+ (TrkB+) (Figure 1, F and L), which, by combined single-cell RNA-seq (Figure 1L) and function determination (27), qualifies them as C-LTMRs and Aδ D-hair LTMRs, respectively. Moreover, single-cell RNA-seq validated the likelihood of Th and Vglut2 (the latter encoding vesicular glutamate transporter 2) coexistence (108 Th+ cells also contained Vglut2 mRNA in a pool of 344 Vglut2-expressing neurons), reinforcing the idea of an association of NECAB2 with excitatory neurotransmission. In fact, small-sized NECAB2+ neurons were VGLUT2+, whereas we could not detect either VGLUT2- or VGLUT1-like immunoreactivity (LI) in medium-sized neurons (Figure 1, I–K). Finally, we combined ISH and IHC in Necab2–/– and WT mice to localize Necab2 mRNA in PKCγ+ excitatory interneurons in the spinal dorsal horn (Figure 1, M–O). Cumulatively, we believe our findings significantly extend the available data (25, 30) on the association of NECAB2 with excitatory circuits at the DRG and spinal levels.

Figure 1 NECAB2 expression in DRGs and spinal cord. (A and B) NECAB2 immunoreactivity in DRGs from WT and Necab2–/– mice showing no residual immunosignal in the mice on a null background (B). (C and D) Coincident detection of NECAB2 and CGRP, a peptidergic marker (C), or IB4, a nonpeptidergic marker for nociceptors (D). (E and F) NECAB2 coexists with TH in C-LTMRs (E) or TrkB in Aδ D-hair LTMRs (F). (G and H) NECAB2 also colocalized with calbindin D28k (G) but not secretagogin (H) in DRGs. (I) Small-diameter VGLUT2::EGFP, but not VGLUT1+, neurons harbored NECAB2 in DRGs. (J and K) Neurochemical heterogeneity of NECAB2+ neurons in DRGs. (L) Molecular phenotyping of Necab2-expressing DRG neurons by reprocessing open-source, single-cell RNA-seq data (26). (M and N) NECAB2 immunoreactivity in spinal dorsal horn of WT mice (L) and its complete loss upon genetic ablation (Necab2–/–) (M). DAPI was used as a nuclear counterstain. (O) Colocalization of PKCγ and Necab2 mRNA in excitatory interneurons in spinal dorsal horn. The rectangle denotes the position of the inset. Projection image for enlarged inset in O is from 11-μm-thick tissue samples orthogonally scanned, with optical steps of 1 μm. Tissues from 2 or more mice were processed for histochemical analysis. Solid and open arrowheads point to colocalization and the lack thereof, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm (A–I and M–O), 20 μm (J, K, and O, inset).

Peripheral injury downregulates NECAB2 expression in sensory neurons. Upon transecting the sciatic nerve (axotomy), the number of NECAB2+ DRG neurons in lumbar regions 4–6 (always used unless stated otherwise) decreased rapidly and persistently (Figure 2, A–C) and were significantly different from the number detected on the contralateral side 72 hours after injury (34% ± 4% [contralateral] vs. 13% ± 1% [ipsilateral], P < 0.01; Figure 2D). Ipsilateral to the injury, NECAB2+ neurons frequently and transiently (at 24 h but not 72 h; Figure 2, B and C) coexpressed activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3), a nerve injury marker (31).

Figure 2 NECAB2 expression in DRGs and spinal cord after peripheral nerve injury and inflammation. (A–D) Double labeling of NECAB2 and ATF3 in DRGs 24 hours (B) and 3 days (C) after axotomy (Axo) of the sciatic nerve (n = 5 mice/time point) and quantification of NPs for NECAB2 three days after axotomy. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (E–H) Simultaneous detection and subsequent quantification (H) of NECAB2 and ATF3 in DRGs 3 days and 2 weeks after SNI (n = 5 mice/time point) revealed significant loss of neuronal immunoreactivity for NECAB2, ipsilateral (Ipsi) to the injury relative to the contralateral (Contra) side. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. (I–K) Double labeling for NECAB2 and ATF3 in DRGs 3 days after inflammation (1% λ carrageenan) and subsequent quantification of NPs for NECAB2 (n = 4 mice/group). (L) Scatter plot of soma size versus relative fluorescence intensity for NECAB2+ DRG neurons 3 days after inflammation. The number of NPs is expressed as a percentage of the total number of neurons (propidium iodide [PI+]) in DRGs throughout. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. Scale bar: 100 μm (A–C, E–G, I, and J).

We then tested whether spared nerve injury (SNI), a form of neuropathic pain induction that allows functional analysis (32), affects NECAB2 expression. Indeed, we found that Necab2 mRNA levels were significantly reduced in DRGs, but not spinal cord, ipsilateral to the SNI as compared with the contralateral side, which served as a negative control (1.02 ± 0.22 [contralateral] vs. 0.67 ± 0.16 [ipsilateral], P < 0.05 for DRGs; Supplemental Figure 1A). SNI also reduced NECAB2 protein levels as detected histochemically and was quantitatively expressed as a reduced number of NECAB2+ DRG neurons (34% ± 1% [contralateral] vs. 17% ± 5% [ipsilateral, 72 h; P < 0.01] or 27% ± 1% [ipsilateral, 2 weeks; P < 0.05]; Figure 2, E–H). We found that NECAB2 expression remained unchanged in ipsilateral spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), even though microglia activation (marked by elevated ionized Ca2+–binding adaptor molecule 1 [Iba1]) was seen ipsilaterally in both dorsal and ventral horns, with focal concentration around motor neurons (Supplemental Figure 1D). As with axotomy, NECAB2+ sensory neurons transiently expressed ATF3 after SNI (0.2% ± 0.3% at 72 h, 2% ± 4% after 2 weeks; Figure 2, F and G). In sum, NECAB2 expression was significantly and persistently downregulated in DRG neurons in response to peripheral nerve injury.

Retention of NECAB2 in sensory neurons upon inflammatory pain. Inflammatory pain induced by λ carrageeenan injection into an extremity produces long-lasting hyperalgesia and central sensitization involving, at least in part, C- and Aδ D-hair LTMRs (33). Despite this circuit postulate, we found that λ carrageeenan infusion into a hind paw affected neither the percentage and distribution nor ATF3 expression of NECAB2+ sensory neurons (30% ± 5% [contralateral] vs. 27% ± 3% [ipsilateral]; Figure 2, I–L), even though Necab2 mRNA was notably downregulated in DRGs (1.00 ± 0.08 [contralateral] to 0.80 ± 0.12 [ipsilateral], P = 0.032) 72 hours after induction (Supplemental Figure 1E). Likewise, neither Necab2 mRNA nor NECAB2 protein levels were altered in spinal cord after inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Thus, data from injury and inflammatory models suggest that NECAB2 expression is differentially regulated. This finding raises the possibility that NECAB2 might modulate slow-onset and persistent inflammatory pain while undergoing adaptive downregulation, like Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase type IV (34), upon irreversible physical injury. This hypothesis also suggests a differential responsiveness of Necab2–/– mice to neuropathic versus inflammatory pain.

NECAB1 does not compensate for NECAB2 in Necab2–/– mice. We next sought to address NECAB2 function in pain circuits by generating Necab2–/– mice with the promoter-driven, KO-first strategy (Figure 3A and ref. 35). By using Necab2–/– tissues, we first reevaluated the specificity of the anti-NECAB2 antibodies available to us: HPA013998, used in our previous study (25), showed residual immunoreactivity in DRGs but not spinal cord of Necab2–/– mice (Figure 3B), raising the possibility of its unwanted cross-reactivity with NECAB1 (Figure 3C and see the section Characterization of anti-NECAB2 antibodies in the Supplemental Information). This is plausible, even if both the HPA013998 and HPA14144 antibodies labeled bands at the calculated molecular weight of NECAB2 in Western blotting (Figure 3D). Notably, an antibody against another Ca2+-sensor protein, secretagogin, also showed similar pattern of specificity with immunolocalization being specific in DRGs but not in spinal superficial layers (see the section Characterization of anti-secretagogin antibodies in the Supplemental Information). These observations indicate that an antibody may show correct staining in one tissue but not another and highlight the importance of testing antibody specificity for each tissue, organ, or system analyzed in KO mice (36, 37).

Figure 3 Generation of Necab2–/– mice and antibody validation. (A) Construct for KO-first, promoter-driven Necab2–/– [Necab2(tm1a)] mice. The primers (blue lines indicate locations) used for genotyping are shown together with PCR products from WT (lanes 2 and 3), heterozygous (lane 1), and Necab2–/– (lanes 4 and 5) offspring. F, forward; R, reverse. (B) Staining pattern of previously used anti-NECAB2 antibody (HPA013998) in DRGs (green) and spinal cord (red) from WT and Necab2–/– mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Comparison of human NECAB2 protein epitope signature tags (PrESTs) with murine NECAB1 and NECAB2. (D) Western blots of NECAB2 with spinal cord lysates from WT and Necab2–/– mice using HPA013998 and HPA014144 anti-NECAB2 antibodies. Note that antibody HPA014144 has an unspecific band (asterisk) between 2 specific bands. Representative data from 2 WT and 4 Necab2–/– mice are shown. Another nonspecific band occurred above 100 kDa and is also indicated with an asterisk.

NECAB proteins exist in 3 isoforms (NECAB1–3), with NECAB1 being the alternative transcript chiefly expressed in the nervous system (23). Therefore, it is plausible that the loss of a NECAB isoform is compensated by another biasing functional phenotype. Here, we show that even though Necab2–/– mice have elevated levels of Necab1 mRNA in both DRGs and spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2A), this does not translate into increased levels of NECAB1 protein in either structure (Supplemental Figure 2, B–G). We then considered that Necab2 ablation might modulate VGLUT1–3 expression for glutamate neurotransmission. Vglut1 mRNA levels in DRGs but not spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2H) were significantly increased in Necab2–/– mice. Consequently, we detected significantly increased protein levels of VGLUT1, which is transported centrally from DRG neurons (38), in Necab2–/– spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 2I). Vglut2 mRNA levels were also elevated in both DRG and spinal cord samples from Necab2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2H), yet this did not translate into an appreciable increase in the ensuing VGLUT2 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2J). Vglut3 mRNA levels remained unchanged in the mice on a Necab2–/– background (Supplemental Figure 2H). Likewise, PKCγ and glutamic acid decarboxylase 65 and –67 (GAD65 and GAD67) protein concentrations remained unchanged in Necab2–/– mice as compared with concentrations in WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, K and L). These data justify the analysis of excitatory (pronociceptive) pain circuits in Necab2–/– mice, given that functional recovery could be viewed as counteracting the enhanced glutamatergic neurotransmission.

Necab2–/– and Scgn–/– mice are sensitive to neuropathic pain. Acute pain sensation (noxious, mechanical stimulus by pinprick) was intact in Necab2–/– mice, with no difference between the sexes (Figure 4A). After SNI, Necab2–/– mice also developed tactile allodynia (measured by von Frey filament), mechanical hypersensitivity (pinprick), and cold allodynia (acetone) to an extent equivalent to that seen in WT littermates (Figure 4, B–D). We were not able to detect differences between the sexes in the SNI model either. We then analyzed secretagogin-null (Scgn–/–) mice to determine whether an alternative Ca2+ sensor protein (39) also expressed in DRGs (29) would differentially modulate nociception upon neuropathic pain. As with the Necab2–/– mice, the Scgn–/– animals developed tactile and cold allodynia as well as mechanical hypersensitivity in the SNI model (Figure 4, J–L). Thus, neither Ca2+ sensor protein gated nociceptive information transfer from DRGs to ascending centers.

Figure 4 Genetic deletion of NECAB2 gates inflammatory but not neuropathic pain. (A) Basal nociceptive sensation (upon noxious mechanical stimulus by pinprick) in Necab2–/– mice was intact (relative to WT mice) in a sex-independent manner (n = 5–9/group). (B–D) After SNI, Necab2–/– mice developed tactile allodynia (von Frey filaments, innocuous stimulus), mechanical hypersensitivity (noxious mechanical stimulus), and cold allodynia (acetone stimulus) to a degree equivalent to that of their WT counterparts (n = 12 for WT and n = 14 for Necab2–/– mice of both sexes). (E) Time course of edema in the hind paw, the typical symptom of inflammation, for WT and Necab2–/– mice (n >8/time point/group) after intraplantar injection of λ carrageenan (1%, 20 μl). (F) Time course of tactile allodynia after λ carrageenan application differed between Necab2–/– and WT mice. (G–I)Differential responses with the von Frey filament test after inflammation. Note the rapid behavioral recovery upon Necab2 deletion. (J–L) After SNI, secretagogin-null (Scgn–/–) mice (all male) developed tactile allodynia, mechanical hypersensitivity, and cold allodynia that were indistinguishable from what was observed in the WT littermates (n = 10/group). (M) Likewise, Scgn–/– and WT mice developed tactile allodynia to a similar degree upon λ carrageenan–induced inflammation (n = 6/group). Error bars in black and red correspond to WT and Scgn–/– mice, respectively. Behavioral data lacking normal distribution are presented as the median ± interquartile range and were statistically assessed by Mann-Whitney U test (e.g., von Frey filament test). Results of other behavioral assays (e.g., pinprick and acetone stimuli) are expressed as the mean ± SD and were statistically evaluated using a Student’s t test (**P < 0.01). BL, basal level.

Improved behavioral recovery of Necab2–/– but not Scgn–/– mice after inflammatory pain. Once we induced inflammation with λ carrageenan, the severity and time course of the development of edema did not differ between Necab2–/– and WT mice (Figure 4E), with edema being pronounced by 6 hours, peaking between 24 and 72 hours, and partially receding by day 7 (P < 0.05 for the ipsilateral vs. contralateral paw for each time point over the period of 24 hours to 7 days). Tactile allodynia elicited by acute inflammatory pain was augmented to a similar degree in Necab2–/– and WT mice out to 6 hours (Figure 4F). Yet, inflammatory pain in Necab2–/– mice was significantly attenuated by 24 hours (Figure 4G; P = 0.014, ipsilateral paw, Necab2–/– vs. WT mice) and reached the basal threshold by 72 hours (Figure 4, H and I). Considering that the extent of edema did not differ between the genotypes studied, we infer that reduced pronociceptive and excitatory signaling at the DRG and spinal levels might facilitate behavioral recovery during the pain consolidation phase in Necab2–/– mice. Subsequently, we asked whether this phenotype was specific to NECAB2 or could also be a prototypic response to limiting Ca2+ sensor functionality. As such, we found that tactile allodynia after λ carrageenan–induced inflammatory pain in Scgn–/– mice was of the same magnitude as that seen in WT controls (Figure 4M). Thus, and in contrast to NECAB2, secretagogin does not appear to molecularly gate pronociceptive excitation associated with inflammatory pain. Moreover, our findings delineate superficial dorsal laminae, in which DRG afferents terminate and innervate (also) NECAB2+ excitatory interneurons, as a focus of NECAB2-dependent signaling events.

Convergence of inflammatory signals in spinal cord. We gained insights into the extent of the neuronal circuitry that underpins inflammatory pain signaling by using a genetic reporter approach exploiting permanent genetic access to transiently active neurons, also termed targeted recombination in active (cell) populations (TRAP) (40), driven by the immediate-early gene Arc. We focused on recombination events at the spinal level, since Arc (alike Fos, the alternative and experimentally amenable immediate-early gene) seems not to be expressed in DRGs (41). Peripheral inflammation–induced activation of primary sensory afferents coincident with tamoxifen priming (within a window of 6 to 12 h after λ carrageenan injection) in Arc-CreERT2::ROSA26-stop-ZsGreen reporter mice (Figure 5, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) allowed us to show that NECAB2+ neurons in laminae I and II of the dorsal spinal horn might have received sufficiently strong synaptic inputs to become ZsGreen+ (Figure 5, G and H). Inflammatory pain–induced activation of NECAB2+ spinal neurons was reinforced by the histochemical colocalization of NECAB2 and Fos (Figure 5, I–L). Like Arc-driven ZsGreen expression (Figure 5D), we mainly observed Fos immunoreactivity in medial superficial layers of the spinal cord (Figure 5, J and L), with significantly greater abundance detected in Necab2–/– compared with WT mice (Figure 5M and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Our histochemical data were validated by a gradual increase in spinal Fos mRNA content in Necab2–/– mice, reaching significance 90 minutes after intervention (Supplemental Figure 3E). These data cumulatively suggest that NECAB2+ spinal interneurons are cellular determinants of inflammatory pain, and their enhanced activation in Necab2–/– mice reflects increased intrinsic network activity to compensate for their functional incompetence when NECAB2 is genetically ablated. Because of the unchanged NECAB2 levels in DRGs upon λ carrageenan administration (Figure 2), we suggest that, in turn, NECAB2 is not rate limiting for pronociceptive excitatory neurotransmission in primary DRG projections to superficial spinal laminae.

Figure 5 Genetic dissection of spinal neuron activity upon inflammatory pain. (A–F) Distribution of ZsGreen+ cells in spinal superficial layers from Arc-CreERT2::Rosa26-stop-ZsGreen TRAP mice upon saline or λ carrageenan infusion. Tamoxifen was administered for 3 consecutive days after stimulation. PI was used as a nuclear counterstain. Arrowheads in A and D pinpoint the location of ZsGreen+ neurons in medial spinal superficial layers. (G and H) High-resolution analysis of ZsGreen showed that these cells were NECAB2+ (arrowheads) in laminae I and II. PI was used as a nuclear counterstain. Projection images rendered from 9- and 12-μm orthogonal stacks in G and H, respectively, are shown. Insets are single-plane images selected from each deck. (I–L) Fos+ cells in spinal dorsal horn 2 hours after λ carrageenan stimulation of WT and Necab2–/– (KO) mice. Dashed lines label the border between the outer (IIo) and inner (IIi) layers of lamina II. Arrowheads indicate the medial superficial dorsal horn and laminae III and IV. Inset confirms colocalization of Fos and NECAB2. (M) Quantification of Fos+ neurons per section in medial laminae I and IIo and laminae IIi to V at the level of lumbar segments 4 and 5 (n = 3 animals/group/genotype). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. Scale bars: 200 μm (A and B), 100 μm (I–L), 20 μm (B, C, E, and F), and 10 μm (G and H).

Reduced proinflammatory cytokine and BDNF responses in Necab2–/– mice. Despite the fact that induction of inflammatory pain (for up to 6 h) and paw edema were indistinguishable between Necab2–/– and WT mice (Figure 4E), their differential network activation at the spinal level suggests probable differences in the levels of pronociceptive mediators that are produced and/or released in an activity-dependent manner. We first assayed Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b mRNAs (Figure 6A) and found that their transcriptional activation was significantly reduced in Necab2–/– mice relative to WT controls. These data concur with glial activation in neuropathic and inflammatory pain models (refs. 42–44 and Supplemental Figure 1D). Next, we histochemically tested whether the expression of BDNF, a neuronal pronociceptive sensitizing factor acting through TrkB signaling (45), is altered by 72 hours following inflammatory pain induction, when mechanical allodynia was significantly improved in Necab2–/– mice (Figure 4F). As such, peripheral inflammation significantly increased the number of BDNF+ neurons in WT DRGs (30% ± 6% [contralateral] vs. 45% ± 5% [ipsilateral], P < 0.05; Figure 6, B and C), along with a robust increase in Bdnf mRNA transcript levels (Figure 6D). In contrast, an inflammation-induced increase in BDNF+ neurons failed to materialize in Necab2–/– mice (31% ± 6% [contralateral] vs. 37% ± 4% [ipsilateral]; Figure 6, B and C), even though Bdnf transcription increased (Figure 6D). Notably, these differences were also evident at the spinal level, with Necab2–/– mice showing significantly attenuated BDNF immunoreactivity in the ipsilateral dorsal horn as compared with WT mice (Figure 6, E and F), even if a hemispheric difference was evident in both genotypes. Taken together, these data suggest that Necab2 deletion in DRGs attenuates BDNF production and release into the dorsal spinal horn to limit pronociceptive excitatory signaling in Necab2–/– mice and could, at least in part, accelerate functional recovery.

Figure 6 Reduced proinflammatory cytokine and BDNF signaling in Necab2–/– mice. (A) Inflammation-induced increases in Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b mRNA expression in the spinal cord were diminished by the genetic ablation of Necab2 (KO) (n = 15 animals/genotype). Two-way ANOVA revealed a significant inflammation genotype interaction [F (2,24) = 5.491, P = 0.0109] for Il6 after 6 hours of inflammation. **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) BDNF-like immunoreactivity in DRGs from WT and Necab2–/– (KO) mice after 3 days of inflammation. (C) Quantification of BDNF+ NPs in DRGs (n = 5 animals/genotype). Two-way ANOVA revealed a significant inflammation genotype interaction [F (2,28) = 6.460, P = 0.0169], with group-wise comparisons returning a significant reaction for WT DRGs. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, contralateral vs. ipsilateral, by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Bdnf mRNA in DRGs. Note the similar responses in the Necab2–/– mice. (E and F) BDNF-like immunoreactivity in spinal cord after 3 days of inflammation (E) and its quantitative analysis (F). Arrowheads in E indicate the medial spinal cord superficial layers ipsilaterally. (F) Two-way ANOVA revealed a significant inflammation genotype interaction [F (1,28) = 4.694, P = 0.0389]. n = 9 for WT and n = 8 for Necab2–/– mice. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. Scale bars: 200 μm (E), 50 μm (B).

Genetic rescue of NECAB2 expression in spinal cord and DRGs reinstates pain sensitivity. NECAB2 is also expressed in hind-, mid-, and forebrain regions, including in nuclei that tune sensory relay (8, 24). Therefore, we asked whether NECAB2 at the spinal level is sufficient to gate pronociceptive signaling. To this end, we exploited the tissue-restricted expression of Hoxb8 (46), a member of the Antp homeobox gene family. Hoxb8 is expressed in spinal cord neurons and glia as well as in all DRG neurons, while sparing the brain, apart from the spinal trigeminal nucleus. By crossing the Necab2(tm1a) allele (Figure 3A) with Hoxb8-Flp mice, we successfully reinstated Necab2 expression below the cervical spinal segment 4 and in DRGs (Figure 7, A–F). Whole-tissue imaging by light-sheet microscopy after iDISCO+ (immunolabeling-enabled three-dimensional imaging of solvent-cleared organs) processing in combination with histochemistry (47) revealed WT-like expression and correct localization for NECAB2 in dorsal spinal horns (Figure 7, D and F) of Hoxb8-Flp::Necab2(tm1a) mice. Genetic rescue of Necab2 expression also reinstated WT-like pain sensitivity: Hoxb8-Flp::Necab2(tm1a) mice developed tactile allodynia, with partial recovery only 7 days after λ carrageenan stimulation (Figure 7, G and H), matching the profile of the WT littermates. Thus, NECAB2 at the spinal level is sufficient to consolidate persistent inflammatory pain.