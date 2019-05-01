BETP degradation simultaneously targets acute myelogenous leukemic stem cells and the microenvironment

ARV-825 inhibits AML cell proliferation and induces apoptosis. ARV-825, the heterobifunctional small-molecule degrader of BET proteins, contains a ligand for a BET protein connected via a linker to a ligand for the E3 ubiquitin ligase cereblon (Figure 1A). ARV-825 treatment resulted in sustained degradation of BRD4 and downregulation of its transcriptional targets Myc, BCL-2, and BCL- XL (Figure 1B), accompanied by poly-(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) cleavage and an increase in ϒ-H2AX. In the same assay, JQ1 treatment led to a less sustained downregulation of transcriptional targets and an increase in BRD4 protein levels (Figure 1B). ARV-825 inhibited AML cell proliferation in the low-picomolar to low-nanomolar range, with IC 50 values that were 10- to 1000-fold lower than those for JQ1 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120654DS1). The more potent activity of ARV-825 corresponded to an enhanced apoptotic response in MV4-11, MOLM-13, and OCI-AML3 cells, as measured by annexin V staining (Figure 1C), and inhibition of cell proliferation, as indicated by a decrease in absolute cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 ARV-825 causes lasting degradation of BRD4 and is a more potent inhibitor of cell proliferation and apoptosis in patient-derived AML or stem/progenitor cells than are small-molecule BET inhibitors. (A) Chemical structure of ARV-825. (B) OCI-AM3 cells were treated with ARV-825 or JQ1 (10 nM) for different durations. Whole-cell lysates were resolved on SDS-PAGE, transferred to PVDF membranes, and probed with the indicated antibodies. α-Tubulin was used as a loading control. (C) AML cell lines were treated for 72 hours with ARV-825 or JQ1 in a wide range of concentrations and then stained with annexin V and DAPI to measure the percentage of apoptosis in cells. (D) Primary AML blasts were cultured with increasing concentrations of ARV-825 or JQ1. After 72 hours, cell pellets were stained with annexin V, CD45, CD34, and CD38, and cell survival in different subpopulations was determined by flow cytometry. Data represent the mean ± SD from 3 independent experiments. The statistical significance between 2 groups was calculated using a standard Student’s t test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001).

We further analyzed the effects of ARV-825 or JQ1 on primary AML cells carrying mutations relevant to AML including mutations in FLT3 (residue D835) (Figure 1D), ASXL, TP53, MPL (Supplemental Figure 1B), JAK2, MPL, WT1, CEBPA (Supplemental Figure 1C), KIT, IDH2 (Supplemental Figure 1D), NPM1, RUNX1, IDH2, FLT-ITD (Supplemental Figure 1E), NPM1, and IDH2 (Supplemental Figure 1F). ARV-825 demonstrated higher potency than JQ1 in inducing apoptosis in bulk and, more important, in CD34+ and CD34+CD38− AML stem/progenitor cells. At relevant doses, ARV-825 was nontoxic to hematopoietic progenitor cells from normal (healthy) human donor–derived BM samples (Supplemental Figure 1G).

ARV-825 induces sustained downregulation of c-Myc. Given its mechanism of action, once ARV-825 enters the cell, it should be available for repeated and sustained degradation of BET proteins, even after withdrawal of the agent from the culture medium. To test this hypothesis, we removed ARV-825 from growth media after a 24-hour exposure and continued culturing using normal growth media. As expected, inhibited cell proliferation, apoptosis (Supplemental Table 2), BRD4 degradation, and inhibited Myc expression were sustained for at least 48 hours after washout (Figure 2, A and B). After washout of JQ1, however, BRD4 and Myc levels rebounded (Figure 2B), and inhibition of cell proliferation (Figure 2A) and induction of apoptosis (Figure 2A) were abrogated. We observed similar results in a primary AML sample (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 ARV-825 exerts a sustained effect compared with JQ1. OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM), JQ1 (100 nM), or DMSO for 24 hours. Cells were washed with PBS to remove the respective drugs and re-plated in equal numbers in complete media without any drug for an additional 48 hours. After 48 hours, the apoptosis percentage and cell numbers were assessed, and lysates were used for immunoblotting. (A) Absolute cell numbers and apoptosis percentage were measured by Beckman Vi-CELL counts and flow cytometry, respectively (n = 3). (B) Immunoblot analysis to detect the indicated proteins. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (C) Primary AML cells (sample 2) were treated with DMSO, ARV-825 (50 nM), or JQ1 (100 nM) for 24 hours, washed 3 times with PBS to remove traces of the drug, and re-plated in equal numbers for another 48 hours. Cells were then subjected to annexin V, CD45, CD34, and CD38 staining to measure the percentage of apoptosis from 3 independent samples. (D and E) The transient Myc-overexpressed and empty vector control OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) for 72 hours or 24 hours and then subjected to an apoptosis assay from 3 independent samples or to immunoblotting to detect the different protein expression levels, respectively. The statistical significance between 2 groups was calculated using a standard Student’s t test (***P ≤ 0.001).

Myc is considered a key transcriptional target of BRD4-mediated transcription, and we found that ectopic Myc expression partially rescued ARV-825–induced cell death, as indicated by the decrease in apoptosis and cleaved PARP in Myc-overexpressed cells (Figure 2, D and E). Since transcription of BCL-2 and BCL- XL is also BRD4 mediated, we found that BCL-2 and BCL- XL overexpression at least partially abrogated ARV-825–induced cell death (Supplemental Figure 2).

ARV-825 overcomes microenvironment-mediated drug resistance and alters PIM1-mediated phosphorylation and surface expression of CXCR4. Leukemic stem/progenitor cells reside in the BM niche, which provides the structure and physiologic conditions to activate prosurvival signals, overcome nutrient limitations, and adapt to hypoxia, all of which are mechanisms associated with evasion of chemotherapy-induced cell death (29, 30). To better understand the efficacy of ARV-825 in the AML microenvironment, we cocultured OCI-AML3 cells with normal (healthy) donor BM–derived mesenchymal stromal cells (NMSCs) and treated them with ARV-825 (50 nM) or cytarabine (1 μM) under normoxic or hypoxic conditions. Coculture with MSCs rendered OCI-AML3 cells relatively resistant to cytarabine under both conditions. Conversely, sensitivity to ARV-825 was the same in mono- or coculture and under both O 2 conditions (Figure 3A), suggesting that ARV-825 could overcome stroma- and hypoxia-mediated resistance.

Figure 3 ARV-825 downregulates the chemokine and adhesion receptors in leukemic cells and disrupts stromal–leukemic cell interactions to inhibit BM microenvironment niche–mediated drug resistance. (A) OCI-AML3 (normal or hypoxia-adapted) cells were cultured with or without a monolayer of NMSCs and treated with ARV-825 (50 nM) or cytarabine (1 μM) under either normoxic or hypoxic conditions for 72 hours, and apoptosis was assessed by annexin V assay using flow cytometry (n = 3). (B) OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) for 12 or 24 hours and subjected to CyTOF, and a heatmap was generated using the publicly available Broad Institute Gene Pattern Heatmap viewer. OCI-AML3 cells treated for 24 hours were stained for CXCR4 with or without permeabilization to quantify the changes in intracellular or surface CXCR4 expression using (C) a PE-conjugated antibody for the flow-based assay (n = 3) and (D) a AF594-conjugated secondary antibody for confocal imaging (original magnification, ×40). (E) OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) or plerixafor (100 nM) (positive control) for 24 hours and subjected to a migration assay 4 hours after incubation in media containing SDF-1 (100 ng). Surface expression of CXCR4 was measured by flow cytometry, and cell migration was measured by collecting the cells from the lower chamber containing SDF-1 following Beckman Vi-CELL counts (n = 3). Whole-cell lysates obtained from OCI-AML3 cells treated with or without ARV-825 in the presence of SDF-1 were processed for immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. β-Actin served as a loading control. (F) OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) for the indicated durations, and whole-cell lysates were analyzed with the indicated antibodies (β-actin served as a loading control). Numbers indicate normalized intensity. PIM1-overexpressing OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) for 24 hours, and then (G) whole-cell lysates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies (α-tubulin was used as a loading control). (H) Surface expression of CXCR4 was analyzed by flow cytometry followed by a migration assay (n = 3). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by standard Student’s t test.

To gain insight into the microenvironmental effects, we performed CyTOF to simultaneously profile multiple surface and intracellular molecules involved in leukemia/stroma interactions and apoptosis. In OCI-AML3 cells, in addition to known BRD4 targets like Myc, BCL-2, BCL- XL , and MCL-1, treatment with ARV-825 substantially decreased the expression of 2 key molecules involved in leukemia/stroma interaction: surface CXCR4 (but not total CXCR4) and total CD44 (Figure 3B). Using conventional flow cytometry (Figure 3C) and confocal imaging (Figure 3D), with and without permeabilization of AML cells, we confirmed that ARV-825 downregulated only surface CXCR4 expression. These data suggested that decreased surface expression of CXCR4 is not driven by impaired CXCR4 transcription resulting from BETP inhibition.

The CXCR4/SDF-1α signaling axis is important in leukemic cell homing, migration, and survival via activation of ERK and PI3K (31, 32). As a potential functional correlate of cell-surface CXCR4 expression, we examined the chemotaxis of OCI-AML3 and primary AML cells treated with ARV-825 toward a SDF-1α gradient. As expected, reduced surface expression of CXCR4 with ARV-825 treatment correlated with a 3-fold decrease in the migration of AML cells (OCI-AML3 and primary AML) toward SDF-1α (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3A). The decreased chemotaxis was associated with dephosphorylation of ERK (Figure 3E) in the presence of SDF-1, which indicated abrogation of stromal signaling.

Apart from transcription and protein translation, cell-surface expression of CXCR4 depends on its recycling and externalization on the cell membrane (33). PIM1-mediated phosphorylation of CXCR4 at S339 is necessary for its surface localization (34–36), and PIM1 is a known downstream target of BETP (37). Immunoblot analysis of OCI-AML3 cells treated with ARV-825 confirmed that PIM1 expression and the consequent phosphorylation of CXCR4 (S339) were decreased in the treated cells, while total CXCR4 protein expression remained unchanged (Figure 3F). These data suggest that ARV-825 alters PIM1 kinase–mediated surface CXCR4 expression and not total CXCR4.

To experimentally address this possibility, we overexpressed PIM1 in OCI-AML3 cells and measured the cell-surface expression of CXCR4 as well as SDF-1–directed chemotaxis. As shown in Figure 3G, overexpression of PIM1 partially reversed the loss of phosphorylated CXCR4 (p-CXCR4) in AML cells treated with ARV-825, resulting in a partial rescue of CXCR4 surface expression (Figure 3H) and restoration of AML cell migration toward SDF-1α (Figure 3H). These results strongly suggest that ARV-825 regulates the PIM1-mediated phosphorylation of CXCR4 that is necessary for its externalization.

Anticipating the potential pan-BET family effect of ARV-825, we measured expression levels of BRD2, BRD3, and BRD4, Myc, PIM1, and p-CXCR4 along with expression of the BRD4-specific degrader MZ1. Indeed, at relevant IC 50 concentrations, ARV-825 showed preferential BRD4 degradation compared with MZ1, with decreased p-CXCR4 (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) and a similar phenotype of reduced surface expression of CXCR4 (Supplemental Figure 3D).

ARV-825 downregulates CD44v8–10, increases ROS levels, and suppresses oxidative phosphorylation in AML cells. CD44 and its variants have been implicated as regulators of amino acid transport and cellular redox balance, particularly through cystine import (38, 39). SLC7A11, a cystine-glutamate antiporter, is stabilized in the plasma membrane by CD44v8–10 through its interaction with and stabilization of X CT/SLC7A11 (27), while expression of the antiporter is induced directly by c-Myc. Quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) and immunoblotting confirmed the CyTOF finding of pronounced downregulation of CD44 and CD44v8–10 mRNA in AML cells upon BRD4 degradation (Figure 4A). As a functional correlate of CD44v8–10 downregulation, mass spectrometric analysis showed decreased intracellular cysteine levels following treatment with ARV-825 (Figure 4B), while other intracellular amino acids remained mostly unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4). Decreased cysteine uptake coincided with decreased intracellular GSH levels (Figure 4B) and increased generation of ROS (Figure 4C). To further confirm whether elevated ROS contributes to apoptosis, we exposed AML cells treated with ARV-825 to the exogenous ROS scavenger N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC). The abrogation of ROS generation substantially reduced apoptosis, indicating that ARV-825–mediated oxidative injury contributes to ARV antileukemic activity (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 ARV-825 downregulates CD44v8–10, increases ROS, and maintains oxidative stress in AML. (A) OCI-AML3 cells were cultured with ARV-825 (10 nM) for the indicated durations. RNA was extracted and qPCR performed for CD44 and CD44v8–10. Gene expression was normalized to the corresponding 18S rRNA expression level (n = 3). Total cell lysates were subjected to immunoblotting with CD44, and α-tubulin served as a loading control. Statistical significance was calculated using Bonferroni’s method, and the adjusted P values were determined. (B) OCI-AML3 cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) for 24 hours, and mass spectrometry–based analysis was performed to assess cysteine uptake. Cys2, intracellular cysteine considered as cysteine uptake. Analysis of the GSH content was done using a Cayman Chemical kit (n = 3 independent samples). (C) Duplicate samples were subjected to an assay to determine total ROS generation using an ENZ-51011 kit. (D) OCI-AML3 cells were preincubated with NAC for 1 hour, followed by ARV-825 (10 nM) treatment for 24 hours and a 72-hour incubation for ROS detection and apoptosis assay, respectively (n = 3). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by standard Student’s t test.

Antileukemic activity of ARV-825 in a xenograft mouse model of human leukemia. To test the potential of ARV-825 as single-agent AML therapy, mice transplanted with OCI-AML3-GFP-Luc leukemic cells were treated with either ARV-825 (10 mg/kg twice a week, i.p.) or vehicle. A reduction of disease burden with ARV-825 was confirmed by bioluminescence imaging (Supplemental Figure 5A). Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood on day 29 showed substantial clearance of human CD45+ (hCD45+) cells in the ARV-825–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 5B). Consistent with the antileukemic activity of ARV-825, mice treated with this agent had a smaller spleen size (Supplemental Figure 5B), a lower leukemic cell burden (Supplemental Figure 5B), and hCD45+ infiltrates in the spleen, liver, and BM (Figure 5A, left), as measured by CD45 IHC quantitative imaging (mean H score for vehicle vs. ARV-825 in BM: 131.5 vs. 24.9, P ≤ 0.0001; spleen: 203.61 vs. 55.2, P ≤ 0.0001; and liver: 115.3 vs. 20.2, P ≤ 0.0001), where, on the basis of Bonferroni’s correction for type I errors, a P value of 0.017 or less was considered statistically significant (Figure 5A, right). Target inhibition was confirmed with the reduced expression of Myc in those tissues (Supplemental Figure 5C). Interestingly, as seen in Supplemental Figure 5D, cells flushed from the BM of ARV-825–treated animals showed lower surface expression of CXCR4, an observation consistent with the in vitro findings. Finally, in this aggressive AML model (Figure 5B), mice in the ARV-825 treatment cohort had significantly improved survival compared with vehicle-treated mice, suggesting that ARV-825 has single-agent efficacy against AML.

Figure 5 ARV-825 has single-agent antileukemic activity and improves survival of NSG mice engrafted with luciferase-transduced AML cells or AML-PDX cells. Six-week-old NSG mice were injected with luciferase-labeled OCI-AML3 cells (1 × 106 cells) or AML-PDX cells (1 × 106 cells) via the tail vein, and ARV-825 (10 mg/kg) was administered i.p. twice a week (n = 10). (A) On day 34, one mouse from each group of mice injected with luciferase-labeled OCI-AML3 cells was sacrificed to assess the infiltration of leukemic cells into other organs, as indicated by the images showing IHC staining for CD45 (original magnification, ×40; scale bar: 50 μm). CD45+ cell infiltration correlated with the response to ARV-825 treatment, as indicated by multispectral analysis of CD45+ cell quantification. ***P < 0.001, by standard Student’s t test. (B) Kaplan-Meier analysis of overall survival. (C) On day 105, one mouse from each AML-PDX–engrafted group was sacrificed to assess spleen size, and leukemia burden in the BM was measured by the presence of hCD45+ cells (data were analyzed using FlowJo 10 software). (D) Infiltration of leukemic cells into other organs as indicated by H&E staining (original magnification, ×60; scale bar: 50 μm). (E) Kaplan-Meier analysis of overall survival probability. mCD45, mouse CD45.

Similar experiments using an AML-PDX model (relapsed fms-related tyrosine kinase 3–internal tandem duplication [FLT3-ITD], complex cytogenetics) confirmed the in vivo antileukemic effects of ARV-825, as exhibited by a reduced percentage of CD45+ cells in peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 5E), while target inhibition was confirmed by a reduction of BRD4 protein expression and lower surface expression of CXCR4 and CD44 on day 75, findings that were consistent with the in vitro data (Supplemental Figure 5F). Confirming the antileukemic activity of ARV-825, mice treated with ARV-825 had normal-sized spleens, and flow cytometric analysis of flushed BM cells showed lower hCD45+ expression in BM and reduced leukemic cell infiltration into the spleen, liver, and BM (Figure 5, C and D). Overall, the ARV-825–treated cohort had significantly improved survival compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 5E). We observed no significant weight loss as a result of ARV-825 treatment in mice in either model over the duration of the experiment (data not shown).

ARV-825 has a stronger antileukemic effect than JQ1 and is synergistic with standard cytarabine therapy. To determine the merit of pursuing clinical development of ARV-825 in a relevant context, we tested the efficacy of ARV-825 alone or in combination with cytarabine and also compared it with JQ1 in an in vivo mouse model. Following the engraftment of OCI-AML3-GFP-Luc leukemic cells into sublethally irradiated NOD/SCID/IL-2rγ–null (NSG) mice, we compared the antileukemic effects of treatment with ARV-825 (10 mg/kg), JQ1 (50 mg/kg), Ara-C (50 mg/kg) and a combination of ARV-825, Ara-C, and vehicle (administered i.p. twice weekly). Consistent with the in vitro data, when compared with JQ1 (Figure 1) and the synergistic effect with Ara-C (Supplemental Figure 6A), we found that ARV-825 had a greater effect than JQ1 and that it was synergistic with Ara-C in reducing the leukemia burden, as exhibited by bioluminescence imaging (Supplemental Figure 6B), hCD45 levels in peripheral blood (Figure 6A), and reduced leukemic cell infiltration into the spleen, liver, and BM on day 35 (Figure 6, B and C). Of clinical relevance is the finding that ARV-825, in combination with cytarabine, showed significantly improved survival (median survival of 59 days) (Figure 6D). Animals in all treated cohorts maintained their weight until the last dose of the drug (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 6 ARV-825 is synergistic with cytarabine, has a more potent antileukemic effect than JQ1, and results in better survival of NSG mice engrafted with luciferase-transduced AML cells. NSG mice were implanted with GFP-luciferase–expressing OCI-AML3 cells and treated with different drugs as indicated (n = 8). (A) On day 27, leukemia burden was measured as the percentage of hCD45+ cells in peripheral blood (PB). (B) On day 35, two mice from each group were sacrificed, and leukemia burden in BM was measured by the percentage of hCD45+ cells (data were analyzed by FlowJo, version 10). (A and B) *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by standard Student’s t test. (C) H&E-stained images showing infiltration of leukemic cells into other organs. Original magnification, ×60; scale bars: 50 μM. (D) Kaplan-Meier plot of the in vivo activity of ARV-825 as a single agent, compared with JQ1 (ARV-825 vs. JQ1, P = 0.0126) or combined with cytarabine (P < 0.0001).

ARV-825 downregulates the Wnt/β-catenin pathway along with c-Myc transcriptional programs in AML LSCs and key signaling programs in stromal cells. We used genome-wide gene expression profiling (GEP) to examine the transcriptional changes after treatment of OCI-AML3 cells and a primary AML sample with ARV-825 for 24 hours. We found that ARV-825 exposure prompted a dramatic change in the transcriptome: 1006 downregulated genes and 786 upregulated genes met the significance criteria (P ≤ 0.01) for a ≥1 change in the log 2 value (Supplemental Figure 7A), and many genes showed much larger fold changes. We performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using gene signatures from the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB). There was significant enrichment indicating downregulation of Myc target genes along with gene sets representing other oncogenic pathways, cell-cycle progression, the hypoxia response, metabolism, and Notch pathway activity (Figure 7A). Specifically, GSEA revealed a marked downregulation of Myc-specific and Wnt/β-catenin pathways with ARV-825 treatment (Supplemental Figure 7A). This was validated by qPCR analysis of the Wnt/β-catenin pathway target genes AXIN2 and FRA1 (Figure 7A), whose mRNA levels were significantly downregulated in OCI-AM3 cells after 12 and 24 hours of ARV-825 treatment. These findings may have significant clinical implications, since Wnt/β-catenin–driven Myc transcription has been identified as a resistance pathway for LSC populations in response to BET inhibition with small-molecule BRD4 inhibitors like JQ1 and I-BET (15).

Figure 7 ARV-825 downregulates the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, c-Myc transcriptional programs, and other oncogenic pathways and modulates the stromal environment. (A) OCI-AML3 and primary AML cells were treated with ARV-825 (10 nM) for 24 hours. GEP analysis was performed on the isolated RNA (n = 3). (A) GSEA was performed on Illumina GEP data and revealed high enrichment (normalized enrichment score [NES] >3) for several gene sets representing downregulation of Myc target genes and Wnt/B catenin pathways, as well as oncogenic pathways and gene sets for cell cycle, hypoxia, metabolism, and Notch). Validation of Wnt/β-catenin pathway downregulation was done by qPCR analysis of the pathway targets AXIN-2 and FRA-1 at 12 and 24 hours (n = 3 independent samples). Statistical significance was calculated using Bonferroni’s method, and adjusted P values were determined. NMSCs were treated with ARV-825 (25 nM) for 24 hours. (B) Representative GSEA found high enrichment for several gene sets representing Myc target genes and oncogenic pathways, as well as cell-cycle, metabolic, hypoxia, oxidative phosphorylation, and Notch gene sets, and GEP of MSCs showed a significant reduction in surface adhesion and SDF-1 expression. w.r.t., with respect to. (C) MSCs treated with DMSO or ARV-825 (25 nM for 24 h) cocultured with OCI-AML3 cells treated with DMSO or ARV-825 (10 nM) for 24 hours and subjected to either determination of ROS using an ENZ-51011 kit (bottom) or whole-cell lysates from AML cells were subjected to immunoblotting with specific antibodies. Tubulin was used as a loading control. (D) GSE76009 data were curated, and GSEA revealed high enrichment (NES >3) of LSC fractions for several gene sets representing hematopoietic stems cells or LSCs (data not shown) and for this gene set of a subgroup of genes regulated by Myc. Illumina GEP data on primary AML cells treated with ARV-825 for 24 hours showed a significant reduction in the number of genes of the 17-gene signature associated with stemness in AML. (E) BM cells were collected from vehicle- and ARV-825–treated mice with AML-PDX and subjected to CyTOF, and data were analyzed using SPADE 3.0. The tree was generated according to the expression of CD34, CD38, CD90, and CD45RA (top). Myc activity, Wnt/β-catenin/Notch, cell-cycle/apoptosis, and PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathways, and target inhibition–, and tumor microenvironment–related protein expression levels in BM cells from vehicle- and ARV-825–treated mice were determined and quantified in LSCs (CD34+CD38–CD90–CD45RA+) as cluster 1 and depicted as a heatmap generated with GraphPad Prism 7 on the basis of the percentiles of intensities with respect to the vehicle (bottom). UP, upregulated; DN, downregulated.

Since stromal cells in the BM provide a sanctuary, by integrating signaling pathways including SDF1/CXCL12, Wnt/β-catenin, VCAM/VLA-4/NF-κB, CD44, PI3K/AKT/mTOR, and hypoxia, that contributes to LSC survival (24, 31), we used genome-wide GEP to examine the effect of 24 hours of ARV-825 treatment on NMSCs. We found that, compared with AML cells, ARV-825 exposure induced a relatively smaller change in the transcriptome: 340 downregulated genes and 140 upregulated genes met the significance criteria (P ≤ 0.01) for a ≥1 change in the log 2 value (Supplemental Figure 7B). GSEA revealed downregulated genes in pathways related to protein secretion, Myc, Wnt/β-catenin, Notch, and PI3K/AKT/mTOR (Figure 7B). From a microenvironment perspective, GSEA showed a reduction in hyaluronan synthase 2 (HAS2), vascular cell adhesion protein 1 (VCAM-1), and C-X-C motif chemokine 12 (CXCL12, also known as SDF-1), molecules that engage with CD44, VLA4, and CXCR4, respectively, on AML cells. In contrast to AML cells, expression of solute carrier family 7 member 11 (SLC7A11) and cystine transporter X CT was upregulated in NMSCs (Figure 7B). Immunoblotting confirmed BRD4 and Myc downregulation, but unlike AML cells, we observed no changes in CD44 or X CT expression (Supplemental Figure 7C). BM stromal cells effectively import cystine and convert it to cysteine, which is then released into the microenvironment for uptake of leukemic cells to promote GSH synthesis, and this leukemic–stromal cell interaction is critical for cell survival (40). Therefore, we sought to ascertain whether coculture with stromal cells would allow leukemic cells to abrogate the ROS effect by shuttling cysteine to leukemic cells. In AML and stromal cell coculture experiments, however, we found that ARV-825 did not allow the rescue of AML cells from X CT inhibition (Figure 7C) or the abrogation of increased ROS in AML cells (Figure 7C).

A recent study by Ng et al. (41) fractionated samples from AML patients according to expression of CD34 and/or CD38 and functionally assigned fractions to LSC or non-LSC categories by xenotransplantation. We then determined the gene expression of these fractions and developed a 17-gene signature score for AML outcomes. Next, we performed GSEA of publicly available GEP data (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE76009) and found that Myc targets were highly expressed in LSC fractions (Figure 7D). However, a gene array of ARV-825–treated primary AML cells with complex cytogenetics and FLT3-ITD mutation showed reduced Myc activity as well as downregulation of a majority of the genes in the 17-gene signature described by Ng et al. (Figure 7D) (41).

To understand the effectiveness of ARV-825 in targeting LSC fractions, we performed CyTOF and spanning-tree progression analysis of density-normalized events (SPADE) to study phenotypically defined subpopulations of AML cells and their signaling in primary AML samples treated with ARV-825 in a PDX model. Single-cell proteomics by CyTOF can simultaneously measure the expression of cell-surface and intracellular proteins and can determine protein expression in phenotypically defined rare cell populations. With SPADE 3.0, cell populations from BM were clustered hierarchically according to the expression of surface markers and were displayed in a single minimal spanning tree, where nodes could be annotated for further analysis. LSC populations, defined as CD34+CD38–CD90–CD45RA+, clustered as a single node in the tree, and the expression of individual surface markers in the SPADE tree of mouse BM cell populations are presented in Figure 7E. In a heatmap of gene expression in LSCs (Figure 7E) and a clustering tree with a single node (highlighted red area in Supplemental Figure 7D), we observed downregulation of Myc activity in LSC nodes in ARV-825–treated mice. Additionally, the proteins associated with Wnt/β-catenin (active)/Notch, cell cycle/apoptosis, PI3K/AKT/mTOR, and proliferation pathways were downregulated in the LSC fraction, and inhibition of BRD4, Myc, and HEXIM1 was prominent in the LSC fraction as well (heatmap in Figure 7E and highlighted single nodes of the tree in Supplemental Figure 7, E–I). Importantly, tumor microenvironment–associated molecules (surface CXCR4, CD44, p-FAK, and HIF-1α) were downregulated in the LSC compartment, mirroring the vitro data (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7J). Confirming the effect of ARV-825 on LSCs in AML, we found in a PDX model that ARV-825 decreased LSC frequencies compared with vehicle treatment (11,789 vs. 2766 in vehicle vs. ARV-825).