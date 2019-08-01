Structure-guided drug design identifies a BRD4-selective small molecule that suppresses HIV

Discovery of a lead small molecule (ZL0580) that suppresses HIV. We have synthesized a batch class of small molecules designed to modulate BRD4 (35) and screened these compound libraries for their activities on HIV transcription using the HIV latently infected J-Lat cells (full-length 10.6) (36). Our initial goal was to identify new BRD4 modulators that are superior to JQ1 in activating latent HIV and, therefore, will serve as more potent latency reversing agents (LRA). Cells were treated with individual compounds, carrier (DMSO; negative control [NC]), JQ1, or PMA (positive control) singly for 24 hours. Activation of latent HIV was measured based on detection of GFP expression by flow cytometry. In one compound library (62 compounds; called C1-C62), we identified 3 compounds (ZL0454, ZL0482, and ZL0519) that modestly activate HIV; however, their potency is either weaker than or comparable to that of JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120633DS1).

Intriguingly, in an HIV suppression model in which J-Lat cells were stimulated with PMA to activate HIV and treated with individual compounds, we identified one lead compound (C48: ZL0580) that is distinct from JQ1, but suppresses PMA-induced HIV activation (Figure 1A). The chemical structure of ZL0580 is shown in Figure 1B, with its design and synthesis detailed in the Supplemental Methods. Further analysis showed that ZL0580 suppresses PMA-induced HIV activation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1, C and D). As a control, JQ1 alone activates HIV and synergistically enhances PMA-stimulated HIV activation (Figure 1, C and D). To determine whether HIV suppression by ZL0580 occurs at the transcriptional level, we quantified HIV mRNAs and showed that ZL0580 reduces both Gag and 3′ LTR RNA levels, while JQ1 enhances their levels (Figure 1E), supporting the idea that ZL0580 induces HIV transcriptional suppression. Kinetic analysis showed that single ZL0580 treatment (10 μM) suppresses both PMA-stimulated and basal HIV transcription through day 14 after treatment (Figure 1, F and G). In J-Lat cells, basal HIV transcription under resting conditions is readily detectable by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Cq values shown in Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, we treated resting J-Lat cells with a single dose of ZL0580 for 3 days, followed by reactivation by LRAs. ZL0580 pretreatment rendered J-Lat cells more resistant to HIV reactivation by suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA) or prostratin (Figure 1H), indicating that ZL0580 may induce epigenetic reprogramming of HIV LTR.

Figure 1 Discovery of a small molecule suppressing HIV in J-Lat cells. (A) Screening of compounds (C1–C62) designed as new BRD4 modulators in J-Lat cells (10.6). Cells were stimulated with PMA (1 μg/mL) to activate HIV and treated with individual compounds (10 μM) for 24 hours (PMA/C1–C62). Cell only (NC), PMA, and PMA/JQ1 (10 μM) were included as controls (labeled as 1, 2, and 63). HIV activation was measured by flow cytometry (GFP+%). (B) Chemical structure of ZL0580. (C and D) Dose-dependent suppression of PMA-induced HIV activation by ZL0580. Cells were treated with PMA and ZL0580 (0 μM, 1 μM, 10 μM, 20 μM) for 24 hours. NC or PMA/JQ1 (10 μM) was included as a control. Representative FACS plots for GFP expression (C) and cumulative data for percentage of GFP+ in J-Lat cells of 3 experimental repeats (D) (mean ± SD) are shown. (E) Comparison of HIV transcription. HIV RNAs (Gag and 3′ LTR) were quantified by qPCR in cells 24 hours after treatment. Results are shown as fold change relative to NC. (F and G) Kinetics of ZL0580-induced HIV suppression in PMA-activated (F) or resting (G) J-Lat cells. Cells were treated as indicated for 24 hours. HIV 3′ LTR RNA was quantified on days 2, 7, and 14 after treatment. Data are shown as fold change relative to NC for each time point. Asterisks denote comparison of PMA/ZL0580 or PMA/JQ1 with PMA (F) or comparison of ZL0580 or JQ1 with NC (G). Error bars in E–G represent SD of PCR duplicate. (H) Unstimulated J-Lat cells were treated with NC or ZL0580 (10 μM), followed by stimulation with SAHA or prostratin 3 days after treatment. HIV reactivation was measured based on 3′ LTR RNA, and results are shown as fold change relative to NC. All experiments were repeated at least 3 times. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA (D) and paired Student’s t test (E–H).

We examined toxic effects of ZL0580 on J-Lat cells by treating them with a wide range of ZL0580 (0–80 μM) for various lengths of time (1 and 3 days), followed by LIVE/DEAD aqua blue staining and flow cytometric analysis for cell viability. ZL0580 did not cause significant cell death at concentrations below 40 μM (Supplemental Figure 3A). In HIV-suppression kinetic analysis (Figure 1, F and G), treatment of J-Lat cells with ZL0580 (10 μM) also did not cause significant cell death on days 2, 7, and 14 compared with NC in both PMA-activated and unstimulated cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). These data indicate that the observed effect of ZL0580 is independent of cell toxicity.

In this compound library, in addition to ZL0580, we noted that 2 other compounds (ZL0506 and ZL0549) could also modestly suppress HIV (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, the 3 compounds described above (ZL0482, ZL0454, and ZL0519) that could activate latent HIV manifested effects similar to those of JQ1 and synergistically enhanced PMA-induced HIV activation (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data suggest that, instead of being a pan-assay interference compound (37), the HIV-suppressive effect of ZL0580 in J-Lat cells is specific.

ZL0580 suppresses HIV in in vitro HIV-infected human CD4+ T cells. To determine whether ZL0580 can suppress HIV in a more relevant system, we used human CD4+ T cells that were infected with HIV in vitro. Normal PBMCs were stimulated with phytohemagglutinin (PHA) (typically more efficient in activating T cells than PMA for longer-term culture) for 2 days, followed by HIV infection (US-1 strain) in the presence of ZL0580 (0–8 μM) or a control compound, ZL0454 (0–8 μM). ZL0454 was selected from the same library, since ZL0454 did not suppress HIV in J-Lat cells (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 4C). HIV infection in CD4+ T cells was assessed 3 days after viral exposure by flow cytometry based on intracellular p24 expression. Consistent with the results in J-Lat cells, ZL0580 could also suppress HIV in activated human CD4+ T cells in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2, A and B). Of note, the potency of ZL0580 to suppress HIV in primary CD4+ T cells appeared to be stronger than that in J-Lat cells, since single ZL0580 treatment (8 μM) led to almost complete loss of productive HIV infection in CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B). As a control, treatment with ZL0454 did not suppress HIV in CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B). To ensure that ZL0580 itself did not affect HIV infection of PBMCs, we quantified cell-associated HIV DNA and found that ZL0580 treatment did not significantly alter HIV DNA levels (Figure 2C), but reduced HIV transcription in PBMCs (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 HIV suppression by ZL0580 in in vitro HIV-infected human CD4+ T cells. (A) HIV infection of PHA-activated CD4+ T cells in normal PBMCs. PBMCs (n = 3) were stimulated with PHA (1 μg/mL) for 2 days, followed by infection with R5 HIV (US-1) in the absence or presence of ZL0580 (top) or ZL0454 (bottom) at various concentrations, as indicated. Three days after viral exposure, HIV infection in CD4+ T cells was measured by flow cytometry based on intracellular p24 staining. Representative FACS plots are shown. (B) Comparison of percentage of p24+CD4+ T cells in PBMCs. (C and D) Quantification of HIV DNA (C) and Gag RNA (D) in PBMCs following different treatments by qPCR. Data are shown as fold change of PHA/ZL0580 (4 μM) relative to PHA alone. (E) Representative FACS plots showing HIV infection (intracellular p24) of unactivated CD4+ T cells in PBMCs on day 6 after treatment. (F) Comparison of p24+ percentage in unactivated CD4+ T cells in PBMCs. (B–D and F) Mean ± SD from 3 PBMC donors. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA (B and F) and paired Student’s t test (C and D).

We also evaluated the impact of ZL0580 on HIV in unactivated (resting) CD4+ T cells. Normal PBMCs were not stimulated, but were directly infected with HIV by spinoculation. Twenty-four hours after HIV infection, cells were extensively washed and treated with ZL0580 (2 μM and 4 μM) or not treated (NC). As expected, compared with activated cells, HIV replication kinetics in unactivated CD4+ T cells was slower. However, we were able to detect low but significant levels of HIV replication (intracellular p24 expression) on day 6 after HIV inoculation (%p24+, 2.54%) (Figure 2E). Of importance, ZL0580 also dose dependently suppressed HIV in unactivated CD4+ T cells (Figure 2, E and F).

We assessed PBMC viability and found that it was comparable between NC and ZL0580 treatment (at 8 μM) (Supplemental Figure 5A), indicating that the HIV-suppressive effect of ZL0580 in human CD4+ T cells was not due to overt cell toxicity. Potential toxic effects of ZL0580 on PBMCs were evaluated with a wider range of ZL0580 concentrations (0–80 μM). Similarly to what occurred with J-Lat cells, ZL0580 did not cause significant PBMC death at concentrations below 40 μM (Supplemental Figure 5B).

We further examined the effects of ZL0580 on T cell phenotypes and activation markers associated with HIV infection and replication. ZL0580 did not significantly alter the expression of HIV entry receptors (CD4 and CCR5) on CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Expression of activation markers (CD25, CD38, and HLA-DR) is also comparable between NC and ZL0580 treatment for both activated and unactivated T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). To more broadly assess the impact of ZL0580 on T cells, we examined the expression of an array of genes in PHA-activated and resting PBMCs following ZL0580 treatment or no treatment. A total of 17 genes closely associated with T cell phenotypes and functions were chosen, including cytokines and chemokines, transcription factors, lineage differentiation factors, innate HIV restriction factors, and transcript elongation factors (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). The data showed that ZL0580 did not significantly alter the expression of these genes in PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F), indicating that ZL0580 did not induce global changes in human T cells.

ZL0580 suppresses HIV transcription ex vivo in PBMCs of viremic HIV-infected participants. We next assessed HIV-suppressive activity of ZL0580 in PBMCs of HIV-infected individuals ex vivo. At this point, our goal was determining whether ZL0580 manifested any suppressive effect on induced HIV transcription. Therefore, we chose PBMCs of viremic HIV-infected participants (RV21 cohort) (38) (Supplemental Table 2), which enabled HIV transcription to be more readily detectable due to higher levels of viral transcription. PBMCs were activated by PHA in the absence or presence of ZL0580 treatment (8 μM) for 2 days, followed by measurement of HIV transcription by quantifying gag mRNA. Highly consistent with the results in J-Lat cells and human CD4+ T cells infected in vitro, ZL0580 could also induce fairly potent suppression of induced HIV transcription ex vivo in PBMCs of viremic HIV-infected individuals (Figure 3). While the potency of suppression varied among different participants, ZL0580 induced significant suppression in 7 out 8 PBMCs examined (Figure 3).

Figure 3 ZL0580 suppresses HIV transcription ex vivo in PBMCs of viremic HIV-infected individuals. PBMCs of RV21 participants (n = 8) were activated by PHA and treated with ZL0580 (8 μM) or not treated. Two days after treatment, cell-associated HIV Gag RNA was quantified by qPCR. For each PBMC, data are shown as fold change of PHA+ZL0580-treated cells relative to PHA-treated cells. PCR was conducted in duplicate, and error bars represent SD of PCR replicate for each PBMC. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005, paired Student’s t test.

ZL0580 suppresses HIV in PBMCs of aviremic HIV-infected participants. To explore the impact of ZL0580 on latent HIV, PBMCs of ART-suppressed, aviremic HIV-infected participants in the RV254 cohort (39) (Supplemental Table 3) were examined in 2 different models. First, PBMCs (n = 5; 6 months after ART) were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 to activate latent HIV and to induce CD4+ T cell expansion. An advantage of this model is that expanded T cells can be cultured for more than 3 to 4 weeks with good viability and allow durability analysis (22). Cells were treated with ART alone (efavirenz, zidovudine, raltegravir), ART plus ZL0580 (2 μM), or mock treatment (NC) in IL-2–containing medium. ART was initiated at the beginning to control spreading infections. Medium was replaced every 3 days (maintaining the same drugs), and HIV production was measured by ultrasensitive nested PCR (22). We showed that this PCR method can sensitively detect less than 10 HIV copies (Supplemental Figure 7). As shown in Figure 4A, while HIV production kinetics varied among the 5 PBMCs, ZL0580 treatment promoted HIV suppression during ART and delayed viral rebound after ART cessation (Figure 4A). Quantitative analysis was performed to evaluate the impact of ZL0580 on promoting HIV suppression (before treatment cessation) and on viral rebound (after treatment cessation) by comparing the length of time (days) and AUC between ART alone and ART plus ZL0580. For HIV suppression, ART alone required 15 ± 3.3 days to induce full suppression, whereas ART plus ZL0580 required 12 ± 3.6 days (P < 0.05) (Figure 4B). Comparison of AUC before treatment cessation also revealed modest, but significant, differences between ART and ART plus ZL0580 (Figure 4B). Notably, the impact of ZL0580 on viral rebound was more significant (Figure 4C). For ART alone, viral rebound was quickly detected within 3 to 6 days in all 5 PBMCs after treatment removal, while ART plus ZL0580 led to marked delays in viral rebound in 3 out of 5 PBMCs (Figure 4A). Similar quantitative analysis showed that days to viral rebound in ART alone and ART plus ZL0580 treatments were 2.4 ± 1.3 and 15 ± 6.1, respectively (P < 0.005) (Figure 4C). Comparison of AUC (after treatment cessation) also revealed significant differences between the 2 groups (P < 0.05) (Figure 4C). Through the experiments, we closely monitored cell viability and observed that, while PBMC viability decreased over time, ZL0580 treatment did not cause significant toxicity to these cells compared with ART alone or NC (Supplemental Figure 8). Experiments were terminated when total cell viability dropped below 30% (around 27 to 33 days after initial treatment).

Figure 4 Suppressive effect of ZL0580 on HIV in PBMCs of ART-suppressed, aviremic HIV-infected participants. (A) PBMCs of aviremic RV254 participants (n = 5) were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 and cultured in IL-2–containing medium to induce latent HIV activation and CD4+ T cell expansion. Cells were treated with ART alone, ART+ZL0580 (2.5 μM), or were mock treated (NC). HIV release in supernatants was quantified by the 2-step nested qPCR. Following full HIV suppression, treatments were stopped and viral RNA copies were continuously monitored every 3 days. Data are shown as HIV copies (log 10 ) per 106 PBMCs. (B and C) Quantitative analysis of the effect of ZL0580 on promoting HIV suppression during ART (B) and on viral rebound following ART cessation (C). Comparison of length of time (days) and AUC prior to treatment cessation (B) and after treatment cessation up until first viral rebound (C) between ART and ART+ZL0580 for the 5 PBMCs. AUC for each PBMC was quantified using Prism. (D) HIV production by unactivated RV254 PBMCs (n = 6). PBMCs were directly treated with ZL0580 (2.0 μM) or not treated (NC) on days 0, 3, and 6 (treatment stopped on day 9). HIV production in supernatants was measured once every 3 days as indicated. (E) After day 18, PBMCs were stimulated with PHA to reactivate latent HIV. HIV transcriptional reactivation was measured by quantifying Gag RNA in cells. The data are shown as fold change of ZL0580 treatment relative to NC for each PBMC. (A, D, and E) PCR was conducted in duplicate, and error bars show PCR replicate SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005, (B, C, and E), paired Student’s t test.

Second, PBMCs of aviremic participants (n = 6) were not activated, but were directly treated with ZL0580 (2 μM) or not treated (without ART). Treatment was given every 3 days for a total of 3 times (day 0, 3, 6) and stopped on day 9 (Figure 4D). This model aimed to determine whether ZL0580 could inhibit spontaneous HIV production and suppress LRA-stimulated latent HIV reactivation. Of interest, while low levels of spontaneous HIV production were readily detectable in some PBMCs of the NC group (1 PBMC on day 3, 2 on day 6, 4 on day 15, and 2 on day 18), ZL0580 treatment inhibited spontaneous HIV production in all 6 PBMCs (Figure 4D). Cell culture was continuously monitored to day 18, and cells remained in good condition. Cells were then stimulated with PHA to reactivate latent HIV. We found that treatment of these PBMCs with ZL0580 led to inhibition of PHA-activated HIV transcription compared with NC (Figure 4E). This finding is consistent with the result in J-Lat cells (Figure 1H) and indicates that ZL0580 displays a repressive effect on latent HIV in aviremic PBMCs.

ZL0580 induces HIV suppression via BRD4. To understand mechanisms underlying ZL0580-induced HIV suppression, we explored roles of BET proteins. BET proteins consist of BRD2, BRD3, BRD4, and BRDT (25), among which BRD4 and BRD2 were shown to participate in HIV transcriptional regulation (30, 32, 40). First, we measured binding affinity of ZL0580 to BDs of BET as compared with JQ1 using the time-resolved fluorescence energy transfer (TR-FRET) assay and found that JQ1 nonselectively bound to both BD1 and BD2 all 4 BET proteins (Figure 5A), consistent with the previously described role of JQ1 as a pan-BET inhibitor (33). In contrast, ZL0580 more selectively bound to the BRD4 BD1 domain (IC 50 = 163 nM) instead of BD2 (IC 50 = 1071 nM). ZL0580 also displayed approximately 6- to 11-fold selectivity for BRD4 over other BET proteins (IC 50 ranged from approximately 0.9 to 1.9 μM) as well as over a non-BET BD protein, CBP (IC 50 >10 μM) (Figure 5A). We also assessed binding activity of ZL0580 to a broader panel of nonspecific cellular proteins and showed that ZL0580 also manifested no or weak binding activity toward these nonspecific targets (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 5 ZL0580 selectively binds to BRD4 (BD1), and BRD4 is functionally required for ZL0580-induced HIV suppression. (A) In vitro binding of ZL0580 or JQ1 to BD1 and BD2 of BET proteins measured by TR-FRET (IC 50 , nM). Error bars represent SD of assay replicates. (B) CRISPR/Cas9 KO of BRD4 and BRD2 in J-Lat cells. (C and D) BRD4 KO abrogates ZL5080-induced HIV suppression. VC, BRD4-KO, or BRD2-KO cells were treated as indicated. Representative FACS plots for GFP expression (C) and cumulative data comparing GFP+ percentage in VC and KO J-Lat cells from 3 independent experiments (mean ± SD) (D) are shown. (E) Expression of Gag and 3′ LTR RNAs in PMA-activated, VC, or BRD4-KO cells after treatment (24 hours). (F) Expression of 3′ LTR RNA in unstimulated, VC, or BRD4-KO J-Lat cells after different treatments (on day 7). (G) Exogenous BRD4 expression in BRD4-KO J-Lat. KO cells were nucleofected with pcDNA-FLAG-BRD4 plasmid (+) or not treated (–). BRD4 expression was measured by Western blot using anti-BRD4 and anti-FLAG antibody (day 4 after nucleofection). VC was included as a control. (H and I) Effect of BRD4 overexpression on ZL0580-induced HIV suppression. BRD4-KO cells without (top) or with BRD4 overexpression (bottom) were treated as indicated. Representative FACS plots for GFP expression (H) and cumulative data comparing GFP+ percentage of J-Lat cells among different treatments (I) are shown. In this figure, error bars show SD of experimental replicates (D and I) and of PCR duplicate (E and F). Experiments were repeated at least 3 times. **P < 0.005, paired Student’s t test (D–F, I).

To explore the potential binding mode of ZL0580 to BRD4 as compared with that of JQ1, we conducted docking analysis for ZL5080 binding to BRD4 BD1 and BD2 domains using the determined BRD4/JQ1 cocrystal structure (33) and showed that ZL0580 formed strong interactions with BD1 compared with BD2 of BRD4 (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Overlay analysis by superimposing the ZL0580 docked pose with the BRD4 (BD1)/(+)-JQ1 complex structure (33) (Supplemental Figure 9C) indicated that ZL0580 binds to BRD4 BD1 with adequate access into its acetyl-lysine (KAc) binding pocket, but manifests notable differences from JQ1. ZL0580 has a partial scaffold extended to an additional region; the proline sulfonamide fragment of ZL0580 overlaps with the crystallographically determined JQ1-binding mode, while the phenylurea sulfonamide moiety extends to the region between the WPF shelf and the ZA channel (Supplemental Figure 9C). These data imply that ZL0580 can interact with BRD4, but manifests a binding mode distinct from JQ1.

To directly examine functional roles of BRD4 and BRD2 in ZL0580-induced HIV suppression, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to generate stable BRD4- and BRD2-KO J-Lat cell lines (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10). Efficient KO of BRD4 and BRD2 in J-Lat cells was confirmed by Western blotting (Figure 5B). We also showed that other BET proteins (BRD2, BRD3, BRDT) were normally expressed in the BRD4-KO J-Lat cells, indicating that CRISPR/Cas9 did not induce broad off-target effects (Supplemental Figure 11). Intriguingly, deletion of BRD4, but not BRD2, largely abrogated ZL0580-induced HIV suppression (Figure 5, C and D), supporting the idea that BRD4 is functionally required in this process. Another interesting observation is that BRD4 KO led to enhanced basal HIV activation in resting J-Lat cells (% GFP+ in NC, 11.4%) as compared with the vector control (VC) J-Lat cells (% GFP+, 3.07) (Figure 5C), indicating that BRD4 may repress basal HIV transcription as well.

In addition to detection of GFP, we measured HIV transcription in these J-Lat cells to further verify the functional role of BRD4 (Figure 5E). Consistent with the GFP results, ZL0580 can substantially inhibit Gag and 3′ LTR RNA expression in PMA-activated, VC J-Lat cells, which was largely abrogated in the BRD4-KO cells (Figure 5E). A similar pattern was observed in the unstimulated/resting J-Lat cells: while ZL0580 induced inhibition of basal HIV transcription (3′ LTR RNA on day 7) as compared with NC and JQ1 treatment (Figure 5F). Such inhibitory effects were abrogated to a large extent when BRD4 was knocked out (Figure 5F). Here, HIV transcription on day 7 after treatment was chosen for comparison based on the earlier data showing that ZL0580 induces potent suppression of basal HIV transcription in unstimulated J-Lat cells on that day (Figure 1G).

To further confirm that BRD4, instead of other BD-containing proteins (due to possible CRISPR/Cas9-induced off-target effects), is required in this process, exogenous BRD4 was overexpressed in the BRD4-KO cells by nucleofecting the cells with BRD4-encoding plasmid (pcDNA5-FLAG-BRD4; Addgene) (41). Efficient BRD4 expression was detected in the KO cells on day 4 after nucleofection (Figure 5G). Using an optimized protocol, nucleofection did not cause overt toxic effects to J-Lat cells. BRD4 overexpression was confirmed with both anti-BRD4 and anti-FLAG antibodies (Figure 5G). We showed that, while ZL0580 failed to induce HIV suppression in BRD4-KO cells (Figure 5, H and I), exogenous BRD4 expression restored to a large extent the ability of ZL0580 to suppress HIV in these cells (Figure 5, H and I). These data provide additional evidence that ZL0580 induces HIV suppression via BRD4.

ZL0580 inhibits Tat transactivation and key factors in HIV transcription elongation. After demonstrating a functional requirement of BRD4 in ZL0580-induced HIV suppression, we next explored downstream biochemical mechanisms. We showed earlier (Figure 1) that ZL0580 can suppress HIV in activated J-Lat cells at 24 hours after treatment. Based on these data, we first measured Tat protein expression to explore the stage or stages of HIV transcription inhibited by ZL0580. As compared with PMA alone or PMA+JQ1, treatment with PMA+ZL0580 did not significantly (or slightly) reduce Tat protein (Figure 6A), indicating that ZL0580 may suppress HIV involving a stage or stages after Tat synthesis, at least at the 24-hour time point after treatment. Consistent with this result, expression of NF-κB, which is important for HIV transcriptional initiation, was not affected by ZL0580 either (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 ZL0580 inhibits Tat transactivation and key factors in HIV transcription elongation. (A and B) Western blot measurement of Tat and NF-κB (A) and cellular proteins involved in transcription elongation (B) in WT J-Lat cells 24 hours after treatment. (C) Co-IP analysis for binding of CDK9 to Tat or BRD4 in WT J-Lat cells 24 hours after treatment. Control IgG Co-IP and input CDK9 were used as controls. Total/input CDK9 blots in panels (B and C) represent the same experiment. (D) ELL2 protein expression in WT and BRD4-KO J-Lat cells 24 hours after treatment. (E) ELL2 mRNA expression by qPCR in WT J-Lat cells 24 hours after treatment. (F) Effect of protease inhibition by MG132 on ELL2 protein levels in WT J-Lat cells. Cells were pretreated with proteasome inhibitor MG-132 for 6 hours (bottom) or not treated (top), followed by treatment with PMA or PMA+ZL0580 (10 μM) for 18 hours. ELL2 protein was measured by Western blot. (G) Phosphorylated RNAPII (Ser 2 CTD) in WT (top) and BRD4-KO (bottom) J-Lat cells after different treatments. Loading control GAPDH in panel (D and G) represents the same experiment. (H and I) ChIP-qPCR analysis for recruitment of Tat (H) or BRD4 (I) to HIV 5′ LTR in PMA-activated or unstimulated J-Lat cells 24 hours after treatment. ChIP using control IgG was included for normalization. qPCR was conducted to quantify the precipitated HIV 5′ LTR region. Data were normalized to NC. Error bars (E, H, and I) show SD of qPCR replicate. All experiments were independently conducted at least 3 times. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005, 1-way ANOVA (H and I). ND, nondetectable.

Next, we explored mechanisms involved in Tat transactivation and transcription elongation. An established role of BRD4 is recruitment of cellular super elongation complex (SEC) (e.g., p-TEFb/CDK9) to target the gene promoter, stimulating RNA Pol II (RNAPII) activation and transcription elongation (42). In HIV-infected cells, BRD4 competes with Tat for cellular reservoirs of CDK9 and negatively regulates HIV transcription elongation (30–32). First, we examined major proteins involved in HIV transcription elongation, including BRD4, CDK9, cyclin T1/T2, and AFF4. Neither ZL0580 (PMA+ZL0580) nor JQ1 (PMA+JQ1) treatment altered expression of these proteins (Figure 6B). However, Co-IP analysis of protein-protein interactions led to interesting findings. Tat Co-IP showed that, compared with PMA alone, ZL0580 treatment (PMA+ZL0580) reduced CDK9 binding to Tat, whereas JQ1 enhanced CDK9 binding to Tat (Figure 6C). This is not simply due to differential input Tat levels, since they were comparable among different treatments (Figure 6A). In contrast, BRD4 Co-IP revealed an opposing result: compared with PMA alone, ZL0580 induced enhanced CDK9 binding to BRD4, whereas JQ1 decreased CDK9 binding to BRD4 (Figure 6C).

Like CDK9, ELL2 is another catalytic factor of SEC and is implicated in HIV transcriptional regulation (43). When measuring cellular proteins in these treated cells, we made an interesting observation, that ZL0580 and JQ1 differentially regulated ELL2 protein. Compared with PMA alone, ZL0580 substantially reduced ELL2 protein, whereas JQ1 increased its levels (Figure 6D). Such distinct effects on ELL2 by ZL0580 and JQ1 were abrogated, to a large extent, in BRD4-KO cells (Figure 6D), supporting a functional role of BRD4 in mediating the regulatory effects of ZL0580 and JQ1 on HIV transcription. Further, we identified that ZL0580 inhibited ELL2 by reducing its protein stability, since ELL2 mRNA transcription was not altered by ZL0580 (Figure 6E) and proteasome inhibition (by MG132) almost completely recovered ELL2 in ZL0580-treated cells (Figure 6F). These data indicate that ZL0580 inhibits ELL2 via mechanisms involving posttranslational degradation (44). Among the many proteins examined, only ELL2 was inhibited by ZL0580, indicating that this effect of ZL0580 on cellular proteins is likely selective for ELL2.

RNAPII activation is a rate-limiting step in transcription elongation (30, 31). Stimulation of RNAPII activation (phosphorylation of CTD Ser2 of RNAII) can be mediated by Tat-recruited SEC. We found that, compared with PMA alone, ZL0580 reduced RNAII activation, whereas JQ1 potentiated its activation (Figure 6G); notably, such differential effects on RNAPII activation were also abrogated to some extent when BRD4 was knocked out (Figure 6G). This finding is consistent with the above observations of CDK9 binding to Tat or BRD4 (Figure 6C) and the effects on ELL2 protein levels by ZL0580 and JQ1 (Figure 6, D–F), providing evidence that, in contrast with from JQ1, ZL0580 induces inhibition of key factors in HIV transcription elongation.

To directly examine the impact of ZL0580 on Tat transactivation, we measured recruitment of Tat to the HIV promoter (a small region overlapping with HIV transcription start site [TSS]) (31) by ChIP-qPCR and observed that, while JQ1 enhanced binding of Tat to the HIV promoter, ZL0580 reduced Tat recruitment to the HIV promoter (Figure 6H). As a control, no Tat recruitment to the GAPDH promoter was detected (Supplemental Figure 12). A similar pattern for Tat binding to the HIV promoter was also observed in unstimulated J-Lat cells (Figure 6H). These data support the idea that inhibition of Tat transactivation may represent a mechanism by which ZL0580 induces HIV suppression. Moreover, we measured BRD4 binding to the HIV promoter in these treated cells. Of interest, BRD4 displayed a binding pattern distinct from that of Tat in both activated and resting J-Lat cells: compared with no compound control, ZL0580 promoted BRD4 binding to the HIV promoter, whereas JQ1 reduced this binding (Figure 6I), indicating that BRD4 may completely block or reduce Tat transactivation following ZL0580 treatment.

ZL0580 induces a more repressive chromatin structure in HIV LTR. Nucleosome organization and structure in HIV LTR correlates with HIV proviral transcription (45). Positioning of a nucleosome (nuc-1) downstream of HIV TSS restricts HIV transcription (Figure 7A) (45). To this end, we have observed that, in addition to induced HIV transcription in the activated cells, ZL0580 also induced suppression of basal and latent HIV in unstimulated cells, in which HIV underwent low-level transcription and Tat protein was considered low. We therefore speculate that mechanisms beyond Tat-mediated transcription may also play a role in ZL0580-induced HIV suppression. We examined effects of ZL0580 on nucleosome organization and DNA accessibility in HIV LTR, using high-resolution MNase nucleosomal mapping (45). J-Lat cells were pretreated with ZL0580, JQ1, or not treated (NC) for 24 hours, followed by PMA activation for 24 hours. Chromatin isolated from cells was divided into undigested and MNase-digested samples. Digested and undigested DNA samples were probed with 20 separate sets of overlapping primers to amplify different regions along the HIV LTR (Figure 7A) (45). The principle is that DNA within nucleosomes would be protected (at least partially) from MNase digestion, whereas nucleosome-free and linker DNAs would be cleaved. Accordingly, the ratio for the PCR product in digested DNA to that of undigested control can be used to assess nucleosomal occupancy and DNA accessibility. We found that compared with the no-compound treatment control (NC), treatment with ZL0580 led to enhanced nucleosomal DNA protection in the majority of amplicon regions (6–20), especially in the amplicon 13 that covers Nuc-1 immediately downstream of TSS (Figure 7B). In contrast, compared with NC, treatment of J-Lat cells with JQ1 reduced nucleosomal DNA protection in several amplicon regions, although the effect of JQ1 appeared to be only modest (Figure 7B). These data indicate that JQ1 may cause a less repressive nucleosomal structure in the HIV LTR, consistent with a recent report (29). These data together suggest that ZL0580 induces chromatin remodeling and causes a more repressive nucleosomal structure in the HIV LTR.