Autoreactive T effector memory differentiation mirrors β cell function in type 1 diabetes

Specific autoreactive CD8+ T cell subsets correlate with C-peptide change over time. Antigen-specific CD8+ T cells were identified by pHLA class I tetramer staining of peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) samples from newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes patients collected longitudinally over 2 years at 6-month intervals (see Supplemental Tables 1 and 2 for patient information; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120555DS1). We characterized the phenotype of CD8+ T cells specific for 5 β cell antigens (PPI, IA2, InsB, GAD, and IGRP) and, for comparison, 3 viral antigens (influenza, CMV, and EBV) using pHLA class I tetramers (Figure 1 and Table 1). In addition, we analyzed the T cell subsets within the total CD8+ T cell population. As a readout of β cell function we used measurements of C-peptide, a by-product of insulin production that is released into the circulation in amounts equimolar with insulin, and is considered a robust surrogate of β cell function. Mixed-effects general linear modeling was used to explore whether there was a relationship between CD8+ T cell subsets and C-peptide change over 2 years. For each CD8+ T cell subset analyzed, the model predicted the amount of C-peptide change that would result from a given change in T cells. We report these data as slopes that are estimates of the average C-peptide loss per unit change in T cell.

Figure 1 Identification of antigen-specific CD8+ T cell subsets. (A) Representative staining of PBMCs with peptide-loaded HLA-A*02 and HLA*A-24 tetramers to identify CD8+ T cells specific for β cell and virus epitopes. Tetramer-positive CD8+ T cell frequencies were calculated as the percentage of the total CD8+ T cell population and are displayed in the upper right quadrants of the flow cytometry plots. (B) Schematic of the CD8+ T cell subsets analyzed and the cell surface markers used for their definition.

Table 1 HLA-A*02– and HLA-A*24–restricted CD8+ T cell epitopes

Of the β cell–specific T cell subsets, 5 were found to be positively correlated with C-peptide change (Figure 2A). Strikingly, these were predominantly effector memory T cell subsets (4 of 5) expressing the terminal differentiation marker CD57 (3 of 5), spanning multiple β cell specificities (for PPI, GAD, and InsB). Additionally, the IA2-specific transitional memory subset (a phenotype intermediate between central memory and effector memory) was positively correlated with C-peptide change. When data were pooled from all the β cell–specific (PPI-, InsB-, IGRP-, IA2-, and GAD-specific) CD8+ T cells examined, the pooled β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T subset was also positively correlated with C-peptide change.

Figure 2 β Cell–specific and virus-specific CD8+ T cell subsets are significantly correlated with longitudinal C-peptide change. (A) Five β cell–specific CD8+ T cell subsets are positively correlated with C-peptide. Additionally, when data are pooled from all β cell–specific (PPI-, InsB-, GAD-, IA2-, and GAD-specific) CD8+ T cells, the CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T subset (“Pooled β cell–specific CD57+ EM”) is positively correlated with C-peptide. (B) Nine virus-specific CD8+ T cell subsets are correlated with longitudinal C-peptide change. Seven of nine are negatively correlated; two are positively correlated. The predicted log C-peptide change from baseline per 1% increase in each T cell subset is plotted. Thirty-eight subjects were studied, and relationships between T cell and C-peptide changes from baseline across time were analyzed with mixed-effects general linear models. To understand the variance of these data, note that the P values indicate the standard error, and for P < 0.05, a 95% confidence interval would not include the value zero. CM, central memory; TM, transitional memory; EM, effector memory; TE, terminal effector. Relationships between T cell and C-peptide changes from baseline across time were analyzed with mixed-effects general linear models. P < 0.05 (indicated by dotted horizontal line) was regarded as significant.

The positive correlations observed between β cell–specific T cell subsets and C-peptide indicate that C-peptide levels increase as T cell levels increase, and C-peptide levels fall as T cell levels fall. To illustrate the nature of this relationship, the dynamics of PPI-specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells and predicted C-peptide levels over 2 years are shown for individual patients in Supplemental Figure 1. Interestingly, concomitant increases in C-peptide and β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cell levels were observed in several patients at the 6-month visit. This is likely to reflect the “honeymoon period” experienced by some patients after commencing insulin injection, which is characterized by greater C-peptide secretion. This suggests that the functional recovery of β cells promotes the appearance of CD57+ effector memory β cell–specific CD8+ T cells in the blood. As illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1, in the majority of subjects, a decrease in β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells was accompanied by a fall in predicted C-peptide levels. This is consistent with β cell destruction mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, levels of which decline with loss of antigen. Thus the positive relationships observed between β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T subsets and C-peptide change reflect a prototypical antigen-driven immune response during which levels of T cells and their target covary.

The predicted C-peptide change per T cell change for each of the significantly correlated β cell–specific T cell populations is given in Figure 2A and Table 2, and is calculated as the log C-peptide change from baseline per 1% increase in T cells. For example, in the case of PPI-specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells, a 1% increase from baseline is associated with a log C-peptide increase from baseline of 0.206. In this way, the model provides estimates for the effect of CD8+ T cell change on the change in C-peptide levels.

Table 2 Antigen-specific CD8+ T cell subsets significantly correlated with C-peptide

In order to further investigate the link between tissue antigen levels and circulating T cells, we examined whether the CD8+ T cell subsets that were significantly correlated with C-peptide log change from baseline were also correlated with C-peptide levels. We found that the InsB-specific CD57+ effector memory and InsB-specific effector memory CD8+ T cell subsets correlated with absolute C-peptide levels (Supplemental Table 3).

In contrast to the significant associations observed between antigen-specific CD8+ T cell subsets and C-peptide change, none of the total CD8+ T cell subsets were found to be significantly associated with C-peptide change.

Virus-specific autoreactive CD8+ T cell subsets correlate with C-peptide change over time. We observed that 9 virus-specific T cell subsets were significantly correlated with C-peptide change (Figure 2B and Table 2). In contrast with the positive correlations observed between β cell–specific memory T cell subsets and C-peptide, the majority (7 of 9) of the virus-specific subsets were negatively correlated with C-peptide change, indicating that C-peptide falls as T cell levels increase, or C-peptide increases as T cell levels fall. The phenotype of the significantly correlated virus-specific subsets encompassed several T cell subsets, including CMV-specific transitional memory, central memory, effector memory, CD57+ effector memory, and CD57– effector memory subsets; influenza-specific transitional memory and CD57– effector memory subsets; and EBV-specific central memory and terminal effector subsets. The predicted C-peptide change per unit increase in T cells for each of the significantly correlated virus-specific T cell populations is given in Figure 2B and Table 2.

The phenotypic heterogeneity observed in the significantly correlated virus-specific T cell subsets contrasts with the clear effector memory–dominant pattern observed for the significantly correlated β cell–specific T cell subsets. It appears likely that this difference reflects the different effects of persistent antigenic exposure (in the case of β cells) compared with more complex episodic virus encounters that may occur at different times in different subjects. Importantly, we observed that after adjustment for multiple comparisons, many of the antigen-specific CD8+ T cell subsets remained significantly associated with C-peptide change.

In order to further investigate the link between tissue antigen levels and circulating virus-specific T cells, we examined whether the CD8+ T cell subsets that were significantly correlated with C-peptide log change from baseline were also correlated with C-peptide levels. We found that the CMV transitional memory and CMV effector memory CD8+ T cell subsets correlated with absolute C-peptide levels (Supplemental Table 3).

Effects of age, HLA, and autoantibodies. We next explored how the relationship between C-peptide and CD8+ T cell populations compared between patients of different ages. For this purpose we divided patients into 3 groups of <12 years, 12–17 years, and >17 years (Supplemental Table 2). Strikingly, it emerged that the relationships observed when all patients were included in the analysis reached statistical significance only in the youngest patient group of <12 years but not the older age groups (Supplemental Figure 2 and Table 3). The HLA profiles of the subjects in the 3 age groups were not significantly different (73% HLA-A*02 positive and 27% HLA-A*24 positive in the <12 years group; 82% HLA-A*02 positive and 18% HLA-A*24 positive in the 12–17 years group; 83% HLA-A*02 positive and 17% HLA-A*24 positive in the >17 years group). The autoantibody profiles were not significantly different between the 3 age groups. In subjects of <12 years, 12–17 years, and >17 years, the respective mean and SD autoantibody titers at baseline were 0.25 (0.32), 0.23 (0.30), and 0.36 (0.61) for mIAA; 0.16 (0.14), 0.19 (0.24), and 0.10 (0.11) for GAD65; and 0.33 (0.26), 0.53 (0.46), and 0.30 (0.35) for ICA512.

Table 3 Antigen-specific CD8+ T cell subsets associated with C-peptide change in subjects grouped by age

CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells have enhanced cytotoxic potential. Having uncovered a strong positive relationship between the β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cell subset and C-peptide change, we sought to gain further mechanistic insights by examining the gene expression of the CD57+ effector memory cell subset in comparison with effector memory cells lacking CD57. We performed RNA sequencing of CD57+ and CD57– effector memory CD8+ T cells sorted from 5 male recent-onset type 1 diabetes patients, and found that 315 genes were differentially expressed between the 2 effector memory populations [FDR-adjusted P < 0.05, log 2 (fold change) > 1]. Differential gene expression showed consistent patterns across each of the 5 patients analyzed (Figure 3A). As indicated in the volcano plot (Figure 3B), the CD57+ effector memory population showed a significant enrichment of genes associated with cytotoxicity, including granzyme B (GZMB), granzyme H (GZMH), killer-specific protein of 37 kDa (KSP37), G protein–coupled receptor 56 (GPR56), and CD16 (17–22), compared with CD57– effector memory cells, indicating a gene signature associated with enhanced cytotoxic effector function. Interestingly, the most highly upregulated gene in CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells was serine protease 23 (PRSS23), which has been reported in cytotoxic T cells but whose function remains unknown (23, 24). Moreover, in comparison with CD57– effector memory cells, the CD57+ subset showed a relative downregulation of transcripts for the costimulation molecule CD28, and genes associated with memory and self-renewal (25–28) including IL7R, IL2, Satb1, and P2ry14. CD57+ effector memory cells showed upregulation of the transcription factor ZEB2, which drives terminal CD8+ T cell differentiation and represses IL2 and IL7R (29). These data indicate that the CD57+ effector memory compartment is a highly differentiated, antigen-experienced population capable of exerting immediate cytotoxic effects, in contrast to the CD57– effector memory compartment, which represents a self-renewing pool of memory T cells. The difference in cytotoxic potential between the CD57+ and CD57– effector memory CD8+ T cell populations suggested by these data is supported by gene ontology analysis, which reveals significant enrichment of T cell killing pathways within the genes differentially expressed between CD57+ and CD57– effector memory cells (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Gene and protein expression profiles indicate enhanced cytotoxic capability of CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells in type 1 diabetes patients. (A) RNA sequencing of CD57+ and CD57– effector memory CD8+ T cells. The top 5% differentially expressed genes are shown. (B) Volcano plot showing all genes upregulated (blue dots) and downregulated (red dots) in CD57+ compared with CD57– effector memory CD8+ T cells. Genes with Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P ≤ 0.05 and absolute log 2 fold change greater than 1 were considered significant. Differential expression analysis was performed with the DESeq2 package in R. Horizontal dashed line, FDR = 0.05; vertical dashed line, log 2 (fold change) = 1. (C) Significantly enriched gene ontology terms represented within differentially expressed genes. Gene ontology enrichment was performed using the R package clusterProfiler, and ontologies with adjusted P ≤ 0.05 were considered significant. (D) Protein expression of key differentially expressed genes in PPI-specific CD57+ and CD57– effector memory CD8+ T cells assessed by flow cytometry (n = 5 type 1 diabetes subjects). Bars and error bars represent means ± SD. Mann-Whitney test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity.

To validate these findings at the protein level, and, importantly, to confirm that an enhanced cytotoxic effector gene signature was present in β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells as well as in the total effector memory CD8+ T cell pool, we compared the phenotype of PPI-specific CD57+ and CD57– effector memory T cells in PBMC samples obtained from recent-onset type 1 diabetes patients by flow cytometry. In accordance with the RNA sequencing data, we observed significantly higher expression of granzyme B, GPR56, killer-specific protein of 37 kDa, and CD16 and significantly lower expression of CD28 in CD57+ compared with CD57– effector memory T cells specific for PPI (Figure 3D). Notably, we confirmed that, as observed from the RNA sequencing data, at the protein level, genes associated with T cell exhaustion, such as KLRG1 and LAG3, were not upregulated on CD57+ effector memory cells, indicating that this population is not associated with an exhausted phenotype (Figure 3D). These results suggest that β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells have enhanced cytotoxic potential and are therefore fully capable of driving β cell destruction.

CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells show enhanced clonal expansion. To further understand the relationship between the CD57+ and CD57− effector memory CD8+ T cell compartments, we analyzed T cell receptor β chain (TCRβ) sequences derived from the same RNA sequencing data as that used for gene expression analysis. There were no significant differences in the number of cells sorted or in the number of total TCRβ sequences obtained from the sorted CD57+ and CD57− effector memory CD8+ T cell populations, allowing unbiased comparison of their TCRβ repertoires (Supplemental Table 4). Comparison of CD57+ and CD57− effector memory T cell populations revealed that the diversity of TCRβ sequences was significantly lower in CD57+ compared with CD57− effector memory T cell samples, indicating a greater enrichment of particular clonotypes in the CD57+ compartment (Figure 4A). Accordingly, in CD57+ effector memory T cell samples, clones were more highly expanded compared with CD57− effector memory T cell samples (Figure 4B). In addition, a high level of overlap in TCRβ sequences was observed between paired CD57+ and CD57– effector memory T cell samples within individual patients, suggesting that both populations have a similar repertoire (Figure 4C). This relationship implies that expanded CD57+ effector memory T cell clones arise from the CD57– effector memory T cell pool as a result of ongoing or repeated exposures to antigen specificities requiring a cytotoxic response.

Figure 4 Clonal TCR diversity and sharing are enhanced in CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cells in type 1 diabetes patients. (A) TCRβ sequence diversity in CD57+ and CD57– effector memory (EM) CD8+ T cells. Wilcoxon test, *P < 0.05, n = 5. (B) Representation of TCRβ clones within CD57+ and CD57– EM CD8+ T cell samples given as a proportion of the total number of clones. (C) TCRβ sequence sharing between CD57+ and CD57– EM CD8+ T cells within a subject (“CD57+ vs. CD57– EM within an individual,” n = 5), between CD57+ EM CD8+ T cells from different subjects (“CD57+ vs. CD57+ EM,” n = 20), between CD57+ and CD57– EM CD8+ T cells from different subjects (“CD57+ vs. CD57– EM,” n = 20), and between CD57+ EM CD8+ T cells from different subjects (“CD57– vs. CD57– EM,” n = 20). The top 285 represented clones in each sample were analyzed because the sample with the fewest clones had 285 clones. Wilcoxon test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Antigen-specific CD8+ T cell subsets are associated with each other and with C-peptide change over time. We explored the longitudinal relationships between all of the CD8+ T cell populations analyzed (antigen-specific and total) using cluster analysis based on pairwise correlations of T cell populations over time. We observed that designated CD8+ T cell subsets cluster together irrespective of their antigen specificity (Figure 5). Notably, we observed that the CD57+ effector memory and total effector memory T cell subsets with multiple β cell specificities were the most strongly clustered populations, as indicated in Figure 5 by their close proximity and connection by thick green lines representative of strong positive correlations. These observations indicate that the dynamics of β cell–reactive CD8+ T cell subsets, including CD57+ effector memory subsets, are correlated during disease progression and may have a synergistic effect in driving β cell destruction.

Figure 5 Visualization of the relationships between CD8+ T cell subsets over time. Pairwise correlations between CD8+ T cell subsets are displayed in a “network association plot” in which each T cell subset is represented by a node and nodes are connected by lines whose width is proportional to the strength of the correlation. Green lines indicate positive correlations and red lines indicate negative correlations. Nodes are also clustered on the strength of their correlations. Each CD8+ T cell subset is colored uniquely: naive (N), yellow; stem cell memory (SCM), gray; central memory (CM), light green; transitional memory (TM), dark green; effector memory (EM)/CD57+ effector memory (CD57+ EM)/CD57– effector memory (CD57– EM), blue; pre–terminal effector (pre-TE), orange; terminal effector (TE), red; total tetramer-positive CD8+ T cell populations, white. The dashed oval highlights strong correlations between β cell–specific CD57+ effector memory CD8+ T cell subsets.

To further explore the relationship between combinations of β cell–specific CD8+ T cell subsets and C-peptide, we used canonical correlation analysis. This approach determined the combination of analytes most strongly correlated with C-peptide change from baseline by ascribing weightings to each T cell subset (canonical correlation coefficients, given in Tables 4–6). For each subject at each visit in the study, we formed a new variable by multiplying each of the CD8+ T cell subset frequencies by the corresponding numerical coefficient and summing these products; thus, the new variable represents a combination of multiple CD8+ T cell subset frequencies, referred to as a “canonical correlation score.” Canonical correlation analysis was performed using β cell–specific CD8+ T cell data, virus-specific CD8+ T cell data, and total CD8+ T cell data. The β cell–specific and virus-specific CD8+ T cell canonical correlation scores were found to correlate strongly with C-peptide (both r = 0.75, P < 0.0001; Figure 6). In contrast, total CD8+ T cell population canonical correlation scores were much more weakly correlated with C-peptide (r = 0.28, P = 0.0005). Interestingly, for each of the canonical correlation analyses, the canonical correlation scores exhibited a stronger correlation with C-peptide in subjects of less than 12 years of age, compared with older subjects. Together these results indicate that linked changes in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells reflect ongoing activity of the autoimmune process occurring in type 1 diabetes after diagnosis, and that this is most pronounced in the young.

Figure 6 Canonical correlation analysis of CD8+ T cell subsets and C-peptide. The canonical correlation score represents a combination of multiple CD8+ T cell subset frequencies. The canonical correlation score is plotted against the log C-peptide change from baseline for each subject at each visit. Data from β cell–specific, virus-specific, or total CD8+ T cell data sets were used for separate canonical correlation analyses (CCAs). The correlation between the canonical correlation score and log C-peptide change from baseline was determined after adjustment for repeated measures. All subjects, n = 38; subjects <12 years old, n = 15; subjects ≥12 years old, n = 23.

Table 4 β Cell–specific CD8+ T cell subset canonical correlation coefficients