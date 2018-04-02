Commentary 10.1172/JCI120325

Opening windows for bone remodeling through a SLIT

1Mount Sinai Bone Program, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, New York, USA. 2Department of Pathology, James J. Peters VA Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Mone Zaidi, Endocrinology, PO 1055, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.241.8797; Email: mone.zaidi@mssm.edu. Find articles by Iqbal, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published in Volume 128, Issue 4 (April 2, 2018)

J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1255–1257.

Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120325

See the related article at Osteoclast-secreted SLIT3 coordinates bone resorption and formation.

Bone formation and resorption are tightly coupled, and dysfunction of either process leads to bone diseases, such as osteoporosis. Bone-forming agents have been explored clinically to increase bone density; however, long-term efficacy of these strategies is limited due to the accompanying increase in resorption in response to increased bone formation. Axonal guidance molecules have recently been shown to regulate formation-resorption coupling and thus have the potential for osteoporosis therapy. In this issue of the JCI, Kim et al. demonstrate that osteoclast-secreted SLIT3 influences bone formation and resorption by promoting osteoblast migration and suppressing osteoclast differentiation. Activation of SLIT3/ROBO signaling in ovariectomized mice increased bone mass, suggesting that SLIT3 should be further explored as a therapeutic target.

