Cycling CD4+ T cells in HIV-infected immune nonresponders have mitochondrial dysfunction

Tregs are enriched in cycling memory CD4+ T cells, yet their frequency is diminished in INRs. To identify the mechanism that drives CD4+ T cell cycling in cART-treated subjects, we sorted memory CD4+ T cells expressing the transferrin receptor CD71. CD71 was recently identified as a surrogate for Ki67 in both human CD8+ T cells (23) and mouse T cells (24). Here, we expand these findings to human CD4+ T cells, as we observed that cell-surface expression of CD71 was tightly correlated to intracellular expression of Ki67 (r = 0.9854) among CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120245DS1). We found that the frequency of cycling memory CD4+ T cells as identified by Ki67 expression (Figure 1A) in subjects from a Russian cohort (n = 20 HCs, n = 21 IRs, and n = 16 INRs; Supplemental Table 1), or by CD71 expression (Figure 1B) in subjects from a Cleveland cohort (n = 10 HCs, n = 20 IRs, and n = 16 INRs; Supplemental Table 3) was increased in INRs compared with cycling frequencies in the IRs or HCs, confirming previous observations (1, 2). We applied the same criteria for INRs as in our earlier description of INRs (1). INRs were defined as having CD4+ T cell counts below 350 cells/μl and IRs as having CD4+ T cells counts above 350/μl after at least 2 years of cART with virologic control. Microarray analysis of sorted CD71+CD45RA–CD4+ T cells (cycling memory cells) and CD71–CD45RA–CD4+ T cells (noncycling memory cells) from 6 HCs, 6 IRs, and 6 INRs (Supplemental Table 2) confirmed that CD71+ cells in all 3 groups upregulated cell-cycle–related gene modules (e.g., CDK1, CDK4, CDC20) (Figure 1C, Supplemental Figure 1C, and Supplemental Table 4) and downregulated genes that inhibit cell-cycle entry (e.g., CDKN2A, CDKN2B, CDKN1C) (Supplemental Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 4), thus validating the use of surface CD71 expression to identify CD4+ T cells in cell cycle.

Figure 1 Cycling memory CD4+ T cells are enriched in Tregs. Frequency of cycling CD4+CD45RA– T cells detected by (A) Ki67 expression in HCs (n = 20), IRs (n =21), and INRs (n = 16) or by (B) CD71+ expression in HCs (n = 10), IRs (n = 20), and INRs (n = 16) among subjects from the Russian cohort (A) and the Cleveland cohort (B) (*P < 0.05). (C) Heatmaps of cell-cycling–related modules comparing cycling and noncycling memory cells (P < 0.05) from HCs, IRs, and INRs of the Russian cohort. (D) Heatmaps of the Treg signatures showing upregulation (P < 0.05) in the cycling memory (CD45RA–CD71+) CD4+ T cells compared with signatures in noncycling memory (CD45RA–CD71–) CD4+ T cells from HCs (n = 6), IRs (n = 6), and INRs (n = 6) of the Russian cohort. P values for A and B were determined by a Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Data represent the mean ± SD.

We also found significantly higher frequencies (P < 0.05) of phenotypically defined Tregs (FOXP3+CD127–CD25+) among cycling memory cells (Supplemental Figure 2A) than among noncycling memory CD4+ T cells in all 3 subject groups (Supplemental Figure 2B). Transcriptional profiling showed that genes typically expressed by Tregs (CTLA-4, IL-2RA [also known as CD25], ICOS) were upregulated in cycling memory cells when compared with their expression in noncycling memory cells in all 3 subject groups (Figure 1D), confirming the flow cytometric phenotypes shown in Supplemental Figure 2B. Nonetheless, Treg frequencies were significantly diminished among cycling memory cells of INRs compared with their frequencies among cycling memory cells of IRs (Figure 2A), and the frequencies of Tregs among cycling memory cells were inversely correlated with cycling frequencies (CD71+) among total CD4+ T cells (Figure 2B). Finally, the proportion of Tregs among cycling memory CD4+ T cells and the peripheral CD4+ T cell count (in IRs and INRs) were positively correlated in the HIV+ subjects (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Cycling Tregs are linked to CD4+T cell homeostasis. (A) Proportions of Tregs (FOXP3+CD25+CD127–) among all CD4+ T cells among noncycling memory (CD71–CD45RA–) CD4+ T cells and cycling (CD71+) memory CD4+ T cells (n = 46, Cleveland cohort subjects) (*P < 0.05). (B) Spearman’s correlation between Treg frequencies (y axis) in CD4+ T cells in noncycling memory and cycling memory CD4+ T cells with the frequencies of CD71+ cells among CD4+ T cells (x axis) (n = 46, Cleveland cohort subjects). (C) Spearman’s correlation between the frequency of Tregs among cycling memory CD4+ T cells and the absolute CD4+ T cell count in HIV+ donors (n = 36, Cleveland cohort subjects). P values for A were determined by a Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Data represent the mean ± SD.

Although the frequencies of cycling CD4+ T cells were elevated in INRs compared with frequencies in IRs, the absolute numbers of both cycling and noncycling Tregs in circulation remained significantly lower in INRs than in IRs (Supplemental Figure 2C). These data suggest a potentially important role of Tregs in the homeostatic maintenance of CD4+ T cell numbers (25).

The expression of genes that regulate Treg differentiation and function is suppressed in INRs. We then fit a linear model between Treg frequencies and gene expression pathways specific to Treg function (Supplemental Table 5). We found that the expression of genes specific to Treg function was associated with higher Treg frequencies in cycling memory CD4+ T cells (normalized enrichment score [NES] = 1.6, P < 0.05) (Figure 3A). The expression of genes upregulated by the master transcription factor of Treg differentiation and function FOXP3 (26) (i.e., CD2, TNFRSF4, CD83) was linked to increased frequencies of cycling effector Tregs and was lower in INRs (NES = 1.9, P < 0.05) (Figure 3B). These findings were extended to a signature that includes genes of the TGF-β signaling pathway (TGIF1, SMAD1, SMAD7, LEFTY) (Figure 3C). TGF-β controls the development, differentiation, and function of Tregs (27) (NES = 1.7, P < 0.05), which further validates our model.

Figure 3 INR Tregs are dysfunctional. Heatmaps showing the expression of Treg signature genes (A), FOXP3 upregulated genes (B), TGF-β signaling genes (C), IFN-α response genes (D), and OXPHOS genes (E) in cycling memory CD4+ T cells from the 3 donor groups of the Russian cohort. Treg frequency, as defined by FOXP3+CD25+CD127– cells among cycling memory (CD71+CD45RA–CD4+) T cells, is shown as a continuous variable (green gradient). Samples were ordered according to the increasing expression of genes associated with the outcome (mean-rank ordering). Mean-centered gene expression is represented with rows as genes and columns as samples. The bar plot above the heatmap represents absolute CD4+ T cell counts for the subjects. (F) Proportion of GARP- and LAP-expressing cells among FOXP3+CD127–CD25+CD45RA–CD4+ T cells from HCs (n = 9), IRs (n = 20), and INRs (n = 16) of the Cleveland cohort. P values were determined by Wilcoxon rank-sum test (*P < 0.05). Data represent the mean ± SD. (G) Spearman’s correlation between the proportion of GARP+LAP+ cells among Tregs versus the absolute CD4+ T cell count in IRs (n = 20) and INRs (n = 16) of the Cleveland cohort.

Deletion of Tregs can lead to systemic inflammation (28, 29), confirming their role in controlling inflammatory processes driven by type I IFNs (30, 31). IFN-stimulated genes (ISGs) were upregulated in INRs, and overall, this was inversely associated with Treg frequencies in cycling memory CD4+ T cells (NES = –1.4, P < 0.05) (Figure 3D).

To further explore Treg function in phenotypically defined Tregs among INRs, we measured the expression of glycoprotein A repetitions predominant (GARP) and latency-associated peptide (LAP) as surrogates of TGF-β secretion (32). As shown in Figure 3F (and Supplemental Figure 3), the frequencies and absolute numbers (Supplemental Figure 3B) of cells expressing GARP and LAP among Tregs were significantly lower (P < 0.05) in INRs than in IRs, reflecting a diminished production of TGF-β by INR Tregs. Moreover, we established significant positive correlations between the numbers of peripheral CD4+ T cells and the frequencies of phenotypically defined Tregs expressing GARP and LAP in treated HIV infection (IRs plus INRs) (P = 0.02, rho = 0.4) (Figure 3G). Taken together, these data suggest that Treg production of TGF-β is impaired in the setting of immune nonresponse and suggest that Treg dysfunction may underlie CD4+ T cell homeostatic failure in treated HIV infection or is a consequence of it.

To explore the potential mechanisms for Treg dysfunction, we examined the oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) pathway, which is associated with the development and maintenance of Tregs (33, 34). We found that expression of OXPHOS genes was positively correlated with the increasing frequency of Tregs in cycling memory CD4+ T cells (NES = 2.1, P < 0.0001) (Figure 3E).

Cycling CD4+ T cells from INRs have distinct gene expression profiles reflecting apoptotic signaling and inflammatory responses. Having demonstrated that Treg dysfunction is characteristic of cycling CD4+ T cells in INRs, we next explored potential mechanisms that could explain the low CD4+ T cell numbers observed in INRs. We monitored for differences in gene expression profiles of the cycling memory cells among the 3 groups and found that the gene expression profiles of the HCs and IRs were similar and distinct from those of the INR subjects (Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 6). We then used the gap statistic approach (35) to identify the genes that showed distinct expression profiles among these groups and characterized pathways enriched among the genes (see Methods). This analysis revealed that the expression of proapoptotic genes in cycling CD4+ T cells was significantly (P < 0.05) upregulated specifically in the INRs when compared with expression of these genes in IRs and HCs (Figure 4A). Type I IFN triggers the expression of several proapoptotic genes (36). Figure 4B shows that ISGs, including proapoptotic genes (IFI27, IFIT2, SAMD9), were significantly upregulated in cycling CD4+ T cells from INRs. As expected, higher expression of these ISGs was associated with lower absolute numbers of CD4+ T cells and, importantly, with lower frequencies of phenotypically defined Tregs among cycling memory CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, and Figure 4, C and D). These 2 pathways (type I IFN and apoptosis) were also positively correlated with the frequency of cycling (Ki67+) CD4+ T cells, a hallmark feature of disrupted T cell homeostasis among INRs (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These signatures, which were observed to be specific to the cycling memory cells of INRs, were not observed in their noncycling memory cell counterparts (data not shown).

Figure 4 Cycling memory CD4+ T cells in INRs show increased type I IFN and apoptosis signaling that correlates with low Treg frequencies and is linked to failure to complete the cell cycle and divide. Heatmaps of (A) the apoptosis signaling pathway and (B) the IFN-α response in cycling memory cells from HCs (n = 6), IRs (n = 6), and INRs (n = 6) of the Russian cohort, identified by the gap statistic (see Methods). The rows represent genes and the columns represent samples. The bar plot above the heatmaps shows the Z score of the pathway in each sample (determined by SLEA; see Methods). P values among SLEA Z scores of the donor groups were determined by a Wilcoxon rank-sum test. (C) Spearman’s correlations between expression of apoptosis signaling pathway genes (y axis) and (D) IFN-α response pathway genes (y axis), with the frequency of Tregs among cycling memory CD4+ T cells (x axes) from the Russian cohort subjects. (E) Representative histograms showing cell proliferation, measured by the dilution of CFSE dye, of sorted cycling (CD4+CD45RA–CD71+) and noncycling (CD4+CD45RA–CD71–) memory CD4+ T cells after a 7-day in vitro incubation. (F) Mean (± SD) percentage of sorted cycling and noncycling memory CD4+ T cells that divided at least once after a 7-day in vitro incubation of cells from HCs (n = 3), IRs (n = 3), and INRs (n = 3). (G) Mean (± SD) cell count after a 7-day in vitro culture of sorted cycling and noncycling memory CD4+ T cells from the same subjects as in F. Data in E–G were derived from Cleveland cohort subjects.

These apoptotic gene signatures were relevant to cell survival, as in short-term culture experiments (Figure 4, E and F) we found that sorted (CD71+) cycling cells from INRs failed to complete the cell cycle and divide ex vivo, and this was associated with a profound loss of viability that we did not observe in the cycling or noncycling cells from IRs or HCs or among the noncycling cells from INRs (Figure 4G).

OXPHOS and mitochondrial mass are downregulated in the cycling Tregs of INRs. As mitochondrial function is linked to cell survival (18–20), we analyzed mitochondrial transcriptional signatures and found a dramatically diminished expression of genes involved in different phases of mitochondrial function in the cycling memory CD4+ T cells of INRs (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 5 and Figure 5A). Genes downregulated in cycling memory cells in INRs included COX8, COX5, COX6, and SURF1, which are known components of the mitochondrial respiratory chain; CPTA1 as well as PDK4, genes upstream of fatty acid oxidation (FAO); and IDH1 and IDH2, two enzymes that are critical for glucose-dependent energy production. We found that genes of the NADH family were also expressed at significantly lower levels in the INRs (P < 0.05).

Figure 5 Diminished mitochondrial mass and OXPHOS in cycling Tregs of INRs. (A) Heatmap of the OXPHOS pathway showing significant (P < 0.05) downregulation in the cycling memory cells of INRs (n = 6) compared with those of IRs (n = 6) (Russian cohort subjects). The rows represent genes and the columns represent samples. (B) OXPHOS estimated by MO fluorescence and (C) mitochondrial mass as estimated by MG fluorescence in CD4+CD45RA–CD71+ and CD71– cells from HCs (n = 8; orange), IRs (n = 8; green), and INRs (n = 8; red) (Cleveland cohort subjects). (D) OXPHOS and (E) mitochondrial mass estimated as above in cycling CD71+ Tregs from HCs, IRs, and INRs. (F) Representative histograms of PGC1α and TFAM expression in cycling (CD71+) Tregs from a HC (orange), an IR (green), and an INR (red) subject. Summary MFI of (G) PGC1α and (H) TFAM expression in cycling (CD71+) Tregs from HCs (n = 8), IRs (n = 8), and INRs (n = 8). Induction of (I) PGC1α and (J) TFAM following the incubation of PBMCs from INRs (n = 8) in medium or medium supplemented with IL-15 (100 ng/ml) or IL-2 (100 ng/ml). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005, by Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Data shown in B–J are from the Cleveland cohort subjects and represent the mean ± SD.

To examine at the single-cell level the mitochondrial defects suggested by transcriptional profiling, we used MitoTracker Green (MG) and MitoTracker Orange (MO) dyes, which quantify mitochondrial mass and OXPHOS, respectively (see Methods). OXPHOS activity, measured by the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of MO, was significantly lower (P < 0.05) in cycling CD4+ T cells from INR subjects (Figure 5B). This could not be attributed to differences in mitochondrial mass in cycling CD4+ T cells from HC, IR, or INR subjects (Figure 5C), as MG fluorescence was similar in the cycling cells from subjects of all groups analyzed. This analysis supported the transcriptional profiling analysis of cycling memory CD4+ T cells displayed in Supplemental Figure 5 and Figure 5A. When the mitochondrial analysis was restricted to cycling Tregs, the MFI of both MO and MG was significantly (P < 0.05) diminished in the INR subjects (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6). This was specific to cycling Tregs, as we detected no differences in OXPHOS or mitochondrial mass among the subject groups in CD71– Tregs or in CD71+ or CD71–CD4+ T cells that were not Tregs (Supplemental Figure 7).

PGC1α and TFAM expression is diminished in the cycling Tregs of INRs. We next evaluated by flow cytometry the expression of PGC1α, the master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis (21, 22), and TFAM, a regulator of expression of 13 mitochondrial genes implicated in OXPHOS (37). As shown, cycling Tregs from INRs showed significantly diminished expression of both PGC1α (Figure 5, F and G) and TFAM (Figure 5, F and H), consistent with the decreased mitochondrial mass and decreased OXPHOS in these cells.

IL-15 restores the expression of PGC1α and TFAM in cycling Tregs of INRs. We then asked whether IL-15, a cytokine known to induce OXPHOS and fatty acid β-oxidation in memory CD8+ T cells (18, 19), could help restore mitochondrial fitness in the cycling Tregs of INRs. We incubated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from INR subjects with IL-2 or IL-15 and evaluated PGC1α and TFAM expression in a 20-hour assay. As shown in Figure 5, I and J, IL-15, but not IL-2, significantly induced the expression of PGC1α and TFAM in cycling effector Tregs of INRs. Furthermore, both MG and MO fluorescence significantly increased when sorted Tregs (CD4+CD127–CD25+) from INRs were incubated for 7 days with IL-15 (Figure 6, A and B). Sorted Tregs incubated with IL-15 diluted CFSE dye, reflecting successful proliferation in the presence of IL-15 (Figure 6C). In contrast, as shown in Figure 6, IL-2 had no effect on MG or MO fluorescence or the proliferation of INR Tregs. These data suggest that the mitochondrial dysfunction of cycling Tregs from INRs could be improved by IL-15 and that this was associated with induction of PGC1α and TFAM.