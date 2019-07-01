T cell receptor grafting allows virological control of hepatitis B virus infection

Core- and S-specific TCRs confer HBV specificity upon retroviral transduction. HLA-A2–restricted HBV envelope– or core–specific TCRs were cloned as gene-optimized constructs into a retroviral vector. TCR-transgenic T cells were generated by retroviral transduction, resulting in high expression of both TCRs on CD4+ as well as CD8+ T cells (Figure 1A). We compared the functional avidities of 11 TCRs in extensive analyses, resulting in a functionality rating that was as described in detail in Wisskirchen et al. (21) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120228DS1). The core 18–27 (C 18 )–specific TCR 6K C18 and the S 20–28 (S 20 )–specific TCR 4G S20 were selected for comprehensive testing of their antiviral activity. Transduced T cells killed stable HBV-replicating hepatoma cells in cocultures at an effector-to-target (E/T) ratio as low as 1:12. At an E/T ratio of 1:3, core-specific, 6K C18 -grafted T cells eliminated 50% of HBV-replicating cells after 6 to 7 hours. S-specific, 4G S20 -grafted T cells showed slower kinetics and required approximately 20 hours (Figure 1B). Thus, endogenously processed peptides were readily recognized by both receptors and activated T cell effector functions.

Figure 1 Genetic engineering and analysis of HBV-specific T cells. (A) Codon-optimized TCR α (TRAV) and β (TRBV) chains of high-affinity TCRs were cloned into the retroviral vector MP71. Murine constant domains (mTRBC and mTRAC) and insertion of additional cysteines were used to increase pairing. After retroviral transduction, T cells were stained for mTRBC, and TCR expression was quantified by flow cytometry. (B) A functional comparison scored 11 TCRs directed against the HBV peptides core 18–27 , S 20–28 , and S 172–180 (21). The TCRs 6K C18 and 4G S20 were identified as having the highest functional avidity and were therefore chosen for further analyses: Parental HepG2 or HBV+ HepG2.2.15 target cells were cocultured with increasing numbers of TCR-grafted T cells. Killing of target cells was determined by detachment from the plate using a real-time cell analyzer (XCelligence) and is given as the normalized cell index relative to the starting point of the coculture. HBV-negative target cells cocultured with TCR-grafted T cells are shown as black lines. HBV-positive target cells cocultured with 6K C18 -transduced T cells are shown in red and 4G S20 -transduced T cells in blue. Data are presented as mean values of quadruplicate cocultures (n = 4).

TCR-grafted T cells efficiently target HBV-infected cells in vitro. Our next step was to assess the antiviral capacity of TCR-grafted T cells on HepG2 cells stably expressing the HBV entry receptor NTCP (HepG2-NTCP) and infected with HBV. On the basis of titration experiments (Supplemental Figure 1, A–F), we incubated the HBV-infected cells with TCR-grafted T cells at an E/T cell ratio of 1:2 and tested whether this would be sufficient to eliminate HBV-infected cells. After 6 and 10 days of coculture, viral HBsAg and HBeAg were no longer detected in cell culture media, respectively (Figure 2, A and B), whereas secreted and intracellular viral relaxed circular DNAs (rcDNAs) were largely reduced (Figure 2, C and D). Most important, the persistence form of the viral DNA — cccDNA — became undetectable by quantitative PCR (qPCR) after 10 days (Figure 2E). A more prominent effect on cccDNA than on rcDNA was expected, since rcDNA is protected from DNase activity within the HBV capsid (18). The amount of extracellular rcDNA even increased temporarily when infected cells were lysed by HBV-specific T cells (Figure 2C), probably because of the release of nonenveloped DNA-containing capsids (25).

Figure 2 Antiviral effect of TCR-grafted T cells on HBV-infected cells. HepG2-NTCP cells were infected with HBV at a MOI of 100. After 2 weeks, T cells grafted with HBV S–specific TCR 4G S20 (blue squares) or HBV core–specific TCR 6K C18 (red triangles) or nontransduced T cells (mock, gray circles) were added for 10 days at an E/T ratio of 1:2. Medium was changed every other day and used to determine (A) HBeAg and (B) HBsAg by diagnostic ELISA. (C) HBV rcDNA contained in virions that had been secreted was extracted from cell culture supernatant every other day, and DNA extracted from cell lysates on day 10 was used to determine (D) intracellular HBV rcDNA and (E) nuclear cccDNA by qPCR. (F–J) Cells were infected at a MOI of 500. One week after infection, cells were treated with 0.1 μM ETV twice a week for 3 weeks. (F) Killing of target cells was measured using a real-time cell analyzer and is reported as the normalized cell index relative to the starting point of the coculture. E/T of 1:1. (G–J) Medium was changed every 3 to 4 days, and values were normalized for cocultures treated with mock T cells. (G) HBeAg in supernatant of cocultures without or with ETV pretreatment. (H and I) HBV rcDNA contained in virions secreted into the cell culture medium or extracted from cell lysates on day 10, and (J) nuclear cccDNA was determined using qPCR. Data are presented as mean values from triplicate cocultures (n = 3).

To assess whether pretreatment with antivirals would influence antiviral T cell activity, we treated HBV-infected cells with the NUC entecavir (ETV) for 3 weeks before adding TCR-grafted T cells. Although killing of ETV-treated target cells within 72 hours was reduced (Figure 2F), the overall antiviral effect of HBV-specific T cells remained equally pronounced compared with the effect of T cells without NUC treatment (Figure 2, G–J). Thus, both core- and S-specific T cells generated by genetic engineering were capable of eliminating HBV-infected cells, even after treatment with NUCs.

HBV-specific TCRs mediate the redirection of T cells from patients with CHB. Adoptive T cell therapy imposes the challenge of creating an autologous T cell product from a patient who has high levels of circulating viral antigen and chronic inflammatory liver disease. Therefore, we used PBMCs from 2 patients with CHB, grafted T cells with the 2 selected TCRs, and evaluated the antiviral potency of the T cells. We found that the T cells could be transduced as efficiently as T cells from healthy donors (Figure 3A and Figure 1A). T cells expanded by more than 200-fold, starting from fewer than 1 million cells, irrespective of the donor or the TCR being expressed (Figure 3B). 4G S20 - and 6K C18 -grafted T cells killed infected cells (Figure 3C) and secreted up to 10 ng/ml IFN-γ within 2 days (Figure 3D). After 10 days of coculture, secreted HBeAg became negative, with the exception of 4G S20 T cells obtained from donor 2, in which very low levels were still detected, but cccDNA was no longer detectable (Figure 3, E and F). Importantly, T cells from patients with CHB did not inherently contain a relevant number of functional HBV-specific T cells before TCR grafting, as we observed no antiviral activity of mock-transduced T cells.

Figure 3 Antiviral activity of T cells from patients with CHB. (A) CD3+ T cells from 2 donors with CHB were isolated and transduced to express the HBV-specific TCRs 4G S20 (blue) and 6K C18 (red). TCR expression was quantified by flow cytometry. (B) Expansion of T cells during retroviral transduction with CD3/CD28 T activator Dynabeads and IL-2. (C–F) HepG2-NTCP cells were infected with HBV at a MOI of 500 three weeks prior to coculture with TCR-grafted T cells from donors with CHB at an E/T ratio of 1:2. Since the ratio of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells varied substantially between the donors, effector cell numbers were calculated on the basis of TCR+ CD8+ T cells only. (C) Killing of target cells was measured using a real-time cell analyzer and is given as the normalized cell index relative to the starting point of the coculture. E/T of 1:2.7. (D) IFN-γ was determined in cell culture medium on day 2. Secreted HBeAg (E) and intracellular HBV cccDNA (F) levels were measured after 10 days of coculture. Data are presented as mean values of triplicate cocultures (n = 3).

Adoptive T cell therapy using T cell receptors requires that the TCR be customized to fit the patient’s HLA type. Therefore, we asked whether our high-affinity TCRs would recognize peptide presented on different HLA-A*02 subtypes (Supplemental Figure 2). In total, we found that the TCR 4G S20 or 6K C18 recognized their cognate peptide on 9 of 12 or 7 of 12 tested HLA-A*02-subtypes, respectively, including subtypes A*02:03, A*02:06, and A*02:07, which are most frequently found in the Asian population. Taken together, these TCRs conferred HBV specificity to T cells from donors with CHB with a performance comparable to that of T cells from healthy donors and can be applied to patients with different HLA-A*02 subtypes.

TCR-grafted CD4+ and CD8+ T cells show antiviral activity. To quantify the contribution of CD4+ T cells to the control and elimination of HBV, infected cells were first cocultured either with a mixture of CD4+ and CD8+ TCR-grafted T cells or with TCR-grafted CD4+ T cells alone. The combination of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells grafted with either TCR killed infected cells, even at a starting E/T ratio as low as 1:64 (Figure 4A). CD4+ T cells were also able to kill infected cells, although less efficiently, requiring a 4-fold higher number of transduced T cells, i.e., a higher E/T ratio (Figure 4B). Cytotoxic effector function of core-specific T cells started immediately after onset of the coculture, whereas that of S-specific T cells only started 1 or 2 days later. Secreted HBeAg declined 2–3 days after the onset of cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). A direct comparison of both T cell types revealed that CD8+ T cells mainly produced IFN-γ and CD4+ T cells TNF-α in particular when using the TCR 4G S20 (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3C). Overall, CD8+ T cells showed a stronger antiviral effect, and CD4+ T cells that carried the TCR 6K C18 were more efficient than CD4+ T cells grafted with the TCR 4G S20 (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Taken together, CD8+ as well as CD4+ T cells were able to kill HBV-infected cells when expressing a TCR with a high functional avidity.

Figure 4 Antiviral activity of different TCR-grafted T cell subsets. HepG2-NTCP cells were infected with HBV at a MOI of 500. After 2 to 3 weeks, T cells grafted with the TCRs 4G S20 (blue squares) or 6K C18 (red triangles) or nontransduced T cells (mock, gray circles) were added at decreasing E/T ratios. (A and B) Killing of target cells determined by detachment from the bottom of the 96-well plate was measured in real-time (xCELLigence) and is given as the normalized cell index relative to the starting point of the coculture with CD4+CD8+ T cells (A) or CD4+ T cells only (B). (C–F) CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were separated by positive magnetic cell sorting and added at an E/T ratio of 1:2. Cytokine-blocking antibodies against IFN-γ (10 ng/ml) or TNF-α (5 ng/ml) were given every other day when medium was exchanged. (C and D) IFN-γ and TNF-α were measured in the cell culture medium after 2 days. (E) Secreted HBeAg and (F) intracellular HBV cccDNA levels were measured after 10 days of coculture. Data are presented as mean values (A and B) or mean values ± SEM (C–F) of triplicate cocultures (n = 3).

TCR-grafted T cells clear HBV-infected cells mainly by direct cytotoxicity. Both cytotoxicity and secretion of cytokines by T cells play a role in viral clearance. To determine the contribution of noncytotoxic, cytokine-mediated antiviral activity of TCR-grafted T cells, we used cytokine-depleting antibodies in our in vitro infection model. The antibodies reduced the amount of IFN-γ by approximately 60% and 90% for 4G S20 - and 6K C18 -expressing T cells, respectively, and almost completely depleted TNF-α from the cell culture medium (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). A reduction of secreted HBeAg remained similar when cytokines were depleted (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4C). Although cccDNA levels remained strongly reduced when cocultures with CD8+ T cells were treated with cytokine-blocking antibodies, cytokine removal reduced the capacity of CD4+ T cells to eliminate cccDNA (Figure 4F). A detailed comparison of 4G S20 - and 6K C18 -expressing T cells showed that cccDNA clearance was reduced by a factor of 1.5 to 2 when IFN-γ and TNF-α were neutralized (Figure 4F). This indicated that TCR-grafted CD8+ T cells mainly clear HBV by direct cytotoxicity, whereas TCR-grafted CD4+ T cells elicit both a cytotoxic and a prominent noncytotoxic cytokine–mediated effect.

The high cytolytic T cell activity in vitro raised the concern of potential bystander killing of noninfected cells. To address this concern, HBV-infected HepG2-NTCP cells infected at a MOI of 100 to obtain approximately half of the cells productively infected with HBV (26) were mixed with noninfected cells at different ratios. Interestingly, we found that 4G S20 -specific T cells were not activated when only 20% of the cells were derived from the infection cell batch, whereas the 6K C18 T cells still were activated (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). For both receptors, 4G S20 and 6K C18 , killing increased with direct proportionality to the percentage of cells from the infected batch (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). When T cells were activated for 24 hours by coculture with HepG2-NTCP cells, which had been infected at a MOI of 500 and transferred to noninfected cell cultures, we observed no bystander killing, although T cells remained active on infected cells (Supplemental Figure 5D). These data provided no indication of nonspecific activity of our TCR-grafted T cells.

Transfer of TCR-grafted T cells results in a strong reduction of HBV markers in vivo. For the clinical success of adoptive T cell therapy for CHB, it is important that transferred T cells migrate to the liver, exert their effector function, and eliminate HBV, while maintaining liver function despite a loss of infected hepatocytes. In a first set of experiments, we used human liver chimeric USG mice harboring HLA-A*02–positive human hepatocytes to assess the antiviral activity of T cells stably expressing the selected HBV-specific TCRs. Mice were infected with HBV for 12 weeks and displayed median viral titers of 1.4 × 108 (2.4 × 106 to 2.2 × 109) HBV DNA copies/ml before the mice received a single injection of either 2 × 106 mock-transduced or 1 × 106 6K and 1 × 106 4G-grafted T cells. These mice were followed for a short period of 15 to 20 days or for a longer period of 55 days (Figure 5A). Two additional mice (1 mouse that had received TCR-grafted T cells before and 1 mock-treated control mouse) received a second injection of T cells on day 5 and were sacrificed on day 15. We observed that alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels were increased between days 3 and 7 after T cell transfer in all mice that had received HBV-specific T cells, indicating transient liver damage (Figure 5B). Liver damage was accompanied by a less than 10% transient reduction in body weight (Supplemental Figure 6A). Mock-treated animals had ALT levels comparable to those of untreated liver chimeric mice, indicating that no alloreaction was caused by the transferred T cells. In these high viremic, HBV-infected mice treated with TCR-grafted T cells, HSA levels decreased substantially (average of 5.7-fold) (Figure 5C). Nevertheless, HSA levels started to slowly rebound in some animals (Figure 5C). Within the first 3 weeks after T cell transfer, viremia decreased by more than 4 log 10 (Figure 5D), and HBeAg and HBsAg dropped below the limit of detection in most animals (Figure 5, E and F). At sacrifice, HBeAg proved nonreactive in 6 of 7 mice and HBsAg in 3 of 7 mice treated with TCR-grafted T cells, and the strong reduction of HBV DNA viremia was confirmed (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D).

Figure 5 Antiviral activity of TCR-grafted T cells in HBV-infected humanized mice. (A) USG mice were repopulated with HLA-A*02–matched PHHs, infected with 1 × 107 HBV virions, followed until a stable viremia was established (weeks 12–14), and injected with 2 × 106 TCR-grafted T cells (1 × 106 with 6K C18 plus 1 × 106 with 4G S20 ; colored symbols; n = 7) or with equal numbers of mock-treated human T cells (gray circles; n = 4). Four mice were sacrificed within three weeks (short-term follow-up, pink hexagons), and three mice were sacrificed eight weeks (long-term follow-up, purple diamonds) after T cell transfer, respectively. Two of eleven mice received a second dosage of either effector cells or mock cells and were sacrificed on day fifteen (indicated by dashed lines in A–F and crossed dots in G–I). (B) ALT activity and progression of (C) HSA or (D) HBV DNA in sera. (E and F) HBeAg and HBsAg levels were determined by immunoassay. (G–I) Intrahepatic HBV RNA and DNA transcripts were quantified by qPCR. (G) Levels of HBV pgRNA were normalized to human GAPDH (hGAPDH) RNA. (H and I) rcDNA and cccDNA were quantified relative to an HBV plasmid standard curve and normalized to human β–globin (hβ-globin). Each data point or longitudinal line represents 1 mouse. Dotted lines represent the technical cutoff of the respective test. For DNA and RNA analyses, dotted lines indicate the lower limit of detection (LLoD), defined as 35 cycles of RT-PCR for pgRNA and 10 HBV rcDNA or cccDNA copies per 1000 or more human β–globin copies.

In line with the serological results, intrahepatic analyses of mice treated with effector T cells showed significantly lower levels (median: –3 log 10 ) of intracellular HBV RNA transcripts (Figure 5G) and rcDNA (Figure 5H) compared with levels in mock-treated mice. In all treated mice, intrahepatic cccDNA dropped to very low levels (median: –2 log 10 ) 3 weeks after T cell transfer and became undetectable after 8 weeks of treatment (Figure 5I). The second T cell injection did not have any further effect, as a single injection of TCR-grafted T cells was already sufficient to achieve strong and sustained antiviral effects.

HBV pregenomic RNA (pgRNA) was not detectable by RNA in situ hybridization in liver tissues of mice that were sacrificed on day 18 (Figure 6A). The discrepancy between in situ and qPCR detection may be explained by the different sensitivity levels of the respective assays and by the fact that in situ analysis only reflects the viral state within a limited area of a liver section, since DNA and RNA for PCR analysis were extracted from a larger piece of liver tissue. Immunofluorescence costaining for HBV core protein and human cytokeratin 18 (CK18) (Figure 6B) revealed that nearly all human hepatocytes were HBV positive in control mice with high viral titers, whereas animals with 10-fold lower viral titers (e.g., 2 × 108 HBV DNA copies/ml) had fewer positive cells (Figure 6B, mock-treated group). T cell injection provoked a massive elimination of infected hepatocytes over time in mice with high infection rates (Figure 6B, top panel), whereas in mice with intermediate infection rates at baseline, a large proportion of human hepatocytes survived (Figure 6B, bottom panel). We still detected human CD45+ lymphocytes in liver tissue on day 19, but not after 8 weeks (Figure 6C). Nevertheless, human T cells, especially CD8+ T cells, were still present in the spleens of mice 8 weeks after T cell transfer, although the proportion of TCR+ T cells had decreased compared with what had been injected into the mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). This could be attributed to downregulation of the TCR after T cell activation or contraction of the population of HBV-specific T cells after most of the infection had been cleared. Of note, Ki67 staining showed the potential of human hepatocytes to proliferate and hence their ability to compensate for the immune-mediated cell loss (Figure 6D). Taken together, these experiments demonstrated that a single injection of T cells grafted with TCRs of high avidity can efficiently reduce HBV infection by promoting the clearance of HBV-infected hepatocytes in vivo.

Figure 6 In situ analysis of antiviral effects of TCR-grafted T cells in humanized livers. Liver tissue from HBV-infected mice treated with mock-transduced T cells or 2 × 106 HBV-specific T cells (1 × 106 with 6K C18 plus 1 × 106 with 4G S20 ) were used from days 18–19 (short-term follow-up) or day 55 after T cell transfer (long-term follow-up). (A) RNA in situ hybridization for HBV pgRNA (green) and human β2-microglobulin (magenta) against nuclei staining (blue) was performed to determine the occurrence of HBV-specific RNA transcripts. (B) As indicated, mice were categorized as having a high (109 to 1010 copies/ml) or low (107 to 108 copies/ml) HBV titer. Representative immunohistochemical staining for cell nuclei (blue), HBV core protein (green), and human CK18 (hCK18) (red). (C) Human CD45+ cells (green) were stained against human calnexin (hCalnexin) (red) as a marker for human hepatocytes and cell nuclei (blue). (D) To determine potential proliferation in mice treated with T cells, staining for cell nuclei (blue), human CK18 (green), and human Ki67 (hKi67) (red) was done. Scale bars: 50 μm.

TCR-grafted T cells have the potential for clinical application. To assess the specificity with which effector T cells stably expressing HBV-specific TCRs target infected hepatocytes in vivo without provoking damage of noninfected neighboring hepatocytes, we used mice in which only a minority of the human hepatocytes was infected. This mimics the clinical situation more closely, in which typically only a low percentage of cells are infected and express HBV core and envelope proteins (27). To obtain partially HBV-infected humanized livers, we stopped the spreading of HBV 5 weeks after virus inoculation by applying the HBV entry inhibitor MyrB. One week later, five mice received TCR-grafted T cells, whereas three animals served as controls and were sacrificed either two weeks (n = 2) or thirteen weeks after injection of mock T cells (Figure 7A). To assess whether HBV may relapse after T cell therapy, we stopped MyrB application in 2 mice 3 weeks after T cell transfer and monitored viremia levels for an additional 10 weeks (i.e., until week 19 after infection).

Figure 7 Long-term follow-up of mice partially infected with HBV and treated with HBV-specific T cells and an entry inhibitor. (A) USG mice were repopulated with HLA-A*02–matched PHHs and infected with 1 × 107 HBV virions. Viral spreading was stopped at week 5 after infection by administration of MyrB (see Methods) (gray blocks). After 1 week of MyrB application, 2 × 106 TCR-grafted T cells (1 × 106 with 6K C18 plus 1 × 106 with 4G S20 , n = 5) or mock T cells (gray triangles, n = 3) were transferred. To address the question of whether mice could be reinfected after treatment with effector T cells, MyrB application was stopped in 2 of 5 mice after 3 weeks (MyrB short-term, pink diamonds, n = 2) and followed up until week 13. MyrB was administered continuously in 3 of 5 mice (MyrB long-term, purple circles, n = 3). Mice were sacrificed at week 2 or 3 during short-term follow-up or at week 13 during long-term follow-up. Time course of ALT activity (B), HSA (C), HBV viremia (D), HBeAg (E), and HBsAg (F) in sera followed until week 3 or 13. (G) pgRNA levels were normalized to human GAPDH RNA. (H and I) rcDNA and cccDNA levels were quantified relative to an HBV plasmid standard curve and normalized to human β–globin. Each data point or longitudinal line represents 1 mouse. Dotted lines represent the technical cutoff of the respective test. For DNA and RNA analyses, dotted lines indicate the LLoD, defined as 35 cycles of RT-PCR for pgRNA and 10 HBV DNA or cccDNA copies per 1000 or more human β–globin copies. Dots below the LLoD symbolize undetectable measurements. (J) Representative staining of liver tissue slides from mice treated with either mock or 4G plus 6K effector T cells. Scale bars: 50 μm.

In line with our previous experiments, we found that a single injection of HBV-specific T cells caused transient ALT elevation (Figure 7B) and a concomitant reduction of HSA levels (Figure 7C) in all treated mice, while their body weight remained stable (data not shown). Compared with high-titer HBV-infected mice (Figure 5C), the HSA drop was less pronounced in the partially infected animals, and HSA rebounded to baseline levels within 2 to 3 weeks (Figure 7C), indicating that the hepatocyte loss was limited and promptly compensated by human hepatocyte proliferation. HBV viremia, as well as circulating HBeAg and HBsAg, dropped to borderline detection levels in all animals within 2 weeks after T cell transfer (Figure 7, D–F). When mice received MyrB throughout the experiment, intrahepatic levels of HBV transcripts and DNA were approximately 4-log lower 3 and 13 weeks after transfer of TCR-grafted T cells compared with treatment with mock T cells (Figure 7, G and I). When MyrB treatment was stopped 3 weeks after T cell injection, all serological HBV markers started to rebound 9 weeks after injection of TCR-grafted T cells (Figure 7, D–F) and reached baseline levels again at 13 weeks (Figure 7, G–I). Costaining for HBcAg and human CK18 revealed that only a minority of human hepatocytes was HBV positive in mice that received MyrB 5 weeks after infection and sacrificed 2 weeks after mock T cell treatment (Figure 7J, left panel). We detected no HBV-positive cells 3 or 13 weeks after transfer of HBV-specific T cells under continuous MyrB treatment, whereas HBV-positive hepatocytes were detected in animals whose MyrB treatment was discontinued (Figure 7I, right panel). These results show that TCR-grafted T cells were able to target HBV-infected cells with high efficiency also when only a minority of human hepatocytes was infected. The lack of off-target effects also indicated high specificity of TCR-redirected T cells. Most important, HBV infection was fully controlled after adoptive transfer of HBV-specific T cells when MyrB was continuously administered.