Antisense STAT3 inhibitor decreases viability of myelodysplastic and leukemic stem cells

STAT3 is overexpressed in MDS and AML HSPCs and is associated with an adverse prognosis. Leukemia and myelodysplasia disease-initiating cells, including preleukemic stem cells, reside in the lineage-negative, phenotypic stem and progenitor compartments. To determine STAT3 expression levels in highly purified AML and MDS stem and progenitor cells, we examined gene expression profiles generated from FACS-sorted LT-HSCs, ST-HSCs, and GMPs from 12 MDS/AML samples with normal karyotype, deletion of chromosome 7, and complex karyotype (Figure 1A) (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO], GSE35008 and GSE35010). We observed that STAT3 was significantly overexpressed in HSC and GMP populations, across normal karyotype, complex karyotype, and deletion of chromosome 7 cases (Figure 1, B–D). These results were validated in an independent cohort of samples by quantitative PCR (qPCR). Two AML, 3 MDS, and 2 healthy control samples were sorted and analyzed and were confirmed to have significant upregulation of STAT3 in at least 1 of the 3 disease-initiating populations examined in each disease sample when compared with controls (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 STAT3 is overexpressed in MDS and AML HSCs and progenitors and is associated with worse prognosis. (A–D) Gene expression data from sorted MDS/AML bone marrow samples were compared with data from healthy controls (Ctrl) and revealed significantly increased STAT3 expression in LT-HSCs (Lin–, CD34+, CD38–, CD90–, n = 12 MDS/AML, healthy control [HC] = 4), ST-HSCs (Lin–, CD34+, CD38–, CD90), and GMPs (Lin–, CD34+, CD38+, CD90+, CD123+) (P < 0.001, FDR < 5%). (E and F) Cytogenetic abnormalities are depicted as: NK, normal karyotype; CK, complex karyotype; –7, deletion of chromosome 7. “Ctrl” refers to healthy control sorted populations. qPCR on an independent cohort of sorted cells from controls and MDS and AML samples reveals increased expression of STAT3 in MDS/AML HSCs (LT/ST) and GMPs. (G) Survival of 183 MDS patients was correlated with STAT3 expression in marrow-derived CD34+ cells. Patients with higher STAT3 levels (greater than median) had a median survival of 2.6 years compared with 5.8 years for the group with lower STAT3 (log-rank P < 0.01). (H–J) Patients with high STAT3 expression also had significantly reduced mean hemoglobin levels, a higher blast percentage, and increased transfusion dependence. Test of proportions, *P < 0.05.

We next evaluated STAT3 overexpression for prognostic impact in a large cohort of MDS CD34+ cells and observed that samples with higher expression (greater than median expression) had a significantly worse prognosis compared with low STAT3 expressers (median overall survival of 2.61 years in high-STAT3 cases vs. 5.75 years in low-STAT3 cases, log-rank P value = 0.001) (Figure 1G). Patients with high STAT3 were found to present with worse disease phenotype, manifesting with lower hemoglobin levels (Figure 1H) and a higher percentage of transfusion dependence (40% for high-STAT3 vs. 30% for low-STAT3 cases, P < 0.05) (Figure 1J). These patients also had a significantly higher percentage of myeloblasts in the marrow (Figure 1I), demonstrating STAT3 as an adverse prognostic factor in MDS. A multivariate analysis using International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS) score as a variable was also conducted and demonstrated that high STAT3 was an independent adverse prognostic factor (P = 0.02, multivariate Cox proportional model).

Gene expression signature of MDS HSPCs with high STAT3 is similar to known preleukemic stem cell profiles and includes many important functional pathways. To determine the molecular pathways that were differentially activated in MDS HSPCs with high expression of STAT3, we identified 413 differentially expressed genes (with 312 more abundant and 101 less abundant transcripts) in samples with higher STAT3 levels (using median STAT3 expression as cutoff in a cohort of 183 MDS CD34+ samples, FDR < 0.1) (Figure 2A). Pathway analysis revealed significant dysregulation of pathways involved in DNA replication, gene expression, and cell death and survival in high-STAT3 samples, and also included many genes that play important roles in molecular leukemogenesis (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120156DS1). Next, we tested whether the high STAT3 expression signature had any overlap with known preleukemic stem cell gene expression signatures. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) with 2 recently published preleukemic stem cell signatures, GSE76009 (15) and GSEA12417 (16), revealed highly significant enrichment, demonstrating that HSPCs from high-STAT3 MDS patients have a transcriptomic profile similar to known preleukemic and leukemia-initiating cell populations (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, we evaluated for correlation of high STAT3 expression with mutational subgroups in 100 samples on which targeted sequencing had been conducted (17). We observed that high STAT3 expression was significantly associated with TP53 (12.5% in high-STAT3 group vs. 0% in low-STAT3 group, P = 0.03) and STAG2 (18% in high-STAT3 group vs. 2% in low-STAT3 group, P = 0.03).

Figure 2 Important functional pathways are dysregulated in MDS CD34+ samples with high expression of STAT3. (A) Gene expression profiles from samples with low and high STAT3 were compared, and differentially expressed transcripts were identified (FDR < 0.1). (B) Significantly dysregulated pathways are shown. (C and D) The gene signature of high-STAT3 MDS cases is similar to previously published preleukemic stem cell signatures (ref. 15, C; ref. 16, D). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) plots show significant enrichment of 2 recent preleukemic gene expression signatures.

AZD9150 selectively inhibits STAT3, decreases proliferation, and activates apoptosis in leukemic cells. AZD9150 is a next-generation, constrained ethyl-modified ASO (generation 2.5) targeting STAT3 that has been shown to be safe for human use in a phase I trial in solid tumors (9). We determined that AZD9150 elicits specific target inhibition of STAT3 in hematopoietic cells without affecting STAT5 when compared with a structural analog control oligonucleotide in reporter assays (Figure 3A). AZD9150 was also able to significantly reduce STAT3 mRNA levels in several leukemic cell lines (Figure 3B). To determine the functional effects of STAT3 inhibition, we next treated several leukemia and MDS-derived cell lines with AZD9150. In contrast to cells treated with nontargeting control (NTC) oligonucleotide, AZD9150 treatment led to significantly decreased viability in all cell lines examined (Figure 3C), and the inhibition observed was found to be dose dependent (Supplemental Figure 3). This decrease in viable cells was accompanied by increased apoptosis (Figure 3, D–G). Next, we treated one of the tested cell lines, CMK, with AZD9150 or the NTC and xenografted them in immunodeficient nonobese diabetic scid γ (NSG) mice. We observed that mice with AZD9150-treated leukemia cells showed a significantly improved median survival of 64 days compared with 43 days for the controls (P = 0.028) (Figure 3H), demonstrating that STAT3 inhibition mediated by ASO leads to impaired leukemic cell growth ex vivo as well as in vivo.

Figure 3 AZD9150 specifically inhibits STAT3 and decreases viability and induces apoptosis in leukemic cell lines. (A) To demonstrate specific inhibition of STAT3-mediated gene expression, we treated the CMK cell lines transfected with STAT3- and STAT5-binding luciferase constructs with AZD9150 (2.5 μM) and control. A decrease in STAT3-mediated luciferase expression was observed, while no change in STAT5-mediated gene expression was seen. (B) qPCR of 4 leukemic cell lines transfected with AZD9150 (10 μM) showed a decreased expression of STAT3. (C) Multiple leukemic cells lines were transfected with AZD9150 (10 μM) and inactive structural analog control (10 μM). AZD9150 resulted in a significant decrease in viable cells. (D) Representative flow cytometry plots show increased apoptosis with AZD9150 treatment (5 μM) compared with the control oligonucleotide (5 μM). (E–G) Increased apoptosis was seen in multiple leukemic cell lines after AZD9150 transfection as compared with controls. (H) NOD-SCID mice were injected with CMK cells transfected with AZD9150 (10 μM) and the control oligonucleotide (10 μM). The 2 cohorts were followed over time for survival, and it was noted that the drug-treated mice had an improved median survival of 64 days compared with 43 days for the control oligonucleotide (P = 0.028). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.005.

AZD9150 is rapidly incorporated by primary MDS/AML stem and progenitor cells and leads to STAT3 inhibition. The increased potency of generation 2.5 ASOs over previous ASO chemistries enables the delivery of a sufficient amount of ASO to cells in culture or in vivo without the need for any type of delivery vehicle (9, 18). Thus, we evaluated the ability of AZD9150 formulated in saline to be incorporated by primary stem and progenitor cells. We exposed MDS/AML (n = 8) and healthy cord blood (n = 5) stem and progenitor cells to AZD9150 and the control oligonucleotide in liquid culture and performed intracellular flow cytometry with antibodies against the ASO backbone. We observed rapid uptake of ASOs (AZD9150 identified as ASO, control oligonucleotide identified as NTC) by both stem (Lin–, CD34+CD38–) and progenitor (Lin–, CD34+CD38+) cells (Figure 4, A–D). The MDS/AML HSPC samples showed a greater uptake when compared with control cells derived from healthy cord blood (Figure 4E). Moreover, when STAT3 expression was evaluated after 24 hours of exposure to AZD9150, we determined a significant reduction in expression in MDS/AML samples compared with healthy controls (Figure 4F). These data demonstrate rapid uptake and on-target effects by AZD9150 in primary stem and progenitor cells. AZD9150 incorporation into TP53-mutated MDS/AML stem cells leads to increased apoptosis in stem and progenitor populations in a dose-dependent manner in comparison with healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, STAT3 inhibition with AZD9150 also led to decreased replating efficiency of primary patient AML samples in colony assays, further demonstrating efficacy against MDS/AML stem and progenitor fractions (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 4 AZD9150 is rapidly incorporated by primary MDS/AML stem and progenitor cells and leads to STAT3 inhibition. MDS/AML–derived stem and progenitor cells were treated with AZD9150 (2.5 μM, 10 μM) and then assessed for uptake of the oligonucleotide after assessment by intracellular flow cytometry with antibody against the oligonucleotide backbone. (A–D) Both progenitors and stem cells incorporated AZD9150 by 24 hours. (E) The uptake was greater in MD/AML stem cells compared with cord blood controls. (F) STAT3 expression as measured by qPCR was significantly decreased in MDS/AML stem cells (n = 6) compared with cord blood (CB) stem cell controls (n = 6) after treatment with AZD9150. (Two-tailed t test for all, *P < 0.05.)

AZD9150 treatment leads to enhanced differentiation from primary MDS stem and progenitor cells. MDS and AML stem and progenitor cells are characterized by arrested as well as dysplastic differentiation (19, 20). We treated a number of primary MDS patient samples with AZD9150 and control and grew them in methylcellulose assays supplemented with cytokines. Cells were harvested after 14 days and assessed for erythroid and myeloid differentiation by flow cytometry. We observed an increase in erythroid as well as myeloid differentiation as measured by various glycophorin A and CD11b differentiation markers, respectively, in most of the drug-treated samples compared with control (Figure 5, A–C). Furthermore, examination of the colonies revealed larger and more differentiated colonies after treatment with AZD9150 (Figure 5, B and C). Treatment of healthy controls with AZD9150 did not lead to any significant decreases in erythroid and myeloid colonies nor in megakaryocytic colonies (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 5 AZD9150 treatment leads to enhanced differentiation from primary MDS stem and progenitor cells. AZD9150 treatment leads to enhanced differentiation from primary MDS stem and progenitor cells. (A) Clonogenic assays from primary MDS mononuclear cell samples (n = 10) were performed, and cells were harvested after 14 days and assessed for differentiation by flow cytometry. An increase in erythroid (glycophorin A) and myeloid (CD11b) differentiation was seen in samples compared with controls. (B) A representative flow plot shows increased erythroid differentiation with an increase in the proerythroblasts and basophilic erythroblasts after AZD9150 treatment (10 μM). (C) The drug-treated colonies were also larger in size at the same magnification. Original magnification, 10×.

AZD9150 leads to decreased leukemic engraftment in primary MDS/AML xenografts. In vivo administration of ASOs with similar backbones can lead to significant uptake in spleen, liver, and tumor tissues (Supplemental Figure 2), and so we wanted to determine the efficacy of AZD9150 against primary MDS/AML xenografts. Peripheral blood– or bone marrow–derived mononuclear cells (MNCs) from MDS/AML patients were transplanted into irradiated NSG mice. After confirmation of engraftment by serial bone marrow samples, the cohort was split and treated with either drug at a dose of 50 mg/kg or control oligonucleotide at the same dose for 4 weeks (Figure 6A). AZD9150 treatment led to decreased MDS/AML burden in xenografted mice as compared with control (Figure 6B). This was seen in both low-risk MDS patients (Figure 6C) and high-risk MDS cases (Figure 6D). Since AZD9150 is a specific inhibitor of only human STAT3, these data demonstrate inhibition against human xenografted cells in vivo.

Figure 6 AZD9150 leads to decreased leukemic engraftment in primary MDS/AML xenografts. (A) MDS patient-derived xenografts (n = 3) were prepared by transplantation of peripheral blood or BM mononuclear cells (MNCs) into irradiated NSG mice. After confirmation of engraftment by serial bone marrow samples, the cohort was split and treated with either drug at a dose of 50 mg/kg or control oligonucleotide at the same dose for 4 weeks. (B) A low-risk MDS patient analyzed after 4 weeks of treatment shows improved engraftment in the control-treated mice but a loss of graft in AZD9150-treated mice, as demonstrated by the human CD45 antibody. (C) A high-risk MDS patient with similarly improved graft in control compared with AZD9150-treated mice. *P < 0.05 by t test. Fold change of human CD45 in drug-treated mice was greatly reduced in comparison with control (n = 3).

AZD9150-treated leukemic cells show downregulation of MCL1 and other oncogenic genes. To determine the downstream genes affected by STAT3 knockdown by AZD9150, we treated CMK leukemia cells and performed RNA-Seq analysis after 24 hours. We observed differential expression of numerous genes after AZD9150 treatment that belonged to many important oncogenic and regulatory pathways (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3). Differentially downregulated genes included known leukemogenic cell genes such as IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) and Musashi 2 (MSI2) and antiapoptotic myeloid leukemia cell differentiation (MCL1) transcripts (refs. 16, 21–23; and Figure 7A). Validation by qPCR showed significant downregulation of STAT3 along with the known leukemia stem cell genes IL8, CXCR2, and IL1RAP after treatment with AZD9150 (Figure 7C). Since we observed significant induction of apoptosis after AZD9150 treatment, we next evaluated MCL1 as a downstream target of STAT3 in leukemic cells. Gene expression analysis in a large MDS CD34+ transcriptomic data set showed a strong correlation between MCL1 and STAT3 expression in 183 sorted MDS CD34+ samples (Figure 8A). Furthermore, we observed decreased levels of MCL1 and STAT3 protein levels after AZD9150 treatment (Figure 8B). Finally, chromatin immunoprecipitation using an antibody against STAT3 revealed enrichment of MCL1 promoter (Figure 8C), demonstrating MCL1 to be an important STAT3-regulated gene in leukemia cells.

Figure 7 STAT3 downregulation by AZD9150 leads to downregulation of oncogenic and stem cell–associated genes. (A) RNA-Seq analysis shows that treatment of CMK leukemia cells with AZD9150 (10 μM) and control (10 μM) for 24 hours leads to differential expression of various transcripts, including the known leukemia stem cell drivers IL1RAP, MSI2, and MCL1. (B) Important gene pathways are regulated by STAT3 in CMK leukemia cells as analyzed by gene ontology analysis. (C) qPCR validation demonstrates downregulation of STAT3, IL-8, CXCR2, and IL1RAP by AZD9150 treatment. *P < 0.05.