Neuronatin regulates pancreatic β cell insulin content and secretion

Mice with targeted deletion of the Nnat gene display defective GSIS. To explore the role of Nnat in whole-body metabolism, we generated mice with global deletion of the Nnat gene (Figure 1A). A floxed Nnat allele (Nnatfl) was first created in embryonic stem cells by the introduction of loxP sites flanking exon 1. A globally Nnat-null mouse line (Nnat+/–) was then established following permanent excision of the flanked region by crossing of Nnat+/fl mice with germline Cre recombinase–expressing deleter mice. Globally null Nnat–/– animals backcrossed onto the C57BL/6J strain background were viable and fertile and were born with a normal Mendelian ratio with normal litter sizes. In adult mice, neuronatin is primarily expressed in adipose tissue, hypothalamus, pituitary, and pancreatic islet cells, and reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) and Western blotting analysis confirmed the absence of neuronatin expression in tissues of homozygous neuronatin-knockout (Nnat–/–) mice (Figure 1, B and C). Heterozygous mice receiving the mutant allele from the paternal side (Nnat+/–p) had undetectable levels of expression in islets, hypothalamus, and white adipose tissue (WAT) at the mRNA and protein level, indicating that the imprinting status of Nnat was maintained in the mutant animals. In contrast, heterozygous mice receiving the mutant allele from the maternal side (Nnat+/–m) displayed wild-type levels of Nnat expression (Figure 1, B and C). Targeting of Nnat did not affect expression of the biallelic gene Blcap found at the same locus (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120115DS1).

Figure 1 Effect of Nnat deficiency in vivo. (A) Targeted inactivation of the Nnat gene. Exon 1 was flanked by loxP sites with the neomycin selection cassette (Neo) flanked by FRT sites, to produce a floxed and null allele. (B and C) Quantitative RT-PCR and representative Western blot analysis of Nnat expression in tissues of WT, heterozygous Nnat+/–m (maternal deletion), heterozygous Nnat+/–p (paternal deletion), and homozygous Nnat–/– mice on C57BL/6J background. Data are compared with WT mice (n = 4–7 animals per group, Kruskal-Wallis or Mann-Whitney U test). (D) Measurement of insulin secretion in vivo in response to i.p. glucose in 10-week-old male βcellKO-Nnat+/–p versus control mice on C57BL/6J background (n = 8 animals per genotype, ANOVA with repeated measures). Inset shows box-and-whisker plot of the same data plotted as percentage insulin secretion across all time points compared with basal insulin values (at T = 0). (“‡” indicates statistically significant increases, P < 0.05, in secretion in WT mice compared with basal insulin values.) (E) Fasted (4-hour) blood glucose levels from 10-week-old chow-fed male βcellKO-Nnat+/–p versus control mice and from male mice of both genotypes fed Western diet for 4 weeks (14 weeks old) and 12 weeks (22 weeks old) (Student’s t test for each time point, all C57BL/6J, n = 7–14 animals per genotype, per time point, minimum 2 independent cohorts). (F and G) Glucose tolerance in overnight-fasted Western diet–fed groups as in E (ANOVA with repeated measures). Insets show means of area under the curve (AUC) for both genotypes at both time points (Student’s t test for each). (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

In view of the existing evidence for a role for Nnat in energy homeostasis regulation, we assessed body weight and also feeding behavior (ad libitum, after fasting and in response to exogenous leptin). However, these were all unaltered in male Nnat+/–p mice compared with their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). In contrast, when we analyzed glucose homeostasis we found that male Nnat+/–p mice displayed a defect in GSIS in vivo compared with WT littermates, with the complete absence of an increase from basal insulin levels, as well as unexpected basal hyperinsulinemia (Supplemental Figure 1F). This GSIS abnormality, which resulted in the loss of both phases of classical biphasic insulin secretion, was present in male knockout mice on both C57BL/6J and 129S2/Sv backgrounds (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G and insets).

To determine whether the perturbed GSIS seen in global Nnat+/–p mice was due to a β cell–intrinsic defect, and because islet neuronatin expression is almost exclusively restricted to β cells (Supplemental Figure 1H), we generated a β cell–specific knockout line by crossing our Nnatfl (floxed) line with mice harboring Cre recombinase knocked in at the Ins1 locus. This deleter strain catalyzes efficient (~95%) recombination highly selectively in the β cell, with undetectable activity at extrapancreatic sites (22, 23). RT-PCR and Western blotting confirmed loss of Nnat expression specifically in pancreatic islets of heterozygous mice with a floxed Nnat allele from the paternal side (βcellKO-Nnat+/–p) but not from the maternal side (βcellKO-Nnat+/–m) and with no alterations in Blcap expression (Supplemental Figure 1, I–K). While WT, Cre-positive, floxed, and βcellKO-Nnat+/–m mice all had normal GSIS (and were combined as controls), this was essentially abolished in male βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice (Figure 1D), indicating that the GSIS phenotype is β cell–autonomous. When exposed to a Western diet for 12 weeks, control mice retained biphasic GSIS (Supplemental Figure 1L). In contrast, βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice did not display a normal hyperinsulinemic response to overnutrition, with persistence of the defect in GSIS previously seen on chow diet (control: 3.5-fold increase in basal insulin levels with Western diet vs. 2.2-fold in βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice, n = 7 per genotype, P = 0.0021; Supplemental Figure 1L and inset). Fasting blood glucose, which was unaffected in chow-fed mice, progressively increased in βcellKO-Nnat+/–p animals compared with controls during exposure to Western diet (Figure 1E). Glucose tolerance was unaffected by Nnat deletion in chow-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 1M). However, a progressive deterioration in glucose tolerance was seen over a 12-week period in male βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice on the Western diet (Figure 1, F and G). No differences in body weight or insulin sensitivity were apparent between groups (Supplemental Figure 1, N and O), suggesting a progressive decline in β cell function rather than insulin action in mutant mice with overnutrition. This view was further supported by in vitro studies using islets isolated from both global Nnat+/–p and conditional βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice on a C57BL/6J background, which revealed a marked impairment in GSIS in the mutant β cells (global KO: 4.8-fold insulin secretion increase with high glucose in WT vs. 2.0-fold in Nnat+/–p, n = 12, P = 0.0401; β cell conditional KO: 7.2-fold increase in controls vs. 4.2-fold in βcellKO-Nnat+/–p, n = 8, P = 0.0207; Figure 2, A and B, respectively). Taken together these findings indicate that in vivo, Nnat regulates β cell function but has no effect on body weight and feeding behavior.

Figure 2 Insulin content and secretion in Nnat-deficient islets. (A) Insulin secretion in static incubations of primary isolated islets from 10-week-old male Nnat+/–p and WT mice was determined in vitro under low-glucose (3 mM) and high-glucose (16.7 mM) conditions (n = 12 animals per group, 2-way ANOVA). (B) Insulin secretion in static incubations of primary isolated islets from 10-week-old male control and βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice was determined as in A (n = 8 mice per genotype, both 3 independent experiments). (C and D) Mature insulin content (C) (n = 11 for WT and 8 for Nnat+/–p, Student’s t test) and proinsulin content (D) (n = 6 animals per group, Mann-Whitney U test) were quantified in isolated islets from 10-week-old male WT and Nnat+/–p mice and normalized to total protein. (E) Western blotting analysis of protein levels in primary isolated islets from 10-week-old male Nnat+/–p and WT mice. A representative blot of 2 independent experiments (n = 4 mice per genotype, Student’s t test) is shown. β-Tubulin was used as a loading control. Mean values for band intensities in multiple experiments quantified by densitometry are shown below each panel as well as in associated bar charts for insulin species, all expressed relative to WT samples (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Nnat-deficient primary β cells have a defect in insulin storage. Next, we explored a number of cellular and molecular mechanisms potentially responsible for defective GSIS in Nnat-mutant animals. Impairment of GSIS on a chow diet was not due to a reduction in β cell mass or disruption of islet architecture (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, there was no reduction in β cell mass in βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice following Western diet feeding (control: 1.74 ± 0.36 mg vs. 1.49 ± 0.30 mg in βcellKO-Nnat+/–p mice, n = 5 per genotype, P = 0.5476), suggesting that the deficit in GSIS on this diet was not due to loss of β cells. The expression of key markers of the mature β cell, including Glut2 (Slc2a2), Neurod1, Ins2, Pdx1, and Nkx6.1, was unaltered in islets from global Nnat-knockout animals, as were serum glucagon levels (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Manipulating expression of NNAT in β cells and other cell types has previously been demonstrated to perturb intracellular Ca2+ homeostasis and dynamics, and it has been suggested that this underlies the defect in GSIS found after in vitro knockdown of Nnat (5, 14, 20). In contrast, we obtained no evidence for altered Ca2+ signaling in islets from Nnat+/–p mice in response to either Ca2+ influx provoked by high glucose, or release of Ca2+ from intracellular stores in response to the activation of G q -coupled muscarinic receptors, and the opening of ER-resident inositol (1,4,5)-trisphosphate receptors (Supplemental Figure 2E).

To determine whether defective GSIS in Nnat-deficient mice was due to a shortage of available cellular insulin, we measured mature insulin content in mutant primary islets by ELISA and found that it was significantly reduced compared with that in WT islets, potentially indicating a defect in insulin storage (Figure 2C). We also found a similar reduction of proinsulin content in islets from mutant mice, and therefore the proinsulin/mature insulin ratio was unaltered (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2F). When primary islets from Nnat+/–p mice were treated with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 to prevent degradation of insulin precursors, Western blotting of lysates confirmed reduced proinsulin and mature insulin content in islets from mutant mice, and also the accumulation of unprocessed preproinsulin (Figure 2E). In contrast, no reduction in expression was observed for 2 other, ER membrane, proteins, ribophorin 1 and IRE1α (Figure 2E). The defect in insulin storage was confirmed by transmission electron microscopy, with Nnat+/–p β cells showing a reduction of mature insulin–containing dense core secretory granules, and an increased proportion of partially filled, or even “empty” (electron-translucent), granules (Figure 3, A–C). Together, these observations suggest a key in vivo role for Nnat in maintaining sufficient insulin content in pancreatic β cells for normal GSIS.

Figure 3 Insulin secretory granule morphology in Nnat-deficient β cells by electron microscopy. (A) Left: Representative electron micrographs of β cells from 10-week-old male WT and Nnat+/–p mice in ultrathin sections (scale bars: 5 μm). Middle and right: Higher-magnification images showing dense core secretory granules (DCSG), nuclei (N), and various mitochondria (M) (scale bars: 1 μm). A total of 9 β cells from sections of fixed islets were analyzed from 3 different animals per genotype. (B and C) Quantification of the number of DCSGs per unit area, and also percentage of partially filled DCSGs, using electron microscopy images from WT and Nnat+/–p β cells in A (**P < 0.01, both Student’s t test).

Neuronatin interacts with the SPC. To gain further insights into the molecular roles of neuronatin, and provide potential mechanisms for our in vivo observations above, we used an unbiased affinity purification/mass spectrometry screen with the aim of identifying novel interaction partners of NNAT. We chose to focus on clonal pancreatic β cells in our proteomic approach to avoid issues of cellular heterogeneity from whole pancreatic islets. Protein lysates from MIN6 cells, a mouse insulinoma-derived β cell line (24), were incubated with antibodies against endogenous NNAT, and the immunoprecipitate analyzed by mass spectrometry (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Proteins coimmunoprecipitating with NNAT were ranked according to their abundance compared with control immunoprecipitates. Strikingly, of the top-ranking proteins in this analysis, 3 were components of the signal peptidase complex (SPC), namely the catalytic subunit SEC11A and signal peptidase complex subunits 1 and 2 (SPCS1 and SPCS2; Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 1 for full list), a complex responsible for cleavage of the signal peptide (SP) from nascent preprohormones. To verify the interaction between NNAT and the SPC, tagged versions of SEC11A and NNAT were expressed in cultured cells. FLAG-tagged NNAT coimmunoprecipitated with c-Myc–tagged SEC11A, confirming the association between NNAT and the SPC (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 NNAT interaction with the SPC and modulation of preproinsulin handling. (A) Overview of affinity purification/mass spectrometry (AP/MS) screen for novel interaction partners of NNAT. Endogenous NNAT was immunoprecipitated (IP) from MIN6 cell lysates and interacting partners in co-IPs analyzed by liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS). (B) Heatmap from AP/MS analysis of top protein hits in IPs using antibodies against NNAT (NNAT Ab) and control IPs with rabbit immunoglobulins (IgG). Relatively high abundance is shown in yellow and relatively low abundance in blue. (C) Lysates from HEK293T cells expressing c-Myc–tagged SEC11A and FLAG-tagged NNAT were immunoprecipitated using anti–c-Myc antibodies. Proteins in input and IP samples were detected by Western blotting using anti–c-Myc and anti-FLAG antibodies. Panel shows a representative blot of 3 independent experiments. (D) INS1E cells transiently transfected with siRNA targeting Nnat or Sec11a were assayed in vitro for GSIS at low (3 mM) and high (25 mM) glucose. A scramble siRNA served as a control with data expressed as mean insulin secretion per unit cellular protein. Graph on the right shows total insulin content in cell lysates. (n = 9 independent cultures per group, 3 independent experiments, 2-way ANOVA [left graph] and 1-way ANOVA [right graph].) (E) INS1E cells transfected with c-Myc–tagged preproinsulin and siRNAs targeting Nnat or Sec11a were pulse-labeled with 35S-Cys/Met. Lysates immunoprecipitated with anti–c-Myc agarose were analyzed by autoradiography. Associated bar chart shows preproinsulin and proinsulin band intensities in multiple experiments quantified by densitometry and expressed as percentage processing of preproinsulin (n = 3 cultures per group from 3 independent experiments, 1-way ANOVA). (F) Similar experiments performed as in E, from 3-hour chase cell lysates (C) and media (M), quantified as in E (n = 4 cultures per group from 3 independent experiments, 1-way ANOVA for both C and M). (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01).

Neuronatin enhances signal peptidase activity in vitro. The role of the SPC in the SP cleavage of preproinsulin has, in part, been established through the identification of human insulin gene mutations that alter preprohormone processing. This, in turn, impairs β cell function, leading to a spectrum of diabetic phenotypes (25, 26). siRNA-mediated transient silencing of Sec11a in the INS1E β cell line (27) reduced both insulin content and secretion in high-glucose conditions (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C), suggesting a key role of the SPC in insulin maturation and subsequent release. Likewise, knockdown of Nnat caused a reduction in insulin content and marked blunting of GSIS (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

To determine whether there is a direct role for NNAT in preproinsulin SP cleavage, we followed this event in newly synthesized preprohormone by pulse-labeling with 35S-methionine/cysteine. In cells transfected with a scrambled siRNA control, preproinsulin was rapidly processed to proinsulin and subsequently secreted (Figure 4, E and F). In contrast, Nnat silencing reduced preproinsulin SP cleavage, with significant preproinsulin accumulation (Figure 4E). Following a 3-hour chase period, we observed reduced secretion of proinsulin as well as some intracellular proinsulin loss, presumably reflecting degradation (Figure 4F). An even more marked defect in SP cleavage and secretion was observed upon knockdown of Sec11a (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these data suggest that NNAT interacts with, and modulates, preproinsulin processing by the SPC.

NNAT resides on the cytosolic face of the ER membrane to regulate preproinsulin translocation. To explore the possibility of a direct effect of NNAT on signal peptidase activity, we used an in vitro translation system in which preproinsulin was synthesized in the presence of pancreatic microsomes, ER membrane fragments containing endogenous signal peptidase (and glycosylation) activity (28, 29). Initially, we confirmed that the microsomal membranes were able to support proteolytic cleavage of c-Myc–tagged preproinsulin, yielding an 11-kDa fragment corresponding to SP-cleaved proinsulin (Supplemental Figure 4A). Translation assays involving coexpression of c-Myc–tagged preproinsulin and either FLAG-tagged NNAT or GFP were then performed, with each reaction including a fixed concentration of microsomal membranes as a source of SPC. This approach demonstrated that coexpression of NNAT caused a small but significant augmentation of the SP processing of newly synthesized preproinsulin (Figure 5A) and suggested a key contribution for NNAT in the efficient functioning of the SPC.

Figure 5 ER membrane topology of NNAT and its direct effect on SPC processing. (A) Representative Western blotting analysis of in vitro–translated preproinsulin converted to proinsulin in the presence (+) of pancreatic microsomes with and without coexpression of NNAT, expressed as percentage processing of preproinsulin. Coexpression of GFP was used as a control (n = 5 reactions per group, *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test). (B) INS1E cells with Nnat siRNA knockdown versus scramble siRNA control were permeabilized with digitonin or Triton X-100, immunostained using an antibody that detects all insulin species (Insulins, green) and also NNAT (red), and visualized by confocal microscopy. The luminal ER protein PDI (green) was used to assess membrane permeabilization, and nuclei were visualized with DAPI. Scale bar: 10 μm. Fields of view were quantified for total fluorescence using ImageJ (NIH) from insulin-stained cells permeabilized with digitonin and normalized to cell number (Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001). (C) Representative Western blotting analysis of C-terminal c-Myc–tagged SPCS3 and SEC11A, and FLAG-tagged NNAT translated in vitro in the presence (+) or absence (–) of pancreatic microsomes and treated with proteinase K (Prot. K) (n = 3 reactions per group, mean vs. absence of microsomes, **P < 0.01, Student’s t test vs. presence of microsomes). (D) Immunofluorescent staining of INS1E cells permeabilized with digitonin or Triton X-100 with use of antibodies against NNAT (red) and PDI (green) visualized by confocal microscopy. PDI was used to assess membrane permeabilization, and nuclei were visualized with DAPI. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Topology of NNAT (green) and subunits of the SPC (black) on the ER membrane. The catalytic site for signal peptidase cleavage in SEC11A/C is shown in blue (N and C, amino- and carboxy terminal, respectively).

Improper processing of preproinsulin might reflect reduced enzymatic activity of the SPC and/or failure of efficient preproprotein translocation across the ER membrane to the luminal surface where catalytic activity resides. To dissect the potential contribution of NNAT to each process, we first investigated whether preproinsulin targeting to the ER was perturbed in the absence of NNAT. Clonal INS1E β cells silenced for Nnat by RNAi were radiolabeled as above and treated with digitonin to specifically permeabilize plasma membranes, leaving internal (ER, secretory granule) membranes intact. Treatment of cells with digitonin, and subsequent centrifugation, led to a shift of GAPDH from the pellet to the supernatant, whereas insulin precursors were retained in the pellet in both control and Nnat-silenced cells. Thus, association of nascent preproinsulin with the ER is not perturbed upon silencing of NNAT (Supplemental Figure 4B). This observation indicates that, in the absence of NNAT, preproinsulin is still efficiently targeted to the ER membrane. However, it does not exclude the possibility that preproinsulin is not fully translocated across the ER membrane. To test this, we examined endogenous preproinsulin distribution by immunofluorescence in digitonin-treated, and thus partially permeabilized, cells, using an antibody that detects preproinsulin, proinsulin, and mature insulin. Cells were pretreated with MG132 to inhibit the action of the proteasome. Preproinsulin staining in digitonin-treated cells was only detected upon RNAi silencing of NNAT, suggesting that a portion of preproinsulin was untranslocated and had accumulated in the cytosol (Figure 5B). In control cells this observation was virtually absent, indicating complete translocation into the ER (Figure 5B). Staining of mature insulin, which was sequestered in secretory granules, was only present upon permeabilization of all membranes using Triton X-100 (Figure 5B). The ER luminal protein protein disulfide isomerase (PDI), which was used to monitor permeabilization, was also only stained after Triton X-100 permeabilization, in parallel cultures (Figure 5B). Together, these data demonstrate that, in the absence of NNAT, preproinsulin is still targeted to the ER but exhibits impaired translocation across the ER membrane.

Three of the five SPC subunits reside on the luminal side of the ER membrane (SEC11A, SEC11C, SPCS3), including both catalytic subunits, with the bulk of the remaining 2 proteins lying on the cytosolic side (SPCS1 and SPCS2) (30, 31). NNAT is a membrane-resident protein (Supplemental Figure 4C), with a proposed transmembrane region at the N-terminus. However, the localization of the C-terminal region has not been determined. To interrogate the topology of the SPC interaction with NNAT, we used in vitro translation to express C-terminally tagged NNAT on microsomal membranes and assessed susceptibility to proteinase K treatment. C-terminally tagged SPCS3 and SEC11A — a region of each protein known to be luminal (31) and therefore on the inside of the microsome — were used as controls. Translation of NNAT in the presence of microsomes did not alter its molecular weight, suggesting that NNAT itself is not cleaved or glycosylated (Figure 5C). Levels of the glycosylated form of SPCS3, represented by the upper band in Figure 5C, was increased in the presence of microsomes (31). Although the amount of SPCS3 and SEC11A protein was not altered by proteinase K treatment, presumably reflecting sequestration within microsomes, NNAT protein levels were substantially reduced in the presence of the protease, indicating that its C-terminal region, and indeed the bulk of this protein, is located on the cytosolic side of the ER membrane (Figure 5C). We further verified this observation in clonal INS1E β cells by fixing and permeabilizing cells with digitonin and immunostaining for endogenous NNAT with an antibody that recognizes the C-terminal domain. Digitonin treatment was sufficient to allow staining of NNAT, but not PDI, which was only stained after permeabilization of all membranes using Triton X-100 (Figure 5D). Together, these experiments demonstrate that the bulk of the NNAT protein and its C-terminus is located on the cytosolic side of the ER membrane, with an N-terminal anchor sequence (Figure 5E).

Nnat expression is glucose-sensitive in rodent β cells. We (11, 15) and others (12, 13) have previously shown that Nnat expression is responsive to nutritional status in adipose tissue and hypothalamus. In view of the important role of NNAT in insulin SP cleavage and GSIS (Figures 1–5), we further examined the regulation of Nnat expression by glucose. In the present studies, acute (6-hour) incubation of isolated mouse islets (Figure 6, A and B) or clonal INS1E β cells (Supplemental Figure 5A) with high (16.7 mM) glucose caused rapid upregulation of Nnat mRNA and protein. Fasting in mice resulted in reduced NNAT protein levels in pancreatic islets, while acute feeding with either high-fat diet or Western diet led to increased expression (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5B). Changes with similar dynamics were observed in adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) and hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 5E) from the same animals. Together, it appears that changes in the cellular levels of NNAT in response to nutritional cues, notably glucose, coordinately regulate subsequent alterations in demand for insulin SP cleavage by fluctuating glucose levels.