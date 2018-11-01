Lysyl-tRNA synthetase–expressing colon spheroids induce M2 macrophage polarization to promote metastasis

Macrophages promote KRS-dependent cell dissemination from colon cancer spheroids embedded in 3D collagen I gels. Public Oncomine data revealed that KRS is overexpressed in colon cancer patients, compared with the normal control group (Figure 1A). We have previously reported that KRS-positive colon cancer cells play roles in cancer metastasis (9), and colon cancer spheroids in 3D collagen I gels disseminate or exhibit invasive outgrowths via KRS-dependent ERKs and paxillin activity (12). However, the influence of the environment on the ERKs and paxillin activity–dependent dissemination from 3D tumor masses during KRS-dependent colon cancer metastasis has not been explored. To determine the effects of environmental factors on metastatic cell migration outbound from the tumor masses, we used conditioned media (CM) from macrophages and THP-1 cells or primary human monocytes. HCT116 or SW620 colon cancer cells were processed to form spheroids using stably transfected control cells with control shRNA (shControl), KRS-suppressed cells with shRNA against KRS (shKRS#2 or shKRS#5), or KRS-overexpressing cells with KRS-WT plasmids. The KRS expression levels in the stable cell lines were correlated to ERK activity (Figure 1B), as previously described (12). The embedded spheroids were treated with control media or CM from THP-1 M1 or M2 macrophages, and time-lapse images were captured for 1 day (1:00:00) or 2 days (2:00:00). Compared with the control spheroids (i.e., shControl spheroids with endogenous KRS expression), treatment with CM from either the THP-1 M1 or M2 macrophages enhanced the disseminative phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99806DS1). In KRS-suppressed spheroids, the control media treatment did not induce effective dissemination; however, treatment with CM from THP-1 M1 or M2 macrophages recovered the phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1A). In addition, direct treatment of the soluble cytokines that were used in the differentiation of macrophages did not cause invasive outgrowth of the colon cancer spheroids (Supplemental Figure 1B), suggesting that components secreted by the M2 macrophages were responsible for the effects. The phenotypes in 3D gels positively correlated with the activation of ERKs and STAT3 and the expression and activation of paxillin (Figure 1C). Without the CM treatment, shControl colon cancer spheroids showed basal levels of invasive outgrowth or dissemination.

Figure 1 Cell dissemination from KRS-positive colon cancer spheroids embedded in 3D collagen I gels is promoted by the conditioned media of M2 macrophages. (A) Public Oncomine data analysis showed overexpression of KRS in colon cancer patients. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (B) Colon cancer HCT116 spheroids (using shControl, KRS-suppressed shKRS#2 or shKRS#5, and KRS-WT–overexpressing stable cells) in 3D collagen I gels were analyzed by standard Western blots. (C–E) HCT116 or SW620 spheroids in 3D collagen I gels were time-lapse-imaged for the indicated periods (0d:00h:00min) after treatment with conditioned media (CM) of THP-1 (C) or normal human monocytes and differentiated macrophages (D and E). After imaging, whole extracts prepared from the spheroids were normalized and immunoblotted (C and E). Spheroid images include yellow fractions to depict the phenotypes observed (numerator) out of the total spheroids (denominator) analyzed (D). Scale bars: 40 μm. The data shown represent 3 independent experiments. See also Supplemental Figures 1 and 2.

Treatment with CM from human M1 or M2 macrophages promoted the dissemination of shControl and even KRS-suppressed spheroids, although there were slight differences in the effect of CM from M2 and M1 macrophages (Figure 1D). Specifically, human M2 macrophage-CM was superior to M1 macrophage-CM in causing invasive cell migration and increasing STAT3 and ERK signaling activation (Figure 1E). The effects of M2 macrophage-CM on the outgrowth of colon cancer spheroids in 3D correlated with the activation of FGFR, STAT3, p38, paxillin, and ERKs (Figure 1, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, inhibition of ERKs abolished STAT3 activity (Supplemental Figure 2C). Notably, the difference in cell dissemination caused by the M1 macrophage-CM from THP-1 cells versus human monocytes might be due to the fact that THP-1 cells are a human monocytic cell line derived from an acute monocytic leukemia patient and may differ from primary monocytes from healthy individuals.

Soluble factors produced by M2 macrophages cause membranous KRS–positive cancer cells to disseminate. To determine which soluble factors in the CM from THP-1 cells and human primary monocytes and macrophages were important for the promotion of cell outgrowth, we performed antibody array analyses. We found that FGF2, growth-regulated oncogene-α (GROα), macrophage colony-stimulating factor (M-CSF), osteopontin, and serpin E1 were more commonly found in the M2 macrophage-CM than in the CM from monocytes (THP-1 cells or human primary) or M1 macrophages (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Because osteopontin and serpin E1 levels in the CM were low, we focused on the effects of FGF2, GROα, and M-CSF on invasive cell migration. M1 macrophages exhibited elevated mRNA levels of FGF2, GROA, and MCSF upon treatment with CM from KRS-positive spheroids, and the levels were comparable to those of the M2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 3B). Treatment with each cytokine alone promoted invasive outgrowth of the shControl colon cancer spheroids, and the disseminative phenotype was recovered in the KRS-suppressed spheroids (Figure 2B). Unlike other growth factors, such as PDGF and VEGF, FGF2 promoted the activity of STAT3 and ERKs in HCT116-shKRS#2 spheroids to the levels of KRS-positive spheroids (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3C). Furthermore, treatment of the HCT116 spheroids with M1 or M2 macrophage-CM caused FGFR1/2 activation and FGFR1 expression in KRS-positive (i.e., shControl and KRS-overexpressing) and KRS-suppressed spheroids, whereas treatment with monocyte CM showed results similar to those in the control media–treated spheroids (Figure 2D). Interestingly, M2 macrophage-CM also slightly promoted expression of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), including MMPs 1, 2, 7, and 9 (Figure 2, C and D). The stimulatory effects of GROα and M-CSF on the activation of STAT3 and ERKs in KRS-positive shControl-expressing and KRS-suppressed (shKRS#2) spheroids were obvious after treatments for less than 2 hours (Figure 2E). In contrast, the effects of FGF2 were notable after 12 (unpublished observations) or 24 hours of treatment (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that the roles of FGF2, GROα, and M-CSF in cell dissemination might be mechanistically different. MMP1 and MMP9 were also obviously upregulated by FGF2, GROα, and M-CSF (Figure 2, C and E).

Figure 2 M2 macrophage–produced cytokines promote signaling activities for disseminative outgrowths from membranous KRS–positive spheroids in 3D gels. (A) Diagram indicating cytokine production by macrophages differentiated from THP-1 cells. (B) Vehicle (control) or cytokines that were shown to be produced preferentially by M2 macrophages were administered to KRS-positive and KRS-suppressed spheroids embedded in 3D collagen I gels, before time-lapse imaging for 40 hours (1d:16h:00min). Snap images for the starting and ending points are presented. Spheroid images include yellow fractions to depict the phenotypes (numerator) out of total spheroids (denominator) analyzed. Scale bars: 40 μm. (C–E) HCT116-shControl (P), HCT116-shKRS#2 (#2), or HCT116-KRS-WT (WT) spheroids were treated with cytokines (C); CM from control, THP-1 monocytes, THP-1 differentiated M1 macrophages, or THP-1 differentiated M2 macrophages (D); or GROα or M-CSF (E), as explained in Methods. One day after, whole cell extracts were prepared for immunoblotting. The data shown represent 3 independent experiments. See also Supplemental Figure 3.

To confirm that the soluble factors were important for the observed effects, neutralization by antibody incubation was performed during time-lapse imaging of the invasive migration promoted by the CM from THP-1 M2 macrophages. Whereas normal IgG treatment did not affect the dissemination promoted by the CM from M2 macrophages, neutralization using anti-FGFR1/2, anti-GROα, or anti–M-CSF antibodies partially abolished the outgrowth of KRS-suppressed colon spheroids that were recovered by the M2 macrophage-CM treatment (Figure 3A). In KRS-positive spheroids, invasive migration involves a protein complex on the cell surface consisting of KRS, p67LR, and α 6 β 1 integrin (12). However, antibody neutralization of α 6 β 1 integrin and p67LR together could not completely block the M2 macrophage-CM–mediated dissemination, and single-antibody neutralization was less effective than the combined neutralization (Figure 3B). Together, these results suggest that a mechanism(s) independent of KRS, p67LR, and α 6 β 1 integrin may also contribute to M2 macrophage-CM–mediated dissemination.

Figure 3 Roles of membranous KRS in the disseminative outgrowths from 3D spheroids. (A) KRS-suppressed colon cancer spheroids (shKRS#2) were treated with M2 macrophage-CM for 2 days (2d:00h:00min) in the absence or presence of antibodies against FGFR, GROα, or M-CSF and were time-lapse-imaged. (B) Cells were embedded in 3D collagen I gels with normal media or M2 macrophage-CM. In addition, the 3D culture medium was treated with normal IgG (Nor IgG) or antibodies to neutralize human α 6 integrin, p67LR, or both, before time-lapse imaging for 1 day and 18 hours (1d:18h:00min). (C and D) KRS-positive spheroids (shControl) were treated with normal IgG or antibodies against α v β 3 integrin (C) or membranous KRS (KRS mem ; D) with or without concomitant treatment of M2 macrophage-CM. The disseminative phenotypes (shown in A) for each experimental condition are also presented in graphs as percentage values (A, C, and D). The data shown represent 3 independent experiments. See also Supplemental Figure 4. Scale bars: 40 μm.

To determine whether membranous KRS is necessary for the invasive migration of cells treated with M2 macrophage-CM, we first examined whether blocking or neutralizing the membrane proteins resulted in decreased dissemination. Because FGF2 and FGFR1/2 are known to bind α v β 3 integrin at the ECM-adhesion contact points during endothelial adhesion, proliferation, and migration (20), we investigated whether the functional neutralization of α v β 3 integrin abolished the M2 macrophage-CM–mediated dissemination. Treatment with anti–human α v β 3 integrin antibody reduced the basal and M2 macrophage-CM–mediated dissemination (Figure 3C). More importantly, treatment with an antibody against membranous KRS also blocked the basal and M2 macrophage-CM–mediated outgrowth of the spheroids (Figure 3D). Thus, the stimulatory effects of M2 macrophage-CM on KRS-dependent invasive outgrowth of the spheroids involved KRS on the membrane surface forming protein-protein complexes with integrins and FGFR1/2 to initiate intracellular signaling and crawling forces (this study and ref. 12). Interestingly, the mRNA levels of FGF2, GROA, and MCSF in the cancer spheroids did not depend on KRS expression levels or mutations (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that the effects of the cytokines on invasive cancer migration were caused by macrophages.

KRS-positive cancer spheroids cause M2 polarization of macrophages. We then determined how cancer spheroids affected macrophages in a 3D environment. The mRNA levels of markers for M1 or M2 macrophages were analyzed by real-time PCR to study how CM from HCT116 cancer spheroids with different KRS expression levels affected macrophages. When CM from KRS-positive cancer spheroids (HCT116-shControl or HCT116-KRS-WT) were added to M1 macrophages, the expression of IL6, an M1 macrophage marker (21), was unaltered. However, IL10 and CD206, M2 macrophage markers (21), showed elevated expression (Figure 4A). CM from KRS-suppressed cancer spheroids did not increase the levels of M2 macrophage markers (Figure 4A), indicating that KRS-positive cancer spheroids caused polarization of M2 macrophages. When mRNA levels of the factors responsible for the M2 macrophage polarization were analyzed for their correlations with the KRS levels of the spheroids, only GAS6 (growth arrest-specific 6) and IL8 positively correlated with KRS levels (Figure 4B). Antibody arrays also showed that expression of IL-8 and angiogenin (ANG) were enhanced by KRS expression, although GAS6 was not included in the array (Supplemental Figure 4B). Because the role of GAS6 in M2 polarization of macrophages is controversial (22, 23), we examined whether IL-8 and ANG as well as GAS6 caused M1 macrophages to become M2 macrophages. GAS6 alone or together with IL-8 and/or ANG was added to THP-1 monocytes, M1 macrophages, or M2 macrophages before evaluation of M2 macrophages marker mRNA levels. After cytokine treatment, both CD206 and IL10 mRNA levels were elevated in M1 macrophages but not in monocytes or M2 macrophages (Figure 4, C and D), suggesting that the cytokines caused M1 macrophages to be polarized to M2 macrophages. Neither IL-8 nor ANG alone significantly affected the polarization of macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4C). In addition to mRNA levels, protein levels of TNF-α (an M1 macrophage marker) and IL-10 (an M2 macrophage marker) also revealed KRS-mediated M2 polarization (Figure 4E). Additionally, protein markers of M1 macrophages (IL-6, IL-12, and IFN-γ) decreased when M1 macrophages were treated with CM from KRS-positive cancer spheroids, but were not changed or less decreased when M1 macrophages were treated with CM from KRS-suppressed or S207A mutant spheroids (Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, arginase activity also indicated M2 polarization of macrophages after treatment with CM from KRS-positive cells or with the KRS-mediated soluble factors (GAS6, IL-8, and ANG) (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Nuclear KRS in colon cancer spheroids increases GAS6 expression for the M2 polarization of macrophages. (A) The relative mRNA levels of IL6, IL10, or CD206 in THP-1 macrophages were analyzed after treatment with CM of HCT116 KRS-positive (shControl or KRS-WT) or KRS-suppressed (shKRS#2) colon cancer spheroids for 24 hours. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. (B) GAS6, IL8, and other cytokine mRNA levels were analyzed in the 3D spheroids with different KRS expression levels for 24 hours. (C and D) THP-1 monocytes, M1 macrophages, or M2 macrophages were treated with GAS6, IL-8, and/or ANG, before measurement of the levels of CD206 (C) and IL10 (D) mRNA. (E and F) THP-1 M1 macrophages or M2 macrophages were treated with CM (E and F) or GAS6, IL-8, and/or ANG (F) for 24 hours before analysis of the protein levels of TNF-α, IL-10, or arginase by ELISA. The data shown represent 3 different observations. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett tests. See also Supplemental Figures 4 and 5.

M1 macrophage (CD11b) or M2 macrophage (CD206) cell surface markers were evaluated via flow cytometry using M1 macrophages treated with either CM from the colon cancer spheroids or cytokines. Treatment of M1 macrophages with CM from KRS-positive spheroids (shControl or KRS-WT) and/or GAS6 alone or in combination with IL-8 and/or ANG led to reduced CD11b but increased CD206 levels, indicating M2 polarization. However, treatment with CM from KRS-suppressed colon spheroids (shKRS#2) did not cause M2 polarization (Figure 5A). In addition to the M2 macrophage markers, activation of intracellular signaling molecules such as STAT6, which is highly activated in M2 macrophages but not in M1 macrophages (21, 24), was also elevated by CM from HCT116 spheroids and by the cytokines (Figure 5B). Furthermore, treatment with the cytokines activated MER proto-oncogene tyrosine kinase (MerTK), a GAS6 receptor (25), in M1 macrophages (Figure 5C). The increased mRNA levels of IL10 and CD206 (M2 macrophage markers) after M1 macrophage treatment with CM from KRS-positive spheroids were reduced by additional treatment with antibodies that neutralized GAS6 or MerTK (Figure 5D). These data suggest that KRS-positive colon cancer spheroids secrete GAS6 to promote polarization of M1 macrophages into M2 macrophages.

Figure 5 KRS-mediated GAS6/IL-8/ANG expression for the M2 macrophages polarization and signaling. (A and B) M1 macrophages in 3D collagen I gels were treated with CM from KRS-positive spheroids or with GAS6, IL-8, and/or ANG for 24 hours, before flow cytometry analysis of CD11b (M1 macrophage marker) and CD206 expression on the cell surface (A) or STAT6 phosphorylation, an index for M2 polarization (B). (C and D) THP-1 M1 macrophages were treated with GAS6, IL-8, and/or ANG for 24 hours, before immunoblots (C) or with the CM of KRS-WT spheroids in the absence or presence of antibodies to neutralize GAS6 and MerTK for 24 hours before IL10 and CD206 mRNA analysis (D). The data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett tests (D). The data shown represent 3 different observations

Nuclear KRS promotes MiTF-mediated GAS6 transcription. We next determined how KRS in colon cancer spheroids led to the induction of GAS6 expression and the M2 polarization of macrophages. Fractions from HCT116 spheroids stably expressing differential levels of KRS or mutated KRS were used to confirm the cellular location of KRS. WT KRS and the ΔC5 mutant, which cannot be secreted because of a 5–amino acid deletion in the C-terminus (13), were found in both the membrane and nuclear fractions. However, the T52A mutant, which cannot be dissociated from the cytosolic MSC, was located more frequently in the nucleus than in membranes, and the S207A mutant did not localize to the nucleus (Figure 6A). The ΔC5 and S207A mutant spheroids still disseminated, but at lower levels than the KRS-WT spheroids, and the T52A mutant spheroids failed to disseminate (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Nuclear KRS causes M2 macrophage polarization. (A) Plasma membrane and nucleus fractions were prepared from HCT116 spheroids, before immunoblotting. (B) HCT116 spheroids expressing exogenous KRS-WT or KRS point mutants were time-lapse-imaged for 1 day (1d:00h:00min). Scale bars: 40 μm. (C) The GAS6 mRNA levels from the 3D HCT116 spheroids in the absence or presence of a specific MEK/ERK inhibitor (U0126) or with the KRS S207 mutant (right) were measured by real-time PCR. (D) HCT116 spheroids in 3D gels were processed for immunoblots. (E) The CM from HCT116 spheroids were administered to M1 or M2 macrophages before determination of the TNFA, ITGAX (CD11c), IL1A, and CD206 mRNA levels. (F) The 3D HCT116 spheroids were treated with THP-1 CM (Control) or THP-1 M2 macrophages for 24 hours before GAS6 ELISA analysis. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett tests (C, E, and F). The data shown represent 3 different observations.

Similarly to the KRS-WT spheroids, the ΔC5 and T52A mutant spheroids induced GAS6 mRNA expression, but the S207A mutant spheroids did not (Figure 6C). The ERK-mediated phosphorylation of S207 in KRS is important for the nuclear trafficking, leading to its involvement in MiTF-mediated transcription (26). Pharmacological inhibition of ERKs by U0126 reduced GAS6 mRNA levels in KRS-WT spheroids to a level similar to that of the S207A spheroids (Figure 6C). The insignificant GAS6 mRNA level in S207A mutant cells was linked to a reduced GAS6 protein level, whereas higher GAS6 mRNA levels in KRS-WT, ΔC5 mutant, or T52A mutant cells correlated with higher GAS6 protein levels (Figure 6D). This pattern of GAS6 mRNA expression in KRS-WT or mutant spheroids correlated with the pattern of CD206 (an M2 macrophage marker) mRNA levels after M1 macrophage treatment with CM from the diverse KRS form–expressing spheroids (Figure 6, C and E). However, other markers for M1 macrophages, such as TNFA, ITGAX (CD11c), and IL1A, did not correlate with GAS6 mRNA levels and were inversely correlated instead (Figure 6, C and E). ELISA analysis of GAS6 protein levels revealed the comparability to GAS6 mRNA levels in diverse experimental conditions (Figure 6F): GAS6 levels were positively correlated with KRS expression, and with KRS-WT, ΔC5 mutant, and T52A mutant but not with S207A mutant expression. GAS6 levels were further enhanced by treatment of M2 macrophage-CM.

Because KRS is linked to c-Jun for paxillin transcription (12) and to MiTF for Ap4A transcription during mast cell activation (26), these transcription factors were examined using ChIP to assess KRS-activated GAS6 transcription. The regions responsive to c-Jun and MiTF were found in the promoter regions upstream of the GAS6 gene (Figure 7A). ChIP analysis using an anti-MiTF antibody showed that MiTF bound to the GAS6 promoter region 1 (R1) of KRS-positive spheroids (shControl) but not KRS-suppressed spheroids (shKRS#2 and #5) (Figure 7B). When CM from M2 macrophages were added to the shKRS#2 spheroids, MiTF binding to the GAS6 promoter region 1 was recovered (Figure 7B). However, c-Jun was not bound to the GAS6 promoter region 2 (R2) (Figure 7B). The control region 3 (R3) of the GAS6 promoter did not recruit either MiTF or c-Jun (Figure 7B). Treatment of KRS-suppressed spheroids (shKRS#2 or #5) with CM from M2 macrophages resulted in enhanced KRS levels (Figure 7, C and D). The increased levels of KRS after treatment with CM from M2 macrophages involved increases in KRS mRNA levels that correlated with GAS6 transcript levels (Figure 7D). However, the expression levels of other aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases were not altered after treatment of KRS-suppressed spheroids with CM from M2 macrophages (Figure 7E). Interestingly, a small compound, YH16899, inhibited the interaction between membranous KRS and p67LR. As a result, ERK activity was negatively affected (12), but the KRS-dependent GAS6 transcript level was not inhibited (Supplemental Figure 6A). FGF2, GROα, and M-CSF, which were effective for invasive migration of the spheroids, did not cause changes in GAS6 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 6B). This finding suggests that transcriptional activation of GAS6 by nuclear KRS is irrelevant to membranous KRS, which is consistent with the GAS6 mRNA levels in the T52A spheroids (Figure 6C).

Figure 7 Nuclear KRS causes transcriptional activation of the GAS6 promoter regions by MiTF. (A) Putative MiTF or c-Jun binding sites in the GAS6 promoter region. (B) HCT116 spheroids embedded in 3D collagen I gels for 24 hours (shControl, shKRS#2, and shKRS#2 treated with M2 macrophage-CM) were processed for ChIP analysis. Antibodies against MiTF or c-Jun were used to examine binding to regions (1, 2, and 3) in the GAS6 promoter. (C–E) HCT116 spheroids in 3D collagen I gels were treated with the CM of control THP-1 or M2 macrophages, before analysis of KRS expression following cellular fractionations (C), mRNA levels of KRS or GAS6 (D), and protein levels of GAS6 and other aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases (E). EPRS, glutamyl-prolyl-tRNA synthetase; DRS, aspartyl-tRNA synthetase; LRS, leucyl-tRNA synthetase; MRS, methionyl-tRNA synthetase. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett tests (D)., The data shown represent 3 different observations. See also Supplemental Figure 6.

Preferred recruitment of M2 macrophages by KRS-positive cancer spheroids. We then determined how KRS-positive cancer spheroids communicated with macrophages. The cancer spheroids or macrophages were labeled with fluorescent dyes, and their migration toward each other in 3D gels was analyzed using the Operetta/Harmony High Content Screening (HCS) Platform. Red fluorescent macrophages were embedded in a monolayer at the bottom of the gel, and green fluorescent cancer cells were loaded on top of the 3D gels. Migration was monitored by the location of the red macrophages or green cancer cells in planes at 30-μm (Figure 8A) or 10-μm (Figure 8B) intervals from the bottom toward the top of the gel, respectively. Compared with monocytes and M1 macrophages, more M2 macrophages migrated farther toward cancer cells, evidenced by the presence of more red cells in higher planes (i.e., planes 4–6) (Figure 8A). Interestingly, when KRS-positive cancer cells were on top of the 3D gels, the M2 macrophage populations in the higher planes were greater than when KRS-suppressed cells were on top of the gels (Figure 8A). These observations indicate that M2 macrophages migrate more efficiently toward KRS-positive cancer cells.

Figure 8 KRS-positive spheroids and tumor masses prefer to crosstalk with M2 macrophages. (A–C) A high-content screening (HCS) platform was processed for migration of M2 macrophages toward KRS-positive (shControl) cells for 7 days (A), migration of KRS-positive cells toward M2 macrophages for 5 or 10 days (B), and migration of M2 macrophages or M1 macrophages that were treated with nothing (–), GAS6, GAS6 + IL8, or GAS6 + IL-8 + ANG toward KRS-positive (shControl) cells and toward KRS-suppressed (shKRS#2) cells for 10 days (C). (D) Coculture of KRS-positive (green) and KRS-suppressed (red) colon cancer cells in spheroids was done before time-lapse imaging for 2 days to observe invasive outgrowth upon treatment with CM from M2 macrophages. Data shown represent 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 40 μm.

In the reverse experiment, green fluorescent cancer cells were seeded at the bottom of the 3D gels, and red fluorescent macrophages were layered on top. Compared with KRS-suppressed cancer cells (shKRS#2), KRS-positive shControl cancer cells migrated to more distant planes (>4 planes) and especially toward the M2 macrophage population during the 5 days of incubation (Figure 8B). When the incubation was performed for a longer period of 10 days, green-shControl cancer cells migrated similarly toward either M1 or M2 macrophages, although shKRS#2 cells migrated slightly more toward M2 macrophages than M1 macrophages (Figure 8B). The comparable migration of shControl cancer cells to M1 or M2 macrophages may be because M1 macrophages can be polarized to M2 macrophages during an extended incubation period. To clarify the role of GAS6 in crosstalk between cancer spheroids and macrophages, we examined the migration of macrophages toward HCT116 spheroids during coculture with or without GAS6, IL-8, and/or ANG. Migration was monitored by the location of the red macrophages in planes at 10-μm intervals from the bottom toward the top of the gel. Red fluorescent M1 macrophages that were treated for 10 days with GAS6, IL-8, and/or ANG caused migration in 3D gels toward KRS-positive shControl cells that was greater than their migration toward KRS-suppressed shKRS#2 cells (Figure 8C). Thus, this indicates that M1 macrophages treated with soluble factors for 10 days could be polarized to M2 macrophages. Thus, GAS6 treatment clearly caused increased migration of M1 macrophages toward cancer spheroids (Figure 8C).

Next, we assessed the significance of M2 macrophages in the invasive migration of cells in 3D gels. We cocultured red shKRS#2 or green fluorescent shControl cancer spheroids in 3D gels and captured images of their behavior at 30-minute intervals for 2 days. Spheroids mixed with KRS-suppressed shKRS#2 and KRS-positive shControl cells showed dissemination of the green-shControl cells only, but upon treatment with CM from M2 macrophages, dissemination of even the red shKRS#2 cells was observed (Figure 8D). Therefore, invasive outgrowth was influenced more by M2 macrophages than by the KRS-positive spheroids, suggesting that M2 macrophages can cause invasive outgrowth even of KRS-suppressed spheroids via an increase in KRS levels in the cancer spheroids (Figure 7, C–E).

The preferred recruitment of M2 macrophages by KRS-positive cancer cells was analyzed in vivo using an animal model system of colon cancer induced by azoxymethane (AOM) and dextran sodium sulfate (DSS). Compared with control mouse colons, KRS-positive cancer regions in colons from AOM-DSS–treated animals showed GAS6 expression and recruitment of CD206-positive M2 macrophages, but not CD11c-positive M1 macrophages (Figure 9A). Using Krs–/+ knockout mice, recruitment of CD206-positive M2 macrophages to KRS-positive cancer regions was further found to be KRS-dependent (Supplemental Figure 7). To evaluate in vivo metastatic potential, mice were subjected to tail vein injection of KRS-positive shControl or KRS-suppressed (shKRS#2) CT26 cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). Lung tumor formation was found to be obviously dependent on KRS expression (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). The expression of GAS6 and the neighboring CD206-positive M2 macrophages, but not CD11c-positive M1 macrophages, populations closely correlated with KRS-positive tumor regions (Supplemental Figure 8D).

Figure 9 Significance of KRS in colon cancer metastasis. (A) Colon tissues from control (n = 4) and AOM-DSS–induced cancer models (n = 15) of 7-week-old BALB/c male mice were processed for immunostaining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) The CT26 cells stably infected with pMSCV-Luc2 retrovirus were injected s.c. into 8-week-old BALB/c-nude female mice. Luciferase-positive cells (top left graph) were subsequently purified from the syngeneic tumors. The cells were orthotopically transplanted to the colon (n = 4, top) of 6-week-old BALB/c female mice. One week later, vehicle or specific inhibitors (n = 4, bottom) were administered i.p. every other day, and 3 weeks later the luciferase signals were analyzed before (right graphs) or after (representative animal images) laparotomy. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett tests. (C) Normal or clinical colon cancer patient tissues were immunoblotted for the indicated molecules. See also Supplemental Figures 7 and 8.

To further demonstrate the metastatic potential of KRS-positive colon cancer, a colon orthotopic transplantation approach (27) using CT26 cell lines with or without KRS suppression stably transfected with a luciferase vector was adapted. Bioluminescent CT26 cells were injected s.c. in mice for 6 weeks, luminescence was measured, and syngeneic tumor cells were purified for transplantation. Colon orthotopic transplantation (n = 4) of CT26-shControl resulted in clear bioluminescence in the lung outside of the intestine. However, bioluminescence in the lung was not observed with transplantation of CT26-shKRS#2 and CT26-shKRS#5 cells (each n = 4), 3 weeks after transplantation (Figure 9B). The luciferase signals among the stable cell lines were comparable (Figure 9B). The luciferase signals for tumor volumes before the laparotomy depended on KRS expression, and decreased after KRS or MerTK inhibition (Figure 9B). Furthermore, KRS-dependent bioluminescent metastatic tumor signals were inhibited by i.p. injection of a specific KRS inhibitor, YH16899, or a MerTK inhibitor, RXDX-106 (each n = 4) (Figure 9B).

Tissue extracts from human colon cancer patients showed higher expression levels of KRS, GAS6, and laminins as well as elevated FGFR1/2 phosphorylation (Figure 9C). Further, combined analysis of gene expression from a public database (KRS and GAS6 from GEO GSE28814 data set [NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database]) showed that KRShiGAS6hi colon cancer patients exhibited reduced, but statistically insignificant, metastasis-free survival (P = 0.142) and a significantly poor relapse-free survival (P = 0.0458) compared with KRSloGAS6lo patients (Figure 10A). Additionally, concomitant KRShiFGFR1hi colon cancer patients showed significantly reduced metastasis-free survival (P = 0.00756) and poor relapse-free survival (P = 0.00265) (Figure 10A). Across patients with varying stages of colon cancer, KRS immunostaining overlapped with immunostaining for CD206 and GAS6 in cancer tissues (Figure 10B). Altogether, these results suggest that M2 macrophages rather than M1 macrophages are proximal to KRS-positive colon cancer masses, and potentially have a stimulatory influence on invasive cancer migration and successful tumor metastasis.

Figure 10 Clinical significance of KRS in colon cancer progression and metastasis. (A) Combined gene expression analysis of KRS and either GAS6 or FGFR1 from public data (GSE28814) for metastasis-free survival or relapse-free survival. (B) Clinical colon cancer patient tissues were immunostained for the indicated molecules. fData shown represent 3 independent experiments.Original magnification, ×40.

Positive crosstalk between KRS-positive colon cancer cells and M2 macrophages remodels the microenvironment for KRS-dependent metastatic phenotypes. Communication between KRS-positive cancer cells and neighboring macrophages can influence the microenvironment in a way that supports KRS-mediated metastatic phenotypes. Membranous KRS requires laminin for the laminin receptor (p67LR), which binds KRS and integrin to activate intracellular ERK signaling (12). Laminin and other components of the ECM can be secreted by CAFs (28). Therefore, we examined whether the communication between KRS and microenvironmental components could lead to ECM remodeling. To do so, we investigated whether normal colon fibroblasts (CCD-18Co) could be activated to induce ECM remodeling as a result of communication between KRS-positive colon cancer spheroids and M2 macrophages. CM from THP-1 M2 macrophages but not from M1 macrophages or monocytes induced CAFs to express laminin and caused morphological changes in the cells (polygonal shapes) (Figure 11A). However, CM from M1 macrophages that were pretreated with CM from KRS-positive colon spheroids also caused CAFs to express laminin and induced morphological changes. This effect was lost in response to CM from M1 macrophages that were pretreated with CM from KRS-suppressed spheroids (Figure 11B). To determine whether the effects on CAFs were at the transcriptional level, mRNA levels of laminin α1 (LAMA1), laminin β1 (LAMB1), and fibronectin (FN1) were evaluated. CM from M2 macrophages but not from the controls, monocytes, or M1 macrophages dramatically increased LAMA1, LAMB1, and FN1 mRNA levels (Figure 11C, first 4 bars), suggesting an environment enriched with the p67LR ligand: laminin consisting of laminin α1 and β1. These mRNA levels were also elevated after treatment with CM from M1 macrophages when CM were prepared from M1 macrophages pretreated with KRS-positive colon spheroids (shControl or KRS-WT) but not KRS-suppressed (shKRS#2) spheroids (Figure 11C). Activation of CAFs was also revealed when collagen I contractions were examined. CM from M2 macrophages and CM from M1 macrophages that had been pretreated with KRS-positive (shControl or KRS-WT) spheroids caused contractions of the collagen I gels, but CM from monocytes and M1 macrophages did not (Figure 11D). CM of M1 macrophages that had been treated with GAS6, IL-8, and ANG resulted in activation of CAFs similar to that caused by M2 macrophage-CM (Figure 11E).

Figure 11 A positive relationship between KRS-positive colon cancer cells and an M2 macrophage–remodeled microenvironment promotes KRS-dependent metastasis. (A) Normal human colon fibroblast (CCD-18Co) cells in 3D collagen I gels were analyzed for laminin expression (green) following treatment with CM of THP-1 monocytes or M1 or M2 macrophages. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). (B–D) CCD-18Co fibroblasts were treated with vehicle, M2 macrophage-CM, or M1 macrophage-CM that had been treated with vehicle or CM from HCT116 spheroids (shControl, shKRS#2, or KRS-WT) for 4 days. Immunostaining was done for laminin (green), and nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue) (B). Laminin α1 (LAMA1), laminin β1 (LAMB1), or fibronectin (FN1) mRNA levels (C) or collagen contraction (D) were analyzed. (E) Collagen gel contraction was analyzed for CCD-18Co fibroblasts in normal media, CM from M2 macrophages, or CM from M1 macrophages that had been treated with GAS6 (G), GAS6 + IL-8 (GI), or GAS6 + IL-8 + ANG (GIA) for 4 days. (F) KRS-positive (shCon, shControl) colon cancer spheroids (green) were cocultured with CCD-18Co fibroblasts (red) that were treated with or without M2 macrophage-CM, before imaging of disseminative outgrowth of cancer cells and fibroblasts. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett tests (C–E). The data shown represent 3 independent experiments.

Dissemination was analyzed in KRS-positive HCT116 cells (labeled with green fluorescent dye) cocultured with CCD-18Co fibroblasts (labeled with red fluorescent dye). Inactive CAFs without any CM pretreatment showed basal levels of KRS-dependent outgrowth of shControl KRS-positive spheroids. In contrast, coculturing with CAFs pretreated with CM from M2 macrophages caused dramatic dissemination of shControl spheroids (Figure 11F). Thus, the effects of M2 macrophage–mediated CAF activation on environmental remodeling via laminin synthesis were more important for KRS-dependent migration of cells, presumably because membranous KRS binds to p67LR in a laminin environment (6).