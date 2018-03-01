All plugged up — noninvasive mucus score to assess airway dysfunction in asthma

Commentary 10.1172/JCI99726

Address correspondence to: Steve N. Georas, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York 14642, USA. Phone: 585.275.4861; Email: Steve_Georas@urmc.rochester.edu .

Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York, USA.

See the related article at Mucus plugs in patients with asthma linked to eosinophilia and airflow obstruction.

Asthma is remarkably heterogeneous, and there are multiple underlying inflammatory pathways and structural airway abnormalities that lead to symptomatic disease. Consequently, a current challenge in the field is to precisely characterize different types of asthma, with the goal of developing personalized approaches to therapy. In the current issue of the JCI, Dunican et al. developed a noninvasive way to assess airway dysfunction in asthma by measuring mucus accumulation using multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) and found that mucus plugging of small airways was remarkably common in subjects with severe asthma. This work highlights the importance of noninvasive imaging approaches in defining specific asthma subsets and guiding targeted therapies.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.