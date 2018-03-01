Commentary 10.1172/JCI99726

All plugged up — noninvasive mucus score to assess airway dysfunction in asthma

Steve N. Georas

Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Steve N. Georas, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York 14642, USA. Phone: 585.275.4861; Email: Steve_Georas@urmc.rochester.edu.

First published February 5, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 3 (March 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(3):906–909. doi:10.1172/JCI99726.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Mucus plugs in patients with asthma linked to eosinophilia and airflow obstruction.

Asthma is remarkably heterogeneous, and there are multiple underlying inflammatory pathways and structural airway abnormalities that lead to symptomatic disease. Consequently, a current challenge in the field is to precisely characterize different types of asthma, with the goal of developing personalized approaches to therapy. In the current issue of the JCI, Dunican et al. developed a noninvasive way to assess airway dysfunction in asthma by measuring mucus accumulation using multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) and found that mucus plugging of small airways was remarkably common in subjects with severe asthma. This work highlights the importance of noninvasive imaging approaches in defining specific asthma subsets and guiding targeted therapies.

