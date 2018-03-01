Mucus plugs in patients with asthma linked to eosinophilia and airflow obstruction

Human subjects. MDCT scans of 146 adults with asthma and 22 healthy controls in the NHLBI SARP were analyzed (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95693DS1). Among the 146 patients with asthma, 66% had disease qualifying as severe using American Thoracic Society/European Respiratory Society (ATS/ERS) criteria (Table 1) (13), and the prebronchodilator forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) was less than 80% of predicted volume in 97 patients (66%) and less than 60% of predicted volume in 39 patients (27%).

Figure 1 Consort diagram of CT substudy. Flow chart shows the number of asthma patients who were screened, enrolled, and included in the final analyses.

Table 1 Characteristics of subjects with asthma across mucus score categories

Airway mucus plugs can be identified and quantified using MDCT imaging of the lungs. In preliminary studies, we discovered that we could discern mucus plugs in the lungs of subjects with asthma using MDCT scans. Specifically, we could identify mucus plugs as areas of opacification within the airway lumen, contiguous with patent airway lumen across sequential transverse CT slices. These opacities were less radiodense than adjacent blood vessels, and occlusion of the lumen by these opacities could be partial or complete. These mucus plugs were predominantly seen in subsegmental airways, appearing as focal or branching opacities (Figure 2, A–C), and usually occurred in the absence of bronchial dilatation. Based on these findings, we went on to develop a visual scoring system to formally quantify mucus plugs in MDCT scans (Figure 2D). Mucus plugs were defined as complete occlusion of a bronchus, irrespective of generation or size. When parallel to the scan plane, mucus plugs were recognized as tubular densities with or without branching. When oriented obliquely or perpendicularly to the scan plane, they were identified as oval or rounded opacities seen on sequential slices and differentiated from blood vessels by their continuity with patent portions of the bronchial lumen and their position relative to adjacent blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Video 1). The segments of each lobe were systematically examined for the presence or absence of mucus plugs and given a score of 1 or 0 accordingly (Supplemental Figure 8). The segment scores of each lobe were summed to generate a total mucus score for both lungs, yielding an aggregate score ranging from 0 to 20. Peripheral airways within 2 cm of the diaphragmatic pleura and costal pleura were excluded from evaluation, as the small caliber of these peripheral airways makes occlusion by mucus difficult to ascertain. Five radiologists with subspecialty training in thoracic radiology reviewed the MDCT scans. Two radiologists were randomly assigned to score each scan independently, and the scores of both raters were averaged to generate the CT mucus score of each subject. This approach generated scores ranging from 0 to 20 in increments of 0.5. In this way, we found that mucus plugging was present in at least 1 of 20 lung segments in 58% (85/146) of asthmatic subjects and in only 4.5% (1/22) of healthy controls (Figure 2E). The intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) for between-rater mucus score agreement was 0.80 (95% CI 0.74 to 0.85) for all 168 scans. In addition, the within-rater mucus score agreement for a random subset of 14 scans (3 healthy, 11 asthma) that was scored twice by each of the 5 radiologists was 0.99 (95% CI 0.99 to 1.00). Among subjects with asthma, the median value of the mucus score in the mucus-present group was 3.5, and we used this value to divide the asthmatic subjects into 3 mucus subgroups based on mucus score. Asthmatic subjects with a mucus score of 0 were assigned to the zero mucus group, while those with mucus scores between 0.5 and 3.5 were assigned to the low mucus group and those with mucus scores between 4 and 20 were assigned to the high mucus group (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Development and distribution of the CT mucus score in asthma patients and healthy subjects. (A) Mucus plug with branching (yellow arrow) seen in longitudinal section is identified as a tubular opacification (frontal plane). (B) Mucus plug (yellow arrow) with extensive branching seen in longitudinal section (transverse plane). (C) Mucus plug (yellow arrow) seen in cross-section is identified as rounded opacification (transverse plane). (D) Schematic representation showing how MDCTs were evaluated to generate the mucus score. Airways within the 2 cm peripheral zone on MDCT (shown in red) or airways that were partially occluded were excluded from assessment. Mucus plugs were defined as complete occlusion of an airway. Each bronchopulmonary segment was assessed and scored for the presence or absence of 1 or more mucus plug(s), and the segment scores were summed to generate the mucus score. (E) Segment score in healthy patients and patients with asthma. (F) Frequency distribution of segment score in patients with asthma. The color code above the x axis defines 3 mucus groups: green indicates patients with a mucus score of 0 (zero mucus group); blue indicates patients with mucus scores between 0.5 and 3.5 (low mucus group); and orange indicates patients with mucus scores of 4.0 or more (high mucus group). (G) Sankey bar graph showing the change in mucus score in 25 asthmatic subjects from SARP 1/2 to SARP 3. (H) Pie chart of segments with mucus plugging on baseline scan; 65% of these segments had mucus plugging on rescan. Pie chart of segments with no mucus plugging on baseline scan; 79% of these segments had no mucus plugging on rescan. (I) MDCTs showing a mucus plug occluding the airway (yellow arrow) of the right lower lobe in 2010 and a mucus plug occluding the same airway, visible more proximally (yellow arrow) and branching into the adjacent airway, in 2013. ***P < 0.001, unequal variances t test.

Twenty-five asthmatic subjects in SARP 3 also had HRCT scans performed previously as part of SARP 1 or SARP 2 (Supplemental Table 2). These SARP 1 and SARP 2 scans were obtained 2 to 9 years prior to the SARP 3 MDCT scans. Two radiologists at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, center read the 50 scans together to identify and score the mucus plugs. In a score-based analysis, we compared mucus scores assigned to the first and second scans; mucus scores were unchanged in 7 subjects (28%), increased in 10 subjects (40%), and decreased in 8 subjects (32%) over an average of 5.2 years (SD 2.5). We found that 90% of subjects with a high mucus score (≥4) on the first scan had a high score on the second scan (Figure 2G). In a segment-based analysis, we compared individual lung segments in the first and second scans. Remarkably, 65% of lung segments that had a mucus plug on the first scan had a mucus plug in the same segment on the second scan. We also found that 80% of lung segments with no mucus plug on the first scan had no mucus plug in the same segment on the second scan (Figure 2, H and I). Persistent presence or absence of mucus plugs from first to second scan was seen with similar frequency across all bronchopulmonary segments (Supplemental Figure 2).

Airway mucus plugs usually occur in the absence of bronchiectasis. At the same time that the radiologists scored the scans for mucus plugging, they also systematically examined each of the 5 lung lobes for the presence or absence of bronchiectasis, defined as a bronchoarterial ratio of greater than 1.5. This approach generated a mean bronchiectasis score ranging from 0 to 5 as well as a binary outcome for presence or absence of bronchiectasis. We found that only 20% of the subjects with asthma had bronchiectasis (Table 1 and Figure 3A) and that bronchiectasis tended to be more frequent in subjects with a high mucus score than in those with a low or zero mucus score (Table 1) (P = 0.07). The prevalence of bronchiectasis or mucus plugging did not differ among the 5 lung lobes (Figure 3B), but the prevalence of mucus plugging was 4 to 5 times higher than that of bronchiectasis in any given lung lobe (Figure 3B). Bronchiectasis was weakly but significantly associated with mucus plugging at a lobar level — mainly because most lobes with bronchiectasis had mucus plugging (Figure 3C) — but relatively few lobes with mucus plugging also had bronchiectasis (Figure 3D). In an analysis of the 25 subjects with repeat MDCT scans for comparison, there was a low prevalence of mucus plugging on initial CT scan (2 out of 25 subjects) and the prevalence was unchanged in the second scan. In a lobe-based analysis, we compared individual lung lobes in the first and second scans and found that 83% of lung lobes (5/6 lobes) that showed bronchiectasis on the first scan showed bronchiectasis in the same lobe on the second scan. We also found that 99% of lung lobes (118/119 lobes) with no bronchiectasis on the first scan had no bronchiectasis in the same lobe on the second scan (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Relationship between bronchiectasis and mucus plugging. (A) Frequency distribution of bronchiectasis score in patients with asthma. (B) Prevalence of bronchiectasis versus mucus plugging in each lung lobe. The prevalence of mucus plugging is 4 to 5 times higher than the prevalence of bronchiectasis in each lobe. There is no significant difference in prevalence of bronchiectasis or mucus plugging across individual lobes. (C) Mucus plugging is present in 35% of lobes that have no bronchiectasis present and 58% of lobes that have bronchiectasis present (P = 0.001). (D) Bronchiectasis is present in 5% of lobes that have no mucus plugging present and only 12% of segments that have mucus plugging present (P = 0.001). There is a positive association between mucus plugging and bronchiectasis, but mucus plugging usually occurs in the absence of bronchiectasis. (E) Pie charts illustrating the prevalence of bronchiectasis in repeat CT scans in 25 patients. The data show that 83% of lung lobes with mucus plugs visible on the first scan had mucus plugging visible on the second scan; in contrast, 99% of lung lobes with no mucus plugs visible in the first scan also had no mucus plugs visible on the second scan.

Airway mucus plugs strongly associate with measures of airflow obstruction in asthma. To determine the association between airway mucus plugs and airflow obstruction in the subjects with asthma, we examined the relationship between the mucus score and measures of airflow obstruction by spirometry. We found that the mucus scores were inversely correlated with prebronchodilator measures of FEV1 percentage of predicted volume (Spearman’s rho = –0.51, P < 0.001), forced vital capacity (FVC) percentage of predicted volume (Spearman’s rho = –0.32, P < 0.001), and FEV1/FVC ratio of predicted volume (Spearman’s rho = –0.54, P < 0.001). These associations remained significant after controlling for age, sex, and measures of airway wall thickness in regression analyses (Table 2). The mean FEV1 was 25% lower in the high mucus subgroup than in the zero mucus subgroup (Table 1 and Figure 4A), and the values for the FVC and FEV1/FVC ratio were also significantly decreased in the high mucus subgroup (Figure 4A). In addition, 66.7% of subjects with a prebronchodilator FEV1 of less than 60% of predicted volume had a high mucus score compared with 19% of subjects with FEV1 60%–80% of predicted volume and 6.1% of subjects with FEV1 greater than 80% of predicted volume (Figure 4B). The low FVC in subjects with high mucus scores suggested air trapping in these subjects (14), and we confirmed this in a subset of subjects (n = 43) who had undergone body plethysmography as part of their baseline characterization studies. Specifically, we found that the ratio of residual volume to total lung capacity (RV/TLC) was also higher in the high mucus group than in the low mucus group, indicating more air trapping in the high mucus group (P = 0.04) (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Mucus plugging is associated with low lung function. (A) Spirometric measures of lung function (FEV1, FVC, and FEV1/FVC) in the subjects with a high mucus score were significantly lower than in subjects with a low mucus score and subjects with a zero mucus score. (B) High mucus plug scores were much more common in patients with severe airflow obstruction. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction.

Table 2 Relationship among mucus score, spirometry measures, and sputum eosinophils (adjusted for covariates)

We next explored whether the strong association between MDCT mucus scores and abnormal lung function is reflected in abnormalities in other asthma outcomes. We found that, compared with the zero mucus group, the high mucus group had higher asthma medication requirements, worse asthma control test (ACT) scores, and were more frequently classified as having severe asthma (Table 1 and Supplemental Methods). In addition, the percentage of patients in the high mucus group who had experienced at least 1 asthma exacerbation in the previous year was higher than in the zero mucus group, but this difference was not statistically significant (Supplemental Table 3). Notably, only 2 asthma subjects in the cohort met criteria for a diagnosis of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) (15), and both had mucus scores in the low (0.5–3.5) range (Supplemental Table 3); sensitivity to other molds and aeroallergens did not differ significantly among mucus groups (Supplemental Table 4).

Influence of airway mucus plugs on treatment responses to β adrenergic agonists and systemic corticosteroids. To explore whether airway mucus plugs influence treatment responses, we first examined responses to inhaled albuterol (540–720 mcg) using data from maximum bronchodilator reversibility testing (MBRT). Although there was no significant difference in the absolute change in FEV1 following albuterol treatment among the 3 mucus groups (Figure 5A), we found that the mean postbronchodilator FEV1 in the high mucus group was 23% lower than in the zero mucus group (Figure 5B) and that a persistently low FEV1 (FEV1 < 80% of predicted volume) following MBRT was common in subjects with a high mucus score, but uncommon in subjects with a zero mucus score (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Persistent airflow obstruction is seen in subjects with high mucus scores after treatment with bronchodilators and steroids. (A) The absolute change in FEV1 percentage of predicted volume after bronchodilator treatment did not differ across mucus groups. (B) The FEV1 percentage of predicted volume after bronchodilator treatment was significantly lower in the high mucus group than in the zero mucus group. (C) Residual postbronchodilator abnormalities in FEV1 (FEV1 < 80%) occur more commonly in subjects with a high mucus score than in those with a zero mucus score. (D) The absolute change in FEV1 percentage of predicted volume after steroid treatment did not differ across mucus groups. (E) The FEV1 percentage of predicted volume after steroid treatment was significantly lower in the high and low mucus groups than in the zero mucus group. (F) Residual poststeroid abnormalities in FEV1 (FEV1 < 80%) occurred more commonly in subjects with a high mucus score than in those with a zero mucus score. (G) The absolute change in FEV1 percentage of predicted volume after bronchodilator and steroid treatment was significantly higher in the high mucus group than in the zero mucus group. (H) The FEV1 percentage of predicted volume after bronchodilator and steroid treatment was significantly lower in the high mucus group than in the zero mucus group. (I) Residual postbronchodilator and poststeroid abnormalities in FEV1 (FEV1 < 80%) occurred more commonly in subjects with a high mucus score than in those with a zero mucus score. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction.

We next examined responses to intramuscular triamcinolone acetonide (40 mg) using data from systemic corticosteroid responsiveness testing (SCRT). Although there was no significant difference in the absolute change in FEV1 following corticosteroid treatment among the 3 mucus groups (Figure 5D), we found that the mean poststeroid FEV1 was 20% lower in the high mucus group than in the zero mucus group (Figure 5E). As with the data for albuterol treatment, we noted that a persistently low FEV1 following SCRT was common in subjects with a high mucus score, but uncommon in subjects with a zero mucus score (Figure 5F). In addition, we found that the CT mucus score was an independent predictor of residual abnormalities in FEV1 after systemic corticosteroid administration in logistic regression models (Supplemental Figure 4).

Finally, we examined responses to combined treatment with albuterol and systemic corticosteroid among the 3 mucus subgroups. Here, we found that the absolute change in FEV1 following MBRT and SCRT was significantly higher in the high mucus group than in the zero and low mucus groups (Figure 5G), but the mean postbronchodilator/poststeroid FEV1 was still significantly lower in the high mucus group than in the zero mucus group (Figure 5H). Half of the subjects with high mucus scores had persistently low FEV1 following SCRT and MBRT, whereas only a small subgroup of subjects with zero mucus scores had persistently low FEV1 (Figure 5I). Thus, aggressive treatment with β adrenergic agonists and corticosteroids frequently does not normalize lung function in subjects with airway mucus plugs, and additional treatments need to be considered for these subjects.

Symptoms of CMH are neither sensitive nor specific for mucus plugs. To determine whether subjects with asthma could have mucus plugs without CMH symptoms, we examined the frequency of symptoms of CMH in the 3 mucus plug subgroups. Among 121 subjects who completed the cough and sputum questionnaire, 41 (34%) satisfied WHO criteria for CMH (cough and sputum production on most days for at least 3 months a year for at least 2 consecutive years) (16). We found that 16 (40%) subjects in the high mucus group did not have symptoms of CMH (Table 1). Conversely, we found that 18 (30%) subjects in the zero mucus group had symptoms of CMH. Although the subgroup of subjects with CMH did not have higher mucus scores than subjects without CMH, the subjects with CMH were characterized by other clinical differences, such as older age, higher BMI, and evidence of more severe asthma (Supplemental Table 5). Interestingly, subjects with CMH did not differ from subjects without CMH in blood or sputum cell differentials or in sputum cell gene expression of cytokines or mucin genes (Supplemental Table 5).

Mucus plugging shown on MDCT scans is associated with airway eosinophilia. To explore whether eosinophils play a pathophysiologic role in the formation of mucus plugs, we analyzed multiple outcomes related to type 2 inflammation in blood and biospecimens in the 3 mucus subgroups. We found that eosinophils in blood and sputum and nitric oxide levels in exhaled breath were significantly higher in the high mucus group than in the low and zero mucus groups (Table 1 and Figure 6A). Among subjects with high mucus scores, 71% had sputum eosinophilia (sputum eosinophils > 2%) and 66% had systemic eosinophilia (blood eosinophils > 300 × 10–9/l). Airway mucus scores were positively and significantly associated with the sputum eosinophils (Spearman’s rho = 0.51, P < 0.001) (Figure 6B), and this relationship remained significant in linear regression models that controlled for age, sex, and wall thickness percentage (Table 2). In addition, sputum eosinophils and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) remained high in many subjects with high mucus scores following systemic corticosteroid treatment, and the CT mucus score was an independent predictor of residual sputum and elevated FeNO after systemic corticosteroids in regression models (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 6 High mucus score is associated with markers of type 2 inflammation. (A) Sputum eosinophil percentage is significantly increased in patients with a high mucus score and remains significantly increased in patients with a high mucus score following treatment with intramuscular steroid (triamcinolone acetonide). (B) The sputum eosinophil percentage is significantly and positively associated with the mucus score. (C) Gene expression for IL-13 is significantly increased in patients with a high mucus score and remains significantly increased in patients with a high mucus score following treatment with intramuscular steroid. (D) Gene expression for IL-5 is significantly increased in patients with a high mucus score and remains significantly increased in patients with a high mucus score following treatment with intramuscular steroid. (E) The MUC5AC/MUC5B ratio is significantly increased in patients with high mucus scores. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05. P values were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction unless otherwise indicated.

We next explored gene-expression outcomes related to type 2 inflammation and mucins in sputum cells from the 3 mucus subgroups. We found that gene expression for IL-13 and IL-5 in sputum cells was significantly higher in the high mucus group than in the low and zero mucus groups and remained high following systemic corticosteroid treatment (Figure 6, C and D). In addition, we found that the ratio of gene expression of MUC5AC to MUC5B in sputum cells was significantly higher in the high mucus group than in the low and zero mucus groups and normalized following systemic corticosteroid treatment (Figure 6E). The presteroid pattern of a high expression of MUC5AC relative to MUC5B in the high mucus group is typical of the activation effects of IL-13 on mucin expression by airway epithelial cells (17).

EPO generates oxidants that crosslink cysteines and stiffen thiolated hydrogels. We have recently shown that neutrophil-driven oxidation crosslinks cysteine-rich mucin polymers to stiffen airway mucus gels in cystic fibrosis (11), and we explored here whether eosinophil-driven oxidation might be a mechanism of mucus plug formation in asthma. The activity of EPO can generate products that target thiol groups as a cytotoxic mechanism (10), and we considered the possibility that EPO-generated products oxidize the thiol groups of cysteine residues in mucin polymers to cause mucus plugs to form. As a first step, we measured EPO in sputum from the zero and high mucus subgroups and healthy controls. We found a positive correlation between sputum EPO levels and sputum eosinophils (Spearman’s rho = 0.59, P < 0.001) (Figure 7A) and also found that EPO levels in the high mucus plug group were markedly higher than in the zero mucus group and in healthy controls (Figure 7B). We next tested the effect of EPO activity on cysteine crosslinking using 2 model systems of the airway mucus gel. The first model was a boron-dipyrromethene–labeled (BODIPY-labeled) cysteine reagent that quenches when cysteine forms its oxidized disulfide product (cystine) (Figure 7C). The second model system was a synthetic thiolated hyaluronan reagent that forms a hydrogel and increases its elasticity when oxidized (18). EPO catalyzes the oxidation of chloride, bromide, and thiocyanate by H 2 O 2 to hypochlorous acid (HOCl), hypobromous acid (HOBr), and HOSCN, respectively. Specificity constants indicate that thiocyanate is a major substrate for EPO, and HOSCN is known to be a more thiol-specific oxidant than HOBr or HOCl (10). To test whether EPO generates HOSCN that catalyzes conversion of cysteine to its oxidized disulfide product (cystine), we exposed BODIPY-labeled cysteine to EPO in the presence of H 2 O 2 and either chloride (NaCl), bromide (NaBr), or thiocyanate (KSCN). We found no significant cystine dimer formation when BODIPY-labeled cysteine was exposed to EPO, H 2 O 2 , and chloride, but dimer formation was significantly greater when the BODIPY-labeled cysteine was exposed to EPO, H 2 O 2 , and bromide and was greatest when the BODIPY-labeled cysteine was exposed to EPO, H 2 O 2 , and thiocyanate (Figure 7D). Thus, HOBr and HOSCN can oxidize cysteines, but HOSCN is more potent and HOCl has no effect in this system. We next tested to determine whether HOSCN can crosslink the thiolated hyaluronan reagent. Here, we used a cone and plate rheometer to measure changes in the elasticity of the hydrogel under different conditions. We found that the combination of EPO, H 2 O 2 , and thiocyanate markedly increased the elasticity of the thiolated hyaluronan gel and that EPO was required for this effect (Figure 7E). Thus, HOSCN can convert a thiolated hydrogel from a liquid form to a solid form, leading us to propose that HOSCN is an oxidant product of EPO activity that may mediate mucus plug formation in asthma (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 Eosinophil products are associated with mucus plugging. (A) The sputum eosinophil percentage is positively associated with sputum EPO levels. (B) Sputum EPO is higher in the high mucus group (n = 32) than in the zero mucus group (n = 45) and healthy controls (n = 39). (C) Schematic representation of the cysteine-linking assay: 2 cysteines labeled with BODIPY FL fluoresce green as monomers but quench when oxidized to form a cystine dimer. (D) Effect of EPO and H 2 O 2 on cysteine crosslinking in the presence of chloride, bromide, or thiocyanate. Cysteines do not undergo significant crosslinking with EPO and H 2 O 2 in the presence of chloride, but cysteines exposed to EPO and H 2 O 2 in the presence of bromide, and especially thiocyanate, undergo much more oxidation and crosslinking. RFU, relative fluorescent units. (E) Effect of HOSCN, the product of EPO-catalyzed reaction of H 2 O 2 and thiocyanate, on the viscoelastic properties of a thiolated hydrogel measured by rheology. A large increase in the elastic modulus (G′) of the hydrogel was seen following exposure of the hydrogel to EPO with H 2 O 2 and KSCN. There was no significant increase in G′ in the hydrogel in the absence of EPO. (F) Conceptual model for how type 2 inflammation promotes airway mucus plug formation in asthma. IL-13 increases thiocyanate transfer into the airway lumen. Once in the airway lumen, it is oxidized by H 2 O 2 to form HOSCN, a reaction catalyzed by EPO. HOSCN targets cysteine thiol groups in secreted mucin polymers to generate covalent disulfide mucin crosslinks. Crosslinked mucins have a high elasticity that decreases their clearance by the mucociliary escalator and results in mucus plug formation. The data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 replicates in D and 4 replicates in E. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; †P < 0.01; ‡P < 0.001. P value was determined by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction.

Nearly 60% of the subjects in the high mucus subgroup had reported an asthma exacerbation in the previous year, but nearly 50% of the zero mucus group had also experienced an asthma exacerbation in that time frame. The 20% increase in exacerbations in the high versus zero mucus groups did not reach statistical significance in our cohort, and larger studies than ours will be needed to more fully explore the relationship between airway mucus plugs and exacerbations in severe asthma.