Compound haploinsufficiency of Dok2 and Dusp4 promotes lung tumorigenesis

Dusp4 and Dok2 heterozygosity cooperate to promote lung tumorigenesis in vivo. Human genetics and in vitro functional studies previously identified DUSP4 as a putative 8p12 TSG in human lung adenocarcinoma (11). To study the impact of Dusp4 loss on lung tumorigenesis in mice, we analyzed Dusp4-KO mice generated by a targeted deletion strategy (16). Unlike Dok2 mutant mice (14), Dusp4+/− and Dusp4−/− mice did not develop lung cancer within a 12- or 18-month follow-up (Figure 1, A and B, and Table 1), indicating that loss of Dusp4 alone in mice is not sufficient to initiate lung tumorigenesis in vivo.

Figure 1 Compound heterozygous loss of Dok2 and Dusp4 in mice induces lung cancer. (A and B) Lung adenocarcinoma incidence in Dusp4 and Dok2 heterozygous-, homozygous-, and compound heterozygous-KO mice at 12 months of age (A) and at 18 months of age (B). Mouse numbers and statistics are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 Incidence of lung adenocarcinoma in cohorts of WT, Dok2-, Dusp4-, and compound-mutant mice

We previously identified DOK2 as a candidate human lung TSG (14). 30% of Dok2 heterozygous (Dok2+/−) mice develop lung adenocarcinoma, albeit with a long latency of 15–19 months. Tumors from these mice do not lose the WT Dok2 allele, suggesting that Dok2 is a haploinsufficient TSG. Thus, we sought to determine whether haploinsufficiency of Dusp4 impacts lung tumorigenesis initiated by Dok2 haploinsufficiency in vivo. We crossed the Dusp4+/− mice with Dok2+/− mice to generate mice compound-heterozygous for Dok2 and Dusp4 (Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice) and compared the incidence of lung adenocarcinoma in single- and compound-mutant mice at 12 and 18 months of age. At 12 months, Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice were the only genotype of mice that developed lung adenocarcinoma at moderate (21%) penetrance (Figure 1A and Table 1). Further examination of lungs of the younger Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice revealed that as early as 9 months of age, 20% of Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice developed lung tumors (Supplemental Figure 1A, n = 10). At 18 months, an analysis of 157 mice showed that Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice had a significantly higher incidence of lung adenocarcinoma than Dok2+/− mice (Figure 1B and Table 1).

Compared with Dok2+/− lungs, Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− lungs contained significantly larger tumor nodules (Figure 2A). Tumors in Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice were adenocarcinomas with solid and papillary growth patterns (Supplemental Figure 1B), similar to lung tumors in Dok-mutant mice (14). However, they had a significantly elevated frequency of mitotic cells positive for Ki-67 staining when compared with Dok2+/− lung tumors (Figure 2B). Given the role of DOK2 and DUSP4 in the regulation of RTK signaling, we conducted IHC to determine the levels of phosphorylated MAPK/Erk in the murine tumors. Dok2+/− lung tumors showed moderate staining for phosphorylated Erk (Figure 2C), while Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− lung tumors showed stronger staining for phosphorylated Erk than Dok2+/− lung tumors (Figure 2C), which was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 2D). In contrast, lung tissues from WT and Dusp4-mutant mice showed low or undetectable staining for Ki-67 and phosphorylated Erk (Supplemental Figure 1C). Thus, in contrast to heterozygous loss of Dok2, heterozygous loss of Dusp4 did not initiate lung tumorigenesis, but instead accelerated the progression of tumors initiated by Dok2 heterozygosity, possibly through augmentation of MAPK activation.

Figure 2 Histopathology of lung tumors in Dok2+/− and Dok2+/−Dusp4+/− mice. (A) Gross view of the 5 lung lobes from a representative Dok2+/− and Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mouse. Arrowheads indicate tumor nodules. Quantification of the size of tumors was carried out with ImageJ software (n = 5 mice per genotype). Scale bars: 2 mm. (B) IHC and quantification of Ki-67 staining in lung tumors from age-matched Dok2+/− and Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice (n = 3 mice per genotype). Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) IHC of phosphorylated Erk in lung tumors from age-matched Dok2+/− and Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice (n = 3 mice per genotype). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Western blot analysis of lung lysates from 9-month-old WT, Dusp4+/−, Dok2+/−, and Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mice. Numbers indicate the ratios relative to controls for phospho-protein/total protein. (E) Serial sections of lung tissue stained with H&E and IHC for Dok2 and Dusp4 from an 18-month-old WT and Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm. In A and B, data are shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test (2 tailed) was used to determine significance.

Importantly, IHC staining showed that protein expression of both Dok2 and Dusp4 was retained in the Dok2+/− Dusp4+/− lung tumors, indicating that complete genetic loss of either Dok2 or Dusp4 is not required for tumor development (Figure 2E). Therefore, Dok2 and Dusp4 are haploinsufficient in their tumor-suppressive function and their ability to suppress MAPK activation.

DOK2 and DUSP4 cooperate to suppress MAPK activation and cell proliferation. To assess the tumor-suppressive role of DOK2 and DUSP4 in human lung cancer, we stably overexpressed DOK2 or/and DUSP4 in 3 lung cancer cell lines, H1650, H1975, and H3255, all characterized by EGFR mutation and loss of one copy of DOK2 and DUSP4 (Supplemental Table 1; data from Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia hosted on cBioPortal) (17). Overexpression of either DOK2 or DUSP4 significantly suppressed MAPK activation, and combined expression of DOK2 and DUSP4 suppressed MAPK to the greatest degree in H1650 and H3255 cell lines (Figure 3, A–C). Consistent with these findings, in a growth curve assay, cells expressing either DOK2 or DUSP4 displayed an impaired growth rate compared with cells transfected with empty vector (Figure 3, D–F). Combined expression of DOK2 and DUSP4 further impaired cell growth compared with either DOK2 or DUSP4 overexpression (Figure 3, D–F). These data further support a cooperative role of DOK2 and DUSP4 in lung tumor suppression.

Figure 3 DOK2 and DUSP4 cooperate to suppress lung cancer cell proliferation in vitro. (A–C) Western blot of cell lysates from lung cancer cell lines H1650 (A), H1975 (B), and H3255 (C) stably expressing vector, DOK2, or/and DUSP4. Quantification of p-ERK/ERK levels was carried out with ImageJ software (n = 3 experiments). Numbers indicate the ratios relative to controls for phosphoprotein/total protein. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test (2 tailed) was used to determine significance. (D–F) Growth curve analysis of lung cancer cell lines H1650 (D), H1975 (E), and H3255 (F) stably expressing vector, DOK2, or/and DUSP4. Relative cell number was determined after cell fixation and crystal violet staining using OD at 595 nm. Data were normalized against the OD value on day 1 of each cell line. Data are shown as mean ± SD of a representative experiment (n = 3 experiments). Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test was used to determine significance. (G) Growth curve analysis of lung cancer cell lines ChagoK1, H1299, and H1648 treated with various doses of the MEK inhibitor U0126 for 7 days. Relative cell number was determined after cell fixation and crystal violet staining using OD at 595 nm. Western blot analysis indicated the expression of p-ERK. Data were normalized against the OD value of vehicle-treated cells. Data are shown as mean ± SEM of a representative experiment (n = 3 experiments). Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests were used to determine significance.

Compound heterozygosity of DOK2 and DUSP4 confers enhanced sensitivity to MEK inhibition. The observation that DOK2 and DUSP4 converge on the suppression of MAPK signaling led us to investigate whether cells with one copy loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 might exhibit enhanced sensitivity to MEK inhibition compared with cells with intact copies of DOK2 and DUSP4. To avoid confounding effects of MAPK activity induced by mutant EGFR or KRAS, we examined the response to MEK inhibition in cells with WT EGFR and KRAS with either one copy loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 (ChagoK1 and H1299) or no loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 (H1648) (Supplemental Table 1). We found that both ChagoK1 and H1299 cells exhibited higher ERK activation and were more sensitive to MEK inhibition than H1648 cells (Figure 3G). These data suggest that compound haploinsufficiency might serve as a biomarker to predict responsiveness to anticancer therapies.

Compound loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 predicts poor survival in human lung adenocarcinoma. To assess the relevance of these findings to human lung adenocarcinoma, we analyzed copy number of DOK2 and DUSP4 in 513 human lung adenocarcinoma samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Copy number loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 was observed in 52% and 50% of cases, respectively, the majority of which were single copy losses (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Co-loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 occurred in 49% of cases, and compound-heterozygous loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 accounted for 90% of these co-deletion cases (Figure 4B). Copy number loss of DOK2 or DUSP4 was correlated with low expression of their respective mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that copy number alterations deregulate the level of DOK2 and DUSP4 in lung adenocarcinoma.

Figure 4 Compound loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 expression and its clinical implication in human lung adenocarcinomas. (A and B) Percentage of tumors with deletion of DOK2 or DUSP4 (A) and co-deletion of DOK2 and DUSP4 (B) in the TCGA dataset. (C) DUSP4 protein expression in a TMA of normal lung tissue or lung cancer samples. P values were determined by 2-tailed t tests. Data are shown as mean ± SD. (D) Representative imagines of IHC staining for DOK2 and DUSP4 protein from normal lung tissue or 2 pairs of tumor samples with moderate or low expression of DOK2 and DUSP4 protein. Arrows indicate positive staining of DOK2 or DUSP4 protein in lung epithelial cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of lung adenocarcinoma patients stratified by DOK2 and DUSP4 expression. P values were determined by log-rank test. (F) Models of compound haploinsufficiency of DUSP4 and DOK2 promoting lung tumorigenesis. DSUP4-heterozygous cells: The activation of RTK signaling is tightly controlled by a negative feedback loop involving the recruitment of DOK2 and RASA1. The remaining WT DUSP4 allele is sufficient to suppress the low level of ERK activity transduced by RTK signaling. DUSP4 and DOK2 compound-heterozygous cells: Loss of DOK2 results in decreased recruitment of RASA1, allowing enhanced RTK and downstream ERK activation. The remaining WT DUSP4 allele is insufficient to suppress the high level of ERK activity and leads to increased lung tumorigenesis. White rectangles indicate genomic deletions; gray text indicates low expression of proteins of interest.

To evaluate DOK2 and DUSP4 protein expression in human lung tumors, we performed tissue microarray (TMA) analysis in 57 lung tumors (Supplemental Table 2). DOK2 expression was at a low or undetectable level in the majority of tumor samples (Supplemental Table 2). Likewise, DUSP4 protein expression was significantly lower in tumor tissue compared with the noninvolved normal lung (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 2). Tumors with low expression of both DOK2 and DUSP4 protein accounted for 63% (34 of 54) of tumor samples examined (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 4D).

To determine whether compound loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 impacts clinical outcome, we analyzed whether downregulation of DOK2 and DUSP4 is associated with survival outcome in human lung adenocarcinoma. We analyzed gene expression data from 764 lung cancer patients with available survival data (18–22). We found that although low expression of either DOK2 or DUSP4 alone had no association with survival outcome (Figure 4E), concomitant low expression of DOK2 and DUSP4 was significantly associated with poor survival (Figure 4E). Thus, compound loss of DOK2 and DUSP4 may be a predictor of aggressive disease in human lung cancer. Consistent with these findings, the association between copy number loss of DOK2 or DUSP4 alone and patient survival only approached significance (Supplemental Figure 2C). Taken together, these data indicate that concomitant downregulation of DOK2 and DUSP4 promotes lung tumorigenesis.