ΔNp63-driven recruitment of myeloid-derived suppressor cells promotes metastasis in triple-negative breast cancer

Greater MDSC infiltration correlates with increased ΔNp63 expression in TNBC patients. The number and function of MDSCs in the TME of breast cancer patients remain unknown, and it has yet to be determined whether overrepresentation of MDSCs in TNBCs may directly contribute to their aggressive phenotype. To determine whether MDSCs are enriched in TNBC patient samples, we first used a CD11B antibody that marks myeloid cells. H-score and abundance data based on immunohistochemistry (IHC) indicated that human TNBC (ER–PR–HER2–) breast cancer samples have higher CD11B+ myeloid infiltrates than non-TNBC samples (ER+PR+HER2–/+) (P = 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99673DS1). These infiltrating myeloid cells were confirmed to be MDSCs in immunofluorescence assays using a combination of CD33 and S100A9 antibodies (24) (P = 0.002) (Figure 1A). Human MDSCs are CD11B+CD33+S100A9+ cells that can be further divided into a granulocytic subtype (PMN-MDSCs, also known as G-MDSCs) that coexpresses CD15 and LOX-1 (25) and a monocytic subtype (M-MDSCs). As we found an increased number of dual-positive CD15+LOX-1+ cells (25) in TNBC compared with non-TNBC (P = 0.001) patients (Figure 1B), our data suggest that TNBC patient tumors have more PMN-MDSCs than do non-TNBC patients.

Figure 1 TNBC contains higher MDSC infiltration and high expression of ΔNp63, which is associated with reduced distant metastasis–free survival of human patients. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence (IF) images (left) and calculated abundance (right) for CD33 and S100A9 (A) and CD15 and Lox-1 (B). Increased costaining of CD33 and S100A9 (yellow) in TNBC patients indicates increased MDSCs in these patients. Increased costaining of Lox-1 and CD15 (yellow cells indicated with white arrowheads) further confirms that MDSCs in TNBC are PMN-MDSCs. (C) Representative IHC images (left) and calculated H-score (right) for ΔNp63 expression in patient tissues. The H-score value is the product of abundance of cells expressing respective protein (scale of 0–100) multiplied by the intensity of expression of that protein (scale of 0–3). (D and E) Box plot shows higher infiltration of MDSC (D) and PMN-MDSC (E) positivity in ΔNp63-high (ΔNhigh) than in ΔNp63-low (ΔNlow) human TNBC tumor samples. ΔNhigh and ΔNlow patients were stratified based on being above or below the median of ΔNp63 H-score in C. (A and B) Non-TNBC, n = 21 patient samples; TNBC, n = 22 patient samples. (D and E) TNBC, n = 22 patient samples. (F–H) High p63 (TP63) expression correlates with reduced distant metastasis–free survival (DMFS) in ER–PR– (F), TNBC (G), but not non-TNBC (H) clinical samples in the KM Plotter breast cancer database (30). Scale bars: 40 μm (A–C). (A–E) Mann-Whitney U test was used for scatter dot plots to quantify the difference between respective protein expressions. (F–H) Log-rank test was used for KM plots to calculate P value.

The transcription factor ΔNp63 is the predominant isoform of p63 expressed in breast cancer and is overexpressed in TNBCs compared with non-TNBCs (21, 26, 27). Although ΔNp63 contributes to tumor initiation by regulating tumor-initiating cells or cancer stem cells (21), its potential effects on TME-driven tumor progression have not yet been assessed. Therefore, we next determined whether MDSC infiltration was related to ΔNp63 expression in breast cancer patient samples. Notably, we found that ΔNp63 is overexpressed in the basal subset of TNBCs compared with non-TNBCs, and that ΔNp63-enriched TNBCs express higher levels of the ΔNp63-target gene K14 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Increased K14 expression is associated with the basal subtype of TNBC (Supplemental Figure 1D), which has a greater mitotic index and is more aggressive than other subtypes (4, 28, 29).

Further analyses revealed a positive correlation between ΔNp63 and CD11B positivity (r = 0.49, P = 0.0001), ΔNp63 and MDSC (CD33+S100A9+) positivity (r = 0.54, P = 0.01), and ΔNp63 and PMN-MDSC (CD15+LOX-1+) positivity (r = 0.34, P = 0.03) in TNBC tumors (Supplemental Figure 1F and Figure 1, D and E). In addition, we found a correlation (r = 0.62, P = 0.08) between ΔNp63 and K14 positivity in TNBC patient tumors, when TNBC patient tumors were stratified into ΔNp63-high- and ΔNp63-low-expressing tumors (Supplemental Figure 1G). Complementary assessment of ΔNp63 expression in TNBC patients stratified into K14-high and -low cohorts revealed a strong trend (P = 0.06) toward higher ΔNp63 expression by K14-high tumors (Supplemental Figure 1H). These data indicate that basal-like TNBCs have a higher tendency to express more ΔNp63. In contrast, we did not observe any correlation between ΔNp63 status and MDSC status (r = 0.021, P = 0.927), PMN-MDSC status (r = 0.164, P = 0.404), or K14 status (r = 0.005, P = 0.98) in non-TNBC tumors (data not shown).

In complementary studies, we used human breast cancer cell xenografts from 2 human basal TNBC cell lines (HCC1806 and SUM159) and 1 human non-TNBC luminal cell line (MCF7). Similarly to human breast tumors, we found that TNBC xenografts contain greater numbers of MDSCs and ΔNp63+ and K14+ cells compared with non-TNBC xenografts (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Finally, we found that high levels of TP63 significantly correlate with reduced distant metastasis–free survival (DMFS) in the ER–PR– and TNBC (ER–PR–HER2–) clinical breast cancer samples in the Kaplan-Meier Plotter (KM Plotter) database (ref. 30 and Figure 1, F and G). In contrast, we observed an inverse correlation between TP63 and DMFS in non-TNBC (ER+PR+HER2+) patients (Figure 1H) in the KM Plotter database. Similar trends were observed in an independent data set (the METABRIC study; refs. 31, 32), in which high TP63 expression correlates with worsened prognosis in ER– and PR– patients (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). Together, our data suggest that ΔNp63+ cells and MDSC infiltrates are higher in the basal subset of TNBCs, and may be responsible for their greater incidence of metastasis.

Primary tumor growth, progression, and metastasis are dependent on ΔNp63 in human TNBC cells. To test the functional role of ΔNp63 in TNBC tumor growth, progression, and metastasis, we performed shRNA-mediated ΔNp63 knockdown studies in HCC1806 and SUM159 TNBC cell lines, the former of which expresses both red fluorescent protein (RFP) and Renilla luciferase to facilitate in vivo tracking (33). Isoform-specific knockdown (KD) of ΔNp63 was confirmed at both the mRNA and the protein level in HCC1806 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A) using published isoform-specific shRNA (21). Knockdown of ΔNp63 had no effect on TAp63 in these cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). Mammary fat pad injection revealed a decrease in primary tumor growth from ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 (Figure 2, B and C), as well as reduced metastatic events of ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells compared with the control (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3B). This phenotype was also associated with reduced spleen size in mice injected with ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells (Supplemental Figure 3C). Similar findings were observed in an additional TNBC cell line, SUM159 (Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). Unlike HCC1806 cells, SUM159 cells form small microscopic metastatic lung nodules as seen by anti-GFP antibody staining (Supplemental Figure 3H), which can be further augmented by resection of primary tumors. We clearly find that the macrometastasis-forming capability of SUM159 in lungs after resection is significantly reduced by ΔNp63-KD cells (Supplemental Figure 3I). To determine whether early stages of metastasis are affected by ΔNp63 loss, we examined the disseminated tumor cells, also known as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), in blood of tumor-bearing mice. Short-term culture of CTCs from peripheral blood showed a significant decrease in the number of tumor cells in mice injected with ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 and SUM159 cells compared with their respective controls (Figure 2F and data not shown), a finding confirmed by the reduced ratio of human genomic DNA to mouse genomic DNA by quantitative PCR (Supplemental Figure 3, J–K). While we cannot rule out the possibility that the decreased numbers of CTCs are due to decreased tumor growth, these data are consistent with reduced CTC dissemination in ΔNp63-KD TNBC cell–injected mice.

Figure 2 ΔNp63 promotes tumor growth, progression, and metastasis in human TNBC. (A) Western blot shows ΔNp63 (ΔN) protein expression in control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells after shRNA lentivirus vector–mediated knockdown (KD). (B) Red fluorescence (RFP) and Renilla luciferase–expressing control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells (2 × 105) were injected into the mammary fat pad of nude mice. Representative mouse images (left) and tumor growth (right; total flux, photons per second [p/s]) show bioluminescent signal from tumors in vivo. (C) Tumor growth curves show data of palpated tumor growth of indicated groups. (B and C) n = 10 tumors per group. Contralateral mammary glands (4th position) of n = 5 mice per group were used for injection. (D and E) Control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 tumor-bearing mice show in vivo (D) and ex vivo (E) lung metastasis by bioluminescence imaging. Ctrl, n = 6 mice per group; ΔN-KD, n = 4 mice per group. (F) Bright-field and fluorescence images show RFP+ circulating tumor cells (CTCs) after culture. CTCs were isolated from blood of control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 xenograft-bearing mice and cultured for 1 week. n = 5 mice per group. (G) HCC1806 cells (2 × 105) were injected into the bloodstream of NSG mice via tail vein to study metastasis; a representative image of RFP+ lung metastatic nodules is shown (G, left, red arrows). Quantification of metastatic RFP+ nodules of indicated groups is shown at right. The insets show H&E images of sections of lung, showing metastatic nodule in control. Ctrl, n = 6 mice; ΔN-KD, n = 7 mice. (B and C) Two-way ANOVA was performed with Bonferroni post-test adjustment. (D–G) Mann-Whitney U test was used to compute P values. Scale bars: 40 μm (F) and 500 μm (G). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. FOV, field of view.

To further test the role of ΔNp63 in metastasis, we injected control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 TNBC cells by tail vein and evaluated their ability to colonize and survive in distant organs (Figure 2G). HCC1806 TNBC metastasizes to several organs, including liver, lung, and lymph nodes (33), and we found that decreased levels of ΔNp63 reduce metastases to all of these sites (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In addition, we found that bone metastasis was dramatically reduced or completely absent in ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). In parallel, tail vein injection of control and ΔNp63-KD SUM159 cells showed reduced lung metastasis in ΔNp63-KD SUM159 TNBC cells (Supplemental Figure 4D), supporting a vital function of ΔNp63 in metastasis.

Loss of ΔNp63 leads to dramatic alteration of tumor cell fate and reduced proliferation, immune infiltrate, and angiogenesis in TNBC. Breast cancer growth and progression are regulated by a complex interplay between tumor cells and the TME, the latter of which has a dramatic impact on tumor growth, progression, and metastasis (5–7). This interaction is reciprocal, as cancer cells also shape the TME for tumor and metastasis-promoting effects. Notably, H&E staining analysis of the primary tumors generated by HCC1806 and SUM159 TNBC cells revealed massive infiltration of leukocytes to the control xenograft tumors in comparison with the tumors from ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells and ΔNp63-KD SUM159 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), which were further confirmed with staining with CD45 antibody (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). We also observed reduced K14+ cells in ΔNp63-KD TNBCs compared with control, suggesting that ΔNp63 is an important basal cell fate regulator (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, reduced tumor cell proliferation (marked by Ki67) was observed in tumors from ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells and ΔNp63-KD SUM159 cells compared with control cells, suggesting that reduced proliferation may be responsible for reduced tumor growth in ΔNp63-KD cells (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H).

Angiogenesis positively correlates with metastasis, and ΔNp63 promotes tumor angiogenesis in pediatric neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, and squamous cell carcinoma (34–36). Therefore, we assessed the expression of CD31 and CD34, markers for angiogenesis, as well as smooth muscle actin (SMA) (37) in HCC1806 and SUM159 primary tumors. The number of CD34+ and CD31+ blood vessels (as a measure of microvascular density [MVD]) was significantly reduced in ΔNp63-KD tumors compared with control TNBC tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Evaluation of microvascular integrity (MVI) using CD34+/SMA+ or CD31+/SMA+ costaining of blood vessels revealed reduced CD34+SMA+ or CD31+SMA+ (double-positive) blood vessels in TNBC tumor xenografts (Supplemental Figure 6, A–H), indicating poor vessel quality that could potentially lead to intra/extravasation of tumor cells that could permit metastasis. Notably, loss of ΔNp63 led to an increase in CD34+SMA+ or CD31+SMA+ (double-positive; white arrowheads) blood vessels compared with control (Supplemental Figure 6, A–H), indicating that ΔNp63 may regulate both MVD and MVI in TNBC. Taken together, our studies demonstrate that ΔNp63 influences leukocyte recruitment, proliferation of tumor cells, cell fate, and angiogenesis, all of which could contribute to the aggressive nature of TNBC.

ΔNp63 promotes recruitment of MDSCs at the primary tumor and metastatic sites. Given the strong positive correlation between ΔNp63 expression and PMN-MDSC infiltration in TNBC patient samples (Figure 1, A–E), we next analyzed the immune infiltrates in control and ΔNp63-KD xenograft tumors of TNBC. Flow cytometric analysis using CD45, CD11B, and Gr1 antibodies revealed that the CD45+ immune cell infiltrate was predominantly MDSCs (Figure 3, A and B) and that it was significantly reduced in ΔNp63-KD tumors compared with control. In contrast, no significant difference was observed between macrophages (CD45+F4/80+) and dendritic cells (CD45+CD11c+) (Figure 3, C and D). Further characterization of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs using Ly6G and Ly6C antibodies indicated that the affected MDSCs were Ly6G+ PMN-MDSCs (CD11B+Ly6G+Ly6Clo) and not Ly6C+ M-MDSCs (Figure 3, E and F), supporting human patient IHC data (Figure 1, A and B). Additionally, we found that ΔNp63 promotes PMN-MDSC infiltration at metastatic sites such as the lung (Supplemental Figure 7, A–G). Similarly to the primary tumor, other immune populations remain unchanged at lung metastatic sites in tumor-bearing mice from ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 injected cells compared with control (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Peripheral blood analysis indicated reduced numbers of MDSCs in ΔNp63-KD tumor-injected mice compared with control (Supplemental Figure 7H), suggesting that loss of ΔNp63 reduces recruitment of MDSCs from bone marrow. These results were further confirmed by staining of primary tumor and metastatic lung with the myeloid marker S100A8 antibody, which demonstrated that myeloid cells were reduced in ΔNp63-KD primary and metastatic tumors from HCC1806 (Figure 3, G and H) and SUM159 cells (Figure 3, I and J) compared with control.

Figure 3 ΔNp63 promotes recruitment of MDSCs at primary tumor and metastatic site. (A) Flow profile of CD45+ population of control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 tumor based on the staining of CD11B and Gr1 markers shows MDSC population. Fluorescence Minus One (FMO) negative control is shown in Supplemental Figure 7A. (B–D) Flow cytometric analysis depicts percentage of MDSCs (CD11B+Gr1+F4/80–) (B), macrophages (CD45+F4/80+) (C), and dendritic cells (DCs; CD45+CD11c+) (D) in primary tumors of indicated groups. (E and F) Flow cytometric analysis depicting MDSC subpopulations: PMN-MDSCs (CD45+CD11B+Ly6G+) (E) and M-MDSCs (CD45+CD11B+Ly6C+) (F). n is indicated in scatter plots for different groups in B–F. (G and H) Representative IF images show S100A8+ stained myeloid cells at the primary tumor (G) and metastatic site (H) of control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells. Scatter plots to the right show quantification of S100A8+ cells per FOV. (I and J) IF images show myeloid cells in primary tumor (I) and at metastatic site (J) of control and ΔNp63-KD SUM159 cells. Scatter plots to the right show quantification of S100A8+ cells. Scale bars: 40 μm (G–J). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, #NS. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (B–J) Student’s t test was used to compute P values. (G–J) n = 3 samples were used, and several random fields were evaluated per sample for quantification from 3 independent experiments.

As PMN-MDSCs phenotypically resemble neutrophils (24), we next confirmed that the CD45+CD11B+Gr1+ populations we identified represent bona fide MDSCs by performing in vitro T cell proliferation assays — an established functional test for MDSCs. Our data clearly show reduced T cell proliferation following addition of CD45+CD11B+Gr1+ MDSCs from the primary mammary tumor and spleen (Supplemental Figure 7I) of tumor-bearing mice. Moreover, MDSCs isolated from these xenograft tumors suppressed T cell function, as seen by reduced intracellular IFN-γ expression in T cell coculture assays (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K). Finally, H&E analysis showed that these MDSCs exhibit an immature granulocytic morphology similar to that of PMN-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 7L). Taken together, our data indicate that PMN-MDSCs are specifically recruited to primary and metastatic lung TNBC tumors in a ΔNp63-dependent manner.

Loss of ΔNp63 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis in mouse TNBC cells. To rigorously test the function of ΔNp63 in tumor growth and metastasis, we next extended our study to a mouse breast cancer cell line that could be evaluated in syngeneic immune-competent BALB/c mice. The EpRas cell line is derived from mouse EpH4 cells, which constitutively express oncogenic Ras and are ER–/lo and PR–/lo (ref. 38 and Supplemental Figure 8A). We generated 2 independent shRNAs that specifically target mouse ΔNp63 and behaved similarly in functional assays (21) and continued with 1 knockdown construct (referred to as ΔN-KD) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8B). Knockdown of ΔNp63 had no effect on TAp63 in the EpRas cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). Similar to previous results with human TNBC cells (Figure 2), we found significant reduction in primary tumor growth (Figure 4B), mouse spleen size (Supplemental Figure 8C), and spontaneous lung metastasis (Figure 4C) in ΔNp63-KD EpRas cells compared with control. We found a significant decrease in the number of CTCs in the peripheral blood of mice injected with ΔNp63-KD EpRas cells compared with control (Supplemental Figure 8D), supporting earlier data with human breast cancer cells (Figure 2F). Moreover, tail vein injection of ΔNp63-KD EpRas cells generated significantly fewer lung metastatic nodules compared with control cells (Figure 4D). Extensive analysis of the primary tumor demonstrated decreased expression of the basal marker (K14) and increased expression of the luminal marker, K8, in ΔNp63-KD EpRas cells (Supplemental Figure 8, E–H, and data not shown), similar to our observations in human TNBC xenograft models. ΔNp63-KD tumors also showed a significant decrease in Ki67 expression compared with control tumors (Figure 4E). As there was no significant difference in proapoptotic cleaved caspase-3 expression between control and ΔNp63-KD tumors (data not shown), decreased proliferation likely accounts for the slower tumor growth. Angiogenesis (both MVD and MVI) was altered in ΔNp63-KD tumors compared with control tumors (Supplemental Figure 8, I–L), indicating an indispensable role for ΔNp63 in TNBC tumor angiogenesis. Finally, quantitative PCR on ΔNp63-KD tumors demonstrated reduced levels of angiopoietin 2, an important factor for neovascularization (39) (Supplemental Figure 8M), in comparison with control tumors.

Figure 4 ΔNp63 promotes tumor growth, progression, and metastasis in mouse TNBC. (A) Western blot shows ΔNp63 (ΔN) protein expression in EpRas cells after shRNA lentivirus vector–mediated knockdown (KD). (B) EpRas control and ΔNp63-KD EpRas cells (5 × 104) were injected into the mammary fat pad of BALB/c mice. Schematic shows experimental approach (left) and tumor growth curve (right). Ctrl, n = 8 tumors; ΔN-KD, n = 6 tumors. (C) Representative H&E images of lung show metastatic nodule of indicated groups. n = 5 mice per group. (D) EpRas cells (2 × 104) were injected into the bloodstream of BALB/c mice via tail vein (TV) to study metastasis. Representative images show lung nodules (left), and scatter plot (right) represents quantification. (E) Representative IHC images show the expression of cell proliferation (Ki67) in control and ΔNp63-KD EpRas primary tumors. Scatter plots (right) represents quantification. (F and G) Representative IF images show myeloid cell infiltration (S100A8) in the primary tumor (F) and lung metastatic site (G). Scatter plots (right) represent quantification of S100A8+ myeloid cells. (B) Two-way ANOVA was performed followed by Bonferroni post-test to compute P value. (C) Mann-Whitney U test was used to compute P value. (D–G) Student’s t test was used to compute P values. Scale bars: 40 μm (C and E–G) and 500 μm (D). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, #NS. (E–G) n = 3 samples were used, and several random fields per sample were evaluated for quantification from 3 independent experiments.

Histological analyses demonstrated that ΔNp63-KD tumors had fewer CD45 leukocytes than controls (Supplemental Figure 9A), corroborating earlier human xenograft tumors. Finally, immunofluorescence analysis confirmed that these immune cells were S100A8+ myeloid cells and that they were reduced in ΔNp63-KD primary and metastatic tumors compared with control (Figure 4, F and G). Reduction of S100A8+ cells in primary tumors was further confirmed by quantitative PCR (Supplemental Figure 9B). Additionally, we found that ΔNp63 promotes PMN-MDSC (CD11B+Ly6G+Ly6Clo) infiltration at primary tumor and metastatic lung (Supplemental Figure 9, C–N), while other immune populations, including T cells and NK cells, remain unchanged (Supplemental Figure 9, C, E–I, and K–N). These data indicate that loss of ΔNp63 alters the TME of TNBCs by reducing the number of MDSCs (independent of T cell and NK cell suppression) and angiogenesis, which may lead to reduced metastasis.

We next evaluated whether the protumorigenic function of ΔNp63 is restricted to TNBCs. For this, we overexpressed ΔNp63 in WTB cells derived from an MMTV-PyMT–derived luminal breast cancer model (40, 41), which have low endogenous levels of ΔNp63 (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Notably, this overexpression did not alter tumor growth significantly (Supplemental Figure 10C). However, expression of the basal cell marker K14 increased in ΔNp63-overexpressing WTB tumor cells compared with control (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E), supporting its function as a strong driver of basal cell fate. Taken together, these data suggest that ΔNp63 specifically promotes TNBC tumor growth, progression, and metastasis in both immune-competent and immunocompromised mice and that its loss reduces MDSC infiltration and angiogenesis.

ΔNp63 directly regulates CXCL2 and CCL22 to promote MDSC recruitment in TNBC. To investigate the molecular mechanism for ΔNp63-dependent recruitment of MDSCs, we performed RNA-Seq experiments with HCC1806 and SUM159 control and ΔNp63-KD cell lines. Corroborating our IHC data (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F), gene set enrichment analyses showed a decreased basal cell signature in ΔNp63-KD TNBC cells compared with control (Figure 5A). Additionally, we identified several genes belonging to the IFN and chemokine signaling pathways that were significantly downregulated in ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 and ΔNp63-KD SUM159 cells compared with controls (Figure 5, B and C). Chemokines promote MDSC infiltration in multiple cancers, including breast cancer (42, 43), and regulate cancer cell proliferation and metastasis, and their expression is associated with increased angiogenesis, a strong indicator of tumor invasiveness and metastasis (42, 43). Hence, we focused on chemokines (CXCL2, CXCL3, CXCL10, CCL5, CCL17, and CCL22) that were differentially expressed in ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 and ΔNp63-KD SUM159 compared with control cells (Figure 5D) and/or differentially expressed in human and mouse TNBC cell lines (Figure 5, E–G) with reduced ΔNp63 compared with control. Examination of ΔNp63 ChIP-Seq data from HCC1806 cells revealed several p63-binding sites in the enhancer regions of 2 of these chemokines, CXCL2 and CCL22 (Figure 5H), strongly indicating that they are direct targets of ΔNp63. As chemokines are often secreted from the tumor to recruit MDSCs, we next determined whether these ΔNp63-dependent chemokines were secreted using chemokine array blots and ELISA (Figure 5, I and J). Both CXCL2 and CCL22 were significantly decreased in media supernatants from ΔNp63-KD cells compared with the control (Figure 5, I and J, and data not shown), confirming loss of functional protein for these chemokines in ΔNp63-KD TNBCs. To evaluate the relationship between ΔNp63 and CXCL2/CCL22 in the clinical setting, we interrogated a human breast cancer TCGA data set (30) and found that CXCL2 and CCL22 expression positively correlate with TP63 in ER–PR–HER2– TNBC patients but not in non-TNBC patients (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B, and data not shown). Consistently, we found that high levels of CXCL2 correlate with reduced DMFS in TNBC patients (P = 0.05), but not in non-TNBC samples (Supplemental Figure 11, C and E). TNBC patients expressing CCL22 showed a similar trend (P = 0.406; Supplemental Figure 11D); however, the data did not reach statistical significance because of a relatively small sample size of metastatic TNBC patients in this data set. Interestingly, higher CCL22 levels are significantly associated with better patient survival in non-TNBC patients (P = 0.002; Supplemental Figure 11F), suggesting a subtype-specific effect of CCL22. Taken together, our data demonstrate that CXCL2 and CCL22 are direct targets of ΔNp63 in TNBCs and may contribute to poor TNBC patient survival.

Figure 5 ΔNp63 directly regulates CXCL2 and CCL22, promoting MDSC recruitment in TNBC tumors. (A–C) Gene set enrichment analysis demonstrating enriched basal signature compared with luminal signatures (A), enriched IFN signaling gene signature (B), and enriched chemokine signature (C) in control compared with ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells. NES, normalized enrichment score. (D) Heatmaps depicting relative expression of ΔNp63-dependent chemokines in control and ΔNp63-KD of HCC1806 and SUM159 cells. (E–G) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of indicated chemokines in control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 (E), SUM159 (F), and EpRas cells (G). The relative expression of control was considered fold change 1, depicted by the dotted lines. (H) ChIP-Seq analysis shows the putative ΔNp63-binding site (peaks) in the human CXCL2 and CCL22 gene loci using ΔNp63 antibody. (I) Representative images of chemokine antibody arrays from control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells. (J) The box plot shows the quantification of protein level of CXCL2 by ELISA in conditioned media of control and ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells. (K–M) Quantification of migrated MDSCs toward conditioned media of indicated cell lines compared with control (plain medium was added). (N and O) Quantification of migrated MDSCs toward conditioned media of control and ΔNp63-KD cells (HCC1806 and EpRas). (P) Quantification of migrated MDSCs toward indicated chemokine ligand or chemokine receptor inhibitor. (Q) RT-qPCR analysis shows the quantification of mRNA expression levels of indicated chemokine receptors in MDSCs compared with TNBC cells. SUM159 tumor cells were used for analysis. (A–Q) n = 3 independent experiments performed in technical duplicate. Real-time PCR values were normalized to the housekeeping gene GAPDH (mouse and human), and data are presented as the mean ± SD. (E–G, J–O, and Q) P values were calculated using Student’s t test. (P) P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To verify that migration/recruitment of MDSCs is promoted by ΔNp63-dependent chemokines, we performed in vitro chemotaxis assays using supernatants from HCC1806, SUM159, and EpRas (human and mouse TNBC) cells. A strong migratory activity was observed in mouse MDSCs (CD11B+Gr1+) in response to supernatants from both human (HCC1806 and SUM159) and mouse (EpRas) cell lines compared with media control (Figure 5, K–M). Notably, this effect was dependent on ΔNp63, as ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 (human) and ΔNp63-KD EpRas (mouse) cells failed to promote migratory activity compared with control cells (Figure 5, N and O). Additional MDSC chemotaxis assays using mouse splenic or tumor MDSCs and purified human CXCL2 and CCL22 ligands revealed a significant increase in MDSC migration with both CXCL2 and CCL22, which could be blocked by inhibitors of their cognate receptor (CXCR2 and CCR4), respectively (Figure 5P). Quantitative PCR confirmed higher expression of the chemokine receptors CXCR2 and CCR4 in MDSCs compared with tumor cells (Figure 5Q), suggesting paracrine signaling between MDSCs and ΔNp63+ TNBC cells. SB 225002 and C021 (Tocris) are well-established CXCR2 and CCR4 inhibitors (44, 45). Collectively, our data indicate that the ΔNp63-dependent chemokines CXCL2 and CCL22 are responsible for recruitment of MDSCs in TNBC.

Blockade of MDSCs by chemokine receptor inhibitors reduces recruitment of MDSCs and reduces metastasis in TNBC. To test the functional significance of increased MDSCs in TNBC, we blocked MDSCs in vivo using 2 independent experimental strategies. First, we performed mammary fat pad injection of HCC1806 TNBC cells in the presence and absence of well-established CXCR2 (SB 225002, Tocris) and CCR4 inhibitors (C021, Tocris) (Supplemental Figure 12A). While there was no significant decrease in tumor initiation and growth of treated HCC1806 tumors compared with untreated control tumors (Supplemental Figure 12, B and C), there was a significant decrease in Ly6G+ MDSC recruitment to the primary tumor site (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E) and a significant reduction in the number of lung metastatic lesions in treated mice compared with controls (Figure 6A). The total percentage of Ly6G+ PMN-MDSCs in blood increased upon inhibitor treatment (Supplemental Figure 12, F and G), suggesting that in the absence of CXCR2 and CCR4 signaling, MDSCs lose their ability to migrate to metastatic sites. IHC on treated primary tumors showed no difference in the number of either Ki67+ proliferating cells (Supplemental Figure 12H) or cleaved caspase-3+ apoptotic cells compared with control (data not shown), in agreement with our finding that primary tumor growth was not significantly affected by treatment. However, the number of CD31+ blood vessels was significantly reduced by treatment (Figure 6B), supporting the well-established function of MDSCs in angiogenesis (46, 47). In parallel, tail vein injection studies using control HCC1806 along with CXCR2 and CCR4 inhibitors showed significantly fewer metastatic events at multiple distal organs, including lung, compared with control, phenocopying the ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 13, A–D). As expected, recruitment of MDSCs (as seen by reduced S100A8+ cells) was greatly reduced by either CXCR2 or CCR4 inhibitors or by reduced levels of ΔNp63 (Figure 6D). Taken together, our data indicate that, as with ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells, blocking CXCR2 and CCR4 prevents MDSC recruitment to tumor sites, leading to reduced angiogenesis and metastasis.

Figure 6 Blockade of MDSC recruitment inhibits metastasis. (A, left) Representative lung images of tumor-bearing mice show RFP+ nodules (red arrows) upon indicated treatments. HCC1806 tumor cells (2 × 105) were injected into mice. Treatment of mice was started 2 days before injection of tumor cells. (A, right) Flow analysis shows the quantification of metastasized RFP+ tumor cells to the lung. (B) Representative IHC images of primary tumor show CD31+ blood vessels in treated and untreated HCC1806 tumors; quantification is shown at right. (C) HCC1806 tumor cells (2 × 105) were injected into the tail vein of NSG mice. RFP+ metastatic lung nodules upon indicated treatments are shown (red arrows). Quantification of RFP+ metastatic lung nodules is shown at right. (D) Representative IF images show the recruitment of S100A8+ cells in the lung upon tail vein injection of HCC1806 cells with indicated treatment (left) and quantification of S100A8+ cells (right). Tumor cells are stained with K14 (green). n is indicated in scatter plots. Scale bars: 500 μm (A and C) and 80 μm (B and D). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (A–D) P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (B) n = 3 samples were used, and several random fields per sample were evaluated for quantification from 3 independent experiments.

Nonimmunologic function of MDSCs promoting cancer stem cells in TNBC. Although MDSCs suppress immune T and NK cell proliferation (8, 9), recent studies show that they may also function in an immune-independent fashion to enhance cancer stem cells (CSCs) in pancreatic and ovarian cancers (48, 49). Our xenograft studies in immunocompromised mice strongly (Figures 2 and 3) support a nonimmunologic function for MDSCs, which was further supported by studies using EpRas cells in BALB/c mice (Supplemental Figure 9, G, H, M, and N). To determine whether MDSCs influence CSCs in TNBC, we performed tumorsphere assays, which serve as an in vitro surrogate for tumor-initiating cell (TIC)/CSC function. Cells grown in in vitro tumorspheres expressed higher levels of ΔNp63 compared with cells in monolayer cultures, suggesting that ΔNp63 is enriched in CSCs (Supplemental Figure 14A). Furthermore, we found that ΔNp63 enhanced CSC activity as the number of generated tumorspheres was reduced in ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells compared with control (Figure 7, A and B), supporting our previously published studies. Testing the tumor-promoting function of MDSCs on CSCs in vitro, we found a significant increase in the number of tumorspheres when control HCC1806 cells were cocultured with tumor MDSCs (Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, ΔNp63-KD HCC1806 cells showed no difference in tumorsphere number when MDSCs were added, indicating that the MDSC effect depended on tumor-specific ΔNp63 expression (Figure 7, A and B). This phenotype was further confirmed in SUM159 (Figure 7, C and D), suggesting that MDSCs promote CSC function in TNBC in a ΔNp63-dependent manner.

Figure 7 MDSCs secrete prometastatic factors and enhance CSC activities of TNBC. (A and B) Number (A) and representative images (B) of tumorspheres from HCC1806 cells cultured for 3 days with or without MDSCs. (C and D) Number (C) and representative images (D) of tumorspheres from SUM159 cells cultured for 3 days with or without MDSCs. (A–D) n = 3 independent experiments performed in technical duplicate. (E) Representative images of cytokine arrays from cell lysates of normal mammary neutrophils (from mammary gland) and MDSCs from primary mammary tumor. (F) Table shows the most differentially expressed proteins. (G) Representative array blots show differential protein expression upon treatment of MDSCs with recombinant CXCL2 and CCL22 for 12 hours. (H) Scatter plot shows number of tumorspheres from HCC1806 cells upon indicated treatments. Scatter plot show data from 3 independent experiments, and data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (I) Model shows the recruitment of PMN-MDSCs at primary tumor and at metastatic organ via ΔNp63+ cancer cells through chemokines. Concomitantly, MDSCs secrete factors such as chitinase 3–like 1 (CHI3L1) and MMP9 to enhance both tumor growth and metastatic potential. Scale bars: 40 μm (B and D). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. P value was calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test.

To determine whether the interaction between MDSCs and ΔNp63+ CSCs is chemokine-dependent, we used the CXCR2 and CCR4 inhibitors. Notably, inclusion of these inhibitors decreased the number and size of tumorspheres in both of the TNBC cell lines (Supplemental Figure 14, B–E), suggesting a potential chemokine-dependent feedback mechanism promoting MDSC-driven tumorigenic activity of ΔNp63+ CSCs in TNBCs. To identify any MDSC-secreted factors that might promote this activity, we undertook a comparative cytokine array analysis of normal mammary neutrophils and MDSCs from mammary tumors (HCC1806 and SUM159 cells). Of 111 cytokines/secreted factors tested, 6 were significantly different (Figure 7, E and F), and the 2 secreted factors that showed the highest differential expression were CHI3L1 and MMP9 (Figure 7, E and F). Remarkably, CXCL2/CCL22 ligand treatment of MDSCs for 12 hours specifically upregulated the expression of CHI3L1 and MMP9 proteins (out of 111 proteins) (Figure 7G), which was further confirmed with supernatant from control and ΔNp63-KD TNBC cells in culture (data not shown), indicating a direct effect of ΔNp63-targeted chemokines on MDSC activity. CHI3L1 and MMP9 have a strong metastasis-promoting function in cancer, including breast cancer (50–52). However, secretion of these factors by MDSCs and their function in TNBCs had not yet been explored. Here, we find that addition of CHI3L1 and MMP9 lead to a dramatic increase in the number of tumorspheres, demonstrating the CSC-promoting function of these prometastatic secreted factors in TNBCs (Figure 7H). These data indicate a novel nonimmunologic function of MDSC-expressed CHI3L1 and MMP9 in promoting the ΔNp63+ CSC activity of TNBCs.