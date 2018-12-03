Biallelic mutations in DNA ligase 1 underlie a spectrum of immune deficiencies

Clinical phenotypes and identification of LIG1 variants. Patients 1 and 2 (P1 and P2, Figure 1A) are from unrelated kindreds A and B, and were identified as children with early-onset hypogammaglobulinemia, lymphopenia, and macrocytic red blood cells (Table 1). P1 also had an early history of diarrhea which resolved, and P2 demonstrated early susceptibility to viral infections. Both had normal growth and neurodevelopment and showed absence of dysmorphia or other clinical complications (Table 2). In both patients, a transcobalamin II deficiency was first suspected due to the striking erythrocyte macrocytosis. Vitamin B12 and folate levels were normal in both, and supplementation in P1 had no effect; no mutations in TCN2 were found. Lacking a specific genetic diagnosis, each was diagnosed with a form of common variable immune deficiency (CVID), and has been treated with replacement immunoglobulin. Further study revealed that both patients had reduced absolute counts of CD3+ T cells but increased proportions of γδ T cells. We investigated both patients and their parents using whole-exome sequencing (WES) followed by selected primary immune deficiency disease panels. Two rare LIG1 variants were identified in both patients, T415Mfs*10 and R641L (Figure 1, B and C; Table 2). The presence of the same 2 variants in 2 unrelated White patients from different geographic locations prompted exploration of identity-by-descent (21). However, no evidence of a familial relationship between the 2 families was found. In addition, using the 1000 Genomes Project SNPs, both sets of parents were found to be either homozygous or heterozygous for known but different haplotypes surrounding the shared mutations, suggesting that these are common haplotypes in the population and not a founder effect.

Figure 1 LIG1 mutations and functions. (A) Pedigrees for 3 kindreds with recessive mutations in LIG1. Patients 1 and 2 (P1 and P2) are from unrelated parents and both have the LIG1 mutations T415Mfs*10 and R641L. Patients 3 and 4 (P3 and P4) are brothers whose parents share grandmothers; patient 5 (P5) is a maternal cousin; these subjects have homozygous missense variants, P529L and R771W. The parents of P5 also share the same grandmother. (B) Sanger sequencing of P1 and a control, also P3 and a control. (Note that P2 has the same mutations as P1 and that P3 has the same genotype as P4 and P5.) (C) Schematic of LIG1 protein structure and approximate locations of all the identified mutations, in this and prior reports (16, 17). (D) Mechanism of LIG1-catalyzed DNA ligation. LIG1 consumes ATP and forms a covalent bond between AMP and K568. AMP is then transferred to the 5′-phosphate of a nicked DNA substrate. Attack by the 3′-hydroxyl seals the nick and releases AMP. All 3 chemical steps require Mg2+ as an essential cofactor.

Table 1 Demographic and immunological phenotypes of LIG1-deficient patients

Patients 3 and 4 (P3 and P4, kindred C, Figure 1A) are brothers born to consanguineous parents who share grandmothers, originating from the Sudan. Both were diagnosed as infants with SCID, complicated by multicystic dysplastic kidneys and severe anemia requiring blood transfusions. They had profound hypogammaglobulinemia, lymphopenia with low B and T cells, but normal NK cell numbers (Tables 1 and 2). P3 and P4 also had red cell macrocytosis and an elevated proportion of γδT cells. Both patients were treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. A female maternal cousin of the brothers, who shares the same grandparents and the same genotype as P3 and P4, has chronic respiratory tract infections and early growth failure (P5 in Figure 1A). Although she also has macrocytosis, low numbers of B cells, and is hypogammaglobulinemic, she is not so profoundly T cell lymphopenic and is maintained on immune globulin replacement and antibiotics. Neither dysmorphia or neurodevelopmental defects is present (Tables 1 and 2). Due to the known consanguinity, we hypothesized that these children suffer from an autosomal recessive disorder. Analysis of WES revealed that all 3 patients have 2 homozygous missense variants in LIG1, P529L and R771W, (Figure 1, B and C; Table 3). The latter variant was identified in the first patient in the original report (17).

Population genetics of LIG1 variants. The T415Mfs*10, P529L, and R641L LIG1 variants identified in the 3 kindreds were not found in any other patients in an in-house database (JLC laboratory) of 3,595 patients with immune deficiency. A heterozygous copy of the R771W substitution was identified in a single patient in this large cohort, but a second mutation was not present. The P529L and E566K variants have not been reported in public databases (Exome Aggregation Consortium [ExAC], Broad Institute; 1000 Genomes Project, Phase 3, http://www.1000genomes.org/) whereas the T415Mfs*10, R641L, and R771W variants occur at frequencies of 3 × 10–5, 2 × 10–5, and 4 × 10–5, respectively. Consequently, the highest probability of being homozygous for these alleles in worldwide populations is estimated to be 1.6 × 109, but in compound heterozygous states it is compatible with an estimated occurrence of CVID (1:20,000 to 1:50,000; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99629DS1). Combined annotation-dependent depletion (CADD) scores for the T415Mfs*10, R641L, and R771W variants are above the mutation significance cutoff (MSC) for LIG1 (Table 3) (22), indicating that they have a high likelihood of contributing to disease pathogenesis. Assuming an autosomal recessive model, no deleterious polymorphism (frameshift or loss of splice site) with a MAF higher than 10–4 in LIG1 has been reported in the worldwide population (Supplemental Figure 1). We also noted that all 5 mutations occur at highly conserved residues across many species (Supplemental Figure 2). Collectively, the genetic data suggested that P1 and P2 from kindreds A and B have compound heterozygous, and P3, P4, and P5 from kindred C have homozygous, rare, and likely deleterious LIG1 variants.

Defective repair response to DNA damage in LIG1–/– and mutant cells. To further examine the functional consequences of the LIG1 mutants identified in our patients, LIG1–/– cell lines were constructed in HEK-293T cells with the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA-editing system, by independently engineering 2 pools of cells with 2 sgRNAs targeting exon 4 or exon 7 of the LIG1 gene (Figure 2A). Following subcloning of these 2 pools, we identified several clones with loss of LIG1 protein expression in both exon 4 and exon 7 targeted regions (Figure 2B). DNA sequencing of these clones showed biallelic LIG1 frameshift mutations around the targeted sites, as shown for colony 37, targeting exon 7, in Figure 2C. The LIG1–/– cells from colony 37 were then used to generate stable cell lines, as well as cell lines singly reexpressing WT LIG1, or the individual LIG1 mutant alleles observed in patients. The expression of each mutant was validated by both Sanger sequencing (not shown) and protein blotting (Figure 2D). The P529L, R641L, and R771W variants were expressed at similar levels as WT LIG1, but the truncated protein produced by the T415Mfs*10 mutation was at a much lower level, as was the previously identified patient’s mutation, E566K. We then examined whether the LIG1–/– HEK-293T cells also displayed sensitivity to DNA damage caused by ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS). This reagent produces alkylated bases which require base excision repair, involving single-strand breaks as an intermediate (20, 23). As expected, LIG1–/– clones 37 and 54 displayed similar loss of viability when exposed to EMS, as compared with native HEK-293T cells (Figure 3A). Showing that the loss of ligase function led to cell death, clone 37 LIG1–/– cells could be rescued from loss of viability by stable transfection with WT protein (Figure 3B). Cells with other mutations of interest, R641L and R771W, were also impaired, with intermediate loss of viability. We also γ-irradiated LIG1–/– cells and measured the number of γH2AX foci per nuclei by immunofluorescence as a measure of early DNA damage as described. LIG1–/– HEK-293T cells showed an increase in γH2AX foci after γ-irradiation, as compared with WT HEK-293T cells (Figure 3, C and D), in agreement with previous studies (24), but again, cells were also rescued following stable expression of WT protein. Note that LIG1–/– cells were generated using 2 different sgRNAs targeting different upstream exons, and both cell lines exhibited similar EMS damage (Figure 3A) and an increase in γH2AX foci with irradiation, both repaired by WT LIG1 (Figure 3C), thereby limiting potential off-target effects of CRISPR-Cas9 DNA editing.

Figure 2 Production of LIG1–/– and mutant cells. (A) Schematic of LIG1 showing location of the gRNA targets. Targets were chosen in exon 4 (red) and exon 7 (blue), which are both upstream of the catalytic core. (B) Immunoblot using the rabbit polyclonal anti-LIG1 on cell lysates from CRISPR-Cas9–treated colonies. One colony from each exon (red and blue boxes) was chosen for experiments. (C) Sanger sequencing of exon 4 colony demonstrated the homozygous deletion of 32 bp and introduction of a premature stop codon; the exon 7 colony 37 showed homozygous deletion of 26 bp and also a premature stop codon. Plasmids containing WT LIG1 or the mutants found in LIG1 from patients (P529L, E566K, R771W, R641L, or T415Mfs*10) were transduced into colony 37 LIG1–/– HEK-293T cells using retroviral vectors. (D) Immunoblots of total cell lysates extracts (TCEs; performed 2 times) demonstrated absence of expression of LIG1 protein in the LIG1 knockout (clone 37) and restoration of LIG1 expression by transduced cells, as examined by rabbit polyclonal anti-LIG1. Immunoprecipitation with anti-FLAG demonstrated both FLAG and LIG1 polypeptide in these cells, validating the expression of truncated LIG1 in the T415Mfs*10 mutant. Each mutation was validated with Sanger sequencing (not shown).

Figure 3 Defective repair of LIG1–/– HEK-293T and mutant cells. (A) LIG1–/– clones 37 and 54 were more sensitive to EMS, as compared with HEK-293T cells but similar to each other (2 experiments, 6 replicates; mean ± SD; P = 0.03, P = 0.04). (B) EMS sensitivity of clone 37 cells was rescued by complementation with WT LIG1, but only partially with R641L or R771W (3 experiments, 6 replicates; mean ± SD). (C) Responses of HEK-293T cells to γ radiation: WT HEK-293T cells, clone 37 LIG1–/–, and LIG1–/– + WT LIG1 were irradiated (25 Gy), incubated for 3 hours, and inspected for number of γH2AX foci per nuclei (3 experiments). (D) γH2AX foci/nucleus for HEK-293T cells, LIG1–/–, and LIG1–/– cells complemented with WT LIG1, before and after irradiation with 25 Gy. LIG1–/– cells demonstrated increased foci compared with HEK-293T cells (P = 0.0001), with substantial rescue with WT protein: LIG1–/– versus LIG1 –/– + WT, now P = 0.05 (3 experiments; 50 nuclei/condition counted per experiment; mean ± SD). (E) HEK-293T cells, LIG1–/– cells, and LIG–/– cells transfected with WT LIG1, incubated with media alone or 0.5 mM EMS, and examined by comet assay. Data are mean ± SD and percentage of cellular DNA in the comet tail for 79 to 86 cells/condition; performed 3 times. (F) Comparing DNA damage in 0.5 mM EMS-treated HEK-293T cells to LIG1–/–, T415Mfs*10, R771W, E566K cells, P < 0.0001, to R641L cells, P = 0.69. Adding the P529L variant was similar to adding WT LIG1 (differences, P = 0.9). (G) After 16 hours EMS, LIG1–/–, and mutant cells were washed, replated in fresh media, and tested for the differences in DNA damage at intervals. Mean percent shown for each. At 8 hours, differences emerged: HEK-293T versus LIG1–/–, P = 0.007; LIG1–/– versus T415Mfs*10, P = not significant; LIG1–/– versus R641L, P = 0.02; LIG1–/– versus R771W, P = 0.04 (50–88 colonies/condition).

Using comet assays, we then tested populations of LIG1–/– cells or LIG1–/– cells transduced with WT LIG1 or the mutations identified in patients, after exposure to various concentrations of EMS, to compare DNA breaks. As expected, the LIG1–/– cells demonstrated significantly more DNA damage when exposed to an optimum concentration of EMS as compared with native HEK-293T cells (P = 0.0001), but when transduced with WT LIG1, again showed complete reversal of this sensitivity (Figure 3E). In fact, LIG1–/– cells reconstituted with WT LIG1 demonstrated significantly less DNA damage than even native cells, potentially due to the more than 2-fold increase in LIG1 protein content present in these transduced cells (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, the LIG1 variants identified as particularly deleterious (the truncated mutation T415Mfs*10 and mutants E566K and R771W) again showed significantly more damage in this assay, as compared with baseline HEK-293T cells (P = 0.0001), while the variant R641L showed damage similar to that of HEK-293T baseline cells (P = 0.69). Mutants with the P529L variant were also similar to LIG1–/– cells rescued with WT LIG1 (differences P = 0.9) (Figure 3F).

To additionally define the differences in the LIG1 mutations observed in our patients, we used the comet assay in a kinetic experiment, again exposing cells to EMS for 16 hours, but then washing cells and replating them in fresh media to examine the comparative ability of mutants to repair DNA damage over 2, 4, 8, 12, or 16 hours. Again, as expected, LIG1–/– cells transduced with WT LIG1 demonstrated significantly less DNA damage as compared with all mutant cells, starting as early as 4 hours into the recovery period (P = 0.001), showing that absence of LIG1 in HEK-293T cells is associated with the disruption of normal repair responses in these cells. LIG1–/– cells were also similar to the truncation mutant T415Mfs*10, whereas the R641L mutant was similar to the R771W mutant at all time intervals (P not significant in each case). However, the R641L and R771W mutants displayed somewhat improved recovery as compared with LIG1–/– cells, demonstrating less DNA damage after 8 hours (differences between LIG1–/– and R641L and R771W cells, P = 0.02 and P = 0.04, respectively.)

LIG1 variants impair protein structure and function. The defective response of LIG1–/– cells to DNA damage prompted us to examine how the observed mutations affect protein structure. The T415Mfs*10 variant introduces a premature stop codon in the LIG1 transcript, causing truncation of the protein and loss of its entire catalytic core. Thus, this allele is predicted to lead to an inactive enzyme. The R641L and R771W missense variants occur at residues adjacent to separate DNA-binding motifs (Figure 1C), suggesting that they may interfere with the ability of LIG1 to interact with DNA. The crystal structure of LIG1 bound to 5′-adenylated nicked DNA (14) revealed that R641 is located in a hairpin loop that interacts with the minor groove of nicked DNA via interactions with amino acids Q636, K642, R643, and K644. R641 itself interacts with the negatively charged D600 via an ionic bond (Supplemental Figure 3). Replacement of this arginine with a hydrophobic leucine is predicted to abolish this interaction, destabilizing the adjacent DNA-binding region, and consequently decreasing the efficiency of the enzyme. Similarly, replacement of R771 with a hydrophobic tryptophan may lead to inefficient binding of LIG1 to nicked DNA. In agreement with this assessment, the R771W variant has been shown to severely abrogate catalytic activity of LIG1 (16, 18). We suspected that the presence of this variant in the homozygous state in P3 and P4 would be enough to cause LIG1 deficiency. In support of this, the P529L missense variant, also homozygous in P3 and P4, is not adjacent to any DNA-binding or functional motifs (Figure 1C). Therefore, with the exception of the P529L variant, the missense mutations observed in our patients are predicted to be disruptive to normal catalytic activity of LIG1.

Impaired LIG1 catalytic activity. Based on the predicted structural defects of these variants, we hypothesized that the T415Mfs*10, E566K, R641L, and R771W mutations lead to defective enzymatic ligation. To test this, we transfected LIG1–/– HEK-293T cells with LIG1-pRetro plasmids containing each of the observed mutations and then purified the LIG1 protein. Protein concentrations were normalized (Figure 4A) and each protein assayed for ligase activity using a synthetic nicked 28 bp oligonucleotide duplex (Figure 4B). The ligated 28 bp product was separated from unreacted DNA on a polyacrylamide gel. Band intensity was measured and normalized to WT activity. Disruption of the active site, K568, and the AMP-binding site, E566, leads to inactive enzymes, whereas 2 missense variants (R409H and V753M) reported at high frequency in ExAC (and therefore likely tolerated) retain over 75% of WT activity (Figure 4, C and D). The R771W missense mutation exhibits only 4.5% of WT activity, in agreement with a previous report (16). As expected, the P529L substitution does not affect activity of the enzyme. The T415Mfs*10 frameshift lacks the catalytic core of the protein, and is, as expected, functionally inactive or unstable, whereas the R641L substitution demonstrates an estimated 7% of WT activity. Because R641 is located in a hairpin loop that binds DNA (Supplemental Figure 3), we also explored the effects of damaging mutations in nearby residues by alanine scanning mutagenesis (Figure 5). Disruption of the salt bridge with R641 by the D600A mutation has similar deleterious effects on catalytic activity. In contrast, single replacement of other nearby residues does not cause a similar decrease in ligase activity (Figure 5). Thus, the R641L mutation disrupts an essential feature of LIG1 structure that is responsible for normal repair of nicked DNA (Supplemental Figure 3). Together, these enzymatic studies demonstrate that the mutations observed in the patients, apart from the P529L variant, are severely deleterious and have a significant impact on the repair of damaged DNA.

Figure 4 Measurement of enzymatic activity of LIG1 mutants. (A) Normalized expression of purified LIG1 protein from HEK-293T cells, containing patient or control mutations. Proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE and detected using rabbit polyclonal anti-LIG1 and anti-Flag antibodies as shown. (B) Schematic of 28 bp synthetic nicked oligonucleotide complex used for the enzymatic assay. (C) Representative ligation assay. Ligation forms a 28 bp ligated product. (D) Quantification of enzymatic activity normalized to WT LIG1 activity (%). (3 experiments; data are mean ± SD.) Controls: GFP and FNT= Flag, a nuclear localization signal, and thioredoxin.

Figure 5 Exploration of the DNA-binding loop containing Arg-641 by alanine scanning mutagenesis. Residues adjacent to R641 in the DNA-binding loop were mutated to alanine (A) purified from HEK-293T cells, and then assessed for enzymatic activity. (A) Representative ligation assay. (B) Enzymatic activity is normalized to WT LIG1 activity (%), and the corresponding immunoblot is shown. Data are mean ± SD and are representative of 3 experiments using polyclonal anti-LIG1. Controls: WT LIG1; FNT= Flag, a nuclear localization signal, and thioredoxin.

Comparing biochemical effects of LIG1 missense mutations. We further investigated the specific biochemical defects in the LIG1 patient alleles using recombinant enzyme, as previously described for the structure and mechanism of WT Δ232 LIG1 (14, 25). The WT, P529L, R641L, and R771W variants were expressed in E. coli, purified to homogeneity, and analyzed by SDS-PAGE (Figure 6A). The active concentration of each enzyme was determined by titrating increasing LIG1 against a fixed DNA concentration in the absence of ATP (Supplemental Figure 4). The mutant enzymes had a similar active fraction as the WT LIG1 and the corrected concentrations were used to compare the steady-state kinetics of ligation for the mutant enzymes (see Figure 6B for representative initial rates determination). The dependence on the DNA substrate reveals the maximal turnover rate constant was approximately 3-fold slower for the R641L and R771W mutants and the K m values were slightly elevated (Figure 6C, Table 4). Catalytic efficiency (k cat /K m ) for the R641L and R771W mutants was significantly reduced (5- and 11-fold, respectively; Table 3). We next assessed the dependence of ligation on the concentration of Mg2+ (Figure 6D). Surprisingly, we observed a 4- to 5-fold decrease in Mg2+ affinity for both the R641L and R771W mutants (Table 3). Additionally, we noted a buildup of adenylylated DNA in reactions containing either R641L or R771W at low magnesium concentrations (Figure 7A). This behavior is indicative of abortive ligation, where LIG1 performs adenylyl transfer but dissociates from the adenylylated DNA before it can complete ligation (Figure 7B). When ATP is available, LIG1 rapidly undergoes self-adenylylation, rendering it incapable of rebinding the aborted intermediate. To quantify this abortive ligation, reactions were performed at physiologically relevant ATP and Mg2+ concentrations. Under these conditions, R641L and R771W underwent abortive ligation approximately 50% of the time, compared with less than 1% for WT and the P529L variant (Figure 7C). Interestingly, this deficiency at a physiological Mg2+ concentration could be substantially rescued by elevating the concentration of free Mg2+ to 5 mM.

Figure 6 Steady-state kinetic analysis of LIG1 mutants. (A) Recombinant WT Δ232 LIG1 and mutants were purified to homogeneity and 1 μg protein analyzed by SDS-PAGE with Coomassie stain. M, marker. (B) Representative initial rates for ligation measured for R641L with varying amounts of Mg2+. The dependence on nicked DNA substrate (C) and Mg2+ cofactor (D) were determined for WT and mutant proteins (mean ± SD; n ≥ 3) and fit to the Michaelis-Menten equation (best fit parameters are summarized in Table 3).

Figure 7 R641L and R771W LIG1 mutants generate abortive ligation intermediates at physiological Mg2+ concentration. (A) Representative denaturing polyacrylamide gel analyzing multiple-turnover ligation with 5 nM LIG1, 500 nM DNA, and 1 mM free Mg2+. (B) Schematic for abortive ligation by LIG1. After catalyzing adenylyl transfer, LIG1 can either catalyze the nick-sealing step or dissociate from the adenylylated DNA intermediate. (C) Fraction abortive ligation was calculated for WT and mutant enzymes at both 1 mM and 5 mM free Mg2+ (mean ± SD; n ≥ 3). ND, not detected. See Supplemental Figure 5 for the initial rates for formation of ligated product and adenylated DNA.

Table 4 Kinetic parameters for ligation catalyzed by LIG1

LIG1 expression in patients’ leukocytes. LIG1 mRNA expression in cells of patients, parents, and family members was determined by reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) in PBMCs and EBV-immortalized B cells from P1 in kindred A (Figure 8, A and B). Levels of the LIG1 transcript were not decreased in P1 when compared with the parents, brother, sister, or controls. In contrast, immunoblots of LIG1 protein from EBV-immortalized B cells in kindreds A and B revealed decreased expression levels of full-length LIG1 in individuals with the T415Mfs*10 variant (Figure 8, C–F). This is in agreement with the observation that HEK-293T cells containing the T415Mfs*10 mutation also have very weak expression of a truncated LIG1 protein (Figure 2D). Therefore, cells harboring the frameshift mutation have approximately 50% the steady-state level of full-length LIG1 that must come from the other allele.

Figure 8 Protein and mRNA expression in B cells. Reverse transcription qPCR was used to measure LIG1 mRNA levels in PBMCs (A) and EBV-B cells (B) from P1, family members, and 5 controls in 3 replicates. (C and D) EBV-B cell lysates were separated by SDS-PAGE and the expression of LIG1 was detected by chemiluminescence using rabbit monoclonal anti-LIG1 (recognizes aa 1–100) for P1 and family members (C) or P2 and family members with 1 control (D). (E) Quantification of LIG1 protein expression in blot C for P1, mother (R641L/WT), father (T415Mfs*10/WT), brother (T415Mfs*10/WT), and sister (WT/WT). (F) Quantification of LIG1 protein in blot D for P2, mother (R641L/WT) and father (T415Mfs*10/WT), as compared with a control (C) (immunoblotting, n = 3; data are mean ± SD).

Defective repair responses to DNA damage in B and T cells. B lymphoblastoid cell lines from members of kindred A and B were then examined for DNA damage caused by EMS. B cells with the same compound heterozygous LIG1 mutations from both families demonstrated loss of viability in this survival assay, whereas heterozygous members had variably reduced survival in comparison to transformed cells of controls (Figure 9, A and B). We also examined the effects of radiation on peripheral blood T cells from P1 and his family members, using peripheral blood PBMCs exposed to 10 Gy radiation, then fixed and permeabilized at 1, 8, 24, and 43 hours. CD3+ T cell populations were examined by FACS using phosphorylated histone H2AX (γH2AX) as a marker of early DNA damage (26) as described (27). T cells from P1 demonstrated increased γH2AX whereas cells from individuals with heterozygous variants and controls showed intermediate and normal staining, respectively (Figure 9C). These data indicate that both B and T cells demonstrate a decreased capacity to respond to chemical and radiation-induced DNA damage.

Figure 9 Defective lymphocyte repair responses to EMS and radiation. Lymphoblastoid B cells of subjects from kindred A (A) and kindred B (B) were cultured in media with increasing concentrations of ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) to examine DNA sensitivity, determining cell survival (3 experiments; 6 replicates of cell cultures for each condition; mean ± SD). (C) The effects of radiation on peripheral blood T cells from P1 and family members were determined after exposure to 10 Gy radiation. After permeabilization, CD3+ T cell populations were examined by flow cytometer for γHAX foci, and the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) was determined as described (43).

IgH rearrangement and somatic hypermutation. As patients P1 and P2 presented with early-onset hypogammaglobulinemia, we determined the effect of LIG1 deficiency on IgH rearrangement and somatic hypermutation. For this, we generated cDNA from PBMC RNA from P1, family members, and controls, and sequenced the VDJ-VH3 region by TOPO-TA cloning. While the average CDR3 length was similar for the tested individuals (not shown), the isolated VH3 clones from both P1 and his mother had a much lower percentage of mutated clones than controls (Figure 10A). In addition, of the mutated clones, P1 demonstrated a significantly decreased extent of mutations and fewer mutations per clone as compared with his parents, siblings, or controls (Figure 10B).