αv Integrins regulate germinal center B cell responses through noncanonical autophagy

Deletion of α v integrins from B cells causes increased GC B cell numbers. To determine whether α v β 3 regulates GC B cell responses, we first investigated GCs that arise spontaneously in the intestine. GC B cells isolated from Peyer’s patches (PP) expressed both α v and β 3 heterodimers, and surface expression of α v β 3 was several times higher than in non-GC B cells from the same lymphoid tissue (Figure 1A), as previously reported by Wang et al. (16). Spontaneous GC formation in the PP is stimulated by TLR ligands derived from commensal bacteria, and GC B cells purified from PP respond to TLR stimulation by activation of NF-κB. In addition, TLR stimulation of GC B cells causes aggregation and relocalization of LC3, consistent with TLR-mediated activation of autophagy components and fusion of LC3-containing endosomes to lysosomes, as we have previously reported for MZ and B-1 B cells. α v -KO PP GC B cells showed increased and prolonged NF-κB activation in response to TLR stimulation (Figure 1B) and failed to reorganize LC3 (Figure 1, C and D). Deletion of α v from B cells using the CD19-Cre knockin mouse strain (Itgavfl/fl; Cd19Cre/+ mice, referred to as α v -CD19 mice) resulted in an increase in GC B cell frequency in both PP and colon lamina propria compared with that in littermate control mice (Itgavfl/+; Cd19Cre/+ genotype) (Figure 1, E and F). Together, these data show that GC B cells also mobilize the autophagy component LC3 after TLR stimulation through a mechanism involving α v integrin and that deletion of α v results in dysregulated TLR signaling and GC B cell expansion in vivo.

Figure 1 Increased GC B cells in α v -CD19 mice. (A) Histograms show staining for α v on CD19+ cells from control mice (solid lines) or α v -CD19 mice (dotted lines). (B) Western blot analysis of NF-κB p65 in nuclear fractions from FACS-sorted PP GC cells from control and α v -CD19 mice stimulated in vitro with CpG for the indicated times (minutes). Also shown is the staining for LSD1 to confirm equal loading of nuclear protein. (C) Confocal microscopy of FACS-sorted PP GC B cells from control and α v -CD19 mice with or without in vitro stimulation with 2 μM CpG DNA for 2 hours. Cells are stained for LC3b (red) or nuclear DNA (Hoescht, white). Images show representative examples of distributed LC3 expression (unstimulated control and α v -CD19) and punctate expression (CpG-treated control). Scale bar: 2.5 μm. (D) Proportions of cells undergoing LC3 reorganization, based on counting of at least 30 cells/condition. P values are shown (Pearson’s χ2 test). (E) Representative FACS plots of cells from PP of control and α v -CD19 mice gated on CD19+ B cells and stained with FAS/GL7. Gates used for identification of GC B cells and frequency of GC B cells are shown. (F) Quantification of frequency of GC B cells in mesenteric lymph nodes (MLN), PP, and colon lamina propria in control and α v -CD19 mice. GC B cells were gated as CD19+GL7+FAS+ cells as in E. Each point represents an individual mouse, and at least 5 mice were analyzed for each group. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (2- tailed Student’s t test). For all data shown, similar results were seen in at least 3 independent experiment.

Increased GC B cells in α v -CD19 mice immunized with TLR ligands. To study the role of α v in GC cells in more detail, we immunized α v -CD19 mice and littermate controls with virus-like particles (VLPs) derived from bacteriophage Qβ capsid proteins (17). These Qβ VLPs induce strong GC reactions that are dependent on B cell TLR7 signaling in response to ssRNAs contained within the VLP (17, 18). We first measured expansion of VLP-specific GC B cells, making use of fluorescent Qβ-VLPs. VLP+ B cells were present at a very low frequency in nonimmunized mice, but could be readily detected in spleen and peritoneal-draining LNs after immunization (Figure 2A). VLP+ B cells were present at a higher frequency in LNs from α v -CD19 mice than in those from littermate controls after immunization. Furthermore, a higher proportion of VLP+ B cells expressed GC markers (PNA+, FAS+, GL7+) compared with those from control mice (Figure 2, B and C). A similar increase in VLP+ GC cells was observed in the spleen of α v -CD19 mice, although the overall frequency of VLP+ B cells was not affected (Figure 2C). We reasoned that the increase in GC cells could be due to either increased recruitment to the GC pool or increased proliferation once in the GC, and to distinguish these possibilities, we measured GC B cell proliferation by incorporation of the nucleoside analog BrdU. A higher proportion of BrdU+ VLP-specific B cells was seen in α v -CD19 mice than in controls (Figure 2D), suggesting that increased proliferation was responsible for the higher numbers of GC B cells in α v -CD19 mice. GC B cell proliferation and expansion occur primarily in the dark zone (DZ), and we also observed an increase in VLP-specific cells expressing markers consistent with GC DZ occupancy in α v -CD19 mice (Figure 2E), further supporting this explanation.

Figure 2 Increased GC B cells in α v -CD19 mice immunized with TLR ligands. (A) FACS plots of cells from LNs from VLP-immunized and nonimmunized (non-imm) mice stained with fluorescent VLPs, showing VLP+ cells in CD19+ gate. Gating strategy for VLP-specific B cells based on nonimmunized mice is shown. SSC, side scatter. (B) Representative FACS analysis of VLP+ cells from mediastinal and abdominal LNs of control and α v -CD19 mice 14 days after immunization with 2 μg VLPs. Left panels show on CD19+ cells and gates used to identify VLP+ cells. Right panels show GC B cells (PNA+FAS+ cells) within the CD19+VLP+ gate. (C) Quantification of VLP+ cells and VLP+ GC cells in VLP-immunized control and α v -CD19 mice. Each point represents a single mouse; bars show mean. (D) Proportion of LN and spleen VLP+ GC B cells (gated as in B) from control and α v -CD19 mice immunized with 2 μg VLP for 14 days that stain positive for BrdU 12 hours after BrdU administration. (E) VLP-specific GC cells were gated based on expression of markers of DZ (CXCR4+CD86lo) and light zone (LZ) (CD86+CXCR4lo). Data show ratio of DZ/light zone cells in individual mice. Bars show the mean. In all cases, P values of less than 0.05 are shown (Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test). For all data shown, similar results were seen in at least 3 independent experiments.

Loss of α v confers a competitive advantage to GC cells. To test whether the effects of α v deletion on GC B cell proliferation were cell intrinsic, we generated mixed BM chimeras between α v -CD19 and WT congenic mice (B6.SJL) (at 1:1 ratio; Figure 3A). Chimeras were immunized with VLPs and relative numbers of α v -deficient and congenic cells in B cell compartments measured (Figure 3B). The relative proportion of α v -deficient B cells in the total B cell population was similar to that in other hematopoietic cells, indicating that α v deletion did not greatly affect differentiation into B cells. However, the proportion of α v -deficient B cells in the VLP+ population was significantly higher than in the total B cell pool and was further increased in the VLP+ GC population, where in some cases over 90% of VLP+ GC cells were derived from α v -deficient BM (Figure 3C). Selection into the VLP+ and GC pools was not seen in equivalent chimeras between control cells (which carry the same CD19-Cre allele as those from α v -CD19 mice) and WT congenic cells (Con-WT) (Figure 3, B and C). Based on these data, we concluded that deletion of α v provides a competitive advantage to GC B cells and that expansion of GC B cells in α v -CD19 mice was due to cell-intrinsic effects of α v deletion on GC B cells.

Figure 3 Loss of α v confers competitive advantage to GC cells. (A) Schematic for the experimental plan. CD138-depleted BM cells from congenically marked CD45.1 mice (B6.SJL) were mixed at a 1:1 ratio with BM cells from CD45.2 α v -CD19 mice and injected into irradiated μ-MT mice to generate mixed BM chimeras. Control chimeras were generated with a 1:1 mix of B6.SJL BM and CD45.2 control CD19-Cre BM cells. Six weeks after reconstitution, mice were immunized with 2 μg VLP and harvested at day 14 for analysis of antigen-specific B cells by FACS. (B) Representative FACS panels for analysis of composition of CD45.1 and CD45.2 cells in CD19+, CD19+VLP+, or CD19+VLP+ GC B cell compartments. GC cells were identified as PNA+FAS+ cells. (C) Pie charts in top section of panel show relative proportions of CD45.2+ cells (solid regions of pie charts) in control chimeras (blue) and α v -CD19 chimeras (red) in indicated B cell compartments; each pie chart represents 1 mouse. Lower panel shows data from all mice in each group expressed as ratio of CD45.2/CD45.1 and geometric mean ± SD. Ratios of CD45.2/CD45.1 cells for VLP+ non-GC and GC B cells from WT/α v chimeras were compared by 2-tailed Student’s t test of log-transformed data. P value is shown. Data are from 1 representative experiment, with similar results seen in 3 independent experiments.

α v Integrins activate autophagy components and regulate TLR signaling in GC B cells. To determine whether α v directly affects GC B cell responses to stimulation, GC B cells from VLP-immunized control and α v -CD19 mice were purified and restimulated in vitro. Stimulation of purified GC B cells with either VLPs or the TLR9 agonist CpG DNA induced rapid activation of NF-κB (by 45 minutes), which was transient, declining to close to baseline levels by 120 minutes (Figure 4A). Stimulation of GC B cells also resulted in activation of IRF7, which occurred with slightly slower kinetics than NF-κB, remaining elevated 120 minutes after stimulation with VLPs (Figure 4A). Similar to our previous findings in MZ B cells (10), TLR stimulation of GC B cells triggered lipidation of the autophagy component LC3 (Figure 4B) and reorganization of LC3 from a distributed pattern throughout the cytosol to aggregates at the center of the cell (Figure 4, C and D). We have previously shown that these aggregates correspond to LAMP2+ lysosomes (10). Consistent with a role for LC3 in lysosomal trafficking, levels of the cargo receptor p62, which binds LC3 and is degraded after lysosomal fusion, dropped sharply in control GC B cells following TLR stimulation (Figure 4B). In α v -deficient GC B cells, NF-κB signaling was increased and prolonged in response to TLR or VLP stimulation, remaining highly elevated 2 hours after stimulation, while IRF7 activation was delayed (Figure 4A). α v -KO GC B cells also did not show increases in LC3 lipidation (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99597DS1) and reorganization (Figure 4C) or p62 degradation (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 1). Hence, we concluded that α v regulates TLR signaling in GC B cells and that this occurs through the autophagy-related mechanism.

Figure 4 α v Regulates TLR signaling in GC B cells through autophagy proteins. (A and B) GC B cells were sorted from spleens of α v -CD19 and control mice 14 days after immunization with VLP and restimulated in vitro with CpG DNA or VLP for the indicated times (minutes). Western blots show NF-κB p65 and IRF7 in nuclear fractions (A) or p62 and LC3b in whole-cell lysates (B). Also shown is staining of LSD1 or actin to confirm equivalent protein loading in nuclear fraction and whole-cell lysates, respectively. These were performed on the same blot, except in the case of LC3-II, for which actin staining was from aliquots of the same samples run on parallel gels contemporaneously. (C) Confocal images of sorted primary GC B cells (as in A and B) treated with CpG DNA, R848, or VLP for 2 hours and stained for LC3 and Hoescht. Scale bar: 2.9 µm. (D) Quantification of LC3 reorganization after stimulation with indicated TLR ligands. Data are based on analysis of at least 30 cells/condition. P values of less than 0.01 are shown (Pearson’s χ2 test). *P < 0.05. (E and F) FACS-sorted non-GC follicular B cells from spleens of VLP-immunized α v -CD19 and control mice analyzed as in A and B. (G) Expression of indicated genes measured by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (QRT-PCR) in RNA from FACS-sorted VLP-specific GC cells, isolated 5 or 14 days after immunization with 2 μg VLPs. Data from individual mice are shown, with mean ± SD. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (2-tailed Student’s t test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005. Data are all from 1 representative experiment of at least 3 independent experiments (2 experiments for p62 blots) in which similar results were seen.

Curiously, although non-GC follicular B cells from VLP-immunized mice also respond to stimulation with VLPs and TLR9 agonists, as evidenced by NF-κB activation, they did not show any detectable activation of IRF7 or increase in LC3 lipidation, LC3 reorganization, or degradation of p62 (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2). Indeed, non-GC follicular cells expressed much lower levels of LC3 and p62 than GC cells from the same mouse (Figure 4, B and F). Furthermore, we did not observe any significant difference between TLR responses in α v -KO and control non-GC follicular B cells. Based on these results, we conclude that the ability of α v to activate autophagy components following TLR signaling is a specialized property acquired by GC B cells and that this allows activation of IRF7 in response to TLR ligands, but also regulates the strength and duration of TLR signaling in these cells.

To determine how α v deletion and altered TLR signaling affect the activation and expansion of B cells in GCs, we examined expression of key genes involved in GC B cell function and differentiation. Expression of genes involved in SHM (Aicda or AID), plasma cell differentiation (Prdm1/BLIMP), and class switching to IgG2c (Tbx21/T-bet) were all increased in VLP+ GC cells from α v -CD19 mice compared with control cells, whereas genes involved in general GC differentiation (Myc and Bcl6) were either unchanged or downregulated (Figure 4G). Furthermore, these changes in gene expression were observed as early as day 5 after immunization and sustained at 14 days. Together, these data show that increased GC B cell expansion in α v -CD19 mice is associated with stronger responses to TLR stimulation and leads to qualitative differences in GC B cell phenotype.

Noncanonical autophagy regulates GC B cell response. To specifically address the role of noncanonical autophagy in GC response, we focused on Rubicon, a protein that has recently been described as required for LAP, a form of noncanonical autophagy, but that is not required for macroautophagy (19). We confirmed that Rubicon was also required for TLR-induced autophagy in B cells, as LC3 lipidation was impaired in MZ B cells from Rubicon-KO mice after stimulation with the TLR9 agonist CpG (Figure 5A). Furthermore, B cells from Rubicon-KO mice showed increased proliferation in response to TLR9 and TLR7 ligands (Figure 5, B and C) compared with control cells, which was similar to our previous findings with α v -deficient, Atg5-deficient, and LC3-deficient B1 and MZ B cells (10). This effect was not seen in follicular B cells, and loss of Rubicon did not enhance B cell responses to IgM stimulation (Figure 5D), demonstrating that, as with α v -deletion, the effects of noncanonical autophagy were specific to stimulation of activated B cell populations by TLR ligands.

Figure 5 Rubicon-mediated noncanonical autophagy regulates B cell TLR responses. (A) MZ B cells from Rubicon-KO and control mice were stimulated in vitro with CpG DNA for the indicated times (minutes). Western blots show LC3b and actin in whole-cell lysates. Histogram shows quantification of LC3-II normalized to actin for this blot. Similar results were seen in 3 independent experiments. (B–D) Proliferation of peritoneal B1 B cells (B), sorted spleen MZ B cells (C), and spleen follicular (FO) B cells (D) from Rubicon-KO and control mice after stimulation with TLR ligands (CpG DNA, R848, and imiquimod) or anti-IgM. Proliferation was measured by [3H]-thymidine incorporation and is expressed as mean ± SD for 3 independent cultures. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (2-tailed Student’s t test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Similar results were seen in 3 independent experiments. (E) Mixed BM chimeras between control C57BL/6.SJL congenic mice and Rubicon-KO mice (CD45.2) were generated and used to assess competitive recruitment to the GC compartment as described in Figure 3. Pie charts show relative proportions of CD45.2+ cells (solid regions) in indicated B cell compartments; each pie chart represents 1 mouse. Lower panel shows data from individual mice expressed as the ratio of CD45.2/CD45.1. Also shown are the geometric means ± SD. Ratios of CD45.2/CD45.1 cells for VLP+ non-GC and GC B cells were compared by 2-tailed Student’s t test of log-transformed data. P value is shown. Similar results were seen in 2 independent experiments.

To directly address the role of Rubicon in GC B cells,we used a competitive assay, as outlined in Figure 3. Mixed BM chimeras generated with a 1:1 ratio of Rubicon-KO and WT congenic cells were immunized with VLP, and proportions of KO cells in the VLP-reactive GC and non-GC subsets assessed by FACS. Rubicon-deficient B cells were significantly enriched in the VLP+ GC compartment (Figure 5E), indicating that loss of Rubicon provides a competitive advantage to GC B cells, as we have seen with α v -deficient cells. Together, these data support our hypothesis that α v regulates GC B cell responses through Rubicon-mediated noncanonical autophagy.

α v -CD19 mice produce higher IgG2c titers in response to TLR ligand adjuvants. We next analyzed the effects of changes in GC B cells on antibody production in α v -CD19 mice. Titers of serum anti-VLP IgG were increased by approximately 2-fold in α v -CD19 mice compared with controls (Figure 6A) following immunization with VLPs. Similar increases were seen in anti-VLP IgG2c in α v -CD19 mice, whereas anti-VLP IgG1 and IgM were not significantly different from in controls (Figure 6A). Anti-VLP IgG and IgG2c titers were increased in α v -CD19 mice at day 14 and day 21 after immunization, but dropped to levels similar to those in control mice as the primary antibody response waned at day 35 and beyond, indicating that α v -deletion affected the magnitude of the primary immune response, but not the duration (Figure 6B). Strong antibody responses to Qβ-VLPs have been shown to require TLR signaling in B cells and DCs, which is triggered by ssRNA contained within the VLP binding to TLR7. To confirm that increases in VLP antibody response in α v -CD19 mice were due to effects on TLR signaling, mice were immunized with Qβ-VLPs lacking ssRNA. Both α v -CD19 and control mice mounted antibody responses to these “empty” VLPs, but levels of anti-VLP IgG and IgG2c were significantly (5- to 10-fold) lower than in mice immunized with ssRNA-containing VLPs, whereas IgG1 titers were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3), as reported previously (18). Importantly, we saw no difference in antibody titers between α v -CD19 and control mice in response to TLR ligand–free VLPs, demonstrating that the differences in anti-VLP responses in α v -CD19 mice were dependent on TLR signaling.

Figure 6 Increased antibody production in α v -CD19 mice. (A–B) Serum anti-VLP antibody titers in control and α v -CD19 mice immunized with 2 μg VLPs containing ssRNA measured 14 days after immunization (A) or over a time course from preimmunization (pre) to 35 days (B). VLP-specific Abs were not detected (ND) in preimmunization bleeds. (C) Serum anti-NP IgM, IgG, IgG1, and Ig2c titers in control and α v -CD19 mice immunized with NP-CG (50 μg) combined with TLR7 ligand imiquimod-SE (10 μg). (D) Serum anti-NP IgG1 and IgG2c antibody titers in control and α v -CD19 mice immunized with NP-CG (50 μg) combined with LPS (5 μg). All data points represent individual mice with mean shown. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005. Samples below the level of detection are indicated as not detected. Similar results were seen in 3 independent experiments.

To determine whether the increases in IgG2c titers in α v -CD19 mice could be explained solely by increased responses to TLR7 signaling, we substituted VLPs for a vaccine-grade formulation of the TLR7 agonist imiquimod (imiquimod-SE), combined with a model protein antigen, nitro-phenol-haptenated chicken γ-globulin (NP-CG). Similarly to our findings with VLP immunization, α v -CD19 mice immunized with NP-CG/imiquimod-SE produced higher serum titers of anti-NP IgG2c than control mice (Figure 6C). In addition, α v -CD19 mice also produced higher levels of anti-NP IgM and IgG1 than control mice, although these increases were less pronounced than for IgG2c. In our previous study, we showed that α v -CD19 mice produced normal levels of IgG1 and IgG2c in response to NP-CG in the presence of an alternative, TLR-independent adjuvant, alum, but IgG2c levels were elevated when the TLR4 ligand LPS was used as an adjuvant (ref. 10 and Figure 6D). Together, these data show that the α v -CD19 mice mount stronger primary IgG2c antibody responses to antigens associated with either endosomal (TLR7) or cell-surface (TLR4) TLRs, supporting our hypothesis that changes in GC B cell function and increased antibody responses in α v -CD19 mice are due to loss of regulation of TLR signaling.

α v Regulates long-lived antibody responses to TLR ligand adjuvants. A hallmark of GC reactions is the generation of long-lived plasma cells and memory cells that provide long-term immunity and rapid antibody responses to previously encountered pathogens. To determine whether α v integrins affected either of these aspects of the immune response, VLP-immunized mice were rechallenged with low doses of VLPs. To focus on reactivation of B cells by antigen alone and avoid complications from any increased TLR signaling in α v -deficient memory or plasma B cells, we used “empty” VLPs, lacking ssRNA, for secondary challenge. α v -CD19 mice produced higher titers of anti-VLP IgG than controls 7 days after rechallenge (Figure 7A). As we had observed for primary responses, this increase in IgG was predominantly associated with increases in IgG2c (Figure 7A), while anti-VLP IgG1 levels were similar in the 2 strains (not shown). Memory B cells reside in the spleen and other lymphoid organs and expand in response to reexposure to antigen to generate plasma cells or reenter GC reactions. VLP-specific memory B cells, identified on the basis of VLP, CD38, and IgD staining, were present at a higher frequency in the spleens of rechallenged α v -CD19 mice than in controls (Figure 7B). Long-lived plasma cells in the BM constitutively produce large amounts of antibody. Consistent with the higher levels of serum anti-VLP antibody, we observed greater numbers of VLP-specific IgG2c antibody–producing cells in the BM of rechallenged α v -CD19 mice than in equivalent control mice (Figure 7C). To confirm that these increased memory responses in α v -CD19 mice required TLR signaling, we again made use of the model antigen NP-CG, with either TLR ligand (imiquimod-SE and LPS) or TLR-independent (alum) adjuvants. α v -CD19 mice immunized with NP-CG in the presence of TLR ligand adjuvants and rechallenged with NP-CG alone had higher numbers of BM anti-NP antibody-producing cells and higher serum titers of anti-NP IgG antibody (Figure 7, D and E). In contrast, memory responses in α v -CD19 mice immunized with NP-CG in alum adjuvant were no different from those in controls (Figure 7E). Hence, loss of α v -mediated regulation of TLR signaling affects the generation of memory and plasma cells, consistent with the expansion of GC B cells and increased expression of genes associated with plasma cell differentiation in α v -CD19 mice.

Figure 7 Loss of α v affects long-lived antibody responses. (A) Serum anti-VLP IgG and IgG2c titers in control and α v -CD19 mice immunized with 2 μg VLPs containing ssRNA that were boosted with empty VLP at day 68 and harvested after a further 7 days. (B) Frequency of VLP-specific CD38+IgDlo B cells in control and α v -CD19 mice at day 7 after boost as in A. (C and D) Antigen-specific plasma cells enumerated by ELISpot assay on BM cells from control or α v -CD19 mice harvested after immunization and rechallenged with either (C) VLPs (2 μg) or (D) NP-CG with imiquimod-SE. (E) Serum anti-NP IgG, IgG1, and IgG2c titers in control and α v -CD19 mice immunized initially with NP-CG with either LPS or alum and boosted at day 42 with NP-CG (25 μg) alone. All data points represent individual mice with mean shown. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.005. Similar results were seen in 3 independent experiments.

Deletion of α v promotes SHM and high-affinity antibody responses. A second critical function of GC reactions is to provide antibody diversity and select high-affinity antibodies through successive rounds of immunoglobulin mutation and selection. The affinity of polyclonal serum antibodies to the hapten NP can be assessed by ELISA using NP 30 - and NP 4 -conjugated BSA to measure total and high-affinity Igs, respectively. The ratio of serum IgG2c measured using NP 4 versus NP 30 (i.e., the ratio of high- to low-affinity antibody) was significantly higher in NP-CG/imiquimod-SE–immunized α v -CD19 mice than in littermate controls (Figure 8A). Similar increases in Ig affinity were seen in mice immunized with NP-CG combined with a different TLR adjuvant, LPS, but not in mice immunized with NP-CG in alum (Figure 8B). Notably, increased affinity was only seen for the IgG2c isotype and not for IgG1, consistent with the ability of TLR signaling to promote both affinity maturation and IgG2c class switching and the role of AID in both processes. The increased high-affinity antibodies, expansion of GC B cells, and expression of higher levels of AID (Aicd gene) in α v -CD19 mice suggested that α v -KO GC cells undergo increased SHM compared with controls. To test this hypothesis, VLP+ GC cells were sorted from α v -CD19 and control mice 14 days after immunization, and BCR heavy and light chains from individual cells were sequenced (20). V H and V L sequences were generated from between 49 to 87 single cells and matched to reference genomic sequences; the number and position of mutations were then determined. α v -CD19 mice showed a significant increase in mutations in IgG H compared with littermate control mice (Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 8 Deletion of α v promotes SHM and affinity maturation of antibodies. (A and B) Affinity maturation of antibodies measured as ratio of anti-NP4/anti-NP30 titers in serum of NP-CG–immunized mice rechallenged with NP-CG at day 42 and bled after a further 7 days. Mice were initially immunized with NP-CG and imiquimod-SE (A) or NP-CG in LPS or alum (B). Data points represent individual mice with mean shown. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test). *P < 0.05. Similar results were seen in 3 independent experiments. (C and D) Point mutations in the IgG heavy chain (V H ) (C) or light chain (V L ) (D) of individual spleen VLP+ GC B cells 14 days after immunization with 2 μg VLPs. Each dot indicates a single cell, and line indicates the mean. Mutations were identified by comparing with germline sequences. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test).

Deletion of α v enhances antibody response to influenza virus. Effective vaccination against many viruses relies on the generation of long-lived high-affinity neutralizing antibodies. To examine the effects of increased GC responses in α v -CD19 mice on antibody response to viruses, mice were immunized with inactivated influenza A/PR/8/34 virus (PR/8). α v -CD19 mice produced up to 3-fold greater titers of anti-PR/8 IgG antibodies than littermate control mice (Figure 9A). Antibody titers remained elevated over control mice at 56 days after immunization, and after a second immunization, titers were further increased in α v -CD19 mice compared with controls (Figure 9B). Furthermore, as seen in our VLP and TLR ligand adjuvant immunization studies, α v -CD19 mice generated higher numbers of BM anti-PR/8 antibody–producing plasma cells than controls (Figure 9C), indicating that deletion of α v promotes increased long-lived antibody responses against influenza virus.

Figure 9 Deletion of α v enhances antibody response to influenza virus. (A and B) Serum anti-PR/8 IgG titers in control and α v -CD19 mice immunized with 10 μg of inactivated H1N1 PR/8 (A) and (B) boosted at day 57 with 5 μg inactivated PR/8. (C) PR/8-specific plasma cells enumerated by ELISpot in BM cells from control (Con) and α v -CD19 mice harvested at day 7 after boost. (D) HAI activity in sera from control and α v -CD19 mice at day 21 after PR/8 immunization. (E and F) Serum antibody titers against HA from H1N1 PR/8 (E) or H1N1 Cal/09 (F) in control and α v -CD19 mice at day 7 after boost with inactivated PR/8. (G) Anti-Cal/09 HA titer normalized to anti-PR/8 HA titer. (H and I) Serum antibody titers against HA from PR/8 (H) or Cal/09 (I) in control and α v -CD19 at day 51 after immunization with inactivated PR/8 (10 μg) in imiquimod-SE (10 μg). (J) Anti-Cal/09 HA titer normalized to anti-PR/8 HA titer for mice immunized with PR/8 in imiquimod-SE. (K) Survival of control and α v -CD19 mice following intranasal infection with PR/8 (n ≥ 5 mice/group). (L) Anti-PR8 HA titers from surviving mice at day 7 after infection. All data points represent individual mice with mean shown. P values of less than 0.05 are shown (Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon test for antibody titers or Mantel-Cox test for survival curves).*P < 0.05; **P < 0.005. Samples below the level of detection are indicated as not detected. For all data, similar results were seen in at least 3 independent experiments.

A major target of antibody responses to influenza virus is the viral HA. To determine whether the increased antibodies produced in α v -CD19 mice were functional and effective against influenza, serum from mice at day 21 after immunization was tested for hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) activity. Serum from α v -CD19 mice had 4-fold higher HAI than serum from littermate control mice (Figure 9D). This correlated with increased titers of IgG antibodies against PR/8 in α v -CD19 mice, and as we had seen for VLPs and TLR ligand–associated antigens, this increase in anti-HA IgG was predominantly due to increases in IgG2c antibody (Figure 9E). HA is a major source of antigenic variation in influenza, and accumulation of mutations in antibodies during GC reactions has been shown to broaden their reactivity to different influenza HA epitopes (21). To assess whether increased GC responses in α v -CD19 mice were capable of generating antibodies of broader reactivity, we measured the binding of serum from PR/8-immunized mice to HA from the 2009 pandemic H1N1 strain, influenza A California/04/2009 (Cal/09). Serum from all α v -CD19 mice tested recognized Cal/09 HA, whereas this was only seen for 1 control mouse (of 3) (Figure 9F). This increase in Cal/09 HA binding remained after normalization to PR/8-HA binding for each sample (Figure 9G), suggesting that Cal/09-HA binding could not simply be explained by a higher level of anti-HA antibodies in α v -CD19 mice. However, to overcome any confounding effects from the lower levels of antibody response in controls, mice were immunized with inactivated PR/8 in combination with a TLR ligand adjuvant, imiquimod-SE. Addition of imiquimod induced more uniform and robust anti-HA responses in control mice (Figure 9H). Furthermore, consistent with studies showing that TLR ligand adjuvants can increase the breadth of anti-HA reactivity during influenza vaccination (22–24), control mice consistently produced Cal/09-HA crossreactive antibody (Figure 9I). However, even in the presence of this strong adjuvant, α v -CD19 mice produced higher levels of anti-PR/8 and anti-Cal/09 HA antibodies (Figure 9, H and I) and an increase in the ratio of Cal/09 to PR/8 HA binding (Figure 9J), as seen with immunization without adjuvant. Hence, together, these data demonstrate that deletion of α v from B cells causes increased functional antibody responses to immunization with inactivated virus and, moreover, that this response is of greater breadth than in control mice.