Expansion of hedgehog disrupts mesenchymal identity and induces emphysema phenotype

Asymmetric Hh activation in the adult lung mesenchyme. We first determined whether there is evidence for asymmetry of Hh activation within the adult lung, which is functionally and anatomically divided into the proximal conducting airway and the distal alveoli. We previously reported that Sonic hedgehog (Shh) ligand expression persists in the adult lung epithelium and activates the underlying mesenchyme (29). Here, we showed that Shh is highly expressed in airway proximal (SCGB1A1+) epithelium, with some expression in distal alveolar (SFTPC+) epithelium, by a combination of in situ hybridization and immunofluorescence staining (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99435DS1). Consistently, when we examined transcriptional effectors of Hh activation, we found that Gli1, a transcriptional readout of highly active Hh signaling (30), was preferentially expressed in the mesenchyme surrounding the proximal conducting airway of the adult lung, but largely absent from the distal alveoli (Figure 1A). In contrast, Gli2, a mediator of Shh activity whose expression does not depend on Hh activation (31), was expressed both around the proximal airway and in the distal alveoli of the adult lung (Figure 1A). Colocalization with Pdgfra demonstrated that Gli2 was widely expressed in the distal alveolar mesenchymal fibroblasts that lack Gli1 expression (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Proximal-distal asymmetry of Hh activation in the adult lung mesenchyme. (A) Gli1LacZ/+ reporter demonstrates Gli1 expression largely confined to the proximal airway, whereas Gli2LacZ/+ reporter demonstrates Gli2 expression both in the proximal airway and the distal alveoli. (B) Generation of double reporters (Gli1LacZ/+:PdgfraGFP/+ and Gli2LacZ/+:PdgfraGFP/+) demonstrates that GLI1+ cells constitute a significant portion of the PDGFRα+ proximal airway mesenchymal fibroblasts, but do not contribute to the distal mesenchymal fibroblast population. In contrast, GLI2+ cells contribute to both the proximal and distal mesenchyme (arrows, overlap expression). (C) Generation of Gli2creERT2-tdT/+:R26RYFP/+:Ptch1LacZ/+ followed by lineage labeling of GLI2+ cells shows that Gli2 and Ptch1 expression largely overlaps in both the proximal and distal mesenchyme. (D) Left and center: utilizing fluorescent reporters of Gli1 and Gli2 (Gli1EGFP and Gli2creERT2-tdT/+), we confirmed that GLI1+ and GLI2+ cells contribute to a large proportion of the PDGFRα+ mesenchyme in the lung. Right: crossing the 2 reporters generates a dual color Gli1:Gli2 reporter (Gli1EGFP:Gli2creERT2-tdT/+), which shows that almost all of the GLI1+ cells coexpress GLI2 and that the GLI2 domain can be divided into proximal GLI1+ and distal GLI1– subpopulations. (E) qPCR analysis demonstrates significant enrichment of Hh target genes Gli1, Ptch1, and Ptch2 in the sorted proximal mesenchyme (GLI1+GLI2+) relative to distal (GLI1–GLI2+). Statistical analysis was done using 1-tailed paired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. (F) Schematic representing a broad GLI2+ mesenchyme in the adult lung segregated by asymmetric activation of Hh along the proximal-distal axis. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with n = 3 per group. Results were replicated (n ≥ 2 experiments).

To better isolate and study GLI2+ cells, we generated a Gli2creERT2-tdT mouse allele that allows us to isolate GLI2+ cells by endogenous tdTomato reporter expression and activate Cre-inducible alleles within GLI2+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Lineage analysis demonstrated that GLI2 only marks mesenchymal cells (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1D). The expression of Ptch1, the receptor for SHH ligand, significantly overlapped with the expression of Gli2 in both the proximal airway and distal alveoli (Figure 1C), which suggests a broad domain of GLI2+ mesenchyme that is receptive to Hh signaling in both the proximal and distal compartments of the adult lung. Of note, the expression of Ptch1 is also transcriptionally activated by the presence of Hh activation (32) and X-gal staining of the Ptch1LacZ/+ reporter showed much higher intensity in the proximal compared with the distal mesenchyme (Supplemental Figure 1E), suggesting asymmetric activation of Hh within the broad GLI2+ mesenchymal domain.

To determine the degree of overlap between the GLI1+ and GLI2+ mesenchymal populations, we generated a Gli1:Gli2 dual-color reporter (Gli2creERT2-tdT:Gli1EGFP). Flow cytometry analysis of Gli2creERT2-tdT:Gli1EGFP lungs digested into single-cell suspension showed that the proximal GLI1+ mesenchyme constituted a subset entirely within a broader GLI2+ mesenchymal population in the adult lung (Figure 1D). Utilizing the Gli1:Gli2 double reporter, we were able to separate and collect the proximal (GLI1+GLI2+) from the distal (GLI1–GLI2+) mesenchyme for RNA collection and downstream analysis. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) showed that the proximal mesenchyme was enriched in the expression of Hh target genes Gli1, Ptch1, and Ptch2 relative to the distal mesenchyme (Figure 1E). These data demonstrated a field of Hh-competent GLI2+ mesenchyme present in the adult lung, characterized by asymmetric Hh activation along the proximal-distal (Hhhi-Hhlo) axis (Figure 1F).

Asymmetric Hh activation promotes anatomical segregation of mesenchymal transcriptomes. To determine whether Hh activation segregates mesenchymal identity within the GLI2+ mesenchyme, we performed single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq) on sorted GLI2+ mesenchymal cells from the adult lung. We captured approximately 4,600 cells with a median of 2,246 genes detected per cell utilizing a droplet-based barcoding approach to capture single cells for transcript profiling (33). After filtering for sequencing quality and read depth (Supplemental Figure 2A and Methods), unsupervised graph-based clustering produced 4 distinct clusters (Figure 2A), with clusters 1 and 2 accounting for 27% and 66% of the cells, respectively, while clusters 3 and 4 combined to make up 7% of the total population. Differential expression analysis produced a list of signature genes for each subset (Supplemental Table 1). Immunofluorescence staining of cluster-specific signature genes confirmed that a small fraction of GLI2+ cells contributed to mesothelial (cluster 3) and airway smooth muscle cells (cluster 4) (Supplemental Figure 2B). Clusters 1 and 2 were associated with each other, based on common expression of fibroblast markers, such as Col1a1, Pdgfra, and Tcf21 (Supplemental Figure 2C), but they were segregated by markers that were anatomically distinct. Validation of cluster 1 markers demonstrated that they are predominantly expressed in the proximal fibroblasts surrounding the airway, whereas cluster 2 markers were expressed in the fibroblasts in the distal alveoli (Supplemental Figure 2D). While both the proximal and distal mesenchymal fibroblasts have been shown to participate in matrix production and paracrine signaling with surrounding cells, Gene Ontology (GO) analysis of cluster 1 and 2 signature genes showed that cluster 1 (proximal) was enriched in extracellular matrix genes (fold enrichment: 5.33, P = 6.8 × 10–6), while cluster 2 (distal) was enriched in cell-to-cell signaling genes (fold enrichment: 3.25, P = 4.4 × 10–4, Figure 2B). To confirm that the proximally located cluster 1 was enriched for Hh-activated, mesenchyme-expressing Gli1, we performed flow cytometry analysis of signature genes expressed on the cell surface chosen from clusters 1 and 2 in Gli1:Gli2 (Gli2creERT2-tdt:Gli1EGFP) dual-color reporter mouse lungs. Flow cytometry analysis demonstrated that cluster 1 markers Ly6a and Ly6c1 were enriched in the GLI1+ fraction of the GLI2+ mesenchyme (Figure 2C). Conversely, the cluster 2 marker Itga8 was enriched in the GLI1 fraction of the GLI2+ mesenchyme (Figure 2C). This suggests that the GLI2+ population is segregated into distinct mesenchymal subtypes along the proximal-distal axis of the lung characterized by asymmetric Hh activation.

Figure 2 Single-cell analysis of GLI2+ mesenchyme in the adult lung. (A) Unbiased clustering of transcriptomes of individual GLI2+ cells from the adult lung. Each cell is represented as a single dot that is colored by the clustering algorithm and plotted on the tSNE graph. Four distinct clusters emerge from a graph-based clustering algorithm with the majority of the cells in cluster 1 (C1) and cluster 2 (C2). (B) The top expressed genes in cluster 1 are enriched for the GO term extracellular matrix, while the cluster 2 gene signature is enriched for the GO term cell-to-cell signaling. Size of the dot plot represents proportion of cells within the cluster expressing the gene, and color denotes the level of expression (Exp.). Prox, proximal; Dist, distal. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of the Gli1:Gli2 reporter (Gli1EGFP:Gli2creERT2-tdT/+) shows that the cluster 1 markers LY6A and LY6C1 detect cells that are predominantly in the Hhhi (GFP+, GLI1+GLI2+) fraction of the GLI2+ mesenchyme, whereas the cluster 2 marker ITGA8 detects cells predominantly in the Hhlo (GFP–, GLI1–GLI2+) fraction. (D) Schematic of the experimental flow to isolate GLI2+ cells where the Hh-activation domain is expanded to the distal alveoli for bulk RNA-seq, with n = 4 per group. Tam, tamoxifen. (E) The mean difference plot displays the log-fold differences (y axis) versus the mean counts for all genes in the bulk RNA-seq experiment, with each dot representing a gene detected in the GLI2+ mesenchyme. The majority of the proximal genes are upregulated in the Hh-expanded Gli2+ mesenchyme, while the majority of the distal genes are downregulated. Results were replicated (n ≥ 2 experiments).

Next, we tested to see whether Hh is a determinant of proximal identity where it is preferentially activated, rather than just a marker. We overexpressed a constitutively active form of the Hh effector, Smo (SmoM2) (34), throughout the entire GLI2+ mesenchyme, expanding Hh activation into the distal mesenchyme (Figure 2D). To determine whether expansion of Hh activation promotes proximal versus distal identity, we performed bulk RNA-seq of the sorted GLI2+ mesenchyme and performed gene set enrichment analysis of the genes upregulated and downregulated by Hh expansion with the proximal and distal mesenchymal fibroblast gene signature sets (top 100 genes) identified by scRNA-seq. The proximal signature genes were significantly enriched among genes upregulated in the Hh-expanded samples versus control (Camera, P < 0.0001, FDR < 0.0001; Figure 2E, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Table 2). Conversely, distal signature genes were significantly enriched among genes downregulated in the Hh-expanded samples (Camera, P < 0.0001, FDR < 0.0001; Figure 2E, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Table 3). qPCR analysis of the ITGA8+GLI2+ distal mesenchyme confirmed upregulation of proximal genes within the distal domain in Hh-expanded mutants versus controls (Supplemental Figure 3B). These data showed that Hh functions as a selector gene (35) within a field of Hh-competent mesenchyme in the adult lung, maintaining diversification by asymmetrically promoting proximal while suppressing distal mesenchymal identity in a spatially restricted manner.

Distal expansion of Hh activation induces emphysema. As recent GWAS have repeatedly implicated modifiers of Hh signaling in COPD/emphysema susceptibility and severity (5, 6, 10), we examined the transcriptome profiles of COPD/emphysema patients in the largest study to date that correlated gene expression within epithelial brushings with clinical disease severity (36). As the study only sampled the epithelium, we examined the expression of Hh ligands SHH, IHH, and DHH, which are expressed in the lung epithelium. Using a regression model that adjusts for sex, smoking status, age, and pack-years, we found that SHH expression in the epithelium significantly correlated with disease severity as measured by FEV1 (Supplemental Figure 4A , P = 3.09 × 10-8), the primary measure of lung function used to stratify COPD/emphysema (lower FEV1 = more severe disease). The expression levels of IHH and DHH, occurring in much lower abundance compared with those of SHH, were not significantly associated with lung function (Supplemental Figure 4A). Our transcript analysis of sorted epithelium in mouse and human showed that SHH was the predominant Hh ligand expressed in the lung (Supplemental Figure 4B), and that this expression was elevated with increasing severity of COPD/emphysema. Next, we examined Shh expression in a well-established murine model of emphysema utilizing cigarette exposure. Histological analysis of lungs exposed to 6 months of cigarette smoke demonstrated expansion of Shh expression in situ in the distal alveoli compared with room air controls (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Increased expression of SHH in human COPD/emphysema and expansion of Shh expression in murine models of COPD/emphysema suggest that Hh overactivation can induce emphysema, so we investigated the effect of ectopic activation of Hh on the distal airspace morphology of the Hh-expanded and control animals. Inducible expansion of Hh activation within the GLI2+ mesenchyme induced over 20% enlargement of airspace compared with controls, as characterized by increase in mean linear intercept (MLI) (chord) length and alveolar size along with reduced density of alveoli in the distal lung, which are hallmarks of emphysema (Figure 3A). Furthermore, the mutants also displayed a more simplified alveolar structure in which secondary crests were absent from the enlarged alveoli that are characteristics of emphysema as well as alveolar developmental delay syndromes, such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia (37) (Supplemental Figure 5A). In addition to histological analysis of the airspace morphology, we also developed a radiographic method to quantify the degree of emphysema based on x-ray attenuation on computed tomography (CT) in explanted whole lungs. Human emphysematous lungs demonstrate increases in percentage of low attenuation areas (%LAA) in CT due to destruction of alveolar structures, resulting in large areas of air that appear as black space on CT (38). Similarly, we performed μCT of murine lungs of both control and Hh-expanded mutants, followed by 3D volume rendering to quantify the percentage of low attenuation volume (LAV) as a ratio of the total lung volume (TLV). Hh-expanded mutant lungs demonstrated a significantly elevated LAV/TLV ratio compared with controls (Figure 3B), consistent with the histological findings of airspace enlargement.

Figure 3 Expansion of Hh activation into the distal mesenchyme induces emphysematous changes. (A) Expansion of Hh activation (Gli2creERT2-tdT/+:R26RYFP/SmoM2) into the distal alveoli–induced emphysematous changes in the alveolar airspace characterized by increase in mean chord length, enlarged alveolus size, and reduced density of alveoli in the distal compartment. (B) μCT of murine lungs demonstrates increased percentage of LAV as a ratio of the TLV in Hh-expanded mutants. Dark dots indicate airspace. (C) Leukocyte counts in BALF show that macrophage is the major composition of leukocytes and there is no significant difference in the number of leukocytes and macrophages of the BALF from both control and Hh-expanded mutants. (D) Distal mesenchyme–specific activation of Hh utilizing the PdgfracreERT2 allele phenocopied the Hh-expanded mutant (Gli2creERT2-tdT/+:R26RYFP/SmoM2). (E) Proximal mesenchyme-specific activation of Hh utilizing the Gli1creERT2 allele does not induce significant changes in the distal airspace morphology compared with controls. V, blood vessel. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with n ≥ 4 per group. Statistical analysis was done using the 1-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. Scale bars: 100 μm (A, D, and E); 1 mm (B). Results were replicated (n ≥ 2 experiments).

To determine whether this phenotype is due to Hh activation in the proximal or distal mesenchyme, we utilized a transgenic PdgfracreERT2 allele in which lineage labeling only occurs in the distal mesenchyme at our operating tamoxifen dose while sparing the proximal mesenchyme (Supplemental Figure 5B). Activation of the SmoM2 allele (PdgfracreERT2:R26RYFP/SmoM2) within the distal mesenchyme phenocopied the airspace morphology changes seen in the Hh-expanded mutant using the Gli2 allele, resulting in enlarged alveoli with reduced alveolar density (Figure 3D). In fact, the airspace enlargement phenotype seen with Hh expansion using the PdgfracreERT2 driver was more severe compared with that using the Gli2creERT2-tdT driver, which was likely due to the difference in expression levels of the genes driving creERT2 expression. In contrast, we could induce Hh activation only within the proximal mesenchyme while sparing the distal mesenchyme using the Gli1creERT2 driver (Supplemental Figure 5B), and Gli1SmoGOF (Gli1creERT2:R26RYFP/SmoM2) mutants did not display significant distal airspace morphological changes compared with controls (Figure 3E). This showed that domain-specific activation of Hh in the distal mesenchyme induces airspace enlargement similar to that seen in emphysema, a lung disease linked to Hh signaling in multiple large-cohort GWAS.

Hh expansion disrupts the distal alveolar niche. While the prevailing notion of emphysema ascribes the loss of alveoli to excessive inflammation most commonly due to tobacco exposure (1), we did not observe evidence of increased inflammatory cells in the lungs of the Hh-expanded mutants when we examined the leukocytes present in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) as well as the composition of immune cells in the digested lungs by flow cytometry (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6A). We also did not observe an increase in the number of apoptotic cells, as indicated by cleaved caspase-3 staining in the lungs of controls and mutants (Supplemental Figure 6B). However, we did notice the loss of SFTPC+ type 2 pneumocytes, a putative resident stem cell in the distal alveoli (39), from the distal alveolar region of Hh-expanded mutants (Figure 4A). Distal expansion of Hh disrupted normal alveolar stem cell renewal, as Hh-expanded (Gli2SmoGOF) mutants demonstrated significantly reduced fractions of SFTPC+ alveolar stem cells that incorporated BrdU compared with controls during normal homeostasis as well as injury with bleomycin (Figure 4, B–D). These data showed that Hh activation in the distal mesenchyme could attenuate alveolar stem cell renewal in a non–cell autonomous manner, possibly altering mesenchymal feedback to the stem cells.

Figure 4 Hh activation in distal mesenchyme reduces proliferation of alveolar stem cells. (A) Expansion of Hh into the distal mesenchyme reduced the number of SFTPC+ stem cells in the alveoli. (B–D) Expansion of Hh activation into the distal mesenchyme reduced BrdU incorporation into SFTPC+ alveolar stem cells during normal homeostasis (B) as well as after bleomycin-induced injury (C). Arrows indicate overlapping staining of SFTPC and BrdU. Statistical analysis of the percentage of BrdU-incorporated SFTPC+ cells (D). (E) tSNE plot demonstrates that Hgf is enriched in cluster 2 (bottom cluster), which marks the distal mesenchyme. In situ confirms expression of Hgf in the distal mesenchyme. (F) SFTPC+ alveolar stem cells express the HGF receptor, MET. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with n ≥ 4 per group. Statistical analysis was done using 1-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. Scale bars: 100 μm. Results were replicated (n ≥ 2 experiments).

Among the genes identified in the distal mesenchymal fibroblast signature that was enriched in cell-to-cell signaling was hepatocyte growth factor (Hgf), a mesenchymal-derived mitogen implicated in stem cell renewal (19). We confirmed that Hgf was expressed in distal alveolar mesenchyme in situ (Figure 4E), and deficiency of HGF in the lung has been linked to emphysema (40, 41). Immunofluorescence staining of the lung showed that the HGF receptor Met was expressed almost exclusively in the SFTPC+ distal alveolar stem cells that were adjacent to Gli2+ distal mesenchyme in vivo (Figure 4F), suggesting that Hh activation in the distal alveolar mesenchyme might regulate HGF activation of MET in the alveolar stem cells.

To determine the effect of Hh activation on the distal alveolar niche in vitro, we first generated a transgenic animal (UbccreERT2:R26RSmoM2/+) in which constitutively active SmoM2 could be induced in isolated lung mesenchymal cells in vitro utilizing a creERT2 allele driven by a ubiquitously expressing promoter (42). Addition of 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4OHT) to the Hh-inducible lung mesenchymal fibroblasts activated Gli1 expression, while Hgf expression was downregulated (Figure 5A). We then cocultured the Hh-inducible mesenchyme with isolated SFTPC+ distal alveolar stem cells, and mesenchymal Hh activation with 4OHT resulted in significantly reduced distal alveolar organoid growth compared with vehicles, which was rescued with escalating doses of recombinant HGF (Figure 5B). HGF interaction with the MET receptor induces MET autophosphorylation to activate the tyrosine kinase activity of the receptor (43). To determine whether Hh expansion in the distal alveolar mesenchyme affected MET activation in vivo, we quantified MET phosphorylation in the Hh-expanded lungs and showed that ectopic Hh activation in the alveolar mesenchyme reduced the ratio of phosphorylated MET to total MET (Figure 5C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

Figure 5 Hh activation disrupts the alveolar niche through suppression of mesenchymal feedback to stem/progenitor cells. (A) Isolation of lung mesenchymal fibroblasts from UbccreERT2/+:R26RSmoM2/+ animals followed by induction of 4OHT-activated Gli1 expression while Hgf expression was concurrently downregulated. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with n = 3 per group. (B) SFTPC+ distal alveolar stem/progenitor cells were cocultured with Hh-inducible (UbccreERT2/+:R26RSmoM2/+) mesenchyme. 4OHT induction significantly reduced the formation of alveolar organoids, which was partially rescued with the addition of recombinant HGF. Colony-forming efficiency was defined as follows: (no. of colonies/no. added progenitors) × 100. Data are represented as mean ± SD, with n = 3 per group. (C) Western blotting analysis of phosphorylated MET (p-MET), MET, and GAPDH in whole-lung lysate from Hh-expanded and control mice. Relative protein level of p-MET was calculated by p-MET/MET. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with n ≥ 3 per group. (D) Inducible deletion of the HGF receptor, MET, from SFTPC+ alveolar stem/progenitor- induced airspace enlargement in the distal compartment of the lung. Data are represented as mean ± SEM, with n = 5 per group. Scale bars: 200 μm (B); 100 μm (D). Each dot represents individual biological replicate. Statistical analysis was done using 1-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, and D) and 1-way ANOVA with Fisher’s LSD test (B). *P < 0.05. Results were replicated (n ≥ 2 experiments).

Deletion of Met during lung development and maturation has previously been shown to disrupt normal alveolarization (44). To determine whether the HGF-MET axis plays a role in maintaining the distal alveolar airspace during adult homeostasis in vivo, we inducibly deleted Met from the SFTPC+ alveolar stem cells by generating a SFTPCcreERT2:Metfl/fl (SFTPCMetCKO) mutant. Tamoxifen induction of the adult SFTPCMetCKO mutant resulted in an enlargement of alveolar airspace and loss of alveolar density (Figure 5D) similar to that previously seen in the Hh-expanded mutants utilizing both the Gli2 and Pdgfrα creERT2 alleles. These results showed that expansion of Hh activation disrupts distal mesenchymal feedback to the alveolar stem cells via HGF-MET signaling that maintains normal alveolar homeostasis and contributes to emphysematous changes in the distal lung.

In addition to HGF, Wnt ligands are enriched in the alveolar mesenchyme, which provides mitogenic cues to Wnt-receptive alveolar stem cells (45, 46). Here, we showed that activation of the Hh-inducible mesenchymal fibroblasts in vitro suppressed the expression of Wnt1, Wnt2, Wnt3a, and Wnt7b (Supplemental Figure 7A) and that the addition of the Wnt agonist Chiron (CHIR) also partially rescued the defect in SFTPC+ distal alveolar stem cell proliferation resulting from Hh activation in the mesenchyme (Supplemental Figure 7B). This suggests that Hh activation could suppress a broad program of mitogenic feedback to the epithelial stem cell compartment in the distal alveoli.

Hedgehog asymmetry and mesenchymal segregation is conserved in the human lung. To determine whether the human lung mesenchyme exhibits segregation similar to that of transcriptomes based on anatomical location, we performed scRNA-seq on the human lung mesenchyme. We isolated lung specimens from both the proximal portion enriched in airways and the distal portion enriched in alveoli separately. The lung fragments were then digested and FACS sorted for mesenchymal cells based on negative expression of epithelial, hematopoietic, and endothelial markers (EPCAM–CD45–CD11b–CD31–). Library preparation was performed separately for the proximal- and distal-derived mesenchymal cells so that each subset had distinctive barcodes to determine anatomical origin (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8A), and approximately 10,000 cells were captured from each specimen (Supplemental Figure 8B); these cells were then merged for analysis. Unsupervised clustering with hierarchical analysis of gene expression of the merged data sets revealed 3 distinct subsets of mesenchyme based on transcriptome identity (Figure 6, B and C), with clusters 1 and 2 demonstrating distinct segregation and enrichment of cells from the proximal- and distal-derived fragments, respectively (Figure 6A). Immunofluorescence staining confirmed localization of cluster signature genes to the proximal airway or distal alveoli (Supplemental Figure 8C). Cluster 3 shared some gene expression patterns with both proximal and distal subsets with a smaller number of unique genes, and we labeled this cluster intermediate (Figure 6, B and C). Applying the same pipeline to identify subset-specific signature genes (Supplemental Table 4), we found that the proximal and distal human lung mesenchymal subsets demonstrated significant overlap of homologous genes with their murine counterparts (human and murine proximal, odds ratio, 8.2, P = 2.4 × 10–12; human and murine distal, odds ratio, 11.8, P = 2.2 × 10–14; Figure 6, D and E), while the human intermediate subset did not resemble either murine subset (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). Similarly to what was seen in the mouse lung, GO analysis of the human lung mesenchymal signature genes also found enrichment in extracellular matrix (fold enrichment: 6.24, P = 1.2 × 10–19) and cell communication (fold enrichment: 1.6, P = 7.6 × 10–9) genes in the proximal and distal subsets, respectively, suggesting a segregation of mesenchymal function based on anatomical location that is conserved across species (Figure 6F). The intermediate mesenchymal subset, which we believe was novel compared with the murine mesenchymal subsets, was enriched for genes involved in cholesterol metabolism (fold enrichment: 14.9, P = 1.7 × 10–4; Supplemental Figure 8E), which suggests that its members might function as putative lipofibroblasts that promote surfactant biosynthesis in the alveolar epithelium (47). Furthermore, we were able to separate the proximal and distal mesenchyme by FACS sorting with antibodies against cell-surface markers (THY1 and ITGA8, markers of proximal and distal mesenchymal identity, respectively, in both mouse and human lungs) enriched in each subset (Supplemental Figure 8F). qPCR analysis of the sorted mesenchymal cells demonstrated that proximal (THY1+) mesenchyme was enriched in Hh target genes relative to the distal mesenchyme (ITGA8+) (Figure 6G), reflecting a asymmetry of Hh activation similar to that seen in the murine lung. This demonstrated that segregation of mesenchymal identity based on asymmetric Hh activation is a conserved organizational feature of the adult lung (Figure 6H).