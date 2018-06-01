Neuronal hypothalamic regulation of body metabolism and bone density is galanin dependent

Generation of CRE-inducible AP1 lentiviruses and validation of stereotactic injection. To determine which neurons are responsible for the metabolic and skeletal responses, we used a Cre recombinase–based (CRE-based) genetic model in combination with the anatomical targeting approach to target AP1 antagonists to specific neurons within the VHT. We designed CRE-inducible constructs, where FLAG-tagged AP1 antagonists ΔFosB, Δ2ΔFosB, DNJunD, or the AP1 agonist FosB, were subcloned into the pTomo backbone vector carrying red fluorescent protein (RFP) and a stop codon positioned between 2 loxP sites. Recognition of loxP by CRE excises the RFP and stop codon and allows translation of the downstream AP1 factors and GFP. We packaged these constructs into lentiviruses (LVs) for stereotactic delivery into the VHT of mice expressing CRE under the control of neuron-specific promoters, specifically AgRP-CRE, POMC-CRE, and SF1-CRE (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99350DS1). To test the efficiency and CRE specificity of the cloned constructs, they were transfected into 293T HEK cells in the presence or absence of CAG-CRE. Western blots show that all 4 vectors exhibit detectable expression of FLAG and of their respective proteins, which are “silent” in the absence of CRE (Supplemental Figure 1B), confirming their CRE inducibility. As expected, CRE led to a reduction in the RFP signal intensity with an unchanged GFP signal after transduction of AP1 LVs into either 293T HEK cells (Supplemental Figure 1C) or primary neurons isolated from the hypothalami of AgRP-CRE or POMC-CRE mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis further confirmed the expression of specific AP1 factors in LV-infected primary hypothalamic neurons (Supplemental Figure 1E). Having demonstrated the CRE-specific inducibility of our vectors, we then optimized the stereotactic injection protocols and validated the specific anatomical region of the brain where our AP1 antagonists are expressed. For this purpose, the neuron-specific CRE mice were crossed with the reporter R26R-Brainbow2.1 mice, to allow individual neurons to be distinguished by fluorescent labels. The VHTs of these mice were then stereotactically injected with CRE-inducible AP1 LVs (Supplemental Figure 1F) and subjected to histological examination. Supporting previous findings, red fluorescence showed that AgRP and POMC neurons were present mostly in the ARC region, whereas SF1 neurons were detected mostly in the VMH area. Bilateral lentiviral vector injection was shown to be delivered in the vicinity of neuronal cells of interest (Supplemental Figure 1G, yellow label with a proportion of green). Examination of several sections anterior and posterior to the injection site showed no fluorescence, confirming that the viral particles do not spread to large and undefined areas and remain restricted to the injection site. To show neuron-specific expression of our constructs, we performed immunostaining of brain sections in mice injected with FLAG-tagged ΔFosB LV. FLAG was colocalized with AgRP or POMC in AgRP-CRE or POMC-CRE mice, respectively, and we did not observe FLAG staining in nontargeted neuronal cells (we found no green signal in the absence of red), demonstrating, as expected, neuron-specific ΔFosB protein expression (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, ΔFosB signal was colocalized with AgRP or POMC in primary hypothalamic neurons isolated from AgRP-CRE or POMC-CRE mice, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2B). Finally, to exclude a potential promoter “escape” in vivo, we injected AP1 LV to the VHT of C57BL (lacking CRE) mice and found no effect on energy expenditure, glucose metabolism, or bone density (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these data supported the ability of our tools to selectively target individual populations of VHT neurons, allowing their further evaluation in the AgRP- and POMC-CRE mice models.

AP1 antagonism in AgRP neurons increases energy metabolism and bone density. The CRE-inducible AP1 LVs were first delivered into the VHT of AgRP-CRE mice, ensuring the expression of ΔFosB, Δ2ΔFosB, or DNJunD, all AP1 antagonists in AgRP-producing neurons. Empty vector LV and the AP1 agonist FosB LV were used as negative controls. Selective AP1 antagonism in AgRP neurons suppressed weight gain and enhanced energy expenditure, as measured by heat production (Figure 1, A and B), recapitulating the phenotype observed with non–neuron-specific VHT AP1 blockade (13). Abdominal fat pads were smaller (Figure 1, C and D) and with reduced adipocyte size (Figure 1E), suggesting an altered energy balance in favor of energy utilization. Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) analysis showed a reduction in fat mass, whereas lean mass remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 8). In addition to lower weight, we observed an increased glucose clearance and insulin sensitivity, as measured by the glucose tolerance test (GTT) and insulin tolerance test (ITT) (Figure 1F), as well as smaller insulin-positive islets of Langerhans (Supplemental Figure 4). Expression of the AP1 agonist FosB, used here as a control, failed to induce an increase in energy expenditure or to affect glucose metabolism (Figure 1, A–F). In line with recapitulating the metabolic phenotype of ENO2-ΔFosB overexpression (13), AP1 antagonism in AgRP neurons also resulted in increased trabecular bone volume (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5). ΔFosB expression induced a 50% increase in bone mass (bone volume over total volume [BV/TV]) over the respective empty vector control (Figure 1G and Table 1). Expression of Δ2ΔFosB and DNJunD followed similar trends (Supplemental Figure 6). Mechanistically, while the measured bone formation rate (bone formation rate over bone surface [BFR/BS]) as well as the level of bone formation marker serum procollagen I intact N-terminal (P1NP) were increased (Figure 1, I and J), the level of bone resorption marker serum carboxy-terminal collagen type I crosslinks (CTX) was reduced (Figure 1J). In contrast, FosB decreased P1NP, increased CTX, and had no effect on BV/TV (Figure 1, G–J, and Table 1). Overall, these data suggest that inhibition of AP1 in AgRP-expressing neurons is sufficient to enhance systemic energy metabolism and bone formation in mice. Of note, although FosB expression had the expected opposite effects on several of the measured parameters, it sometimes had no measurable effects, possibly due to the fact that FosB is further truncated to long-acting ΔFosB isoform (28), masking FosB effects by increasing antagonism over the course of the study.

Figure 1 AP1 antagonism in AgRP neurons increases energy expenditure and bone density. The VHTs of male 6- to 7-week-old AgRP-CRE mice were stereotactically injected with CRE-inducible AP1 (ΔFosB, Δ2ΔFosB, DNJunD, or FosB) LVs, and metabolic and bone profiles were assessed 6 weeks after surgery. (A) Weight gain at 3 and 6 weeks. (B) Calorimetric analysis of energy expenditure. (C) Representative images of epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT). (D) Percentage of body fat calculated from abdominal fat pad weight in relation to total body weight. (E) H&E-stained sections of eWAT. Values and graphs correspond to adipocyte size mean and distribution. (F) Glucose tolerance test and insulin tolerance test. *P < 0.05.(G) Micro-CT analysis of femurs (see Table 1 for values). (H) von Kossa staining of tibiae. (I) BFR/BS histomorphometry. (J) Serum P1NP and CTX. Statistical analysis included ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer HSD test, P < 0.05, comparing 5 groups (n = 6–9). Groups marked by different letters significantly differ from each other (e.g., a is significantly different from b, but a is not significantly different from ab). The Empty, ΔFosB, and FosB groups are shown. The expanded data set, including the Δ2ΔFosB and DNJunD groups, is in Supplemental Figure 6.

Table 1 AP1 antagonism in AgRP or POMC neurons elevates bone density, but AP1 antagonism in SF1 neurons decreases bone density

AP1 antagonism in POMC neurons also increases energy metabolism and bone density. AgRP and POMC neurons exert opposite actions on feeding and metabolic balance (3, 4). POMC neurons could therefore have opposite effects to those of the AgRP neurons on energy and bone metabolism. Surprisingly, the delivery of CRE-inducible LVs expressing ΔFosB into the VHT of POMC-CRE mice also resulted in an enhanced metabolic profile with lower body weight, decreased fat mass, increased energy expenditure, smaller abdominal fat pads with smaller adipocytes, and improved glucose metabolism with smaller pancreatic islets and higher insulin sensitivity (Figure 2, A–F, and Supplemental Figures 4 and 7). Furthermore, this metabolic enhancement was also associated with an increase in trabecular BV/TV (Figure 2, G and H, and Table 1). The mechanism leading to the increase in bone mass was, however, different from AgRP-expressing neurons: BFR/BS and both P1NP and CTX were increased (Figure 2, I and J). These changes were confirmed by histomorphometry (Supplemental Figure 5). The other AP1 antagonists, Δ2ΔFosB and DNJunD, exhibited similar increases in metabolism and bone parameters, and FosB had no effect (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 7). Interestingly, the AP1 blockade-dependent induction of energy metabolism in both POMC and AgRP neurons is not the consequence of altered feeding, as it remained unchanged in both groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 8). Collectively, these data suggest that in contrast to the classically divergent roles of AgRP and POMC neurons, inhibition of AP1 in neurons expressing one or the other of these neuromediators stimulates whole-body energy and improves glucose metabolism. Moreover, AP1 blockade in any of these neurons promotes a positive regulation of bone mass, yet the effects on osteoclast function appear to differ between AgRP and POMC.

Figure 2 AP1 antagonism in POMC neurons increases energy expenditure and elevates bone density. The VHTs of male 6- to 7-week-old POMC-CRE mice were stereotactically injected with CRE-inducible AP1 (ΔFosB, Δ2ΔFosB, DNJunD, or FosB) LVs, and metabolic and bone profiles were assessed 6 weeks after surgery. (A) Weight gain at 3 and 6 weeks. (B) Calorimetric analysis of energy expenditure. (C) Representative images of eWAT. (D) Percentage of body fat calculated from abdominal fat pad weight in relation to total body weight. (E) H&E-stained sections of eWAT. Values and graphs correspond to adipocyte size mean and distribution. (F) Glucose (GTT) and insulin (ITT) tolerance tests. (G) Micro-CT analysis of femurs (see Table 1 for values). (H) von Kossa staining of tibiae. (I) BFR/BS histomorphometry. (J) Serum P1NP and CTX. Statistical analysis included ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer HSD test, P < 0.05, comparing 5 groups (n = 6–9). Groups marked by different letters significantly differ from each other (e.g., a is significantly different from b, but a is not significantly different from ab). The Empty, ΔFosB, and FosB groups are shown. The expanded data set, including the Δ2ΔFosB and DNJunD groups, is found in Supplemental Figure 7.

AP1 antagonism upregulates galanin expression and signaling in the hypothalamus. Given that both types of neurons generated similar energy phenotypes, we searched for a common neuromediator rather than the neuron-restricted AgRP and POMC. To identify the neuromediator alterations by which AP1 blockade in the VHT mediates these effects, we performed a microarray and differential gene expression analysis of hypothalami from ENO2-ΔFosB transgenic mice (which showed the same phenotype as observed here) or WT mice in which the VHT was injected with ΔFosB AAV or DNJunD AAV, using littermates and GFP AAV as controls, respectively. Whereas no significant changes were observed in other neuropeptides, our data revealed a 3.5-fold increase in the expression of galanin in the hypothalami of ENO2-ΔFosB mice and ΔFosB AAV mice. Interestingly, we also observed a parallel increase in 3 of the galanin-regulated hypothalamic-born neurohormones — oxytocin, arginine vasopressin (AVP), and thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) (Supplemental Figure 9 and Figure 3A) — further confirming activation of the galanin signaling pathway. These findings were validated by qPCR in several AP1 antagonist–overexpressing models. Interestingly, hypothalami from ENO2-ΔFosB mice (Figure 3B), WT mice in which the VHT was injected with ΔFosB AAV and DNJunD AAV (Figure 3, C and D), and primary hypothalamic neurons isolated from WT mice and transduced with ΔFosB AAV and DNJunD AAV (Figure 3E) all demonstrated an upregulation of galanin expression. In contrast, hypothalami from UFosB transgenic mice, in which a mutation prevents the generation of the ΔFosB splice variant from the full-length FosB (29), showed a lower galanin expression level compared with littermate controls (Figure 3F). To assess the site of galanin upregulation, and given the lack of information regarding galanin expression in our specific neurons of interest, we crossed AgRP-CRE (or POMC-CRE) mice with reporter R26R-Brainbow2.1 mice, marking all AgRP- or POMC-expressing neurons one unique color (predominantly red). We then injected the recombined animals with GFP-AAV or ΔFosB-AAV (green) and isolated and FACS-sorted primary hypothalamic neurons. As expected under our experimental conditions combining genetic and stereotactic targeting, qPCR analysis revealed that ΔFosB overexpression increased galanin levels specifically in AgRP- or POMC-expressing neurons (red and green) (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 10). Collectively, these observations suggested a mechanistic link between galanin signaling and the central regulation of energy, glucose, and/or bone metabolism in response to AP1 blockade.

Figure 3 AP1 antagonism increases galanin expression. (A) Microarray and differential gene expression with pathway analysis of ENO2-ΔFosB and control hypothalami (n = 2). (B) Real-time PCR analysis of ENO2-ΔFosB mice hypothalami showing elevated galanin mRNA (n = 3). (C) Real-time PCR analysis of hypothalami from mice in which the VHT was injected with ΔFosB AAV, DNJunD AAV, or GFP AAV, showing elevated galanin mRNA (n = 6) 6 weeks after surgery. (D) Western blot of hypothalami (6 weeks after surgery) from mice in which the VHT was injected with ΔFosB AAV or GFP AAV (n = 3). (E) Real-time PCR analysis of primary hypothalamic neuronal cells isolated from WT C57BL mice and transduced with AP1 AAV (n = 4). (F) Real-time PCR analysis of hypothalami from UFosB mice (no ΔFosB or Δ2ΔFosB splices) showing suppressed galanin mRNA (n = 4). (G) AgRP-CRE (or POMC-CRE) mice were crossed with reporter R26R-Brainbow2.1 mice marking all AgRP neurons with a single, unique color (predominantly red). Recombined mice were then injected in the VHT with GFP-AAV or ΔFosB-AAV (green), and primary hypothalamic neurons were isolated and subjected to FACS sorting using PE-A filter for red fluorescence and FITC-A for green fluorescence. A population displaying both red and green represents AgRP (or POMC) neurons infected with AAV. qPCR analysis showing increased galanin expression by ΔFosB in AgRP and POMC neurons (n = 4). Statistical analysis included 1-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001.

Expression of AP1 antagonists is associated with galanin promoter activation. To determine whether ΔFosB associates directly with the galanin gene, we performed a ChIP assay on galanin-producing mHypoE 42 cells transfected with CRE-inducible FLAG ΔFosB constructs in the presence or absence of cotransfected CRE. The ChIP results demonstrated more than 2.5-fold enrichment of ΔFosB at the level of the promoter, but not at the level of other evolutionary conserved regions (ECRs), suggesting physical interaction between ΔFosB and the galanin promoter region (Figure 4A). In galanin promoter luciferase assays, FosB, ΔFosB, and DNJunD alone, as well as the pure agonists JunD, FosB/JunD, and the pure antagonist ΔFosB/DNJunD combinations, failed to activate the galanin promoter. In contrast, antagonist-agonist heterodimers, including ΔFosB/JunD and DNJunD/FosB, stimulated galanin promoter activity (Figure 4B), possibly because FosB or JunD provide efficient DNA binding and transactivating domains. Although the presence of an AP1 12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate (phorbol-12-myristate-13-acetate) response element (GTRE) octamer sequence (TGACGCGG) has been reported in the galanin promoter (30), neither ΔFosB/JunD nor DNJunD/FosB activated this region in the Gal GTRE-pEZX-PG04 construct (Supplemental Figure 11), suggesting that these AP1 factors dock at sites other than this GTRE. These results suggest that AP1 antagonists, possibly as heterodimers with AP1 components, are capable of binding and stimulating galanin promoter activity. We did not find direct binding of the other antagonists tested. Thus, because we did not find AP1 or DNJunD binding on the galanin promoter sequence that we tested, we cannot exclude the possibility that the regulation of galanin expression can be direct, via ΔFosB binding, or through AP1 binding on other promoters, affecting galanin expression indirectly.

Figure 4 AP1 antagonists bind to the galanin promoter and increase galanin transcription. (A) ChIP assay was performed in the mHypoE 42 hypothalamic cell line and transfected with FLAG-tagged ΔFosB in the absence or presence of CRE using anti-FLAG antibodies for DNA fragment pull-down (n = 3). (B) Galanin luciferase assay performed on 239A cells using various combinations of AP1 constructs alone or as heterodimers. Statistical analysis included 1-tailed t test. *P < 0.05.

Temporal and spatial silencing of galanin in the VHT prevents ΔFosB-induced increases in energy, glucose metabolism, and bone density in AgRP and POMC neurons. To assess the functional significance of hypothalamic galanin upregulation in response to ΔFosB we used 2 different models: (a) silencing of galanin with shRNA inserted in the same vectors that induce ΔFosB and (b) pharmacological blockade of galanin signaling. We used the same conditions as in the neuron-specific experiments, combining temporally and spatially targeted deletion of galanin in the CRE-expressing mice in the same LV vectors expressing ΔFosB. Since we did not find binding to the classical AP1 site on the galanin promoter, we positioned galanin shRNA under the non–CRE-inducible H1 promoter to restrict ΔFosB overexpression in only 1 CRE-selected neuron type but allow galanin silencing in any infected cell in the immediate environment of these specific neurons within the injected area, effectively preventing galanin-dependent communication between neurons within the VHT (Figure 5A). Three galanin shRNA sequences were tested for suppression efficiency and the most potent, galanin shRNA2 and shRNA3, were pooled for subsequent experiments (Figure 5, B and C). A scrambled shRNA (sc) sequence was incorporated into the empty vector (Empty/sc) or the ΔFosB vector (ΔFosB/sc), packaged into LVs, and used as a control. Testing these LVs in vivo using neuron-specific CRE mice revealed a comparable overexpression of ΔFosB and greater than 50% reduction in galanin mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 12). Silencing of galanin at the site of ΔFosB overexpression (ΔFosB/GalshRNA compared with ΔFosB/sc) abolished the increase in energy expenditure in both AgRP (Figure 5D) and POMC (Figure 6A) neurons. GalshRNA prevented the decrease in glucose levels in the GTT and ITT seen with ΔFosB alone. Galanin silencing had opposing effects on insulin secretion, however, actually increasing insulin levels markedly beyond control levels in AgRP-CRE mice (Supplemental Figure 13A) while reducing insulin levels in POMC-CRE mice (Supplemental Figure 13B), confirming that ΔFosB-induced reduction in glucose stems from galanin effects on insulin sensitivity rather than on insulin levels. Most importantly, analysis of bone revealed that silencing of galanin concomitant with ΔFosB overexpression prevented the ΔFosB-driven increase in trabecular BV/TV in both AgRP and POMC neurons (Figure 5E, Figure 6B, and Table 2). Serum P1NP and CTX (Figure 5G and Figure 6D) showed that the effects of ΔFosB on bone formation and resorption were galanin sensitive in both AgRP and POMC neurons, despite the fact that these 2 parameters were affected in opposite directions by these 2 neurons. Histomorphometric measurements showed similar trends (Figure 5F and Figure 6C).

Figure 5 Silencing of galanin in the VHT of AgRP-CRE mice prevents ΔFosB-induced elevation of energy metabolism and bone density in AgRP neurons. (A) CRE-inducible FLAG-tagged ΔFosB pTomo or empty pTomo constructs were modified to incorporate the H1 promoter and scrambled or galanin shRNA. These constructs were packaged into LVs and stereotactically delivered to VHT of 6- to 7-week-old male neuronal promoter AgRP-CRE mice for simultaneous ΔFosB expression and galanin silencing in selected neurons. Energy metabolism and bone were analyzed 6 weeks after surgery. (B) Real-time PCR and Western blot validation of galanin mRNA and protein suppression in the mHypoE 42 hypothalamic cell line transfected and selected with G418 for stable expression of modified constructs (n = 4). (C) Western blot validation of ΔFosB protein overexpression in the presence of CRE using the mHypoE 42 cell line transfected with modified constructs (n = 3). (D) Calorimetric analysis of metabolism. (E) Micro-CT analysis of femurs (see Table 2 for values). (F) Histomorphometric analysis of tibiae. (G) Serum P1NP and CTX. Statistical analysis included ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer HSD test comparing 4 groups (n = 6–9), *P < 0.05. Groups marked by different letters significantly differ from each other (e.g., a is significantly different from b, but a is not significantly different from ab).

Figure 6 Silencing of galanin in the VHT of POMC-CRE mice prevents ΔFosB-induced elevation of energy metabolism and bone density in POMC neurons. CRE-inducible FLAG-tagged ΔFosB pTomo or empty pTomo constructs were modified to incorporate the H1 promoter and scrambled or galanin shRNA. These constructs were packaged into LVs and stereotactically delivered to VHTs of 6- to 7-week-old male neuronal promoter POMC-CRE mice for simultaneous ΔFosB expression and galanin silencing in selected neurons. Energy metabolism and bone were analyzed 6 weeks after surgery. (A) Calorimetric analysis of metabolism. (B) Micro-CT analysis of femurs (see Table 2 for values). (C) Histomorphometric analysis of tibiae. (D) Serum P1NP and CTX. Statistical analysis included ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer HSD test comparing 4 groups (n = 6–9), P < 0.05. Groups marked by different letters significantly differ from each other (e.g., a is significantly different from b, but a is not significantly different from ab).

Table 2 AP1 antagonism-induced bone changes are galanin dependent in AgRP and POMC neurons, but not in SF1 neurons

Blockade of galanin receptors prevents a ΔFosB-induced increase in energy. To mediate its effects, the neuropeptide galanin binds to postsynaptic receptors within the VHT. To confirm the role of galanin in mediating the metabolic and bone effects of ΔFosB, we pharmacologically blocked galanin receptors in the VHT. The pan-galanin receptor blocker M35 or vehicle were delivered i.c.v. into the third ventricle via osmotic pumps. The animals were simultaneously injected with ΔFosB AAV or GFP AAV, following our standard VHT stereotactic viral delivery protocol (Figure 7A). Based on the literature (31), the effects of M35 were assessed 2 weeks instead of 6 weeks later. Remarkably, blocking galanin receptors prevented a ΔFosB-induced increase in energy expenditure and reduction in weight gain and fat pad size (Figure 7, B–E). In contrast, control animals receiving 10 μM or 100 μM M35 in combination with GFP AAV showed no change in energy expenditure (Figure 7C) or in abdominal fat pad size (Figure 7, D and E). Of note, although the metabolic effects of AP1 antagonism can be observed as early as 2 weeks after LV injection (Supplemental Figure 8), the bone effects take longer (4–6 weeks) to be measurable. Accordingly, and given the young age and short time frame of the minipump i.c.v. protocol, the ΔFosB AAV–injected animals did not develop a high bone density. Although galanin receptor blockade downregulated BV/TV independent of ΔFosB, as shown by micro-CT analysis (Figure 7F and Table 3), the level of P1NP was significantly higher in ΔFosB mice than in ΔFosB mice treated with M35 (Figure 7G), suggesting that galanin receptor blockade prevents the effects of ΔFosB in the VHT on bone formation. Similarly, CTXs were not altered in this context (Figure 7G) although their values were elevated because younger mice have higher bone turnover (32). Overall, these studies provide support for the essential role of galanin in the central neuronal pathway responsible for the stimulation of energy metabolism and bone by AP1 antagonists.

Figure 7 Blockade of galanin receptors in the VHT of WT C57BL mice prevents ΔFosB-mediated increase in energy and reduces bone density. (A) WT C57BL mice in which the VHTs were stereotactically injected with ΔFosB AAV or GFP AAV, and nonselective galanin receptor blocker M35 was delivered for a period of 2 weeks via intrascapularly positioned osmotic pump connected to third ventricle–implanted cannula. (B) Weight gain at 2 weeks after surgery. (C) Calorimetric analysis of energy expenditure. (D) Representative images of eWAT with average weight (grams). (E) Weight gain and percentage of body fat calculated from eWAT weight in relation to body weight. (F) Micro-CT analysis of femurs (see Table 3 for values). (G) Serum P1NP and CTX. Statistical analysis included ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer HSD test (n = 5–6), P < 0.05. Groups marked by different letters significantly differ from each other (e.g., a is significantly different from b, but a is not significantly different from ab).

Table 3 Blockade of galanin receptor signaling in VHT reduces bone mass

AP1 antagonism in SF1 neurons increases energy and glucose metabolism but decreases bone density. In contrast with the parallel increase in metabolic activity and bone density triggered by the overexpression of AP1 antagonists in either AgRP or POMC neurons, delivery of the same factors to SF1-expressing neurons in the VMH led to a complete dissociation of the metabolic and skeletal phenotypes. Whereas the energy metabolic profile was increased to a similar extent as with the other 4 neurons (Figure 8, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 4), ΔFosB expression in SF1-expressing neurons induced a marked reduction of trabecular bone mass driven by suppressed formation (P1NP) and elevated bone resorption (CTX) (Figure 8, E–G, and Table 1). Interestingly, although galanin silencing in these mice prevented the increase in metabolic activity (Figure 9A), it did not prevent the negative effects of ΔFosB on bone mass (Figure 9B).

Figure 8 ΔFosB in VMH SF-1 neurons elevates energy expenditure but reduces bone density. The VHTs of male 6- to 7-week-old SF1-CRE mice were stereotactically injected with CRE-inducible ΔFosB or FosB LV, and metabolic and bone profiles were assessed 6 weeks after surgery. (A) Weight gain at 3 and 6 weeks. (B) Calorimetric analysis of energy expenditure. (C) Representative images of abdominal fat pads. (D) H&E-stained sections of abdominal fat pads. Values and graphs correspond to mean adipocyte area mean and distribution. (E) Micro-CT analysis of femurs (see Table 1 for values). (F) von Kossa staining of tibiae. (G) Serum P1NP and CTX. Statistical analysis included ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer HSD test (n = 6–9), P < 0.05. Groups marked by different letters significantly differ from each other (e.g., a is significantly different from b, but a is not significantly different from ab).