Commentary 10.1172/JCI98617

Antisense oligonucleotides offer hope to patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A

Michael E. Shy

Department of Neurology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

Address correspondence to: Michael E. Shy, 200 Hawkins Drive, Carver College of Medicine, Department of Neurology, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa 52242, USA. Phone: 319.353.5097; Email: michael-shy@uiowa.edu.

Find articles by Shy, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published December 4, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 1 (January 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(1):110–112. doi:10.1172/JCI98617.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 4, 2017

See the related article at PMP22 antisense oligonucleotides reverse Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A features in rodent models.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) is the most common heritable peripheral neuropathy and results from a duplication on chromosome 17 that results in an extra copy and increased dosage of peripheral myelin protein 22 (PMP22). Zhao et al., in this issue of the JCI, successfully utilized antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to reduce PMP22 and ameliorated neuropathy in both mouse and rat models of CMT1A. These data confirm that strategies to reduce PMP22 have potential as effective therapeutic approaches for CMT1A and lay the groundwork for clinical trials in humans afflicted with this chronic, debilitating neurodegenerative disease.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
111 Page 110 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement