Long noncoding RNA NEXN-AS1 mitigates atherosclerosis by regulating the actin-binding protein NEXN

Reduced expression of NEXN-AS1 and NEXN in human atherosclerotic plaques. To identify differentially expressed genes in human atherosclerotic plaques, we performed an expression microarray analysis on aortic atherosclerotic plaque cap specimens (from 3 patients) and healthy aortic tissues (from 3 individuals) using the Arraystar LncRNA Expression Microarray, version 3.0, which contained probes for 24,420 protein coding transcripts and 24,748 lncRNAs. The analysis identified a number of differentially expressed genes (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98230DS1), including the protein-coding gene NEXN and a cognate lncRNA gene, NEXN-AS1, both of which showed significantly lower RNA levels in atherosclerotic plaques than in healthy aortic tissues (P = 6.12 × 10–4 and P = 8.91 × 10–8, respectively). A recent study reported an association between variation in the NEXN gene and susceptibility to CAD and showed that adenovirus-mediated NEXN overexpression inhibited balloon injury–induced neointima formation in a rat model (10). It raises the possibility that NEXN might also play a role in de novo atherosclerosis, which warrants investigation. Therefore, among the differentially expressed genes identified by the abovementioned microarray analysis, we chose to focus on NEXN and NEXN-AS1 in our present study.

A quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of samples from additional subjects confirmed that the RNA levels of both NEXN and NEXN-AS1 were lower in atherosclerotic plaques (of either the carotid artery or abdominal aorta, from 15 patients) than in healthy arterial intima tissues (from 5 individuals) and additionally showed that their levels were lower in advanced atherosclerotic plaques (American Heart Association classification types IV–VIII [ref. 11], from 10 patients) than in early plaques (types I–III [ref. 11], from 5 patients) and lower in advanced vulnerable plaques (types IV, V, and VI [ref. 11], from 5 patients) than in advanced stable plaques (types VII and VIII [ref. 11], from 5 patients) (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Expression of NEXN and NEXN-AS1 in atherosclerotic plaques. (A) NEXN and NEXN-AS1 expression levels in human normal and atherosclerotic arteries, quantified by RT-PCR. The graph shows fold differences in mean ± SD NEXN and NEXN-AS1 RNA levels. n = 5 subjects in each group, each assayed in triplicate. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with post hoc analysis and Bonferroni’s correction. (B) NEXN protein in human normal and atherosclerotic arteries, detected by immunohistochemistry. Left: representative images of immunohistochemical staining of NEXN (stained brown) in normal and atherosclerotic arterial tissues and image of negative control without the primary antibody (anti-NEXN antibody). Original magnification, ×200. Right: fold difference in mean ± SD NEXN level. n = 5 subjects in each group. *P < 0.05, t test. Athero, atherosclerotic. (C) Presence of NEXN in endothelial cells (EC) in intraplaque neovessels, macrophages, and VSMCs in human atherosclerotic plaques, detected by double immunostaining with the use of antibodies against NEXN, the EC marker CD34, the macrophages marker CD68, and the VSMC marker αSMA, respectively. Original magnification, ×400. (D) Intracellular location of NEXN in cultured human vascular endothelial cells, determined by immunofluorescence microscopy. NEXN was stained green using an anti-NEXN antibody and the nucleus stained blue with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) NEXN-AS1 RNA in human normal and atherosclerotic arteries, detected by FISH. Left: representative FISH images. Scale bars: 100 μm. Right: fold difference in mean ± SD NEXN-AS1 levels. n = 5 subjects in each group. *P < 0.05, t test. (F) Presence of NEXN-AS1 in both the cytoplasm and nucleus in cultured human vascular endothelial cells, detected by FISH. NEXN-AS1 was stained green using an RNA probe, and the nucleus was stained blue with DAPI. Original magnification, ×400.

Consistent with the above quantitative RT-PCR results, immunohistochemistry showed that atherosclerotic arteries had lower NEXN protein levels, as compared with normal arteries (Figure 1B). Double immunostaining of NEXN along with the endothelial cell marker CD34, the macrophage marker CD68, and the VSMC marker αSMA, respectively, showed that, in atherosclerotic plaques, these 3 cell types (endothelial cells, macrophages, and VSMCs) all expressed NEXN (Figure 1C). An immunofluorescence confocal microscopy examination of cultured vascular endothelial cells showed that NEXN was present primarily in the cytoplasm (Figure 1D).

FISH demonstrated that atherosclerotic plaques had lower NEXN-AS1 RNA levels (Figure 1E). An analysis of in vitro cultures of human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs), monocytes (THP-1 cells), and VSMCs showed that these 3 types of cells all expressed NEXN-AS1, with an estimate of 9 copies of the NEXN-AS1 RNA per vascular endothelial cell, 58 copies per monocyte, and 3 copies per VSMC. An immunofluorescence confocal microscopy examination of cultured vascular endothelial cells detected the presence of NEXN-AS1 RNA in both the cytoplasm and nucleus (Figure 1F).

NEXN-AS1 upregulates NEXN expression. The NEXN and NEXN-AS1 genes are both located on chromosome 1, with a proportion of NEXN-AS1 overlapping with the 5′ portion of NEXN (Supplemental Figure 1). Since some other lncRNAs have been reported to modulate the expression of nearby protein-coding genes (6, 7), we wondered whether the lncRNA NEXN-AS1 has an effect on NEXN expression. To address this question, we transfected cultured vascular endothelial cells with a lentivirus (Supplemental Figure 2) to overexpress NEXN-AS1 in-trans and found that NEXN-AS1 overexpression led to an increase in NEXN mRNA and NEXN protein levels (Figure 2, A and B), suggesting that NEXN-AS1 upregulates NEXN expression. In support, shRNA-mediated NEXN-AS1 knockdown in cultured vascular endothelial cells resulted in a decrease in NEXN levels (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 NEXN-AS1 upregulates NEXN expression. (A) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells, macrophages, and VSMCs were transfected with either an NEXN-AS1–expressing lentivirus (LV-NEXN-AS1) or the lentivirus vector (LV vector) as a control, followed by quantitative RT-PCR analysis of NEXN mRNA levels. The column chart shows fold difference in mean ± SD NEXN mRNA levels in 5 independent experiments with each experiment done in triplicate. *P < 0.05, t test. (B) Cultured human ECs, macrophages, and VSMCs were transfected with either LV-NEXN-AS1 or LV vector, followed by immunoblot analysis of the NEXN protein. Left: representative immunoblot images; right: fold differences in mean ± SD NEXN band intensity after standardization against the band intensity of the housekeeping protein β-actin in 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, t test. (C) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with an shRNA to knock down NEXN-AS1 or a scramble (control) shRNA, followed by immunoblot analysis of the NEXN protein. Left: representative immunoblot images; right: fold differences in mean ± SD NEXN band intensity after standardization against the band intensity of the housekeeping protein β-actin in 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, t test. (D) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were subjected to ChIRP assay using NEXN-AS1 RNA probes (Supplemental Figure 3) to pull down NEXN-AS1 or probes for the LacZ gene as a control, followed by a PCR analysis using primers complementary to the NEXN gene 5′ flanking region (Supplemental Figure 3). The graph shows fold difference in mean ± SD NEXN PCR band intensity after standardization against the PCR band intensity of the housekeeping gene GAPDH in 5 replicate samples. *P < 0.05, t test. (E) Cultured vascular endothelial cells (HUVECs) were transfected with either a plasmid containing the firefly luciferase reporter gene and the NEXN gene 5′ flanking sequence (nucleotide positions –1245 bp to +297 bp relative to the transcription start site) with or without a deletion from +1 bp to +245 bp, together with a plasmid containing the Renilla luciferase gene to serve as a reference for transfection efficiency, with or without cotransfection of a lentivirus to overexpress NEXN-AS1, followed by measurement of firefly luciferase activity and Renilla luciferase activity. Column chart shows fold differences in mean ± SD firefly luciferase activity after standardization against Renilla luciferase activity in 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, t test.

To investigate the molecular mechanism through which NEXN-AS1 modulates NEXN expression, we performed analysis by chromatin isolation by RNA purification (ChIRP), a method that allows unbiased screening of RNA-bound DNA and proteins. The analysis showed that chromatin samples pulled down by NEXN-AS1 RNA probes (Supplemental Figure 3) harbored the NEXN gene 5′ flanking region (Figure 2D), suggesting an interaction between lncRNA NEXN-AS1 and the 5′ flanking region of the NEXN gene. To investigate whether NEXN-AS1 affects the activity of the NEXN 5′ flanking region, we performed a reporter assay in which we transfected cultured vascular endothelial cells with a plasmid containing the NEXN gene 5′ flanking sequence (nucleotide positions –1245 bp to +297 bp relative to the transcription start site) and a luciferase reporter gene, with or without cotransfection of a lentivirus to overexpress NEXN-AS1, followed by measurement of luciferase activity. The assay showed that NEXN-AS1 overexpression enhanced the ability of the NEXN gene 5′ flanking sequence to drive the expression of the luciferase reporter gene (Figure 2E). In a parallel assay that was the same as above, except the nucleotides between +1 bp and +245 bp relative to the NEXN transcription start site in the NEXN gene 5′ flanking sequence were deleted from the plasmid (Supplemental Figure 3), NEXN-AS1 overexpression no longer increased the transcriptional activity of the NEXN gene 5′ flanking sequence to drive luciferase reporter gene expression (Figure 2E), suggesting that the region between +1 bp and +245 bp relative to the NEXN transcription start site is essential for NEXN-AS1 regulation of NEXN expression.

A protein mass spectrometric analysis of the chromatin complex captured by the NEXN-AS1 RNA probes in the abovementioned ChIRP experiment detected the presence of several histone proteins and other DNA/RNA-binding proteins (Supplemental Table 3). Among these proteins, BAZ1A (also known as A TP-utilizing c hromatin assembly and remodeling f actor 1 [ACF1]) is of particular interest, as it is known to be a regulator of gene transcription (12). To confirm that NEXN-AS1 interacts with BAZ1A, we carried out RNA immunoprecipitation using an anti-BAZ1A antibody, followed by RT-PCR detection of NEXN-AS1. The experiment demonstrated the presence of NEXN-AS1 in the anti-BAZ1A antibody immunoprecipitate (Figure 3A), confirming an interaction between NEXN-AS1 and BAZ1A. To determine which region of NEXN-AS1 interacts with BAZ1A, we performed pull-down experiments using RNA probes corresponding to the full-length NEXN-AS1 (nucleotides 1–2292), the 5′ portion of NEXN-AS1 (nucleotides 1–1000), and the 3′ portion of NEXN-AS1 (nucleotides 1001–2292), respectively, followed by immunoblotting analysis using an anti-BAZ1A antibody. The analysis showed that the BAZ1A protein was present in the samples pulled down by either the full-length NEXN-AS1 probe or the probe corresponding to the 5′ portion of NEXN-AS1, but dramatically diminished in the sample pulled down using the probe corresponding to the 3′ portion of NEXN-AS1 (Figure 3B), suggesting that BAZ1A primarily interacts with the 5′ portion of NEXN-AS1.

Figure 3 NEXN-AS1 interacts with BAZ1A, which downregulates NEXN expression. (A) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were subjected to RNA immunoprecipitation using an anti-BAZ1A antibody, followed by quantitative RT-PCR analysis of NEXN-AS1. The graph shows fold differences in the amount of NEXN-AS1 (or the housekeeping gene GAPDH) in the immunoprecipitate captured by the anti-BAZ1A antibody versus the amount of NEXN-AS1 (or the housekeeping gene GAPDH) in the immunoprecipitate captured by an IgG isotope. Columns and error bars represent mean and SD values, respectively, in 5 samples. *P < 0.05, t test. (B) Cultured vascular endothelial cell lysates were subjected to protein pulldown using either RNA probes corresponding to the full-length NEXN-AS1 (nucleotides 1–2292), the 5′ portion of NEXN-AS1 (nucleotides 1–1000), and the 3′ portion of NEXN-AS1 (nucleotides 1001–2292), respectively, or a control RNA probe for the housekeeping gene GAPDH, followed by immunoblotting analysis using an anti-BAZ1A antibody. (C) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with either an NEXN-AS1–expressing lentivirus (LV-NEXN-AS1) or the lentivirus vector (LV vector) as a control, followed by immunofluorescence microscopy. BAZ1A was stained red with a fluorescence-labeled anti-BAZ1A antibody, and the nucleus was stained blue with DAPI. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were subjected to ChIP using the anti-BAZ1A antibody, followed by quantitative PCR analysis using primers annealing to the NEXN 5′ flanking sequence (Supplemental Figure 3) and the housekeeping gene GAPDH as a reference. Graph shows mean and SD values in 5 samples. *P < 0.05, t test. (E) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with either an NEXN-AS1–expressing lentivirus (LV-NEXN-AS1) or the lentivirus vector (LV vector) to serve as a control or with either a BAZ1A siRNA or a scramble (control) siRNA, followed by immunoblotting analysis using an anti-NEXN antibody and an antibody against the housekeeping protein β-actin as a loading control. The graph shows fold difference in mean ( ± SD) NEXN band intensity after standardization against the band intensity of the housekeeping protein β-actin in 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with post hoc analysis and Bonferroni’s correction. (F) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells transfected with either a BAZ1A siRNA or a scramble (control) siRNA were subjected to FAIRE, followed by quantitative PCR analysis using primers complementary to the NEXN gene 5′ flanking sequence (Supplemental Figure 3). The graph shows mean and SD values from 5 experiments. *P < 0.05, t test.

RT-PCR and immunoblot analyses showed that BAZ1A was expressed in the arterial wall and that its levels were higher in atherosclerotic plaques than in the healthy arterial tissues (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, we found that augmented NEXN-AS1 expression in cultured vascular endothelial cells, monocytes, and VSMCs (by transfecting cells with an NEXN-AS1–expressing lentivirus) led to a decrease in BAZ1A levels (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5). Immunofluorescence analysis of BAZ1A in cultured vascular endothelial cells showed that it was located in both the cytoplasm and nucleus (Supplemental Figure 6).

To investigate whether BAZ1A binds to the NEXN gene, we performed ChIP using an anti-BAZ1A antibody, followed by quantitative PCR using primers complementary to the NEXN 5′ flanking sequence. The assay detected the presence of the NEXN 5′ flanking sequence in chromatin samples pulled down by the anti-BAZ1A antibody (Figure 3D), confirming binding of BAZ1A to the NEXN gene. To investigate whether BAZ1A has an effect on NEXN expression, we performed siRNA-mediated BAZ1A knockdown in cultured vascular endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 7). The experiment showed that BAZ1A knockdown led to an increase in NEXN levels and that this effect was further enhanced by augmented expression of NEXN-AS1 (Figure 3E), indicating that BAZ1A downregulates NEXN expression. Furthermore, formaldehyde-assisted isolation of regulatory elements (FAIRE) analysis revealed that BAZ1A knockdown resulted in an open chromatin state in the NEXN 5′ flanking region (Figure 3F), suggesting that BAZ1A downregulates NEXN expression by condensing the chromatin in this region.

NEXN-AS1 and NEXN suppress the TLR4/NF-κB pathway, chemokine/cytokine expression by endothelial cells, and monocyte adhesion to endothelial cells. Since the abovementioned analyses showed that NEXN-AS1 and NEXN are expressed in vascular endothelial cells, monocytes/macrophages, and VSMCs in atherosclerotic plaques, we investigated possible effects of NEXN-AS1 and NEXN on such cells.

We found that augmentation of NEXN-AS1 expression in cultured vascular endothelial cells reduced lipopolysaccharide-induced endothelial expression of the adhesion molecules ICAM1, VCAM1, and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP1), the cytokines TNF-α and IL-6, and the extracellular matrix degrading enzymes MMP1 and MMP9 (Supplemental Figure 8). Furthermore, we found that knockdown of NEXN in endothelial cells resulted in increased MCP1, TNF-α, and IL-6 expression and abolished the inhibitory effect of NEXN-AS1 on MCP1, TNF-α, and IL-6 expression (Figure 4A), indicating that NEXN-AS1 exerts its effect on the expression of these molecules via NEXN.

Figure 4 NEXN-AS1 and NEXN suppress the TLR4/NF-κB pathway and inflammatory gene expression. (A) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with either an NEXN-AS1–expressing lentivirus (LV-NEXN-AS1), the lentivirus vector (LV vector), an NEXN siRNA, and/or a scramble (control) siRNA, then stimulated with lipopolysaccharides (1 μg/ml) for 12 hours, followed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay of MCP1, TNF-α, and IL-6, respectively. (B) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with either LV-NEXN-AS1, LV vector, an NEXN siRNA, scramble (control) siRNA, NEXN-AS1 shRNA, scramble (control) shRNA, an NEXN-expressing plasmid (pcDNA-NEXN), and/or the plasmid vector (pcDNA-vector), followed by immunoblotting analysis using an anti-TLR4 antibody and an antibody against the housekeeping protein β-actin as a loading control. Graphs show fold differences in TLR4 band intensity standardized against β-actin band intensity. (C and D) Cells expressing FLAG-tagged TLR4 and GFP-tagged TLR4 were transfected with either LV-NEXN-AS1, LV vector, pcDNA-NEXN, or pcDNA-vector, and then stimulated with lipopolysaccharides (1 μg/ml) for 12 hours. Thereafter, cells were subjected to protein immunoprecipitation using anti-FLAG antibody, followed by immunoblotting analysis using either an anti-FLAG antibody or an anti-GFP antibody. Representative immunoblot images are shown. Column charts show fold differences in TLR4-GFP band intensity standardized against TLR4-Flag band intensity in 5 experiments. (E) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with LV-NEXN-AS1, LV vector, NEXN siRNA, a scramble (control) siRNA, pcDNA-NEXN, and/or pcDNA vector, followed by NF-κB activity assay. (F) Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with NEXN siRNA, TLR4 siRNA, and/or a scramble (control) siRNA, followed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay of TNF-α and IL-6, respectively. Data are represented as mean ± SD values from 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, t test or ANOVA with post hoc analysis and Bonferroni’s correction.

Since the TLR4- and NF-κB–mediated intracellular pathway plays a key role in the regulation of chemokine and cytokine expression (13, 14), we investigated a possible effect of NEXN-AS1 and NEXN on TLR4 and NF-κB activity. We found that augmentation of NEXN-AS1 expression suppressed lipopolysaccharide-induced increase of TLR4 levels in cultured vascular endothelial cells and that this inhibitory effect was abolished by NEXN knockdown (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figures 7 and 9), while NEXN-AS1 knockdown led to an increase in TLR4 levels (Figure 4B). Additionally, we found that augmentation of NEXN-AS1 expression inhibited lipopolysaccharide-induced TLR4 oligomerization (Figure 4C). Furthermore, augmentation of NEXN-AS1 expression in endothelial cells caused an increase in the levels of the NF-κB inhibitor IκBα in the cytoplasm (Supplemental Figure 10) and a decrease in NF-κB DNA–binding activity in the nucleus (Figure 4E).

Analogous to overexpression of NEXN-AS1, augmentation of NEXN expression also reduced TLR4 levels and oligomerization and inhibited NF-κB activity in cultured vascular endothelial cells (Figure 4, B, D and E, and Supplemental Figures 9 and 10). The inhibitory effect of increased NEXN-AS1 expression on NF-κB activity was abolished by NEXN knockdown (Figure 4E), indicating that the effect of NEXN-AS1 on NF-κB activity was mediated by NEXN. Furthermore, NEXN knockdown in cultured vascular endothelial cells resulted in increased production of the inflammatory molecules TNF-α and IL-6, and this effect was abolished by TLR4 knockdown (Figure 4F), suggesting that NEXN exerts its effect on the production of these inflammatory molecules via the TLR4 pathway.

Moreover, we found that increased NEXN-AS1 expression in monocytes inhibited monocyte adhesion to vascular endothelial cells (Figure 5) and that knockdown of NEXN in monocytes had the opposite effect and abolished the inhibitory effect of NEXN-AS1 overexpression on monocyte adhesion to endothelial cells (Figure 5). On the other hand, BAZ1A knockdown exerted an effect opposite of that of NEXN knockdown (Figure 5), in line with the finding from the experiments described earlier that BAZ1A downregulates NEXN expression.

Figure 5 NEXN-AS1 and NEXN inhibit monocyte adhesion to endothelial cells. Cultured human vascular endothelial cells were transfected with either NEXN-AS1–expressing lentivirus (LV-NEXN-AS1), BAZ1A siRNA (si-BAZ1A), or NEXN siRNA (si-NEXN), then either treated or not treated with lipopolysaccharides (1 μg/ml) for 4 hours and subsequently cocultured with fluorescently labeled monocytes for 1 hour, followed by fluorescent microscopy. Upper panel shows representative images of adhered monocytes. Original magnification, ×200. The graph shows mean ± SD number of adhered monocytes per microscopic field, from 5 independent experiments with each experiment performed in triplicate. *P < 0.05, ANOVA with post hoc analysis and Bonferroni’s correction.

Additionally, we observed that enhanced NEXN-AS1 expression in VSMCs reduced VSMC migration and that this inhibitory effect was abolished by NEXN knockdown in VSMCs (Supplemental Figure 11).

NEXN inhibits atherosclerotic lesion formation in ApoE–/– mice. To investigate whether NEXN plays a role in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, we crossbred NEXN+/– mice with ApoE–/– mice to generate NEXN+/– ApoE–/– mice (NEXN–/– ApoE–/– mice could not be generated, likely due to being embryonic lethal). Both NEXN+/– ApoE–/– mice and NEXN+/+ ApoE–/– littermates (controls) were fed a Western high-fat diet for 12 weeks. En face analysis of the aorta and cross-sectional analysis of the aortic root showed that NEXN+/– ApoE–/– mice had substantially more atherosclerosis (68.5% increase) than controls (Figure 6A), indicating that NEXN plays a protective role against atherogenesis.

Figure 6 NEXN deters atherosclerosis in a mouse model. (A) NEXN+/– ApoE–/– mice and NEXN+/+ ApoE–/– littermates, 6 weeks of age, were fed a Western high-fat diet for 12 weeks, followed by aorta en face oil red O staining and immunohistochemical analyses of aortic root cross sections. Shown in the figure are representative images of aorta en face oil red O staining and aortic root cross-section staining with H&E, oil red O (for lipids), anti-CD68 antibody (for macrophages), anti-αSMA antibody (for VSMCs), trichrome (for collagens), von Kossa (for calcification), and antibodies against ICAM1, VCAM1, MCP1, TNF-α, IL-6, MMP1, and MMP9, respectively. Scale bars: 300 uM. Graphs show differences (mean ± SD) between the 2 groups in lesion area, cap thickness, and percentages of positive staining areas, respectively. n = 10 animals in each group. *P < 0.05, t test. (B) ApoE–/– mice were injected with an adeno-associated virus to overexpress NEXN or with a negative control adeno-associated virus and fed the Western high-fat diet for 12 weeks, followed by oil red O staining of aortic root cross sections. Figure shows representative images of oil red O staining and mean ± SD percentage of the atherosclerotic lesion area in total lumen area in the 2 groups. Original magnification, ×100 (upper); ×200 (lower). n = 10 animals in each group. *P < 0.05, t test.

Furthermore, histological and immunohistochemical analyses of aortic root cross sections showed that, compared with the atherosclerotic lesions in NEXN+/+ ApoE–/– (control) mice, those in NEXN+/– ApoE–/– mice had reduced cap thickness (38.5% lower), greater macrophage abundance (49.4% higher), and higher lipid content (44.3% higher), but lower VSMC and collagen content (39.5% and 38.6% lower, respectively) and less calcification (77.5% lower) (Figure 6A), with a higher vulnerability index (1.46 ± 0.31 compared with 3.49 ± 0.58 in controls, P < 0.001), suggesting a protective role of NEXN against the development of vulnerable atherosclerotic plaques.

Further analyses showed that atherosclerotic lesions in NEXN+/– ApoE–/– mice had higher levels of TLR4 (Supplemental Figure 12) and increased expression of adhesion molecules (ICAM1, VCAM1, and MCP1), inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α and IL-6), and matrix metalloproteinases (MMP1 and MMP9) than those in NEXN+/+ ApoE–/– mice (Figure 6A), which may contribute to the protective role of NEXN against atherogenesis and plaque vulnerability and is in line with the aforedescribed results of assays of cultured human cells with NEXN knockdown.

To further test the effect of NEXN on atherogenesis, we injected ApoE–/– mice with an adeno-associated virus to overexpress NEXN or with a negative control adeno-associated virus and fed the mice a Western high-fat diet for 12 weeks. The experiment showed that mice with NEXN overexpression had smaller atherosclerotic plaques than control mice (Figure 6B), further demonstrating that NEXN has a protective effect against atherosclerosis.

Circulating NEXN levels are lower in patients with CAD. Coronary artery atherosclerosis is the primary pathological cause of CAD, which can lead to myocardial infarction and heart failure. Having found a protective role of NEXN against atherosclerosis, we investigated whether there were differences in NEXN levels between individuals with and without CAD. We measured NEXN levels in blood serum samples from patients with CAD (n = 113), patients with myocardial infarction (n = 69), patients with heart failure (n = 41), and healthy individuals without any of these conditions (n = 40), by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. The assay showed that patients with CAD, myocardial infarction, or heart failure had lower NEXN levels than healthy subjects (290.57 ± 152.12 pg/ml, 305.56 ± 137.68 pg/ml and 283.82 ± 147.33 pg/ml, respectively, compared with 393.65 ± 113.87 pg/ml, P < 0.05), in line with the finding that NEXN expression is lower in atherosclerotic plaques. Moreover, plasma NEXN levels were inversely correlated with plasma levels of homocysteine (r = -0.375, P = 0.001), creatine kinase (r = -0.183, P = 0.019), creatine kinase–muscle/brain (creatine kinase–MB) (r = –0.221, P = 0.005), and aspartate transaminase (r = -0.236, P = 0.002) in patients with CAD and with levels of homocysteine (r = -0.391, P = 0.017) and creatine kinase (r = -0.164, P = 0.042) in patients with myocardial infarction (Table 1).