Dominant-negative IKZF1 mutations cause a T, B, and myeloid cell combined immunodeficiency

Identification of heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations in 7 patients with combined immunodeficiency. Whole-exome sequencing was performed in patients with genetically uncharacterized CID from France, Japan, and the United States. Seven patients carried heterozygous IKZF1 missense mutations at position chr7:50450292: 6 presented with a c.476A>G transition leading to an asparagine-to-serine change at amino acid 159 (p.N159S) and 1 an A>C transversion leading to an asparagine-to-threonine change at the same site (p.N159T) (Figure 1, A and B). IKZF1 N159S or T mutations were not found in public exome databases. Mutations were confirmed by Sanger sequencing and analyzed in the available family members. No such changes were detected in the relatives tested, which suggests the mutations were de novo in at least 6 of the 7 patients (Figure 1A). Of note, the 2 Japanese patients (families B and F) have been previously reported, but the relationship between their IKZF1 genotype and their clinical phenotypes was not to our knowledge examined in depth (2, 19).

Figure 1 Pedigree analysis in patients with IKZF1N159S/T mutations. (A) Pedigrees of 7 kindreds with IKZF1N159S/T mutations (families A–G). Affected individuals are shown in black. Diagonal lines indicate deceased individuals. WT, wild-type allele; Mut, mutant allele. “E?” indicates unknown genotype. (B) Schematic representation of the IKZF1 coding region, from exon 1 to 8, and corresponding domains, shown in dark gray: the DNA-binding domain containing 4 ZFs and the dimerization domain containing 2 ZFs. Sites of mutations are shown on top with predicted combined annotation dependent depletion (CADD) scores. (C) Alignment of the ZF1-4 DNA-binding domains of IKZF1. Two cysteines and 2 histidines (C2H2) in each finger are responsible for Zn2+ coordination (bottom connecting lines), except for ZF4, in which the last histidine is replaced by a cysteine (strictly conserved in the Ikaros-like family). Amino acids at positions –1, –4, –7, and –8 relative to the first histidine (i.e., 0) are known to be involved in DNA binding (19). Mutated amino acids are colored in pink (this study) or orange (previous studies). The ZF predicted secondary structures (deduced from the model of 3D structure shown in Supplemental Figure 8) are shown below the alignment. (D) Alignment of ZF domains of IKZF1 family members including IKZF1/IKAROS, IKZF2/HELIOS, IKZF3/AIOLOS, and IKZF4/EOS. Sequences of species from the Chordata phylum including marine Urochordata (Ciona and Oikopleura) and primitive fish such as hagfish are aligned. Red stars indicate residues found to be mutated in patients. All these residues are highly conserved through species.

Amino acid sequence alignment of the 4 ZF domains contained in the DBD of IKZF1 indicated that the residue N159 and the other residues previously involved in haploinsufficient mutations are at positions –1, –4, –7, and –8 relative to the first histidine in the 4 ZF domains (Figure 1C). All these positions are known to be involved in DNA binding (20) and are highly conserved across species, which highlights their importance for the function of IKZF1 (Figure 1D). Supporting a key role of the N159 residue, p.N159A mutation was previously tested and shown to behave as a dominant-negative mutation in vitro, while its effect in vivo has not been described in animal models or extensively evaluated in humans (18, 21).

Clinical and immunologic phenotype of patients with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. All patients carrying IKZF1 N159 heterozygous missense mutations became symptomatic early in life: 3 within their first 6 months of life, and all of them by the age of 15 months. Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia was diagnosed in all patients between the ages of 6 and 24 months; this was the first clinical manifestation in 2 and occurred multiple times in 2 patients (Table 1). Other infectious complications included invasive bacterial respiratory tract infections in 6 patients, severe or recurrent viral infections in 5, superficial or invasive fungal infections in 4, and liver cryptosporidiosis associated with sclerosing cholangitis and secondary cirrhosis in 1 patient (A1). No autoimmune diseases were identified. T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) was diagnosed in 1 patient (F1) at the age of 13 years (2). Three patients received hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCTs) before their genetic diagnosis was established, 2 for CID during childhood and the other for T-ALL (2). Despite transplantation, one of the patients with severe immune deficiency died from infectious complications (R. Marsh, unpublished observations).

Table 1 Clinical features of patients with IKZF1N159S/T mutations

Profound hypogammaglobulinemia affecting the major isotypes and severe B cell lymphopenia were detected in 7 patients at diagnosis of immunodeficiency (Table 2). IgE was low or undetectable in 5 of them. Severe T cell lymphopenia was found in 2 (E1 and transiently during early infancy in F1, although it was originally diagnosed as severe combined immunodeficiency; ref. 2), and T cell lymphocytosis affecting both CD3+CD4+ and CD3+CD8+ cells was detected in 3 patients. Most of the circulating T cells had a naive phenotype (CD45RA+CD62L+ or CD45RA+CD45RO–) (Figure 2A, Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98164DS1), although CD45RA was expressed at low density (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1). These cells also exhibited the phenotype of recent thymic emigrants (CD45RA+CD31+) (Table 2 and Figure 2C), with the exception of cells from patient E1 (the only adult in our series who also was found to have a hypocellular bone marrow) (Table 2). Inversely, central memory and effector memory T cells were decreased in the patients tested (Table 2 and Figure 2A). Double-negative T (DNT) cells were elevated in the 2 patients tested. T cell receptor Vβ (TCR-Vβ) flow cytometric analysis was performed in 4 patients, and TCR-Vα spectratyping analysis was done in 1 (data not shown). Neither of these tests revealed any abnormalities, which suggests that the T cell repertoire is normal and unaffected in patients. NK cell count was normal or slightly reduced in all patients. Eosinophils were undetectable in 6 patients tested. Mild to moderate chronic neutropenia was detected in 5 of 7 patients as early as in their second year of life, and myeloid DCs were reduced in the 2 patients tested (Table 2 and see below).

Figure 2 Peripheral T cell phenotypes associated with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. (A) Dot plots from flow cytometric analyses showing the frequency of naive (CD45RA+CD62L+), central memory (CD45RA–CD62L+), effector memory (CD45RA–CD62L–), and T EMRA cells (CD45RA+CD62L–) among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells of patients with IKZF1N159S/T mutations (A1, G1, C1, and D1). Data are shown from independent experiments analyzed with a paired healthy control donor (Ctrl1, Ctrl2, and Ctrl3). (B) Histograms representing CD45RA staining of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from patients (Pat: B1, C1, D1, and G1 in blue) overlaid with histograms from healthy donor controls (Ctrl in red). (C) Dot plots from flow cytometric analyses showing the frequency of recent thymic emigrants (CD45RA+CD31+) among CD4+ T cells from the indicated patient with a paired healthy donor control (Ctrl). (D) Evolution of naive (CD45RA+CCR7+), central memory (CD45RA–CCR7+), and effector memory cells (CD45RA–CCR7–) in percentages (%) of PHA-derived CD4+ T cell blasts cultured for 10 days from PBMCs of patients (Pats: A1, B1, and G1) and 3 healthy donor controls (Ctrls). Data represent mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments.

Table 2 Immunological features of PBMCs from patients with IKZF1N159S/T mutationsA

T cell defects in patients with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. The in vitro immunophenotype of T cells from patients and healthy controls was evaluated by flow cytometry on peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) that were phytohemagglutinin–stimulated (PHA-stimulated) and maintained in culture for 10 days (Figure 2D). Naive T cells from healthy controls progressively declined to less than 2% at the end of the study, but naive T cells from patients remained consistently high at more than 38% during the entire culture period. Inversely, effector memory T cells progressively increased at least to 44% in healthy controls, as patients’ cells remained low at less than 10% after 10 days in culture. While central memory T cells were decreased at time 0 in patient cell cultures, they reached levels similar to those of healthy controls at the end of the study. A differential analysis of targeted RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) data was evaluated between unstimulated naive CD4+ T cells from 2 patients carrying IKZF1N159S/T mutants (C1 and G1), 5 healthy controls, and a patient carrying haploinsufficient mutation IKZF1H167R. Correlation analysis, hierarchical clustering, and principal component analysis revealed significantly differentially expressed transcripts between cells carrying mutants IKZF1N159S/T when compared with either healthy control or IKZF1H167R naive CD4+ T cells. No differences were detected when healthy control and IKZF1H167R cells were compared with each other (Supplemental Figure 2A). Proliferation of patients’ T cells was markedly reduced in response to a low dose of immobilized anti-CD3 (1 μg/ml), soluble anti-CD3 plus CD28 (1 μg/ml each), or antigen stimulation with tetanus toxoid or candida antigen (Figure 3A, Figure 4C, and Table 2). In contrast, T cell proliferation to PHA, a high dose of immobilized anti-CD3 (10 μg/ml), or anti-CD3/CD28–coated beads was normal. Addition of IL-2 did not rescue the proliferation defect (Figure 3B). While the expression of IL-2 receptor chains CD25, CD122, and CD132 was readily detected on the surface of the patients’ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3A and data not shown), CD25 was not upregulated on T cells after stimulation with a low dose of immobilized anti-CD3 with or without IL-2 (Figure 3C). Moreover, STAT5 phosphorylation upon IL-2 stimulation was markedly impaired in CD4+ cells, a pattern that could also reflect the strong reduction of CD4+ memory T cells in the patients (Supplemental Figure 3B). These observations strongly suggest that defective CD25 upregulation and the unresponsiveness to IL-2 contribute to defective T cell proliferation in addition to the reduced response to low doses of anti-CD3. Consistent with an impaired response to IL-2, natural regulatory T cell (CD4+CD25+FoxP3+) numbers were found to be diminished in 3 IKZF1N159S patients and the IKZF1N159T patient tested (Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 3A). Cytokine production by patient T cells was also selectively impaired. While IL-2 production by patient T cells was normal in response to either PMA/ionomycin or CD3/CD28-coated beads, a marked defect in IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-4, IL-6, and IL-17A production to the latter stimuli was observed (Figure 3, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, these results demonstrate that germline IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T mutations are associated with an immune deficiency characterized by defects in effector memory T cell generation, T cell activation, signaling, proliferation as well as cytokine production after TCR engagement. Furthermore, defects in IFN-γ/TNF-α, IL-4/IL-6, and IL-17A production indicate that Th polarization from Th0 toward Th1, Th2, and Th17 subsets (respectively) is markedly impaired in the 3 patients tested. These defects likely reflect both the strong reduction of CD4+ memory T cells in the patients and the accumulation of abnormal naive T cells with an impaired phenotype.

Figure 3 Functional T cell defects associated with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. (A–C) PBMCs from patients A1, C1, and G1 and healthy donor controls (Ctrl) were stimulated with indicated agonists for 6–7 days. (A) Cells stimulated (stim.) with plate-coated anti-CD3 at the indicated concentrations or with anti-CD3/CD28–coated beads. (B) Cells stimulated with plate-coated anti-CD3 at 0.05 μg/ml with or without IL-2. unstim., unstimulated. (C) Cells stimulated with plate-coated anti-CD3 at the indicated concentrations with or without IL-2. Proliferation was determined by dilution of CellTrace Violet dye analyzed by flow cytometry. Histograms showing cell divisions by dilution of the CellTrace Violet dye (A and B) and CD25 expression (C). Data are representative of 3 experiments. (D) Histograms from PHA-derived T cell blasts from patients A1, G1, and a healthy donor control (Ctrl) stimulated with (blue) or without (red) anti-CD3/CD28–coated beads (upper panels) or with PMA/ionomycin (iono; lower panels) for 24 hours. IL-2 (lower panels) and IFN-γ (upper panels) were measured with intracellular flow cytometry assays. Black dashed line indicates isotype control. Data are representative of 2 experiments. (E) PBMCs from patients C1, D1, and G1 and healthy donor controls (Ctrls) were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28–coated beads for 24 hours. Cell-free supernatants were harvested, and cytokines (IL-2, TNF-α, IL-6, and IFN-γ) were measured with the Luminex 200 System. Data indicate the mean of replicate sample for C1 (n = 2), D1 (n = 1), and G1 (n = 1) compared with 6–9 different healthy donor controls (mean ± SD). The n values represent the number of replicates. (F) PBMCs from patients C1, D1, G1, and 2 paired healthy donor controls (Ctrls) were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin for 6 hours. IL-2, IFN-γ, and IL-4 (for Th1/2 evaluation) and IL-17A (for Th17 evaluation) were measured with intracellular flow cytometry assays. Data represent the percentage of the cells positive for the indicated cytokine among CD4+ T cells. Data are issued from 2 experiments performed in patient C1 and 1 experiment from D1 and G1.

Figure 4 Myeloid abnormalities associated with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. (A) PBMCs from G1 and a healthy donor control (Ctrl) were analyzed for the presence of DCs. Dot plots (left panels) of lineage-negative (CD3–, CD19–, and CD56–), HLA-DR–positive, and CD14– or CD16– negative population corresponding to DCs. The CD11c and CD303 markers enabled the delineation of mDCs (CD11c+CD303–) and pDCs (CD11c–CD303+). Right panels show the results expressed as percentage of PBMCs from patients B1, G1, and 5 healthy donor controls. (B) PBMCs from C1, D1, and G1 and healthy donor controls (Ctrl) were stimulated with the indicated TLR agonist for 24 hours. Cell-free supernatants were harvested, and cytokines (IL-6, IL-1β, TNF-α) were measured with the Luminex 200 System. Data are from one experiment performed in patients C1, D1, and G1 and compared with 4 healthy donor controls (mean ± SD). (C) PBMCs from C1 and D1 were stimulated with (blue line) or without (solid red) soluble anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies (1 μg/ml each) in the presence or absence of the healthy donor’s monocytes or B cells for 5 days. The proliferation was determined by dilution of CellTrace Violet dye analyzed by flow cytometry. Data are representative of 3 experiments.

B cell defects associated with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. Analysis of the B cell compartment in patients with IKZF1N159S mutation showed strikingly reduced B cells in peripheral blood (Table 2). In contrast, patient G1, who carries the unique germline mutation resulting in IKZF1N159T, showed normal although progressively declining B cell numbers with only a naive phenotype (Table 2). Bone marrow examination in patients C1 and D1 demonstrated a very early B cell development arrest with reduced pre-pro–B cells (CD34+cTdT+CD19+/–), pro-B cells (CD34+CD19+) and mature B cells (CD34–CD19+), as previously described in patients with IKZF1 haploinsufficiency (ref. 17 and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast to those patients, plasma cells were virtually absent in their bone marrow biopsies, suggesting a more dramatic effect over B cell development (data not shown).

Myeloid defects associated with heterozygous IKZF1N159S/T mutations. Myeloid defects, indicative of a multilineage defect in hematopoiesis, were also detected in the patients (Table 2). Two patients (B1 and E1) had mild chronic anemia and 3 (A1, F1, and G1) exhibited low-normal erythrocyte mean corpuscular volumes without evidence of inflammation or iron deficiency. Hemoglobin electrophoresis performed in G1 was normal. Eosinophils were undetectable in all patients tested. In addition, 5 patients had chronic mild to moderate neutropenia (absolute neutrophil count [ANC] <1,000/μl and >200/μl), 2 of them requiring G-CSF treatment with adequate responses. Bone marrow aspirates performed in patients C1 and D1 because of neutropenia showed decreased granulopoiesis with no erythroid or megakaryocytic abnormalities. Cytogenetic analysis did not demonstrate abnormalities, and no anti-neutrophil antibodies were detected. Patient E1, the oldest patient in the series, had a hypocellular bone marrow with myeloid hypoplasia and mild megakaryocytic atypia; B cells and plasma cells were also drastically reduced (data not shown). Monocyte counts were normal in 5 of 7 patients (reduced in E1 and F1). Low myeloid as well as normal-low plasmacytoid DC numbers were observed in the 2 patients tested (B1 and G1) (Table 2 and Figure 4A). Targeted RNA-Seq was also done in LPS-stimulated monocytes from patients carrying IKZF1N159S/T mutants, healthy controls, and 2 patients carrying haploinsufficient mutation IKZF1H167R. Analysis of data revealed significantly differentially expressed transcripts between cells carrying mutants IKZF1N159S/T when compared with either healthy control or IKZF1H167R monocytes. No differences were detected when healthy control and IKZF1H167R cells were compared with each other (Supplemental Figure 2B). In correlation with their abnormal transcript expression, monocyte proinflammatory cytokine production of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α evaluated in 3 patients was severely impaired in response to agonists triggering Toll-like receptor 1/2 (TLR1/2) (Pam3CSK4), TLR2 (HKLM), TLR4 (LPS), TLR5 (FLA-ST), and TLR6/2 (FSL1) pathways (Figure 4B), while adequate responses to IFN-α and IFN-γ (by means of STAT1 phosphorylation) or IL-4 (evaluated by STAT6 phosphorylation) were detected (data not shown). Finally, addition of healthy control monocytes or B cells completely or partially restored (respectively) the proliferation defect of T cells from PBMCs of 2 IKZF1N159S patients when stimulated with soluble anti-CD3/CD28. This suggests that functionally defective monocytes and/or the absence of B cells in IKZF1N159S patients contribute to the T cell proliferation defect (Figure 4C).

Collectively, these observations indicate that heterozygous mutations yielding IKZF1N159S/T are associated not only with a CID affecting B and T cell function, but also with myeloid abnormalities suggestive of a multilineage hematopoietic defect. Myeloid defects could also directly contribute to the T cell defects in vivo in the patients, as addition of monocytes from healthy donors rescued T cell proliferative response from PBMCs of patients in vitro. This defective T cell proliferative response might be the result of impaired cytokine production by monocytes and/or antigen presentation, both involved in T cell activation, in addition to the already-established intrinsic T cell defects demonstrated in these patients.

Importantly, the clinical and biological picture associated with IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T mutations, including the susceptibility to T-ALL development, strongly contrasts with the B cell–centric deficiency caused by previously reported haploinsufficient IKZF1 mutations (2, 18, 19, 22). Therefore, we hypothesized that mutations IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T may act through a different mechanism than haploinsufficiency.

Dominant-negative behavior of IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T mutations. Expression levels and functional effects of mutant proteins IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T were assessed in patients’ cells as well as in vitro expression experiments. IKZF1 expression was evaluated by means of flow cytometry (PBMCs from patients C1 and D1) and Western blot analysis using T cell blasts from patient G1 (Figure 5A). No protein expression differences were noticed between cells from patients and healthy controls. Mutant proteins IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T were expressed in transiently transfected HEK293T cells and compared with WT IKZF1 or with the previously described haploinsufficient IKZF1R162Q mutant protein. All proteins were found to be expressed at similar levels, indicating that N159S and N159T mutants are expressed and stable (Figure 5B). Binding of WT and mutant IKZF1 proteins (alone or in combination) to the PC-HC sequences of the γ satellite region of chromosome 8 (γ-Sat8) or IKAROS consensus-binding sequence 4 (IK-bs4) was evaluated by electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) using protein extracts from HEK293T transfected cells. None of the 3 mutant proteins were able to bind to γ-Sat8 or IK-bs4, and 40%–50% reduction in binding was evidenced in the 50:50 mutant/WT protein combination tested (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Expression, dimerization, and DNA binding of IKZF1N159S/T mutants. (A) IKZF1 expression was evaluated in 3 patients (C1, D1, and G1). Permeabilized CD3+ T cells of C1 and D1 were stained with PE-conjugated anti-IKZF1 antibodies and results expressed as mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) from FACS analysis (left panel). Data are mean ± SD of 5 healthy donor controls paired with the indicated patients. Cell extracts of PHA-derived T cell blasts of G1 were immunoblotted with anti-IKZF1 or anti-KU80 antibodies as a loading control (right panel). (B) Expression of IKZF1 in HEK293T cells transiently transfected with WT IKZF1, IKZF1 mutants (N159S, N159T, R162Q), or empty vector (EV). IKZF1R162Q haploinsufficient mutant was used for comparison. Cell lysates were immunoblotted with anti-IKZF1 or anti-KU80 antibodies as a loading control. (C) EMSAs were performed with nuclear extracts from HEK293T cells transiently transfected with WT IKZF1 and/or the indicated IKZF1 mutants (FLAG-tagged IKZF1). IKZF1R162Q haploinsufficient mutant was used for comparison. The nuclear extracts were tested by gel mobility shift assay for binding to γ-Sat8 (upper panel) and IK-bs4 (middle panel), 2 sequences from pericentromeric regions known to be IKZF1 targets (upper panels). Cell lysates were tested by Western blot for WT and/or mutant IKZF1-FLAG expression with an anti-IKZF1 antibody (lower panel). Data shown are representative of 3 experiments. (D) EMSA bands were quantified by the Bio-Rad Image Lab program. Data were normalized to WT binding defined as 100%. Error bars represent SD from 3 independent experiments. (E) Cell lysates of HEK293T cells transiently transfected with WT IKZF1-FLAG and WT or mutant IKZF1-HA were immunoprecipitated (IP) with anti-FLAG antibody. Data represent Western blot of whole cell lysates and IP samples (right panel) with anti-HA (upper right panels) and anti-FLAG antibodies (lower right panels). Whole cell lysates correspond to 5% of proteins used in IP (left panel). Data shown are representative of 3 experiments.

The function of IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T proteins was assessed by their ability to dimerize, migrate to the nucleus, and form foci by binding to PC-HC, as previously reported (14, 21). Mutant proteins IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T were able to dimerize with WT IKZF1 (Figure 5E) and migrate to the nucleus (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6). IKZF1N159S, IKZF1N159T, and IKZF1R162Q were transiently expressed alone or with WT IKZF1 in NIH 3T3 cells at different ratios, and formation of foci was examined at the single-cell level (Figure 6). At 25:75, 50:50, and 75:25 mutant/WT ratios, coexpression of IKZF1N159S or IKZF1N159T with WT IKZF1 showed a significant decrease in IKZF1 foci per nucleus, in comparison to the number of foci detected in cells transfected with WT IKZF1 alone (0:100 ratio) or in 50:50 combination with IKZF1R162Q (Figure 6, B and C). Experiments using tagged forms of mutants and WT IKZF1 showed similar results (Supplemental Figure 6). At the 25:75 ratio, mutant IKZF1N159T formed more foci than IKZF1N159S (Figure 6C). Coexpression of IKZF1N159S or IKZF1N159T with IKZF3 (AIOLOS) in a 50:50 ratio resulted in heterodimerization and inhibition of IKZF3 foci formation associated with diffused nuclear localization of IKZF3, similar to what was seen with IKZF1 (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 6 Interference of IKZF1N159S/T mutants with pericentromeric targeting of WT IKZF1. (A) NIH3T3 cells were transfected with WT IKZF1 or the indicated IKZF1 mutants (Mut) (R162Q, N159S, N159T) or with 1:1 WT/Mut ratio. After 36 hours, cells were labeled with a monoclonal anti-IKZF1 primary antibody and an Alexa Fluor 546-conjugated (red) secondary antibody plus DAPI. IKZF1R162Q haploinsufficient mutant was used for comparison. Cells were visualized by confocal microscopy, and images shown are representative of 5 experiments. Original magnification, ×190. (B) Focus counts from the experiment in A. IKZF1 foci were counted in 100 transfected NIH 3T3 cells (n = 100) for each condition. Observer bias was eliminated by coding the slides prior to inspection. Statistical analysis was performed between the different groups with a 1-way ANOVA test. Horizontal lines represent the median ± 95% confidence interval (CI). ****P < 0.0001. (C) The experiment in A was repeated twice adding 3:1 and 1:3 WT/Mut ratio, and foci were enumerated as described in B. For each condition, 90–121 transfected cells were counted, and statistical analysis was performed between the different groups with a 1-way ANOVA test. Horizontal lines represent the median ± 95% CI. ****P < 0.0001.

These data demonstrate that IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T mutant proteins are expressed, and can dimerize and migrate to the nucleus, where they exert a dominant-negative effect on WT IKZF1, in terms of formation of foci within the nucleus, in contrast to the findings of the previously described haploinsufficient IKZF1 mutants (e.g., IKZF1R162Q). Of note, the IKZF1N159S mutant exhibited a stronger dominant-negative effect on formation of foci than the IKZF1N159T, in accordance with the clinical and biological presentations of the IKZF1N159T patient, which are less pronounced. Finally, IKZF1N159S and IKZF1N159T can also exert a trans-dominant-negative effect on IKZF1 partners such as IKZF3.