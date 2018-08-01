Bowman’s capsule provides a protective niche for podocytes from cytotoxic CD8+ T cells

BC prevents access of cytotoxic T cells to podocytes

In order to determine whether podocytes could be susceptible to CD8+ T cell recognition, we generated pod-EGFP mice (22). Podoctye-specific EGFP expression as first confirmed by colocalization of podocin as a specific podocyte marker and EGFP in podocytes of these transgenic mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97879DS1). We also confirmed that the podocytes constitutively express MHC class I (MHC-I) (23, 24), which is essential for recognition by CD8+ T cells (21) (Supplemental Figure 1B). To determine whether Jedi T cells could have access and destroy EGFP+ podocytes in vivo, control CD8+ T cells or Jedi CD8+ T cells were isolated and injected in pod-EGFP mice (Figure 1A). To ensure that Jedi T cells were fully activated, we injected EGFP-expressing recombinant lentivirus (LV.EGFP) in parallel to T cell adoptive transfer into both control and Jedi-treated mice, as previously reported (21). We took advantage of the existence of different haplotypes for CD45 in leukocytes of the Jedi mice (CD45.1 positive) and the EGFP+ podocyte transgenic mice (CD45.2 positive) in order to detect the injected CD45.1+ Jedi T cells in the blood in the CD45.2+ recipient transgenic pod-EGFP mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Upon intravenous injection of LV.EGFP, a low percentage (1%–3%) of splenocytes was transduced and expressed EGFP (Supplemental Figure 2B), as previously reported (21). We confirmed the elimination of all EGFP-expressing splenocytes in Jedi T cell–injected mice, while mice receiving control T cells preserved EGFP expression in splenocytes. This indicated that Jedi T cells were activated and capable of killing EGFP+ cells. Injection of control T cells or of Jedi T cells with LV.EGFP did not result in proteinuria (Figure 1B) or altered blood urea levels (Table 1). By light microscopy, the renal histology of control T cell–injected mice was totally normal (Figure 1C), and those injected with Jedi T cells with LV.EGFP were mostly normal, with only rare and inconsistent small periglomerular and sparse focal interstitial infiltrates (Figure 1C). The rare periglomerular and interstitial infiltrates were identified as predominantly CD4+ T cells, whereas there was no increase in CD8+ T cells. No glomerular infiltrates with CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were seen in any group (not shown). Neither the injection of control T nor Jedi T cells altered the glomerular EGFP+ areas (Figure 1, D–F), which were used for direct measurements of podocyte cell number in pod-EGFP mice, as previously described (22). Thus, EGFP+ podocytes could not be attacked by Jedi T cells even after the activation and expansion by LV.EGFP coinjection, which is in marked contrast to the complete elimination of EGFP+ splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B) verified in every experiment. As EGFP+ podocytes were MHC-I+ (Supplemental Figure 1B), this could not be explained by lack of MHC-I expression.

Figure 1 Effects of Jedi T cell injections on normal pod-EGFP mice. (A) Time course for the experimental protocol. Four days after intraperitoneal injection of PBS (0.1 ml), pod-EGFP mice were coinjected with LV.EGFP and either control T cells (n = 4) or Jedi T cells (n = 4). Mice with PBS injection only served as controls (n = 4). (B) Urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratios (UACR, μg/μg) tested for all time points were within the normal range (<0.15 μg/μg) for both PBS plus control T cell– and PBS plus Jedi T cell–injected mice. (C) Representative H&E-stained images of pod-EGFP kidneys. Original magnification, ×200 (upper panels); ×600 (lower panels). (D) Representative images of EGFP fluorescence (top row) and merged images of EGFP, DAPI, and differential interference contrast (DIC) to identify glomeruli and tubules (bottom row). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E and F) Quantification of the EGFP+ area in pod-EGFP mice, as EGFP+ area per glomerulus (glom) (E) and size distribution curves for EGFP+ area per glomerulus (F) (n = 4 mice, 381 glomeruli analyzed for PBS-only group; n = 4 mice, 442 glomeruli analyzed for PBS plus control T cell group; n = 4 mice, 420 glomeruli analyzed for PBS plus Jedi T cell groups).

Table 1 Blood urea concentrations of mice in each experimental group (12 days after PBS or NTS injection)

Disruption of BC in NTSN renders podocytes susceptible to CD8+ T cell infiltration and destruction

To evaluate whether CD8+ T cells are able to access and damage podocytes during experimental NTSN and thereby contribute to the pathology, we first induced NTSN in pod-EGFP mice and injected either control or Jedi T cells (Figure 2A). We used a mild, self-limited form of NTSN with low-dose nephrotoxic serum (NTS) without preimmunization of the mice (25). NTS was injected 4 days before the injection of T cells together with LV.EGFP.

Figure 2 Effects of Jedi T cell injections in the setting of NTSN. (A) Time course for the experimental protocol. Four days after injection of NTS (0.1 ml), pod-EGFP mice were coinjected with LV.EGFP and either control T cells (n = 5) or Jedi T cells (n = 6). Mice with NTS injection only (n = 8) and EGFP– WT injected with Jedi T cells (NTS plus Jedi T cell; EGFP–) (n = 6) served as controls. (B) Following NTS injection, urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratios increased initially in all groups, but slowly declined over time in all groups, with the exception of the NTS plus Jedi T cell group. **P < 0.01 when compared with all other groups by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s modification for multiple comparison. (C) Representative EGFP fluorescence images of kidneys from mice. Original magnification, ×200 (top row); ×400 (bottom row). Scale bars: 50 μm (top row); bottom row: 20 μm (bottom row). Dotted lines indicate the BC, with arrows pointing to the sites of ruptures. (D and E) Quantification of the EGFP+ area in pod-EGFP mice, as EGFP+ area per glomerulus (D) and size distribution curves for EGFP+ area per glomerulus (E) (n = 4 mice, 381 glomeruli analyzed for PBS-only group; n = 4 mice, 471 glomeruli analyzed for NTS-only group; n = 5 mice, 539 glomeruli analyzed for NTS plus control T cell group; and n = 6, 649 glomeruli analyzed for NTS plus Jedi T cell group). **P < 0.01, compared with all other groups by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

Proteinuria and blood urea levels. After NTS injection, all groups showed rapid development of significant and comparable proteinuria (Figure 2B). Subsequently, albuminuria declined over the next 11 days in NTS only (as previously reported for this model; refs. 25, 26) and in the NTS plus control T cell–injected group. In contrast, injection of NTS plus Jedi T cells caused a second significant and sustained rise in albuminuria (Figure 2B). Moreover, blood urea levels at the time of euthanasia (12 days after NTS injections) increased significantly in all NTSN groups over control levels, but were highest in the NTS plus Jedi T cell–injected group (Table 1). Thus, the injection of activated Jedi T cells in pod-EGFP mice with NTSN caused a significant (P < 0.01) worsening of glomerular function, as determined by both increases in proteinuria and blood urea levels. The injection with LV.EGFP did not result in activation of control T cells, which are polyclonal and do not recognize EGFP (21). Therefore, to rule out the potential effects of activated T cells independently of antigen specificity, we introduced another experimental group of WT mice without EGFP expression in podocytes, in which NTSN was induced and, after 4 days, Jedi T cells and LV.EGFP were injected (NTS plus Jedi T cells; EGFP–). In this group, Jedi T cells were activated by LV.EGFP in an identical manner to those in the pod-EGFP mice, but could not find their cognate antigen in podocytes of WT mice, as these lack EGFP expression. Any effects observed by injection of NTS plus Jedi T cells in WT (EGFP–) mice would therefore indicate other nonspecific inflammatory effects of activated Jedi T cells. As shown in Figure 2B, NTS plus Jedi T cells (EGFP–) mice developed an initial course of proteinuria, followed by a slow return to baseline, similar to that observed in the NTS only or NTS plus control T cell experimental groups. Likewise, blood urea levels were comparable to those in NTS only or NTS plus control T cell groups and significantly (P < 0.01) lower than in NTS plus Jedi T cell groups. Therefore, injection of activated Jedi T cells by itself did not result in any exacerbation of albuminuria when T cells did not recognize any podocyte-specific antigen (Figure 2B).

Histopathological changes. By histopathological analysis, kidneys of mice injected with either NTS only or NTS plus control T cells showed mild to moderate crescentic GN with some periglomerular and interstitial infiltrates (Figure 3A). NTS plus Jedi T cell (EGFP–) mouse kidneys also showed comparable results to those of NTS only and NTS plus control T cell–injected groups (Figure 3A). In contrast, NTS plus Jedi T cell injection in EGFP+ mice showed severe RPGN histology (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Semiquantitative, blinded evaluation of the histopathology (90–150 glomeruli per kidney section per mouse) showed massive lesions with significantly more crescents, endocapillary lesions, defects of BC, podocyte apoptosis, and periglomerular as well as interstitial infiltrates in the NTS plus Jedi T cell group as compared with either NTS only, NTS plus control T cell, or NTS plus Jedi T cell (EGFP–) groups (Figure 3B). In addition to the identification of cell death by the typical histopathological changes, apoptosis was also confirmed by TUNEL staining (Supplemental Figure 3B). In order to verify that defects in BC evaluated on single standard histological sections (3 μm) were representative of a more complete view of a glomerulus, we examined 15 serial sections (6 μm) per kidney in 2 mice of the NTS plus Jedi T cell group and evaluated the percentage of BC lesions on all glomeruli present per section (180–240 per section; see Methods). For each mouse, the percentage of glomeruli with ruptured BC was rather consistent at 11%–16% and 16%–22% per section, respectively, with around 4,000 total glomeruli evaluated per mouse kidney (Supplemental Table 1). Of note, these results are in the same range as those noted by the pathologist’s evaluation at 24% ± 8% (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Histopathological analysis of mouse kidneys. (A) Representative images of H&E- and PAS-stained kidneys from mice injected with NTS. Destruction of glomeruli with inflammatory infiltrates and apoptosis and massive pathological worsening with defects in BC are apparent in kidneys of NTS plus Jedi T cell–injected mice. BC rupture is indicated by black arrows in PAS images. Bottom panel shows the immunofluorescence of MHC-I in all groups. Original magnification, ×200 (top row); ×600 (second and third rows); ×400 (bottom row). (B) Quantification of histopathology from 90 to 170 glomeruli per kidney section for each mouse of the 4 to 6 mice per group. ***P < 0.001, compared with all other groups by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

Consistent with previous reports (23, 24), injection of NTS resulted in upregulation of glomerular MHC-I immunofluorescence staining in all groups (Figure 3A). However, this did not result in loss of podocytes when the antigen recognized by the activated T cells was not present in podocytes, indicating again that direct contact of antigen-specific T cells with podocytes is necessary for podocyte elimination.

Morphometric evaluation of podocyte area during NTSN

The podocyte-specific EGFP expression in the transgenic mice allowed us to easily determine podocyte area by EGFP signal, as previously detailed by us (22). Figure 2C shows the representative high and low magnification images of EGFP expression in glomeruli of NTS plus control T cell and NTS plus Jedi T cell groups, with marked loss of glomerular EGFP areas in the latter group. Morphometric analysis of glomerular podocyte EGFP+ area showed that NTS alone or NTS plus control T cell injection resulted in only a slight, not significant, decrease in the glomerular EGFP+ area (Figure 2, C–E). In contrast, NTS plus Jedi T cell injection significantly reduced the EGFP+ area when expressed either as size distribution curve (Figure 2E) or as mean area obtained for entire kidney sections (Figure 2D). Interestingly, glomeruli with crescents, and especially ruptures or loss of BC, had the most pronounced loss of EGFP+ podocyte area (Figure 2C), suggesting that intact capsules prevented Jedi T cells from attacking podocytes. The loss of podocytes by EGFP area could not be determined in the NTS plus Jedi T cell (EGFP–) mice, but the lack of proteinuria worsening after NTS injection or glomerular pathology, including podocyte apoptosis (Figure 3B), renders loss of podocytes in this group extremely unlikely. Thus, in NTSN, the injection of Jedi T cells results in loss of EGFP+ podocyte areas in the glomeruli, consistent with Jedi T cells injuring the EGFP+ podocytes and causing their depletion with deterioration of glomerular function by increased proteinuria and BUN values (Figure 2B and Table 1).

Glomerular infiltration with Jedi T cells correlates with loss of EGFP+ podocyte area

To assess a correlation between infiltration of Jedi CD8+ T cells and podocyte damage, we determined the extent of CD8+ T cell infiltration and loss of EGFP+ area per glomerulus. Consistent with histopathological analysis shown in Figure 3B, there were significantly more CD8+ infiltrates in the kidneys of the NTS plus Jedi T cell group than in the NTS plus control T cell group (Figure 4, A and C). By double staining for CD8 to identify CD8+ T cells and CD45.1 to identify donor Jedi cells, we could observe that over 90% of the infiltrating CD8+ T cells were in fact CD45.1+ Jedi T cells in the NTS plus Jedi T cell group (Figure 4A). Moreover, we could confirm that the glomeruli in which the EGFP+ podocyte area was reduced were also concomitantly infiltrated by CD45.1+CD8+ Jedi T cells both inside and around BC.

Figure 4 Effects of BC rupture on CD8/Jedi T cell infiltrations of glomerular space and EGFP+ podocytes. (A) Frozen kidney sections were immunostained for all CD8+ (red) and Jedi CD45.1 (green) T cells. EGFP+ podocytes were pseudocolored in blue to allow separation from the CD8/CD45.1 T cells. Merged images show costaining of Jedi CD45.1+ and CD8+ T cells. Differential interference contrast allows identification of glomeruli and BC. Ruptures in the BC are indicated by white arrows. Original magnification, ×400. (B and C) Quantification of intraglomerular CD8+ T cells and EGFP+ podocyte area per glomerulus from NTS plus Jedi T cell group (n = 6 mice, ~150 glomeruli analyzed). Pearson’s correlation of the number of intraglomerular CD8+ T cells and the EGFP+ podocytes area/per glomerular tuft area (B) shows a significant inverse correlation between infiltrating CD8+ T cells and the remaining percentage of EGFP+ podocyte area. Quantification of CD8+ T cells in glomeruli with or without BC rupture (C). ****P < 0.0001, compared between indicated groups by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons.

Infiltrating Jedi T cell numbers per glomerulus and EGFP+ area within the same glomerulus showed an inverse correlation, consistent with Jedi T cell infiltration leading to podocyte loss (Figure 4B), as also seen by light microscopy (Figure 3B). Direct interactions of Jedi T cells with the EGFP+ podocytes could be demonstrated by 3D fluorescent deconvolution microscopy (Supplemental Video 1), consistent with Jedi T cells directly interacting and attacking EGFP+ podocytes. In addition, detached EGFP+ podocytes were also observed within the glomerular urinary space or inside tubular lumina (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Jedi T cells only accumulate inside the glomeruli with ruptured BC

Quantification of CD8+ T cells within each glomerulus was performed in glomeruli with intact versus disrupted BC (Figure 4C). We determined the integrity of the capsule by PAS staining and by differential interference contrast microscopy. Notably, only glomeruli with crescents and breaks in the BC displayed the infiltration of CD8+ T cells within the capsule space (Figure 4A). In glomeruli with intact BC, Jedi CD8+ T cells only accumulated around BC and did not interact with EGFP+ podocytes (Figure 4A).

CD68+ macrophages also accumulate mostly inside glomeruli with ruptured BC

A major role for macrophage infiltration around and inside BC has also been established for both experimental crescentic NTSN and in biopsies from patients with RPGN of various etiologies (4–6). We therefore also determined the presence of CD68+ macrophages in the NTS plus control T cell and NTS plus Jedi T cell groups (Figure 5). Activated macrophages are characterized by many cell extensions, making it difficult to count these cells, as the CD68+ areas cannot easily be attributed to a specific macrophage. We therefore determined CD68+ areas by computer-assisted morphometry (as previously described; ref. 27) for the glomerular areas with intact or ruptured BC. While a few CD68+ cells were noted in glomeruli with intact BC, significantly larger CD68+ areas were observed in glomeruli with ruptured BC (Figure 5, A and B). Thus, these results suggest that breaches in BC facilitated infiltration of both activated antigen-specific CD8+ T cells and CD68+ macrophages into the glomerular space.

Figure 5 Effects of BC rupture on glomerular localization of CD68 macrophages. (A) Representative immunostained images of CD68+ macrophages in glomeruli with intact versus ruptured BC. Ruptured BC is associated with an increase in CD68+ macrophages infiltrating the glomerular space (indicated by white arrows). Original magnification, ×400. (B) Quantification of intraglomerular CD68+ area for intact versus ruptured BC (n = 53 glomeruli for intact, n = 29 glomeruli for ruptured BC in NTS plus control T cell group; n = 51 glomeruli for intact, n = 48 ruptured BC in NTS plus Jedi T cell group). ****P < 0.0001, compared between indicated groups by paired t test.

Proliferation of peri- and intraglomerular CD8+ T cells

To evaluate local proliferation of Jedi T cells around and inside the glomeruli, we double stained for CD8+ to label Jedi T cells and for Ki-67 as a marker of proliferating cells. In glomeruli with intact BC, Ki-67+CD8+ cells were identified mostly in a periglomerular distribution where most T cells were located (Figure 6, A–C). Similarly, glomeruli with ruptured BC had Ki-67+CD8+ cells mostly in a periglomerular distribution and, to a lesser degree, also in the glomerular space (Figure 6, B and C). The periglomerular Ki-67+CD8+ cells constituted 63% of CD8+ T cells in glomeruli with intact BC (n = 88) and 59% of CD8+ T cells in glomeruli with disrupted BC (n = 94). The intraglomerular Ki-67+CD8+ cells were similar at 61% in glomeruli with intact BC and 55% with ruptured BC. Overall, both the periglomerular and intraglomerular CD8+ T cells increased with the disruption of BC, and about 60% of them were proliferating.

Figure 6 Effects of BC rupture on the distribution of proliferating CD8+ T cells. (A) Proliferation of peri- and intraglomerular CD8+ T cells was evaluated by double immunostaining with Ki-67. Inner dotted line indicates the BC and outer line the limits of periglomerular infiltrates. Original magnification, ×400. (B and C) Quantification of periglomerular (B) and intraglomerular (C) numbers of CD8+ and percentages of CD8+Ki-67+ cells in glomeruli with intact or ruptured BC (n = 88 glomeruli with intact BC, n = 94 glomeruli with ruptured BC from 2 different NTS plus Jedi T cell–injected mice). ****P < 0.0001.

Cytotoxic CD8+ T cells also infiltrate the glomerular space in biopsies from patients with crescentic RPGN, especially at sites of breaches in BC

To verify that these observations, obtained in murine crescentic NTSN as a model of human anti-GBM nephritis, may also apply to human RPGN, we analyzed 25 human biopsies, randomly chosen from patients with crescentic GN of various etiologies, and as controls, 7 with membranous GN, for glomerular CD8+ T cell infiltration (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 7). The data from 7 biopsies, each with anti-GBM nephritis (117 glomeruli analyzed) and with ANCA-GN (123 glomeruli analyzed), showed 80%–83% crescents. In glomeruli with crescents and ruptures of BC, 56% and 59%, respectively, were associated with glomerular CD8+ T cell infiltration. In contrast, for glomeruli with intact BC only 6% and 3%, respectively, showed infiltration with CD8+ T cells. Biopsies from 6 cases of IgA nephropathy showed crescents in 42% of cases, with 9% CD8+ infiltrates in glomeruli with ruptured BC and only 4% in those with intact BC. For acute postinfectious GN, the amount of glomeruli with crescents was 14% and that of the CD8+ T cell infiltrates was 6% with ruptured and 2% with intact BC. As expected, biopsies from membranous GN contained essentially no CD8+ T cells in glomeruli.

Figure 7 Immunohistologic analysis of CD8 in human biopsies with anti-GBM nephritis and ANCA-GN. (A–F) Representative images of CD8 immunohistochemistry. (A) CD8+ cells originating from the periglomerular interstitium infiltrate a cellular crescent through discrete ruptures of BC (arrow). PAS counterstain. Original magnification, ×600. (B) CD8+ cells (arrows) penetrate a cellular crescent through multiple small breaks in BC, which appears fragmented and discontinuous. PAS counterstain. Original magnification, ×600. (C) A CD8+ cell located deep within a crescent overlies a GBM, suggesting direct podocyte contact (arrow). PAS counterstain. Original magnification, ×600. (D) BC has a broad rupture involving more than half the glomerular circumference, associated with abundant CD8+ cells infiltrating the crescent from the adjacent interstitium. PAS counterstain. Original magnification, ×400. (E) A glomerulus with complete destruction of BC shows circumferential infiltration of its cellular crescent by numerous CD8+ cells and merging of the crescent with the adjacent interstitium. PAS counterstain. Original magnification, ×400. (F) A glomerulus with intact BC has no infiltrating CD8+ cells within its cellular crescent despite many CD8+ cells in the periglomerular interstitium. A single circulating CD8+ cell is present in a glomerular capillary. PAS counterstain. Original magnification, ×400. (G) Quantification of percentage of glomeruli with crescents, with ruptured BC with CD8 cells in the crescents, or with intact BC with CD8 cells in the crescents. APIGN, acute postinfectious glomerulonephritis; MGN, membranous glomerulonephritis. ****P < 0.0001.

As shown by representative histologic images in Figure 7, A–F, CD8+ cells tend to aggregate around glomeruli, especially those containing crescents, from which sites they enter crescents and Bowman’s space through localized defects in BC. They infiltrate the crescent and can also be seen occasionally adjacent to podocytes on the glomerular tuft. In ANCA-GN, a prominent interstitial CD8+ infiltrate was also noted, perhaps reflecting the more diffuse microvasculitis of this disease.

Taken together, the results expand on previous observations of occasional CD8+ T cell infiltrations in crescentic GN (8–15) and support our experimental data in the NTSN model. They are also consistent with the hypothesis that breaches in BC can provide access of CD8+ T cells to the glomerulus. Therefore, they allow expansion of our hypothesis derived from experimental NTSN to human crescentic GN, especially anti-GBM nephritis and ANCA-GN.