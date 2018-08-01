Commentary 10.1172/JCI122045

CD8+ cells and glomerular crescent formation: outside-in as well as inside-out

A. Richard Kitching1,2,3 and Maliha A. Alikhan1

1Centre for Inflammatory Diseases, Monash University Department of Medicine, Monash Medical Centre, Clayton, Victoria, Australia.

2Department of Nephrology and

3Department of Pediatric Nephrology, Monash Health, Clayton, Victoria, Australia.

Address correspondence to: A. Richard Kitching, Centre for Inflammatory Diseases, Monash University Department of Medicine, Monash Medical Centre, 246 Clayton Rd., Clayton, Victoria 3168, Australia. Phone: 61.3.8572.2590; Email: richard.kitching@monash.edu.

First published July 9, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 8 (August 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3231–3233. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122045.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published July 9, 2018

Crescentic glomerulonephritis, a complication of severe immune glomerular injury, is the pathological correlate of rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis, mediated by both humoral and cellular effectors. In the current issue of the JCI, Chen et al. have implicated Bowman’s capsule in functionally isolating potentially immune effectors, specifically antigen-specific CD8+ T lymphocytes, from podocytes. They suggest that, in crescentic glomerulonephritis, immune-mediated glomerular endothelial injury results in inside-out injury to the glomerulus, with subsequent leukocyte migration through a weakened or ruptured Bowman’s capsule, resulting in outside-in injury. Effector T cells then recognize nephritogenic antigens presented by podocytes or other cells within the urinary space, enhancing injury and crescent formation.

