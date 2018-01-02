Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI97839

Flies come through again, period

Amita Sehgal

Chronobiology Program, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Amita Sehgal, 10-136 Smilow Research Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Bldg. 421, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104-5158, USA. Phone: 215.573.2985; Email: amita@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

First published November 27, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 1 (January 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(1):108–109. doi:10.1172/JCI97839.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published November 27, 2017

Excerpt: Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael Young have been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for elucidating the molecular mechanism of the circadian (~24-hour) clock. Starting with the cloning of the period (per) gene, these investigators proceeded to demonstrate how endogenous clocks are composed of transcription-translation feedback...

