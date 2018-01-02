Flies come through again, period

Viewpoint 10.1172/JCI97839

Excerpt: Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael Young have been awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for elucidating the molecular mechanism of the circadian (~24-hour) clock. Starting with the cloning of the period (per) gene, these investigators proceeded to demonstrate how endogenous clocks are composed of transcription-translation feedback...

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.