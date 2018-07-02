Endothelial cells in the innate response to allergens and initiation of atopic asthma

Disruption of the airway epithelial barrier and penetration of allergen into the mucosa following HDME instillation to the airways. Ex vivo experiments with epithelial cell cultures showed that HDM allergen proteases break down the barrier function of airways by cleaving the airway epithelial tight junctions (44, 45). We tested whether the impairment of the airway barrier function by HDME in vivo permits penetration of allergens deep into the airway mucosa. HDME was instilled into the airways of naive mice once daily for 4 days. Disrupted tight junctions were visualized using HRP, which was instilled into the airways of living mice 24 hours after the final HDME instillation. The electron-dense DAB-positive staining of HRP was seen within the mucosa beneath the epithelium (Figure 1, A and B). Animals treated with saline instead of HDME did not show mucosal DAB staining (Figure 1C). Disruption was also confirmed by intranasal delivery of low-molecular-weight dextran to mice at 19 hours after the last HDME instillation. Dextran was found in the blood circulation at levels 5 times higher in HDME mice compared with naive mice (70 μg dextran/ml serum ± 8 μg dextran/ml serum in mice receiving HDME plus dextran; 6 μg dextran/ml serum ± 0.1 μg dextran/ml serum in mice receiving HDME plus saline; 12 μg dextran/ml serum ± 6 μg dextran/ml serum in naive mice receiving dextran; P < 0.0001 by ANOVA). There was no significant difference in blood dextran concentration between nasal and pharyngeal HDME administration, indicating that disruption of the nasal epithelial barrier did not significantly contribute to the higher levels in the circulation (nasal: 68 μg dextran/ml serum ± 10 μg dextran/ml serum in mice receiving HDME plus dextran; pharyngeal: 80 μg dextran/ml serum ± 11 μg dextran/ml serum in mice receiving HDME plus dextran; P < 0.32 by Student’s t test). HDM allergen Der p 1 quantification by ELISA in plasma obtained from the left atrium demonstrated the presence of the allergen in the lung circulation (164 ng/ml plasma ± 0.65 ng/ml plasma in mice receiving HDME; 0 ng/ml plasma ± 0 ng/ml plasma in mice receiving saline; P < 0.0001 by Student’s t test). These data are consistent with a prior report in which epithelial cell permeability of cell cultures exposed to HDM protease was measured using mannitol isotope and disrupted tight junctions visualized using fluorescence microscopy (45). Based on these data, endothelial activation was evaluated in response to allergen.

Figure 1 Disruption of lung endothelial barrier by HDME. Naive mice were intranasally challenged with HDME for 4 days followed by a single intranasal dose of HRP (A and B). Animals were euthanized after 24 hours and lungs were harvested and stained with DAB for transmission electron microscopy (TEM). (A) DAB deposits (white arrows, dark dots) were found on the surface of airway epithelium in mice receiving both HDME and HRP. (B) DAB deposits (white arrows) were also observed in the intercellular space of cells forming blood vessel capillaries in the airway mucosa. The presence of Weibel Palade bodies (inset) in these cells confirmed that the cells were endothelial cells. (C) DAB staining was not observed in animals treated with saline.

PAR-2 activation of endothelial cells and PACs by HDME lead to Th2 cytokines and angiogenesis. First, expression of PAR-2 was evaluated on lung endothelial cells. Lungs from naive mice were harvested, enzymatically digested into single-cell suspension, and analyzed for number of endothelial cells by flow cytometry (19). Blood vessel and lymphatic vessel endothelial cells were discriminated based on the expression of CD90 (46). Blood and lymphatic vessel endothelial cells expressed PAR-2 (Figure 2A). Next, the lung endothelial cells were isolated (19, 20) and exposed to HDME ex vivo. Lung endothelial cells produced and secreted the Th2-promoting cytokines GM-CSF and IL-1α at baseline, and production was markedly increased after HDME exposure (Figure 2, B and C). VEGF-C secretion by lung endothelial cells was below the detection limit (<5 pg/ml) (data not shown). To assess whether PACs expressed PAR-2, PACs were isolated from the bone marrow as previously described (19), and identification was confirmed by staining for nuclear expression of the transcription factor Krüppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) (47, 48) (Figure 3A). In the bone marrow, KLF10 is specifically expressed by myeloid progenitors differentiating into PACs (48). The cells were also positive for the traditional PAC markers c-Kit, SCA-1, and VEGFR2, in addition to CD45 (49) (Figure 3A). Naive PACs expressed PAR-2 (Figure 3B). HDME exposure of PACs caused cell proliferation as indicated by higher cell numbers (Figure 3C) and increased staining for proliferation marker Ki-67 (3.8% ± 0.04% in saline-exposed PACs; 5.5% ± 0.6% in HDME-exposed PACs; P = 0.048 by Student’s t test). Secretion of angiogenic factor VEGF-C was also increased (21 pg/ml ± 3 pg/ml in saline-exposed PACs; 34 pg/ml ± 3 pg/ml in HDME-exposed PACs; P < 0.03) (Figure 3D). PACs expressed IL-1α and GM-CSF, and the secretion was not increased by HDME exposure (Figure 3, E and F). HDME exposure also resulted in mobilization of PAR-2–expressing PACs in vivo (PAR-2+VEGFR2+SCA-1+c-Kit+: 98 cells/μl blood ± 5.3 cells/μl blood in HDME-exposed mice; 44 cells/μl blood ± 6.5 cells/μl blood in saline-exposed mice; P < 0.002 by Student’s t test). To determine if an allergen induced a proangiogenic endothelial phenotype, tube formation was measured using lung endothelial cells seeded on an angiogenesis gel. In angiogenesis assays using the gel matrix, cells expressed VEGFR3 (Figure 3G) and made tubes. Angiogenic capacity, as measured by tube length, total endothelial tube area, and number of nodes, was the highest in endothelial cells exposed to VEGF-C (Figure 3H). Exposure of the endothelial cells to HDME, which activates PAR-2, induced some sprouting as indicated by increased endothelial vessel area, consistent with the literature (17, 18). However, HDME induced organization of the cells to form continued skeletal-length tubes, and tube branching (number of nodes) was less compared with VEGF-C (skeletal length: 58 mm ± 0.3 mm HDME, 64 mm ± 1.5 mm VEGF-C, P < 0.02 by Student’s t test; number of nodes: 220 ± 5 HDME, 253 ± 12 VEGF-C, P < 0.01 by Student’s t test). Overall, these experiments show that HDME can activate Th2-promoting angiogenic microenvironment by directly activating PACs and endothelial cells.

Figure 2 Expression of PAR-2 by lung endothelial cells and production of Th2-promoting cytokines. (A) Lungs were harvested from naive mice and digested into a single-cell suspension for flow cytometric analysis. Gating strategy for endothelial cells is shown. Endothelial cells were further subgrouped into lymphatic endothelial cells and blood vessel endothelial cells and analyzed for PAR-2 expression. Gray histograms represent samples stained for the full panel without PAR-2 primary antibody. (B and C) Lung endothelial cells isolated from naive mice were incubated with or without HDME for 5 days, and GM-CSF and IL-1α were analyzed in the supernatant. Mean ± SE values of 5 mice are shown. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used.

Figure 3 Th2-promoting and angiogenic cytokine production by PACs. (A) Expression of transcription factor KLF10, C-Kit, SCA-1, and VEGFR2 by hematopoietic progenitor cells during differentiation into PACs. Black histograms show expression of the respective markers and gray histograms represent staining without primary antibody. Inset shows high power images, illustrating nuclear expression. Stainings were performed on cytospins of PACs. Scale bar, 100 μm. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of PAR-2 expression. Black histograms show expression of PAR-2 and gray histograms represent staining with secondary antibody only. (C) HDME-induced PAC proliferation. (D–F) HDME-induced VEGF-C, IL-1α, and GM-CSF secretion. PACs were exposed to HDME for 5 days. IL-1α, VEGF-C, and GM-CSF secretion in the supernatant was measured by ELISA. Mean ± SE values of n = 4 mice are shown. (G) Lung endothelial cells were cultured on fibronectin or an angiogenesis gel and stained for lectin (endothelial cell marker) and VEGFR3. Scale bar, 100 μm. (H) Lung endothelial cells were seeded on an angiogenesis gel and exposed to HDME or VEGF-C to analyze angiogenic tube formation. Tube skeletal length, vessel area, and number of nodes were quantified. All fluorescence flow cytometry data are expressed on log scales. Mean ± SE values of 4 experiments are shown. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used in C, D, and E. ANOVA test was used in H.

Blocking angiogenesis by pharmacological inhibition of VEGFR3 kinase attenuates airway inflammation and remodeling. VEGFR3 is a newly identified target for angiogenesis in pathological conditions such as tumor growth and macular degeneration (33, 50). Based on the observation of VEGFR3 expression by lung endothelial cells after HDME exposure and secretion of its ligand VEGF-C by HDME-exposed PACs, we investigated whether blocking VEGFR3 might blunt angiogenesis and airway inflammation in the HDM murine asthma model, which is typified by all the characteristics of asthma, including angiogenesis (51–53). Deletion of the VEGFR3 gene is lethal, so VEGFR3 was inhibited by intraperitoneal VEGFR3 kinase inhibitor MAZ51 (33, 50, 54). Control groups included HDME-exposed animals treated with vehicle in place of MAZ51 and mice exposed to saline in place of HDME. Flow cytometric analysis of whole-lung, single-cell suspensions obtained from animals exposed to HDME showed that the expression of VEGFR3 on hematopoietic cells was rare (VEGFR3+ cells among CD45+ cells: 0.08% ± 0.02%). The vast majority of VEGFR3-expressing cells was located in the nonhematopoietic (CD45–) fraction (Figure 4A), and immunohistochemical analyses confirmed that VEGFR3 was expressed by blood vessel endothelial cells (Figure 4A). VEGFR3 expression on blood vessel endothelial cells in vivo was increased in HDME-exposed mice (Figure 4A). Flow cytometric analysis showed increased endothelial cell proliferation in HDME-exposed lungs (Ki-67 endothelial cells: 0.50% ± 0.04% in saline-exposed lungs; 2.0% ± 0.3% in HDME-exposed lungs; P < 0.01 by Student’s t test). HDME exposure increased angiogenesis but not lymphangiogenesis (Figure 4, B and C), in line with a previous report (46). The number of blood vessel endothelial cells expressing PAR-2 was significantly reduced in mice treated with MAZ51 (Figure 4D). The recruitment of PACs into the lungs was suppressed by blocking VEGFR3 (Figure 4E). The reduction of angiogenic responses was associated with decreased mucus cell metaplasia and airway inflammation (Figure 4F). The Th2 cytokines IL-4, IL-13, and IL-5 in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BAL) of animals treated with MAZ51 were also decreased, as was airway hyperreactivity (Figure 4G). The findings show that VEGFR3 contributes to HDME-induced angiogenesis and airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyperreactivity.

Figure 4 Inhibition of pathological angiogenesis by VEGFR3 kinase inhibitor reduced airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyperreactivity. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of VEGFR3 expression among hematopoietic (CD45+) and nonhematopoietic (CD45–) lung cells. Immunohistochemical analysis of VEGFR3 expression on blood vessel endothelial cells (vessels with red blood cells) showed that VEGFR3 expression is upregulated on blood vessel endothelial cells in the HDM model. Scale bar, 200 μm. Original magnification for inset is ×400. (B) Treatment with VEGFR3 kinase inhibitor MAZ51 decreased angiogenesis (vWF+ blood vessel) density, but not lymphangiogenesis (LYVE-1+ vessels). Data are mean ± SE values of 4–5 mice in each group. The number of vessels per 2,500 μm2 area is shown. Scale bar, 400 μm. (C) Treatment with VEGFR3 kinase inhibitor MAZ51 tended to reduce the number of total blood vessel endothelial cells. (D) The number of PAR-2+ blood vessel endothelial cells was significantly lower in asthmatic mice treated with MAZ51. (E) The recruitment of PACs into the lungs was reduced by MAZ51. (F) The number of mucus-producing cells (black arrows) and (eosinophilic) inflammation (brown arrows) were significantly lower in mice treated with MAZ51. Scale bar, 100 μm. (G) Th2 cytokines and airway hyperreactivity were reduced in animals treated with MAZ51. Mean ± SE values of 4–5 mice in each group are shown. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used in A and G. ANOVA test was used in B, C, and F. A linear regression model was used to compare lung resistance in G. The interaction between group and methacholine dose in the linear mixed effects model for log-transformed values demonstrates that there are differing slopes describing the relationships between methacholine and Rrs for the DMSO and MAZ51 groups (P = 0.047). The estimated slope was 0.039 (95% CI 0.026–0.053) for DMSO and 0.023 (95% CI 0.010–0.037) for MAZ51, indicating a greater change in Rrs in response to methacholine for the DMSO group. In A, B, and F, a indicates airway.

Bone marrow PAR-2 and KLF10 expression contributes to HDME-induced airway inflammation and remodeling. In the experiment described above, endothelial cells were blocked, and in this experiment PACs were targeted. Based on the finding that PACs highly express KLF10 and PAR-2, both critical in angiogenesis (17, 18, 47, 48, 55, 56), we tested if these pathways in PACs contributed to HDME-induced angiogenesis and airway inflammation. Flow cytometric analysis showed that animals transplanted with KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– bone marrow exhibited a significantly reduced number of PAR-2+ blood vessel endothelial cells (Figure 5A). Blood vessel density, but not lymphatic vessel density, was reduced in recipients of KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– bone marrow exposed to HDME (Figure 5B). Mucus cell metaplasia and airway inflammation were also reduced in KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– bone marrow chimera (Figure 5C). Airway hyperreactivity was higher in mice engrafted with WT bone marrow compared with recipients of KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– at baseline (R: 0.21 cmH 2 O/ml/s ± 0.01 cmH 2 O/ml/s KLF10–/–; 0.20 cmH 2 O/ml/s ± 0.01 cmH 2 O/ml PAR-2–/–; 0.27 cmH 2 O/ml/s ± 0.01 cmH 2 O/ml/s WT; P < 0.003 by ANOVA). No significant differences were observed with methacholine challenge. The findings show that PACs and bone marrow PAR-2 expression are important contributors to HDME-induced airway inflammation and remodeling.

Figure 5 Pathological angiogenesis and airway inflammation blocked by KLF10-deficient or PAR-2–deficient bone marrow transplantation. (A) KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– bone marrow transplantation in WT mice inhibited pathological angiogenesis in the HDM model. (B) Blood vessel density, but not lymphatic vessel density, was decreased in KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– recipients. The number of vessels per 2,500 μm2 area is shown. Scale bar, 400 μm. (C) The number of mucus-producing cells (black arrows), (eosinophilic) inflammation (brown arrow), and IgE levels were significantly lower in KLF10–/– or PAR-2–/– bone marrow chimera. Scale bar, 100 μm. Lowercase a indicates airway. Mean ± SE values of 4 mice in each group are shown. ANOVA test was used in all panels.

Intravenous adoptive transfer of HDME-exposed PACs is sufficient to induce pathological angiogenesis and airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyperreactivity. To test whether PACs are sufficient for HDME-induced asthma, ex vivo HDME-exposed PACs were adoptively transferred into mice. Mice were intranasally sensitized with HDME and the daily challenge with HDME 1 week after sensitization was replaced by daily intravenous adoptive transfer of PACs (Figure 6A). For this purpose, PACs were isolated from naive mice and exposed to HDME or saline ex vivo, followed by intravenous injection into mice that were previously intranasally sensitized with HDME. Recipients of HDME-exposed PACs exhibited increased angiogenesis compared with mice injected with saline-exposed PACs (Figure 6B). Lymphangiogenesis was similar between the groups (Figure 6B). Adoptive transfer of HDME-exposed PACs, but not naive PACs, increased the number of PAR-2+ and VEGFR3+ endothelial cells in the lungs (Figure 6C). Adoptive transfer of HDME-exposed bone marrow cells depleted of PACs (SCA-1– cells) did not cause an increase in PAR-2 or VEGFR3 expression in lung endothelial cells (PAR-2+ endothelial cells: 18.3% ± 2.2% in HDME-exposed SCA-1– cells, 14.4% ± 1.1% in saline-exposed PACs, P < 0.15; VEGFR3+: 33.6% ± 2.3% in HDME-exposed SCA-1– cells, 33.7% ± 1.8% in saline-exposed PACs, P = 0.98). The increase of innate receptors in recipients of HDME-exposed PACs was accompanied by increased mucus cell metaplasia and airway inflammation (Figure 6D). Analysis of BAL showed that adoptive transfer of PACs exposed to HDME but not saline increased the Th2 cytokines IL-4, IL-13, and IL-5 in the lungs. Moreover, animals receiving HDME-exposed PACs developed airway hyperreactivity (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Intravenous adoptive transfer of ex vivo HDME-exposed PACs is sufficient to induce asthma. Bone marrow–derived PACs were ex vivo exposed to HDME and intravenously transferred into HDME-sensitized mice. In contrast to the recipients of naive PACs, animals injected with HDME-exposed PACs developed airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyperreactivity. (A) Schematic overview of ex vivo transfer of PACs into mice. (B) Increased angiogenesis but not lymphangiogenesis in mice injected with HDME-exposed PACs. The number of vessels per 2,500 μm2 area is shown. Scale bar, 400 μm. (C) Angiogenesis and upregulation of PAR-2 and VEGFR3 on endothelial cells in animals receiving naive or HDME-exposed PACs. Number of endothelial cells in identical lung lobes was quantified by flow cytometry using lung single-cell suspension. Blood vessel endothelial cells were defined as CD45–C90–CD31+. VEGFR3 expression was analyzed by immunohistochemistry and number of VEGFR3+ blood cells/field was quantified. (D) Goblet cell metaplasia (black arrows) and eosinophil infiltration (brown arrows) in animals injected with naive or HDME-exposed PACs. (E) Th2 cytokines and airway hyperreactivity in animals receiving naive or HDME-exposed PACs. Mean ± SE values of 4 mice per group are shown. Scale bar, 100 μm. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used in B, C, D, and E. ANOVA was used in H. A linear regression model was used to compare lung resistance in E. The interaction between group and methacholine dose in the linear mixed effects model for log-transformed values demonstrates that there are differing slopes describing the relationships between methacholine and Rrs for the naive PAC and HDME PAC groups (P = 0.009). The estimated slope was 0.033 (95% CI 0.011–0.055) for naive PACs and 0.054 (95% CI 0.040–0.067) for HDME PACs, indicating a greater change in Rrs in response to methacholine for the HDME PAC group. In all panels, a indicates airway.

Overall, the findings clearly show that HDME-exposed PACs in animals sensitized to HDME is sufficient to induce airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyperreactivity, without allergen challenge.