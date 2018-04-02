Hypoglycemia unawareness in type 1 diabetes suppresses brain responses to hypoglycemia

In this study, we show that hypoglycemia unawareness in T1DM patients is associated with a diminished brain response to mild hypoglycemia (plasma glucose ~60 mg/dl). Moreover, the pattern of loss of brain responses appears to involve cortico-striatal and fronto-parietal neurocircuits that are known to play important roles in regulating motivation and goal-directed behavior as well as attention, and thus are likely to have implications for understanding why individuals with hypoglycemia unawareness fail to respond appropriately to falling blood glucose levels.

The basal ganglia, and in particular the caudate, has been consistently shown in studies across species and imaging modalities to play an important role in the ability to respond appropriately to environmental changes and to regulate goal-directed behavioral inputs (17–21). The caudate has direct physical and functional connections with executive control regions in the frontal cortex including the medial, ventral, and dorsolateral PFC (22, 23). Among HC individuals, mild hypoglycemia was sufficient to elicit changes in the caudate, cortical regions such as the vmPFC and vlPFC, and the insula, which is consistent with previous studies that have shown that the caudate, PFC, and insula are responsive to changes in circulating glucose levels (5, 12, 24, 25). In contrast, T1DM-Aware individuals had altered patterns of cortico-striatal activity with no significant changes in the caudate or insula during hypoglycemia. We also observed differences across groups in the patterns of activation/deactivation in the dlPFC and angular gyrus. The angular gyrus, located in the inferior parietal lobe, has direct projections to the dlPFC (26) and together they are part of a larger, well-studied, fronto-parietal circuit (27–29). The angular gyrus, in particular, has been shown to play a role in regulating how one’s attention shifts towards higher salient stimuli (30–33). Interestingly, among HC subjects, mild hypoglycemia induced changes in activity in the left dlPFC and left angular gyrus, which is consistent with a previous study in HC subjects during hypoglycemia (plasma glucose 50 mg/dl) while performing cognitive tasks (34). In contrast, T1DM-Aware individuals had no brain responses in the left dlPFC or left angular gyrus, but instead showed markedly increased activity in the right angular gyrus. Taken together with our findings that T1DM-Aware individuals had higher ratings for symptoms at hypoglycemia, these observations suggest that increased activity in inferior parietal lobe/angular gyrus may be a compensatory adaptation to the disruption in cortico-striatal and fronto-parietal neurocircuits that are involved in sensing mild hypoglycemia. The markedly increased angular gyrus activity seen in the T1DM-Aware group during mild hypoglycemia may reflect differences in attention to or sensing of the stimulus (35). Thus, the T1DM-Aware individuals may have heightened awareness to hypoglycemia sensory inputs compared with HC subjects, which would be consistent with their higher reported ratings of hypoglycemia symptoms both at euglycemia and at hypoglycemia.

Most strikingly, compared with T1DM-Aware and HC subjects, the T1DM-Unaware participants showed virtually no changes in brain activity in response to mild hypoglycemia. Very little is known about the impact of hypoglycemia unawareness on regional brain responses; however, these findings would be consistent with the blunted symptom scores as well as the blunted counterregulatory hormone responses to hypoglycemia observed in the T1DM-Unaware group. The underlying mechanism mediating the lack of change among the T1DM-Unaware individuals remains uncertain; however, it is likely due to brain adaptations to frequent episodes of severe hypoglycemia in the preceding year of the study. Recurrent hypoglycemia alters brain glucose transport kinetics as well as promotes increased utilization of alternate fuels such as monocarboxylic acids (lactate, ketones, and acetate) in humans when the availability of glucose diminishes (36, 37). Furthermore, T1DM individuals with hypoglycemia unawareness may have alterations in cerebral blood flow during hypoglycemia (38, 39), which may also affect BOLD signal. Interestingly, a recent study has reported that individuals with T1DM and hypoglycemia unawareness have increased cerebral blood flow during acute hypoglycemia compared with T1DM-Aware and HC subjects (39). The current findings would be consistent with these observations that the brain adapts to ensure sufficient substrate (glucose) delivery to the brain. In keeping with these human studies, data in rodents have also demonstrated that prior exposure to hypoglycemia induces upregulation of blood-brain-barrier glucose transport, leading to more efficient glucose utilization during hypoglycemia (40, 41). Thus, the lack of change in brain activity among T1DM-Unaware individuals in response to mild hypoglycemia may be the culmination of a variety of adaptive changes in cerebral blood flow, glucose transport, cerebral glucose metabolism, or some combination of each of these factors.

It is important to note that induction of hypoglycemia results in a series of dynamic changes in brain activation and deactivation, and thus time intervals when the scans are acquired over the course of hypoglycemia may directly impact the directionality and regional changes observed (24). This, as well as other factors such as hypoglycemia target, timing of image acquisition, and imaging modality, may all contribute to the heterogeneity of brain responses to hypoglycemia previously reported in the literature. For example, we did not observe hypoglycemia-induced changes in the hypothalamus, which has been reported by some groups (25), but not others (42) to be altered during hypoglycemia in T1DM individuals. Thus, our findings must be interpreted cautiously given that we are only observing a snapshot of the dynamic brain changes produced over the course of falling blood glucose levels, a critical time for prevention of hypoglycemia-induced brain injury.

Importantly, it remains uncertain whether lower glycemic thresholds will be able to elicit changes in brain activation responses among T1DM-Unaware individuals and whether the brain responses will be in a similar pattern to that observed among T1DM-Aware individuals. Studies of glucose transport kinetics in hypoglycemia T1DM-Unaware individuals have found that glucose transport is preserved even at glucose levels as low as 50 mg/dl (43). However, it remains uncertain whether lower glucose thresholds are the only difference between T1DM-Aware and -Unaware individuals. Thus, this current study highlights the need for further studies designed to assess the contribution of additional factors such as age of onset of diabetes, duration of diabetes, and severity of diabetes during childhood/adolescence when the brain is still developing in determining the propensity for developing hypoglycemia unawareness. Furthermore, whether these changes are reversible and whether strict avoidance of hypoglycemia can restore brain responses remains to be assessed. Of note, prior studies using strict avoidance of hypoglycemia have also resulted in worsening of glycemic control (44–46), which could also have an impact on glucose transport capacity into the brain.

Because one of the earliest and best defenses against falling blood glucose levels is to eat, we also examined the brain responses to high-calorie/high-carbohydrate food cues. Among nondiabetic individuals, high-calorie food cues have been shown to elicit robust changes in brain activity in reward, motivation, and executive control regions during both euglycemia (47) and mild hypoglycemia (5). Consistent with these findings reported in nondiabetic individuals, the current data demonstrate that T1DM-Aware individuals also had a pronounced change in the medial OFC when viewing high-calorie food cues that was not present when looking at pictures of non-food objects. Notably, the medial OFC plays an important role in reward-guided decision making (48, 49). Furthermore, because it has dense direct connections with the hypothalamus (50, 51), it has been shown to play a particularly important role in regulating feeding behavior (52–54). Thus, it is particularly noteworthy that in contrast to T1DM-Aware individuals, high-calorie food cues had no effect on medial OFC brain activity during mild hypoglycemia in T1DM-Unaware individuals, suggesting a diminished drive to eat, which may be a critical early defect in the defense against hypoglycemia. Interestingly, we found no relationship between changes in brain activity to high-calorie foods and the counterregulatory hormone response. Whether the lack of brain response is due to intrinsic CNS differences or secondary to the blunted rise in circulating counterregulatory hormone levels remains unclear and further studies will be needed to address this question and prove causality. However, given that in nondiabetic subjects changes in brain activity induce and occur prior to changes in counterregulatory hormones (4), it is likely that changes in brain activity are not primarily driven by the counterregulatory response, but rather play the key role in protecting the brain by initiating appropriate defenses against falling glucose levels. Prior studies have also noted a dissociation between counterregulatory hormone responses and awareness of hypoglycemia (45).

It is noteworthy that there are some considerations and limitations to the current study. While we defined our groups using widely accepted and validated questionnaires for hypoglycemia unawareness, the Clarke and Gold scores, these are subjective reports and we did not collect data on glycemic variability and objective rates of hypoglycemia in the months preceding our studies. In addition, our T1DM-Unaware participants were approximately 10 years older and had diabetes for a longer duration than the T1DM-Aware group. Although we covaried for age, BMI, and duration of diabetes, our findings among the T1DM-Unaware individuals should still be interpreted cautiously with recognition that it may be very difficult experimentally to separate the effects of age and longer duration of T1DM from the effects of hypoglycemia unawareness itself. Of note in this regard, increasing age has been associated with increases in baseline epinephrine levels (55) and our T1DM-Unaware cohort was slightly older and had higher baseline epinephrine levels; however, we did not observe any relationships between epinephrine levels at euglycemia or hypoglycemia and brain responses. Furthermore, prior studies have examined the effects of age on counterregulatory responses to hypoglycemia (among nondiabetic individuals). In these studies, where the mean age of the older groups was markedly older than our cohort (age 60–70s), they found modest (55) or no (56) differences in counterregulatory responses to hypoglycemia.

It is also noteworthy that increased age and duration of diabetes may be associated with cerebrovascular dysfunction. Increased presence of cerebral small vessel disease such as white matter hyperintensities and lacunes have been reported among individuals with T1DM (mean age 50 years) (57, 58); however, other studies among older T1DM patients (mean age ~60 years and with known microvascular complications) (59) have reported no significant differences in white matter lesions or microinfarcts compared with control subjects. While we cannot exclude the possibility that occult cerebrovascular disease may also contribute to the differences observed in the T1DM-Unaware individuals, this appears less likely given our participants had well-controlled diabetes, had no history of cerebrovascular disease or cardiovascular disease, and were significantly younger (mean age 30 and 40 years for T1DM-Aware and -Unaware, respectively) than the groups reported in the literature.

Finally, even though our study includes larger numbers of T1DM-Aware and T1DM-Unaware participants than prior fMRI-based studies investigating hypoglycemia unawareness, our sample sizes remain a limitation. To minimize the risk of false positives, we used a P-value threshold of less than 0.001 (16). Currently, best practice guidelines for conducting fMRI based studies typically recommend at least 20 subjects per group to minimize false positives (60); however, these recommendations may not be directly applicable to studies among relatively rare disease groups such as individuals with T1DM and hypoglycemia unawareness or in study designs using highly controlled physiologic manipulations such as in a 2-step euglycemic-hypoglycemic clamp where individuals are compared to themselves at 2 well-defined, but different states.

In conclusion, the current study highlights the differential CNS responses to mild hypoglycemia among individuals with T1DM and preserved or diminished hypoglycemia awareness. Our findings suggest that although T1DM-Aware individuals no longer exhibit hypoglycemia-induced changes in reward and motivation brain regions (striatum), they have developed compensatory increases in activity in regions associated with attention (i.e., angular gyrus), which may be a protective adaptive mechanism to help maintain an appropriate response to falling glucose levels. However, T1DM patients with hypoglycemia unawareness fail to respond acutely to mild hypoglycemia in cortico-striatal and fronto-parietal brain regions. Taken together with the blunted counterregulatory hormone and subjective hypoglycemia symptom responses seen among these individuals, these CNS changes most likely play an important role in causing the inability of T1DM patients with hypoglycemia unawareness to detect and respond appropriately to falling plasma glucose levels. These findings underscore the importance of future interventional studies to determine whether reduction of hypoglycemia frequency can restore these changes in regional brain responses.