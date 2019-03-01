Antigen delivery targeted to tumor-associated macrophages overcomes tumor immune resistance

Murine CMS5a fibrosarcoma serves as a preclinical model of checkpoint inhibition–resistant tumors. To identify preclinical murine tumor models refractory to immune checkpoint inhibition, we treated several syngeneic murine tumors subcutaneously implanted into BALB/c mice with checkpoint inhibitors, including anti–PD-1 (37, 38), anti–CTLA-4 (38–40), and anti–glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related (anti-GITR) Abs (41, 42) on days 7, 9, and 11 after tumor inoculation. The tested tumors included colon tumor CT26, fibrosarcoma CMS7, fibrosarcoma CMS5a, and CMS5a engineered to express exogenous human NY-ESO-1 protein (CMS5a/NY) (43–46). NY-ESO-1 antigen is known to be highly immunogenic (47, 48), and its forced expression was expected to make CMS5a more immunogenic. First, we examined the effect of treating these tumors with either an anti–PD-1, anti–CTLA-4, or anti-GITR Ab. Although treatment with anti–CTLA-4 or anti-GITR Abs partially inhibited growth in CT26 and CMS5a/NY tumors, the anti–PD-1 Ab was not effective (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97642DS1). Therefore, we decided to use a cocktail of these 3 Abs to obtain more potent antitumor activity. As a result, the growth of CT26, CMS7, and CMS5a/NY tumors was strongly retarded by this treatment, indicating that these tumors are sensitive to checkpoint inhibition (Figure 1A). In contrast, the growth of CMS5a tumors was totally unaffected, indicating that CMS5a tumors are highly refractory to checkpoint inhibition (Figure 1A). A previous report showed that the efficacy of checkpoint inhibition depends at least in part on tumor-specific cellular responses (5). Consistent with this finding, the antitumor effects of checkpoint inhibitors on the CT26, CMS7, and CMS5a/NY tumors were abolished in nude mice (Figure 1B). To further examine the contribution of T cell immunity to the effect of checkpoint inhibition, we evaluated specific T cell responses to potential neoantigens in checkpoint inhibitor–treated tumors using a combination of exome and RNA-Seq, in silico prediction of T cell epitopes, and in vitro stimulation of splenic T cells with predicted, neoantigen-derived CD8+ T cell epitope (neoepitope) peptides (Supplemental Tables 1–3), followed by measurement of IFN-γ or CXCL9 production (49). We found that the mutation burden in the tested tumors was generally comparable (Supplemental Table 4). In treated CT26 tumors, we detected specific CD8+ T cell responses to some neoepitopes and an epitope derived from endogenous murine leukemia provirus antigen (50) (Figure 1, C and D). Similarly, we detected a CD8+ T cell response to a neoepitope in treated CMS7 tumors (Figure 1C). In contrast, in the CMS5a and CMS5a/NY tumors, we observed no CD8+ T cell responses to the tested neoepitopes, including the previously reported mutated ERK2 kinase–derived 9m epitope (51) (Figure 1, C and D). However, in the CMS5a/NY tumors, a specific CD8+ T cell response to the exogenous NY-ESO-1 antigen was clearly detected (Figure 1, C and D). Duan et al. previously discovered that several neoantigens can act as tumor rejection antigens in the CMS5a tumors (52). Nevertheless, we did not detect these neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses in the CMS5a tumors treated with checkpoint inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, no specific CD8+ T cell response was detected in the CMS5a tumor model. These results indicate that highly immunoresistant CMS5a fibrosarcomas with very low immunogenicity resemble checkpoint inhibition–resistant human tumors and may be useful as a preclinical model for studying the mechanisms of immune resistance.

Figure 1 Murine fibrosarcoma CMS5a is highly refractory to checkpoint inhibition and lacks a specific CD8+ T cell response. (A) The murine tumor cell line CT26, CMS7, CMS5a/NY, or CMS5a was subcutaneously inoculated into BALB/c mice. Checkpoint inhibitors including anti–PD-1 (200 μg/mouse), anti–CTLA-4 (100 μg/mouse), and anti-GITR (200 μg/mouse) Abs (n = 8–10 mice per group) or isotype control Abs (n = 8 mice per group) were i.p. injected on days 7, 9, and 11. (B) The experiment was performed in nude mice as described in A. (C and D) Induction of a tumor-specific CD8+ T cell response by checkpoint inhibition was evaluated. BALB/c mice bearing CT26, CMS7, CMS5a/NY, or CMS5a tumors were treated with checkpoint inhibitors. Seven days after the last administration, splenocytes were isolated and restimulated with peptides of predicted neoepitopes or known tumor antigens (AH-1 in CT26 and NY-ESO-1 p81 in CMS5a/NY tumors). The frequency of stimulated CD8+ T cells was quantified by (C) intracellular IFN-γ staining (n = 4 mice per group) or (D) the fold increase in CXCL9 mRNA levels compared with DMSO. The experiments were repeated at least 2 to 4 times with similar results. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test.

TAMs are a key factor in tumor immune resistance. Previous studies demonstrated that the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors correlates with the expression of PD-1 and T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain 3 (Tim3) on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) prior to treatment (53). The expression of killer cell lectin-like receptor G1 (KLRG1), CTLA-4, and GITR is a useful marker of CD8+ T cell differentiation or activation (54–57). We therefore compared the expression of PD-1, Tim3, KLRG1, CTLA-4, and GITR on CD8+ TILs and CD4+ TILs from immune-sensitive and -resistant tumors. Whereas TILs frequently expressed these 5 markers at a significant level in 2 of the sensitive tumors (CT26 and CMS7), TILs in another sensitive tumor (CMS5a/NY) as well as the resistant tumor (CMS5a) expressed only CTLA-4 and GITR (Figure 2, A–D). In addition, these markers were expressed at similar levels on TILs from all 4 tumor models after treatment with checkpoint inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 3). In an immunohistochemical analysis, PD-1 expression at the tumor site was detected only in the CT26 tumors (Figure 2E). Likewise, we observed no clear trends in the number of CD8+ TILs among sensitive and resistant tumors (Figure 2F). Thus, in our system, there was no clear relationship between the efficacy of checkpoint inhibition and the activation of TILs, suggesting the presence of other mechanisms of immune resistance.

Figure 2 TIL activation and a systemic T cell response do not correlate with sensitivity to checkpoint inhibition. (A and B) Expression of Tim3, KLRG, PD-1, CTLA-4, and GITR on CD8+ TILs from the indicated tumors was determined by flow cytometry 7 days after tumor inoculation (n = 3–4 per group). *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. (C and D) The experiment was performed as in A, but on CD4+ TILs. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated 3 times with similar results. (E) PD-1 expression was also analyzed by immunohistochemistry. Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) The number of CD8+ TILs was quantified in each tumor (n = 3 per group). *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated 2 times with similar results. (G) CD8+ T cells (2 × 106) isolated from DUC18 mice were infused into CMS5a/NY or CMS5a tumor–bearing mice on day 7 (shown as ACT), and the tumor size was monitored (n = 5 mice per group). *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. The experiments were repeated 3 times with similar results.

Treated (Figure 1, C and D) and untreated (Supplemental Figure 4) CMS5a tumors lacked a spontaneous T cell response specific to neoepitopes, including the mutated ERK2-derived 9m epitope. If this is a main cause of immune resistance, adoptive cell transfer (ACT) of 9m-specific T cells might suppress the growth of CMS5a tumors. To test this possibility, T cells from DUC18 mice that were genetically engineered to express a 9m-specific TCR were infused into CMS5a tumor–bearing mice; however, the growth of CMS5a tumors was not affected (Figure 2G). In contrast, CMS5a/NY tumor–bearing mice given the same treatment showed significant inhibition of tumor growth. These results indicate that CMS5a tumors possess other mechanism(s) of resistance.

To obtain more clues on the mechanism(s) of resistance, we analyzed whole gene expression at the tumor site. mRNAs isolated from in vivo CMS5a, CMS5a/NY, CMS7, and CT26 tumors were subjected to microarray analysis. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using database-curated gene sets revealed that in the CMS5a tumors, the expression of genes induced in LPS-treated bone marrow–derived macrophages (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] database: GSE14769) (58) or in oncolytic virus–treated tumors (59) was different from that in the sensitive tumors (CT26, CMS7, and CMS5a/NY) (Figure 3, A and B). Intratumoral injection of oncolytic virus is known to induce inflammatory responses, including macrophage activation. We therefore subjected mRNA of TAMs isolated from in vivo resistant and sensitive tumors to microarray analysis. GSEA identified significant differences (FDR <0.05) in the expression of genes related to inflammatory responses (60) and IFN-γ responses (60) between the sensitive tumors and the resistant tumors, indicating that TAMs in the sensitive tumors have a highly inflammatory phenotype (Figure 3C). On the basis of these results, we hypothesized that there may be a difference in TAM status and/or function between resistant and sensitive tumors. Indeed, TAMs in the resistant CMS5a tumors expressed PD-L1, CD40, and MHC class II at considerably lower levels than those in the sensitive tumors (CT26, CMS7, and CMS5a/NY) (Figure 3, D and E), indicating that TAMs in the resistant tumors remain inactive. We also compared the antigen-presenting activity of TAMs between immune-resistant CMS5a and sensitive CMS5a/NY tumors. TAMs were isolated from in vivo tumors and cocultured with CD8+ T cells from 9m TCR–transgenic DUC18 mice as responder cells (61). We found that TAMs from the resistant CMS5a tumors did not stimulate DUC18 CD8+ T cells, whereas those from the sensitive CMS5a/NY tumors clearly induced proliferation and IFN-γ production in antigen-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 3F). Consistent with this observation, TAMs from the sensitive CT26 tumors also stimulated antigen-specific T cells (Supplemental Figure 5). These data indicate that activation of and antigen presentation by TAMs are closely correlated with tumor sensitivity to checkpoint inhibition.

Figure 3 TAMs remain inactive in the resistant CMS5a tumor. (A) Tumor tissue from CT26-, CMS7-, CMS5a/NY-, or CMS5a tumor–bearing mice was collected 7 days after inoculation and subjected to microarray analysis. (B) Subsequent GSEA identified the downregulation of 2 indicated gene sets in resistant CMS5a tumors. (C) TAMs from the CT26-, CMS7-, CMS5a/NY-, or CMS5a tumor–bearing mice were collected, and total RNA from these TAMs was subjected to microarray analysis. Subsequent GSEA identified the downregulation of 2 indicated gene sets in TAMs from CMS5a tumors. (D) TAMs were isolated from each tumor 7 days after inoculation and were tested by flow cytometry for the expression of PD-L1, CD40, CD86, CD80, and MHC class II (n = 6 tumors per group). MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated 3 times with similar results. (E) PD-L1 and MHC class II expression was also analyzed by immunohistochemistry. Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) TAMs isolated from CMS5a tumor–bearing mice on day 7 were cocultured for 72 hours as antigen-presenting cells with 9m-specific DUC18 CD8+ T cells as responder cells. Antigen-dependent proliferation of DUC18 CD8+ T cells and production of IFN-γ were measured by CFSE dilution assay (n = 3–4 per group) or ELISA (n = 8–9 per group), respectively. Histograms show representative data, and the numbers shown in the histograms indicate the percentage of proliferating cells. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SD. The experiments were repeated 2 times with similar results.

Inflammation at the tumor site has been reported to affect the activation of TAMs and antigen presentation by these cells (62). To understand the mechanisms contributing to TAM activation in sensitive tumors, we examined TAM activation in sensitive CMS5a/NY tumors implanted into IFN-γ–knockout mice or nude mice. As a result, upregulation of PD-L1 and MHC class II on TAMs from these mice was abrogated (Figure 4A). Again, we observed activation of TAMs in the sensitive CMS5a/NY tumor in terms of MHC class II and PD-L1 upregulation as compared with that in the resistant CMS5a tumors (Figure 4A). We found that depletion of CD8+ T cells or CD4+ T cells in the CMS5a/NY tumor–bearing mice also hampered TAM activation (Figure 4B). Furthermore, the antigen-presenting ability of TAMs was abrogated in the CMS5a/NY tumors implanted into IFN-γ–knockout mice and nude mice (Figure 4C). Finally, given that resistant tumors lack specific CD8+ T cell responses, the presence of highly immunogenic tumor antigens in sensitive tumors stimulated CD8+ TILs (and CD4+ TILs), leading to TAM activation by T cell–produced inflammatory molecules such as IFN-γ and substantially affecting the sensitivity of tumors to immune attack.

Figure 4 TAM activation in sensitive tumors is dependent on IFN-γ signaling and T cells. (A) CMS5a/NY or CMS5a cells were subcutaneously inoculated into WT BALB/c mice (gray, n = 3), BALB/c IFN-γ–/– mice (blue, n = 3), or BALB/cnu/nu mice (red, n = 3). Seven days after inoculation, TAMs were isolated and analyzed for PD-L1 and MHC class II expression. Histograms show representative data. (B) The experiment was performed as described in A, but in CD8+ T cell–depleted (red, n = 3), CD4+ T cell–depleted (blue, n = 3), or CD8+ T cell– and CD4+ T cell–depleted (green, n = 3) mice. (C) TAMs were sorted from CMS5a/NY tumors grown in WT BALB/c mice (n = 3), BALB/c IFN-γ–/– mice (n = 3), or BALB/cnu/nu mice (n = 3) and were cocultured for 72 hours as antigen-presenting cells (1 × 105, 0.25 × 105, or 0.125 × 105 cells/well, respectively) with DUC18 CD8+ T cells as responder cells. Antigen-dependent proliferation of DUC18 CD8+ T cells was measured using a CFSE dilution assay. Histograms show representative data, and the numbers shown in the histograms indicate the percentage of proliferating CD8+ T cells. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey–Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated at least 2 to 4 times with similar results.

Nanogel-based antigen delivery with a TLR agonist induces antigen presentation by TAMs. Given that the lack of antigen presentation by inactive TAMs is closely associated with immune resistance, we speculated that manipulation of TAMs to activate antigen presentation might improve tumor sensitivity. Inactive TAMs in resistant tumors may still have the potential to present antigens (Supplemental Figure 6). To deliver tumor antigens to TAMs in vivo, we used a novel antigen delivery system, cholesteryl pullulan (CHP) nanogel. CHP is a pullulan polysaccharide chemically modified with cholesteryl groups and spontaneously forms a nanogel with a diameter of 20 to 50 nm via hydrophobic interactions among the cholesteryl groups in an aqueous solution (Supplemental Figure 7). CHP nanogel is an inert monodisperse nanoparticle with no electric charge (Supplemental Figure 7) and no ligands for phagocytic receptors on its surface. When subcutaneously injected, the CHP nanogel promptly accumulates in the draining lymph node and is efficiently incorporated into lymph node medullary macrophages in a highly selective manner (36). It is also known that intravenously injected nanoparticles can penetrate into tumor tissue by an enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect and/or stochastic eruptions (63–65). Considering this information, we speculated that after intravenous injection, a complex of CHP and tumor antigen might migrate into the tumor and might be efficiently engulfed by TAMs. We therefore prepared a complex (CHP:LPA) of a fluorescently labeled CHP nanogel and a synthetic long peptide antigen (LPA) containing the 9m epitope and tested the effects of its intravenous injection into CMS5a tumor–bearing mice. As early as 1 hour after injection, we observed accumulation of CHP:LPA in the whole tumor, however CHP:LPA was not yet incorporated into TAMs or any other immune cells at that point (Figure 5, A–C). At 6 and 18 hours after injection, we noted cellular uptake of CHP:LPA in TAMs but not in T cells or B cells at the tumor site (Figure 5, B and C). Incorporation of the CHP nanogel into CD11b+F4/80+ TAMs was also confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Figure 5D). Next, we investigated whether targeted antigen delivery induced antigen-presenting activity in TAMs. The CMS5a tumor–bearing mice were intravenously injected with the CHP:LPA complex and a TLR9 agonist, CpG oligoDNA (ODN), and TAMs were then isolated from the tumors. We evaluated the antigen-presenting activity of these cells by coculturing them with DUC18 CD8+ T cells. TAMs from the treated mice showed potent antigen-presenting activity, whereas those from the untreated or CHP (without LPA) plus CpG ODN–treated mice did not (Figure 5E). It was not until 18 hours after the injection of CHP:LPA plus CpG ODN that we detected antigen-presenting activity in TAMs from the treated mice (Figure 5F). Interestingly, although the CHP:LPA complex was also incorporated into macrophages in other tissues (e.g., liver, lung, and spleen), macrophages in these normal tissues did not stimulate specific CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). In DCs in the tumor-draining lymph nodes of the treated mice, we detected no CHP:LPA incorporation or subsequent antigen presentation (Supplemental Figure 8C). Histopathological analysis showed no toxicological changes caused by the CHP:LPA complex itself in the tissues in which CHP:LPA incorporation was detected, although some changes derived from CpG ODN were found in the livers and spleens of mice treated with either CpG ODN or CHP:LPA plus CpG ODN (Supplemental Figure 9). Thus, the CHP nanogel delivery system enabled the efficient and safe delivery of antigens to TAMs, thereby eliciting antigen presentation in these cells.

Figure 5 Targeted antigen delivery using CHP nanogel improves the antigen-presenting activity of TAMs. (A) CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice were intravenously injected with rhodamine-CHP:LPA, and 1 hour or 6 hours later, tumors were removed. The distribution of rhodamine-CHP in the tumor was observed using confocal laser microscopy. Scale bars: 2 mm. (B) CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice were intravenously injected with the rhodamine-CHP:LPA complex, and 1 hour, 6 hours, or 18 hours later, immune cells including CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages, B cells, CD8+ T cells, and CD4+ T cells in the tumor or the tumor-draining lymph node were isolated (n = 4 per group). The uptake of labeled CHP:LPA in these cells was measured by flow cytometry. Histograms show representative data for CHP:LPA incorporation. *P < 0.05, by2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis.(C) CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice were intravenously injected with the CHP:FAM-LPA complex, and 18 hours later, the uptake of CHP:FAM-LPA in these cells was measured using flow cytometry (n = 3 mice per group). Histograms show representative data for CHP:LPA incorporation. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated 3 times with similar results. (D) CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice were treated as in A, and 6 hours later, cryosections of tumor were prepared. Incorporation of rhodamine-CHP:LPA into CD11b+F4/80+ TAMs was observed by immunohistochemistry. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E and F) The complex of CHP with 9m-containing LPA (50 μg) was intravenously injected with CpG ODN (50 μg) into BALB/c mice. After 1 hour, 6 hours, and 18 hours, TAMs were isolated and cocultured for 72 hours as antigen-presenting cells with DUC18 CD8+ T cells as responder cells. Antigen-dependent proliferation of DUC18 CD8+ T cells was measured using a CFSE dilution assay (n = 3 per group). Histograms show representative data, and the numbers shown in the histograms indicate the percentage of proliferating CD8+ T cells. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated 2 times with similar results.

Induction of antigen presentation by TAMs overcomes tumor immune resistance. We next investigated whether the CHP:LPA-induced antigen presentation in TAMs would transform tumors from being immune resistant to immune sensitive. Intravenous administration of the CHP:LPA and CpG ODN was nearly ineffective in the CMS5a tumors, even when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors (Figure 6A). This result was likely due to a lack of tumor-specific CD8+ T cell response induction during treatment in the nonimmunogenic CMS5a tumor model, as intravenous administration of the CHP:LPA and CpG ODN alone was not accompanied by de novo induction of specific T cells (Supplemental Figure 10). To establish a tumor-specific CD8+ T cell response in the CMS5a tumor–bearing mice, we next infused 9m epitope–specific DUC18 CD8+ T cells into the mice after intravenous injection of CHP:LPA plus CpG ODN. As a result, injection of CHP:LPA with CpG ODN on days 7 and 11 followed by ACT of DUC18 CD8+ T cells on days 8 and 12 substantially slowed the growth of CMS5a tumors, leading to rejection of these hard-to-treat, highly immune-resistant tumors (Figure 6, B and C). The therapeutic effect was decreased or abolished when 1 of the 3 components was omitted (Figure 6, A−C). CpG ODN was found to support TAM activation (Supplemental Figure 11). We also observed a similar synergistic effect of CHP:LPA and engineered T cell transfer in the presence of poly-IC RNA instead of CpG ODN (Supplemental Figure 12). These results suggest that intravenous administration of CHP:LPA and a TLR agonist transforms solid immune-resistant tumors into immune-sensitive tumors; furthermore, when combined with engineered T cell transfer, it can eradicate immune checkpoint inhibition–resistant tumors.

Figure 6 Induction of antigen presentation by TAMs improves tumor immune sensitivity. CMS5a cells were subcutaneously inoculated into BALB/c mice. The complex of CHP with 9m epitope–containing LPA (50 μg) was intravenously injected with CpG ODN (50 μg) into CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice on days 7 and 11. (A) Checkpoint inhibitors including anti–PD-1 (200 μg/mouse), anti–CTLA-4 (100 μg/mouse), and anti-GITR (200 μg/mouse) Abs or isotype Abs were intraperitoneally injected on days 7, 9, and 11, or (B–F) naive CD8+ cells isolated from DUC18 mice were infused on days 8 and 12 into the same mice. Tumor size was then monitored. (D) CLs (200 μl) were intravenously injected into CMS5a tumor–bearing mice on days 4 and 8, and other reagents were administered as in B. (E) CMS5a tumors were inoculated into BALB/c mice on day 0. Control or 9m peptide–pulsed bone marrow–derived macrophages were directly injected into the CMS5a tumor on days 6 and 10. DUC18 CD8+ cells were infused on days 7 and 11 (n = 8–10 mice per group). *P < 0.05, by Steel-Dwass test. Experiments in A–E were performed at least 2 to 3 times with similar results. (F) Rhodamine-labeled CHP:LPA complex and CpG ODN were intravenously injected into CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice on day 7, followed by infusion of DUC18/CD90.1 mouse-derived CD8+ cells on day 8. Cryosections of the treated tumor were prepared and stained with anti-CD90.1 mAb (green). TAMs engulfing the labeled CHP:LPA complex are shown in red; blue indicates F4/80+ TAMs. Colocalization of CHP:LPA-ingested TAMs and specific CD8+ T cells is indicated by arrows. Scale bars: 50 μm. The experiments were repeated 2 times with similar results.

To investigate the significance of TAMs in the efficacy of this combination immunotherapy, macrophages in the CMS5a tumor and spleen, but not in the lymph nodes, were depleted by intravenous injection of CL (36, 66, 67) (Supplemental Figure 13). We found that CL-mediated TAM depletion prior to combination immunotherapy treatment severely limited tumor growth inhibition (Figure 6D). Tumor growth was comparable between the mice treated with CL alone and those treated with CL and CHP:LPA plus CpG ODN. In contrast, bone marrow–derived macrophages treated in vitro with the 9m epitope peptide and CpG ODN that were intratumorally injected into CMS5a tumor–bearing mice resulted in improved efficacy of ACT (Figure 6E). Immunohistochemical analysis revealed the colocalization of CHP:LPA-ingested TAMs and specific CD8+ T cells at the tumor site (Figure 6F). Thus, TAMs were essential for CHP:LPA-enhanced efficacy of ACT.

Three days after ACT, we assessed the changes in the local tumor site caused by TAM-targeted antigen delivery followed by ACT. We found that intravenous injection of CHP:LPA clearly enhanced the accumulation of infused 9m-specific CD8+ T cells at the tumor site (Figure 7A). Consistent with this finding, the levels of chemokines known to recruit T cells such as MIG (also known as CXCL9), MIP-1a (also known as CCL3), and RANTES (also known as CCL5) at the tumor site were increased by treatment (Figure 7B). The levels of Th1-type cytokines such as IFN-γ and IL-12 were also increased (Figure 7C). These results indicate that antigen presentation by TAMs leads to the establishment of Th1 status in the tumor microenvironment and thereby efficiently enhances specific CD8+ T cell infiltration. Interestingly, expression of PD-1 in tumor-infiltrating 9m-specific CD8+ T cells in the combination therapy group was markedly lower than that in the ACT group or CpG ODN plus ACT group (Figure 7D). A similar result was also obtained in endogenous tumor-infiltrating specific CD8+ T cells in a B16 tumor–bearing mouse model (38) after treatment with CHP:LPA plus CpG ODN (Supplemental Figure 14). We detected an increased amount of the transcription factor T-bet, a repressor of PD-1 expression (68), in 9m-specific CD8+ T cells that had infiltrated the CMS5a tumor after intravenous injection of CHP:LPA (Supplemental Figure 15), indicating that appropriate antigen presentation at the tumor site prevents PD-1 induction on CD8+ T cells via upregulation of T-bet (68).

Figure 7 Induction of antigen presentation by TAMs enhances the accumulation of specific CD8+ T cells at the local tumor site. (A) The complex of CHP with 9m epitope–containing LPA (50 μg) was intravenously injected with CpG ODN (50 μg) into CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice (n = 2 mice per group) on day 7. Naive CD8+ cells isolated from DUC18/CD90.1 mice were infused into the same mice on day 8. The tumors were removed from the mice on day 11, and the frequency of CD90.1+CD8+ T cells in the tumors was determined by flow cytometry. Data from 3 experiments were pooled and represent the mean ± SD. (B and C) CMS5a tumor–bearing BALB/c mice (n = 3–4 per group) were treated as in A, and the tumors were isolated on day 11. The concentration of chemokines and cytokines in the tumors was measured by Bio-Plex assay. Circles in the graph indicate the values of the individual tumors, and bars show the mean. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. (D) Expression of immune checkpoint molecules on CD90.1+CD8+ T cells infiltrating the tumors isolated on day 11 was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3–4 per group). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, by 2-factor factorial ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc analysis. The experiments were repeated at least 2 to 3 times with similar results.

Taken together, our data indicate that manipulation of TAMs to activate antigen presentation at the tumor site transforms resistant tumors into T cell immunity–sensitive tumors. In addition, in combination with ACT, TAM-targeted antigen delivery can lead to the cure of highly immune-resistant tumors.