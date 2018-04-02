Epithelial-mesenchymal transition leads to NK cell–mediated metastasis-specific immunosurveillance in lung cancer

EMT differentially regulates NK ligands and confers enhanced susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity. NK cell reactivity is regulated by the balance of activating and inhibitory receptor engagement by ligands expressed on the target cells. Analysis of a previously obtained time course gene expression profile during TGF-β–induced EMT (17, 36) identified differential modulation of several NK-activating ligands, in addition to the modulation of epithelial and mesenchymal markers. We observed a significant time-dependent induction of mRNA for the NK-activating ligands PVR, CADM1, ULBP2, and ULBP4 (Figure 1A). Similarly, among the known inhibitory ligands, E-cad expression was significantly suppressed, but there was no significant change in the expression of MHC I in response to EMT. Collectively, the increased expression of activating ligands and decreased expression of inhibitory ligands in tumor cells undergoing EMT suggest a potential increased susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity. To test this, we assessed the susceptibility of a panel of human cancer cell lines to NK-mediated cytotoxicity before and after EMT. All cell lines were stimulated with TGF-β to induce EMT and then cocultured with the human NK cell line NK92mi to assess tumor cell–specific killing by flow cytometry (Figure 1B). Consistent with the ligand expression profile, we observed a significantly increased susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity in EMT cells compared with the controls at all tumor/NK cell ratios tested (Figure 1, C–G). The EMT-induced susceptibility to NK cells was not specific to lung cancer cells but was also observed in breast (Figure 1F) and colon (Figure 1G) cancer cells, suggesting that it may be a more general phenomenon in response to EMT. Similarly, murine lung cancer cells also demonstrated increased susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity after EMT (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97611DS1). In this case, CD45+, NK1.1+, CD3e– NK cells isolated from total splenic cells after overnight culture were used as effector cells against 344SQ murine lung cancer cells as targets.

Figure 1 EMT differentially regulates NK ligands and promotes susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity. (A) Heatmap (blue: downregulation; red: upregulation) representing fold changes, from 0 hours to 72 hours, time course of differentially expressed EMT markers and NK ligand genes during TGF-β–induced EMT, from a previously published gene expression profile data set (GEO GSE17708) (36). (B) Representative flow cytometric plot of cytotoxicity assay showing locations of effector, NK92mi (fluorophore-null cells), and target cells (fluorophore positive) and their exclusion DNA-binding dye status (viability indicator). PI, propidium iodide. (C–G) NK92mi-mediated cytotoxicity plots after 4 hours of coculture at indicated E/T ratios per cell type and treatment. Cell lines were treated with TGF-β (5 ng/ml) for 3, 6, 12, 6, and 6 days to induce optimum EMT, as assessed by complete E-cad downregulation and induction of vimentin or N-cadherin, in A549 (C), H460 (D), H358 (E), MCF7 (F), and DLD-1 (G), respectively. Data represent triplicate mean ± SEM, and 2-tailed unpaired t tests were performed. All experiments were repeated at least twice. (H) Freshly isolated human peripheral blood–derived NK cells were used as effector cells (E/T, 10:1) against A549 cells. K562 cells were used as a positive control for cytotoxicity. Data represent mean ± SEM, and 2-tailed, unpaired, t tests were performed. (I) To assess experimental metastasis, A549 cells were treated with TGF-β (5 ng/ml) in vitro and injected through the tail vein into RAG–/– mice. After 8 weeks, lungs were harvested to assess tumor burden. NRS, normal rabbit serum. Data represent 2 independent experiments, n = 3–4 for each group, and pooled results are shown. Error bars are SEM; Mann-Whitney U test was performed, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

To demonstrate that this increased cytotoxicity is not specific to the NK92mi cell line, untouched human NK cells were isolated from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of healthy donors as effectors against EMT and control A549 cells as targets. The differential susceptibility between EMT and control A549 cells was also observed when primary PBMC-derived NK cells were used as effectors (Figure 1H). K562 cells were used as positive controls to ensure that cytotoxic-capable NK cells were isolated. Next, to demonstrate the direct link between EMT and NK-mediated immunosurveillance in vivo, we induced EMT in A549-GFP cells as described earlier (19) and injected them into the tail vein of 2 groups of RAG–/– mice. In one group, NK cells were depleted with weekly anti–asialo GM1 (anti-ASGM1) treatment, and mice were sacrificed after 6–8 weeks to assess lung metastasis. We observed metastatic lung nodules only in the mice treated with ASGM1 and not in the control group (Figure 1I), demonstrating EMT-induced susceptibility to NK-mediated immunosurveillance, in vivo.

NK cell depletion allows spontaneous metastasis without affecting primary tumor growth. In earlier studies we demonstrated that TGF-β–induced EMT in A549 cells triggers a migratory and invasive phenotype in vitro and promotes metastasis in vivo (16, 19). Inhibition of TGF-β signaling, which prevents EMT, blocked metastasis of A549 cells (19), indicating an EMT-dependent metastasis model. To assess the role of NK cells in the above model, we implanted 106 A549 cells in 2 groups of RAG1–/– mice on either side of the dorsal flank. RAG1–/– mice do not have T and B cells but have functional NK cells. One group of mice were treated weekly with ASGM1 antibody to deplete NK cells. Interestingly, depletion of NK cells had no effect on the primary tumor growth (Figure 2A). In contrast, we observed spontaneous lung metastasis only in the mice that were depleted of NK cells (Figure 2B), suggesting the presence of an NK-mediated metastasis-specific immunosurveillance. Together with the observations in Figure 1, this also suggests an EMT-dependent mechanism. To assess the extent of depletion, splenic cells were isolated and analyzed by flow cytometry. We observed nearly a 90% reduction in the number of NK cells (CD45+NK1.1+CD3e– cells) with ASGM1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 NK cell depletion allows spontaneous metastatic spread without affecting primary tumor growth. (A–F) To assess the effect of NK cell depletion on primary tumor growth and metastasis, indicated cell lines were implanted subcutaneously under the dorsal flanks of RAG1–/– or C57BL/6 mice. Mice were treated weekly with anti–asialo GM1 antibody (ASGM1) to deplete NK cells or with normal rabbit serum (NRS) as control. (A, C, and E) Primary tumor growth was monitored, and mean tumor volumes are plotted with error bars as SEM. Representative data from a single experiment of at least duplicates. (B, D, and F) Overt lung nodules were counted on the excised lungs to assess spontaneous metastasis. Mouse strains and tumor cell implants are designated. Error bars are SEM; Mann-Whitney U test was performed, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data represent at least 2 experiments, n = 4–5 per group, and pooled data are shown.

To assess the role of NK cells in metastasis in an immunocompetent host, we used a syngeneic murine model of Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) cells. We subcutaneously implanted LLC cells in C57BL/6 hosts with and without NK cell depletion using ASGM1 antibody. LLC cells grow very aggressively in the syngeneic host but do not metastasize. As with the xenograft model above, depletion of NK cells had no effect on the primary tumor growth (Figure 2C), but we observed spontaneous lung metastasis only in mice that were treated with ASGM1 antibody (Figure 2D). In a parallel experiment, we used NK1.1 antibody instead of ASGM1 to deplete NK cells and observed similar results (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Since there is no single method that can exclusively deplete only NK cells, our data with ASGM1 (which is also known to affect basophil populations) and NK1.1 antibody (which is also known to deplete NK-T cells) showing similar effects demonstrate an NK cell–dependent phenomena.

The potential contribution of T and B cells to the observed metastasis-specific immunosurveillance was assessed by implanting of LLC cells in T and B cell–deficient RAG–/– mice. Notably, we observed similar spontaneous metastasis only upon NK depletion (Figure 2F), and there was no effect on the growth of the primary tumor with and without NK cell depletion (Figure 2E). We also observed similar results when 344SQ cells were implanted in C57BL/6 mice with and without ASGM1 NK depletion (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Collectively, similar observations in 4 different models above demonstrate the presence of an NK cell–dependent, metastasis-specific immunosurveillance mechanism.

Loss of E-cad expression sensitizes tumor cells to NK cytotoxicity through KLRG1. Classically, inhibitory signals on NK cells are mediated by receptors that recognize MHC I molecules. However, recent studies demonstrate that NK cells also express other receptors like KLRG1 that can recognize MHC-independent inhibitory signals such as E-cad (32). Since E-cad is downregulated during EMT with a concomitant increase in the susceptibility to NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity, we reasoned that E-cad may be an important inhibitory signal that protects epithelial cells from NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity. To test this, we inhibited E-cad expression by 3 different siRNA molecules in A549 cells (Figure 3A), before assessing their susceptibility to NK cell cytotoxicity using NK92mi cells as described for Figure 3. We observed that E-cad inhibition increased susceptibility of A549 cells to NK-mediated cytotoxicity (Figure 3B). However, the magnitude of cytotoxicity did not reach the levels observed after EMT. Next, we determined whether E-cad–induced inhibitory signaling is indeed mediated through KLRG1 on NK cells. siRNA-mediated inhibition of KLRG1 expression in NK92mi cells (Figure 3C) enhanced their cytotoxicity against the non-EMT control as well as EMT-induced tumor cells (Figure 3D), demonstrating that KLRG1 mediates E-cad–induced inhibitory signaling. Inhibiting the E-cad/KLRG1 axis did not fully recapitulate the enhanced cytotoxicity against A549 cells undergoing EMT, suggesting that it may also require the induction of an activating ligand.

Figure 3 Loss of E-cad expression sensitizes tumor cells to NK-mediated cytotoxicity through KLRG1. (A) A549 cells were transfected with 10 nM of scrambled (SCR) or 3 different E-cad–specific siRNA molecules. After 24 hours, cells were treated with (EMT) or without (NON-EMT) TGF-β (5 ng/ml) for 72 hours. E-cad and GAPDH expressions were assessed by Western immunoblotting. (B) Susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity was assessed using NK92mi cells as effectors, as described for Figure 1. Mean ± SEM is shown; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis was performed, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (C) NK92mi cells were transfected with 10 nM of SCR or KLRG1-specific siRNA. After 72 hours, KLRG1 expression was assessed by flow cytometry. gMFI, geometric mean fluorescence intensity. (D) NK92mi cells from C were used as effectors against EMT or non-EMT A549 cells in the NK cytotoxicity assay. Mean ± SEM is shown; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis was performed, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. All experiments were repeated twice, and data are representative of 1 experiment.

NKG2D receptor is not involved in the EMT-induced susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity. Since we observed a robust induction of the NKG2D ligands ULBP2 and ULBP4 during EMT, we tested the potential involvement of NKG2D as an activating NK cell receptor mediating tumor cell killing after EMT. We assessed the involvement of NKG2D by independently blocking its expression, using siRNA, and function, using neutralizing antibodies, in NK92mi cells. K562 cells, whose NK-mediated cytotoxicity is partly NKG2D dependent, were used as a positive control (37). Interestingly, inhibition of expression or function of NKG2D receptors had no effect on A549 tumor cell killing before or after EMT (Figure 4, A and B). This suggests that alternative activating receptors may be critical for NK cell recognition of A549 cells after EMT.

Figure 4 NKG2D receptor is not involved in EMT-induced susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity. (A) NK92mi cells were transfected with 10 nM of scrambled (SCR) or NKG2D-specific siRNA. After 72 hours, NKG2D expression was assessed by Western immunoblotting (inset), and these cells were used as effectors against A549 cells that were treated with (EMT) or without (NON-EMT) TGF-β (5 ng/ml) for 72 hours in the NK cytotoxicity assay. (B) NKG2D receptors were neutralized by treatment of NK92mi cells with anti-NKG2D receptor antibody (50 μg/ml) 45 minutes before coculturing with EMT or non-EMT A549 cells in the NK cytotoxicity assay. Iso, isotype control. All experiments were repeated twice; representative data of 1 experiment are shown. Mean ± SEM is shown; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis was performed, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. For positive control K562 cytotoxicity, mean ± SEM is shown; 2-tailed, unpaired t tests were performed, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

CADM1 expression is modulated by EMT-MET cycling and mediates tumor cell susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity. Given that neutralizing NKG2D receptors had no effect, we tested the role of CADM1, the next most abundant NK ligand induced during EMT, as a potential activating ligand mediating EMT-induced susceptibility to NK cells. CADM1, also known as TSLC1, is identified as a tumor suppressor in lung cancer, and its expression is frequently lost in 40% of NSCLC (34, 38, 39). Interestingly, CADM1 was also shown to form heterophilic interactions with an immunoglobulin family receptor known as CRTAM that serves as its cognate receptor and is expressed on activated NK cells, suggesting a role for CADM1 in immunosurveillance (33). We observed a robust modulation of CADM1 protein in response to TGF-β–induced EMT and mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) cycling, along with the epithelial marker E-cad and the mesenchymal marker Vim, in a time-dependent fashion (Figure 5A). We further validated TGF-β–induced CADM1 expression with concomitant downregulation of E-cad by immunofluorescence (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 CADM1 expression is modulated by EMT-MET cycling and mediates tumor cell susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity. (A) A549 cells were treated with TGF-β (5 ng/ml) to induce EMT, and total proteins were extracted at the indicated times. After 72 hours, cells were washed 3 times and replaced with fresh media to induce mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET), and total proteins were extracted at the indicated times. Protein expression of E-cad, CADM1, vimentin, and GAPDH was assessed by Western immunoblotting. (B) A549 cells treated with and without TGF-β for 72 hours were fixed and assessed for E-cad and CADM1 expression by immunofluorescence staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) To stably knock out CADM1, Cas9-expressing A549 cells were transduced with lentiviruses expressing 3 different CADM1-specific CRISPR sgRNAs and a nontargeting (NT) control sgRNA. CADM1 knockout was assessed by Western immunoblotting using 2 different CADM1 antibodies raised against C-terminal (CADM1-c) and N-terminal (CADM1-n) portions. (D and E) Susceptibility of CADM1-KO A549 cells to NK cytotoxicity was assessed by coculturing with either NK92mi cells or primary human blood–derived NK cells from 4 different donors. In D, mean ± SEM is shown; 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis was performed, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. In E, EMT controls are from Figure 1H, as these experiments were performed simultaneously. Mean ± SEM is shown; 2-tailed, unpaired t tests were performed, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To determine the role of CADM1 in NK-mediated cytotoxicity, we developed stable A549 cells with CADM1 knockout by genome editing using CRISPR/Cas9 technology along with constitutive mCherry expression (A549–CADM1-KO) together with a corresponding nontargeting control cell line (A549-NT) (Figure 5C) and assessed the susceptibility, before and after EMT, to NK cell cytotoxicity. We observed that CADM1 inhibition abrogated EMT-induced susceptibility of A549 cells to NK92mi cytotoxicity (Figure 5D) as well as to the primary donor-derived NK cell cytotoxicity (Figure 5E). Together with E-cad data (Figure 3), this demonstrates that modulation of both E-cad and CADM1 expression can regulate tumor cell susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity. Analysis of E-cad and CADM1 expression in primary A549 tumors from Figure 2A (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) showed no difference with or without NK cell depletion, which is consistent with lack of effect on primary tumor growth kinetics. The analysis of E-cad and CADM1 expression in susceptibility cell lines (Supplemental Figure 5) further suggests that potentially it is the ratio between E-cad and CADM1 that dictates susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity. Interestingly, CADM1 knockout had no effect on TGF-β–induced EMT (Supplemental Figure 6).

Inhibition of CADM1 in tumor cells enables immune evasion and promotes metastasis. To assess the impact of CADM1 inhibition on tumor metastasis, we implanted A549–CADM1-KO and A549-NT cells into the dorsal flanks of RAG1–/– mice and assessed primary tumor growth and lung metastasis. Notably, there was no difference in the kinetics of primary tumor growth between A549–CADM1-KO and A549-NT due to CADM1 inhibition (Figure 6A). As expected, the tumors from the control A549-NT cells did not metastasize. However, there was a striking increase in overt lung metastasis from A549–CADM1-KO cells even without NK cell depletion, as assessed by gross counting (Figure 6B) and visualizing of mCherry-positive tumor cell colonies in the lung (Figure 6C). This indicates that CADM1 inhibition alone is sufficient to allow metastasis that is otherwise blocked by NK cell immunosurveillance. Putatively, loss of CADM1 observed in various cancers may be an immune-evasive strategy used by tumors.

Figure 6 Inhibition of CADM1 in tumor cells allows spontaneous metastasis without affecting primary tumor growth. (A) mCherry-expressing CADM1 KO and control A549 cells were subcutaneously implanted into the dorsal flanks of RAG1–/– mice. Primary tumor growth was monitored, and mean tumor volumes are plotted; mean ± SEM shown. Data are representative of 1 experiment (n = 4–5 mice per group). (B) Overt lung nodules were counted on the excised lungs to assess spontaneous metastasis. Data represent 2 independent experiments, and pooled data are shown; error bars are SEM, and Mann-Whitney U test was performed, ****P < 0.0001. (C) Presence, or lack thereof, of metastatic spread was further confirmed by visualization of mCherry-positive tumor cells in the cross sections of the lungs by immunofluorescence. Top row scale bars: 500 μm; lower row: 50 μm, 100 μm, and 50μm, respectively.

Restoring CADM1 expression in tumor cells is sufficient to confer susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity. It is well documented that CADM1 expression is frequently lost in 40% of lung cancers as a result of either promoter hypermethylation or loss of heterozygosity (LOH) (35). Here we tested the efficacy of 2 approaches of restoring CADM1 expression on NK-mediated cytotoxicity. First, in an A549 cell line with LOH for CADM1, we generated a stable cell line expressing a doxycycline-inducible CADM1 (A549–CADM1-OE). Doxycycline-induced overexpression of CADM1 had no effect on growth or on TGF-β–induced EMT in A549–CADM1-OE cells (Supplemental Figure 7). However, doxycycline-induced CADM1 overexpression alone was sufficient to confer susceptibility to NK-mediated cytotoxicity, without the induction of EMT (Figure 7A). Similarly, in a cell line with CADM1 promoter hypermethylation (H1299) (40), we were able to restore CADM1 expression by culturing H1299 cells in the presence of 5′-azadeoxycytidine (5-aza), a pan-demethylating agent, for 6 days (Figure 7B). Consistent with the restored CADM1 expression, 5-aza treatment also rendered H1299 cells susceptible to NK-mediated cytotoxicity (Figure 7B). The efficacy of the above 2 methods demonstrates that restoring CADM1 expression can be a potential immunotherapeutic strategy for lung cancer.

Figure 7 Restoring CADM1 expression in tumor cells is sufficient to confer susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity. (A) Stable A549 cell lines expressing empty vector (EV) or vector with doxycycline-inducible (DOX-inducible) human CADM1 overexpression (CADM1 OE) were developed. Expression of TGF-β–induced CADM1 was assessed in the presence and absence of doxycycline by Western immunoblotting, and susceptibility to NK cytotoxicity was assessed using NK92mi cells as effectors, as described for Figure 1. Mean ± SEM is shown; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis was performed, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (B) H1299 cells harboring CADM1 promoter hypermethylation were cultured in the presence and absence of a pan–DNA methylase inhibitor, 5-azadeoxycytidine (5-Aza). CADM1 expression and NK cytotoxicity were assessed as described above. Mean ± SEM is shown; 2-tailed, unpaired t tests were performed, ****P < 0.0001.

CADM1 expression in primary tumor correlates with improved patient survival and decreased metastasis. To further demonstrate clinical significance, gene expression of CADM1 was assessed in a primary human lung adenocarcinoma data set (n = 442) (41). Univariate Cox overall survival analysis revealed that increased expression of CADM1 strongly correlated with prolonged patient survival (Figure 8A). CADM1 expression inversely correlated with higher tumor stage and positive nodal status (Figure 8, B and C). We further validated the survival analysis in an independent lung adenocarcinoma data set (n = 720) (Figure 8D) (42), and also in an estrogen receptor–positive breast cancer data set (n = 548) (Figure 8E) (43), as we saw an enhanced EMT-induced NK cytotoxicity in MCF7, an estrogen receptor–positive breast cancer cell line (Figure 1F). In all cases we observed similar survival benefit with increasing CADM1 expression. Additionally, we investigated the correlation between E-cad expression and patient survival in the same cohorts and found no effect on patient outcome (Supplemental Figure 8). This observation is consistent with the modest effect of E-cad/KLRG1 inhibition (Figure 3) on NK cytotoxicity, indicating the need of an activating ligand for optimum NK activation.