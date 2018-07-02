Nox2 in regulatory T cells promotes angiotensin II–induced cardiovascular remodeling

Myocardial T cell infiltration occurs in a time-dependent manner during Ang II treatment. Chronic Ang II infusion (1.1 mg/kg/d for 14 days) induces significant hypertension, cardiac hypertrophy, and interstitial fibrosis in mice (Figure 1, A–C), as previously described (15, 16). A substantial component of the cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis in this model is related to direct effects of Ang II on the heart, as these changes persist when blood pressure is normalized with the antihypertensive agent hydralazine (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97490DS1). We first studied the time course of cardiac T cell infiltration during chronic Ang II infusion. Immunostaining of cardiac sections revealed CD3+ cell infiltration as early as 3 days after Ang II treatment, with the cells being in perivascular clusters at days 3–7, whereas by day 14 leukocytes were mainly interstitial (Figure 1D). Flow cytometry analyses revealed a peak of CD45+TCRβ+ cells after 3 days of Ang II treatment, comprising both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Myocardial T cell infiltration occurs during chronic Ang II infusion. WT mice were treated with Ang II infusion (1.1 mg/kg/d) or saline vehicle by osmotic minipumps. (A) Systolic blood pressure (BP) over 14 days of infusion. (B) Percentage interstitial cardiac fibrosis in myocardial sections (Picrosirius red staining). (C) Cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (CSA) in myocardial sections, as an index of hypertrophy. (D) Myocardial sections stained with H&E (left) or immunohistochemistry using an anti-CD3 Ab (right). Scale bars: 50 μm. (E–G) Flow cytometry analyses of CD45+TCRβ+CD4+ and CD45+TCRβ+CD8+ T cells in heart digests. Representative plots are shown to the left, and mean data reported as cells per milligram tissue are shown to the right. *P < 0.05 compared with the saline group by 2-way ANOVA (A, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (B and C); n = 5–8 per group.

Deficiency of Nox2 inhibits cardiac T cell infiltration in response to Ang II. In line with previous reports (15, 16), mice globally deficient in Nox2 (Nox2–/y) showed attenuated hypertension, interstitial fibrosis, and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy after Ang II infusion, as compared with WT controls (Figure 2, A–C). Nox2–/y mice had a substantially lower cardiac infiltration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells after chronic Ang II infusion (Figure 2, D–F) and a higher proportion of CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ cells (Tregs) than WT littermates (Figure 2, G and H). Interestingly, analyses of cardiac-resident cells at baseline indicated a pronounced increase in both the proportion and the absolute numbers of Tregs in Nox2–/y as compared with WT mouse hearts (Figure 2, H and I).

Figure 2 Effects of Ang II infusion on T cell infiltration in globally Nox2-deficient mice. Globally Nox2-deficient mice (Nox2–/y) and matched WT controls were treated with Ang II infusion (1.1 mg/kg/d). (A) Systolic BP was significantly lower in Nox2–/y compared with WT mice. (B) Interstitial cardiac fibrosis after Ang II infusion. Representative myocardial sections are shown to the right. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (CSA). (D–H) Flow cytometry analyses of hearts 3 days after Ang II or saline (Sham) treatment. The numbers of CD45+TCRβ+CD4+ and CD45+TCRβ+CD8+ cells and representative plots are shown in D–F. The proportion of Tregs (CD45+TCRβ+CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ cells) is shown in G. (H and I) Flow cytometry analyses of the relative and absolute numbers of Tregs in hearts from WT and Nox2–/y mice under basal conditions and after Ang II infusion. *P < 0.05 compared with the respective WT group or for the comparison shown, by 2-way ANOVA (A), unpaired t test (B, C, and I), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (E, F, and H); n = 5–8 per group.

These results suggest that Nox2 deficiency results in enhanced Treg numbers in the heart under basal conditions and after Ang II treatment, which may limit infiltration by Teffs and cardiovascular remodeling induced by Ang II.

In vivo role of Nox2 in CD4+ T cells and Tregs during Ang II infusion. To identify the role of Nox2 in CD4+ T cells, we generated a novel strain of mice with a CD4-targeted Nox2 deficiency (Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+) by crossing Nox2fl/fl mice with transgenic animals expressing CD4-targeted Cre recombinase (Figure 3A). Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice appeared morphologically similar to WT littermates and were born in a normal Mendelian ratio (data not shown). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR and flow cytometry assays confirmed a significant reduction in Nox2 mRNA and protein levels in CD4+ T cells from Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice compared with WT littermates (Figure 3, B and C). Furthermore, stimulated CD4+ T cells from Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice produced less ROS than CD4+ T cells from WT controls, and comparable ROS levels to those observed in Nox2fl/fl cells after Nox2 inhibition with the flavoprotein inhibitor diphenyleneiodonium (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Deficiency of Nox2 in CD4+ T cells increases numbers of cardiac-resident Tregs. (A) Schematic representation of the generation of Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice. Ex, exon. (B) mRNA levels of Nox2 in purified CD4+ T cells or in total CD4– cells. (C) Nox2 expression by flow cytometry in CD4+ and CD4– T cells. (D) ROS estimated by flow cytometry of purified CD4+ T cells loaded with dihydroethidium after stimulation with anti-CD3 (4 μg/ml) and anti-CD28 (4 μg/ml). Representative figures are shown to the right and individual data to the left. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. Some CD4+ T cells from Nox2fl/fl mice were incubated with the flavoprotein Nox inhibitor diphenyleneiodonium (DPI, 1 μM) before stimulation. (E and F) Flow cytometry analyses of Tregs (CD25+FoxP3+ cells in the CD45+TCRβ+CD4+ population) in hearts of Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ and littermate Nox2fl/fl mice under basal conditions. Absolute numbers of Tregs are shown in F. (G–J) mRNA levels of CD25, CCR4, c-Met, and CXCR3 in hearts of Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ and matched Nox2fl/fl mice. *P < 0.05 compared with control group by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (B–D) or unpaired t test (E–J); n = 3–7 per group.

Under basal conditions, Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice had a significantly higher percentage and absolute number of Tregs in the heart than WT littermates (Figure 3, E and F), similar to the phenotype observed in the globally Nox2-deficient mice (Figure 2, G–I). The higher proportion of CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs in hearts of Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice was confirmed by augmented levels of CD25 mRNA (Figure 3G), and was accompanied by increased levels of CCR4, c-Met, and CXCR3 mRNAs (Figure 3, H–J), which may indicate an enhanced tissue tropism of Nox2-deficient as compared with WT Tregs (17). There was no difference in number of circulating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells between Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice and Nox2fl/fl controls, while basal T cell numbers in the spleen were significantly higher in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2).

After chronic Ang II infusion, Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice showed markedly lower numbers of infiltrating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the heart than Nox2fl/fl littermates, but a higher percentage of FoxP3+ cells as a subset of CD4+ T cells (Figure 4, A–D). Similar findings were also observed in the aorta and kidneys of Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice compared with Nox2fl/fl littermates (Supplemental Figure 3). The inhibition of CD4+ and CD8+ Teff infiltration was accompanied by a marked blunting of Ang II–induced hypertension, interstitial fibrosis, and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (Figure 4, E–G). However, there was no difference in renal function between groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 4 Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice are resistant to development of hypertension and heart remodeling induced by Ang II treatment. Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ and Nox2fl/fl littermate controls were treated with Ang II (1.1 mg/kg/d) or saline (Sham) infusion. (A–C) Number of CD45+TCRβ+CD4+ and CD45+TCRβ+CD8+ T cells in heart digests by flow cytometry after 3 days of Ang II treatment. (D) Relative numbers of Tregs in heart digests after 3 days of Ang II treatment. Representative plots are shown to the left and mean data to the right. (E–G) Changes in systolic BP, interstitial cardiac fibrosis, and cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (CSA) 14 days after Ang II infusion. *P < 0.05 compared with Nox2fl/fl control group by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (B, C, F, and G), 2-way ANOVA (E), or unpaired t test (D); n = 5–11 per group.

The Th17 subset of CD4+ T cells and IL-17 production have been implicated in the pathogenesis of Ang II–induced hypertension and remodeling, and may have reciprocal interactions with Tregs (18–20). We found that Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice had significantly lower levels of CD4+RORγT+ (Th17) cells in heart, aorta, and kidney after Ang II treatment (Figure 5, A–E). Additionally, the levels of IL-17 were lower and those of IL-10 higher in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mouse hearts compared with Nox2fl/fl controls after Ang II infusion (Figure 5, F and G), consistent with a switch in Th17/Treg balance from pro- to antiinflammatory. To assess whether Nox2 deficiency in Teffs directly impacts on IL-17 production or whether Nox2-deficient Tregs indirectly inhibit IL-17–producing cells, we undertook coculture studies. CD4+CD25– cells (Teffs) from WT or Nox2–/y mice cultured with antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in the presence of anti-CD3ε antibody (Ab) produced similar levels of IL-17 (Figure 5H). However, WT Teffs cocultured with Nox2–/y Tregs produced significantly lower levels of IL-17 than WT Teffs cocultured with WT Tregs (Figure 5H), suggesting that Nox2-deficient Tregs more efficiently block IL-17 production than WT Tregs. To define the specific role of Nox2-deficient Tregs in vivo, we depleted Tregs in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice by treatment with PC61 monoclonal anti-CD25 antibody 1 day before commencing Ang II infusion (Supplemental Figure 5). The protection against Ang II–induced remodeling was abolished in anti-CD25–treated Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice, and the animals developed a similar level of hypertension, hypertrophy, and fibrosis to that observed in WT mice undergoing Ang II infusion (Figure 5, I–K). Treatment with anti-CD25 Ab in control Nox2fl/fl mice did not significantly alter the level of Ang II–induced hypertension.

Figure 5 Tregs in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice account for the inhibition of Ang II–induced hypertension and heart remodeling. Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ and Nox2fl/fl littermate controls were treated with Ang II (1.1 mg/kg/d) or saline (Sham) infusion. (A–C) Relative and absolute numbers of CD45+CD4+RORγT+ (Th17) cells in heart digests by flow cytometry after 3 days of Ang II treatment. Representative plots are shown in A. (D and E) Absolute numbers of Th17 cells in aorta and kidney after 7 days of Ang II treatment. (F and G) Cardiac levels of IL-17 and IL-10 after 3 days of Ang II treatment. (H) Nox2–/y Tregs inhibit IL-17 production by CD4+CD25– cells. WT or Nox2–/y CD4+CD25– cells were stimulated with antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and anti-CD3ε Ab in the presence or absence of WT or Nox2–/y Tregs for 3 days. (I) Systolic BP response to Ang II infusion in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ and Nox2fl/fl mice after treatment with anti-CD25 Ab (clone PC61, 500 μg/mouse, i.p.) to deplete Tregs. (J and K) Effect of anti-CD25 Ab treatment on interstitial cardiac fibrosis (J) and cardiomyocyte cross-sectional area (CSA) (K) in mice infused with Ang II. *P < 0.05 compared with Nox2fl/fl control group, †P < 0.05 for effect of anti-CD25 Ab in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (B–H, J, and K) or 2-way ANOVA (I); n = 3–6 per group.

In addition to CD4+CD25+FoxP3+ Tregs (also known as conventional Tregs), CD8+FoxP3+ Tregs may also contribute to antiinflammatory effects. We found that the proportion of CD8+FoxP3+ Tregs was significantly higher in hearts and aorta of Ang II–treated Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice than control Nox2fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Since CD4 is expressed in double-positive T cells during development in the thymus, this observation may reflect targeting of Nox2 in CD8+ T cells in Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice. Indeed, Nox2 expression was reduced in CD8+ and CD4+CD8+ T cells in the thymus of Nox2fl/flCD4Cre+ mice (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Taken together, these results indicate that Nox2 deficiency in Tregs limits Ang II–induced hypertension and cardiac remodeling.

Nox2-deficient Tregs are more suppressive than WT Tregs and have increased nuclear levels of FoxP3 and NF-κB activation. To investigate mechanisms underlying the protective effect of Nox2 deficiency in Tregs against Ang II–induced pathology, we first studied the impact of Nox2 deficiency on the function of CD4+CD25+ Tregs. In vitro suppression assays revealed that Nox2-deficient CD4+CD25+ Tregs were more efficient at inhibiting Teff proliferation induced by anti-CD3ε plus APCs as compared with WT CD4+CD25+ Tregs (Figure 6, A and B). Moreover, cocultures of Nox2-deficient CD4+CD25+ Tregs and WT CD4+ Teffs had higher levels of the antiinflammatory cytokine IL-10 in supernatants than cocultures of WT Tregs and WT Teffs (Figure 6C). There was no difference in proliferation between Nox2-deficient and WT Teffs (Supplemental Figure 7A). In cocultures of WT Teffs/WT Tregs compared with WT Teffs/Nox2-deficient Tregs, there was no difference in the levels of TNF-α and IFN-γ in supernatants (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C), showing that Nox2 deficiency in Tregs does not affect TNF-α and IFN-γ production by Teffs although it reduces IL-17 production (Figure 5H).

Figure 6 Tregs deficient in Nox2 are more suppressive than WT Tregs. (A and B) In vitro suppression assay using Tregs purified from spleen and lymph nodes of Nox2-deficient mice (Nox2–/y) and WT littermate controls. Cells were stimulated with APCs and anti-CD3ε Ab. Representative plots in B show proliferation of Teffs after 3 days of stimulation; numbers at the top are the ratio of Tregs to Teffs. Mean data are shown in A. The “IC 50 ” is the ratio of Tregs/Teffs at which there was 50% suppression of Teff proliferation. (C) Levels of IL-10 in culture supernatants determined by cytometric bead array. The cell combinations that were cocultured are shown at the bottom. (D–G) Baseline levels of mRNA for CTLA-4, CD39, CD73, and GITR in Tregs purified from spleen and lymph nodes. *P < 0.05 for highlighted comparisons, by 2-way ANOVA (A), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (C), or unpaired t test (D–G); n = 3–6 per group.

Tregs suppress through different mechanisms, including the release of antiinflammatory cytokines (IL-10 and TGF-β) (21), inhibition of dendritic cell costimulation (CTLA-4–mediated antagonism of CD28 or CTLA-4 removing CD80/CD86 from APCs by transendocytosis) (22), synthesis of adenosine by coordinated activity of the ectoenzymes CD39 and CD73 (23, 24), and direct induction of apoptosis of CD4+ or CD8+ Teffs (25). We found that Nox2-deficient Tregs expressed higher levels of mRNA for CTLA-4, CD39, and CD73 than WT Tregs (Figure 5, D–F). Additionally, Nox2-deficient Tregs expressed higher mRNA levels of the glucocorticoid-induced TNF-related receptor (GITR) (Figure 5G), which has previously been shown to be related to proliferation and maintenance of the suppressive phenotype of Tregs (26). Increased protein levels of CTLA-4, CD39, CD73, and GITR in Nox2-deficient versus WT Tregs were further confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 8).

Substantial evidence indicates that the forkhead box P3 transcription factor, FoxP3, plays a critical role in the development and function of CD4+CD25+ Tregs. Mutations of human FoxP3 result in dysfunction or impaired development of Tregs and lead to immunodysregulation and diverse immune disorders (27, 28). Here, we first observed by imaging flow cytometry, confocal microscopy, and immunoblotting that Tregs deficient in Nox2 had increased nuclear levels of FoxP3 under basal conditions (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 9). It was previously reported that FoxP3 associates with the NF-κB subunit p65 (also known as RelA) on the CD25 promoter, mediating the transcription of the CD25 gene (also known as IL-2 receptor α chain or IL2RA) (29), and that an NF-κB–dependent transcriptional program promotes Treg identity and function (30). In addition, we recently demonstrated that the deficiency of Nox2 increases nuclear NF-κB activation in myeloid cells, secondary to changes in nuclear redox state (31). In line with these reports, we observed an enhanced colocalization of FoxP3 and p65 in stimulated Nox2-deficient versus WT Tregs (Figure 7B). Moreover, Nox2-deficient Tregs had higher nuclear p65 levels after anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 stimulation than WT Tregs, as evaluated by imaging flow cytometry and confocal microscopy (Figure 7, C and D). More direct assessment of NF-κB transcriptional activity was undertaken in Jurkat cells transfected with an NF-κB firefly reporter construct. In these cells, the inhibition of Nox2 by preincubation with gp91ds-tat (a selective peptide inhibitor of Nox2) resulted in a higher NF-κB activation after TNF-α stimulation than in cells preincubated with a scrambled peptide control (scrambled-tat) (Figure 7E). Finally, we found that Nox2-deficient Tregs expressed higher levels of CD25 mRNA (Figure 7F), consistent with the increased nuclear levels of FoxP3 and p65. Also, there was enhanced phosphorylation of STAT5 after stimulation with IL-2 (as a readout of functional CD25 activity) in Nox2-deficient Tregs compared with WT Tregs (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 Deficiency of Nox2 in Tregs increases nuclear levels of FoxP3 and NF-κB activation. (A) Representative ImageStream pictures (left) and mean similarity scores (right) for the colocalization of FoxP3 and DAPI in CD4+FoxP3+ cells (Tregs) under basal conditions. (B) Representative ImageStream pictures (left) and mean similarity scores (right) for the colocalization of FoxP3 and p65 in Tregs after anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 stimulation. (C) Nuclear localization of p65 in Tregs after anti-CD3 plus anti-CD28 stimulation. CS, coefficient of similarity. Representative overlay histogram of similarity of p65/DAPI in WT Tregs and Nox2–/y Tregs is shown to the right. (D) Colocalization of FoxP3 and p65 in the nucleus of Tregs by confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 7.5 μm. (E) NF-κB transcriptional activity assessed by a luciferase promoter assay in Jurkat cells preincubated with a specific Nox2 peptide inhibitor, gp91ds-tat (gp91ds, 30 μM), or a scrambled peptide control, scrambled-tat (sc-tat; 30 μM). Cells transfected with minimal promoter and thymidine kinase Renilla were used as controls. RLU, relative lumen units. (F) mRNA levels of CD25 in purified Tregs (CD4+CD25+). (G) Level of STAT5 phosphorylation (p-STAT5, Y694) assessed in purified Tregs (CD4+CD25+FoxP3+) by flow cytometry after 30 minutes of IL-2 (100 IU/ml) stimulation. Representative histogram shown to the right. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. *P < 0.05 for highlighted comparisons by unpaired t test (A, B, and F), 2-way ANOVA (G), or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-test (C and E); n = 3 independent experiments except where shown otherwise.

Therefore, the increased suppressive activity of Nox2-deficient Tregs may be related to their increased nuclear levels of FoxP3 and enhanced NF-κB activation, which drives an increased expression of CD25 and other molecules mediating suppression of Teffs.

Adoptive transfer of Nox2-deficient Tregs inhibits Ang II–induced hypertension and heart remodeling. To validate the importance of Nox2 in Tregs in Ang II–induced cardiovascular remodeling, we performed adoptive transfer studies in which WT Tregs or Nox2–/y Tregs were injected into WT mice immediately before initiation of Ang II infusion. Animals treated with either WT or Nox2–/y Tregs had lower numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the heart as compared with saline-treated controls (Figure 8, A and B). Mice that received Nox2–/y Tregs had a higher percentage of Tregs in the heart after Ang II treatment than mice injected with WT Tregs (Figure 8C). Adoptive transfer of Tregs, either WT or Nox2–/y, inhibited Ang II–induced hypertension, cardiac fibrosis, and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy (Figure 8, D–G). Notably, the adoptive transfer of Nox2-deficient Tregs induced a greater inhibition of Ang II–induced hypertension and heart fibrosis than was observed with the adoptive transfer of WT Tregs (Figure 8, D and E). Therefore, Tregs deficient in Nox2 are more protective than WT Tregs in the setting of hypertension and cardiac remodeling.